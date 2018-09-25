Project Veritas Fourth Release – The Administrative State and The IRS…

In October 2015 the DOJ announced it was dropping the investigation into the IRS, Lois Lerner, and the unlawful sharing of taxpayer data in the IRS targeting investigation surrounding True The Vote et al. However, they never EXPLAINED WHY.
(Washington DC) Project Veritas has released the fourth story in a series of undercover reports which unmask the Deep State. This report features two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officials who candidly discuss the IRS’s unfair treatment of conservative non-profit groups. The two officials in the report are Thomas Sheehy, an IRS tax examiner and member of the Austin Democratic Socialists of America in Texas, and Jerry Semasek, an IRS attorney in Washington, DC.
Sheehy boasts about and appears to justify former disgraced IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, who was mired in scandal for losing tens of thousands of emails regarding the Lois Lerner controversy. The Lois Lerner controversy occurred in 2013 and involved revelations showing that the IRS unfairly scrutinized conservative groups. (read more)
Anybody who votes for a Democrat this election is either a criminal or an idiot.
Great bumper sticker there! 😀
In my experience they tend to be both
Well, wolf, based on my limited unverified poll right here in Suburban Long Island, many, many, MANY Deplorables are #WOKE.
They are the silent majority who purposely skew poll results when quizzed.
🙏🏼Faith🦁Trust
MAGA Onward!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“They are the silent majority who purposely skew poll results when quizzed.” Yes to this! It is a true joy to get a polling call (when I have a few minutes), then purposely provide wrong and inconsistent answers.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!
My favorite is when they ask for my 25-year-old daughter, who no longer lives in our home, and I get to pretend I’m her!!
GLAD YOU GOT A CHANCE TO SPEAK. I’M 78 AND HAVE NEVER RECEIVED A CALL AND DON’T KNOW ANYBODY WHO HAS.
Me either! I am 73 and haven’t received a call or know of anyone who has.
True that!
I am stunned at the supposedly normal people who vote for Democrats. The only term I can think of for them (and Lenin thought of it first) is “useful idiots”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My family on the spouse’s side qualify as such unfortunately. And they call themselves Christians. 🙄🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unfortunately far too many of American Protestant churches (certainly not all) have been co-opted by far Leftwing thinking leadership and moral relativism. Under the guise of “Christian compassion” they have sided with the open borders / sanctuary agenda, the homosexual and transgender lobby, and some even defend abortion rights.
No longer my father’s church. Very sad.
GB Bari….Far too many supposedly Christian churches have bought the “social justice” gospel. Very disconcerting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Started in the 1930s with Harry Emerson Fosdick and the Rockefellers.
They redefined mainstream Christianity as “Fundamentalism”, thereby moving the liberals into the mainstream. The EKD (evangelical church of Germany) is suffering the same fate, as is the Church of England.
Then again, Paul had to deal with the Judaizers, the Gnostics, and all manner of heretics and troublemakers, so I guess the Devil is always at work against the Church and GOD.
But the Glory is: GOD wins (never in question, because HE is in charge). And thanks to GOD and Jesus’s sacrifice on the cross, we can share in that victory.
The apostates, Rockefellers, Soros’s, etc. won’t. Unless they turn and repent…
Amen!
IMO, many religious agencies (NGOs) that advocate for social justice and are involved in resettling immigrants, rely on the millions of dollars paid to them from the government. It’s big business.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ronnie:
Yes….you are absolutley correct. Lutheran Social services, the Southern Baptist AND Catholic Charities all at the trough of tax payer $$$$ for refugee resettlement.
Don;t forget the Mormons–they sure fly under the radar
I remember my grandfather explaining this to me about the United Church of Christ in 1998. Said he was disgusted at the leadership.
I cannot stand my local Lutheran Church. Rarely, does the Pastor mention Jesus … unless he is implying Jesus was a Socialist, and that we are all bad people, because we are RiCH, uncaring Americans. The church is really quite disgusting. And despite being more of a Rocker myself … I loathe the “Folk” service with guitars and singing girls. I’d rather have the traditional liturgy … and traditional tunes
I hear you. My in-laws are the kind that give Christians a bad name (and are the reason why my husband wants nothing to do with any of it… he sees me as the exception, not the rule, ) and they get their news from NBC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course the answer to that objection is: Jesus Christ in His own words defines Christianity- not humans who may or may not actually be Christians.
We all know relying on mankind to be consistently virtuous and truthful is a fools errand. God on the other hand is unchanging and undiluted purity, perfection and Truth.
Actually reading Jesus in His own words in the book of John makes you have to face the choice that He’s ether a mentally ill scammer or exactly who He says He is: The Son Of God.
