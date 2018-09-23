Sketchy Business: Grassley Releases Original Ford Letter to Feinstein…

It’s clear the stall tactic behind the original Christine Blasey-Ford strategy was likely due to democrats understanding the accusations would collapse under scrutiny; and as a consequence they needed more time to concoct the Deborah Ramirez construct; which is even more flat out ridiculous than Blasey-Ford.
Judiciary Chairman Grassley releases a batch [see here] of letters and documents. One of them is the original unsigned Blasey-Ford letter to Feinstein of unknown authorship:
Judge Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t need to grant credence to the accusations by denying them. Instead just refer to the accusers own witnesses. Both political accusations from Ms. Ford and Ms. Ramirez are refuted and denied by the witnesses they stated would back-up their claims. This is a transparently political con-job. Nothing more.
Maybe this is my sleep deprivation talking, but could this be an “Emperor’s New Clothes” moment where more the uninvolved people see the lunacy of the left?
Typically, I’m very pessimistic on this count because as a rule I don’t think the other side is simply misinformed or ignorant. I think that as they undermine our culture and the fabric of our nation, they know exactly what they’re doing and do it with delight.
If this doesn’t show the “normal” people the degeneracy and deceptive practices of the left, it leads down a dark road. I’m torn to as whether the path will be more reminiscent of Mao’s Red Guard, or Robespierre’s Reign of Terror, or of the old KGB chief Beria “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime”, but it sure won’t be our America.
Obviously, that wasn’t their intention but I believe that is the effect it is having.
Some people are just too far gone on the left. They will claim they believe in god but think it’s just fine to bear false witness against others. Others not as left leaning believe every word they hear on TV. Then we got people that have just checked out.
They need to be DESTROYED!
This POS came out with the following. It is NOT sarcasm. Senator Chuck Grassley referenced his allegation.
Avenatti is a cafone.
You hear me boy? Capisce?
Think Grassley will soon have one of these on his office wall.
The the latest thing in Deplorable decor this fall.
Sorry, but Avenatti is one who should never try to think he is clever when he is not. So many “Fs” can simply mean Wow! it is the 4th of July, our Independence Day thanking our God, Our Founders for constructing this marvelous Republic and Constitution and Bill of Rights. Someone like Avenatti that has a nasty mind and past definitely would see it this way, but not many others. He is just trying again and again to be relevant and getting noticed while all the while he is a BIG NOTHING! and completely irrelevant. I am surprised that he is no in jail for all his debts, unpaid taxes, etc. and above all disbarred for his criminality.
Or maybe it was unusually chilly weather for July 4th? I’ve written the word FFFFFFreezing that way before.
See Goldglovedefense.com for explanation of 6 F’s. It is about baseball.
Kavanaugh was a sports writer for Yale for 3 years.
That is a winner post. Takes the air out of A’s whoopie cussion.
Cushion.
Absolutely!! Grassley has been bending over backwards to appease Murkowski and Collins; I think Flake is a lost cause, he is salivating thinking about voting “Present” as a Parthian Shot at Trump. Time to vote and force Mukowski and Collins to put it on the line. If they vote Present at Senate vote and Kavanaugh goes down, PDJT has five weeks to beat them and the Dems like rented mules before Nov. 6. Next up, Amy!! I feel bad for Kavanaugh and family but after this week, all out war has been declared by the Dems and there will be more casualties.
Make Collins and Murkowski wish they never were “senators”. They chose the wrong president to mess with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Grassley has a spine, his response to DiFi should be enough with the shenanigans and schedule the vote for Monday.
Agree with you completely.
I despise the Republicans. They are making the same old playbook moves that we’ve come to know and hate.
To kowtow to the dems is to be simpatico with them.
Right now I despise them more than the damned dems.
Just a guess, but is it possible that Trump is advising Grassley to, like he said in Las Vegas, give Ford as much time as she needs? Trump is extremely patient and appears extremely confident. He branded the Democrats as “crazy” Friday night. The longer this goes on, the more insane the Democrats and the media look, and the more I see our base getting fired up to vote.
He needs to talk to them privately too and ask them if they have no shame. The republicans can’t continue to be buddy buddy with people this evil. We need to hold the senators that go to cocktail parties with democrats accountable at the ballot box.
For the swamp is a school; a school where each day, each hour, a final examination is offered. Where failure means death, and the buzzards land to correct the papers.
This is a paraphrase of Louis L’Amour’s great quote about the desert.
I substituted swamp for desert.
We are in a war.
