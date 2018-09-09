Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss all things swampy. Thankfully Mrs. Bartiromo calls out President Obama for the gobsmacking projection within in his accusation that President Trump is politicizing the Department of Justice.
Additionally, Senator Graham renews his request for a special counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ conduct during the prior administration; along with support for the declassification of documents. [The Declassification Conundrum]
.
The declassification issue is easy to see: the “sources and methods” are corrupt. The sources are “journalists and unlawful FBI/NSA database searches”, and the methods are “government leaks to media and the dossier author, Chris Steele”.
AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are protecting the “sources and methods” because they do not want the American people to see how easy it is for the DOJ and FBI to fabricate and actually manufacture evidence. Collectively they are trying to protect their beloved and corrupt institutions from exposure. It all goes back to the FISA exploitation and database abuse. =>THIS<= is what must be kept secret.
It sure would be nice if we had and AG that was investigating all this.
It sure would be nice if Trump supporters had a little faith in him.
Yeah well we’re 60 days from the midterms and there will be no announcements by Sessions of any so-called investigation, and the Dems have high likelihood of taking back the house. Then what? Say bye bye to any justice being done.
Every day that goes by that this is not fully exposed to the American people is dangerous for President Trump. They can make up anything they want or go back as far as they want to find something, anything and voila!- grounds for impeachment! It needs to be stopped and shut-down now by full exposure. We have waited long enough.
Releasing documents would not be the same as the DOJ indicting people ,expect to see massive document dumps
Impeachments don’t really need grounds. It is political (not legal) and those inclined will make up grounds—–if they think it will be to their political advantage.
Where does this “high likelihood of dems taking back the house” come from?
Media polls touting a ‘blue wave’ are as spurious as accounts of dem voter “enthusiasm”.
When your winning, don’t f*ck it up!
IF enemies are able to come up with ANYTHING with any impact to throw at DJT, during the next 60 days, he has a while plethora of material to use, to counterpunch.
However, what could they POSSIBLY have, that isn’t more of the same stuff they’ve been throwing, that hasn’t stuck?
I simply find such pessimism, …incomprehensible.
Since Obama flouted the tradition of ex-Presidents not getting involved in mid-term elections, why can’t Trump flout the tradition of the Justice Department not bringing charges within 60-90 days of an election?
This “tradition” keeps being spouted but its not true. On the weekend just before the 1992 election, Bush’s Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger was indicted by Special Prosecutor Lawrence Walsh on charges related to the Iran Contra scandal. This cost GHW Bush the election against Bill Clinton. Shortly after the election, a judge threw out the charges against Weinberger. Dirty tricks are a staple of the Democrat Party.
Bush 41 was never winning that election. “Read my lips…” is what did him in. Didn’t matter Congress had a gun to his head, but taxes were raised, he ‘lied’ and he was done for…
Sessions publically acknowledged 6 months ago that hed SECRETLY appointed Huber who is outside of the Swamp to prosecute the DC criminals. He has vastly more power than any SC as he has a staff of at least 470 compared to Muellers 20. Plus he is coordinating with the OIGS, including Horowitz. For Sessions to comment further until Huber believes he can SUCCESSFULLY prosecute the entire criminal network and unseals warrants and makes arrests would be illegal and strategically stupid. Control of Congress has ZERO to do with Hubers prosecutions which is as it should be.
Huber has access to Sessions pool of 470 staff. I would guess, if Huber is doing what we hope he is doing, his staff is significantly larger than Mueller’s, but nowhere near close to a majority amount of Sessions available staff.
Sorry, but his last report went no where. I am losing faith that anyone in the swamp has any ethics or morals. There must be 1 agent who will come forward if not America is in way more trouble than thought.
Agreed. Victoria Toensing reports that after 8 months Huber hasn’t even interviewed her FBI informant-client, William Campbell (sp?).
This is wishful thinking. Huber was appointed by Obama. Our great AG Sessions thought he would look good and be bipartisan if he appointed a democrat.
I know folks here want it to be so, I do as well. But republicans are the stupid party and Sessions is an example. Instead, look at how democrats operate. They protect their own and don’t trust republicans. They bring a gun to a fight and we bring mittens.
Huber is investigating a few leaks. He won’t touch anything that would hurt democrats. He is part of Obama DOJ. If I hear “straight shooter” anymore by wishful thinking republicans I will spit my coffee out and throw up. So please spare me.
HE must be the worst prosecuter ever then as there is enough evidence just in the public domain to prosecute and convict these traitors…………….
Oh yes Sessions announced investigations……only its his party he is investigating…..I think Sessions is now hoping the Dems take back the house…..that would put an end to finding the DOJ FBI guilty…..
Sessions is such a total disaster….all this time wasted….there could have been multiple indictments months ago if we had a real AG.
