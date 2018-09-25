Chairman Grassley Schedules Committee Vote Friday Morning For SCOTUS Nominee….

There is still no reason to believe accuser Christine Blasey-Ford will appear for a Thursday hearing to review her sketchy allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Ranking Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein stated she was unsure if Ms. Ford will appear to deliver sworn testimony.
With Ms. Ford’s attendance still in question, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is using regular order to schedule a judiciary committee vote on Friday morning. The committee vote is not mandatory, but generally following procedures. This would set up a full Senate vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh on Monday or Tuesday of next week.
(Via Politico) […] Senate Republicans hired a female attorney to use as a questioner of Ford at Thursday’s high-stakes hearing on a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh but are declining to release her name.Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told POLITICO on Tuesday that “we aren’t announcing the name for her safety.”
Asked if Republicans have received any indication of threats to the attorney they’re preparing to use, Grassley said: “I don’t know, but I guess we’re just being cautious.” (more)
No more Mr. Nice Guy from Grassley:
Another gaping hole in Dr. Ford’s story is not being able to remember the weather. Follow me here because i live in a DC suburb. We have four distinct seasons. She would remember the weather conditions if she wasn’t a liar.
Golfbro11: It was a dark and stormy night…
And the liars and slanderers were all gathered around in the bedroom . . .
FoMoCo should sue the Dems.
How can Ford ever use one of their most famous ad slogans ever again?
“There’s s Ford in your future!”
“There’s a FORD in every man’s future, if HE and his WIFE and his KIDS and his PARENTS don’t vote REPUBLICAN in NOVEMBER.”
And all of the political terrorists were gathered around the campfire. And one of the terrorists said to their leader, Finkstein, tell us a story
Stormy is gonna verify?
She could not remember the weather because she was under the weather.These are allegations spread by a drunk demokkkrat female.
Sen. Grassley has played this beautifully at every step of the process. Imptessive indeed. He has reacted quickly to every trick attempted by the Dems and has treated the accuser with respect and deference. Even to the point where POTUS accuses him of going too slow and being played by the Dems. Well played Senator. This will be your lasting legacy in the Senate if the fence sitters come around.
I’m feeling like Kavanaugh was selected – in addition to his judicial philosophy, temperament, paper trail, and all the rest. – on the basis of his ability to run a first class rope-a-dope on Feinstein and Co., waiting until they punched themselves out with the predictable sexual harassment/assault lunacy, then coming in with the “Actually I was a virgin focused on graduating first in my class” interview. Game, set, match.
Texican, I totally agree. PDJT picked Judge K to pick a fight with Fi & Co. PDJT being miles ahead of his adversaries knew about the plan to sabotage the hearings. The plan to sabotage was a planned long ago.
The plan is falling apart as Dr. Fraud was never expected to testify, now a female prosecutor who worked with Joe Arpaio. And still geet confirmed before the session starts.
Like your discription too.
President Trump always plans out at least two ways to win – maybe more.
He has the personal resources to employ the best detectives on the planet.
Remember he had Obama’s roots investigated.
Texican, and we know Ford was into sexual activity even before age 15 and no virgin after that. She knows she would lose a lot so best not appear. But would like Grassley to start the vote process on Thursday, vote him in on Friday and he is ready to work on Monday!
By her own admission, she had sex with 64 men between high school and college (she took five years off for unexplained reasons, but still. . . .)
SIXTY-FOUR MEN IN FIVE YEARS. And God only knows how many after that.
Amen, Texican. Funny, I’ll bet that he was the only one of Trump’s “25 top picks” who was a virgin throughout high school and college!
The “virgin” thing …
I heard it being mocked by some talking head as
“an excuse that ONLY A WHITE MAN could use”
Because only white men apparently have any willpower or ability to resist temptation? Is he saying white men are superior to brown/yellow/black/red men? Isn’t that, like, raciss?
Oh PLEASE let that get out for wider exposure, including the name of the Democrat Media Talking Head who made that remark.
Peter Rabbit, Sr. Grassley why not get the process started on Thursday and the vote on Friday so Kavanaugh will be ready to work on Monday, Oct. 2nd. Why delay any more at all. Even could get this done tomorrow!
Can’t remember the weather? She had a bathing suit on, right?
Unless there was an indoor pool in the house.
Well, that’s certainly a possibility. Would probably narrow down the number of possible houses… to like one.
She said her assailant tried to take off her one piece bathing suit which was under her clothes. (Neat trick.) most likely summer?
Probably hot, too. Hey, I could do this FBI stuff! Easy peasy!
Seems to me in the article about his calendar, it was mentioned that it was summer?
So, the house where this occurred had a swimming pool? Was everyone in a bathing suit?
I live 45 mins south of there so I can confirm
“………AND FURTHERMORE, SENATOR FEINSTEIN, YOU CAN SHOVE YOUR LITTLE CON GAME WHERE THE SUN DON’T SHINE!”
Prosecutor hired is from Maricopa County and worked closely with Sheriff Joe. Hard to imagine any accuser will show up. Another smart move by Sen. Grassley.
The lovely Jennifer Rubin folks:
Rubin must have had sex with 264 men.
Hey, who needs proof? It’s the Seriousness of the Charge that matters, right?