The Democrats are desperate dead ducks
In the Tidy Bowl blue wave…….er……flush.
I disagree. The borgs that are the Democrats are learning quickly. First accusation, high school. Second accusation, college. The third one will be early career, and presto, we have a serial rapist on our hands. Feinstein has played Grassley for the foolish gentleman that he is. I say foolish because it appears that he believes there is honor on both sides. They are scum, Senator. Time for you and Mitch McConnell to have a no-holds-barred talk with the squishy members of your caucus. There are days you have to earn your pay. The days ahead are some of them. Now get busy and get the job done, and stop worrying what your enemy think. It’s pretty transparent that you guys are waffling back and forth at the same time you put up a spending bill that includes funding Planned Parenthood. You are frauds and we can all see that.
LET’S VOTE!!
But this shows senators on the fence just how fake all of that shit is.
I would like to think you are right, but I fear you give way to much credit – intellectual and moral – to Collins, Murkowski and Flake. Time will tell.
Intentionally or unintentionally. I’m not playing the 4D chess game with Grassley.
Yes, I think that’s absolutely right!
Times reports Kavanaugh has retained calendars to introduce at hearing to refute claims/dates.
Good old Franklin Covery’s were all the rage at this time. I bet it’s more thorough than anyone expects. It was that student era’s pocket protector. Had to have ’em!
Brett Kavanagh’s day timer July 7, 1982
4:00 drinks with the boys, rape
5:00 stag party, rape
6:00 murder, rape, arson, rape with the boys
7:00 dinner, drinks
ha exactly my thoughts..thank you for that…saved me the time to construct.
8:00 experiment with this “terrorist stuff”.
Dang, I just hung out on the street with my friends…
Hey, I still use one !
bless your little organized heart!
I think payback’s coming for the Dam-Rats. And btw, I don’t think any of these women will ever appear in front of the Senate to testify….
Grassley has totally lost control of this confirmation hearing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concur. Not impressing me he is.
He was in a tough spot. He had 3 Senators threatening “no” votes….
I think we’ll see now what Grassley and the GOPe is made of. I know that sounds ridiculous, but this has gone WAY too far now. There’s no turning back. The GOP can’t back down and they know it. This is pure evil and it must be confronted. I don’t see a Kavanaugh withdrawal in the cards.
My guess, they’ll be blood. And we’re going to win this bigly.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t kid yourself. Failure theater is what the Republicans in the Senate excel at. And there’s a bunch of lame ducks just waiting to be activated by there handlers. This is what happens when you don’t strip people of their chairmanships and other seniority when they cross the party
Democrats lie, especially when it can get them something they want.
“Different gun, different knoll but you get the idea” – Ramirez – drunk strip poker “winner”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kavanaugh bankrolled Seth Rich murder.
The Judge flew both planes into the WTC.
God help this country. God help the family of judge Kavanaugh, give them strength and peace in these dark and evil times. I am besides myself with the filth that is being manifested by the wicked on the left. It is as if they have lost all control and are being lost to their depravity.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bree, they have lost everything mentally as sooo desperate and lost as to how they can be relevant and even win anything in Nov. They have caused their problems and just can’t seem a way to go another way to being relevant but only by causing pain to Kavanaugh and family (or it could have been any other candidate Trump would have given), and to our President who they just can’t seem to understand and yet think they are winning against him and us. Poor little sods. So, yes, take the vote Monday and let’s get off the Merry Go Round and being pansies who give in.
Bree:
Brett and his wonderful family can certainly use some help from GOD as the GOP doesn’t seem to be helping or backing them up. Hopefully, my assumption is wrong and they have this fiasco under control and are just waiting for the right moment to strike back against the Dem’s Dark side.
I’m not confident given Grassley’s past capitulations and extensions that allowed the enemy time to rearm and fortify their ludicrous offenses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And what do Senators Collins and Murkowski have to say about that?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dead silence, of course. They’re uniparty all the way, those two nasty witches.
But Judge K is supported by the Bushes and they know it.
Time for W to again publicly support Kavanaugh.
With extreme emphasis.
Exactly… Do their stories of assault matter?
How quickly our dear old GOP members forget about the softball field and Steve Scalise! Keep it up you bunch of wimpy cowards! Stand UP for God’s sake!
They won’t even call out other senators they won’t have anything of substance to say about this.
Well, you know Democrats… especially the younger set:
They didn’t learn much from Dan Rather being caught on the fake Bush document.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The font. It’s so in your face.
