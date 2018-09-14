Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Blasts John Kerry’s Intervention in Iran: “literally unprecedented”….

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a press conference today reacting to how Obama administration officials were intentionally undermining current U.S. policy. Those actions include former Secretary of State John Kerry traveling to various hostile nations, specifically Iran, and telling our adversaries to “wait out the Trump administration”.

There’s a bigger, biggger picture here, that few are paying attention to. We shall outline that in greater detail. However, for now here’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responding to John Kerry’s intervention(s). WATCH:

John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people. He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2018

This is in keeping with a pattern. Obama instructed Trudeau (Canada) to oppose Trump on trade and wait-out the mid-terms. Obama officials have instructed China to oppose Trump on trade and wait-out the mid-terms. Now John Kerry is not only instructing Iran to wait-out mid-terms, he is instructing Europe to rebuke U.S. sanctions on Iran and wait out the mid-terms. Hopefully, everyone can see what is happening here.

My advice to POTUS would be to review the legal processes to revoke former official’s passports; and use all tools available to monitor the communications of former officials who are engaged in conversations with foreign entities hostile to current U.S. policy.

More will follow on this…. This is beyond serious.

