Lee Smith Outlines How FBI Used Allied Media to Become “Sources and Methods”…

September 13, 2018

Lee Smith has an excellent article for Real Clear Investigations where he outlines two strategic phases of the media and FBI/DOJ officials collaborating to create, and later defend, the ‘Trump Russia Narrative’.   It is well worth reading:

[Via Lee Smith] … RCI has found that the anti-Trump leaks fall into two broad categories, or phases. Initially the leaking was an offensive operation aimed at disrupting Trump’s agenda, especially through leaks alleging connections between his campaign and the Russians. Its early successes included leaks of highly classified material that led to the firing of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions from overseeing that probe.

The second phase – which began roughly a year into the Trump administration – has been more defensive, pushing back against congressional oversight committees that had uncovered irregularities in the FBI’s investigation of Trump. This phase has been marked by the willingness of press outlets to run stories backing off earlier reported leaks that proved to be deeply misleading – including the roots of the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and the relationship between Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr and the opposition research firm that produced a central document of that probe, the largely discredited “Steele dossier.” Continue reading

36 Responses to Lee Smith Outlines How FBI Used Allied Media to Become “Sources and Methods”…

  wholland50 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    It is encouraging that Real Clear Politics is finally catching on. Hopefully they will push this article because they have a broad readership.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    USTerminator says:
      September 13, 2018 at 11:07 pm

      I don't know why Trump's family and other MAGA people do not start some alternative social media platforms similar to Twitter, Facebook, CableTV channel …. They certainly have money and know how. The hardest one in getting critical mass users which should not be too hard for PDJT to direct his followers and voters to. Just by tweet to MAGA site first before twitter will net ten of millions users. Platforms to compete with MSM and spread out the truth. This type of platform will last long after PDJT Administration and make sure MAGA agendas being continue for the future Republicans.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Avi says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    the actions of the FBI is an absolute disgrace possibly beyond salvage.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  tav says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Once upon a time the FBI fought organized crime. Then the FBI became organized crime.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  tav says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    How would Mark Twain put it? Oh yes, I know. Suppose I was a criminal and then suppose I worked for the FBI. But then I repeat myself.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  tav says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    See the FBI’s star fall from the sky
    Every dream it ever spun was a lie
    Here’s the one bitter lesson of the FBI’s recent history
    It’s soul should no longer remain a mystery
    So many stories to rearrange
    What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
    And it has so many false faces
    Any truth left in it erases
    With the avalanche of all those lies
    Dancing in its evermore criminal eyes!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  MM says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    My head is spinning………..
    My anger is turning from cold to boiling…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    “Lee Smith has an excellent article for Real Clear Investigations ”

    I love the close up photograph of the dripping faucet at the top of the page!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  tav says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    I doubt even Diogenes could find an honest person at the FBI or DOJ. He would probably have better luck checking out the Mafia.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    SalixVeridi says:
      September 13, 2018 at 11:32 pm

      Actually I’m sure there are honest people in the FBI. The problem is fear. Fear of repercussions, fear of losing their salaries, fear of losing their benefits, fear of their kids becoming targets, etc….

      It is VERY difficult for an honest person to come forward. While we can argue that they SHOULD, COULD is another story for many of them.

      Like

      Reply
  mr.piddles says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    “This phase has been marked by the willingness of press outlets to run stories backing off earlier reported leaks that proved to be deeply misleading”

    I think the relationship is deeper than “willingness”. Perhaps in some cases, but in others seems to be part of an overall strategy embraced by the big media outlets. 90% negative coverage is no accident. See New York Times and others recycling the same old suggestive articles based on anonymous sources, as well, while entirely ignoring other aspects of the overall episode. “Little-known Bruce Ohr”, for example.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  MAGADJT says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Anyone else watch Hannity tonight? DeGenova was on, and he is just flat out saying (with confidence and without ambiguity) that all these folks are going down. He has been saying stuff like this increasingly over the past 10 days or so.

    Prior to that, he was just raging against the machine like we all do. I know he has to have high level contacts, makes me think he may know something. Again, his confidence when he says these things is palpable.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  cripto says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Mr Smith's last paragraph is the money shot. Let's hope it all ends here. Not a precedent, but a warning.

    Like

    Reply
    Burnt Toast says:
      September 13, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      That is one point that President Trump can use to bury everyone – we are going to prosecute the perps in this conspiracy, they are going to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court, and they will lose and spend the rest of their lives in prison… because if they do not lose, their Party will be receiving the same treatment and never win an election again.