Au contraire! The fact that everyone knows what the liberals have in mind as their agenda, ie to kill the investigations into the wrongdoings of obumblers administration and the weaponization of the federal alphabet agencies, will not only motivate but ensure that every conservative, independent and libertarian shows up at the polls this November.
Remember to make your own ‘+1 One More’ campaign by bringing at least one person with you to vote that either hasn’t voted in several years or a new voter to ensure that the Red Wave this fall will be talked about for decades to come…:)
It’s very difficult to have a little faith in Sessions when Trump doesn’t have a little faith in him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Clarification…would be nice if Trump supporters would have a little faith in him (Trump).
Personally, I don’t care if you don’t like Sessions, Pompaeo, Mattis, etc. I don’t care if you don’t trust Ivanka or Jared, or Kellyann…the important thing is that apparently POTUS does right now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
POTUS and Sessions are working in concert. Approximately 15 upper FBI/DOJ people have resigned/been fired/ resigned and are cooperating witnesses to cases being prepared. Who do you think is signing off on all these personnel changes?
It was leaked that McCabe is being investigated by a Grand Jury. Whether others are has not been leaked. It protects Sessions to have him seen by MSM and the Dems and other leftists to be at odds with the POTUS they all despise. VSG is essentially taking the “slings and arrows” for his AG like he does us.
UNTIL the hammer is ready. POTUS has declassification papers (for the 20 pages of FISA) in hand and will be dropped when HE decides. He will not be constrained by “60 days” rule for this, and Huber is talking to Ohr etc. if you believe the Q+ team. He is waiting for the call to get louder—-which is now happening. So we will see.
WH is NOT in chaos and I have an idea they know within one or two who wrote the Op Ed.
Our Lion is NOT in a WH full of traitors. He is well protected by people who would put their lives on the line for him..
So I guess Sessions investigating the 2 Republicans is a ploy as well to lull Dims into false security…..or to make Sessions look fair when he lowers the hammer…..boy this theory is getting hard to swallow…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, NC Patriot. For those doubting Sessions, see the threads and listen to the videos by Praying Medic on the Praying Medic blog. They are excellent, and emphasise the complexities of what is going on, and the need for certain actors to play particular roles, in order to confound the deep state.
LikeLike
oh boy another 64D chess analysis to explain why Sessions has been letting Trump and his associates get hung out to dry by Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Teagan…..You have no idea who he trusts. You are just speculating just as Peace is, but Trump has tweeted statements for Peace to base his opinion on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and what makes one think that PDJT isn’t presenting a fake narrative to get the media and others to defend Sessions. There have been numerous articles by the media in the last week+ defending JS. Reading the attached about PDJT’s approach is eye opening; i.e. “As the world’s foremost military strategist, Sun Tzu can be helpful in evaluating the very quality that baffles the media: Trump is a gamesman. It is a venerable talent practiced for centuries on the battlefield as well as blackjack tables, treaty rooms, and the Oval Office.”
https://thunderbird.asu.edu/knowledge-network/suntzu-trump-doctrine
Boy I hope you are right……
Trump promised to drain the swamp, rebuild our economy, nominate supreme constitutional judges and build the wall. He’s damn sure doing his part so I will continue to do mine! In my mind Trump want allow Sessions to start rounding up and arresting these rats until after midterms and it makes sense to me. Why would he do that right now before midterms? We just need to make it easy for Trump to do by handing him the majority again for another 2 years.
Ive found it interesting that negative comments about Sessions that POTUS tweets are quotes of what others say. I’m unconcerned. We’re at war. POTUS knows this. Hes a master at the Art of War so he understands victory requires deception. Ive read the book too so I view whats going on as a real life Game of Thrones/suspense thriller and rrealize I won’t truly know whats going on until the war has been won. I enjoy the mental stimulation involved in trying to accurately guess the truth behind the disinfo but I certainly dont wear myself out with worry. I trust God and believe in President Trump and his team of patriots. I sleep like and baby every night and wake up with a smile on my face every morning. MAGA is fueled by high energy, hope and optimism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Goog for you, cozette. I think you are right on this.
Sorry, should have read “good”.
Yep, very well said !
VSGPDJT looks like he sleeps like a baby too. At the last few rallies he looked excited and like he didn’t have a care in the world.
He is also a risk taker and there is a line in the sand come November that will determine if this country survives……………….
That is all for show. there is role playing going on here, and for good reason. Sessions has his role, which is exactly what President Trump wants him to do. Sessions has fulfilled, and is fulfilling exactly what President Trump has planned. It has been imperative that the deep state believed that Sessions was on their side.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nail, meet hammer. Thanks, Country – for all the hand-wringing up thread….meh. They’ll all find out soon enough, in its time.
It sure would be nice if Trump deserved “faith”, but Rosenstein still has a job after approving the Carter Page FISA warrant application without reading it, so he doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And There it Is!
