Chairman Grassley Schedules Committee Vote Friday Morning For SCOTUS Nominee….

September 25, 2018

There is still no reason to believe accuser Christine Blasey-Ford will appear for a Thursday hearing to review her sketchy allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Ranking Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein stated she was unsure if Ms. Ford will appear to deliver sworn testimony.

With Ms. Ford’s attendance still in question, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is using regular order to schedule a judiciary committee vote on Friday morning.  The committee vote is not mandatory, but generally following procedures.  This would set up a full Senate vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh on Monday or Tuesday of next week.

(Via Politico) […]  Senate Republicans hired a female attorney to use as a questioner of Ford at Thursday’s high-stakes hearing on a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh but are declining to release her name.Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told POLITICO on Tuesday that “we aren’t announcing the name for her safety.”

Asked if Republicans have received any indication of threats to the attorney they’re preparing to use, Grassley said: “I don’t know, but I guess we’re just being cautious.”  (more)

No more Mr. Nice Guy from Grassley:

577 Responses to Chairman Grassley Schedules Committee Vote Friday Morning For SCOTUS Nominee….

  1. Golfbro11 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Another gaping hole in Dr. Ford’s story is not being able to remember the weather. Follow me here because i live in a DC suburb. We have four distinct seasons. She would remember the weather conditions if she wasn’t a liar.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      September 25, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      Golfbro11: It was a dark and stormy night…

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • Peter Rabbit says:
      September 25, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      Sen. Grassley has played this beautifully at every step of the process. Imptessive indeed. He has reacted quickly to every trick attempted by the Dems and has treated the accuser with respect and deference. Even to the point where POTUS accuses him of going too slow and being played by the Dems. Well played Senator. This will be your lasting legacy in the Senate if the fence sitters come around.

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • Texican says:
        September 25, 2018 at 10:49 pm

        I’m feeling like Kavanaugh was selected – in addition to his judicial philosophy, temperament, paper trail, and all the rest. – on the basis of his ability to run a first class rope-a-dope on Feinstein and Co., waiting until they punched themselves out with the predictable sexual harassment/assault lunacy, then coming in with the “Actually I was a virgin focused on graduating first in my class” interview. Game, set, match.

        Liked by 12 people

        Reply
        • Ditch Mitch says:
          September 25, 2018 at 11:09 pm

          Texican, I totally agree. PDJT picked Judge K to pick a fight with Fi & Co. PDJT being miles ahead of his adversaries knew about the plan to sabotage the hearings. The plan to sabotage was a planned long ago.

          The plan is falling apart as Dr. Fraud was never expected to testify, now a female prosecutor who worked with Joe Arpaio. And still geet confirmed before the session starts.

          Like your discription too.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
          • swampratterrier says:
            September 26, 2018 at 12:08 am

            President Trump always plans out at least two ways to win – maybe more.

            He has the personal resources to employ the best detectives on the planet.

            Remember he had Obama’s roots investigated.

            Liked by 5 people

            Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          September 26, 2018 at 12:00 am

          Texican, and we know Ford was into sexual activity even before age 15 and no virgin after that. She knows she would lose a lot so best not appear. But would like Grassley to start the vote process on Thursday, vote him in on Friday and he is ready to work on Monday!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Beverly says:
            September 26, 2018 at 1:50 am

            By her own admission, she had sex with 64 men between high school and college (she took five years off for unexplained reasons, but still. . . .)

            SIXTY-FOUR MEN IN FIVE YEARS. And God only knows how many after that.

            Like

            Reply
        • TeeJay says:
          September 26, 2018 at 12:06 am

          Amen, Texican. Funny, I’ll bet that he was the only one of Trump’s “25 top picks” who was a virgin throughout high school and college!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        September 25, 2018 at 11:58 pm

        Peter Rabbit, Sr. Grassley why not get the process started on Thursday and the vote on Friday so Kavanaugh will be ready to work on Monday, Oct. 2nd. Why delay any more at all. Even could get this done tomorrow!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      September 25, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      Can’t remember the weather? She had a bathing suit on, right?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • LULU says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      She said her assailant tried to take off her one piece bathing suit which was under her clothes. (Neat trick.) most likely summer?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • JonMaxwell says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      I live 45 mins south of there so I can confirm

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • lieutenantm says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      “………AND FURTHERMORE, SENATOR FEINSTEIN, YOU CAN SHOVE YOUR LITTLE CON GAME WHERE THE SUN DON’T SHINE!”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Peter Rabbit says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

      Prosecutor hired is from Maricopa County and worked closely with Sheriff Joe. Hard to imagine any accuser will show up. Another smart move by Sen. Grassley.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • grandmaintexas says:
        September 26, 2018 at 1:05 am

        The lovely Jennifer Rubin folks:

        Like

        Reply
        • Beverly says:
          September 26, 2018 at 1:51 am

          Rubin must have had sex with 264 men.

