Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses Latest Round of Tariffs on Chinese Goods…

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro appears on Lou Dobbs show to discuss the Trump administration’s round-two 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. The percentage jumps to 25% on January 1st, 2019.
I have seen some busy days in President Donald J. Trumps America, however today is a record setter! Isn’t it a glorious time to be alive and witness it all? MAGA
Funny, how the Dems are saying the same thing but substituting “terrible” for “busy”
Fools!
You betcha 👍
They’re in for a shock in 3,2,1… UNREDACT!
The whole world should stop trading with China. Just act like the whole country was ‘beamed” to another planet.
Where does VSGPOTUSDJT find the energy?!?!? Beside him, it’s like Florence is fanning herself on the fainting couch….
Nice imagery.
Hurricane Donald.
Next to a four square twister
You’d call a cyclone weak and mild
You’d never seen a twister, mister
Till all those anti-Americans got him riled
I seen a Twisted Sister, mister
Mr. President, I will never get tired of winning! Inflation barely noticeable, just as our Wolverine assured us. Amazing team assembled by POTUS on trade.
This is an excellent move on behalf of President Trump’s administration, giving them a little taste now so China will know what it will be like in three months time when the tariffs are more than doubled. This shows that the administration, with President Trump at the helm, is being magnanimous and allowing China time to change it’s mind on the trade issues and still giving them the chance to hop on board the Trump Train before we open up full throttle which will have a devastating effect on China’s economy.
China had better get their ticket to ride while they still can…:)
Man who keep stealing from another man’s orchard die from poisoned apple.
Or get shotgun bird shot load in britches.
Or that.
Promises made, promises kept.
Answer Lou’s insightful question about the traditional opponents of PDJT’d new policies (the ones who advocate free trade at any cost to the American worker) Navarro says he is seeing a “sea change” in the attitude towards China’s ripping off businesses via theft of technology and IP, he says the USCOC and Business Rountable are now (finally!) complaining about this. But where have they been for so many decades….
Also he was careful to not go so far as saying these Globalists were yet on board with PDJT’s trade policies and renegotiating the big international trade deals, but it sounded like a step in the right direction.
The problem for China is China runs out of things to tariff before we run out of things to tariff. It is like a guy with a gun who runs out of bullets in his gun’s magazine while the other guy still has 3-bullets left in his gun’s magazine.
I’ve got No.Problem. paying more $$ for well-made, quality stuff that *lasts*. Hopefully, the U.S. will get back on that bandwagon.
I’ve got a Big. Problem. with so- called “cheap” stuff -ie. crap- that needs to be constantly replaced.
Some day, China will start making better quality stuff, but that’s not happening now, in general…… so, Go Trump and Team!
No, they won’t sunnydaze.
I’m old enough to remember when stuff from Japan was,crap; but they got BETTER. Electronics from Panasonic, Toyota pickups getting 250,000 miles, etc.
But, China has an inherently corrupt system: it’s in the Chicom ethos.
Hence, they will ALWAYS use low grade materials, poor manufacturing standards, etc.
Their students all cheat. This is not a rascist observation, it’s not the people, it’s the system.
I’m the same way, they HAVE to steal our innovation, cause their political system stresses conformity of THOUGHT, hence NO ONE thinks ‘outside the box’, lest they end up in a re-education gulag in Nork.
As long as they remain COMMUNIST China, they will produce crap.
They have had 30 years to improve quality, and haven’t.
Didn’t take Japan that long.
And yes, I know all about Demming, but he wouldn’t make any diffetence, cause endemic corruption would overrule any influence he might have.
…and more importantly, is the thief of intelligential property rights.
Where Kudlow, the Koala in the pictures?!? 😦
I worked in the most remote part of China…and they had knocked off the finest of Swiss Technology.
They buy one item of the highest quality.
They reverse engineer it.
They duplicate it.
They then mass produce it for distribution within China.
How stupid do we in the US have to continue to be to realize that we are being used?