“President Trump Doesn’t Deserve Faith or Trust”.
I Forcefully Disagree with you!
You are just a fool, sowing Disunity and Turmoil, on account of your Selfish Dissatisfaction.
You don’t deserve to be in Our Foxhole!
You are allowing Enemedia(this includes Many at faux nooz) to shape your opinion, to the detriment of the Truth Movement.
Rosie and Mueller are Done!
It came out this week, that Rosie is being Investigated, so He will Recuse or Be Recused.
This will prove Mueller is at least as Conflicted, as P45 has been telling Us.
Odd, how you believe him when he is Misleading the Enemy, but Don’t believe him, when he is talking Directly to Us.
I THINK TRUMP PROTESTS TOO MUCH….THAT IS, MAYBE SESSIONS IS WORKING ON INDICTMENTS OUT OF THE SUNLIGHT????? THE “FIGHT” BETWEEN THE TWO APPEARS TO BE JUST A LITTLE TOO OBVIOUS TO ME.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Duh.
Richard, how long are you willing to wait to find out if you’re right? Time is of the essence here. God forbid, we could see a Dem President in 2020. Gotta get stuff down NOW. We need an aggressive AG, FBI Director, and more to drain the swamp at max rate.
I’M WITH YOU. THE ENTIRE SESSIONS DEAL JUST DOESN’T SEEM KOSHER.
I’d love to have faith in him, believe me. If anyone thinks at this point, that he is going to jump out with a big “gotcha” and bring the whole house down, I suggest you get to the nearest casino and put all your money on red 18. That’s probably about the same chance you have, as hoping against hope that a justice miracle will occur.
Sorry, but I don’t operate on “faith” …
I suggest U have nothing else at this time to ‘operate’ on
It also sure wound be nice if Lindsey Graham would be asked what the hell was going on during his kiss-kiss exchange with Huma Weiner at the McCain funeral. It was a most compelling 3.5 minutes. Generals Mattis and Kelly kept a close watch on Lindsey so much so that Lindsey stepped up to whisper something to Kelly, perhaps an explanation? A woman 2 rows behind Graham’s right should puts in an earbud attached to a hand held recorder or transmitter of some type as Huma and Lindsey begin their exchange of whispers, tender glances and kisses. The whole thing looked entirely suspicious, it’s on YouTube and several websites, yet nobody is asking Lindsey about it. Apparently, he’s so enthralled with keeping the Mueller thing going, we really shouldn’t distract him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It seems the Dems’ latest tactic is to cause suspicion. The NY Op Ed author used the word “lodestar” which is something Pence says, an obvious ploy to make people think the trator is Pence. Huma was probably instructed to run up to Lindsey Graham to make him look like he’s part of la resistance.
See SOLUTION below.
Scoops ALL the perps.
Declassifies ALL we need as well.
I am wondering why some people are invested in Session who has done sqat concerning the rott in the DOJ and FBI.
President Trump could not be clearer how he feels of the failure by Session and still people refuse to hear.
That reminds me of liberals who do not see nor hear the failure Obama was.
I Guess sometimes we are set in our way just as Session does not see he evil hid department is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday upon the stairs
I saw a man who wan’t there
He wasn’t there again today
Oh how I wish Jeff Sessions would go away
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say it goes back to Hillary using the FBI as a data mining operation, when bubba was the president
LikeLiked by 11 people
You mean to threaten honest people in the whitehouse travel department, just to put in her friends and cronies jobs? The ease with which the FBI agreed to give unelected hillary their files shows the FBI was corrupt long before that, and needs to be cleaned out.
An off topic question (sorry) about the CIA as a source of FBI corruption. Peter Strzok is no longer an FBI employee, but he came from the CIA. Is he still a CIA employee and does he still have secret clearance with authority to declassify? How many FBI employees are from (and still connected to) the CIA?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know about others, but we do know that Nellie Ohr worked for the CIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never saw solid evidence that he did come from CIA other than a title of “section chief”, which is also used for describing some FBI posts.
You can search “Strzok as CIA” and see what others think links him to CIA based on some texts he sent to Paige; but you’re right, there’s been no actual hard evidence he’s CIA embedded within FBI.
Well, he Leapfrogged a bunch of deserving FBI Agents, as he shot to the Top.
It leads me to Believe he was inserted, with a Mission.
He likely still has his security clearance if his periodic background investigation is current but having a security clearance does not necessarily mean that he has “access” to classified information.
Those with Top Secret clearances backgrounds must be reinvestigated every 5 yrs. to maintain their clearance. So, if Strzok’s last background investigation was conducted 2 yrs ago he would still have his security clearance for 3 more yrs.
And no, he is no longer in a position to declassify or classify anything.
Oh man, I forgot all about Travelgate!
Yep.
I have to wonder is Senator Graham has had a come to Jesus moment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s always talked the talk but usually fails when it’s time to walk the walk.
