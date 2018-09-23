Sunday Talks: Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses McCabe -vs- Rosenstein on FISA Abuse…

British intelligence, apparently seeking to protect Robert Hannigan, the former Director of GCHQ; and Australian intelligence intelligence seeking to protect Alexander Downer, Foreign Affairs Minister and Ambassador to the U.K; have asked President Trump Trump NOT to release un-redacted FISA documents.
Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the involvement of the U.K and Australia, along with the conflict between DAG Rod Rosenstein and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ‘s attempt at a Coup d’état to impeach President Trump.
The latest *claim* (defensive positioning) from the camp of Rod Rosentein, is that the Deputy AG enlisted Robert Mueller because Rosenstein viewed McCabe as intent on abusing his office to take down the president. This inherent risk is the reason team McCabe leaked the damaging information on Rosenstein to the New York Times.
PAPA not shutting up!
Impressed by his fighting spirit. His wife surely taught him a lot.
I doubt he would’ve been entrapped that easily with her on his side back then.
“After hearing the Australian media, during their interview of my wife @simonamangiante, tell her that “the professor”, Joseph Mifsud, the man who told me about “emails” was connected to the British MI6…i am floored. But not shocked at this point of how complicit the Brits are.”
Dowdy is a Redcoat.
Thanks Seb, I don’t have Twitter but love seeing PapaD getting his voice back!! He is much more hip on the conspiracy machinations than Carter Page!! It is so interesting to see the UK and Aus bad actors exposed as this house of cards continues to fall!!
Just a clarification: Downer was the Foreign Affairs Minister who first authorised payments to the Crooked Clinton Foundation. He was then the High Commissioner to the UK (Ambassador) and just recently his daughter ran for his old seat in Adelaide.
The Australian press is silent on this and it is simply shameful.
The scheme team is digging their own grave.
I just want to make clear that I have never worn a wire. Not even braces.
lol Whereas I wore a wire as a teenager to correct an overbite.
Full Spectrum: Yeah. I always heard that if you wear braces and stand in exactly the right place, you can pick-up short-wave radio signals. I’m pretty sure it’s true. I wonder if Nellie Ohr still wears braces, or does she do Invisalign?
actually bill her braces started creating crosstalk with the HAM Radio.
😂🤣😂✅
Under the right conditions, cavity fillings can pick up radio waves, or so I’ve been told.
Works like the old crystal radios. As AM (and amalgam) goes away, so does “mouth radio”…
Wonder if someone with two (or more) fillings could have picked up the short-lived AM stereo? 🙂 [OK, geeky, I know]…
Thank you that explains the voices in my head…I always wondered why they were playing show tunes ? For a moment I thought I was gay.
” High on a hill stood a lonely goat heard”
Make it stop.
That was one of the stories on the old Science Fiction Theater tv show back in the early 60s…
For the sake of full transparency i wear a permanent wire retainer on the inside of my lower teeth. Now, that explains why I hear voices calling for Nellie…I’ll stay tumed and report back around 10/19.
I don’t understand why POTUS changed his mind on declassification. Not like him at all….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Littleflower…because he doesn’t need to at this point in time…they are imploding quite nicely on their own.
thank you! What is the deal with everyone? Do they have no sense of strategy, timing or leverage?
Correct.
Including Nunez? He seemed visable upset that the information is not out there. I call Bull Schiff on walking back the declassification was leverage. Leverage for what exactly? Mueller Stand down?
👆
The problem is, they don’t implode until the media says they have imploded.
And the media isn’t going to do that until there is a smoking gun.
Cause the final episode of The Apprentice wouldn’t run on a Monday morning.
It will air, after a lot of teasers, smack at prime time, which is in this context the midterms.
He could’ve released a year ago..
When he releases none of our enemies will be able to respond or mitigate damage.
You can imagine how people are shifting and scrambling behind the scenes right now handing VSG POTUS a lot of leverage.
It was an opportunity to publicly smoke out more bad people. And it’s looking like it worked. Especially with our “allies”. They are on notice to put things right or face consequences that will make their heads spin. I would not want to be obama, brennan, clapper, kerry or crooked hillary, to name a few. Putting things right will involve them.
