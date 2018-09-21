Chairman Grassley Extends Final Deadline “10:00pm Tonight”…

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier today offered to move next week’s hearing to receive testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh to Wednesday, in order to accommodate one of several requests made by Ford’s legal team. The Committee also offered to accommodate certain other terms while respecting fairness, due process and the senators’ ability to fulfill their constitutional duties.
Chairman Grassley issued the following statement:
“Despite the fact that the July 30th letter remains hidden, my committee has been investigating the allegations and has heard from multiple witnesses since Sunday. Ms. Katz has discussed Dr. Ford’s allegations in numerous media interviews and said on TV Monday morning that Dr. Ford wants to share her account with the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s Friday night and nothing’s been agreed to despite our extensive efforts to make testimony possible,” Grassley said. “I’m extending the deadline for response yet again to 10 o’clock this evening. I’m providing a notice of a vote to occur Monday in the event that Dr. Ford’s attorneys don’t respond or Dr. Ford decides not to testify. In the event that we can come to a reasonable resolution as I’ve been seeking all week, then I will postpone the committee vote to accommodate her testimony. We cannot continue to delay.”
The chairman issued a notice of a committee executive business meeting, at which the committee can vote on the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. (read more)
Shes’ asked for one more day to decide…. NO!
That there is enough to say no… But he won’t
“Sexual assault survivor…”
Holy hyperbole with a side of embellishment.
That’s her best?
no, her best would have been:
I tried to snag a Supreme Court Justice and all i got was an engineer…btw how many engineers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
These people are sophomoric…and that’s being kind.
Ballsy-Turd has done NOTHING to cooperate.
Come on, man 😐
Chuck Grassley has been beyond fair and his fairness is on the record.
The old media can’t spin it anymore, they lost.
You think he will stand firm?
I don’t
Me either.
So, who’s the boss?
Senator please. just tell the little attorney “We’ll see you Monday morning.”
Lisa Murkowski announced that she cannot vote on Brett Kavanaugh until she hears from Ford. Here we go. I am beyond disgusted.
I give up
Then Lisa should fly out there and get her lies close up & personal. Lisa has always been a slinking weasel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
2nd generation politician. Unable to find honest work?
I like how you think. I thought the same thing.
Have you seen the letter Lisa Murkowski? Why?
Redstatewatcher is reporting that she did an interview with CNN. I didn’t see it, as I do not watch that channel.
Where’s Mitch? Time for him to keep those Senators in line. Lose chairmanships, remove them from committees, move their offices to the cellar, no financial help for re-elections.+ Make them think twice before they buck the party line.
Absolutely! Murkowski is a snake, and needs to hear from her constituents in Alaska. Light up her phones and email.
Alaska voters need to primary her at the next opportunity.
They did that. She lost. But she did a write-in campaign and enough fools favored her to burden us all with her.
She has no moral standing to make the demand she is making, and now appears to be complicit in Chi-Fi’s Conspiracy. I hope both swing.
Wonder where that guy is who ran for her seat up in AK? The one she burst in on at the very last moment as a write -in candidate? He was a Tea Party guy if I remember right.
Wish he, or someone, would just get her a$$ out of there.
She behaves more like a Democrat than a Republican. Especially given that she stole her current Senate seat.
T-5 minutes
It’s over… Murkowski won’t vote unless she testifys
They can bring it to the floor without Murkowski.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Yes McConnell can bring it to the floor even if the vote goes against Kavanaugh. Its a recommendation not a required step. Then it depends on if a red state Dem will cross the line or if any other Republicans fold for the whole chamber vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell could still bring the nomination to the full Senate if it fails in the Judiciary Committee.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/what-happens-to-brett-kavanaughs-nomination-now/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley would know the rules. I doubt he will allow this to happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ignore murkowski
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Grassley doesn’t end this charade now, the whole thing is going to fall apart which is the goal of the Dems. He needs hold the line and vote on Monday.
She gets ANWAR opened due to PDJT and she pulls this stunt?!?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Call her and let her know she needs to stand with PDJT and confirm Kavanaugh.
(202) 224-3121.
Light up the Senate switchboard. Tell all of them if they don’t vote, we’ll know they are in on the Dem stall tactics.
(202) 224-3121.
thank you for the number, Deb!
my Mom and I just called and we each left appreciative voice mail messages for Chairman Grassley . . .
