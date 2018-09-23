Sketchy Business: Grassley Releases Original Ford Letter to Feinstein…

It’s clear the stall tactic behind the original Christine Blasey-Ford strategy was likely due to democrats understanding the accusations would collapse under scrutiny; and as a consequence they needed more time to concoct the Deborah Ramirez construct; which is even more flat out ridiculous than Blasey-Ford.

Judiciary Chairman Grassley releases a batch [see here] of letters and documents. One of them is the original unsigned Blasey-Ford letter to Feinstein of unknown authorship:

Judge Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t need to grant credence to the accusations by denying them. Instead just refer to the accusers own witnesses. Both political accusations from Ms. Ford and Ms. Ramirez are refuted and denied by the witnesses they stated would back-up their claims. This is a transparently political con-job. Nothing more.

LIES !

Advertisements