He was a JAG officer when he was in the Air Force though, so he could very well retain a sense of justice.
Sen. Graham has a come to President Trump moment. Member all those meetings POTUS and Graham had early in P. Trumps admin. They were constantly meeting. Thought it was strange back then as Lindsay was McCains BFF. Now I believe P. Trump was flipping Sen Graham and using his as a spy.
Maybe now that McStain is gone he is free to do the right thing?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions is NOT the insurance policy or the firewall. Mueller is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sessions is Mueller’s boss. Rosenstein is Mueller’s boss. Sessions is Rosenstein’s boss.
Sessions = dirty beyond belief.
Mirror, mirror on the wall
Who is the dirtiest of them all ?
Why you are, Jeff Sessions, you are!
Trump is all of their bosses.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This circus has got to stop soon with the midterms coming and don’t think they can wait to long, can’t give them the time to slow walk it.
Exactly Right, got intelligence on everyone, BLACKMAILS UNLIMITED. Started back in ARKANSAS as drug running, murdering, raping thug. Happily empire soon coming to an end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guess what was on Hillary’s Server and Weiner’s Laptop …
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Earning the Medal of Freedom from President Trump…
Shouldn’t have to as the AG should have that and really much more.
Imagine the goldmine for Huber to soft through. Wow, would have loved to be a fly on his wall.
“Sift through”
Exactly Right, got intelligence on everyone, BLACKMAILS UNLIMITED. Started back in ARKANSAS as drug running, murdering, raping thug. Happily empire soon coming to an end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your right over the target Victor! And when the JDAM strikes HRC it also takes out zero.
The declassification issue is easy to see: the “sources and methods” are corrupt. The sources are “journalists and unlawful FBI/NSA database searches”, and the methods are “government leaks to media and the dossier author, Chris Steele”.
AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are protecting the “sources and methods” because they do not want the American people to see how easy it is for the DOJ and FBI to fabricate and actually manufacture evidence.
Burn it all down.
FISA Delenda Est
America will either have political freedom or it will have a FISA caused revolution, with no guarantee of political freedom afterwards.
There is no middle ground on this.
@ Trent….you could post that statement every other post, and many here would continue to completely IGNORE what SD writes, and blather their opinions as fact.
Do you still believe in ‘TheBigUgly’ that SD pushed for 1+ years, just wondering ! As good as SD is, he’s not infallible.
BINGO. I respect research with sources provided. However when someone has an opinion that requires the ability to read a strangers mind and that opinion is stated as FACT I just say a prayer for the opiner and skim on. I think for myself. I research for myself. I trust myself. I do NOT think I can read minds.
Sometimes it’s wise to trust FACTS and crystal clear statements from The President.
Because of new information, people flipping and singing and an ever changing globalist corruption cabal, the “Big Ugly” may have been modified. What is not going to change is the deepest determination of our VSG to make sure the trash is taken out.
“FISA caused revolution” …….Gotta have a day of retribution. This whole FISA NSA thing has to go. They will learn and never be caught again. When they use this power against a lone citizen it is a David and Goliath scenario. Never again will we have so many citizens up in arms to go after this massive way to abuse power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“FISA Delenda Est”
Deus vult!
Lou Dobbs asked this weekend what could possibly be the delay for releasing the unreacted documents. I can imagine one possible reason: the documents implicate enough Republicans that it could affect the balance of Congressional power? Just a thought.
LikeLiked by 12 people
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/07/the-declassification-conundrum/
That’ll explain it. Sundance is excellent at providing clarity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More than a thought, a fact. As stated many times before, timing is everything. PDJT will release each piece of evidence at the appropriate time. Maybe about one member here, one member there.
Watch the Kavanaugh vote, then the vote on appropriations then the midterms. After the midterms a big data drop. Corrupt members of the House and Senate will be voting to cover their corrupt behinds.
“Lou Dobbs asked this weekend what could possibly be the delay for releasing the unreacted documents. I can imagine one possible reason: the documents implicate enough Republicans that it could affect the balance of Congressional power?”
Yes, I think so. President Trump may want to get the Kavanaugh appointment done while the Republican Senators’ reputations are still intact.
If enough Republicans are implicated then the Dims will quickly call for a redo guaranteed…..
Doesn’t matter .. there is not mechanism by which the Dims can get that “redo” .. they can call for it all they want .. it ain’t gonna happen.
I’m sure that is part of it. Some key RINOs would be taken down too.
Could also be a reason for NOT having a vote for a new Speaker, now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Getting Our newest Supreme Court Judge confirmed.
Perjury traps are being set. If the documents are unredacted, the people who are being interviewed and deposed and had anything to do with their development have a script to use when under oath whether that’s the way they remember it happening or not.
Not all of the swamp creatures are out strictly to protect themselves and their friends and the methods.
