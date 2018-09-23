Sunday Talks: Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses McCabe -vs- Rosenstein on FISA Abuse…

British intelligence, apparently seeking to protect Robert Hannigan, the former Director of GCHQ; and Australian intelligence intelligence seeking to protect Alexander Downer, Foreign Affairs Minister and Ambassador to the U.K; have asked President Trump Trump NOT to release un-redacted FISA documents.

Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the involvement of the U.K and Australia, along with the conflict between DAG Rod Rosenstein and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ‘s attempt at a Coup d’état to impeach President Trump.

The latest *claim* (defensive positioning) from the camp of Rod Rosentein, is that the Deputy AG enlisted Robert Mueller because Rosenstein viewed McCabe as intent on abusing his office to take down the president. This inherent risk is the reason team McCabe leaked the damaging information on Rosenstein to the New York Times.

Hey @iprior1177 is this you at the beginning of this clip, this morning? A lot of people have had that same idea about getting the investigation away from McCabe, I have just never heard anyone say that publicly yet 😲https://t.co/OxcwJJ1AGI — Jennifer (@Jenny_MommaBear) September 23, 2018

