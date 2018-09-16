Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Discusses Florence and DOJ/FBI Corruption….

Representative John Ratcliffe appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss Hurricane Florence response and his knowledge of details from congressional investigation of the FBI and DOJ.
This interview is important from the perspective of understanding the position of congress in the last few weeks leading up to the election. Congress is attempting to provide information while the executive branch leadership in the DOJ and FBI do nothing to help inform the American electorate or the president. Really, quite stunning.
“The sooner these transcripts become public, the more people will see there was nothing there.” – Ratcliffe paraphrased – more than 70 witnesses appeared and asked the same questions – batted a thousand – “we don’t have any evidence” – uh, oh!
But he follows that up with (paraphrasing) I’m all for Bob Mueller doing his job, but I want to know what that job is.
Too many Republicans – Graham and Gowdy also come to mind – wanting it both ways; criticizing the Special Council investigation, absence of evidence etc … but saying they’re fine with the Special Council continuing.
Agree, dd! why I said sorta kinda – 🙂
Ratcliffe sorta kinda agrees with Trump – about Mueller and his ragtag team – *Smile *
Since moving to Fox, I have been very surprised as to how good she is in her interviews. At the other channel where she worked it was about finance stuff and I guess I didn’t pay much attention.
At least she knows enough to ask good questions and then shut up and let them answer. Hannity and Dobbs talk too much and interrupt too much IMHO. I just change it when they start in.
Now I understand why no one knows what mueller is doing since RR wrote a memo outlining his directive AND NO ONE HAS SEEN IT. Astoundingly suspicious. Millions of dollars spent on what kind of investigation? I want to see that memo too.
Absolutely stunning Intel committee has not send Rod Rosenstein second memo on Mueller. Didn’t some judge get it?
Why would you seriously expect the executive branch leadership of the DOJ and FBI to help inform the American electorate or the president when those departments and the leadership are overrun with progressives/neo-Marxists who absolutely hate America and the president?
O/T: The author of the letter accusing BK has given her tale to Washington Compost.
Have appreciated Ratcliff’s questioning at hearings; but he is milk toast here. The FBI/DOJ in cahoots with the Clintons and Obama adminstration dumped false stories to spy on an American citizen to get to surveil a political opponent.