As put so clearly by C.S. Lewis.
Two books of the Bible that are important in terms of exegesis are Hebrews and Romans, written to two (obviously) widely different audiences. I and II Timothy are also important, in terms of knowing what is expected of church leaders, and some end times descriptions.
(Interesting that vegetarianism is all but forbidden – Paul knew that “soy boys” would happen)…
Too funny! I’m interested in reading the anti vegan passages …
Same here, and same for my husbands’ family. Same for my ex-friends. I’m making new friends now.
Many Christians are people who fall into this category. They are good people, and don’t believe the media would lie to them. They consume MSM, and believe every word. They are not yet woke.
LikeLike
Yup! “Usefuls are useful!”
They want to keep their gravy train rolling. I’ve worked with many PhD’s from Los Alamos and Sandia national labs. Otherwise intelligent people capable of critical thinking. They knew Clinton was a corruptocrat, but their research funding required a Democrat in office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree about the silent majority. I’m one of them. I’ve walked away and when the DNC called for my vote and money a couple of weeks ago I told them that they no longer represented me and had no role models. I told them I like what Trump is doing and would vote against them as they wanted to impeach him. Today on FB a friend posted her support for Trump and the “choose love not fear” crowd attacked her. I wanted to support her but knew I’d be attacked as well and didn’t want to make a public statement. No one supported her. Only people telling her that she is the one reading fake news. The cognitive dissonance will be unbearable for many and they might be unable to see the truth at all, if ever. What really makes no sense to me is seeing the Occupy Wallstreet people hate on Trump when he is the answer to their cries just a few years ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s time for some firings……..likely a lot of them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sentinelle,
I’m not a FB user, but isn’t there a way to send her a private msg of support? It is good for folks to know they are not alone.
#walkaway
That crossed my mind too. I think I will. Thank you Wisdom!
Explain the great reasons to disengage from those that chastise her. How much more enjoyable her FB time is when she is not worried about what idiots and mutts type at her. I’ve cut off so many people from both e-space and meat-space that my schedule is pretty much open most days. Just me, the mrs, and the cat. Keep lovin’ those that deserve it and pray for the rest. I learned one thing absolutely concrete from 8 years teaching public HS….. you can’t save them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m guessing MANY do agree with her and you, but it’s just not worth the aggravation. In fact I know this! I used to post on FB anti-Obama, pro conservative, pro Trump articles and information…yes, I was “attacked” (those keyboard warriors…lol) BUT I also got lots and lots of private messages supporting me. Normal people can put up with just so much hatred and stupidity. I pretty much quit FB…I told anyone who has a cute baby pic or family news to just text me.
“Choose love not fear” is manipulation. WHAT we love or fear MATTERS. Manipulation by BARE WORDS and not FULL IDEAS is trickery and DECEIT. It’s a brainwash – a dumbing down of humans to achieve their own destruction.
Choose Civilization. Better still, choose OUR Civilization. Democrats are in favor of neither. For some very strange reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can thank media for the systematic conditioning of the group think culture we see today!
You really should support her, IMO. Just an emoji like and a “I agree!” In the comments. Let them attack. You don’t have to respond. Others may feel compelled to defend you. Otherwise, MAGA people will assume that the Left is winning and they will feel isolated, defeated. Just my opinion. We can no longer avoid controversy. Be like PDJT and let it roll off your back like a duck!
But Hillary would have given Wall Street free rein – who knows what she promised the Wall Street elite? Remember when she was pushed to release her speech to them, and finally said, “I have both a private and a public position.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
This POS decided she needed a GoFundMe Page and is very near her total of $7,000. Amazing how these snowflakes throw their money away for the cause!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Fle- asking for help from AZ to spread the word from you and fellow Treepers. Hoping folks will contact Congresswoman McSally (Republican Senator candidate) office requesting that she gathers her fellow Congressmen in support of Repubilcan platform and Kavanaugh confirmation. Senator Flake has kept this state hostage, kicked the Republican platform to the curb and is an EVIL soul. The people of AZ don’t want him. Yet, the AZ congressional representatives have allowed his actions by their silence. They represent US not Flake.
Please help us and call her office – 202-225-2542
Congressman Andy Biggs 202-225-2635
Thank you!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Call Flake!
2200 East Camelback Road
Suite 120
Phoenix, AZ 85016
P: 602-840-1891
6840 North Oracle Road
Suite 150
Tucson, AZ 85704
P: 520-575-8633
Senate Russell Office Building 413
Washington, D.C. 20510
P: 202-224-4521
WSB- we have called and written repeatedly. The voters have held him accountable for his actions which is why he declared he is not running for reelection. Yet, the damage he has caused has been met with silence from the AZ GOP and his fellow Republican Congressional Representatives. This is my frustration.
