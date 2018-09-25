President Trump Speech to 73rd U.N. General Assembly – Transcript and Video…

President Donald Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York presenting a vision of why all nations must represent their national interests first, with patriotism and also with peace. Brilliant speech:
…”I honor the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”…
[Transcript] United Nations – New York, New York – 10:38 A.M. EDT
THE PRESIDENT: Madam President, Mr. Secretary-General, world leaders, ambassadors, and distinguished delegates:
One year ago, I stood before you for the first time in this grand hall. I addressed the threats facing our world, and I presented a vision to achieve a brighter future for all of humanity.
Today, I stand before the United Nations General Assembly to share the extraordinary progress we’ve made.
In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.
America’s — so true. (Laughter.) Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay. (Laughter and applause.)
America’s economy is booming like never before. Since my election, we’ve added $10 trillion in wealth. The stock market is at an all-time high in history, and jobless claims are at a 50-year low. African American, Hispanic American, and Asian American unemployment have all achieved their lowest levels ever recorded. We’ve added more than 4 million new jobs, including half a million manufacturing jobs.
We have passed the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history. We’ve started the construction of a major border wall, and we have greatly strengthened border security.
We have secured record funding for our military — $700 billion this year, and $716 billion next year. Our military will soon be more powerful than it has ever been before.
In other words, the United States is stronger, safer, and a richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago.
We are standing up for America and for the American people. And we are also standing up for the world.
This is great news for our citizens and for peace-loving people everywhere. We believe that when nations respect the rights of their neighbors, and defend the interests of their people, they can better work together to secure the blessings of safety, prosperity, and peace.
Each of us here today is the emissary of a distinct culture, a rich history, and a people bound together by ties of memory, tradition, and the values that make our homelands like nowhere else on Earth.
That is why America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance, control, and domination.
I honor the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship.
We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.
From Warsaw to Brussels, to Tokyo to Singapore, it has been my highest honor to represent the United States abroad. I have forged close relationships and friendships and strong partnerships with the leaders of many nations in this room, and our approach has already yielded incredible change.
With support from many countries here today, we have engaged with North Korea to replace the specter of conflict with a bold and new push for peace.
In June, I traveled to Singapore to meet face to face with North Korea’s leader, Chairman Kim Jong Un.
We had highly productive conversations and meetings, and we agreed that it was in both countries’ interest to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Since that meeting, we have already seen a number of encouraging measures that few could have imagined only a short time ago.
The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction. Nuclear testing has stopped. Some military facilities are already being dismantled. Our hostages have been released. And as promised, the remains of our fallen heroes are being returned home to lay at rest in American soil.
I would like to thank Chairman Kim for his courage and for the steps he has taken, though much work remains to be done. The sanctions will stay in place until denuclearization occurs.
I also want to thank the many member states who helped us reach this moment — a moment that is actually far greater than people would understand; far greater — but for also their support and the critical support that we will all need going forward.
A special thanks to President Moon of South Korea, Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and President Xi of China.
In the Middle East, our new approach is also yielding great strides and very historic change.
Following my trip to Saudi Arabia last year, the Gulf countries opened a new center to target terrorist financing. They are enforcing new sanctions, working with us to identify and track terrorist networks, and taking more responsibility for fighting terrorism and extremism in their own region.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have pledged billions of dollars to aid the people of Syria and Yemen. And they are pursuing multiple avenues to ending Yemen’s horrible, horrific civil war.
Ultimately, it is up to the nations of the region to decide what kind of future they want for themselves and their children.
For that reason, the United States is working with the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jordan, and Egypt to establish a regional strategic alliance so that Middle Eastern nations can advance prosperity, stability, and security across their home region.
Thanks to the United States military and our partnership with many of your nations, I am pleased to report that the bloodthirsty killers known as ISIS have been driven out from the territory they once held in Iraq and Syria. We will continue to work with friends and allies to deny radical Islamic terrorists any funding, territory or support, or any means of infiltrating our borders.
The ongoing tragedy in Syria is heartbreaking. Our shared goals must be the de-escalation of military conflict, along with a political solution that honors the will of the Syrian people. In this vein, we urge the United Nations-led peace process be reinvigorated. But, rest assured, the United States will respond if chemical weapons are deployed by the Assad regime.
I commend the people of Jordan and other neighboring countries for hosting refugees from this very brutal civil war.
As we see in Jordan, the most compassionate policy is to place refugees as close to their homes as possible to ease their eventual return to be part of the rebuilding process. This approach also stretches finite resources to help far more people, increasing the impact of every dollar spent.
Every solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must also include a strategy to address the brutal regime that has fueled and financed it: the corrupt dictatorship in Iran.
Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death, and destruction. They do not respect their neighbors or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead, Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.
The Iranian people are rightly outraged that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from Iran’s treasury, seized valuable portions of the economy, and looted the people’s religious endowments, all to line their own pockets and send their proxies to wage war. Not good.
