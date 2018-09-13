Leaked Google Video Shows Collective Ideology Behind Worlds Largest Internet Influence Agent…

Google is the primary hub through which 90% of all internet activity transpires. Google controls 75% of on-line ad revenue. Googles algorithms manipulate the way information travels within the internet; and in actuality, Google can stop and shut down information according to their ideological definition approval therein.
With unlimited influence, and almost unlimited power over what you are able to see and hear on the internet, Google is ominous. So when see the leadership of Google crying over their inability to influence the 2016 election; and when you hear them say they will double their efforts to make sure it doesn’t happen in 2018; everyone should be alarmed.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin, CEO Sundar Pichai, Senior VP for Global Affairs, Kent Walker, CFO Ruth Porat and Eileen Naughton, VP of People Operations talk about their horror and sadness over the outcome of the 2016 election. WATCH RECAP:
Below is the full video, which is also hosted on Brietbart.Com
At what point does enough become enough! Our President is the only person that is willing and able to break these Liberal POS apart. I pray that he does or else it will only get worse.
And I am with him!
Here is what I picked up.
1. There are over 10K Google employees in the USA who are on VISAs, and Google wants to expand that number.
2. They talk about ‘fear’ of us, our side, President Trump, a lot. Fear was the overwhelming theme.
3. They fear LGTBQ people will lose their benefits for their partners or their marriages will be dissolved. Never mind the fact that Candidate Trump was pro-civil union a decade before Obama and 13 yrs before Hillary. MEDIA has convinced them to be afraid.
4. They have no distinction line between an illegal alien and a legal migrant. Many execs talk about their parents who were immigrants or refugees, which is fine and legal.
How does that compare with the 100 illegal Bangladeshis who tried to steal their way into the USA in the last 3 weeks? Again, the MEDIA has perpetuated a falsehood, and they believe it
5. Sergei Brin mistakenly insists people who make over 100K vote for Trump while those who are ‘less rich’/normal/middle class voted for Hillary. That’s simply not true. How can Google get the data so wrong?
6. The CEO of Google, who is an Indian national, does not seem to like the political system in the USA because we only have two parties.
He is culturally different and not an American, which is fine for him, but he should not be influencing Americans with his bias.
7. A female exec cried, on stage, and asked the people in the audience to ‘hug’ each other.
OMG – what kind of female exec cries during a presentation?
And asks people to hug each other? SMH.
8. While talking about fear of regulation in the USA, they stand to defend the hill of encryption, defying government requests.
Yet, for China, they will create a Google where the government readily censors the people.
9. I see weakness and fear in the employees. It’s sickening and repulsive to me.
How can these people lead their way out of a paper bag?
10. One young man talks about Trump, during the campaign, teasing about the fact that he hoped Trump would hack Hillary’s emails. The employee was PROUD of Google when they took a strong stand against China for a hack against a political enemy and he wondered, what would be the point where the Trump Admin would cross a line and Google would fight back (fighting for privacy).
Imagine the irony…
….. when Apple would not crack the phone of the San Bernadino terrorist but was willing, when asked, to immediately crack the phone of Paul Manafort on behalf of Mueller’s team.
….. or when Google decided to create the China censoring platform for social behavior.
…… or when Google tracked Hispanic voters to sway their opinion, as we know from the recently released email of their “Cultural Director”.
11. This is nuts. An employee asks about Trump’s proposed corporate tax reduction. Female exec responds “We would like to pay more tax” but “we have to follow the rules” and “you can’t just send in a check”. What the hell? She’s obviously no CPA, and SHE is the CFO of Google.
Please Google, send in a check. No lie, she was actually criticizing Trump’s corp tax plan, as no economic advisor would approve, and the audience was dumb enough to clap and believe her.
12. The female exec who is like an HR Director is asked about visas, specifically. She says, “let’s see” and “He (Trump) is a businessman” and laughs, the audience snickers, mocking.
She continues that it is too soon to ‘panic’, selling more fear. She said Trump has employed people who use visas (the seasonal workers for Mar-A-Lago so common in south Florida) and then, she said Trump has employed undocumented workers —– which is blatantly false.
13. One exec was talking about trolls from Russia…….. on the Friday after the election.
14. We have to know what “our” values are, and “we have to try to keep history moving in THE RIGHT (meaning what we believe is correct) direction.
15. When discussing the possibility of WW3 with President Trump, Sergei again refers to the idea we voted for Trump because we (our side) were bored. Bored. And then, he naturally comes to a conclusion that boredom leads to a rise in communism and fascism.
16. One white male rises and gives a speech condemning white men and their privilege. He reads his little cue card and everyone claps wildly. He encourages everyone to take a stand at Thanksgiving dinner to ‘see oppression’ and pushes white men/people to take Google training (for white men) and watch a movie called “13” apparently available at the office, illustrating the problems of white men.
OMG this is disgusting.
For the first time in my life, I now understand what is meant by the term “sheep”.
Wow. I didn’t seen a leader in there anywhere. I would have been saying okay, now that Donald Trump has been elected, we’re going to need to switch gears. Let’s have some ideas.
Indeed we suspected they were all leftists.
What is even more revealing is the meeting format that tends to silence ANY thought that might be different from those at the top and within the meeting room. Peer pressure will keep everyone silent that might stray from the accepted narrative and since they probably go around the room calling on each person for input, employees are left with a choice of silent acquiescence or outright vocal support.
Anything else is both corporate and career suicide and that folks is how groupthink is enforced!
Secession or segregation.
Short of violence what options are there? Certainly NOT convincing radical communists of a more just and free policy (the US Constitution), nor will reason and logic prevail. There is inertia behind the movement to enslave, willingly, you and me and what force will prevent that?
They must sell an awful lot of soy products in the company cafeteria.
Time for Jeff Sessions to dust off the old AT&T break-up manual in the DOJ basement. Unless of course the Sergey Brin is Russian, then I guess Rosenstein will have to handle it.
Sergei Brin and his family emigrated from Russia to the United States. The stated reason was to protect young Sergei from Russian anti-Semitism. Funny that, since Sergei and his Google-ites are discriminating against Conservatives and anybody who disagrees with their group-think philosophy. Sick and sad.
The Russians again! I guess Sessions will have to recuse himself from this one too.
Thank you for this recap… one must wonder how much foreign money they get considering this…..
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
Section 1. (a) Not later than 45 days after the conclusion of a United States election, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of any other appropriate executive departments and agencies (agencies), shall conduct an assessment of any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election. The assessment shall identify, to the maximum extent ascertainable, the nature of any foreign interference and any methods employed to execute it, the persons involved, and the foreign government or governments that authorized, directed, sponsored, or supported it.
