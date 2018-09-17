Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses Latest Round of Tariffs on Chinese Goods…

Posted on September 17, 2018 by

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro appears on Lou Dobbs show to discuss the Trump administration’s round-two 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.  The percentage jumps to 25% on January 1st, 2019.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, China, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Economy, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses Latest Round of Tariffs on Chinese Goods…

  1. Michelle Palmateer says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    I have seen some busy days in President Donald J. Trumps America, however today is a record setter! Isn’t it a glorious time to be alive and witness it all? MAGA

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. tav says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    The whole world should stop trading with China. Just act like the whole country was ‘beamed” to another planet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. cthulhu says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Where does VSGPOTUSDJT find the energy?!?!? Beside him, it’s like Florence is fanning herself on the fainting couch….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Peter Rabbit says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Mr. President, I will never get tired of winning! Inflation barely noticeable, just as our Wolverine assured us. Amazing team assembled by POTUS on trade.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rachel Guess says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:39 am

      This is an excellent move on behalf of President Trump’s administration, giving them a little taste now so China will know what it will be like in three months time when the tariffs are more than doubled. This shows that the administration, with President Trump at the helm, is being magnanimous and allowing China time to change it’s mind on the trade issues and still giving them the chance to hop on board the Trump Train before we open up full throttle which will have a devastating effect on China’s economy.

      China had better get their ticket to ride while they still can…:)

      Like

      Reply
  5. Curry Worsham says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Man who keep stealing from another man’s orchard die from poisoned apple.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. GB Bari says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Promises made, promises kept.

    Answer Lou’s insightful question about the traditional opponents of PDJT’d new policies (the ones who advocate free trade at any cost to the American worker) Navarro says he is seeing a “sea change” in the attitude towards China’s ripping off businesses via theft of technology and IP, he says the USCOC and Business Rountable are now (finally!) complaining about this. But where have they been for so many decades….

    Also he was careful to not go so far as saying these Globalists were yet on board with PDJT’s trade policies and renegotiating the big international trade deals, but it sounded like a step in the right direction.

    Like

    Reply
  7. White Apple says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    The problem for China is China runs out of things to tariff before we run out of things to tariff. It is like a guy with a gun who runs out of bullets in his gun’s magazine while the other guy still has 3-bullets left in his gun’s magazine.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    I’ve got No.Problem. paying more $$ for well-made, quality stuff that *lasts*. Hopefully, the U.S. will get back on that bandwagon.

    I’ve got a Big. Problem. with so- called “cheap” stuff -ie. crap- that needs to be constantly replaced.

    Some day, China will start making better quality stuff, but that’s not happening now, in general…… so, Go Trump and Team!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:12 am

      No, they won’t sunnydaze.
      I’m old enough to remember when stuff from Japan was,crap; but they got BETTER. Electronics from Panasonic, Toyota pickups getting 250,000 miles, etc.
      But, China has an inherently corrupt system: it’s in the Chicom ethos.
      Hence, they will ALWAYS use low grade materials, poor manufacturing standards, etc.
      Their students all cheat. This is not a rascist observation, it’s not the people, it’s the system.
      I’m the same way, they HAVE to steal our innovation, cause their political system stresses conformity of THOUGHT, hence NO ONE thinks ‘outside the box’, lest they end up in a re-education gulag in Nork.

      As long as they remain COMMUNIST China, they will produce crap.
      They have had 30 years to improve quality, and haven’t.
      Didn’t take Japan that long.
      And yes, I know all about Demming, but he wouldn’t make any diffetence, cause endemic corruption would overrule any influence he might have.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wilski says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:13 am

      …and more importantly, is the thief of intelligential property rights.

      Like

      Reply
  9. CountryDoc says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Where Kudlow, the Koala in the pictures?!? 😦

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Jane Smith says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:28 am

    I worked in the most remote part of China…and they had knocked off the finest of Swiss Technology.
    They buy one item of the highest quality.
    They reverse engineer it.
    They duplicate it.
    They then mass produce it for distribution within China.
    How stupid do we in the US have to continue to be to realize that we are being used?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s