Iran’s neighbors have paid a heavy toll for the region’s [regime’s] agenda of aggression and expansion. That is why so many countries in the Middle East strongly supported my decision to withdraw the United States from the horrible 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal and re-impose nuclear sanctions.
The Iran deal was a windfall for Iran’s leaders. In the years since the deal was reached, Iran’s military budget grew nearly 40 percent. The dictatorship used the funds to build nuclear-capable missiles, increase internal repression, finance terrorism, and fund havoc and slaughter in Syria and Yemen.
The United States has launched a campaign of economic pressure to deny the regime the funds it needs to advance its bloody agenda. Last month, we began re-imposing hard-hitting nuclear sanctions that had been lifted under the Iran deal. Additional sanctions will resume November 5th, and more will follow. And we’re working with countries that import Iranian crude oil to cut their purchases substantially.
We cannot allow the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the planet’s most dangerous weapons. We cannot allow a regime that chants “Death to America,” and that threatens Israel with annihilation, to possess the means to deliver a nuclear warhead to any city on Earth. Just can’t do it.
We ask all nations to isolate Iran’s regime as long as its aggression continues. And we ask all nations to support Iran’s people as they struggle to reclaim their religious and righteous destiny.
This year, we also took another significant step forward in the Middle East. In recognition of every sovereign state to determine its own capital, I moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
The United States is committed to a future of peace and stability in the region, including peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. That aim is advanced, not harmed, by acknowledging the obvious facts.
America’s policy of principled realism means we will not be held hostage to old dogmas, discredited ideologies, and so-called experts who have been proven wrong over the years, time and time again. This is true not only in matters of peace, but in matters of prosperity.
We believe that trade must be fair and reciprocal. The United States will not be taken advantage of any longer.
For decades, the United States opened its economy — the largest, by far, on Earth — with few conditions. We allowed foreign goods from all over the world to flow freely across our borders.
Yet, other countries did not grant us fair and reciprocal access to their markets in return. Even worse, some countries abused their openness to dump their products, subsidize their goods, target our industries, and manipulate their currencies to gain unfair advantage over our country. As a result, our trade deficit ballooned to nearly $800 billion a year.
For this reason, we are systematically renegotiating broken and bad trade deals.
Last month, we announced a groundbreaking U.S.-Mexico trade agreement. And just yesterday, I stood with President Moon to announce the successful completion of the brand new U.S.-Korea trade deal. And this is just the beginning.
Many nations in this hall will agree that the world trading system is in dire need of change. For example, countries were admitted to the World Trade Organization that violate every single principle on which the organization is based. While the United States and many other nations play by the rules, these countries use government-run industrial planning and state-owned enterprises to rig the system in their favor. They engage in relentless product dumping, forced technology transfer, and the theft of intellectual property.
The United States lost over 3 million manufacturing jobs, nearly a quarter of all steel jobs, and 60,000 factories after China joined the WTO. And we have racked up $13 trillion in trade deficits over the last two decades.
But those days are over. We will no longer tolerate such abuse. We will not allow our workers to be victimized, our companies to be cheated, and our wealth to be plundered and transferred. America will never apologize for protecting its citizens.
The United States has just announced tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese-made goods for a total, so far, of $250 billion. I have great respect and affection for my friend, President Xi, but I have made clear our trade imbalance is just not acceptable. China’s market distortions and the way they deal cannot be tolerated.
As my administration has demonstrated, America will always act in our national interest.
I spoke before this body last year and warned that the U.N. Human Rights Council had become a grave embarrassment to this institution, shielding egregious human rights abusers while bashing America and its many friends.
Our Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, laid out a clear agenda for reform, but despite reported and repeated warnings, no action at all was taken.
So the United States took the only responsible course: We withdrew from the Human Rights Council, and we will not return until real reform is enacted.
For similar reasons, the United States will provide no support in recognition to the International Criminal Court. As far as America is concerned, the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority. The ICC claims near-universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country, violating all principles of justice, fairness, and due process. We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.
America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.
Around the world, responsible nations must defend against threats to sovereignty not just from global governance, but also from other, new forms of coercion and domination.
In America, we believe strongly in energy security for ourselves and for our allies. We have become the largest energy producer anywhere on the face of the Earth.
The United States stands ready to export our abundant, affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas.
OPEC and OPEC nations, are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world, and I don’t like it. Nobody should like it. We defend many of these nations for nothing, and then they take advantage of us by giving us high oil prices. Not good.
We want them to stop raising prices, we want them to start lowering prices, and they must contribute substantially to military protection from now on. We are not going to put up with it — these horrible prices — much longer.
Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.
Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers.
It has been the formal policy of our country since President Monroe that we reject the interference of foreign nations in this hemisphere and in our own affairs. The United States has recently strengthened our laws to better screen foreign investments in our country for national security threats, and we welcome cooperation with countries in this region and around the world that wish to do the same. You need to do it for your own protection.
