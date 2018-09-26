Bilat #7 – President Trump and PM Shinzo Abe at U.N. General Assembly…

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan discuss ongoing issues related to North Korea and ongoing intense trade negotiations. President Trump and PM Shinzo Abe have a long history of friendship. The U.S. and Japan have been conducting negotiations for a bilateral trade deal for several months.

At 12:55 of the video below President Trump remarks about the ongoing “con-game” being played by Democrats in the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. President Trump notes the ridiculous accusations are likely to backfire “in the mid-terms”.