The hatred for PT and BK and the rest of us is diabolical. I bet most of these people are usually kind and good, but they are triggered massively by our POTUS. I have truly never seen anything like it. It reminds me of the great delusion in Revelation that God sent down.
She was wearing a bathing suit.
No doubt – I also lived in NOVA for almost 30 years so I can back up your statement.
As a retired soldier and police officer with a total of 40 years of service at both the federal and municipal level in the field of criminal justice administration may I provide just a few absolute facts that any/all parties to the Kavanaugh situation may want to consider.
1. Every currently serving politician involved in any manner in the Kavanaugh situation is governed by the same oath of office. That oath provides the Constitution is the primary document governing their professional behavior/performance for all government matters. It is apparent that many members of the Legislative branch are either ignorant of the demands of their oath, or are simply of such low character to totally disregard the parameters of the same.
2. Before any law enforcement agency can become officially involved in any matter within its jurisdiction it must first be presented (presented does include any evidence presented/collected via an individual agent/officer’s own senses) with sufficient evidence to establish ‘probable cause’. For example, as a civilian police chief governed by the U.S. Constitution and the constitution/laws of my state; if presented with a case like Ms. Ford as claimed against Judge Kavanaugh my first action would be to informally interview Ms. Ford to determine if the alleged crime was within my jurisdictional parameters. If the alleged crime was within my jurisdictional parameters I would formally interview Ms. Ford to determine as a minimum; who, what, when, where, how and hopefully why/because. Once I was satisfied that Ms. Ford had presented all the information I needed to establish probable cause to proceed I would reduce her statement to writing and present the same to her for her signature. Before permitting her to sign the same I would direct her to read the statement very carefully to insure that it included the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I would advise her that if her statement was anything less or more she may be subject to prosecution. Only after Ms. Ford had read the statement and insured me that she understood what she was going to swear to would I have her sign the statement, and then I would administer the oath.
In that Ms. Ford apparently does not have all of the elements needed to establish probable cause for proceeding with an investigation of the type crime she described, I would so advise her and not commit any additional time or resources to investigate the matter.
Two notes in closing. 1). Most civilians would not believe how many people came before me as an investigator only to leave without sitting for a formal interview and/or executing a formal statement once they were advised regarding the elements of false reporting/swearing. 2). Professional investigators do not include opinions in their reports. They only report facts required to present all of the elements of proof required by the appropriate statues to prosecute the alleged crime. The only time I ever presented my opinion was if the prosecuting authority was a trusted associate and I knew he had budget/other issues to consider.
Charles W. Lauderdale
Soldier/Cop/Grunt USA, Retired
Especially so since she claimed she ran home. None of this makes any sense. If she didn’t know where the house was, how can she not if she remembers “running home”?
LikeLike
I didn’t initially see what was going on, but Grassley played this dumb b and her dumb attorneys PERFECTLY.
By the end of the day today she needs to submit the following:
1. Copies of any and all written, audio-visual, or electronic materials relating to the allegations raised by Dr. Ford against Judge Kavanaugh that Dr. Ford or her representative previously provided to any member of the United States Senate, any Member of the House of Representatives, or any reporter or other agent of a press outlet;
2. Copies of all written, audio-visual, or electronic materials upon which Dr. Ford intends to rely for her written or oral testimony before the Committee;
3. Copies of the results of the polygraph which Dr. Ford has stated was administered to her in early August 2013, as well as the list of questions asked during the administration of that polygraph.
She also needs to submit her biography and written testimony by 10:00am tomorrow. 🙂
AND she needs to travel to DC, not via airplane. Her life is hell right now. 🙂 🙂 🙂 I’ll bet Bromwich is driving her batty.
Link to above info: https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/download/2018-09-23-grassley-to-fords-attorneys_-evidence-request&download=1
Thanks for posting that.
covfefe999, Whoa! That is one h*** (sorry but could not find any other suitable word) of a letter and “request” from Senator Grassley.
After reading this letter, I agree with treepers commenting about how Grassley played them like a fiddle. That is a MOAB of a letter if read in conjunction with the response to DiFi where he goes out of his way to include this very “minor” detail that “false statements made to the press are not subject to criminal penalties, but false statement to congress are”.
I wonder now what happens next to “traumatized” Ford? Maybe post reading this letter and the “request” within, she will now actually feel real “trauma”?
Was anything submitted by Ford today?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If/when Dr. Ford and her Counsel fail to respond and produce the requested documents, does anyone actually think that Grassley and the Judiciary Republicans will prohibit her from testifying?
I am sure they will allow her to testify but with serious restrictions.
That’s a good point, but I’m of the belief that Dr. Fraud will purposely miss the deadline for all the paperwork as an out from having to testify. If only those wascally wupublicans wouldn’t have been such bullies!
Cove- thanks for posting. The items he asked for are all standard discovery requests.
Short drive on the way to batty. Just sayin’….
Hallelujah!
OMG this is gold.
This was one of his tweets…
What an idiot and even more so many libtards who believed it too. Choo choo!
Oh, so NOW an “impeccable career” means something?
The left wants it both ways.
I interpret that as him setting up his Escape Hatch.
That or he’s a really dumb troll………
Don’t forget most of them are AC DC.