It looks like a form letter she uses when making accusation against various republican politicians.
Further…I thought Ford wrote the letter to Eschoo, not ChiDi?
Exactly what I thought, “fill in a name and date for whatever you want”
Break glass in case of emergency.
Guaran-damn-teed the original version wasn’t straight-out accusatory enough.
(paragraph 2, sentence 1)
So they “punched it up” – replaced it with a stronger-worded version.
Made sure to use legal terms from the criminal code like “sexual assault”
etc
Enough with the hi-jinks, Diane.
Cough up the original.
We want to see what it said originally.
Oh, and then hold out your wrists to be cuffed for whatever charge applies to submitting fraudulent documents to Congress.
Old school “cut and paste” with scissors and glue.
Judge Kavanaugh will be Justice Kavanaugh by the COB on Monday, October 1st! The Democrats have overplayed their hand to the point that NO Republican can actually vote no. They would be admitting with their vote that they believe these two POS over the Judge. No one, including the POS Jeff Flake can vote no at this point. They actually killed any chance they had with this absurdity.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That feeling in my gut is telling me to limit my Senate donations to candidates that are not already members of the Senate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I only donate directly to candidate not party…
Same here.
But there won’s be any more of my money to any existing Senators – newbies, replacing the trash-only.
I will still donate to Greg Walden in Oregon..but no others.
ALL of the witnesses that Ford choose and talked about retracted what they said…
Now Ford is trying to collect signatures from her home town…Friend of mine lives there and the town’s FB page is crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s doing this while driving across country right?
“I have received medical treatment regarding the assault.”
First off, this letter seems to have been written by a 13 year old girl. What adult college professor of…what is it, psychology?…would pen such a pathetically inept communication.
Secondly, this woman shows all the signs of psychosis NOT brought about by an alleged groping incident–since it never happened.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lucille, it might have happened but since she was a drunk as a skunk she really doesn’t know but that is still a lousy excuse. Why did she go up the stairs to the bedroom in the first place. I think because she had been sexually active for ages, she was actually looking forward to more. She could have use her knee to the groin, or fingernails, teeth, whatever but she did not. Didn’t really know the males either apparently and yet she who can’t remember the year, the location of the house, etc., etc. but out of the blue blames a good man because Soros is paying for the whole mess. They obviously have been coaching her and it ain’t working. Move on tomorrow nuclear voting and get our new SC member to work in October. Now DiFi is asking for another extension past Thursday. Time to close doors and tell her tough and then I would hope Kavanaugh would sue her for defamation and all the stress DiFi, democrats and this hussy has caused to him and family. The democrats keep pushing like this and it will find pushed out the door and more.
Lucille, I have started watching a webinar on Regain Your Brain and due to alcohol and Lord knows what else, she could actually be demented and needs to have her brain examined. She is showing evident signs as alcohol and sugar, etc. are causing the percentage of dementia/Alzheimer’s to be growing fast in this country (ditto on using cannabis and cellphones!).
“I am currently vacationing in the mid-atlantic coast until August 7th, and will be back in California after August 10th…”
WOW – that’s like CANNONBALL RUN DRIVING – for someone who purportedly doesn’t fly.
This is such a load of #METOO BS, I’m waiting for the 17 yo student she raped at 30, to come forward in TMZ.
HORSEPUCKEY – I want Kav on the bench for the 10/1 session start.
OTOH – I wonder how they would have tried to spike Amy Coney Barretts nomination? Guess we’ll find out when Ruthie kicks off. Personally, I thought she would have been the easier choice – EXACTLY FOR AVOIDANCE of the kind of insane shenanigans we’re seeing RIGHT NOW.
I’m over it. Please my C-In-C, give the word. We’re ready…
Illegal alien housekeeper beaten and locked in basement.
According to Jeff Bezo’s Blog, “When she moved to Hawaii for a one-year internship to complete her PhD — taking a cheap studio apartment within board-carrying distance of Sans Souci Beach — the conversion seemed complete.” That’s impressive for someone that doesn’t fly.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/christine-blasey-ford-wanted-to-flee-the-us-to-avoid-brett-kavanaugh-now-she-may-testify-against-him/2018/09/22/db942340-bdb1-11e8-8792-78719177250f_story.html?utm_term=.7e6e707f4fe4
“Physician, heal thyself”
Okay… There’s a crazy question how in the hell did she get to Hawaii? Did she swim? Did she take a boat? Or did she fly?
