Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Blasts John Kerry’s Intervention in Iran: “literally unprecedented”….

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a press conference today reacting to how Obama administration officials were intentionally undermining current U.S. policy. Those actions include former Secretary of State John Kerry traveling to various hostile nations, specifically Iran, and telling our adversaries to “wait out the Trump administration”.
There’s a bigger, biggger picture here, that few are paying attention to. We shall outline that in greater detail. However, for now here’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responding to John Kerry’s intervention(s). WATCH:
This is in keeping with a pattern. Obama instructed Trudeau (Canada) to oppose Trump on trade and wait-out the mid-terms. Obama officials have instructed China to oppose Trump on trade and wait-out the mid-terms. Now John Kerry is not only instructing Iran to wait-out mid-terms, he is instructing Europe to rebuke U.S. sanctions on Iran and wait out the mid-terms. Hopefully, everyone can see what is happening here.
My advice to POTUS would be to review the legal processes to revoke former official’s passports; and use all tools available to monitor the communications of former officials who are engaged in conversations with foreign entities hostile to current U.S. policy.
More will follow on this…. This is beyond serious.
And certainly withdraw security clearances.
And keep their coats.
Pull the passports – pull the security clearances and initiate proceedings under the Logan Act. If they want to play with fire – IGNITE the bastards.
22 CFR 51.60 – Denial and restriction of passports.
c(4) The Secretary determines that the applicant’s activities abroad are causing or are likely to cause serious damage to the national security or the foreign policy of the United States.
This fits Kerry’s conduct like a glove. Bye-bye passport.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/22/51.60
YES, YES, YES, YES, YES!!!
As SoS he would have had a Diplomatic Passport. Would that be removed on losing the post or would it, like the security clearance, remain in place?
Wait out the mid terms. Does that mean the d’s are going to rig (hack) the voting machines because that’s what it’s sounding like.
You can be certain that the swamp will cheat, trillions are at stake. We must overwhelm their cheating by voting in mass.
They always rig it. The question is always about Republican turnout and if it is enough to overwhelm the cheating. As in 2016 election. Unfortunately, Repubs are terrible at turning out for the mid terms. Or I should say will the independents who voted for PT be motivated to go to the polls and vote Repub without PT on the ballot. That is what it will ultimately come down to I think.
The d’s, the r’s, the globalists. We are witnessing first hand the cloward-piven strategy of overwhelming the Presidential office with garbage witch hunting and busy work to acheive the evil goals of the international bankster crime cartel.
More patience will be needed, many won’t have it and will ramble and bash, but that won’t do anyone any good, now will it?
Patience… please!
We must vote! They must be crushed at the polls, and utterly left without hope.
Request a paper ballot.
I also think they may have a kinetic plan. And if they do, then I will support FULLY the swift and thorough interrogation of EVERY one of these traitors for actions against the current Commander in Chief.
EVERY. ONE.
My advice to POTUS is: LOCK THEIR ASSES UP!!!!! EVERY DAMN ONE OF THEM!!!
At the right time. At the perfect time. Wait for the ball to come perfectly across the plate.
And then KABOOM.
Logan Act anyone, we must remember laws are for the other people. Like a cancer the Cabal is fighting back as expected, President Trump can handle it. We must however do our part, support the president in every way, and VOTE!!!
One of the crimes Paul Manafort
was found guilty of was violating the foreign agents registration act.
Beyond serious is right, and it is outright treason in the case of Iran for sure.
Derp state actors, thousands of them, need to all be rounded up, tried and Constitutionally punished upon conviction. It’s pretty clear they are guilty…
Hence, Military Tribunals… perhaps there would be fairness there.
Time for the Big Ugly to evolve into the Absolute Reckoning.
IT’S SUBVERSION OF GOVERNMENT. I AGREE TO LOCKING PEOPLE UP BUT IT WON’T TAKE BUT A COUPLE TO SCARE THE HELL OUT OF THE REST…..CHEAPER THAT WAY. SORT OF LIKE SELF DEPORT, BUT SELF ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT.
It seemed that Secretary Pompeo is exhibiting the best of “Cold Anger”.
Yes, he was being very measured with his response. You can just feel the pressure underneath about to explode at any given moment in that exchange. SERIOUS situation
How about this? This is far beyond any ‘”collusion” by Pres.Trump.
Criminal…
Could be mistaken, but I believe it IS “SOP ” to monitor ALL communications between U.S. Citisens and foriegn governments.
This could get serious. Kerry ‘outed’himself, why?
Because he KNOWS he was monitored,..but what’s his strategy?
Is he trying to provoke a confrontation, before the midterms?
Are they so f’ing blind, they think such insubordinate behavior will be tolerated?
Or do they want headlines “Trump incarcerated former Secretary of State, key Obama officials in banana republic tactic!”, just befire the midterms?
And exactly what is he gonna tell Iran, China and Norks, after the midterms, when there is a red tsunami?
“Ooops, I was wrong, your on your own!”
LIBERALS HAVE GOTTEN AWAY WITH MURDER FOR SO LONG THEY HAVE NO FEAR. REPUBLICANS TO BLAME FOR THIS CRAP.
The real life game of “Risk” before our eyes. Desperation and making Hail Marry attempts to save their life’s is my take. If it’s a trap, Our VSG will sniff it out. He will wait til 2020 if that’s what it takes to punish these treasonous criminals.
Hard to imagine that this is what the Uniparty had in store for us all this time. We, the people, were only a road block to them.
Well they put Paul Manafort in jail for the same thing so President Trump would just be following the law according to Mueller.
“but what’s his strategy?”
To win, at all costs. It’s a no-risk play for him, then …
Their necks are ALREADY for the noose.
