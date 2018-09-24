Judge Brett Kavanaugh: “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process”…

Judge Brett Kavanaugh releases the following letter amid the face of malicious allegations from two politically motivated accusers.
Dear Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein: When I testified in front of the Senate three weeks ago, I explained my belief that fair process is foundational to justice and to our democracy.
At that time, I sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than 31 hours and answered questions under oath. I then answered more questions at a confidential session. The following week, I responded to more than 1,200 written questions, more than have been submitted to all previous Supreme Court nominees combined.
Only after that exhaustive process was complete did I learn, through the news media, about a 36year-old allegation from high school that had been asserted months earlier and withheld from me throughout the hearing process. First it was an anonymous allegation that I categorically and unequivocally denied. Soon after the accuser was identified, I repeated my denial on the record and made clear that I wished to appear before the Committee. I then repeated my denial to Committee investigators—under criminal penalties for false statements. All of the witnesses identified by Dr. Ford as being present at the party she describes are on the record to the Committee saying they have no recollection of any such party happening. I asked to testify before the Committee again under oath as soon as possible, so that both Dr. Ford and I could both be heard. I thank Chairman Grassley for scheduling that hearing for Thursday.
Last night, another false and uncorroborated accusation from 35 years ago was published. Once again, those alleged to have been witnesses to the event deny it ever happened. There is now a frenzy to come up with something—anything—that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring.
These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse. But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination—if allowed to succeed—will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.
As I told the Committee during my hearing, a federal judge must be independent, not swayed by public or political pressure. That is the kind of judge I will always be. I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.
I have devoted my career to serving the public and the cause of justice, and particularly to promoting the equality and dignity of women. Women from every phase of my life have come forward to attest to my character. I am grateful to them. I owe it to them, and to my family, to defend my integrity and my name. I look forward to answering questions from the Senate on Thursday.
Sincerely,
Brett M. Kavanaugh
What I think is funny is anytime the Liberals don’t like something that the GOP does they start wailing about ” these are not our values ” which is quite rich because the left has no values they have an agenda and that is all they have. Take a good hard look at what the left’s values actually are.
The conservative values are you fight Injustice no matter what the cost. Kavanaugh is doing just that. Anyone with an eyeball in their head can see that this is a political hit job and nothing more. The more liberals lose the more hysterical they become and the last charge that Kavanaugh was somehow involved engaging in gang rape literally had me laughing out loud it was so preposterous ,but I saw that coming except I called in an orgy. These people are despicable they are demonic and they deserve to be put down for the Rabid dogs that they are.
Conservative better T up, the punishment for this out right assault on Kavanaugh and others to come, needs to have serious biting lasting consequences. In same fashion that Reagan lobed a bomb in Gaddafi’s compound and we didn’t hear from him for 20 years. The strike on the liberal complex needs to be just as deadly.
We are! The boys are all in.
Ole Turtle 🐢 assured me on Friday when he said that Judge Kavanaugh would be confirmed. The following tells me that we are in good hands because God works in mysterious ways!
Notice he doesn’t fault the stooge Dr. Ford, but the real perps. “Allies”=corrupt media.
Indeed he does fle… the left is exposing their hind flank for all to see just how devious ,disgusting ,and criminal they actually are. They are exposing themselves in a way that the GOP never could. These people are stupid.
Nice to see the Turtle come out of his shell! 🙂
According to pCNN, the Judge’s statement today is him “lashing out”.
Such frustration is a sign of their failure in pulling off this stunt.
big!
Ooh! Is that tonight?
…And Napolitano is quite supportive of Rosenstein…..pathetic
I love this guy. He is a true patriot. Judge Kavanaugh deserves this coming, nominating vote.
I just looked at the letter again on line from Ford and what is clear is that the line beginning “Brent Kavanaugh” was inserted later or typed over with another computer. What if this was the letter regarding Gorsich and it was changed to Kavanaugh. Who would possibly put this past Dems. They are not even human.
There’s one word I can use to describe Judge Kavanaugh’s letter:
Trump-like.
But…but…it must be true. I read it in the Post/Times/Cage Liner.
If they hold the hearing Thursday, then immediately vote him in with a full senate vote (damn whatever rule prohibits it, we set the rules as majority party)…. all they’re going to do is piss off liberals.
The difference between
“They went by the rules, and then confirmed evil Kavanaugh” and “They cheated, and confirmed evil Kavanaugh” is zilch.
Just vote him in immediately after the hearing, or cancel the hearing if the woman doesnt’ give her written statement tomorrow as promised.
This is how things work in Trump world, you want it done you better do it and to hell with the consequences.
is there not 1 man among the democrats (or Woman) who’s got the BALLS (or ovaries) to stand up and vote “Yes” for Kavanaugh? 1 among the entire Senate?
Boom!