Here they come.
“Choo Choo” my a$$
Avenatti saw it in a movie:
James, Thomas & … Can’t remember the name of green engine.
… the purple one with the handbag is gay, I heard
Close enough…
See?
Ya don’t even have to search for and post the picture
Another helpful Treeper does it for you
What a great Treehouse!
[Thx, Anon]
IIRC it’s Gordon. My kid was a huge fan of all the videos, and I still have the wooden trains for the grandkids.
So was my boy (he is 15 now).
Green one is Henry I believe.
Gordon was a bigger blue engine with a big face. We actually still have the DVD of Gordon’s episodes. He was our favorite.
“My client, who had an impeccable career at the state department and DOJ, as well as multiyear seasonal charitable events with Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, …..”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry for the post above- yikes
ChuckGrassley
@ChuckGrassley
·
Sep 21
With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is almost as good as when they got Mrs. Clinton to make a speech about a cartoon frog.
I forgot that one! Thanks for.the ROFL 😂😂😂
Or she barked like a dog…..or she fell over like a slab of meat….or her handler had to tell her when to speak….or the shower curtain…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Be sure to stuff her pockets with hot sauce before tossing her into a cell and she’ll be just fine.
“Choo Choo, here comes the rape train”??????
Hahahahahahahahhahahahahaha
Yeah… no…
Just… no…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Avenatti, you slimey POS, TELL US the TRUTH !!!…We know where you live!!!
People can’t oost stuff and take it as truth.
THAT’S RICH coming from Stormy Daniels’ attorney.
Avenatti, it’s laughable you believe yourself when you say these words: “choo choo here comes the rape train”. As a kid, was “The Little Engine That Could” your fav book? What made up drivel.
Avenatti, you truly think Holton Arms and GTN Prep would stand around twiddling their thumbs and let such occur once or more? Or the kid’s parents (and wo any lawsuits)? Over and over again? You’ve been played or are playing the pubic and truly are the smutty porn lawyer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
This creepy porn Lawyer (and his impeccable client) are “projecting” their own deviancy on Judge Kavanaugh. I really HOPE they bring MORE crazy charges against the Judge in the final hours of his confirmation. This ridiculous piling on is NOT going to lead people to believe the accusers (like 12 women assaulted by Trump) … but it will simply reveal the abject IDIOCY of this shit show.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am afraid Ms. Ford is projecting her lifestyle choices on Kavanaugh. and it is a train wreck not a rape train.
Eggactly.
LMFAO !!!!
He knows he’s been caught, so he’s imitating Sharpton – full steam ahead and quintuple down. Remember, he’s already blamed Right-wing Republicans for the episode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing that they were able to pull this off. Frankly they need the congressional medal of honor for this one.
Masterful troll work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
can’t believe he actually tweeted that, but glad as heck that he did.
Theories that Avenatti is a “Judas goat” have just gained 10X currency with me. He is absolutely DESTROYING the Democrats.
This is almost military-level revenge on the communists for “Deep Throat”, where they synergized their cultural Marxist memes with their induced scandal take-down of Nixon. Here, we’re playing it in reverse. Trump is POWERING MAGA on the methane of communism’s death.
Oh, my – did I say “methane”? No – that was STEFAN HALPER. He’s speaking a LOT of methane right now!
Seriously – somebody who knows how to take this stuff down is taking it down. Just incredible. I have theories, but – OMG – if they are doing what I think they’re doing, it’s brilliant.
He wasn’t scammed but he is a scammer. Get lost, Avenatti
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
It did not happen, this is fictional:
Imagine what the disingenous media and the con game dems would be saying (a 180 deg. switch-a-roo)
if people similarily resisted and made allegations against prior SC nominees Sotomayer or Kagan?
wink, wink…guess whom all would be ‘throwing granny under the bus’?
Save the imaginations. It did hot happen.
The ones that exposed themselves, i.e. added even Moore illumination to their allinsky tactics, is the dems and its complicit media.
Count the blessings of the lessons.
Prayers of growing understandings….
And yes, Hallelujah !! There are all kinds of loves in life’s journeys…
Love thy neighbors… Matthew 22
OMGosh thanks so much for that..my fav song..and I had not seen her before..so beautiful..
Phoenix sex crimes prosecutor hired to question Kavanaugh accuser
Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, is the GOP’s choice to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/phoenix-sex-crimes-prosecutor-hired-to-question-kavanaugh-accuser
Fake news….
Do you read more than the headline?
FTA
Republicans did not publicly release the name of the prosecutor they had selected to question Ford, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday a female assistant was hired to ask questions in a respectful and professional manner.
Furthermore, the examiner cites as a source the Washington post!
The post cites two anonymous sources.
Fake fakenews.
False flag?
Sy_N_Tist,
“Do you read more than the headline?”
Don’t get snarky with me !
You would NEVER get mouthy to my face …you hide behind the computer with your internet muscles.
And you made multiple FAKE NEWS posts that Rod Rosenstein resigned
Golf Foxtrot Yankee !!!
Semper Fi….Target Hit…..😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey JAGOFF … read the tweets from ChadPergram Fox News !