I’m wondering if she met/knew Senator Hirono while she was in Hawaii. Sans Souci Beach is closest to University of Hawaii Manoa. Although many years separate them, Hirona went there and she’s been one of the loudest supporters of Dr. Ford. Just seems weird.
Ugh Ford is not a medical doctor.
No, she’s an ‘educator’
Bozo is full of ……..
Amazon And Tesla Reflect Deep Fraud Throughout The Financial System……..
…….iIn summary, the genius of Bezos is that he’s figured out how to generate huge revenue growth while getting away with limited to no profitability. Yes, he can report GAAP net income now, but AMZN still bleeds billions of dollars every quarter. It’s no coincidence that Bezos’ scam mushroomed along with the trillions printed by the Fed tat was used to reflate the securities markets. For now, Bezos can get away with telling his fairytale and raising money in the stock and debt markets. But eventually this merry-go-round will stop working…….
investmentresearchdynamics.com/amazon-and-tesla-reflect-deep-fraud-throughout-the-financial-system/
SteveC, and that doctor degree has been mentioned as not real. Hmm.
“WOW – that’s like CANNONBALL RUN DRIVING – for someone who purportedly doesn’t fly.” Nice catch, Rick. And now she’s ready to do the round trip again 6 weeks later.
“I am currently vacationing in the mid-atlantic coast until August 7th, and will be back in California after August 10th…”
I don’t see mid-Atlantic COAST in the letter……I see mid-Atlantic……..
If you saw the first Dirty Harry movie this saga is a
good analogy. The movie was about a killer terrorizing
san fransisco for ransom money.
The city gov’t (GOP) wanted to aquiesce to the killer (democrats).
Dirty Harry a no nonsense cop (MAGA) said to the city
“when are you going to stop jerking around with this guy.
He’s gotta be stopped now!”
Will the GOP finally listen to MAGA people.
The democrats are not going to stop this BS
on Kavanaugh or anyone ekse for that matter
unless the GOP turns into Dirty Harry and
tells them to go straight to hell.
Confirm Kavanaugh this week! No more delays.
There is now a second one…A psychologist from Connecticut who says Kavanaugh flashed his privates at her while at Yale…
Cannot believe I was ever a Democrat..Democrats only want to destroy America and good Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
> Both political accusations from Ms. Ford and Ms. Ramirez are refuted and denied by the witnesses
That’s your cue, Chuck. “Hearing canceled.”
Take a close look at the first sentence of the second paragraph in Blasey’s letter to Feinswine.
Interesting . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
No surprise.
Mrs. Feinstein comes from a city covered with human waste,
She’s used to wading in the muck.
I’m guessing Kavanaugh pulls his nomination. If his young children’s lives are in danger, what else can he do?
I blame the GOPe.
He can`t in good conscience surrender to human scum.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s up to the committee to end this sh*t show because the Dems never will. They are still banking on the GOP to fold like a three legged card table. I pray they do not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
But DiFi’s not!!!!!!!!!
There will be the third one, then the fourth one and so on…. They just want to wear you out and delay, delay…. The only one who put them in ignore and won is Trump. They won with Roy Moore in the deep red Alabama. Why should they stop now???
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Senator Feinstein, have you no shame?
Never known to have.
No, she is a democrat.
The Dem’s evil plan is clear now…they plan to Outlaw Penises.
Brett Kavanaugh is a threat to their evil plan.
That’s why they are going all out to destroy him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t wanna laugh but I did.
Christine Blasey heads Stanford’s CIA Undergraduate Internship Program.
Her father works for the CIA too.
According to CIA records, so did her grandfather.
Her brother worked for a law firm that created Fusion GPS, Baker Hostetler.
https://brassballs.blog/home/christine-blasey-works-for-stanford-universitys-cia-undergraduate-internship-program-her-father-is-cia-too-and-so-was-her-grandfather-nicholas-deak
How can she have received a Ph.D. with such poorly constructed sentences? She is the one who should have the FBI background check since Kavanaugh has had 6.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It read like a hs sophomore essay paper. The grammar, syntax, organization and content was second rate at best. I was shocked. The guy got his degree, naturally.
Things have changed in the academic scene.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With that aside, it’s ridiculous. As Sundance has already pointed out, she claims 5 people total, yet no claim as to whose home.
Secondly, she claims that they turned on loud music so no one could hear her “yell”. However, she quotes things Mark Judge was saying from across the room. Was Mark yelling? Just asking for a friend.
I also find it an interesting choice of words, since she feared she may be killed. I think “scream” would have been more appropriate.