These British & Australian “Allies” … whose leaders just PROVED PERSONAL KNOWLEDGE of their complicity … know that they face the same SUCCESSION of SANCTIONS as Russia, Iran and North Korea unless they MAKE THIS RIGHT.
Better start BEFORE the Mid-Term Elections, or the cost will multiply endlessly.
What President Trump can require:
• Revelations of Obama-Clinton Corruption
• Bilateral Trade Deals
• Ally-funded American Military Bases … ending the looting of America to defend them.
It’s ok not to understand all things in life, litleflower.
It’s much better (and smarter) to have the IG handle the declassification because it keeps the process at arms length from POTUS. This also avoids any possible accusation of “interference”.
Don’t forget that the DOJ hampered and sanitised the IG’s last report and it now seems the DOJ held back some of McCabe’s memos as well.
The IG has now been directly handed the responsibility he was always supposed to have.
If somehow, the IG is “got at” again or the release doesn’t match what POTUS has ordered, POTUS will intervene and release the lot.
This means the IG is also on notice to do the right thing . . if it comes to that.
Didn’t change his mind. Just changed strategy. Declass is coming.
Sock it to ’em! UK/Aus need to learn what the word “ally” means, at least that’s what someone who should know has opined…
Too late now.
No wonder Trump treated that Aussie prime minister like a little bitch, Trump knew they were complicit in spying on him!
LikeLiked by 8 people
That phone conversation was leaked.
No wonder he and the then-PM had a heated argument early in his Presidency.
So, now the genie of mutual self destruction cannot be put back into the bottle?
Yes, the miscreants are now unredactng the truth at a pace that will only increase. Comey v. McCabe, McCabe v Rosenstein, Papadopoulos v. Downey, Page v. Strzok, Ohr v. Wasserman, Canada v. UK, WaPo v NYT. Rampant paranoia will only add to the velocity.
👍 I think it’s the genie of self mutilation that’s being witnessed…
Ha!
The rats are eating their own—-while POTUS smiles and watches. See how that works ?
So long as it hurts a lot and deters all repetition
Our Justice Department is an unfit custodian for national security.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is very true and I haven’t seen anyone but you actually state that fact.
“This inherent risk is the reason team McCabe leaked the damaging information on Rosenstein to the New York Times.”
With McCabe fired long ago, he still has a ‘team’ working on his behalf within the FBI? Maybe there is a feral security clearance or two that needs to be tracked down and revoked?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President just said twice at the rally they were all gone. re: bad FBI dudes.
Hmmm … POTUS would NEVER use deception on traitors … would he?
Wray?
The Daily C. drawing from a NYT piece hints it was the Brits. who wanted to protect Steele and his communications with US “Law Enforcement”, yet Steele has not been in the employ of Her Majesties’ intelligence services since 2009. Lots of stuff dribbling out.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/09/23/british-trump-declassify-russia/
Hannigan was the one who up and quit on January 23, 2017.
Damn Redcoats. Redcoats and American Traitors. Three if by Government.
I forgot: how was Hannigan involved? What is GCHQ? Was he retired in 2016?
Remember when Judge Napolitano blurted out that he has the info that GCHQ is behind the spying? It was in early ’17 when Trump first alleged Obama spying..
He got suspended and returned only after some week’s and in my opinion he changed in his demeanor a lot..
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree 100%.
Someone got to him and gave him a talking to.
He’s been Mr. Milquetoast on the topic ever since.
He went from pro-Trump to never-Trump after his hiatus. Ignore him – I only pay attention to Jay Sekulow at the WH and Joe & Victoria on the outside.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for this reminder Deusvult
Just WOW!!!
Remember Sheryl Atkisson?
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/05/23/attkisson_intel_community_so_desperate_to_keep_outsider_trump_from_nosing_around.html
The bumbling 7th Floor Clinton wannabe’s at Famous But Incompetent,
And the Chicago Thugs at DOJ are only the most obvious swamp creatures…
Yes, excellent!! And this is the key I think!!
Government Communications Headquarters.
GCHQ is the British equivalent of the NSA, I think. Snowden also named them when he blew the whistle on NSA collecting everyone’s communications.
OT: Judge Kavanaugh should start a gofundme to sue Ford and her family right out of existence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Misplaced, should be in open thread. My bad, delete pr move.