PS- sorry for placing this on the wrong thread ☺️
Fake is an embarrassment. the AZ GOP ran him as a Tea party conservative. Flake the Fake punked them. By the look of his misaligned face, it’s obvious they are not the first ones he deceived, the last guy wasn’t having it though.
Oh my goodness! Too many tabs opened. Sorry this is on the wrong thread
I never work for the IRS. Can anybody go fund me?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This the thing, it doesn’t get one anywhere to point out criminality to the left, they think that’s great…..a badge of honor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about letting the “resistance” pay the “resistance” bureaucratic salaries indefinately?! Get them off the government payroll and on to the “resistance” roll, forever! Win win!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Fired for protesting Trump.” WHAT A LIE!
She should have been arrested and fired months ago when she posted video of her harassing Secretary Neilson. I emailed Sessions at the time and told him that.
Her using work computers to run a vehicle registration check on an innocent citizen, so she could use the information to harass him at his residence, should be a crime if is not already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is totally a crime. Rip van Sessions will do nothing. That you can be sure of.
LWB = left wing bully
Oh, and make sure whatever security clearance any of these communists might have had is GONE now!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
YESSSSSS!!!!!
Somebody DM her and get her resume. Beforehand, let’s place bets on where she went to college and her major. My money is on Georgetown (GWU) with a bachelors or higher in administrative something or other. Currently working on a law degree or already has one…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q is right, these people are stupid.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I’m like OMG, like I know, right?
Sorry, but I can’t stand listening to these twinks & flakes. Even the undercover reporter sounds annoying.
LikeLike
I think she’s just playing the part to fit in.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Understood, and yet still annoying. I detest this abuse of the word “like” even more than uptalking.
I can barely keep myself from asking, “Were you ‘like’ that, or were you ‘actually’ that?”
With the upspeak, I always want to say, “Are you asking me?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you!!!
We should start a thing. Honestly, shaming and humiliation used to be effective tools in breaking people of bad habits. Now, I guess it’s only justifiable for liberals to do so. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t be “shamed” if you’re ignorant of the fact(s) in the first place. They don’t see the misuse as a bad habit. It reminds me of those who are clueless of subject/verb agreement. I don’t know if this use is the result of piss-poor teachers or a sheer desire to appear ignorant. Could be a teacher who tried, just not hard enough. These people are comfortable in their cliques of ignorance and view literate peo-le as out of touch. The music to which young people are exposed and revere is largely designed to highlight their academic deficits.
And YOU CAN’T FIX STUPID!!
LikeLike
Yes!! I hate hate hate “like” and the uptalk!
I also hate responses/answers that begin with “So…”
LikeLike
Not to mention the Go Fund Me cash.
Not a one of them can complete a simple sentence without saying “like” and “I mean.” No wonder they have government jobs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You forgot “you know”. I often respond with “No, I didn’t know” or “Why did you think I would know that?”
LikeLike
Well, c’mon, not really.
After all, the overwhelming majority of them aren’t going to be captured by Project Veritas and so will continue to get away with their shenanigans indefinitely….
…Unless and until management is replaced with MAGA supporters who will crack down on abuse of workplace time, false statements on personal information forms, and misuse of government assets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or their useless government agency jobs are eliminated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now there is a MAGA way to reduce the deficit. I can tolerate the rise in unemployment if it eliminates useless or harmful government jobs!
LikeLike
Not by Veritas, true, GB. But SIGINT doesn’t miss anything. They only think they’re getting away with it.
LikeLike
Have no fear …. they all seem to be part of DSA …. there’s lots going on behind the scenes.
LikeLike
EO making it mandatory for management to check browser history on work computers and start writing these people up. They will switch to data on their phones….. then outlaw personal phones on their desks during ‘logged in’ time. Then, start with a productivity schedule that calculates from their log ins. Have their webcam look at them like a fish eye face time. That way they KNOW they are being watched/recorded. Kill ’em all with making them work while they are at work. Personal cell phones are not a right in the workplace.
LikeLike
If they’re in a building, or nearby, the government can do a MiM spoof of a cell tower, and the employees (and visitors) will be none the wiser. LEOs do this already, as do other folks who shouldn’t. The equipment to do it isn’t cheap, but it’s out there…
LikeLike
Have a tactical response team hog tie them when the tower sees them using their cell. They all love gov’t so much they won’t mind being subjected to it.