The United States is also working with partners in Latin America to confront threats to sovereignty from uncontrolled migration. Tolerance for human struggling and human smuggling and trafficking is not humane. It’s a horrible thing that’s going on, at levels that nobody has ever seen before. It’s very, very cruel.
Illegal immigration funds criminal networks, ruthless gangs, and the flow of deadly drugs. Illegal immigration exploits vulnerable populations, hurts hardworking citizens, and has produced a vicious cycle of crime, violence, and poverty. Only by upholding national borders, destroying criminal gangs, can we break this cycle and establish a real foundation for prosperity.
We recognize the right of every nation in this room to set its own immigration policy in accordance with its national interests, just as we ask other countries to respect our own right to do the same — which we are doing. That is one reason the United States will not participate in the new Global Compact on Migration. Migration should not be governed by an international body unaccountable to our own citizens.
Ultimately, the only long-term solution to the migration crisis is to help people build more hopeful futures in their home countries. Make their countries great again.
Currently, we are witnessing a human tragedy, as an example, in Venezuela. More than 2 million people have fled the anguish inflicted by the socialist Maduro regime and its Cuban sponsors.
Not long ago, Venezuela was one of the richest countries on Earth. Today, socialism has bankrupted the oil-rich nation and driven its people into abject poverty.
Virtually everywhere socialism or communism has been tried, it has produced suffering, corruption, and decay. Socialism’s thirst for power leads to expansion, incursion, and oppression. All nations of the world should resist socialism and the misery that it brings to everyone.
In that spirit, we ask the nations gathered here to join us in calling for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela. Today, we are announcing additional sanctions against the repressive regime, targeting Maduro’s inner circle and close advisors.
We are grateful for all the work the United Nations does around the world to help people build better lives for themselves and their families.
The United States is the world’s largest giver in the world, by far, of foreign aid. But few give anything to us. That is why we are taking a hard look at U.S. foreign assistance. That will be headed up by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We will examine what is working, what is not working, and whether the countries who receive our dollars and our protection also have our interests at heart.
Moving forward, we are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and, frankly, are our friends. And we expect other countries to pay their fair share for the cost of their defense.
The United States is committed to making the United Nations more effective and accountable. I have said many times that the United Nations has unlimited potential. As part of our reform effort, I have told our negotiators that the United States will not pay more than 25 percent of the U.N. peacekeeping budget. This will encourage other countries to step up, get involved, and also share in this very large burden.
And we are working to shift more of our funding from assessed contributions to voluntary so that we can target American resources to the programs with the best record of success.
Only when each of us does our part and contributes our share can we realize the U.N.’s highest aspirations. We must pursue peace without fear, hope without despair, and security without apology.
Looking around this hall where so much history has transpired, we think of the many before us who have come here to address the challenges of their nations and of their times. And our thoughts turn to the same question that ran through all their speeches and resolutions, through every word and every hope. It is the question of what kind of world will we leave for our children and what kind of nations they will inherit.
The dreams that fill this hall today are as diverse as the people who have stood at this podium, and as varied as the countries represented right here in this body are. It really is something. It really is great, great history.
There is India, a free society over a billion people, successfully lifting countless millions out of poverty and into the middle class.
There is Saudi Arabia, where King Salman and the Crown Prince are pursuing bold new reforms.
There is Israel, proudly celebrating its 70th anniversary as a thriving democracy in the Holy Land.
In Poland, a great people are standing up for their independence, their security, and their sovereignty.
Many countries are pursuing their own unique visions, building their own hopeful futures, and chasing their own wonderful dreams of destiny, of legacy, and of a home.
The whole world is richer, humanity is better, because of this beautiful constellation of nations, each very special, each very unique, and each shining brightly in its part of the world.
In each one, we see awesome promise of a people bound together by a shared past and working toward a common future.
As for Americans, we know what kind of future we want for ourselves. We know what kind of a nation America must always be.
In America, we believe in the majesty of freedom and the dignity of the individual. We believe in self-government and the rule of law. And we prize the culture that sustains our liberty -– a culture built on strong families, deep faith, and fierce independence. We celebrate our heroes, we treasure our traditions, and above all, we love our country.
Inside everyone in this great chamber today, and everyone listening all around the globe, there is the heart of a patriot that feels the same powerful love for your nation, the same intense loyalty to your homeland.
The passion that burns in the hearts of patriots and the souls of nations has inspired reform and revolution, sacrifice and selflessness, scientific breakthroughs, and magnificent works of art.
Our task is not to erase it, but to embrace it. To build with it. To draw on its ancient wisdom. And to find within it the will to make our nations greater, our regions safer, and the world better.
To unleash this incredible potential in our people, we must defend the foundations that make it all possible. Sovereign and independent nations are the only vehicle where freedom has ever survived, democracy has ever endured, or peace has ever prospered. And so we must protect our sovereignty and our cherished independence above all.
When we do, we will find new avenues for cooperation unfolding before us. We will find new passion for peacemaking rising within us. We will find new purpose, new resolve, and new spirit flourishing all around us, and making this a more beautiful world in which to live.