This went to the top, Obama, via Clapper, Brennan, and likely Rice and Powers, all of whom authored hundreds of referrals for illegal NSA take.
Although the FBI claims that Papadopoulos’ emails were recovered via a lawfully obtained search warrant, there is no doubt that the information was already in the hands of the U.K. and the U.S. intelligence community. The documents leaked by Edward Snowden in 2013 show definitively that such conversations were intercepted and retained by both the GCHQ and the NSA. Obtaining material for prosecution from intelligence sources that will be allowed into a court proceeding is known as parallel construction.
“What Ray McGovern and I were thinking is that the whole conspiracy about the Russian narrative was concocted by Brennan and then most likely approved by Obama. This is what I told Pompeo when I was in with him. It requires the NSA, CIA, FBI, DNI, DNC and the DOJ to be coordinating — especially for things like the Steele dossier. The only one place they all come together and can be ordered to coordinate and cooperate is the president — which was Obama. The DOJ doesn’t fall under the DNI or anybody else — only the president,” Binney told The Gateway Pundit. ”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/tgp-exclusive-former-intelligence-officers-find-indisputable-evidence-u-s-intel-leaders-were-linked-to-british-in-spygate-scandal/
Do lot leave Lisa Monaco off your list of Obama’s inner circle that may be in on the coup. Part of Obama’s national security team and former Chief of Staff (?) for Robert Meuller at FBI.
I’m sure she was on Clinton’s short list to be first female FBI Director.
Pls don’t forget Jarrett – probably directed the whole enchilada
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, and NOW…the UK and Aussie Governments AND their secret service spying operations(MI6 et al) are cooperating with the Trump administration in order to avoid MAJOR hick ups in their international relationship with the US Government i.e. Trump administration — hu — that must be shocking for the “secret small group” ha,ha,ha
Declassify everything! BURN THEM ALL!
When you undertake an operation such as this you ENTER KNOWING THAT IF YOU get caught using the intelligence apparatus of a nation against one of the candidates for president of that nation you are going to be ABSOLUTELEY SCREWED, and may end up losing your life over it… Trump should say… either you punish the people involved internally… OR I WILL OUT THEM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These foreign intelligent services are now beholden to our President.
Leverage. Big Time !!!!
As are the a sitting leaders of Australia and the UK.
I hope Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t implicated in this. That’s a bridge too far.
As a deploreable Brit, I dream about Treason May being forced to admit her government’s complicity against its greatest ally.
Something tells me we are going to get good trade deals with Australian and the U.K.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rep. Nunes asked how the Brits and Aussies KNEW about the contents of the FISA documents. Great question, and very telling.
They knew because they contributed to the schemes against Trump.
Must have been some interesting phone calls President Trump received from BOTH the Brits and Aussies.
How did BOTH countries know to call at the same time?
Because they both contributed to the schemes against Trump.
Goodness, I hope ALL of this becomes public and irrefutable knowledge. The sooner the better!
The Brits and Aussies first talked among themselves you can be assured. Then they talked to President Trump as they planned.
Nunes in that clip just told The President (if he does not already know) and everyone else the Brits and the Aussies are not part of the FISA renewal that needs to be declassified. So that means the Brits and Aussies are worried about the Ohr 302’s, and the communications of Obama’s group at DOJ/FBI.
There is no need to not declassify the FISA renewal immediately. It does not impact the foreigners that tried to help sway the 2016 USA Presidential election. It may have an impact on Mueller or RR and maybe a US citizen, but who gives a crap about US citizens over the needs and wants of foreign governments.
Watch some half-assed group,including but not limited to that dumb F—k, hack Schiff go after Nunes for leaking classified information.
I’m sure Rep. Nunes was on some cold medicine this morning.
Around here we were wondering this the other day. SD said that as part of the declassification process, we were required to tell them. In effect, their “calls” to us were in response to our “calls” to them. Is this not true? Devin Nunes certainly doesn’t seem to think so.
Nunes said they weren’t in the FISA, plus the president (in his interview with Hannity before the rally) seemed genuinely surprised that the leaders had called him that day.
“Rep. Nunes asked how the Brits and Aussies KNEW about the contents of the FISA documents.” My guess is that as SOP the DoJ gave the high-ranking counterparts in the British and Australian governments the material that related to their involvement and asked if they objected to its release. IOW, DoJ orchestrated the British and Australian objections.
