Chairman Grassley Extends Final Deadline “10:00pm Tonight”…

Posted on September 21, 2018 by

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier today offered to move next week’s hearing to receive testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh to Wednesday, in order to accommodate one of several requests made by Ford’s legal team. The Committee also offered to accommodate certain other terms while respecting fairness, due process and the senators’ ability to fulfill their constitutional duties.

Chairman Grassley issued the following statement:

“Despite the fact that the July 30th letter remains hidden, my committee has been investigating the allegations and has heard from multiple witnesses since Sunday. Ms. Katz has discussed Dr. Ford’s allegations in numerous media interviews and said on TV Monday morning that Dr. Ford wants to share her account with the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s Friday night and nothing’s been agreed to despite our extensive efforts to make testimony possible,” Grassley said. “I’m extending the deadline for response yet again to 10 o’clock this evening. I’m providing a notice of a vote to occur Monday in the event that Dr. Ford’s attorneys don’t respond or Dr. Ford decides not to testify. In the event that we can come to a reasonable resolution as I’ve been seeking all week, then I will postpone the committee vote to accommodate her testimony. We cannot continue to delay.”

The chairman issued a notice of a committee executive business meeting, at which the committee can vote on the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

369 Responses to Chairman Grassley Extends Final Deadline “10:00pm Tonight”…

Older Comments
  1. Nigella says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Shes’ asked for one more day to decide…. NO!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. dogsmaw says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. zooamerica says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Chuck Grassley has been beyond fair and his fairness is on the record.

    The old media can’t spin it anymore, they lost.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    So, who’s the boss?

    Senator please. just tell the little attorney “We’ll see you Monday morning.”

    Like

    Reply
  5. Enoughisenough says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Lisa Murkowski announced that she cannot vote on Brett Kavanaugh until she hears from Ford. Here we go. I am beyond disgusted.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. JX says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    T-5 minutes

    Like

    Reply
  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Margaret Berger says:
    September 21, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Ignore murkowski

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Deb says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Light up the Senate switchboard. Tell all of them if they don’t vote, we’ll know they are in on the Dem stall tactics.

    (202) 224-3121.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      September 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      thank you for the number, Deb!
      my Mom and I just called and we each left appreciative voice mail messages for Chairman Grassley . . .
      Mom called from the land line and I called from the cell phone
      (we both mentioned in our messages that we were calling from California)

      Like

      Reply
  11. Margaret Berger says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Now, let’s roll!

    Like

    Reply
  12. 1stgoblyn says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Has Grassley gone to bed?

    Like

    Reply
  13. totally_fed_up says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    ..and Grassley caves!

    This is ridiculous

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mariposa323 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    St Michael the Archangel pray for us . Lord please pour out your grace and mercy on these senators that they may be freed so the spirit of fear and deception . In Jesus ‘ Name , amen !

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. suejeanne1 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    The manner in which Senator Diane Feinstein demonstrated such totally poor judgement brings home – again – why we citizens must be more vigilant about what in the hell is going on in Washington DC and in our own towns, school districts, counties and states – we cannot just hand those responsibilities over to irresponsible fools and then go on about our lives, not thinking of the ramifications.

    You have this phenomenon of women such as Christine Blasey Ford and politicians demanding that we automatically believe her – and not only that, we are not to give the accused the opportunity to properly defend himself! Everything is all backwards and upside-down!

    People who are IN OFFICE who took an oath – they swore to uphold the Constitution – and now they are demonstrating a deadly antipathy to what they swore to uphold.

    Everyone with brothers, sons, dads and uncles, husbands and friends – CALLING BS on the whole thing!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Skippy says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Respectfully, we all have deadlines and problems. I personally expect Senator Grassley and the Judiciary Committee to keep to their deadlines. Otherwise, why establish deadlines? Tyvm.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Nigella says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    He could have said by noon tomorrow… Kavanaugh should sue her now

    Like

    Reply
  19. not2worryluv says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Times up!

    Dr. Ford just took a knee.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Enoughisenough says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    All these delays allow the left to mobilize to torpedo this nomination. Grassley doesn’t even have the darn unredacted letter! How can Feinstein withhold such a critical piece to this puzzle without consequences? This is beyond belief.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Minnie says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Well, we’re waiting!

    (In my best Judge Smalls voice)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. covfefe999 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. sunnydaze says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      September 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      Just vote on Monday now. No more moving goal posts. Getting ridiculous.

      And nobody cares except the absolutely unhinged/irredeemable Dem Voters.

