Three Witnesses Described by Kavanaugh Accuser Do Not Support Her Claims….

Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford has stated three witnesses were present at the mysterious high school party where she claims supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her approximately 36 years ago.
The claimed witnesses were: (1) Mrs. Leland Ingham Keyser, (2) Mr. Mark Judge, and (3) Mr. Patrick “PJ” Smyth.
According to CNN’s current reporting here’s the statements from the witnesses:
(1)Simply put, “Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.”
“I have no memory of this alleged incident,” said (2) Mark Judge in a September 18 letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said he did not recall the party and never saw Brett Kavanaugh act in the matter Ford describes.
(3) Patrick J. Smyth issued a statement:
“I understand that I have been identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as the person she remembers as ‘PJ’ who supposedly was present at the party she described in her statements to the Washington Post. I am issuing this statement today to make it clear to all involved that I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.
Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women. To safeguard my own privacy and anonymity, I respectfully request that the Committee accept this statement in response to any inquiry the Committee may have.”
According to the accusations by Ms. Ford there were five people present at the unknown residence, at the unknown time, at the unknown party. Three boys and two girls.
Four of the people Ms. Ford claimed were present, including the accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, now publicly state they have no knowledge of anything related to the accusation; including no recollection of any attendance at any gathering at a high school party claimed by Ms. Ford.
The only person left claiming attendance to a party; at the unknown time; in the unknown year; at the unknown residence; is the accuser, Mrs. Blasey Ford.
Who’s House? According to her story, there are five teenagers at “the house”. So it has to be one of “their houses”. Yet four of the five have said they don’t have any idea what she’s talking about; it’s not their house… and it’s not Mrs. Ford’s house; so…
Now, it’s not…She said…He said.
It’s, She said…He said…He said…He said and She said.
Or, if I may,
Its, She said… He never said…He never said…He never said and She never said. 🙂
I like it!!
Al I’m seeing is She said… She said… She said… She said…
Everybody else: WTF you talkin’ ’bout, Willis?
We want her FACEBOOK & TWITTER PROFILES SUBPOENA’D. Funny how even the waybackmachines can’t find it. Google getting it’s payback for Breitbart releasing the video?
Maybe as part of Kav’s slander and libel lawsuit.
If Killery was as good a purging her presence on the interweb, she might be PRESIDENT NOW (and I would move to MARS – because nowhere would be safe).
I’m sure hoping Grassley has this wired. I can barely go in the internet right now. Thank the Lord I don’t have my TV connected to cable or an antenna.
I’m disgusted – the only bright light recently – was VSGPDJT’s comments at the Missouri rally Friday:
“They live in the basement of mom and dad’s home. You know what that is? That’s the size of their biceps. But they wear, they wear the tough black outfits. No I would never suggest this, but I will tell you, they’re so lucky we are peaceful — Law enforcement, military, construction workers, Bikers for Trump.”
Please GOD protect this man. Don’t know if he was trying to rile Antifa up, or letting US KNOW he’s aware his base is ready if need be…
Rick
The nsa should have copies. He should file court papers on the whole lot if them. And they should be made to pay us back we foot the bill for this chit. And if I was running for office I would put ads illustrating what low lives these dems are.
There is no way this dumb woman is gonna show up at any Senate hearings. She’ll probably make up a bunch of fake threats and blame them for scaring her away from testifying. If she does show up, that will be proof that she is clinically insane.
The chairman needs to show some guts and serve papers. Force ford to appear this is no joke and censure Dianne finkelstine. The dems need to see there are consequence for their actions.
I think people get too caught up in what the liberals are pushing. they WANT you to think that they have more power than they do.
All the power they have, in this instance, is they lied about the nominee. Anybody has that power. A bum on the street could have lied about him. This is not power.
On the other hand, here is what the conservatives have right now.
1. They’ve nominated an incredible nominee
2. They have the # of votes they need to confirm him, with a majority
3. They have President Trump for AT LEAST another 2 years to nominate judges
4. They have every indication that we’re going to pick up even more senate and house seats in a month
5. The general public, even in biased MSM polls, overwhelmingly supports Kavanaugh and doesn’t believe the accuser.
6. If for some reason Kavanaugh does not get approved, President Trump would immediately nominate another, just as good candidate.