So together, let us choose a future of patriotism, prosperity, and pride. Let us choose peace and freedom over domination and defeat. And let us come here to this place to stand for our people and their nations, forever strong, forever sovereign, forever just, and forever thankful for the grace and the goodness and the glory of God.
Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the nations of the world.
Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
Why Trump's Tariffs Won't Cost Consumers a Nickel

COMMENTARY
Past administrations have called out China for violating the internationally agreed-upon rules of trade for decades.
After countless high-level talks, admonitions and appeals, China did nothing to change its cheating ways.
President Trump has dispensed with the talk and taken action, slapping tariffs on billions of dollars of goods China exports to the United States at artificially low prices.
Naysayers predicted the president’s tariffs would tank the stock market and drag down the economy. But the Dow is posting record gains, unemployment is at a 49-year low and the economy remains strong.
The forecasters are at a loss to explain why reality isn’t conforming to what they learned in school. A Wall Street economist tells Reuters, “It’s like we have nothing to fear, but we should.”
Critics also contend that President Trump’s tariffs will inevitably lead to higher prices for consumers. We’ve heard this before. They said aluminum tariffs would spike the cost of a six-pack. But soda and beer prices have remained flat.
Now Walmart has joined the chorus. But we have no more reason to believe officials there than other boys who cried wolf. To understand why, let’s review how tariffs work, and how specifically the president’s tariffs work.
First, the basics:
Tariffs aren’t imposed on the final retail price the way a sales tax is. They are also not imposed on the wholesale price. They are not even imposed on what the importer pays at the dock when the goods enter the U.S. The duties are imposed on an even lower price than that – and that’s a scandal in itself.
Let’s say Black & Decker wants to sell a line of toaster ovens with a $60 retail price in the U.S. It goes to a Hong Kong middleman who deals with Chinese manufacturers. The Hong King middleman pays his cousin at a Chinese toaster oven factory $10 for toaster ovens. Black & Decker agrees to pay the Hong Kong middleman $20 for the toaster ovens, and picks them up off the boat in Long Beach, Calif.
Let’s say there’s a 10 percent tariff on toaster ovens from China. (There isn’t.) The tariff would only be $1 because it’s calculated on what the Hong Kong middleman (says he) paid his cousin at the toaster factory – the first sale — not what Black & Decker pays to take delivery at the port – what’s known in the jargon of the trade world as the last sale.
As a result of this accounting flim-flam, Hong Kong middlemen and the importers who love them are getting rich while taxpayers are getting hosed for untold billions of dollars the U.S. Treasury is not collecting.
When the U.S. moved to assess duties on the last-sale price, the import lobby screamed bloody murder and Congress killed the proposal. For the record, every other country calculates tariffs on the last-sale price.
Now, as to why tariffs won’t necessarily mean higher prices for consumers:
The Trump tariffs are designed to inflict maximum damage on China while sparing American businesses and consumers. For the most part, they don’t target consumer goods. Rather, they are aimed at component parts American companies use to assemble finished products.
So, if a particular component constitutes one-tenth of the cost of the finished product, a 10-percent tariff on that component amounts to, at most, 1 percent(10 percent of one-tenth) of the product’s wholesale cost – and probably far less, because of the first-sale rule (see above). And since wholesale is roughly half of retail, we’re looking at cost difference of one-half of one percent (0.5 percent).
The wholesaler, retailer, importer or foreign manufacturer may well choose to offset the tiny cost increase rather than pass it on.
And here’s the beauty part, how the tariffs are designed to hurt China: The Trump tariffs target items available from sources outside China. Buy from a supplier outside China, avoid the tariff.
President Trump’s surgical strike tariffs are sending companies a clear message: Do business anywhere but China.
And the message is getting through. Companies no longer see China as a safe space. China needs a continued influx of foreign investment to feed its economic growth, and the president’s trade policy encourages companies to look elsewhere.
President Trump’s trade reform, tax reform and regulatory reform work in combination to make America the best place on earth to live, work and do business.
His comprehensive strategy is lowering costs and raising wages for Americans.
It’s working as designed — to put America First.
Curtis Ellis is senior policy adviser with America First Policies. He was a senior policy adviser with the Donald Trump campaign.
Thanks for sharing the article. It makes perfect sense but I hadn’t seen an explanation of ‘targeted’ tariffs before.
Remember Rachel Brand is in control of walmarts global governance. 🤔
By all means, Rachel, KEEP RAISING PRICES.
And she gushed how its her dream job. Yeah keep raising prices is right. They have in CA. But then again everything costs far more here. Funny since most everything comes through our ports. Taxes!(If its BROWN flush it down!)
Rachel Brand: Kapernick Acolyte.
gawd, they are so incestuous…
“Beer and soda prices have remained flat” Hahahahaha!
Those so called economists need to study up a little bit. I’d recommend they start with “The Law” by Bastiat.