“Sources and methods.” This is exactly what the Designated Liar meant when she cited Obama’s “by the book” comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros and methods”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes! They’ve been misspelling it all this time! Good one!
I think that everyone knows the ultimate source. Bill Clinton and HRC had much to do with all of this. Probably goes back to Bill selling China Satellite technology in 1998 or 99. I personally think that John Brennan was feeling left out in the cover up so he convened a task force and out come the spies in London. But once all is said and done and the publishers of the textbooks put the story together for future generations, Barack Hussein Obama will be forever known as one of the initial parties sparking this bitch off. I don’t think he planned it per se, his henchmen did that. But by modifying EO 12333 in December 2015 he became part of this, and by not putting a stop to it all he legitimized it for his entire delusional admin.
dems really don’t have much other that the “first black president”, so they will continue to fight like hell to protect their only modern day legacy. No such thing as political compromise anymore. Electoriate and our great country be damned. If you are a politician you go to D.C. to get as much as you can …for yourself. PDJT don’t play that!
MAGA
Schiff sucks
Wasn’t declassification of “everything” supposed to happen last week, according to the Trust The Plan people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My wish is that it is leaked. Someone can claim to be Spartacus.
As for wishes, I am still waiting for the TRUST DA PLAN folks to explain why it did not happen last week. We were told it was going to happen because Q said so.
Q is a letter in the alphabet. Not all of us use Q. I just say N.
In short, you can’t answer the question.
Are you still waiting on ‘TheBigUgly’ because SD said so !
Like I said innumerable times, Sundance has an incredible batting average.
He trusted the A. G., as many of us did, until an immense, un-ignorable mountain of facts made him change his mind. To his credit.
“…until an immense, un-ignorable mountain of facts made him change his mind.”
Really ! I admit I haven’t read everything, but what I did read, the only ‘facts’ I read was the same that many comment-ers cited for a while; ‘lack of action’, and PDJT tweets (the basis was PDJT doesn’t tweet something unless it’s true or real!)
I trust him because he speculates WAY better than me! Ahead of his time I’d say…
Well, trust is too strong of a description for me to accept, especially for someone I have never met. I take everything that he writes with caution as I would any other ‘anonymous’ source on the internet. He does lay out good timelines with facts, which is one of the reason I read CTH. Other times, I’ve had doubt on his speculations/insinuations. That’s life. For me I’m cautious and lean optimistic.
Cautiously pessimistic?!
Summer “We” were NOT told the declassification would happen last week. “We” were led to do our own research so we would understand why its unlikely to happen before September 18. On the otherhand, followers of Hannity and Sara Carter were led to believe the documents COULD be released last friday. TRUST DA PLAN people were savvy enough to hear that as a true statement ie, yes they could be released while understanding why they wouldnt be. Its sad when allies snipe at each other especially at the Refuge which is dedicated to Andrew Breitbart.
Q also said the timeline changed. At this point, anything like a leak or redaction works against the perjury trap plan.
Nope—- things are ready but always at POTUS’ choice of time. And he is hard to predict.
Summer In answer to your question, nope. Those you refer to as Trust the Plan people are aware that when the FISA and other documents are unredacted and released then Rosenstein will either need to recuse himself/resign/be fired. Trust the Plan people were encouraged to do deep research into who would replace him. Reminder that Rod oversees Mueller and is Wrays boss. The rules are very complicated and it appears Trump has stealthily been moving his guy into a position to replace Rod WITHOUT havin to get the Swampy Senates confirmation. Based on the rules Trumps guy will have been on the job long enough to avoid confirmation on September 18. I would be surprised if declassification happened before then. In the meantime the Swamp knows very well what is coming and Trump is torturing them while allowing his Intel Team to monitor their moves. It is mind boggling to me that people still dont believe our Commander in Chief and his generals have a plan to win this war. I do and I will continue to trust them and their plan without demanding details just as I dont demand details from Mattis on how he intends to defeat ISIS. Trump always said that he would NOT tip off the enemy in order to keep us informed. The war to drain the swamp of EVIL is no different than the war to defeat ISIS imho. At least Trust the Plan people are being guided by questions and open source materials to have a greater understanding of whats going on. There are lots of ways to MAGA.
It’s stunning the number of plates they have spinning in the air right now.
Lindsey, my senator, you spout all the facts concerning the corruption and want a special council to look into it yet you fully support Mueller and the witch hunt. You can’t have it both ways.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder how many are crooked.
“Wonder how many are crooked.”
MOST!
“Aren’t” crooked would be the shorter list.
Blood vipers of the same DNA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can I have my 2 minutes back?
LikeLike
Sure, just tack ’em onto the end of your earthly sojourn.