UK doesn’t want Steele mentioned. Maybe Trump could say, “ok, every country, every person, every entity, very publicly and without reservation admit to the false and illegal 2 plus year investigation. Mueller disbands everything. Every news show will cover it. If one refuses, everything is public.”
I don’t understand this. Steele’s name and activities are already out there. What is left to keep under wraps? Same for Alexander Downer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Steel and others were granted access to the GCHQ databases the same way contractors were provided access to NSA databases.
The pervasive Security State that Snowden was warning about. If GCHQ was allowing queries on Trump, you can bet they were/are spying on Farage and company.
As I understand it the strategy is, to get round local privacy laws, that the NSA has eavesdropping access to UK locations whilst GCHQ has similar access in the US. Such data is then interchanged as part of the Five Eyes Agreement.
They are then able to say, hand on heart, that they did not eavesdrop in country on their own citizens.
Their names have all been released and discussed many many times. Here, Bongino, Daily Caller, Paul Sperry, Jeff Carlson and others. We already know. Just release it all.
Well for instance it would be good to know if Steele was free lancing or was doing it with official approval. Also GCHQ was there a bunch of renegades breaking the rules or was that oficial, and why did Hannigen the GCHQ boss resign soon as PDJT was inaugerated.
We are unlikely to ever know. If you think getting info out of NSA and US IC is tough, GCHQ and MI6 wrote the book and operate in a far less transparent country than the US.
The Senate and House committees have no equal here in the UK.
I wonder if the Brit/Aussies allow people to retain their security clearances.
We didn’t used to and I am pretty sure that the clearance in terms of access to information ends the moment the ID card is handed in but adherence to the Official Secrets Act regarding what you know remains in place.
There is just not the same seamless flitting between Government/military/IC and MIC/think tanks etc here in the UK as there seems to be in the US. Here it is much more how useful are the contacts, rather than what information, you have (information is still classified) that can enhance your marketability.
Unlike some, I don’t think Rosenstein is a black hat. I do think he is a rule of law guy. But I also think he is too invested in the institutions of the DOJ and FBI, and too eager to protect them and cover up misconduct (although protect and cover up is always “by the book”)
In this case, if Rosenstein thinks that the FBI under McCabe et al. will do a corrupt investigation of Trump, “protecting the institution” requires getting the investigation out of the FBI so they are not given the opportunity to do a corrupt investigation.
So RR appoints Mueller.
Imagine Rosenstein watching the staffing of the Mueller investigation and seeing Lisa Page dropped in there by the FBI – when there was no obvious reason for her to be there (as she admitted in her texts).
No wonder Mueller and his team was suspicious of her from the start and excluded her (as she admitted in her texts).
When Mueller had problems with leaks early on, they must have suspected Lisa Page immediately.
like
Angel- while I very much appreciate your comment, no way in hell can I ever believe Rat Face Rosenstein is a Good Guy who supports our beloved President Trump.
Agree he’s not a white hat. Recall his knee-jerk response to Cte doc requests. He would turn on his own mother. Just another rat in the very crowded cage of corruption.
I think Rosenstein was a low level Black Hat. I get the feeling he was the “rubber stamp” person at DOJ people like Brennan and Strzok would go to as a formality to keep their activities flowing through the system. His name crops up on Uranium One and another scandal I can’t recall. Now he’s in up to his neck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All IMHO:-)
No matter what RR said or didn’t say, he is/was compromised both then and now because he signed the FISA app, he was involved in Uranium One, and his wife has been a Clinton defense attorney throughout decades of their scandals. He has more conflicts of interest than Sessions ever did and yet Sessions was pressured to recuse himself from all things Clinton while RR continues to run the show.