..also Henry Hazlitt’s “Economics in one lesson”, my 9 year was able to understand the basic economic principles therein. Thanks for the reminder, I think I’ll have her read Bastiat next.
President Trump is MULTIPLYING “LEADERS-in-PARTNERSHIP” to
• Restore their own Nations’ neighborhood security,
• Expand their Middle-Class Citizens’ numbers and advance their prosperity, and
• Thwart the Global Cabal’s ability to loot and emaciate humanity.
Media-paid shills are complaining that President Trump advertised America’s success.
But World Leaders have a different take:
Trump’s giving them the paint-by-numbers steps THEY can take to replicate success for their own nations!
Best part is that those who PARTNER with America will get there far faster with win-win Defense-Trade-Energy Deals.
I agree with POTUS guide to success by example.
Have any world leaders been quoted saying as such since the speech?
I think the quickest on the draw has been AMLO in Mexico, and he’s not yet taken office. 😏
“…complaining that President Trump advertised America’s success.”
They hear complaining — that’s their lifeblood.
America’s success = sweet, sweet music indeed!
How many epic speeches will our VSG President make during his 8 years.. This was one of them
I absolutely LOVED when our President said the following:
America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”
Another incredible moment in his incredible speech:
We recognize the right of every nation in this room to set its own immigration policy in accordance with its national interests, just as we ask other countries to respect our own right to do the same — which we are doing. That is one reason the United States will not participate in the new Global Compact on Migration. Migration should not be governed by an international body unaccountable to our own citizens.
The following was absolutely epic:
Virtually everywhere socialism or communism has been tried, it has produced suffering, corruption, and decay. Socialism’s thirst for power leads to expansion, incursion, and oppression. All nations of the world should resist socialism and the misery that it brings to everyone.
We are blessed to have PDJT as our 45th President!
Terrific summations, Flep!
The Globalist must be losing their minds! He absolutely destroyed Globalism throughout the speech.
He destroyed the following folks today:
Iran
Russia
China
European Union
UN
Canada (by referencing the deal with Mexico)
Venezuela
Germany
He gave praise to the following folks today:
North Korea (Chairman Kin Jung un)
South Korea (trade deal plus North Korea)
China (only about North Korea)
Japan
India
Poland
Jordan
Egypt
Saudia Arabia (they did get slapped with his comment about OPEC)
Israel
Can anyone imagine the clenched knashing of teeth and spitting hate from eyes certain so called former leaders are emmitting right now, let them and enjoy the show.
Everyday I wake up I think to myself… “Is it possible to become any more proud to be an American then I already am”? When I watch our POTUS stand strong and tell it like it is, my question always seems to be the same…. “Yes, yes it is”!
Thank you Lord for answering our prayers.
“My answer”
I almost did not send the above because I thought it might be to corny, so I posted without corrections, my bad.
Yes, I really do ask that!
VoteAllIncumbantsOut…You are not alone!
Yet every time the German delegation was panned by the camera, they were giggling amongst themselves. That delegation would do well to listen carefully to President Trump’s message rather than to hope for the return of the Obama\Kerry socialism.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks, I was wondering what delegation that was. (They were terrible.)
They can snicker all they want. West Germany in a big rush to reunite gave East Germany everything they wanted and more. Dmark for EGMark full parity with a counterfeit currency. Now they are led by an East German (what could wrong?) and is embracing Mother Russia while we pay for their defense.
Enjoy your immigrants invading your country. Let us know how it turns out for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
Loved the speech but the presstitutes are saying the U.N. delegates laughed at him. That is up there with the biggest mistakes of all time
Interesting how all those concerned with higher consumer prices did not make the same arguments when prices were rising under Obama, while there were zero IPO’s, declining labor participation, declining number of skilled and professional jobs, declining capital investments in the US, NAFTA was running full steam with TPP waiting in the wings, ….
Notice how none of the rising consumer prices crowd never give the consumer credit for shopping around or forgoing the purchase (free market style) or businesses lowering their margins to draw customers …
Thank you for posting this. 🙂
That was a wonderful speech
And I suspect, Heroic, Stephen Miller had a hand in this. Amazing young man.
What was I hearing the other day about invoking the 25th Amendment? Something about President Trump being mentally unfit to lead the country?
What a spectacular performance!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s what the world has been praying for, simple!
Her performance made my eyes water, Johnny B. What an amazing voice. ❤️
Praise Yahweh in any language Janie😇
WOW that was soooo good to hear! Hallelujah Indeed!
The hearing impaired thank you sincerely, Sundance, for posting the Transcript –
It was a GLORIOUS SPEECH – one of which everyone should take notice – and share – Thanks!
LikeLiked by 17 people
I am also severely hearing impaired and am deeply thankful that most of what Sundance post is Transcribed or typed out. Loved this speech by our president and might just print it out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for letting us know, kay! God Bless You!
Yes, the hearing impaired are helped greatly. Also the computer impaired like me who have to deal with old operating systems that won’t play twitter videos. I would have to buy a new laptop (or desktop) to see these videos, which include some youtube stuff. I’m embarrassed to say that I can’t afford updating my equipment now that I am not working.