LikeLike
Why not block cell signals in the workplace and record all phone calls?
LikeLike
The problem is most management is just as bad. It’s a deeply rooted culture established over a long period of time. Only massive cuts to the government payroll will help. Reducing their salaries, benefits and their sheer numbers will take a long time, and that process can’t start in any meaningful way until we get rid of public sector unions, which became entrenched in the 1960’s, thanks to JFK. This is a problem that won’t be fixed in our lifetimes, if ever. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.
LikeLike
Like the VA, IRS was a dumping ground for Affirmative Hires under Obama’s diversity programs, and I’m sure theres lots other “who do you know Lefty cronyism” going on, given tbe culture there under Koskinen and Lerner.
Given the nature of Civil Service Unions this DSA activists work rules violations were overlooked if not tacitly approved.
Unless someone (Project V) might have downloaded the socialists’ member list before their firewall was cranked up…? And Then compare that to Federal employees list. Every Damn one of the 7,000 hired by Obama should be reviewed for job.performance.
Have EO ready… during shutdown… convert all FED non-essential jobs to part time. Cut hours, benefits, no retirement, no holiday pay, nothing. Make ’em like 15 yr olds at their first McDonalds job. Who cares the consequence. Flush the whole thing. Make them interview for a full-time slot with the ‘HR committee’. We can have canned accusations emailed in to the committee to make the prospective puke answer for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great idea! We need to hunt down and remove the 7,000 hired by Obama (his resist legacy) and flush them ASAP. Remove all security clearances immediately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You two are brilliant!
Presumably those hired during the Obama error have the least seniority. Might even get that by the unions since they operate mostly on a seniority basis.
I want them all to pay. Bigly.
LikeLiked by 20 people
The destruction of emails even out at the fringe means Holder, IMO.
LikeLiked by 11 people
These people are not “activists”, they are anti-American weasels.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Weasels are never for anything but themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The everyone gets a trophy children, who never grow up. She’s an old child.
They’re active communists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are internal enemies engaged in seditious activity– speech, at the very least. Use of gov’t property and destruction of documents is actionable, outside of their perception of “union protection.” Each agency has its own rules, but all are governed by code, specifically 18 USC § 1001, which defines untruthfulness throughout, and provides for both fines and imprisonment.
Having admin that doesn’t look the other way is key. There’s no single reason why I despise Ozero more than this– packing OUR gov’t with ideologues who are clones of his enlightened self. Grrrr….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Martin…your post really hit the nail…seditious activity, indeed. If they want to continue to destroys their lives…their choice, BUT NOT ON MY DIME!
Disband the lawless IRS. Enough is enough. Get rid of income tax altogether.
LikeLiked by 7 people
THIS!!!! The only way to win this battle is to STARVE THE BEAST!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dammit, I want more than these people fired. The full force of the law should be brought down on them! 😡 That “Cold Anger” is becoming white hot!
Retribution begins at the ballot box, VOTE!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want my money back. I haven’t gotten what I’ve been paying for.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL You, me and millions of others. 😄
PARTY OF CORRUPTION. Get it out. Completely OUT.
Again, we have to reform the restrictions in government against VIOLENT communists to include SUBVERSIVE, CRIMINAL, and SABOTEURIAL communists.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Totally agree. 👍🏽👍🏽
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolf, you need to tweet this to PT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fastest route to Trump is a comment here! I kid you not. That is why I bring my tweets here – where Twitter cannot HIDE THEM.
Very few people see my stuff on Twitter. HILLARY will see it before Trump. That’s why they don’t ban me – so the DEMs can keep an eye on me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You think Trump reads here?
LikeLike
These people need to be spit on 25 times every day everywhere they go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right idea but wrong waste matter excreted from the wrong orafice.
LikeLike
“There will come a time when it is not safe for [these people] to walk down the street[s]”
~~#17~~
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would suggest that the person(s) being targeted by this kind of attack start singing the National Anthem as loudly as they can!!!
LikeLike
Gotta hand it to James and his crew . Timing on this series is pretty darned good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lois “Coprophagous” Lerner and her boss Obama make my blood boil…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lol, dung eater. How do you know did you get a whiff of her breath?
Yes, They should all be brought up on charges for what they did but as long as we have the coward Jeff Sessions in the Justice Dept there will be nothing done about any of these people maybe when the President Gets rid of RR and JS and Mueller he will be able to start doing things the right way like getting rid of all of Obama hold over goons..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately it is nearly impossible to find a Federal Prosecutor who will file criminal charges in cases like these. I worked in the investigative unit for several years at the Federal Prison I was employed by. Most of our work involved around inmate crimes inside the prison, but occasionally we investigated dirty staff. One case I broke involved an officer we caught bringing in tobacco and drugs and selling them to inmates. We had him on video dead to rights, and got a court order for his bank account showing family members of inmates paying him. We turned it over to the FBI and they recommended prosecution, but the Prosecutor refused to take it to the Grand Jury.