Mom called from the land line and I called from the cell phone
(we both mentioned in our messages that we were calling from California)
Now, let’s roll!
Has Grassley gone to bed?
..and Grassley caves!
This is ridiculous
Knew it
source?
Hannity
Sigh. Grassley’s ‘final’ deadlines are looking more like Obummer’s ‘red’ lines by the minute. Having said that, he has extended the deadline, not changed the substance of how she will be allowed to testify … and an extra day over the weekend won’t make any difference – unless they need the extra day to coach ‘victim’ number 2!
St Michael the Archangel pray for us . Lord please pour out your grace and mercy on these senators that they may be freed so the spirit of fear and deception . In Jesus ‘ Name , amen !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
The manner in which Senator Diane Feinstein demonstrated such totally poor judgement brings home – again – why we citizens must be more vigilant about what in the hell is going on in Washington DC and in our own towns, school districts, counties and states – we cannot just hand those responsibilities over to irresponsible fools and then go on about our lives, not thinking of the ramifications.
You have this phenomenon of women such as Christine Blasey Ford and politicians demanding that we automatically believe her – and not only that, we are not to give the accused the opportunity to properly defend himself! Everything is all backwards and upside-down!
People who are IN OFFICE who took an oath – they swore to uphold the Constitution – and now they are demonstrating a deadly antipathy to what they swore to uphold.
Everyone with brothers, sons, dads and uncles, husbands and friends – CALLING BS on the whole thing!
Respectfully, we all have deadlines and problems. I personally expect Senator Grassley and the Judiciary Committee to keep to their deadlines. Otherwise, why establish deadlines? Tyvm.
This source says Ford is denied. http://www.vindy.com/news/2018/sep/21/ford-denied-1-more-day-grassley-trump-gop-vow-push/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously? Is it reputable ?
I’m not sure.
Not if the grammar in the article is an indicator. However, they could have been rushing to get the scoop out. I’m not seeing this ‘news’ anywhere else though.
Ford denied 1 more day; Grassley, Trump, GOP vow to push Kavanaugh to confirmation
YES!
Where did you get this?
Woo hoo! Now Grassley needs to hold onto his votes. He should offer to fly any of his members that wish to speak to Ford out to California this weekend, and vote on Monday.
Read it. Headline does not match story.
He could have said by noon tomorrow… Kavanaugh should sue her now
Where are you getting your info? I just posted a source that says Grassley denied Ford any more delays. Not sure if it’s legit though. What is your source?
I sooo want you to be right
Times up!
Dr. Ford just took a knee.
Do we know if Grassley stood tall?
I hope someone can find a reliable source. I am not confident in the one I posted.
Me either
Nigella, turn off your computer, do some yard work, and come back in a week to congratulate the new SC Justice.
It’s all over the “news”
All these delays allow the left to mobilize to torpedo this nomination. Grassley doesn’t even have the darn unredacted letter! How can Feinstein withhold such a critical piece to this puzzle without consequences? This is beyond belief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(In my best Judge Smalls voice)
LikeLiked by 1 person
….in July…..
LikeLike
Just vote on Monday now. No more moving goal posts. Getting ridiculous.
And nobody cares except the absolutely unhinged/irredeemable Dem Voters.
Any sane person who- for whatever reason- just hasn’t yet woken up to what a mess that Party is, will not be bothered by this when it’s their time to wake up and #WalkAway.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Grassley needs to hold firm on this, the third iteration of the deadline. He is looking like a buffoon by continually extending. They need to just call this what it is, an effort to delay the process so that Kav can’t be seated prior to the start of the SCOTUS term, period.
http://www.vindy.com/news/2018/sep/21/ford-denied-1-more-day-grassley-trump-gop-vow-push/
“We are unwilling to accommodate your unreasonable demands,” Grassley said in a written statement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
That quote doesn’t sound ‘Grassley.’ Especially toward this left-wing bat-crazy professor. He has been bending over backwards to PC her. Anyone else have Grassley’s response?