          Hey, who needs proof? It’s the Seriousness of the Charge that matters, right?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • grandmaintexas says:
            September 26, 2018 at 1:56 am

            The hatred for PT and BK and the rest of us is diabolical. I bet most of these people are usually kind and good, but they are triggered massively by our POTUS. I have truly never seen anything like it. It reminds me of the great delusion in Revelation that God sent down.

            Like

            Reply
    • wmingpt says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:06 am

      She was wearing a bathing suit.

      Like

      Reply
    • NebraskaFilly says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:09 am

      No doubt – I also lived in NOVA for almost 30 years so I can back up your statement.

      Like

      Reply
    • John says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:43 am

      She could not remember the weather because she was under the weather.These are allegations spread by a drunk demokkkrat female.

      Like

      Reply
    • CHARLES W. LAUDERDALE, LTC US ARMY RETIRED says:
      September 26, 2018 at 1:25 am

      As a retired soldier and police officer with a total of 40 years of service at both the federal and municipal level in the field of criminal justice administration may I provide just a few absolute facts that any/all parties to the Kavanaugh situation may want to consider.

      1. Every currently serving politician involved in any manner in the Kavanaugh situation is governed by the same oath of office. That oath provides the Constitution is the primary document governing their professional behavior/performance for all government matters. It is apparent that many members of the Legislative branch are either ignorant of the demands of their oath, or are simply of such low character to totally disregard the parameters of the same.

      2. Before any law enforcement agency can become officially involved in any matter within its jurisdiction it must first be presented (presented does include any evidence presented/collected via an individual agent/officer’s own senses) with sufficient evidence to establish ‘probable cause’. For example, as a civilian police chief governed by the U.S. Constitution and the constitution/laws of my state; if presented with a case like Ms. Ford as claimed against Judge Kavanaugh my first action would be to informally interview Ms. Ford to determine if the alleged crime was within my jurisdictional parameters. If the alleged crime was within my jurisdictional parameters I would formally interview Ms. Ford to determine as a minimum; who, what, when, where, how and hopefully why/because. Once I was satisfied that Ms. Ford had presented all the information I needed to establish probable cause to proceed I would reduce her statement to writing and present the same to her for her signature. Before permitting her to sign the same I would direct her to read the statement very carefully to insure that it included the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I would advise her that if her statement was anything less or more she may be subject to prosecution. Only after Ms. Ford had read the statement and insured me that she understood what she was going to swear to would I have her sign the statement, and then I would administer the oath.

      In that Ms. Ford apparently does not have all of the elements needed to establish probable cause for proceeding with an investigation of the type crime she described, I would so advise her and not commit any additional time or resources to investigate the matter.

      Two notes in closing. 1). Most civilians would not believe how many people came before me as an investigator only to leave without sitting for a formal interview and/or executing a formal statement once they were advised regarding the elements of false reporting/swearing. 2). Professional investigators do not include opinions in their reports. They only report facts required to present all of the elements of proof required by the appropriate statues to prosecute the alleged crime. The only time I ever presented my opinion was if the prosecuting authority was a trusted associate and I knew he had budget/other issues to consider.

      Charles W. Lauderdale
      Soldier/Cop/Grunt USA, Retired

      Like

      Reply
    • Disgusted says:
      September 26, 2018 at 1:30 am

      Especially so since she claimed she ran home. None of this makes any sense. If she didn’t know where the house was, how can she not if she remembers “running home”?

      Like

      Reply
  2. covfefe999 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    I didn’t initially see what was going on, but Grassley played this dumb b and her dumb attorneys PERFECTLY.

    By the end of the day today she needs to submit the following:

    1. Copies of any and all written, audio-visual, or electronic materials relating to the allegations raised by Dr. Ford against Judge Kavanaugh that Dr. Ford or her representative previously provided to any member of the United States Senate, any Member of the House of Representatives, or any reporter or other agent of a press outlet;

    2. Copies of all written, audio-visual, or electronic materials upon which Dr. Ford intends to rely for her written or oral testimony before the Committee;

    3. Copies of the results of the polygraph which Dr. Ford has stated was administered to her in early August 2013, as well as the list of questions asked during the administration of that polygraph.