Spit………..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why wouldn’t a prosecutor want to file a case against these traitors??
LikeLike
They figure getting fired is punishment enough
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why they keep doing this then. No real punishment for being evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which might be why Sessions didn’t go out and charge Comey & McCabe immediately. There need to be several charges – charges that a prosecutor can convince a jury to take seriously. To many jurors getting fired is punishment enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OR waiting for the Supreme Court to be seated in such a way as to make sure the plan to use military courts does not get a negative decision?
I’m sure Lindsay Graham’s line of questioning in the Kavanaugh hearings got some people’s attention.
IT keeps going until they are caught, punished, and publicly shamed.
I catered for a church, Wednesday night supper. Treasurer of the church, also an alderman, was stealing food/billing church excessively for food he supplied from his garden. I was approached by two detectives w/police dept to rig camera and wire me. Cool! Original complaint came from the minister.
Did I mention I was running against him for alderman?
We caught him on tape. Prosecutor declined. Church members still voted for him. He cried and “confessed before God”. Oh well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who became alderman?!?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Public Servants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Serve themselves only.
How often have you seen some local pol, maybe even just a bottom feeder, wrap themselves in the flag and retire after “___ years of public service”. They make it sound like some great sacrifice, yet are worth way more than their official salary could provide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Investigate the DSA, that seems to be the primary common denominator in all of this!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Prohibited group for ALL government employees, armed forces, etc. We MUST expand the restriction against VIOLENT communists to include these CRIMINAL, SABOTEURIAL, CONSTITUTION-SUBVERTING communists.
Members of these organizations LIE just like taqiyya-enabled Muslims. GET ‘EM OUT.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agreed. They cannot be allowed inside our government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interestingly, DSA has the same tax status as Lerner’s targets did. The essential difference is that, as one of these miscreants stated I think in the first Veritas video, the DSA exerts control over Leftist candidates they endorse and support. AFAIK, TEA Party groups did no such thing, only fund raising and media buys.
The entirety of non-profit status designations has been co-opted by groups whose influence we’d rather not have, and bears looking at. Perhaps there should be stricter standards of disbursement to donation ratios, so that “90 for us” frauds like the CFF and SPLC and others whose names get read off before every PBS program get increased scrutiny. Tides is a Soros front. There are others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Martin, great points.
At this point in time, the term “non-profit” is an oxymoron. Too often the “non-profit” has several employees making ridiculous salaries. THEY are profiting. Look at Red Cross, United Way, etc. these “non-profits” are supposedly good organizations but parts have been co-opted for the benefit of their executives. True non-profits should have execs who are either non-paid or paid only for legitimate expenses only (I.e. a coach plane fare vs a private jet). When I see Barack Obama is the Honorary National Chairman of the Red Cross but then I don’t see his name listed among major contributors it just makes me wonder. Then again, he is the leader of the #MeMe movement!
LikeLike
“Reasonable compensation” is the key. In both 501(c)3 and (c)4 organizations, it’s a gray area. Large endowments can generate a lot of operating and disbursement capital, and competent people must manage that. Boards are typically not paid. 4’s donations are often deductible as a business expense, and they’re also free to engage in political activities. 3’s are restricted somewhat from that, but all donations are deductible.
And therein lies the corruption. That donor benefit. Either orgs are denied the (c)3 on activities, or the 4’s are allowed to offer deductibility when they should not. Lerner was working that, and skated. Narrowly political 3’s were being denied, while overboard Leftist 4’s were giving tax receipts while she looked the other way. Bad, bad for all concerned.
I volunteered 13 years with a (c)3 theatre company. Across town, an arts center 3 also, had paid staff. Identical bylaws (written by same attorney) but a large endowment. Both very keen on the no-no’s. Liberal 4’s by comparison get away with murder, and their donors get deductions. A corrupt IRS makes certain. That’s what needs scrutiny.
Don’t forget the GOPe was all in on shutting down the Tea Party.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This, we will have to handle on our own. Vote them out, starve them out, ??? Whatever it takes for the swamp creatures closest to us to get the point. We are our own first line of defense/offense when it comes to this.
Would be nice to hear a question concerning how IRS investigators or employees handle known illegal immigrant cases, which cost tax payers billion n fraudulent returns.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And there it is……….. the connection between the Globalist agenda and the US government employee complicity.