To bad she’s gonna fly all the way to D.C. only to have an empty chair to question. 😉
Add an extra day to take in the Smithsonian and it’s all good! 😉
@ChadPergram
29 minutes ago
Grassley: The goal is to de-politicize the process and get to the truth, instead of grandstanding and giving senators an opportunity to launch their presidential campaigns. I’m very appreciative that Rachel Mitchell has stepped forward to serve in this important and serious role
Chicago, and that her and her attorney(s) wringing hands and seeing they ain’t going to win, so probably won’t show up Thursdays. And DiFi, no more delays allowed and your be removed for Congress posthaste!
I want to ask a question here. Ingraham is saying that GWB has been making calls all day on Judge Kav’s behalf. Should it give us pause that GWB is working so hard to get him on the court?
I hate to be cynical and suspicious, and I know he worked for GWB, but I can’t help but think maybe GWB is looking for an opportunity to get someone who will hold up the type of agenda that he wants to see. We all know there were more conservative judges out there for VSG to pick from.
Judge K worked for GWB, so he wants to support his guy. Also no matter how bad GWB was he believed in the institutions and would not want this process to break down due to this insanity.
Also, Ashley Kavanaugh was GWB’s personal secretary during his first term.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
No, POTUS picked him. Remember that.
MAGADJT: GW Bush tweeted out support for Judge Kavanaugh during his hearing and rightly so. It’s about time GW did something positive for the Republican party and POTUS.
Don’t overthink this move from Pres. Bush.
I believe Pres. Bush sincerely supports Judge Kavanaugh and is trying to do the right thing.
Everytime a bushie is appointed in any position in Trump’s admin, treepers are skeptical and critical, why they have no such concern on this one, IDK. It has certainly raised a flag for me, but I have a bitter taste in my mouth and a depleted bank account from bushies last SC guy, John, it’s a tax, Roberts.
I suppose you would have said this when Trump appointed Rosenstein as well – just because he was a Bush appointee I bet.
You have to give Trump the benefit of the doubt. He knows what he’s doing.
Trust Trump.
Is he talking to Collins, Murkowski, and Flake?
I think that after being raked over the coals by the Democrats that Kavanaugh will not be very kind to Liberal causes in the future on the bench!
“Should it give us pause that GWB is working so hard to get him on the court?”
No.
This chick they’re brining in to do the questioning is a Ringer . I feel safe with her doing it.
Now of course Ford isn’t going to show up, but in the wild chance that she does, this woman is going to eat her alive. She’s from Maricopa County, and you know how they do it down there.
Ah treehouseron if you like her she must be OK, that is reassuring.
Well to clarify I’m just an average joe and never heard of her, but I can see what they’re doing here.
They’re getting somebody credible, and somebody credible is not going to allow any nonsense or incredible accusations to float. They’ve purposefully went and found somebody fair, because anybody fair would obviously see this as a smear job.
They’ll pay lip service to her (if she shows, 90% chance she won’t show) and that will be the end of that.
Likely Outcomes:
90% chance she won’t show
8% chance she shows, and makes a fool out of herself, completely destroying her credibility by slamming on the table or something ridiculous
2% chance she shows, talks calmly, the investigator discusses some things with her, it’s all kind of a he said she said, and everybody goes back to their respective corners.
The Female prosecutor has been named:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/female-prosecutor-revealed-rachel-mitchell-will-question-christine-ford-on-thursday/
I hope her name is Pitbull Lockjaw.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sadly, true.
THAT was hilarious. Never comment, but I seriously lol’d, just had to let you know. 😉
Talking about the prosecutor being named Pitbull Lockjaw. 😂
Now that is funny!
Gateway cites Washington post who cites 2 anonymous sources…..
Think the dims leaked the. name?
Any better?
https://mobile.twitter.com/ChadPergram/status/1044772641167560704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1044772641167560704&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2018%2F09%2Fshell-ask-the-questions-identity-of-female-sex-crimes-prosecutor-hired-to-question-christine-ford-revealed%2F
Sy_N_Tist’
Hey Jagoff … read the tweet from ChadPergram
Gee, you should have cited this in the first place…. too lazy to chase down the facts before you post?
Sy_N_Tist,
Hey JAGOFF
My initial post was factual.
YOU should of chased down the facts when you posted multiple times that Rod Rosenstein resigned.
SAVE YOUR FIRE FOR THE ENEMY!
THERE’S PLENTY OF THEM
I saw a picture of her on Drudge. She looks perfect. She is not glamorous like Kamala Harris.
When Kavanaugh is confirmed I wish there were some way that we could express our gratitude to him and his family for being such fine people and for having such courage and not backing down.
You can call his chambers in DC. I called yesterday to give my support and the woman who took my call was very glad to hear from me. I found this on reddit and passed it on to my Republican Women’s Club this morning. Please call to give your support or express your gratitude. 202-216-7180
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
I did the same thing yesterday, including passing along the phone number to my Rep. Women’s Club and everyone on my e-mail list. Lots of calls made and they were all answered by a person – no voicemail.
Noted & on my to do tomorrow morning.
ty 🌸
Same here.
Awesome, thanks for the info and your support!
Don’t know if anyone posted this interesting video yet. I found it on the Imperator Rex twitter account. Stunning: Dianne Feinstein Abuse VICTIM Speaks Out
The Japanese guy probably thought she was a prositute because Feinstein had always hooked him up with prostitutes before.
