Chairman Grassley Extends Final Deadline “10:00pm Tonight”…

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier today offered to move next week’s hearing to receive testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh to Wednesday, in order to accommodate one of several requests made by Ford’s legal team. The Committee also offered to accommodate certain other terms while respecting fairness, due process and the senators’ ability to fulfill their constitutional duties.

Chairman Grassley issued the following statement:

“Despite the fact that the July 30th letter remains hidden, my committee has been investigating the allegations and has heard from multiple witnesses since Sunday. Ms. Katz has discussed Dr. Ford’s allegations in numerous media interviews and said on TV Monday morning that Dr. Ford wants to share her account with the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s Friday night and nothing’s been agreed to despite our extensive efforts to make testimony possible,” Grassley said. “I’m extending the deadline for response yet again to 10 o’clock this evening. I’m providing a notice of a vote to occur Monday in the event that Dr. Ford’s attorneys don’t respond or Dr. Ford decides not to testify. In the event that we can come to a reasonable resolution as I’ve been seeking all week, then I will postpone the committee vote to accommodate her testimony. We cannot continue to delay.”

The chairman issued a notice of a committee executive business meeting, at which the committee can vote on the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. (read more)

