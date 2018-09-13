Leaked Google Video Shows Collective Ideology Behind Worlds Largest Internet Influence Agent…

Google is the primary hub through which 90% of all internet activity transpires. Google controls 75% of on-line ad revenue. Googles algorithms manipulate the way information travels within the internet; and in actuality, Google can stop and shut down information according to their ideological definition approval therein.

With unlimited influence, and almost unlimited power over what you are able to see and hear on the internet, Google is ominous. So when see the leadership of Google crying over their inability to influence the 2016 election; and when you hear them say they will double their efforts to make sure it doesn’t happen in 2018; everyone should be alarmed.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, CEO Sundar Pichai, Senior VP for Global Affairs, Kent Walker, CFO Ruth Porat and Eileen Naughton, VP of People Operations talk about their horror and sadness over the outcome of the 2016 election. WATCH RECAP:

Below is the full video, which is also hosted on Brietbart.Com