Is Dr Ford provided all the paperwork and formalities for Thursday’s hearing?
Sent ahead by stagecoach. Which is also The Good Dr. Ford’s preferred mode of transport. Expect another delay request.
That would be the equivalent of ‘silencing’ her. Evidence? We don’t need no stinkin’ evidence! Kavanaugh is guilty of attempted murder and rape ’cause I said so! Now if could just remember where and when and the names . . .
He’s a man dammit!
I still say she’ll be there to milk it for all its worth. She’s probably already in the D.C. area rehearsing her story. You’d have to be out of your mind stone cold stupid to vote for any Democrat whether its Township Supervisor or US Senator.
Now THAT is funny.
The Senate should take Groper Joe’s advice.
😂😂🤣
Guess by having himself as a client is one way not having to split the…wait for it…purse! 😂
“You think I *LIKE* this shiny bald head? Man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do, pal.”
As I have watched this charade unfold over the last week, I keep thinking that it all seems like a bad B-movie script.
At this point, I am actually suspecting that the whole thing was a plot hatched up by someone like Fusion GPS working with senior Democrats such as DiFi and Chuckie Schumer, probably last year when Gorsuch was nominated. All they needed was to find a woman who attended school in the DC area at the same time as the nominee (Gorsuch, like Ford is 51, while Kavanaugh is 53) and who was known to have liberal beliefs. They told her that her identity would not be made public but they needed a “victim” who fit the narrative. She probably agreed because truth doesn’t matter to these people when Roe v Wade might be in jeopardy!
The Dems decided to let Gorsuch get through because he was simply replacing Antonin Scalia but now that Kavanaugh is set to replace their swing vote Anthony Kennedy they cannot let that happen! So, they scrubed the web of any references to Christine Blaisey Ford, changed the name and date on the letter, and held onto it until the last possible moment, when nothing came up in all their hearings to prevent the confirmation, even with “Spartcus” Booker on their team! Finally, with nothing else left in their arsenal, they deployed the letter, AND had their buddies at WaPo write a stirring piece about their interview with the traumatized Dr. Ford, assuming the Republicans would panic and force Brett Kavanaugh to resign. But, neither of those things happened and now, they have to figure out a way to extricate themselves from this mess because there is no way they can allow this woman to testify under oath and they ALL know it!!
Demoncraps will go crazy if PDJT get to replace Ginsberg. Winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!!
Can we start with Feinstein’s brain?
Excellent response from Grassley to Feinstein on her request to postpone Dr. Ford’s testimony this Thursday.
“I respectfully decline your request. I am not going to silence Dr. Ford…”
Yes. Why do the Dems want to silence poor Dr. Ford?
As far as the new fake charges from Ramirez. She has declined 5 times to requests from the Judiciary Committee staffers to provide a written statement of her allegations against Kavanaugh. Huh? It’s almost like they are all show and no go. I pray they are charged with slander and raked over the coals in civil court. If not, the left will try again for the next SC nominee.
Just heard on Ingraham that she will speak to the FBI.
Did she make an appointment?
And what Federal crime will she be alleging?
She’ll be requesting Witness Protection from the Soros Crime Family.
But the FBI won;t be speaking with her as their is no crime and we don;t do that sort of thing
She says that because she and her attorneys and the Dems all know that the FBI can’t investigate it because it’s not their jurisdiction, they’re just using that line as an excuse to avoid lying under oath in front of the Judiciary Committee. Say you’ll pick the non-existent option (FBI) because the real option (judiciary committee) would have her committing a felony for lying under oath. Therefore, she refuses to testify or even provide just a written statement of the allegations to the judiciary committee because it would be perjury.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thought we have been told its a crime to lie to the FBI. So she’s in trouble either way.
Er, not when Demonrats do it. “Being a Demonrat means never having to say you’re sorry.”
She’s gotta be into Indiana by now, otherwise she’s not gonna make it.
Hahaha!
Time to send out the choppers..be like OJ, get the “Ford” caravan the film as she makes her way to DC.
LikeLike
Should of taken the Choo Choo….
Madcap professor team is going to have to object to this woman investigator … overnite some team is dreaming up some ridiculous objections to her because time is running out!
Wait, she may not really be a woman. I don’t think she’s female, nope she’s a man – objection.
That was never a problem before for Democrat Obama………
What if the Dems don’t show for the Hearing Thursday? And, what if the Dems don’t show for the vote next week? And what if the Dems don’t show for the full Senate vote? What happens?
The Republicans, themselves, constitute a quorum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as the repubs are there to vote everything moves forward. That is why they are announcing vote dates so they follow the rules.
I hope they don’t. I want this to end, once and for all. This is an embarrassment. I don’t need freaking Corey Booker and his bald-ass head making a complete fool of himself. And that sexist, racist Mazie Hirono with her ignorant, asinine commentary about Old White Men. And doddering old Patrick Leahy (ironically, an Old White Man) and his never-ending nonsense questions. And Kamala Harris… ugh… too smart for me, and she knows it.
Calm down and have a snickers.