I feel like I am living in an alternative reality. So, Woodward wrote a book instead of a dossier using unverified sources, just like Christopher Steel, the media covers it and voila, we have the same scenario as the Steel Dossier. Now are they going to get FISA warrants using Woodwards Books??? Seriously. I am beginning to believe this is what the CIA, FBI and DOJ do all day long. They need new writers– this is getting to be boring stuff. Or rather, insufferable…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just adding the following for general information
Breaking: House Judiciary Chair Calls on POTUS Trump to Declassify DOJ FISA Documents (VIDEO)
Last week 12 Republican lawmakers held a press conference and called on President Donald Trump to declassify the Department of Justice FISA Court documents from 2016.
The documents in question contain damning information on the corruption and deceit by the Obama Department of Justice in spying on Republican candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election and into 2017.
Obama and Democrats spied on the opposition Republican candidate during the 2016 election.This was unprecedented corruption by Obama and his top intelligence officials on an
opposition party.
The liberal mainstream media refused to report on this colossal scandal.
On Sunday Rep. Goodlatte (R-VA), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called on Trump to declassify the FISA documents.
Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA): We did not waste the August recess. We interviewed a number of key witnesses including Bruce Ohr and now we are proceeding to get additional
documents from the FBI and line up additional witnesses. But I also agree with those members who have called upon the president to declassify the documents that are necessary for the American people to what was going on in
2016 and early 2017 regarding the disparate way the FBI handled these two major investigations, one involving Hillary Clinton, the other involving the Trump campaign. It truly is stunning… It would also help greatly
if the Justice Department would appoint a special counsel. We’ve been calling for that for over a year now.
Ha ha, “Designated Liar”, I like your style.
“Oh Mr. obama it can’t be my turn again I did it last week, we’re all gonna get put in jail.”
LikeLike
Don’t know what happened there, was meant to be a reply to Tall Texan, above.
Best interview by Maria this Sunday was Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom. He sounds like a visitor at The Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes–but his experience with Justice pre-dates CTH
But his commentary doesn’t.
I once test drove a used car being sold by a Russian immigrant (in Sacramento … where a Uuuuge community of Russian “refugees” has been resettled). Does THAT make me (a raging right winggger) a legitimate target for our “17 Intelligence Agencies” to surveil? On suspicion of “funding” Russian attacks on American … “institutions”?
By the way, the Russian I met with was a crook, attempting to sell a POS for at least twice what it was worth. About as easy to spot as a FAKE news story about Russian “collusion”, er … “interference”
LikeLiked by 1 person
My sources and methods inform me that Sacramento is the “adopted hometown” of Rush Limbaugh, which makes you all the more ripe for Rod Rosenstein-approved surveillance…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Caveat Emptor – Russians, just as Middle Easterners are charletans and thieves. Do business with them at your own risk. They’ll do anything for $$.
The sources and methods canard has about as moral weight as the hundreds of brave men and women who ‘risk their lives’ to defend us everyday in the FBI (except when the potential for lawsuits and risking their pensions comes into play).
Dear FBI line personnel, the nation could use your help. Please throw all career caution to the wind and step up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hear, not here.
Love the swamp Insurance Group. That’s some funny stuff
Maybe it’s just me but I always wondered about the diagram for the FISA process with Judge Collyer. The circular pattern isn’t how it’s supposed to work. The arrow pointing to Nellie Ohr/Contractors at the top, from the Court——Searches under the FISA banner, leads me to believe the Court was complicit from the get go. The FISA Court helped hide the exculpatory evidence and was involve in a criminal conspiracy. The court wasn’t duped, they were helping the contractors doing the 702 queries. Donut?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are rules a court must follow in order to accept newz items as fact. At the very least the court should have caught what was going on, but that didn’t happen……
They didn’t WANT it to happen. Candidate #1 was all they wanted/needed to know.
Considering they never held hearings on the Fraudulent Investigation Sociopathic Assault, they are corrupt beyond redemption. Regarding the FISA Court, all we really need to know now is how many nooses and ignominous graves to prepare.
“AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are protecting the “sources and methods” because they do not want the American people to see how easy it is for the DOJ and FBI to fabricate and actually manufacture evidence. Collectively they are trying to protect their beloved and corrupt institutions from exposure.”
Period. End of that discussion…I hope.
LikeLiked by 4 people
u b right !
You ever see the movie the Oxbow Incident?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coon—tell us all WHO signs off on the 15 FBI/DOJ people who have been fired/ resigned or been forced out? Clue—-Sessions/Wray
No. the sessions believers will never stop, although both Sundance, and Trump has stated several times now of sessions lack of action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
End of discussion because someone has an opinion predicated on the ability to read the minds of total strangers?
SOLUTION: POTUS Orders the Military to DETERMINE the “Sources & Methods” at RISK, REPORT whether they are LEGITIMATE, and DECLASSIFY to protect those that ARE LEGITIMATE and not a COVER-UP.