Hurry up Senator Grassley, I need to go to bed. 🙂
Minutes before a 10 p.m. deadline set by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, an attorney for Christine Blasey Ford asked for another day to decide. Lawyer Debra Katz said the time limit’s “sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-kavanaugh-accuser-in-standoff-over-her-senate-testimony/ar-AAAseU5?ocid=spartandhp
This Bully stuff is such BS. So if she gets another 24 hours, she no longer being bullied? Get lost.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, FFS. It shouldn’t take that long to decide not to go all-in for a lie at the urging of political nutcases who don’t give a f*** about you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The doctor needs time to finish $igning book, magazine $pread$, talk $how$ and movie deal$…give the poor gurl a minute….(sarcasm)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The madcap professor is quite the stunted teenager. Grassley is letting 300+ million other people go on with their lives while she refuses to be coaxed from her room for dinner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’ll see your “Bullying My Client” and raise you a “Falsely Accused of a Crime”.
Get ready for the new narrative, which we’ve already heard snippets of. “Sexual assault survivor denied”, “Victim re-victimized”, “white men decide fate of victim”, blah, blah, blah. If you think the hearings were a circus, my guess is that the troops have already been mobilized for the vote on Monday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, that’s why she has to be destroyed
LikeLiked by 1 person
In that case, I expect to see lots more of Juanita Broderick, who has been very vocal (God bless her strength) concerning the rape by Clinton!
It’s all too much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m way beyond caring about their narratives. Worrying about their narratives is why we lose. We let them spin, let them paint their pictures, as we roll right over them. That is the way to do it. Accommodation = death with these people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/09/grassley-responds-to-fords-demands-extends-her-response-deadline-and-issues-new-ultimatum.php
3 highlights of Grassley’s response to the madcap professor’s demands:
You demanded that Judge Kavanaugh be the first person to testify. Accommodating this demand would be an affront to fundamental notions of due process. In the United States, an individual accused of a crime is entitled to a presumption of innocence. And, further, the accused has the right to respond to allegations that are made about him.
The Committee does not take subpoena requests from witnesses as a condition of their testimony.
The Committee does not take witness requests from other witnesses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Demanding he testify 1st – WTH??
Other than it totally belying jurisprudence.
They truly are crazy!
Please don’t let me wake up in the morning to ford’s lawyer asking for another delay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She`ll probably threaten to jump off a bridge, this is all so hilarious watching the Dems go down in flames.
I’m in that same position. I’m going to be soon, in fact only on the computer now hoping for some closure on this.
She already has asked for another delay of one day.
What you don’t want to wake up to is the Repubs saying:” Okey Dokey, one more day it is.”
The funniest excuse Mrs. Clinton…I mean Dr. Ford came up with was the fear of flying!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then the Repubs told her they’d fly out to her!
They have been MORE than accomodating, seeing she brought this up at the Very.Last.Minute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If she needed so much time to prepare for a hearing, she should have brought it up weeks ago.
You blew it by throwing it out there last minute, b*tch.
ugh. So sick of these people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grassley has every incentive to get this circus out of his committee — let them go annoy the full Senate where it’s the turtle’s problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
aw….poor baby.
Chuck Grassley stood his ground.
And where do you see that?
24 hours? That gives her time for her 60 minutes interview to come out
The dog did NOT eat the homework, Imma thinkin this ploy is delay, more delay, until its too late
Reason enough to just vote
I picture mounted police surrounding the building on every side. Barricades set up blocks away with mounted and regular police to keep these demon-posessed people at bay.
If that crazy old Democrat Finestine would have brought this up 2 months weeks ago when the accuser sent her that letter, the accuser would have had 2 months to prepare instead of one week. At this point it’s the socialist democrats fault that time is running out.
Quit procrastinating!
Vote on Monday.
I’m beginning to think both Ford & her attorney fall into the psychiatric diagnosis category of Borderline Personality Disorder.
No those who keep extending the dead line have issues. Do not make a dead line if you do not meant it.
Please. Time is up. Stop letting outsiders jerk your chain. Do your dang job. This woman needs to walk away. If you give in again, this bs will continue to happen..
Ugh. I cannot stay up any longer. I’m praying for a hard core denial letter from Grassley before morning. Good night treepers. MAGA.
Looks like Grassley held the line.
http://jamiedupree.blog.ajc.com/2018/09/21/at-impasse-over-testimony-by-accuser-gop-sets-monday-panel-vote-on-kavanaugh/
When will they wake up? I don’t care if this offer had been on the table for the last 6 months. If her lawyer responded at the last minute and asked for another day to decide, and Grassley said no, he would be pilloried for it. There is nothing you can do to appease these people, there is no accommodation that will ever be sufficient to win their satisfaction. Stop trying to appease them!!
What a farce.