      Any sane person who- for whatever reason- just hasn’t yet woken up to what a mess that Party is, will not be bothered by this when it’s their time to wake up and #WalkAway.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  24. MAGADJT says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Grassley needs to hold firm on this, the third iteration of the deadline. He is looking like a buffoon by continually extending. They need to just call this what it is, an effort to delay the process so that Kav can’t be seated prior to the start of the SCOTUS term, period.

    Like

    Reply
  25. zooamerica says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    http://www.vindy.com/news/2018/sep/21/ford-denied-1-more-day-grassley-trump-gop-vow-push/

    “We are unwilling to accommodate your unreasonable demands,” Grassley said in a written statement.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. covfefe999 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Hurry up Senator Grassley, I need to go to bed. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. patrickhenrycensored says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Minutes before a 10 p.m. deadline set by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, an attorney for Christine Blasey Ford asked for another day to decide. Lawyer Debra Katz said the time limit’s “sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family.”

    Like

    Reply
  28. dogsmaw says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Enoughisenough says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Get ready for the new narrative, which we’ve already heard snippets of. “Sexual assault survivor denied”, “Victim re-victimized”, “white men decide fate of victim”, blah, blah, blah. If you think the hearings were a circus, my guess is that the troops have already been mobilized for the vote on Monday.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. apfelcobbler says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/09/grassley-responds-to-fords-demands-extends-her-response-deadline-and-issues-new-ultimatum.php

    3 highlights of Grassley’s response to the madcap professor’s demands:

    You demanded that Judge Kavanaugh be the first person to testify. Accommodating this demand would be an affront to fundamental notions of due process. In the United States, an individual accused of a crime is entitled to a presumption of innocence. And, further, the accused has the right to respond to allegations that are made about him.

    The Committee does not take subpoena requests from witnesses as a condition of their testimony.

    The Committee does not take witness requests from other witnesses.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Margaret Berger says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Please don’t let me wake up in the morning to ford’s lawyer asking for another delay.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Ace says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    The funniest excuse Mrs. Clinton…I mean Dr. Ford came up with was the fear of flying!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. sunnydaze says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    If she needed so much time to prepare for a hearing, she should have brought it up weeks ago.

    You blew it by throwing it out there last minute, b*tch.

    ugh. So sick of these people.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. cthulhu says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Grassley has every incentive to get this circus out of his committee — let them go annoy the full Senate where it’s the turtle’s problem.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. zooamerica says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Chuck Grassley stood his ground.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Nigella says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    24 hours? That gives her time for her 60 minutes interview to come out

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. dogsmaw says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    The dog did NOT eat the homework, Imma thinkin this ploy is delay, more delay, until its too late

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-kavanaugh-accuser-in-standoff-over-her-senate-testimony/ar-AAAseU5

    WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman on Friday rejected key concessions sought by Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser if she is testify about her claim Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, and threatened a Monday vote by his panel on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination without a quick agreement.

    Minutes before a 10 p.m. deadline set by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, an attorney for Christine Blasey Ford asked for another day to decide. Lawyer Debra Katz said the time limit’s “sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family.”

    The late-night brinkmanship left in question whether Ford, a California psychology professor, would appear before the GOP-run committee and tell lawmakers and a captivated nation about her allegation that an inebriated Kavanaugh trapped her on a bed, muffled her cries and tried removing her clothes when both were teenagers in the 1980s.

    Grassley turned down Ford’s request that only senators, not attorneys, be allowed to ask questions. The committee’s 11 Republicans — all men — have been seeking an outside female attorney to interrogate Ford, mindful of the election-season impression that could be left by men trying to pick apart a woman’s assertion of a sexual attack.

    He also rejected her proposal that she testify after Kavanaugh, a position lawyers consider advantageous because it gives them a chance to rebut accusations.

    “We are unwilling to accommodate your unreasonable demands,” Grassley said in a written statement.

    Grassley’s stance underscored a desire by President Donald Trump and GOP leaders to usher the 53-year-old Kavanaugh onto the high court by the Oct. 1 start of its new session and before the November elections, when Democrats are mounting a robust drive to grab congressional control.

    Friday was the latest in a string of tumultuous days for Kavanaugh, whose ascension to the Supreme Court seemed a sure bet until Ford emerged last weekend and provided details of the alleged assault. Kavanaugh, a District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals judge, has repeatedly denied the accusation.

    Earlier, Trump ended a week of constraint and sarcastically assailed Ford, tweeting that if the episode was “as bad as she says,” she or “her loving parents” surely would have reported it to law enforcement.

    Trump’s searing reproach of the California psychology professor defied the Senate Republican strategy, and the advice of White House aides, of not disparaging her while firmly defending his nominee and the tight timetable for confirming him.