Sheesh
Dilley….Dilley
I don’t think she will show. Blame it on the republicans for triggering her. She doesn’t want to testify.
She’ll sing like a canary if there are consequences for Kavanaugh, but not emit a peep if there are consequences for her.
Well I will say it. I do not believe her based on what information that is public. Lying under oath might give her pause.
She’s getting all sorts of bad advice from those around her, who seek to sacrifice her as a pawn. She should, instead, seek to follow the path of repentance, and be cleansed from wrongdoing.
Nate Silver is on drugs. https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-gops-least-worst-option-is-if-kavanaugh-withdraws-and-soon/
As someone remarked elsewhere, if Kav withdraws, it could trigger an extinction level event for the GOP.
Silver is a Leftist.
Nate Silver needs a Magic 8 ball. He’s got nothing.
He could use 2 of them.
Always Dem Sucking Nate
Like an old egg Sucking hound dog……
LikeLike
Oh my.
Perhaps someone should tell him to Shut Up and Poll.
I’ll just leave this here…
😉
What happens when left/libtards believe their own inflated stats…
LOL
Nah. Ford is going to show up with an old high school friend who reached out to her two days ago to say, “Don’t you remember, you told me about the attempted rape that very night when you stumbled to my place.” They will claim they kept her ‘witness’ secret until Thursday, at the hearing, because she feared death threats from rabid Kavanaugh supporters.
Boom. Corroboration.
Fortunately Grassley is not allowing witnesses. 🙂
They’ll use it for optics, sew doubt, and peel off Collins and Flake.
Collins and Flake may seek their own damnation. Grassley doesn’t need it in his committee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck with that; won’t work though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Grassley, I’m sorry I wrote FU to you last Friday night here on the CTH. I was wrong. You’ve handled this very well.
lol
As long as he really means it this time. It is not Friday yet.
I kind of like the guy, yeah he’s frustrating at times but I learned a long time ago people in his position are much wiser than you might think they are, he’s old, he’s been there a long time, this isn’t the first time he’s seen how crazy the liberals are.
Similarly, I would not discount Diane Feinstein pulling another ridiculous stunt before this is over with. Not only is she old and crafty like Grassley, she’s evil and he’s not.
Don’t they do internal polling on this?
If they do not they are pride going after a fall…………
As I poured a glass of wine after dinner, mind did a little random access thing and I thought, I’m tired of this (*&&# show and then .it suddenly occurred to me what the cryptic person was implying a few pages back on this thread. So…WARNING…stepping out beyond facts and into musing … it occurred to me that Dems wanted to go after Kavanaugh back in the Romney days. And back then they had control of the FBI and levers of power. So if this sex assault to BF really happened and there is a police report filed, and as was cryptically implied pages back, Kavanaugh was not the accused, but instead the host of the party was the one accused in an actual police report…..then the reason that Grassley and others are demanding this mangled memo with changing fonts, cuts, pastes …and missing details….could possibly be that, back then, Dems actually believed they could manipulate or shield a sealed record and blame Kavanaugh, citing an actual police report. Now, I realize this sounds like the wine talking, but I’ve only had a few sips. But….it is strange about the mangled memo they demanded that DIFI produce and(BIG) if there is any truth to their being an actual report filed, then maybe, just maybe, the whole “repressed memory” thing was to change the formally accused to Kavanaugh.
Hmm.. or not. Time for bed.
I think that theory was already advanced here – that the name on the letter was changed. Not sure from what to what.
lol, I haven’t had any wine and I think you might be onto something. The whole thing is hinky as hell so …nothing would surprise me
Molly, just finished Contempt, Ken Starr’s memoir.
Kavanaugh worked on his team, durung the closing year: Starr briefly mentions Kavanaugh as a “‘wordsmith” in writing the report.
One wonders at the particularized animus.
But Rosenstein also had some role in starr’s Investigation & hasn’t had the DNC deploy their attack dogs.
Both are Beltway insiders.
Hmmm,.
Heck Elle, you can’t just drop a bomb like that then go to bed. I’ve got a pork shoulder on the smoker I;m waiting on. Pour another and lets dive into this..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops just noticed comments post on eastern time so I’m an hour behind.
Phht. These days I down a few glasses of wine per hour with ice to “water it down.” Doesn’t slow my consumption. But I like the way you are thinking.
This made me Laugh out loud. #HWNDU
Could it be?
😉
A bit off color. 😉 kinda like the Kavanaugh Kerfuffle.
BRILLIANT column, as always, from Victor Davis Hanson:
We Are Living Nineteen Eighty-Four
By VICTOR DAVIS HANSON
September 25, 2018
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/09/kavanaugh-nomination-battle-like-orwells-1984/
VDH is a intellectual sanity warrior.
TY zippy. ✅
Democrats are desperate, and when people are this desperate, they do desperate things. Wondering what unthinkable tricks or surprises they will have up their sleeves for Thursday? More accusers?
I am so tired of this charade but simply being tired of it is not enough. Those creating and funding these smear campaigns need to be identified and punished. If the latest reports turn out to be so (true) where Ford doesn’t show up, let’s hope Republicans sit there for an hour waiting for her and then return to immediately vote on his nomination and move it to the Senate.