The liberals are going out of their way to convince you they have power. They do not. They have no power. Their power is an illusion pushed by the media.
The proper reaction when the pull these stunts isn’t to get upset, or to argue with them. The proper reaction is to laugh at their weakness.
We need a new award here in the Tree. The VIC. Very Important Comment. thron, this deserves a VIC award.
You got my vote! The VIC Award! I LIKE it!
And this comment deserves the distinction, of getting the first award!
It would be good if some consequences flow from false accusations in order to dissuade others from this tactic in the future. The denials by the named “witnesses” would seem to indicate a provable fabricated smear, coupled with all the other circumstantial evidence of social and other media tampering.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be good, but as you and I both know there will be no consequences for this woman. As a matter of fact, 60 minutes will probably pay her 200,000 dollars in the near future for an interview.
After that, on to 20/20! After that, The view!
I’ll be laughing at their ineptness the entire time.
They can lie, I’m going to vote.
Fair enough “They can lie, I’m going to vote” and we will continue to win!!
I can live with that!!
Yup. It sucks, but that’s reality and as long as we vote they will continue to have no power.
Just ignore the libs, Trump does..fire them up and walk away.
Exactly. They have no power. Piss them off, and “OH WELL”.
They may not have real power, but it is irritating to see our media, our establishment, and the blue state government where I live preserve, protect and defend these lying liars, rather than our constitution and the American people.
I like that: They have no power, and I believe it too. Well said.
I expect that right before the Kavanaugh confirmation vote, either another accuser will emerge, or some “evidence” will surface, to give the demonrats another excuse to delay.
Watch for it.
I do not trust Kav’s attorney Beth Wilkerson. She is a committed Clintonite. She successfully (with the help of a corrupt justice department) kept 4 potential Clinton co-conspirators from rolling on Hilary. By representing all 4 at the same time, she was able to know what was being asked of each client, know what each client said, and coordinate the 4 to tell the same story, and prevent any from turning on Hilary, or each other.
In a real investigation this would not be allowed. The USA would tell her it is unethical for her to represent 4 people, who’s legal jeopardy may conflict. If she/they insisted Beth represent them all, the USA would hand each suspect/witness a grand jury subpoena. Thus they would have to testify, under oath, being asked questions with NO DEFENSE LAWYER present (as was done by Mueller trying to get trump), instead of all 4 being interviewed with “Beth” present.
Clinton rat Lanny Davis got Cohen to plead guilty to a non-crime, so the rat media could run headlines that Trump was an un-indicted co-conspirator.
Now McCabe’s rat lawyer Bowdich, an ex-justice department lawyer who most likely has ties to “Beth” has joined team Ford. My guess is that is to facilitate information mined from Kav by Beth to be used to bolster Ford (like the 702 mining).
But that would be unethical and even illegal right?
With people like Sally Yates setting the standard (no doubt STILL highly respected in DC), who set up Flynn with a BS Logan Act violation, who denied the IG oversight over the coup’s DOJ National Security Division, and who defied a direct order from POTUS, as a fellow traveller of Beth what do you expect?
Look at what these top “lawyers” from DOJ and FBI have already been exposed for.
DO YOU REALLY DOUBT THAT THIS IS NOT POSSIBLE AFTER ALL THE CORRUPTION WE HAVE SEEN?
Mike, what you are suggesting is very disturbing if the scenario plays out as outlined. I have not done any research on Kavanaugh’s attorney so my comment is based purely on your comment.
Frankly, considering that 4 out of 5 people supposedly at the party are on record that they have no idea what this Ford girl is talking is very reassuring that Judge Kavanaugh will be seated.
DIsclaimer: I have never use term like “this girl” ever before in my life and I hope will be last time. I am actually only wondering what her teenage boys are going through. But then I think I am overthinking considering that they are in CA.
Isn’t Beth Wilkerson David Gregory’s wife?