RE: “The declassification issue is easy to see: the “sources and methods” are corrupt. The sources are “journalists and unlawful FBI/NSA database searches”, and the methods are “government leaks to media and the dossier author, Chris Steele”.”
• The Military, under Presidential Authority, IMMEDIATELY requires DOJ and FBI to SPECIFICALLY report EVERY Claimed SOURCE & METHOD at RISK (citing all specific USES of each relating to Public Officials, President Trump’s Campaign and Administration, and their collective Families), WHAT those RISKS ARE, and ALL the Citations of Law, Regulations and Rules that legitimately support each Claim.
• The Military then requires DOJ and FBI to SPECIFICALLY report (1) EVERY Current and Former member of DOJ, FBI, Intelligence Services, State Department, and Obama & Trump Administration Officials who had any interactions with or knowledge of EVERY Claimed Source, Method and Use.
• The Military REQUIRES EVERY level of the DOJ and FBI Chain of Command to Swear under Oath that they have CERTIFIED every aspect the above reports that they had ANY exposure to, to be True and Complete, and that they have VERIFIED the cited Legal Basis for each Determination.
• The Military then conducts Interviews and subsequent Lie Detector Tests of every above-identified individual to identify FALSE CLAIMS and PERPS.
These Investigations would be Directed by our most-trusted and experienced NatSec patriots:
General Flynn and Elliott Cohen Watkins. 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blew it: Ezra Cohen-Watnick
LikeLike
Then run the Declassified Documents through President Trump for action and release at the place and time of his choosing.
P.S. Congress might just be spurred to “match the President’s INITIATIVE” and pass the Budget, Immigration Control and Funding for The Wall.
Then the LEVERAGE kicks in and we get Tax Cuts 2.0, Felonies for Sanctuary Cities & States & Employers, and Instant E-Verify Deportations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Considering that Military Intelligence may, ultimately, be required assume all duties and responsibilities of the FBI, even much of the CIA, in order to transition to new uncorrupted institutions, it would be entirely feasible for their initial public involvement to be as you suggested here, BKR, as mediators in this declassification kerfluffle.
This would not only be a nail in the coffin for the corrupt Alphabets, but the beginning of the foundation of a Federal Law Enforcement and Intelligence transformation, with the Military standing in the gap. Hard to see any other way out of our current predicament.
Historically, Graham would say something worthwhile about once every two weeks, give or take. Then he would go back to the old maddening mindlessness. But lately he seems to be improving his rate of correctness dramatically. Perhaps it’s the absence of a certain unnamed senator who used to influence him. Whatever it is, Graham was hitting it right on Trump, the Left, Sessions, obama, and all the rest. Good interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Graham has been around long enough to see where this whole saga is going to end up. He wants to be on the correct side of that whatever side he was on before. I do make a difference between participating coup members and never-Trump adherents.
Sure wished Maria had asked him about his interaction with Huma Abedin at the McCain funeral.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See:
https://brassballs.blog/home/strzok-worked-for-cia-and-fbi-at-the-same-time-in-counterespionage
You will see a letter from Peter Strzok in which he gives his position as “Section Chief, Counterespionage Section”, and if you follow a link on that site to an archived press release (from 1996) on cia.gov, you will read the following information:
“The CIA and FBI have implemented a number of reforms and new procedures at the CIA that are designed to detect the slightest of early warning signs of espionage. As a direct result of these reforms, anomalies were detected that ultimately led to the identification of Nicholson and his alleged espionage activities. These reforms include:
•The Chief of CIA’s Counterespionage Group is a senior FBI official who has full access to CIA’s most sensitive counterintelligence data and is thus in a position to fully coordinate the joint efforts of both organizations.
•The Chief of CIA’s Counterespionage Group is assisted by deputies from both the security and operational disciplines at CIA and has at least one FBI Special Agent on the Counterespionage Group staff full-time.”
To me, that makes it perfectly clear that Strzok WAS working for both the CIA and FBI. brassballs (the above link) also presents a tweet commenting on Strzok receiving a CIA “coin” directly from the CIA’s John Brennan. This ought to tell you how close the two were, and worked together, in the spying and framing of Donald Trump, before and after he became President. (That explains the evil face Strzok presented when testifying to Congress — that is an arrogant CIA face; compare it to the “stupid innocent” looks of Rosenstein at DOJ and Wray at the FBI.)
“AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are protecting the “sources and methods” because they do not want the American people to see how easy it is for the DOJ and FBI to fabricate and actually manufacture evidence.”
Which begs the question – how many average Joe/Jane Does were impacted by this corrupt method during the past who knows how long?
I foresee countless lawsuits/appeals in America’s future.
A long road awaits true justice.
“AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are protecting the “sources and methods” because they do not want the American people to see how easy it is for the DOJ and FBI to fabricate and actually manufacture evidence. Collectively they are trying to protect their beloved and corrupt institutions from exposure. It all goes back to the FISA exploitation and database abuse. =>THIS<= is what must be kept secret."