Sorry, 1984 is here. See the VDH column above. Good luck in fixing that without an entire string of PDJT-type boat rockers and high level people ACTUALLY GOING TO BUBBA PRISON when, in reality, no one ever does. Also, there is no specific crime or offense related to generally breaking one’s oath of office as there SHOULD BE.
There is a process — (1) Somebody is nominated; (2) There are partisan operations that dig up all sorts of crap about the nominee; (3) There are public meetings where all the crap gets aired out and discussed; (4) There is debate amongst the Committee; and (5) the Committee throws the thing over the wall into the Senate.
In this process, there is not (3.5) last-minute unsubstantiated bullshit derails the process and creates delays.
All this DiFi/Ford BS is an attack on the Judiciary Committee even more than it is an attack on Kavanaugh. It has made a complete mockery of due process — why should anyone abide by normal order in the future when things have been allowed to go so seriously off-the-rails? Does Grassley have a gavel or not? Would he even know one if he saw one?
She want show folks. The show’s over. Let the vote begin. I’m taking bets. Any takers?
Now Ford wants to control which media outlets may be present during her testimony.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/grassley-sends-scathing-letter-to-feinstein-refuses-to-postpone-thursdays-hearing-warns-about-false-statements-made-to-congress/
============================
AND Per Ford’s husband:
“She didn’t always get along with her parents because of differing political views,” Russell said. “It was a very male-dominated environment. Everyone was interested in what’s going on with the men, and the women are sidelined, and she didn’t get the attention or respect she felt she deserved. That’s why she was in California, to get away from the D.C. scene.”
http://conservativeangle.com/husband-christine-blasey-ford-had-issues-with-not-getting-the-attention-or-respect-she-felt-she-deserved/
’nuff said.
IOW: “Waaaaaaahhhh!!!”
Poor widdle baby!
If some of you aren’t familiar with 4chan, the whole thing is hilarious.
Basically it’s an online forum and many of the members are really smart millennials (or younger) who kind of work together like a hive, when information needs to be processed they all do it together if it’s something they’re interested in. These people love Tucker Carlson and in general many of them support President Trump because of his ‘real’ nature and his willingness to do the unheard of at any moment.
Well over time, people have noticed if you insult these people, they will basically ruin you online. Usually in a justified manner, btw.
Avenatti actually insulted them in July. Just like they said the deep state can make your life hell to Trump… pissing off 4chan doesn’t end well for most people.
So it appears they have completely defrauded Avenatti and turned him into a fool in front of everybody by acting like they were a Kavanaugh ‘victim’ and pushing him to say more and more ridiculous things.
This may be their best ‘scalp’ yet. Masterful work.
Avenatti denies 4chan hoaxed him.
I guess if his witness ever comes forward we’ll find out.
My money is on 4chan though.
It’s got all the 4chan fingerprints… the ‘accuser’ told him Kavanaugh used to yell “Choo, Choo! here comes the rape train!” in the halls at College, that is something that’s just barely over the line enough to prove it’s a hoax.
And the “Happy FFFFFFFourth of July!” thing, then all the F’s mean something from a N.W.A. song like a code…. definitely 4chan.
He got played, LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
We have people who understand 4chan. That’s all I’m sayin’. 😉
“Avenatti denies 4chan hoaxed him.”
Mmm. And yet he declares, indignantly: “4chan is playing a very dangerous game right now” [oooh sounds from the audience]
Does Baldy realize he just admitted that 4chan punked him? Guessing his own Ass Hattery went over his own stupid bald head.
He’s already been punked by responding to it.
The dude is a twit.
Hope it’s true!!
Ron,
Is this accurate: The 4 chan people pretended to be an accuser & Mr. Avenatti offered the “accuser money?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember all these people like Avenatti, they only do this stuff because political groups are behind them paying them. He has access to all the money he needs to buy or do anything. That’s how the famous ‘soros money’ works, they set up all these ‘non profits’ and things and then 1 of the 40 or whatever organizations Soros funds provides whatever money is needed to buy or pay whoever to do whatever.
Make no doubts about it, both of these ‘real’ women are being paid 100’s of thousands of dollars to do this. So when the third one supposedly came forward, I’m positive he told her he’d pay her.
During the prank phone call that Avenatti had with the female “victim”, Avenatti offered the “victim” $$$ to go on CNN. Fake victim was on a burner phone.
There were two offers of $$ and interviews with 2 separate CNN liars -I mean news peeps-made by Avenatti to the fake victim. One of the offers was 75K and I forget the other. Also forget the specific CNN peeps Avenatti mentioned.
That’s the story from the 4 chan post, as much of it as I can remember, anyway.
Ron, ok.
That’s why they are teasing Avenatti about criminal charges.
Now I get it. ty. 🇺🇸
What a story!
I imagine these conversations were recorded.
4Chan Claimed They Catfished Michael Avenatti With Fake Kavanaugh Witness!!!
https://therightscoop.com/4chan-is-claiming-they-burned-michael-avenatti-with-fake-kavanaugh-witness/
Man if true hope word gets to Potus…can you imagine him giving the…er..
blow by blow at his next campaign rally?