I would trust a brilliant judge like Brett Kavanaugh to pick his own counsel.
She may has well claim that she was abducted by space aliens and that Kavanaugh is one of them, it’s as provable/unprovable as her current claim. Having this person testify is a complete waste of time, it denigrates the process, and is an insult. What does Grassley think this will accomplish? She can say anything she wants, and it doesn’t have any probative value whatsoever. All it does is provide a platform for a person to slander a nominee.
Thanks for making a mockery of the process Grassley.
She will never give sworn testimony.
Yes, just like the amnesty Rinos and dems didn’t want to do anything to help ‘ the children'(DACA) they just wanted the issue. In this case, they DON’T want her to testify, or they would have brought her forward in July.
What they want is the issue, and they need to be ‘called out’ on it, by demonstrating to everyone who’s not a libertard useful idiot, the reality that she doesn’t want to testify, and dems don’t want her to testify. That it’s a ploy.
This is the “magic”|house.
Did Grassley ever receive the UNREDACTED letter from Feinstein? My understanding is that she only would give him a redacted version. My question is what info is redacted? Names of other “witnesses” ? I know the woman has said there were 5 people total at the party but what’s hiding beneath the blacked out stuff? They’re hiding stuff for a reason. Why not just give him all the info. Is this stuff gonna end up biting him in the butt? I don’t know how they can even have a “legitimate” hearing if the full letter is being withheld from him. Anyone have any answers?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grassley should never had spoken or tried to set up hearing with Ford until he and every other member of the committee saw her full unredacted letter to Feinstein. Period.
The last 2 weeks have been nothing but Dem smoke and mirrors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t say this with any certainty, but I saw someone on Twitter say that she claims to know where a mole is on Kavanaugh’s waist. No joke. Someone replied that she could easily have seen it in a picture of him in swimming trunks. Have no idea, but nothing surprises me anymore.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, it is absolutely astonishing to me how grown adults running our country act so childish and juvenile. Ugh.
a mole…was he in swim trunks?? I don’t ever remember that she said he was? she said she was in a one piece..with her clothes over it..yeah, right.those girls would not have been caught dead wearing a one piece…strictly 2 piece…
There something about her being a swim team diver..that would explain the one piece ?
As far as I know she never claimed he had his clothes off?
Thank you. WHAT could possibly hidden in the letter? Any ideas?
As to the home, it likely should be one of the 5 witnesses who Fraud claims were there, right? Or did they just take over other peoples’ houses?
Right Lanny…not her house, not her “lifelong friend” so that only leaves the others.
I think it’s fair for the committee to ask her when and who took on the task of scrubbing her web footprint. That surely took some time and expertise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are statements (true or not, i don’t know) that she works for the CIA, as did her father. The CIA should be capable of clearing out all internet records.
LikeLike
THANK You Sundance
Poor Ford NOT—one more to add to list
Found on Ford so far Partied/
Drank VERY Heavy in HS,
Using Liberal Anita Hill people/system,
works for developer/producer of abortion pill,
HS friends Admit lied about Kavanaugh
Tried deleting the yearbook, ‘
plotted the story against Kavnaugh,
no witnesses.
Apparently, negotiations are still ongoing. Grassley should have never agreed to letting her testify on Thursday *WITHOUT* all other GOP conditions/negotiations being finalized as well (that Ford testifies first; that Ford must be cross examined by the female lawyer, etc.). They are shooting themselves in the foot and being completely taken advantage of / played— and it’s outrageous he allowed this! I understand that Grassley is stuck in a hard spot where the three problematic rhinos (Collins, Flake, Murkowski) are probably saying they cannot vote if she doesn’t testify, and Ford’s attorneys saying Ford WILL NOT testify if she is to be cross examined by this lawyer. So Grassley should ask Collins et al., “you dont think Ford should be confronted, with allegations so serious and so much at stake, where everything about this fiasco stinks to high heaven???” WITH ALL FOUR (4) WITNESSES DR. FORD ALLEGES TO HAVE BEEN AT THE PARTY DENYING THE PARTY EVEN EXISTED?! Of course she should be cross examined! And wouldn’t the left agree that a woman questioning her is better than “old white men” anyways? It’s beyond obvious all of this has only been to delay, obstruct, and prevent a conservative Justice from being on the High Court. Even if this alleged event actually happened, it should not be allowed to impede the process. Ford should not be immune from facing the music she started playing.