I think Sessions/Wray/Rosenstein/DOJ have convinced POTUS that they ARE cleaning up the mess through IG Harowitz and that declassification would damage public support their beloved institutions and may even cause chaos/riots in the streets, in the prisons, in the courts. It could erode the public’s trust in the rule of law to potentially dangerous levels, etc.,etc. These DC elites believe that they are guardians and protectors of the stupid little people. They are telling PDJT that exposing the truth may not be in the best interest of the people—even if it validates or exonerates him. I think RR is acting out of pure self preservation but Sessions may actually fear that the truth is too much for “the people” to handle, that the potential consequences of declassification aren’t worth it. I’m just speculating but I know our president has our best interests at heart and he would consider this kind of advice, no matter what motivates the advisors. At least temporarily. My gut feeling is that those documents —especially McCabe’s yet to be seen memos and texts-are damning beyond what we already suspect. There will likely be talk of the 25th amendment, assassination, entrapment ideas, etc. I think these small group members brainstormed out loud at their meetings. McCabe not only led the discussion, he wrote down every word of what everybody said or suggested. It is Andy McCabe who threatened to take “the whole place down” with him if he was fired or indicted. I hope he makes good on his threat. He hasn’t been indicted yet because Rosey knows he has the goods on him and everyone else.
RR should be fired. He’s the gatekeeper, the protecter of all of them. He will try to control, alter, spin, and redact the next IG report just like he did with the first one. He needs to go.
Agreed. RR is covering for everyone and himself especially. I believe Sessions doesn’t think we can handle it either, but that is not his call to make. We the People make it.
Nope. RR:
1. On the FISA
2. Slow walking docs
3. Arrogant in his Congressional testimony
4. Full reign to Mueller (who has plenty of baggage)
5. Convinces the president to halt on declassification
6. Wife/connections
7. Convenes a SC with his buddy that has no criminal charge
Jeff Seesions thinks RR is an honorable man and is to be trusted. What does this say about Jeff Sessions? I’m starting to think Jeff Sessions is more than an adorable little elf. Maybe a mischievous one enjoying dirty tricks.
Whose idea was RR for Deputy AG? Sessions? Pence?
Sessions is in way over his head. These DOJ and FBI bureaucrats are far to entrenched and evil for him to even be able to comprehend. They have him completely bamboozled.
In this instance, I believe you are correct. I don’t know of anyone else in government that can handle this corruption at DOJ and FBI except current DOJ and they won’t do it because they themselves are corrupted and conflicted.
For example, Trump can ask someone to prosecute but no one will do anything. Sessions will run hide and RR is a part of this. None of them will act. It is frustrating to me and I am sure PT.
Perhaps after the election this fall PT can clean house. Perhaps not. I know he will do it when he is in a position to do it and right now he seems unable to act. We don’t know the facts so I just trust PT to do this when he can.
Don’t let this battle of “pointing fingers” between McCabe and RR sway you either way. They’re just trying to cut each other’s throat.
General questio: Do we have a firewalled parallel agency that is conducting actual counterintelligence ?
These emerging details are not unexpected,
My concern is to know our country actually has an entity/org which is manning the fort, so to speak.
A body of people who are uncompromised, focused on recapturing national security, who are not jinvested in protecting uniparty, transnational economic and legacy interests.
I trust POTUS, not dissatisfied with his decisions. Just worried about basics, I guess.
I don’t recall where I heard it, but it’s been said the President is working with Military Intelligence.
In other words, to hell with informing the American people whose government has suffered a coup attempt with the help of british and australian intelligence operatives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly…like we should trust MI6? Where Steele came from?
We shouldn’t trust ANY foreign spy agency.
Doesn’t men we can’t work with some, but NEVER trust.
Nunes is genuinely upset here, in a way normally associated with DOJ stonewalling.
He points out the “brits and aussies intel asked me not to do it” excuse doesn’t hold water.
At this point PDT has undercut Congress GOP seeking answers, deferring to the IG, again.
Horowitz has no subpoena authority over those out of government and notably underwhelmed on the last one.
I hope someone close to tbe Trump is reading here, cuz: WTF?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We will see…
If IG does not give a true an accurate account of the crimes, PT then unredacts and exposes the IG as corrupt also.
Like bias that didn’t affect anything…
If you are questioning whether they did actually call the President, yes its possible it was just a way to get those two countries into the news/sunlight. Things are speeding up quite a bit. But remember back a year ago, there was the talk, that if everything came out back then, most people would say you would have to be totally nuts to believe that. There has been a plan and purpose, for all of this.