😂😂🤣
PTrump’s trolling tweet in 3 2 1 will be delicious
Call me a conspiracy theorist but I’m beginning to believe that the reason the demrats are at DefCon One is because Brett Kavanaugh is so clean and so honorable that they know they don’t now nor will they ever have any dirt on him.
President Trump is a smart cookie, and he got all the best, smartest, brightest people to pick the best possible guy to nominate. This guy is probably unbelievably clean.
And I think he told the good guys EVERYTHING. His comfort addressing his relatively delayed loss of virginity in front of his wife with a prepared description that he stuck to tells me that he was vetted down to names and dates of his scant history.
The old FBI background checks on sex history were pretty brutal. Standard technique appeared to have been to raise the “ugliness” of the inquiry to whatever point the witness would become indignant or horrified.
VSGPOTUS is being very honest. He KNOWS the Dems KNOW Kavanaugh is clean.
“Take a look at the lawyers.” REPEATED TWICE.
I just realized – he’s talking about THIS lawyer, as well as Bromwich (of McCabe representation fame, and much more).
Just think: we have been spared seeing That Evil Hag in her Potholder Dresses for the next 8 years!
#Whataslob
I think she has a Satanic revival under that tent!
Kavanaugh is so squeaky clean that there would be no reason to ever nominate another human judge if they can’t be seated. Then what happens when RBG croaks? It’s 4/3 forever, bitchez….
“Politics of [personal] destruction.” Memories of WHO does that bring back?
“Look at the lawyers.” Who does that bring back?
Trump is messaging. HILLARY’S HAND.
Hillary got some Katz!!!!!!!!!!
But where are their putty hats???????
“Look what the Katz dragged in!”
On Twitter several people have said that it is not Katz with Hillary in the photo. Rather, it is Hillary’s personal camera person. I am unable to verify that but I thought I’d raise the issue for those who would like to explore it further.
Looking forward to Thursday. Not looking forward to the aftermath with never-ending Kirsten Gillibrand shrieking soundbites. I don’t care. Call me a (Somewhat)Old White Sexist Male Pig — I PLEAD **GUILTY**, YOUR HONOR!!! I can’t listen to that shrieking hypocritical political opportunist shrieking for one second longer.
Does the vote on Friday mean the R’s have the votes to nominate him (they took a tally) … up till now I know there were R’s that were not on board, so they delayed the vote.
It also could be for Friday because Trump told the R’s to step up to the plate , and grow a pair.
Main vote on monday or tuesday … should be interesting. I can’t see any R going against him, and expecting to survive the R backlash they would have to endure for years to come.
I doubt anyone knows until the vote is done.
McConnell won’t have a vote unless he already knows it will pass!
They won’t call for the vote unless it is a sure thing at this point.
This would be a dream job: Go through all footage of dems on all public hearings and news shows and make 30 second campaign commercials against them or maybe those 5 second ads that run in front of YouTube videos. Don’t wait till campaign season to use them. Just run them all the time like mosquitoes buzzing in their ears and constantly degrading their credibility in real time so that no amount of campaign funds could undo the perception (revealing their true selves in reality) created by the constant reminder of who the left is when they are not lying to get your votes.
Im not all that swift on the technology, but I would be great at creativity and storyboarding.
Your mouth to Sheldon Adelson’s ears!
I see Grassley gave himself cover. “POTENTIAL”
trolling DiFi Chi …
Any other recent GOP POTUS we’ve had, would have crumpled and pulled the nomination faster than a top fuel dragster can go a 1/4 mile. This is what they were counting on, but the VSG didn’t play their game.
The eerie thing in all of this is that the #fakenews is included in official Senate correspondence as if it somehow meant anything. In court, this is known as taking “judicial notice” of something, which in court is generally not permitted.
It is far more dangerous that various branches of government take “official” (for lack of a more specific term that encompasses all branches) notice of what is published in globalist-owned mass-media.
“All decent, reasonable men are horrified by the idea that the government might control the press. None of them seem concerned at all that the press might control the government.”
It’s a pinch with the Democrats/Communists. That is how they’ve been doing it for years.
CONTROL BOTH TO CONTROL EVERYTHING.
Lenin and Stalin knew how to control Russia and its satellites.
All this stuff about Ford, and whatever the other woman’s name is has been enough already for me. I truly appreciate the moment I click on the link the “Last Refuge.” I try to read all the comments on articles of interest to me, and have posted what I wish here without censure.
What a GENEROUS TREE with GREAT BRANCHES with so many outlying twigs that support hundreds and hundreds of us critters in the Treehouse. So happy to have a branch here.
Thank you Sundance.
If there indeed is a vote on Friday as per Grassley – every crybaby will be coming out of their closet to rant and rage~~ especially if the vote is in Kavanaugh’s favor. Until then,
Treeper’s s get some rest. The universe is unfolding as it will.
I love what our Great President is doing to shake up our financially, spiritually, and in many respects morally bankrupt nation. President Trump inherited this mess and he is doing his best. Believe he will guide us through. Nuff said.
Be well Tweepers. “It’s only castles burning. Find someone who’s yearning. And you will come around. – Neil Young
Mr. Grassley has some explaining to do at the very bottom he says as you know false statements to the press does not constitute a criminal penalty. Hey if you yell fire in a crowded theater your going to jail why is yelling a false rape in news report not the same????