The fact that anyone is even taking this charade seriously is unreal. What an embarrassment to the senate. And as the GOP becomes more and more spineless, the Democrats grow more tenacious and sinister. If Kavanaugh is not confirmed, it will be a major blow to the GOP in the midterms. It’s possible that instead of energizing the R base, it will demoralize them. Republican voters will be so fed up with the GOP caving and succumbing to the insanity and outrageous tactics of the Dems that they may refuse to show up to vote on November 6th. Of course, any republican is better than any democrat, and a republican held congress is ALWAYS better than a democrat held congress, but the reality is many republican voters will possibly be so demoralized and disgusted with the GOP that they will refuse to vote. I have heard this first hand from a number of republican voters. And who will really be energized? The left. That their tactics worked! Their tactics and behavior will only intensify and worsen.
Beyond the possible destruction of the GOP, so much more is at stake. The American way is at stake. Our justice system is at stake. The left has now presumed the assumption of GUILT, not innocence. Women who hurl allegations must be believed. Men must be liars. Accusations stemming from a PAST LIFE —with little to no details— must be treated seriously and believed. #metoo will be increasingly weaponized. All males must “sit down and shut up.” Democrat tactics will exacerbate. The various precedents being set here are worrisome and disturbing.
This is about so much more than Kavanaugh. So much more for our country is at stake.
If the GOP Senators were unified to confirm Kavanaugh he would have told Feinstein to pound sand and kindly informed Dr. Ford her sad tale of high school angst from nearly 4 decades ago isn’t relevant.
The Wobblies and Never Trunpers are demanding this: And Grassley needs their votes. So the children will get their sucker.
It’s pretty funny…her Wikipedia page has been updated and embellished with every single thing mentioned on the news…every single thing, everyday, new entries. The page is huge…BUT ..lol..nothing about this
We should all take rounds of posting the picture of her sprawled out on the picnic table.
🙂 🙂
There’s another one out there floating around that seriously looks the era, looks like a bar, looks like a younger version of the only pic of her on the internet.
Now, if we can just find out what part, if any, her “Loving parents” may have played in all this.
There is no question: Dr. Ford’s allegations are complete nonsense and the whole circus is a very obvious and, frankly, badly executed political stunt.
The REAL question is, will the wobbly Republicans Corket, Flake, and Collins go along with it? One hopes not but any chance to stick it to President Trunp and screw over America is exactly their speed.
Kavanaugh has a strong case for defamation with malice, and I hope he sues Ford, her lawyers, her advisors, and everyone else involved for millions of dollars.
I still smell a rat. This was too easy. We get the names, they had to know the committee would check them out and get sworn statements.
I’m not ready to say this is over just yet.
I’d be looking at either a new accuser or the names leaked were not the ones named on the original document.
In a cage match, you never quit until the other side says uncle.
WaPo reports tonight that “before her name became public, Ford told The Post she did not think Keyser would remember the party because nothing remarkable had happened there, as far as Keyser was aware.”
Hold it. Is WaPo saying that Ford was giving an interview to WaPo before she was “outed” despite the fact she claims she wished to remain anonymous?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t it be remarkable that your bff ran out of the house, never came back, left you with 3 boys that they barely knew? That would stand out in my mind. Her friend never asked her why she bailed and left her there?
keyser says she was never at a party with Kavanaugh and Ford
Scour her social media in 2017. Determine if she ever floated the suggestion for someone to make a sexual assault allegation against Neil Gorsuch. If so, game over.
Hahahaha!
There was a meme that the woman is a product of gary busey and rachel maddow. 🤔 ewwwwww…😕
#Men’s Lives Matter, Too! No Delay, Hold the Vote!