I find it difficult to believe that a psychology professor wrote this. “July 6” instead of “July 6th” – weird.
States she received medical treatment? What medical treatment? Marriage counseling hypnosis for repressed memories?
Ugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes one really wonder just how many thousands of minions are out there with the mindset of the FBI lovebirds. Seems like a hell of a lot of freaks think they are the ONE to save the USA from our President and we Deplorable Dregs of society that voted for him and stand proudly with him. And honestly, IMO, these two toxic gals are double baggers…. that Ford looks pretty damn bad for her age, so does the other one, some pretty hard living with both of these. Can I dare say “barflies”?
Pointed out on another site but look at the 1st sentence of the 2nd paragraph. It’s a different size and could even be a different font.
After reading that, I looked more closely. I do some photo editing as a hobby and that same sentence looks like a bad cut/.paste job. The sentence looks added on and not very skillfully. The spacing is also different.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I fear the actual second Civil War will start after the end of VSGPDJT’s second term…..I really fear this, because I dont believe for a second that we will just roll over and go back into a state of complacency and the lefty, commie lunatics will never give up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Psy-ops for Dummies
Father God, Your Word says that No weapon formed against Brett Kavanaugh will prosper and that every tongue that rises against him, he shall show to be wrong. This is his heritage in You, the righteousness and the vindication that You provide him. We bind the evil forces working against him and cast them into the pit of hell where they belong. We loose the Spirit of the Lord, light, truth, and favor upon Brett. We thank you Lord that you will keep Brett and his family in perfect peace, provide Your wisdom, protection, guidance, and love as he wins this battle to become the next Supreme Court Justice, in Jesus’ name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How ironic. Now its No.2 or 3. who cares. Just piling up the lies and hoping a pony will be found under all the BS.
cripto says:
September 23, 2018 at 5:21 am
Glad to see people’s knickers are getting untwisted about the confirmation of Judge Kavenaugh. Pretty wild some of the comments, and a conundrum, especially after the NYT ‘anonymous WH official’ scam and squirrel chasing par excellence. Will we ever learn? The dems are reprobates and masterful liars. I thought everyone learned that lesson.
Well, tomorrow is the Mid-Autumn festival in my neck of the world, time to spend with family and friends, gaze at the moon, light some lanterns, and send subversive messages via the moon cake pipeline. LOL
Dont fret Treepers, on the 25th the UN General Assembly will get hot. I am looking forward to the President’s address and Sec Pompeo’s chairing the NK evading sanctions again et al.
LikeLike
The payoff offered vs the threats made are immense especially given Kavanaugh’s kids are now under serious threat of assault.
These four owe the public some sort of statement as it is more than public knowledge they are the roadblocks.
LikeLike
Oh they definitely understand. Collins seems to loves to play both sides against the middle. She has an increased perception of herself. Remember when she was overwhelmed with joy when she received a standing ovation when she arrived at the airport for helping screw the Obamacare vote?
Funny how the font used in the line naming Brett Kavanaugh is different from the rest of the letter. Looks like it was copy and pasted as if to suggest it was a form letter with a blank line to insert whatever name POTUS nominated.
This whole thing makes me sick but I am not shocked. They pulled this exact same crap with Judge Roy Moore and it worked. Republicans could not distance themselves fast enough. Now Feinstein is demanding a postponement of all hearings and actions. Grassley needs to tell her to pound sand and vote. Enough of this bulls*t. It’s crap like this among all of the other crap that is going to bring this country to a second civil war.
Wasn’t it rumored that Ford wrote a similar letter about Gorsuch last year as well?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? This is your Party? Really?
This absolute clown show of lying degenerates. This bunch of freaks ripping out the heart & soul of our Nation. This is your Party?
Really?
This Party of unhinged radicals, that will stoop to the lowest depths of degeneracy, that will lie cheat & steal, that don’t have a shred of decency, honor or integrity, this is the Party you belong to?
Look your children in the eyes, & defend this corrupt & criminal freak show. I dare you
Can you?
If you have an honest bone in your body, you know the answer. Your Party has been taken over by the scum of the earth. You know it & I know it
Some of us believe we, as a people, as Americans, can argue, debate & come to agreements & solutions, in an honest & honorable way, without resorting to sniping in the gutter, as our government is now doing
For the sake of our Nation, our children & our futures, please come over to the side of those who cherish what our ancestors built, & who want to leave a serious & moral country for future Americans
Look in the mirror & tell yourselves what your Party is doing is noble & righteous. I dare you
LikeLike
LikeLike