LikeLiked by 8 people
At justice.gov there are dozens of cases where they are convicting people illegally preparing returns whether ir not they profit from it. Going for them one at a time is slow work
Let’s face it, these primordial cockroaches aren’t going anywhere.
They are a vermin upon humanity. Even an abundant dose of lead-based therapy, high explosives and flame-thrower fire have proven to be only temporary measures in keeping their advances in check, as we have seen throughout history.
Sadly, the war is now out in the open and it is being waged within the borders of our nation.
Almost all of our foundational ‘institutions’ are infected with this vermin.
Adherence to our Constitution and the rule of law may have a chance ar returning us to the pathways of freedom, prosperity and sanity, but as we have seen and are seeing, “Fundamental Transformation” is not embraced or wanted by all, and things are going to get worse before they get better.
“I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace.” Thomas Paine
Be prepared and be committed, for it is going to be an uphill fight.
MAGA!!!!!
Well said, Rob…but I’m glad they’re now showing themselves more prominently. The vast majority of Americans are fairly decent people…and many have been totally unaware of the slow creep of socialism in America. These recent actions have opened a lot of eyes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, those embracing this type of ideology are no longer being nuanced or subtle about it, and agree that it is helping to awaken those that may not have been paying attention to their own slow-boil demise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
**Like**
The slow creep was aided in the name of the “Christian” thing to do. Take care of the poor (even those wearing Air Jordan’s standing around their new car talking on their iPhone X! Take care of those down on their luck (even those who lost a job because they weren’t trying to keep it and they know they can be paid by the government for nothing more than going to a few job interviews while their kids are in government paid day care and the parents are in government housing watching a 70” tv with every available cable option). Take care of the injured (even those drawing disability who are regularly on the neighborhood court shooting hoops or are knocking down under the table bucks working odd jobs).
We all know some of these people. Too often, we just thought they needed a “hand-up”, not a “hand-out”. Like the homeless or panhandlers at stoplights or interstate exits (some of whom make upwards of $50,000 annually begging for money, all too many game the system and we turn a blind eye. It still isn’t right!!
LikeLike
The vast majority of Americans get their news from outlets that will never mention Project Veritas, and will certainly not show their videos. They might be fairly decent people but most are operating on very limited knowledge.
LikeLike
I wonder why no one has mentioned that Antifa, the DNC and the Democratic Socialists working in Government coordinate together.
It’s obvious from the O’Keefe reports that they do coordinate their efforts.
So who in the Senate knew that Cruz and his wife were going to that restaurant and what person in the restaurant helped coordinate that effort with Antifa? Are Democratic Socialists, the coordinating link between the DNC and Antifa?
There is no reason why the FBI can’t take over from the Capitol Police….oh, wait they are corrupt too.
Then maybe collaboration of LEOs should come together and investigate this infiltration because these people are dangerously plotting against our Republic from the inside.
But first give the LEOs lie detectors to make sure they aren’t working for the MSM, Socialists, DNC or Antifa first, eh? Add Koch, Soros, Lobbyists, and CoC to the list. Check their spouses and significant others for the same…. including foreign affiliations with lobbyists and law firms that work for Russia, EU, China, etc.
Start with the Unions…..then go to the employees.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“So who in the Senate knew that Cruz and his wife were going to that restaurant and what person in the restaurant helped coordinate that effort with Antifa?”.
Either Google or Apple knew.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tyler Durden. Project Mayhem.
What stops idiots from being idiots?
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t think it’s out of bounds for taxpayer-funded escorts for protection for those not qualified usually for SS, at least for a period, and as a means of at least scaring the crap out of some of these iPhone warriors. They’re punks, as if they’re exalting over papering somebody’s house.
The prosecutions after their antics at Inauguration slowed their roll a bit. LEOs have to BE THERE to act, and they count on that, like flash mobs. It’s a better means than escalation by carry. It would get hot if that started being common.
Not to mention this leftie with her “court of credibility” noise:
LikeLiked by 2 people
B*tch🙄🙄
LikeLiked by 5 people
Clear the communist from Hawaii and replace them Republicans….one of the most beautiful places in the world and they are controlled by communists in Chicago. Check it out, there are mini hydro electric plants that sit dormant and with little money they would be productive again….they tout being self sufficient, but only if they can get the kick from the construction and the equipment. They don’t remember that it was the Democrats that put the Japanese in the camps and now the Dem communists run the tourist business and the farms….
LikeLike
Obamacommie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s simply a sexist in this case. Women deserve to be believed because they are women. The whole point of due process and equality under the law is to avoid HER point of view from being policy and law in this country.
