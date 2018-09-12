Chrystia Freeland Virtue-Signaling as Leverage for Preferential U.S-Canada Trade Outcome…

After participating in a “Trump The Tyrantleft-wing symposium on September 10th, the primary Canadian trade negotiator appears in Washington DC on September 11th to demand preferential treatment based on friendship, virtue and neighborliness.

The combined audacity and virtue-smugness is off-the-charts with this one.

17 Responses to Chrystia Freeland Virtue-Signaling as Leverage for Preferential U.S-Canada Trade Outcome…

  1. MM says:
    September 12, 2018 at 3:56 am

    I’m praying that PDJT makes Freeland his nail and brings down his hammer on this smug &%$#@!

  2. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 3:56 am

    My comment:

  3. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:01 am

    She literally just made up what she was going to say on the spot, aside from the “can I borrow a cup of sugar” appeal to neighborly emotion…. oh, and solidarity. gmafb Smash them PDJT!

  4. White Apple says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:04 am

    Christia is proof positive Libtards have a whole different set-up of brain wiring. There is no common sense or practicality. It is all emotional based on “feeling”. However, it has nothing to do with the “feelings” of others, but only their “feelings”. People as this have no means for survival in the “real” world. Christina exists only because of others like-minded and the benevolence of the otherside being tolerant.

    • pochas94 says:
      September 12, 2018 at 4:11 am

      We don’t even spank children anymore.

      • Bill Dunn says:
        September 12, 2018 at 4:23 am

        Canada’s leadership has gone nuts.
        The POTUS cannot allow that small country to continue to disrespect the office of our President.
        SQUASH THEM MR PRESIDENT, SQUASH THEM.
        No more Mr Nice Guy.

    • Arrest Soros says:
      September 12, 2018 at 4:35 am

      Trait Openness is a female (or effeminate male) trait. The link below explains quite well what to look for as signs. (or you can follow professor Jordan B Peterson)

      Openness involves six facets, or dimensions, including active imagination (fantasy), aesthetic sensitivity, attentiveness to inner feelings, preference for variety, and intellectual curiosity.[3] A great deal of psychometric research has demonstrated that these facets or qualities are significantly correlated.[2] Thus, openness can be viewed as a global personality trait consisting of a set of specific traits, habits, and tendencies that cluster together.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Openness_to_experience

    • WVPatriot says:
      September 12, 2018 at 4:38 am

      Confront her exactly as if she were any other school bully…end of story!

  5. wheatietoo says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:18 am

    Uh…was that a threat?

    That sounded like veiled threat to me.
    Or a lame attempt at one.

    It’s like she was saying:
    ‘You don’t have many friends. So at the end of the day, you should help us…because we’re your neighbor…and you should want to keep us as friend.’

    I agree with Sundance, her “virtue-smugness” was off the charts.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      September 12, 2018 at 4:43 am

      Hey…..Excuse me……She is a shallow, virtue signaling, self righteous peice of crap.

      To attempt to mix or even insinuate the 9/11 tragedy with our trade negotiations is very low brow and shows how utterly stupid and classless she truly is.

      I have many very good Canadien friends, and they are, to a person ashamed of this…..
      person.

      To top it off, she left the negotiations to attend some anti Trump event, then comes back and shamed herself with this vulgar display on the anniversary of so many deaths.

      She should be ignored and Justin should be told that she must be replaced or everything is off and the tariffs will comense.

      Enough of this child’s play. Screw her.

  6. motownpatriot says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:28 am

    Canada, please do something with this woman. Her tight fitting clothing appears to have cut off blood flow to her brain. I live in Michigan. I know and love many fine Canadians. I hurt for them that this woman is in charge of their trade negotiations. I pray this does end well for all of us. I don’t want to hurt Canada, I just want fair trade. I do believe that our President will do what he has promised to do. Canada, he has kept his word, please wake up and see that. MAGA

  7. tzar 1917 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:30 am

    Trudeau is punishing Ontario and trying to turn that back into a Left province.

  8. trapper says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:32 am

    “Neighbors help each other.” Right. But neighbors also return the stuff they borrow. Now, about those auto plants you borrowed. We need them, and we’re taking them back.

  9. jat says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:45 am

    This woman is beyond dumb and has some nerve showing that face (which looks like it met up with Sylvia’s shovel) especially on such a monumentally tragic day. Does she not know about a little invention called the interwebs?

  10. GB Bari says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:57 am

    Freelands pompous act may sell well in the Progressive Media, but it doesn’t buy a cup of coffee in international trade negotiations.

    The best way for the Presidents trade team to deal with this superficial BS is to ignore it and simply continue to employ every bit of available leverage to request fair, reciprocal trade. And to also start to suggest some very public PR incentives for the automakers to begin the process of relocating their Canadian plants to the U.S.

    Once that reality drills through Freelands virtue-signaling Leftwing bubble brain, she just might get a glimmer of the harsh consequences of her and her sparkly buddy’s actions.