      Like

      Reply
  mr.piddles says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    "But the Feb. 9 Post story is especially telling because one of its reporters was Adam Entous – who was also a co-author of the recent New Yorker article dismissing the idea of a leak campaign coordinated between Obama-era officials and the press as a "conspiracy theory.""

A bet a cruller that Adam Entous is one of the five journalists named in the Wolfe indictment. He doth protest too much.

    A bet a cruller that Adam Entous is one of the five journalists named in the Wolfe indictment. He doth protest too much.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  mr.piddles says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    “And anti-Trump officials continue to dig in, pre-emptively leaking information about CIA and FBI Russia-related operations that appears to combine classified intelligence with some degree of fiction intended to obscure wrongdoings.”

    Ahh.. the ol’ Meta Disinformation Campaign. Disinformation about disinformation. Too bad for them they’re not really good at it. They might have fooled us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  mr.piddles says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    “It’s not hard to imagine it happening again, regardless of who the next president is, and regardless of party.”

    Funny thing happens when people go to jail. Other people take notice.

    Like

    Reply
    Burnt Toast says:
      September 14, 2018 at 12:01 am

      What does he mean by “the next president”?

      This party should already be started.

      Feinstein should be told as casually as could be, exactly where she received that ‘hot tip’ about certain events 40 years ago. Or when she made it up… And don’t forget to say good morning and good night everyday to your personal NSA team. If you are nice they willl restock you fridge without even having to send them your grocery list.

      Like

      Reply
  Convert says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    This is an excellent summary, detailed just enough that the masses might comprehend it. Now if there was only some way to get all the Independents to read it. They would be amazed and appalled, as we are. I hope all the conservatives on Twitter and Facebook share this like crazy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  mr.piddles says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Once again, disappointed that nobody is mentioning Page and Strzok working Devlin Barrett during the HRC investigation. Seems to be a thing with that crew.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  SR says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    After seeing today Joe D interview on Hannity , I cannot wait MOAB after SCOTUS vote. That will be killing for democrats in midterm and maybe Obama too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Bullseye says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    So all the dems meet the following day post election at dnc headquarters and hatch the big lie. Hillary pushed and pushed this narrative endlessly knowing it's a total lie and a fraud. What did she think they were going to remove PTrump and she would just jump in there and become president ?? It's so pathetic.
They all need to hang
    They all need to hang

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Concerned says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Please note: that I like the report from Lee Smith but, we now know that Steele was an active MI6 agent while constructing the Dossier and after. So, the following are only two examples, of what I believe to be and important tone change in the article.

    Extract from the reference article by Lee Smith:
    “Washington newsrooms. Yahoo News and Mother Jones published articles based on Steele’s briefings”.

    Replace with:
    I would like to rewrite just this short portion of the referenced article based on some recent information: Washington newsrooms. Yahoo News and Mother Jones published articles based on briefings from an active MI6 agent, Steele”.

    Extract from the reference article by Lee Smith:
    “and a Yahoo News article based on Steele’s reports, to obtain a warrant to spy on Page weeks before the election.”

    Replace with:
    and a Yahoo News article based on an active MI6 agent, Steele reports, to obtain a warrant to spy on Page weeks before the election.

    Like

    Reply
  czarowniczy says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    And now you see one of the dirty little secrets of the intelligence industry at all levels, the straw dog of ‘sources and methods’.
    Sources and methods originally came about as a tool to protect living and breathing sources from becoming dead and non-breathing sources. Think what could have happened had Congress and the courts in the 60s/70s had access to the identity of Oleg Penkovsky. Ditto methods, Congress leaked enough valuable secrets to hungry BLOC spies as it is but had Congress/courts have had access to things like Ivy Bells before Pelton sold it out we’d have lost a valuable resource more soonerer.
    Like any tool ‘sources and methods’ became a weapon as the agencies from national to city street cop used it to hide nefarious ongoings as we see here. We’re right back to who’ll watch the watchers; we’ve seen that simple trust doesn’t work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  daughnworks247 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Besides Sundance, husband always reads Lee Smith. A twofer tonight.

    Like

    Reply
  Child of Morning says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:11 am

    What does it mean that every Tom, Dick and Harry is getting a steady stream of leaks about Spygate etc? It is obviously very coordinated and managed. Where is it coming from? Is the FBI leaking all this to the press, just for our side now? Are we hearing only what we are supposed to hear?
    I wish that I could halfway believe that John Solomon, Lee Smith, Sara Carter and company were actually digging things up. They are just repeating information that is being told to them and at a pace that suits the provider of this information. I am wary.

    Like

    Reply