Awww…so sorry wood – but, I can see how these transcripts are helpful to you as well – hope and pray you will be able to upgrade your system in the near future – ask God – He will make a way for you – of that – I am confident – 🙂
What an AWESOME speech. I would classify it as a State of the World speech and President Trump is the ONLY person in that room who could give such a meaningful speech and mean EVERY word of it.
Thanks to President Trump and his hard work, the entire world is becoming a better place. President Trump’s vision is one of world peace and world prosperity for all people. What an amazing man! God Bless President Trump!
Incredible that President Trump is ACTING on every aspect of his message.
That IS the most incredible part of the speech. Many politicians can deliver a fine speech off of their teleprompter, but for some reason, they don’t seem to be able to deliver. Our President not only has great and far reaching positive plans but he also DELIVERS on those plans. Politicians deleta est!
so many points to that speech, but the sincere wish for each nation’s sovereignty and prosperity was something I have not heard from any leader.
Great thought -State of the World.
No leader – ever – has so forthrightly told every nation to make their nation strong for their own people. We have, for decades, lined corrupt global elitist pockets under the guise of ‘for the poor & disenfranchised’. To what end?
Thank you, President Trump, for continuing to support the people of the world by placing responsibility & accountability back on those in power. Long live our POTUS with many successful reforms both in the US & foreign governments.
All glory to God for our fearless leader.
So clear, no MSM to obfuscate, and a fellow Treeper noted, another in the Long Line of Powerful, Meaningful, Heartfelt, Speech by VSGPDJT!!
MAGA!!!
What a great speech. So glad I’m taking the time to listen to this.
Later, I just might find Obama and Bush speeches to UN and listen to a couple minutes. Bet the contrast is IMMENSE!
Thankyou President Trump!!
I remember an excerpt from one of Obama’s U.N. speeches that stuck with me:
“I am uh here today to talk about my uh greatness and uh how I have uh brought hope and change to my world…”
Or something like that 🙂
@ calbear 😆
Wow. I am printing it out and taking to printer. Want to distribute in my lefty neighborhood. Maybe a few will walk away.
PDJT and Netanyahu are the ONLY 2 world LEADERS who do not put me to sleep during these (usually boring) speeches.
PDJT is pretty good with the ad lib too. 🙂
he makes us so proud to be Americans again.
I can’t watch the video until I get home tonight….I was curious what the laughing at the beginning of the speech was all about…when President Trump said I wasn’t expecting that response after he stated “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country” …why would anyone find that funny?
I don’t know, but he handled it well, seemingly amused by it and smiling when he said “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.” Then people applauded.
Someone apparently yelled “so true!” And Pres Trump repeated it!
to me, it sounds like they’re snickering at his use of the word “almost”.
My 2 cents: It was a big brag, which simply isn’t done among those breathing the rare air of the UN, thus the uncomfortable laughter.
the left is constantly propagandizing about our President’s chaotic (and failed) administration. the MSM never talks about the good things that are happening.
this is the line in the speech they were laughing at: “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”
‘… why would anyone find that funny?’
There was silence punctuated with audible murmurs when he was talking about how his accomplishments have been among the best in American history.
So, he responded by saying that he hadn’t quite expected that sort of reaction.
Then, people laughed.
I watched the speech on Fox, and during the speech the camera alternated between President Trump and various nations’ delegations. I was struck by how the Germans were smirking.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t conflate the idiots at the UN with the rest of the country. How would you like it if everyone thought all Americans were like Obama?????
I noticed their sh!t eatin’ grins, too. You’d think they’d learn history’s lessons. They did ally themselves with Russia to start WWII after all. Thank God, Poland is doing its best to counteract Russian hegemony and save Central and Eastern Europe from Germany’s folly vis a vis dependency on Russian gas. Our alliance with the UK, East and Central Europe makes the most sense, given the wobbly desocs that control much of the globalist EU.
And that folly came from Gerhard Schröder’s time at the helm, more than a decade ago.
He’s been in bed with the Russians for years, and now is an officer of Gazprom. He NEVER was interested in Germany or Germans. A globalist through and through. And an SPD Marxist (but I repeat myself)…
Did you catch how those Swedish skanks looked when the God Emperor was talking about socialism and its horrors? The looks on their faces was like someone relieved themselves in their drinking water pitcher while the President was talking. You could almost see the wheels turning in their heads as they screamed internally “Oh no, he’s telling those proles the truth!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please do not use the term God when referring to President Trump. I’m sure he would not like the term either, as Christians only recognize one GOD. Remember what happened to Herod when he didn’t give GOD the glory. VSGPDJT gives thanks and credit to GOD all the time.
“God Emperor” is an affectionate term used on the Reddit boards and relates to a video game…
When I think of it I either think of pre-Constantine Roman Emperors or the Frank Herbert Dune series of novels.