    She also needs to submit her biography and written testimony by 10:00am tomorrow. 🙂

    AND she needs to travel to DC, not via airplane. Her life is hell right now. 🙂 🙂 🙂 I’ll bet Bromwich is driving her batty.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  3. JX says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Hallelujah!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Deusvult says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    OMG this is gold.


    This was one of his tweets…

    What an idiot and even more so many libtards who believed it too. Choo choo!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  5. gymcy81 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    It did not happen, this is fictional:

    Imagine what the disingenous media and the con game dems would be saying (a 180 deg. switch-a-roo)
    if people similarily resisted and made allegations against prior SC nominees Sotomayer or Kagan?
    wink, wink…guess whom all would be ‘throwing granny under the bus’?

    Save the imaginations. It did hot happen.

    The ones that exposed themselves, i.e. added even Moore illumination to their allinsky tactics, is the dems and its complicit media.

    Count the blessings of the lessons.
    Prayers of growing understandings….
    And yes, Hallelujah !! There are all kinds of loves in life’s journeys…
    Love thy neighbors… Matthew 22

    Like

    Reply
  6. Chicago->Arizona says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Phoenix sex crimes prosecutor hired to question Kavanaugh accuser

    Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, is the GOP’s choice to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/phoenix-sex-crimes-prosecutor-hired-to-question-kavanaugh-accuser

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Sy_N_Tist says:
      September 25, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      Fake news….

      Do you read more than the headline?

      FTA

      Republicans did not publicly release the name of the prosecutor they had selected to question Ford, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday a female assistant was hired to ask questions in a respectful and professional manner.

      Like

      Reply
    • Skippy says:
      September 25, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      @ChadPergram
      29 minutes ago
      Grassley: The goal is to de-politicize the process and get to the truth, instead of grandstanding and giving senators an opportunity to launch their presidential campaigns. I’m very appreciative that Rachel Mitchell has stepped forward to serve in this important and serious role

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

      Chicago, and that her and her attorney(s) wringing hands and seeing they ain’t going to win, so probably won’t show up Thursdays. And DiFi, no more delays allowed and your be removed for Congress posthaste!

      Like

      Reply
  7. MAGADJT says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    I want to ask a question here. Ingraham is saying that GWB has been making calls all day on Judge Kav’s behalf. Should it give us pause that GWB is working so hard to get him on the court?

    I hate to be cynical and suspicious, and I know he worked for GWB, but I can’t help but think maybe GWB is looking for an opportunity to get someone who will hold up the type of agenda that he wants to see. We all know there were more conservative judges out there for VSG to pick from.

    Like

    Reply
  8. treehouseron says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    This chick they’re brining in to do the questioning is a Ringer . I feel safe with her doing it.

    Now of course Ford isn’t going to show up, but in the wild chance that she does, this woman is going to eat her alive. She’s from Maricopa County, and you know how they do it down there.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • formerdem says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      Ah treehouseron if you like her she must be OK, that is reassuring.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        September 25, 2018 at 11:31 pm

        Well to clarify I’m just an average joe and never heard of her, but I can see what they’re doing here.

        They’re getting somebody credible, and somebody credible is not going to allow any nonsense or incredible accusations to float. They’ve purposefully went and found somebody fair, because anybody fair would obviously see this as a smear job.

        They’ll pay lip service to her (if she shows, 90% chance she won’t show) and that will be the end of that.

        Likely Outcomes:

        90% chance she won’t show
        8% chance she shows, and makes a fool out of herself, completely destroying her credibility by slamming on the table or something ridiculous
        2% chance she shows, talks calmly, the investigator discusses some things with her, it’s all kind of a he said she said, and everybody goes back to their respective corners.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
  10. covfefe999 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    When Kavanaugh is confirmed I wish there were some way that we could express our gratitude to him and his family for being such fine people and for having such courage and not backing down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. karmytrumpateer says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Don’t know if anyone posted this interesting video yet. I found it on the Imperator Rex twitter account. Stunning: Dianne Feinstein Abuse VICTIM Speaks Out

    Like

    Reply
  12. SR says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Is Dr Ford provided all the paperwork and formalities for Thursday’s hearing?