    The president’s tweet brought blistering rejoinders from Democrats and a mix of silence and sighs of regret from his own party. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who hasn’t declared support for Kavanaugh, called the remark “appalling.” It was also the latest provocation — from a man who’s faced a litany of sexual misconduct allegations himself — of moderate female voters whose support Republicans will need to fend off a robust Democratic drive to capture congressional control in November’s elections.

    At a campaign rally in Missouri later Friday, Trump didn’t mention Ford but said Kavanaugh was born to be on the Supreme Court and “it’s going to happen.”

    The Judiciary panel’s top Democrat expressed fury at Grassley’s negotiating position with Ford and maintained Democrats’ effort to build the battle into a larger election-year question about the treatment of women.

    “Bullying a survivor of attempted rape in order to confirm a nominee — particularly at a time when she’s receiving death threats — is an extreme abuse of power,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

    Female interrogators “are sensitive to the particulars of Dr. Ford’s allegations” and would “generate the most insightful testimony and will help de-politicize the hearing,” said a letter Grassley’s staff sent Ford’s lawyers. Kavanaugh, a District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals judge, has repeatedly denied the accusation.

    Grassley said he’d schedule a hearing for Wednesday, not Thursday, as Ford prefers.

    “It is not fair to him or to his family to allow this situation to continue without a resolution and without an opportunity for him to clear his name,” he said about Kavanaugh.

    Grassley rebuffed other Ford requests, including calling additional witnesses. Ford wants an appearance by Mark Judge, a Kavanaugh friend who Ford asserts was at the high school party and in the bedroom where Kavanaugh’s assault occurred. Ford eventually escaped.

    Grassley consented to other Ford demands, including that she be provided security and that Kavanaugh not be in the hearing room when she testifies.

    Ford’s request for security comes after her lawyers said she has relocated her family due to death threats. She planned to meet with FBI agents in the San Francisco area to discuss those threats, said a person close to her who would describe her plans only anonymously.

    The GOP letter to Ford’s lawyers said Kavanaugh and his family have received death threats too, “And they’re getting worse each day.”

    Kavanaugh had seemed to gain momentum among Republican senators this week, with growing numbers saying it was approaching time to vote and those who’d voiced concern about Ford’s charges stopping short of expressing opposition to Kavanaugh. But with the slender 51-49 GOP majority and the unpredictability of how Ford and Kavanaugh would come across to millions of American voters should she agree to testify, his approval remains in question.

    Minutes after Trump’s tweet Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell played verbal hardball of his own, drawing a standing ovation when he assured a gathering of evangelical activists that the conservative Kavanaugh would soon be a justice.

    Acknowledging the tumult Ford’s accusation has caused, McConnell said at the Values Voter Summit: “Keep the faith, don’t get rattled by it. We’re going to plow right through and do our jobs.”

    Trump began his Friday morning with a Twitter eruption from Las Vegas, where he had spent the night after a political rally.

    “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!” he wrote.

    The remark infuriated many who’ve long argued that women are frequently overwhelmed, confused and ashamed by sexual attacks and keep silent or even bury the memory without confiding with anyone. Using a combination of Justice Department statistics and Census Bureau surveys, the government says fewer than 1 in 4 rapes and sexual assaults were reported to police in 2016.

    Ford has said she never mentioned the alleged incident to anyone until 2012, when she revealed it during a marriage counseling session with her husband.

    “A highly offensive misunderstanding of surviving trauma,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted about Trump’s attack.

    ___

    AP congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and reporters Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Ken Thomas, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller contributed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. dutzie60 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    If that crazy old Democrat Finestine would have brought this up 2 months weeks ago when the accuser sent her that letter, the accuser would have had 2 months to prepare instead of one week. At this point it’s the socialist democrats fault that time is running out.

    Quit procrastinating!
    Vote on Monday.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. seabrznsun says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    I’m beginning to think both Ford & her attorney fall into the psychiatric diagnosis category of Borderline Personality Disorder.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Abster says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Please. Time is up. Stop letting outsiders jerk your chain. Do your dang job. This woman needs to walk away. If you give in again, this bs will continue to happen..

    Like

    Reply
  44. covfefe999 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Ugh. I cannot stay up any longer. I’m praying for a hard core denial letter from Grassley before morning. Good night treepers. MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  46. MAGADJT says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    When will they wake up? I don’t care if this offer had been on the table for the last 6 months. If her lawyer responded at the last minute and asked for another day to decide, and Grassley said no, he would be pilloried for it. There is nothing you can do to appease these people, there is no accommodation that will ever be sufficient to win their satisfaction. Stop trying to appease them!!

    Like

    Reply
  47. sunnydaze says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    What a farce.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s