LikeLike
As a female, I am offended by her biased stupidity. Her comments should be a violation of the Civil Rights Act but it has been co-opted by bigots like her!
LikeLike
Ignorant braying jackass.
This is the most important undercover video yet. They all are important, but this cuts to the heart of the IRS plot against conservatives, the most heinous weaponization of government against the people in American history. Remember when Nixon just mentioned the idea of using the IRS to get information on ONE person? George Schultz, his Treasury secretary, threatened to resign if he did. Nixon didn’t. The democrats thought even Nixon’s notion was impeachable. Here we have the entire hierarchy of this bureaucracy, already the most frightening in the government, targeting political opponents en masse. Try to imagine if something like this was uncovered under Trump’s administration. We’d be in the midst of impeachment hearings right now — with the support of the entire GOP.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Until only relatively recently, the IRS was generally considered ‘the most feared’ agency of the Federal government.
Under the reign of the Crimson Kenyan and the crimes and mischief that he directed his turgid ilk to commit on the citizens of our country, the list of feared agencies now includes the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, the State Department, the EPA, the DoE and the courts, just to name a few.
Had CROOKED hilz been elected, the USA’s demise into the totalitarianism of ‘Fundamental Transformation’ would have been very well on its way, and probably irreversable without significant civil disruption and himan misery.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely agreed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is why no matter how frustrated I get with things as they are, I have to remember to celebrate the fact that Hillary is not president!!!
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, my prediction of the outcome from this will be enormous. Laws will be written and some repealed. No more government unions. No more affirmative action either. Merit and/or content of one’s character should be the rule.
And I sincerely hope that every government worker, whether contract or employee, will be removed if they are members of political activist groups which seek to subvert the constitution of this country.
We have to see some SERIOUS action against this stuff. And under the Trump administration, I believe we will see that and possibly more.
People who hold signs and chant are activists. People with government power using it against the public because of their political agenda? They are tyrants, traitors, criminals … and… (what is the word?! Treason is to Traitor and Sedition is to…? Seditive?) Anyway, they are criminals.
All members of the DSA should be fired immediately. These are not “activists.” They are seditious traitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But I dare you to name one credible, honest Democrat with a shred of integrity. Just one!
I have withholding, but usually end up with more to pay, at tax time.
I pay with pro-life checks. And, I have my tithing on my itemized deductions.
I have had 2 out of recent 5 years where IRS chased my check, then a couple months later told me that I had not sent in my tax return, and needed to send it in. The letter ALSO noted a balance – in the amount of the check sent.
This is not a big deal, but I suspect someone at IRS just jerking around with me, knowing I am a Christian. Please note if you have seen anything similar. It is hard to think that more than once they opened my return, shook the envelope to get the check, and lost track of the paper return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds suspicious to me. I’m guessing it’s the checks that really get to em.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want them to be prosecuted, at least charged, have to hire a lawyer, make the local paper hopefully the National news, try to go out in public with honest hard working people and now with a record try to get a new job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
James O’Keefe and Project Veritas makes me wistful for what an honest media could accomplish if they took their obligation to protect the citizens from their government seriously. Imagine thousands of James O’Keefes, working tirelessly to expose and destroy the corruption of those.working under the umbrella of our government. I am eternally grateful to James and PV for their dedication to the American people, at great risk to themselves. It is telling that “journalists” don’t stand shoulder to shoulder with them, but instead trivialize, marginalize and attempt to debunk everything they uncover. That in itself speaks volumes into how deep and rooted our media is in the corruption.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Well, we also have Sundance. And if there were a way I could work for him, I’d do it in a heartbeat!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too! Thats why I try to research and add to the conversation when I can. I still recall that it was a regular poster here with life experience that contributed the fact that Christopher Steele was more than MI6 but was part of “Russia House” which was a much bigger deal. It took a while for others to catch this but this community knew about it first.
Laws are probably being broken, but like usual, there are two systems of justice in America.
When “little people”, mere American citizens break the law they go to prison.
But when the “special people”, those with lots of money or connections brrak the law, it’s a hand slap, or maybe they lose their job.
THAT IS WHY THEY BREAK THE LAW WITH IMPUNITY. BECAUSE THEY DON’T GO TO PRISON.
It really sucks, and it needs to change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
335blues, could ya would ya post some of your own slide guitar? Damb I love me so good blues slide guitar
They are “special” when they become members of the elite organization of the deep state. They are the “fight club” inside government. Some people are getting fired for being exposed, but I promise you, those not yet exposed will seek to retaliate.