A term that Frank Herbert coined in the book series DUNE. FWIW, not meant to be an offensive term.
Cuppa Covfefe, amen and thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for this extremely wise, and truthful post.
The German vox poluli are NOT smirking. They are kowtowing to wide-open Muslim immigration.
LikeLike
Do you believe everything you read in the news???
We’ll see if the Germans are still smirking when the Russians start bleeding them dry for their energy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump called out Germany’s hypocrisy buying gas from Russia, becoming energy dependent on Russia
This dependency was set up during Gerhard Schröder’s time in office.
How about folks look up Schröder before trashing Germany and Germans? And not in Wikipedia, either… do a little research. Geesh.
That is one for the history books.
How could you not love that speech? Truly an American spirit, American patriotism speech. We respect your sovereignty, you respect ours.
Oh and all you jerk offs out there its time to pay up, because were auditing the books!
A Monroe Doctrine for the 2000s!
WHY NO TRADE DEALS YET with SOUTHEAST ASIA
He’s generating a BIG SOMETHING for THEM to LOSE.
• President Trump is allowing USA Importers to shift sources from China to SE Asia.
• Then they’ll viciously compete with each other for the first-best Bilateral Trade Deal partnerships.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2018/07/30/trade-war-casualties-factories-shifting-out-of-china/#2aa6b83c103e
He’s concurrently generating a BIG SOMETHING to GAIN for China.
• President Trump is allowing USA Importers to eliminate our Trade Deficit as they shift sources from China to SE Asia.
• They’re DEVALUING their Currency to prop up their manufacturing exports.
• The Devaluations drive Investors to withdraw their investments from China.
• China must then Increase Devaluations and Divert Funding from their Military Expansion and their parasitic Belt & Road Initiative to prop up infrastructure investments.
• The lower their Currency Value, the less they can afford to Import from America.
• So Declining Exports from America are chasing Declining Imports from America … PROLONGING the transition to Reciprocal and Balanced Trade.
• China will be BEGGING for Trade Terms to restore some level of Exports for economic stability.
Meanwhile President Trump will be generating a BIG SOMETHING to LOSE for China.
• Along the way he’ll be Expanding and Deepening Tariffs on China.
• Concurrently, he’s preparing Follow-on Sanctions for their Currency Manipulation that will BLOCK ACCESS of China’s State Banks (plus Foreign Banks that transact with them) to the global financial system.
• In addition, he’ll be adding New Sanctions for China’s continuing Theft of IP.
• China will end up RACING to MEET Trump’s Reciprocal Trade Requirements and TERMINATE their Theft of IP!
Yes, China will be EARNING the LAST BILATERAL TRADE DEAL – WINNING!
LikeLiked by 10 people
@ 18:00 talks about US withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The UN Human Rights Council is a JOKE>
” As far as America is concerned, the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority. The ICC claims near-universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country, violating all principles of justice, fairness, and due process. We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The bit about the International court was awesome too. Used three adjectives to make clear just what thin gruel it is. Heh. I loved the clarity.
Anyone else notice how lame and defeated the Dem Troll comments appear on the YT? LOL.
Notice no trolls in this thread? 🙂
@ 28:00, very interesting comments re. American UN $$ contributions.
Best part, been waiting years and years for this. Fingers crossed….cut USAid by two-thirds:
“The United States is the world’s largest giver in the world, by far, of foreign aid. But few give anything to us. That is why we are taking a hard look at U.S. foreign assistance. That will be headed up by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We will examine what is working, what is not working, and whether the countries who receive our dollars and our protection also have our interests at heart.”
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only AID to friends from now on. That was awesome. There was LOTS of awesome new guidance in that speech.
Would be kind of neat to drop it by 3/2, i.e. take some of it back 🙂
Say what you mean and mean what you say. Great speech, bravo. Nothing better than taking the message into the belly of the beast.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The epitome of Slavic beauty and grace.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nasty comments over there! I can’t play the video here or at twitter!
“America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism”
Making America the world’s beacon again
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dude from Iran was definitely not happy. Hilarious! Just when I think I could not be happier with President Trump and his team do, they do it even better! These are really great times to be alive!
Yep. I’d really like to see the people of Iran (and other dictatorships) take back their country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get America out of the un,
and get the un out of America.
The next time someone asks me, what do you mean saying “He told them how the cow eats the cabbage”? I’ll tell them to search, find and watch President Donald J. Trump’s speech to the United Nations on September 25th, 2018.
Outstanding speech; and crystal clear to all parties concerned, too.
President Trump……acted presidential and sounded presidential while telling the world what we will do and will not do. It was the best speech at the UN that has ever been given in my memory. Finally, America has a President with backbone and guts.
My take on the laughter was that some people there didn’t think Trump should have said “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” They saw it as empty bragging, because the MSM in the US isn’t the only media who hates Trump and tears him down at every opportunity.
But there was also a little applause at that comment… so a smattering of both. Then Trump made his comment “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.” That was what really got the laughs and applause. Trump making an offhanded comment that many saw as funny.