    Like

    Reply
  13. RJ says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    I still say she’ll be there to milk it for all its worth. She’s probably already in the D.C. area rehearsing her story. You’d have to be out of your mind stone cold stupid to vote for any Democrat whether its Township Supervisor or US Senator.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. vikingmom says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    As I have watched this charade unfold over the last week, I keep thinking that it all seems like a bad B-movie script.

    At this point, I am actually suspecting that the whole thing was a plot hatched up by someone like Fusion GPS working with senior Democrats such as DiFi and Chuckie Schumer, probably last year when Gorsuch was nominated. All they needed was to find a woman who attended school in the DC area at the same time as the nominee (Gorsuch, like Ford is 51, while Kavanaugh is 53) and who was known to have liberal beliefs. They told her that her identity would not be made public but they needed a “victim” who fit the narrative. She probably agreed because truth doesn’t matter to these people when Roe v Wade might be in jeopardy!

    The Dems decided to let Gorsuch get through because he was simply replacing Antonin Scalia but now that Kavanaugh is set to replace their swing vote Anthony Kennedy they cannot let that happen! So, they scrubed the web of any references to Christine Blaisey Ford, changed the name and date on the letter, and held onto it until the last possible moment, when nothing came up in all their hearings to prevent the confirmation, even with “Spartcus” Booker on their team! Finally, with nothing else left in their arsenal, they deployed the letter, AND had their buddies at WaPo write a stirring piece about their interview with the traumatized Dr. Ford, assuming the Republicans would panic and force Brett Kavanaugh to resign. But, neither of those things happened and now, they have to figure out a way to extricate themselves from this mess because there is no way they can allow this woman to testify under oath and they ALL know it!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Committee of Safety says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Excellent response from Grassley to Feinstein on her request to postpone Dr. Ford’s testimony this Thursday.

    “I respectfully decline your request. I am not going to silence Dr. Ford…”
    Yes. Why do the Dems want to silence poor Dr. Ford?

    As far as the new fake charges from Ramirez. She has declined 5 times to requests from the Judiciary Committee staffers to provide a written statement of her allegations against Kavanaugh. Huh? It’s almost like they are all show and no go. I pray they are charged with slander and raked over the coals in civil court. If not, the left will try again for the next SC nominee.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. trapper says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    She’s gotta be into Indiana by now, otherwise she’s not gonna make it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. apfelcobbler says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Madcap professor team is going to have to object to this woman investigator … overnite some team is dreaming up some ridiculous objections to her because time is running out!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Deplorable Saint says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    What if the Dems don’t show for the Hearing Thursday? And, what if the Dems don’t show for the vote next week? And what if the Dems don’t show for the full Senate vote? What happens?

    Like

    Reply
  20. Margaret Berger says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    I don’t think she will show. Blame it on the republicans for triggering her. She doesn’t want to testify.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. franuche says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Nah. Ford is going to show up with an old high school friend who reached out to her two days ago to say, “Don’t you remember, you told me about the attempted rape that very night when you stumbled to my place.” They will claim they kept her ‘witness’ secret until Thursday, at the hearing, because she feared death threats from rabid Kavanaugh supporters.

    Boom. Corroboration.

    Like

    Reply
  23. covfefe999 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Senator Grassley, I’m sorry I wrote FU to you last Friday night here on the CTH. I was wrong. You’ve handled this very well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Elle says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    As I poured a glass of wine after dinner, mind did a little random access thing and I thought, I’m tired of this (*&&# show and then .it suddenly occurred to me what the cryptic person was implying a few pages back on this thread. So…WARNING…stepping out beyond facts and into musing … it occurred to me that Dems wanted to go after Kavanaugh back in the Romney days. And back then they had control of the FBI and levers of power. So if this sex assault to BF really happened and there is a police report filed, and as was cryptically implied pages back, Kavanaugh was not the accused, but instead the host of the party was the one accused in an actual police report…..then the reason that Grassley and others are demanding this mangled memo with changing fonts, cuts, pastes …and missing details….could possibly be that, back then, Dems actually believed they could manipulate or shield a sealed record and blame Kavanaugh, citing an actual police report. Now, I realize this sounds like the wine talking, but I’ve only had a few sips. But….it is strange about the mangled memo they demanded that DIFI produce and(BIG) if there is any truth to their being an actual report filed, then maybe, just maybe, the whole “repressed memory” thing was to change the formally accused to Kavanaugh.

    Hmm.. or not. Time for bed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      I think that theory was already advanced here – that the name on the letter was changed. Not sure from what to what.