With all the talk of “government shutdown” at budget time, none of that actually matters. But if Trump tries to clean how the way most of us want to see? You’ll see retaliation like you’ve never thought possible where the bureaucrats will do whatever they can to sabotage the inner workings of the government.
Of course their predictable attempts at doing such things only goes to show what an incredible risk these people are in our government and how necessary it is to remove them.
When I was working for a large bank, I learned some surprising things about their operational philosophy. It’s understandable that people who pose a risk due to incompetence should be removed, and often are. But also, people who perform quite exceptionally are also removed (or at least moved). Why would they remove “the best people?” It’s simple — it is a risk to the continuity of their business to have people who are “irreplaceable” or “indispensable.” What happens if they leave or die? That puts the stability of operations of a bank at risk. Not good!
In the case of government work, people who are members of organizations like DSA absolutely pose a very real risk to this country and the operations of government, And we’ve already seen what they can and will do. When viewing these people through the lens of risk assessment, it becomes really easy to see who needs to go.
Imagine Okeefe and company sitting back with brewskies right now and laughing. You know that sharp sound a 35 degree lager makes when you open it? I hope they make that sound and say, “Let’s push the button and get another one fired.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want all of them fired, the entire IRS disbanded. One fired means nothing, it’s a drop in the ocean of lawlessness. We need the entire place dried up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sekulow represented some conservatives wronged by IRS. He was talking criminal stuff. Then there was a settlement and probably a gag and now he never mentions it
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the client ‘s decision to settle, not his.
LikeLike
I must say it is very disconcerting and disheartening that we have so many socialists working for the federal government. The enemy is well established inside the gate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This snowflake doesn’t realize that she works for President Trump. OBama is no longer the President.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was sort of disappointed by the lack of any real solid incriminating statements from the lawyer (second person “interviewed”.) The first person was easily lured into exposing his crimes, but that was it.
I wonder if O’Keefe has more footage in reserve of other employees exposing their lawbreaking behavior?
“Lawyer”??? Predictable.
Ever notice all these radical socialist “men” are skinny, toothpick arm, pencil neck little dorks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beta males who can’t even comprehend on what a real man is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pencil Neck Geeks…
Is everyone having fun today?
Dr. Ford is going to be a no-show.
Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti, after making very serious threats to Kavanaugh and President Trump seems to have been pranked and the fake news media (MSNBC, CNN, Yahoo, HuffPost, etc.) all have feces filled eggs on their faces.
Axios is walking back their bombshell reporting about Rosenstein offering his signed resignation.
NYT and other news outlets are ripping apart The New Yorker’s report on Ramirez’ allegations against Kavanaugh.
The pilot light has been turned on under Keith Ellison and the burner is getting very hot.
DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) is being outed once again by Project Veritas and there is no doubt that a widespread investigation into their members who hold office in government is under way.
And President Trump is Commander in Chief at the UN!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been having lots of fun today Kathryn watching the demoncrats having egg on their collective face.😁😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean the story about Rosenstein resigning wasn’t true?
I guess there were some people feeling really foolish after spreading that one.
They just scheduled the voting for friday morning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m having fun thanks! Pshh! That’s my 35 degree lager sound.
Another two examples of sniggering, smirking, arrogant POS “government employees” that OUR tax dollars are paying the salaries of. Two more people who most likely can’t make it in the private business world. Betcha for every one of their types working ON OUR DIME, there are at least 12 more of them. FIRE them TODAY, take away their work computers and phones, escort them out with security.
Bart Simpson Koskinen: I didn’t do it. Nobody saw me do it. You can’t prove anything.
The real scandal at the Internal Revenue Service for years has been the stolen identify refund fraud and how Obama’s IRS officials permitted billions of dollars in taxpayer money to go to criminals and refused to help federal and local law enforcement investigate the fraud. In fact, I personally battled IRS, TurboTax and Santa Barbara Bank using federal grand jury subpoenas and court orders working to prosecute several tax refund fraud cases and was lied to and obstructed every step of the way! Fortunately, I have more staying power than the weasels I dealt with at TurboTax and it’s parent company Intuit so we won’t every trial!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Veritas should look into the activities of B.I.G.
1) Secretary Neilson needs to personally sue her for stalking, etc.. Of course there will be a need for a new Go Fund Me Scam to pay for it.
2) To point out how stupid and uninformed these people are. The Koch Bros were no friend to the Tea Party and certainly not Trump. One of them even stated he would be voting for Hillary.
3) Now I get why Trump announced (out of the blue, just a single announcement) he would not be extending that automatic pay raise for government employees. Stands to reason O’Keefe would keep Trumps admin informed for national security.
