Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss all things swampy. Thankfully Mrs. Bartiromo calls out President Obama for the gobsmacking projection within in his accusation that President Trump is politicizing the Department of Justice.

Additionally, Senator Graham renews his request for a special counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ conduct during the prior administration; along with support for the declassification of documents. [The Declassification Conundrum]

The declassification issue is easy to see: the “sources and methods” are corrupt. The sources are “journalists and unlawful FBI/NSA database searches”, and the methods are “government leaks to media and the dossier author, Chris Steele”.

AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are protecting the “sources and methods” because they do not want the American people to see how easy it is for the DOJ and FBI to fabricate and actually manufacture evidence. Collectively they are trying to protect their beloved and corrupt institutions from exposure. It all goes back to the FISA exploitation and database abuse. =>THIS<= is what must be kept secret.