      Like

      Reply
    • Molly Pitcher says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      lol, I haven’t had any wine and I think you might be onto something. The whole thing is hinky as hell so …nothing would surprise me

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • ann says:
        September 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        Molly, just finished Contempt, Ken Starr’s memoir.
        Kavanaugh worked on his team, durung the closing year: Starr briefly mentions Kavanaugh as a “‘wordsmith” in writing the report.

        One wonders at the particularized animus.

        But Rosenstein also had some role in starr’s Investigation & hasn’t had the DNC deploy their attack dogs.

        Both are Beltway insiders.
        Hmmm,.

        Like

        Reply
      • Bullseye says:
        September 26, 2018 at 12:12 am

        Heck Elle, you can’t just drop a bomb like that then go to bed. I’ve got a pork shoulder on the smoker I;m waiting on. Pour another and lets dive into this..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • retired IG says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:04 am

      Phht. These days I down a few glasses of wine per hour with ice to “water it down.” Doesn’t slow my consumption. But I like the way you are thinking.

      Like

      Reply
  25. carterzest says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    This made me Laugh out loud. #HWNDU
    Could it be?

    😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Zippy says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    BRILLIANT column, as always, from Victor Davis Hanson:

    We Are Living Nineteen Eighty-Four
    By VICTOR DAVIS HANSON
    September 25, 2018

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/09/kavanaugh-nomination-battle-like-orwells-1984/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Julia Adams says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Democrats are desperate, and when people are this desperate, they do desperate things. Wondering what unthinkable tricks or surprises they will have up their sleeves for Thursday? More accusers?

    I am so tired of this charade but simply being tired of it is not enough. Those creating and funding these smear campaigns need to be identified and punished. If the latest reports turn out to be so (true) where Ford doesn’t show up, let’s hope Republicans sit there for an hour waiting for her and then return to immediately vote on his nomination and move it to the Senate.

    Like

    Reply
    • Zippy says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      Sorry, 1984 is here. See the VDH column above. Good luck in fixing that without an entire string of PDJT-type boat rockers and high level people ACTUALLY GOING TO BUBBA PRISON when, in reality, no one ever does. Also, there is no specific crime or offense related to generally breaking one’s oath of office as there SHOULD BE.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:19 am

      There is a process — (1) Somebody is nominated; (2) There are partisan operations that dig up all sorts of crap about the nominee; (3) There are public meetings where all the crap gets aired out and discussed; (4) There is debate amongst the Committee; and (5) the Committee throws the thing over the wall into the Senate.

      In this process, there is not (3.5) last-minute unsubstantiated bullshit derails the process and creates delays.

      All this DiFi/Ford BS is an attack on the Judiciary Committee even more than it is an attack on Kavanaugh. It has made a complete mockery of due process — why should anyone abide by normal order in the future when things have been allowed to go so seriously off-the-rails? Does Grassley have a gavel or not? Would he even know one if he saw one?

      Like

      Reply
  28. Fools Gold says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    She want show folks. The show’s over. Let the vote begin. I’m taking bets. Any takers?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Cathy M. says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Now Ford wants to control which media outlets may be present during her testimony.
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/grassley-sends-scathing-letter-to-feinstein-refuses-to-postpone-thursdays-hearing-warns-about-false-statements-made-to-congress/
    ============================
    AND Per Ford’s husband:

    “She didn’t always get along with her parents because of differing political views,” Russell said. “It was a very male-dominated environment. Everyone was interested in what’s going on with the men, and the women are sidelined, and she didn’t get the attention or respect she felt she deserved. That’s why she was in California, to get away from the D.C. scene.”
    http://conservativeangle.com/husband-christine-blasey-ford-had-issues-with-not-getting-the-attention-or-respect-she-felt-she-deserved/

    ’nuff said.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. treehouseron says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    If some of you aren’t familiar with 4chan, the whole thing is hilarious.

    Basically it’s an online forum and many of the members are really smart millennials (or younger) who kind of work together like a hive, when information needs to be processed they all do it together if it’s something they’re interested in. These people love Tucker Carlson and in general many of them support President Trump because of his ‘real’ nature and his willingness to do the unheard of at any moment.

    Well over time, people have noticed if you insult these people, they will basically ruin you online. Usually in a justified manner, btw.

    Avenatti actually insulted them in July. Just like they said the deep state can make your life hell to Trump… pissing off 4chan doesn’t end well for most people.

    So it appears they have completely defrauded Avenatti and turned him into a fool in front of everybody by acting like they were a Kavanaugh ‘victim’ and pushing him to say more and more ridiculous things.