Even thought the left is billing this as the UN laughing at Trump, I saw it as they were laughing with him at how what he said was taken. Trump with his sense of timing turned a negative moment with his quick aside into a positive.
Funny how we haven’t seen any harassment of U.S. Navy ships by Iranian military boats lately. Sounds as though they got the word President Trump doesn’t mess around with tyrants.
Historical speech. Some of those people won’t comprehend how true President Trump’s sentiments and truths are for a long time, if ever.
A speech for the history books.
GREAT speech by our POTUS!
I wish that he would have gently shoved their noses into the steaming pile of crap known as the ‘Paris Climate Agreement’, to put another and hopefully final nail in the coffin of the ‘climate change’ farce.
That was outstanding. Magnificent speech perfectly delivered.
Loved squirming uglies from Sweden when our Very Stable Genius was talking about all the failures of socialism. The German metrosexuals were nervously giggling when he described their dependence on Russia. The Chinese guy was furiously scribbling in his notepad and the Iranian one was clearly unhappy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Today President Trump stepped onto the stage and spoke to the world leaders at the UN. This speech reminds me of the speech in SA, when He spoke to the leaders of the Middle east. Truth speaks volumes and sometimes hurts. America will no longer be taken for granted.This Great Nation once again becomes the leader of the world. Some will not be able to handle the truth.
I say deal with it. MAGA
Outstanding speech!
Here, folks, we have a President that, not only gives the best speeches, but backs them up with action. Not a talker – a do’er.
No more sugar-daddy to countries and entities that hate us while taking our money. Let them fund their own hell; we don’t need to pay for it any longer. They can GoFu**Themselves.
No other President would have or has had the kajones to stand up there and tell it like it is.
BEST PRESIDENT EVER!
MAGA
“We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”
Fabulous word sovereignty. Sovereignty is something few people know and even fewer realize how critical it is. Period.
Our President knows the word. Our President knows what it means and how it was being given away by the little boy community organizer. Our President has it wrapped in a lasso and is pulling it back home where it belongs.
OMG. What a fabulous speech. And he got the last laugh, too.
Showing up for dad! Great photos at the link below.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6206501/Ivanka-Tiffany-Eric-Trump-support-father-United-Nations.html
We’re not tired of winning, and we’ll never grow tired of hearing our beloved President speak like this– like we’ve not heard in our lifetimes. Ronaldus Magnus came close, but there is only one PDJT!
Fair, and unafraid. 🇺🇸
Trump’s speech was a humdinger.
Unlike apologist Obama’s conventional puffery and bombast, this speech had substance, vision, freshness and no reluctance to tell it like it is to every leader in the world.
It was an absolutely brilliant speech.
Truly extraordinary. Classic Trump. MAGA.
what a beautiful speech.
Ive never been more proud of a President than I am #45…President Trump.
Absolutely wonderful. A Gettysburg Address for the 21st Century. God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
My God, I’ve never been more proud to be an American, brought me to tears. Our President stood in there and lit there asses up like Baghdad on the morning of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. OOyah!!
FTA – A photo of President Trump at the United Nations just moments before he gave the assembled body a speech which once again put America’s interests front and center and made clear no deviation from that position would be allowed, is now going viral. It shows the president seated, alone, contemplative, and very determined. He is in the den of lions and lies, seemingly alone, yet bolstered by the love and support of millions across the country he is so proud to serve and represent.
http://dcwhispers.com/trump-viral-pic-he-sits-silent-strong-waiting-to-confront-the-globalists-with-the-truth/#Rq0cL74uh6YL4dgp.97
I have not read anyone else’s comments.
This speech was amazing. Profound really.
I kinda think it is how many of us here feel. This speech was as anti-globalism as you can get.
And, I believe that this is the spirit that is in most of us here.
That spirit is — allow me to live my life freely, as long as it causes no harm to anyone else. And I will respect you to live your life in the same way.
It really is that simple.
I am thankful I am still living to witness (and be a part of) President Trump.
While reading the transcript, I “heard” a familiar voice. The voice that once told the world exactly what the evils of Communism were and how those evils could be defeated. I am thinking of the Reagan speech to the British Parliament.
Today, President Trump reminded the world of the Monroe Doctrine and reminded the World that the United States once again has the wherewithal, the means, and the leadership to ensure that the Doctrine is not only enforced, but done so in a way that can assist any nation that is willing to enjoy its own “return to greatness”.
I also believe I “heard” a not so subtle warning to those that do not want the United States to be the Shining Light on the Hill again. I do believe that he was giving notice to those that are attempting to undermine this President and to unilaterally dismiss Our Constitution and Our Rule of Law that this would be a good time to leave town and not darken our doorstep again. I believe I “heard” this in the references to not surrendering our Sovereignty to Globalist Bureaucracies.
If one was not sure what we are up against and what we have to loose from the Socialist “Uniparty” we have claiming to “represent We The People”, the President made it very clear today to all capable of independent thought.