Exactly POTUS is a shark used to playing with snakes but his leverage -negotiation tactics are behind closed doors while his failures to bring transparency & accountability are very public.
his choice to not declassify may be strategic but the immediate consequences are his biggest fighters within Congress & the electorate no longer sticking their necks out for him when he is seen as unwilling to help us or himself. Perception is everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Noted that you DON’T.
Me Too. Prepare for being called a troll or worse. WTF is right. Since when does PDT care about other countries? MAGA??? Give credibility to the Mueller Investigation? He has been calling it a witch hunt for months now give it credibility.
That’s all fine and dandy, POTUS using declassification to hold over the heads of our welfare dependent backstabbing”allies” and the snakes in government but at a certain point American voters will not be pacified with unknown negotiations or watered down IG reports.
Drain the swamp Lock Her Up weren’t just slogans they were the demands of the electorate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again, as far as I can tell no one has seen the 302s and they are about his contacts with Christopher Steele. Do not recall when the 302s were first reported on …. before or after Ohr’s testimony? Remember Glenn Simpson’s testimony, which outed Stefan Halper and him mentioning something about someone getting killed or worried that someone would (I never read his testimony).
So many webs.
Okay Sundance, it could also be whatever other text messages/emails they are trying to get?
Nations have no permanent friends or allies, they only have permanent interests.
– Lord Palmerston
Seems appropriate right about now.
Rosenstein has promised that IG Horowitz will release a report before the election revealing that there was never any basis for the Mueller investigation. That report will leave out British and Australian complicity in the anti-Trump conspiracy. If the Horowitz report doesn’t come out in time, Trump will release the unredacted documents. Here are Trump’s tweet describing this position on September 21:
In return, British Prime Minister May told the EU that she will exit Brexit without a trade deal unless she can negotiate a separate trade deal with Trump. Here is her statement about this the same day:
http://www.voltairenet.org/article203068.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine they had released it all a year ago. We would’ve been ecstatic!
But the way Trump handles this creates much more value than the short term gratification of Hilary hanging from a noose.
Come out it will :masteryoda:
LikeLiked by 1 person
On that subject a trade deal with the US is problematic, for example there are strong reservations here regarding hormone loaded beef, chlorine washed chicken and GMO crops. All three are illegal here but are probably regarded as non tariff barriers by the US.
IG report before the elections. Not in the Tweet or any statement from PDT I have seen.
If the IG has ongoing investigations into all this soft coup operation, should he not be the individual to decide what can be unredacted in the documents at this time and what needs to be repressed temporarily? I realize he has no power to indict or bring charges, but he still has important (let’s hope) investigations taking place for future referral. Am I wrong in this assessment. And ultimately, if the President gets pissed at His timeliness, he retained the power to release at his pleasure.
UK/Aus continue to interfere in our internal affairs and affect an upcoming election. With friends like this who needs enemies?
I’m not familiar with the “Chain O’ Command” at the DOJ/FBI, but I thought Rosenstein was McCabe’s boss? Is there any reason for Rosenstein to humor McCabe with:
“HAHAHA! What do you want me to do, wear a wire? lol. ROTFLMAO!!!”
His boss on paper. His role in the coup may be a different story.
Interesting point. Technically, McCabe reports to Wray, head of FBI. Wray reports to Sessions. But Sessions is properly recused on PDJT campaign matters, so for that subject only reports to Rosenstein. Why Wray was not in the alleged McCabe Rosenstein meeting is a mystery—-unless folks are working around chain of command.
“Why Wray was not in the alleged McCabe Rosenstein meeting is a mystery”
This would have been prior to Wray being appointed. McCabe was acting Dir.
I don’t think the brits and aussies were just doing a little moonlighting for the dnc. Bet there is a paper trail of discussions on how to take out our elected government. If someone flippantly said, “What do you want me to do, wear a wire?” You can bet others were flippantly saying , “Can we drone him?” Bet there are numberous conversations on how to physically take out our president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is called treason and an act of war and there are many people shaking in their boots.
I haven’t read any reports where President Trump places sanctions against Australia and Great Britain for interfering in a US election.
Because that is exactly what they did.
Why not treat them exactly like Russia?
Unless of course both interfering countries want to admit that their interference was at the behest of Barry Obama, his lackeys, and the Clinton’s.
Is it too early to start talking Nunes 2024?
He is my favorite by a mile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snake in the grass juice!!