    This may be their best ‘scalp’ yet. Masterful work.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  31. DonnyVee says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Call me a conspiracy theorist but I’m beginning to believe that the reason the demrats are at DefCon One is because Brett Kavanaugh is so clean and so honorable that they know they don’t now nor will they ever have any dirt on him.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      September 25, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      President Trump is a smart cookie, and he got all the best, smartest, brightest people to pick the best possible guy to nominate. This guy is probably unbelievably clean.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 26, 2018 at 12:28 am

        And I think he told the good guys EVERYTHING. His comfort addressing his relatively delayed loss of virginity in front of his wife with a prepared description that he stuck to tells me that he was vetted down to names and dates of his scant history.

        The old FBI background checks on sex history were pretty brutal. Standard technique appeared to have been to raise the “ugliness” of the inquiry to whatever point the witness would become indignant or horrified.

        VSGPOTUS is being very honest. He KNOWS the Dems KNOW Kavanaugh is clean.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Kavanaugh is so squeaky clean that there would be no reason to ever nominate another human judge if they can’t be seated. Then what happens when RBG croaks? It’s 4/3 forever, bitchez….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  33. mr.piddles says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Looking forward to Thursday. Not looking forward to the aftermath with never-ending Kirsten Gillibrand shrieking soundbites. I don’t care. Call me a (Somewhat)Old White Sexist Male Pig — I PLEAD **GUILTY**, YOUR HONOR!!! I can’t listen to that shrieking hypocritical political opportunist shrieking for one second longer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. jack says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Does the vote on Friday mean the R’s have the votes to nominate him (they took a tally) … up till now I know there were R’s that were not on board, so they delayed the vote.

    It also could be for Friday because Trump told the R’s to step up to the plate , and grow a pair.

    Main vote on monday or tuesday … should be interesting. I can’t see any R going against him, and expecting to survive the R backlash they would have to endure for years to come.

    Like

    Reply
  35. jmclever says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    This would be a dream job: Go through all footage of dems on all public hearings and news shows and make 30 second campaign commercials against them or maybe those 5 second ads that run in front of YouTube videos. Don’t wait till campaign season to use them. Just run them all the time like mosquitoes buzzing in their ears and constantly degrading their credibility in real time so that no amount of campaign funds could undo the perception (revealing their true selves in reality) created by the constant reminder of who the left is when they are not lying to get your votes.

    Im not all that swift on the technology, but I would be great at creativity and storyboarding.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  36. Dee says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    I see Grassley gave himself cover. “POTENTIAL”

    Like

    Reply
  37. MAGADJT says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Any other recent GOP POTUS we’ve had, would have crumpled and pulled the nomination faster than a top fuel dragster can go a 1/4 mile. This is what they were counting on, but the VSG didn’t play their game.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  38. realgaryseven says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    The eerie thing in all of this is that the #fakenews is included in official Senate correspondence as if it somehow meant anything. In court, this is known as taking “judicial notice” of something, which in court is generally not permitted.

    It is far more dangerous that various branches of government take “official” (for lack of a more specific term that encompasses all branches) notice of what is published in globalist-owned mass-media.

    “All decent, reasonable men are horrified by the idea that the government might control the press. None of them seem concerned at all that the press might control the government.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. retired IG says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:41 am

    All this stuff about Ford, and whatever the other woman’s name is has been enough already for me. I truly appreciate the moment I click on the link the “Last Refuge.” I try to read all the comments on articles of interest to me, and have posted what I wish here without censure.
    What a GENEROUS TREE with GREAT BRANCHES with so many outlying twigs that support hundreds and hundreds of us critters in the Treehouse. So happy to have a branch here.
    Thank you Sundance.
    If there indeed is a vote on Friday as per Grassley – every crybaby will be coming out of their closet to rant and rage~~ especially if the vote is in Kavanaugh’s favor. Until then,
    Treeper’s s get some rest. The universe is unfolding as it will.
    I love what our Great President is doing to shake up our financially, spiritually, and in many respects morally bankrupt nation. President Trump inherited this mess and he is doing his best. Believe he will guide us through. Nuff said.
    Be well Tweepers. “It’s only castles burning. Find someone who’s yearning. And you will come around. – Neil Young

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. Mad As Hell says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Mr. Grassley has some explaining to do at the very bottom he says as you know false statements to the press does not constitute a criminal penalty. Hey if you yell fire in a crowded theater your going to jail why is yelling a false rape in news report not the same????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