Kavanaugh / Mid-terms (power kept / increased); then New Year’s 2019 (tribunals).
Five decades (or more) of rebellion / treason / sedition.
Kerry’s like “Logan who???”.
They can’t “walk away” …
Hang Them.
This is literally active subversion of our Constitution and form of Government. Activate the Teams.
We need to take them seriously when they say they are the “Resistance”. They are actively, in every way, undermining the duly elected government of the USA.
This message needs to be trumpeted to all. Many elected Pres. Trump to reverse the failed foreign policies of former administrations. Kerry, Obama and others are AGAIN putting themselves counter to the express wishes of the voters.
Odds are we requested a FISA on Kerry and the judges rejected it.
Hang them all for treason. This is beyond unbelievable. Bastards.
🤬
Secretary Pompeo was was not just pissed off but if that POS was in the room, the situation would have been resolved with Kerry drinking out of a straw for the rest of his miserable life.
Something is going to come from this! I can feel it in my gut. Mike Pompeo isn’t going to let this go. If I was that POS, I would find a damn good attorney!
The Mullahs and the Iranian Regime will see hell dropped on their heads once November 4th comes and goes and the crushing sanctions are imposed especially on fuel. I feel sorry for the country or business that decides to cross our President and his sanctions.
The Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth will come down on them!
Perp walk herman muenster kerry now
HOLLY MOLLEY!! Sec of State is P!##ed OFF, and rightly so. This will not go unpunished or reprimanded of some type. Severe punishment would be my preferred option. At what point does the Logan Act come into play?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand the importance of keeping one’s powder dry, but this is getting ridiculous. When is POTUS Trump gonna mg to start going on the offense?
Perp walk these bums already.
Yeah, but… the longer this goes on, the more peeps that get outed. And it primes the population for the inevitable.
I’m fine with being patient.
Just Keep Voting in massive numbers to make sure these f*cks don’t regain the House and Senate.
This is John Kerry jockeying for position for the 2020 election. He has to prove his bona fides to the Prog voters. I live in MA and I know Kerry’s schtick from Day One, clawing his way up and not caring about the collateral damage. JOHN KERRY CARES ABOUT ONE THING—-HIMSELF.
With all respect…
I am growing weary of the TALK!!
That’s all I have to say!!
I agree. This is beyond the pale, and definitely not legal. I figured this was what they were up to all along. This has been openly going on since at least May, and they are so out front with it, they don’t even care anymore.
Just look at that preamble to the How To Neuter a Tyrant thing that the blob from Canada went to the other day when it was supposed to be renegotiating a good deal for its people.
I believe Teresa May did everything she could to stop a TRUMP admin as well. We couldn’t have 2 countries uprising now could we. How would she back out of Brexit if the Americans were watching. She and so many other countries immediately jumped on the Russia, Russia Russia train, as if they were fed the lines directly from DNC Central Casting.
Remember when they kept baiting Trump with the “will you accept the results of the election” BS? And golly gee look who’s not accepting it now! Crush the bastards!!
Kerry probably believes President Trump will be impeached if the Dems win the House in November. .
And? If the Dems impeach him he will still be in office because the Senate won’t convict. So what you get is an impeached, really pissed off PT. Not sure Kerry wants to be on the end of that.
Not believes he obviously knows something we don’t as they’ve banked all their influence globally on it. They wouldn’t do that if they weren’t sure which is even more troubling when a former president and his former cabinet conspired to do something of this level.
“Somebodies going to EMERGENCY, so bodies going to JAIL!”
Have they gone too far, this time?
I think so. A miscalculation, or a deliberate provocation?
Time for the counterpunch, methinks.
But, but John Kerry has the ‘opposition party immunity’! You can’t charge him with any crimes because that would be ‘partisan’!
Bought time to get the Swift Boat crews back in action.
So Obama thinks he is still President, and (some) other world leaders are also pretending he is……
The Globalists must be about to fall.
ABOUT time…..sorry!
I am very tired of all this talk and nobody gets charged for stuff, and I see it getting worse, since no body get’s charged and arrested. Jeff and Wray are useless … so maybe a NEW DEPT needs to be set up to over-see Corruption in these agencies.
Kerry better watch his ass. Most of the Resistance has legal and political cover because the RINOs and neocons will generally side with the Left against Trump. But when it comes to Iran, the RINOs and neocons are foursquare with Trump, and it’s Kerry who’s the outsider. Sessions can find friendly judges, and Kerry could find himself in a jail cell if he’s not careful.
Kerry has always hated the United States starting with Swift Boat in Nam, and his collusion with another traitor named, Fonda.
His security clearance must at this point be revoked along with Bathhouse Barry and the rest of his cabal.
Passports too, then watch them closely to see who comes a-knockin’…
One of the main motivations many of my left leaning friends and family had in voting for Trump was the outright lawlessness they witnessed under Obama.
POTUS needs to restore law and order, the economy doesn’t matter if the foundations of our Republic are destroyed, outing the lawlessness the corruption it’s not enough and this waiting for the midterms garbage is the same song and dance routine we’ve seen for the last two decades.
You know it is bad when Little Marco is cracking jokes!
When and where do we muster? Time to roll before its too late!!!
Stuck on stupid since at least 1971…
Bringing my question over from a previous thread on this topic in the Presidential Daily thread:
Is this being done on purpose, in order to provoke the President to take action against members of the previous Administration, in order that the Democrats can create their own October surprise in time for the mid-terms, to create a new media frenzy along the narrative that President Trump and his Administration is ‘out of control’? To give their voters a reason to go to the polls since the Dems aren’t running on anything but hatred so give them something new to hate?
I appreciate SD’s advice to the president. I would not be surprised to know that this is already in place.
This is a triple dog dare by the Deep State. Let’s see what happens.
