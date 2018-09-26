Bilat #7 – President Trump and PM Shinzo Abe at U.N. General Assembly…

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan discuss ongoing issues related to North Korea and ongoing intense trade negotiations. President Trump and PM Shinzo Abe have a long history of friendship. The U.S. and Japan have been conducting negotiations for a bilateral trade deal for several months.
At 12:55 of the video below President Trump remarks about the ongoing “con-game” being played by Democrats in the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. President Trump notes the ridiculous accusations are likely to backfire “in the mid-terms”.
Advertisements
My cold anger has dropped several degrees this week watching the Kavanaugh circus. The ongoing saga of Rosenstein and his refusals to cooperate take me down a degree or two further.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yuge difference between PM Abe an PM May. I guess anything is better than being snubbed [PM Trudeau].
LikeLiked by 5 people
Red the respect between these two Leaders is 100% real and genuine. These men will remain friends long after they are out of office.
PM Abe understands that our President is doing everything in his power to not only stop North Korea 🇰🇵 from shooting missiles over Japan 🇯🇵 but also advocating for the return of the Japanese citizens that were abducted over the years.
Just like SD said about the revised KORUS Deal, Japan 🇯🇵 is in the same boat. They are going to have to give far more than they would like. PM Abe absolutely understands that.
I would love for them to start by convincing Toyota to announce immediately that they are closing their factory in Canada 🇨🇦 and opening up a new factory in Michigan where all RAV4s will be manufactured. That would be very well received by our President.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/toyotas-trump-problem-its-best-selling-vehicle-in-the-u-s-isnt-made-in-america-1527678293
From the article linked above:
TOKYO—Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its shipments from Japan to the U.S. rose 22% in April, highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher tariffs on imports.
The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S. More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My husband and I had a RAV4 for a rental car on our last trip. We really liked it the 4 -5 days we had it. I would consider if ever in the market again, but , of course I can wait to see Japan do the right thing. : )
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it LBB!
LikeLike
I like the list of people he’s met with as well as the list of people he hasn’t met with.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It is apparent that POTUS Trump is working carefully to secure strong friendships with leaders of economically and strategically important allies, as much as is possible. I am not sure what happen with Japan in the past decade or two but our President seems determined to bring them back into an “inner circle” of trusted / favored allies.
I really like PDJT’s continuing to take *every* opportunity to call out the Democrat con artists as shown by their ludicrous behavior and actions in the Kavanaugh confirmation process.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’d wondered, vaguely “Why no POTUS , China joint press event?”
Hah!
Feels wonderful to trust that the guys we put in charge actually have our back.
👩🏼🇺🇸🌅
LikeLike