How in the world we still have sessionistas continuing to push lurid fairy tales which contradict Sundance's authoritative, FACTS-based conclusion above is beyond me.
A couple of sincere but hopeless naïves apart, one HAS to wonder whether the dark forces coalesced behind the Deep State didn't infiltrate some respected conservative fora, the obvious goal being to provide cover for the treasonous Sessions and his gang . . . until, they hope, it's too late.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The emotionality and hyperbole of those suffering from Sessions Derangement Syndrome siphons energy from campaigning to give President Trump the #redwave he needs on November 6th. Is this intentional? If not then I hope people put useless speculation aside at least until after the mid terms so they can FOCUS on what matters thats within their control. God bless you all. Perhaps those of you who are upset with Sessions could channel your energy into prayers for him? Our enemies are EVIL and feed off of negative energy imho. I for one intend to starve them. I hope others join me in this effort.
Oh please, give me a break with the idiotic defense of Beauregard.
It is agents of the Deep State who keep uselessly speculating about some secret activities in order to keep the deplorables quiet in the hope that, after November, will be too late.
I hope their thirty pieces of silver are worth it, to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cozette did not here offer a defense of anything other than Patriot Unity and an abandonment of the consistently negative and hopeless nature of those seemingly bent on diluting our strength and effectiveness in this difficult and frustrating war.
The tactics on display aren’t very MAGA and if not intended to depress and drive away sincere truth seekers and MAGA proponents, are nevertheless undoubtedly succeeding in that very thing.
We are most of us struggling with the conflicts we perceive through the cracks in the Deep State wall. Assaulting each other over varying perspectives and failures to join mental lockstep sects is anything but productive.
Many rationales have been offered for President Trump not engaging “Bull in a China Shop” Mode at this time. Most make sense, and have nothing to do with a sleepy former Senator. It’s about strategy, timing, achieving goals, and gathering strength.
I think PDJT is a marvel, a joy to observe, surely an honor to support. We can and should support each other here on CTH as well. Not necessarily a Hive Mind, but hard heartedness is inconsistent with the methods and goals and nature of CTH.
Oh please, when some aggressive, incoherent fanatic writes about “the emotionality and hyperbole of those suffering from Sessions Derangement Syndrome” (implicitly including Sundance who is our host!), it is a bit hard to swallow phony calls to unity and Delicate Magnolia Manners from the same.
At least some of the last stand sessionistas are “bent on diluting our strength and effectiveness” indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Appreciate your wise words.
cozette, you cannot ignore that Trump has been one of Sessions’ greatest critics. And for good reason, the recusal created massive problems for Trump. Sessions will be gone, it’s just a matter of time and timing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sessions’ recusal was bad enough.
Was the opening of Pandora’s box. From cowardice, I thought at the time, until facts made me reconsider and believe it was all planned and deliberate.
What Sessions did since is much worse. At this stage, I am reminded of that tired old line which could be uttered by Beauregard himself:
are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?
Obama gave us such a gift! “We do not pressure DOJ or FBI to punish political opponents”
I’m still repeating his “magic wand” statement about the economy and jobs he made when talking about Trump plans for this country. He said those jobs are not coming back and people remember it clearly!
And now this? As the heads roll (and they will now that we KNOW McCabe is under indictment and we know Rosenstein is under investigation and has been effectively removed from power) we now have THIS Obama statement to refer to everyone. “Remember when he said that? Just a short while before it was all declassified that this was exactly what Obama was doing?!”
Oh yes. I hope those who have been patient will pat themselves on the back for being patient. And I hope those who were impatient and champing at the bit demanding the president do things which were ill advised will eventually look back and thing “I’m glad he didn’t do what I wanted!” This president has been strolling through a minefield this entire time and seems to have avoided every single one of them. Eventually, this too will be listed among his amazing accomplishments.
Daniel, the problem is not what the *President* did or didn’t do. It is – just read what Sundance is saying! – what Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray [among others] did or didn’t do.
EVEN IF some indictments happen, this is NOT because “trust the plan”, Q, “trust Sessions” are working but because, despite the rotten system and the weak / treasonous people involved, SOME wheels of justice are still – slowly, hesitatingly, insufficiently – moving.
I will add a little of Obamas spoken wisdom to your collection…..He also stated that people could no longer depend on one paycheck to support themselves that it was the new reality ….of course paraphrasing…….this needs to be repeated as much as possible…how can you square these comments if he expected and was responsible for this economic boom.
Did anyone notice NoNama’s Freudian slip? He started to say “persecute” but changed it to “prosecute” two syllables in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Even some corners of the news media are edging toward acknowledging the truth which anyone paying attention has known for years. The gangster at the center of this vile web is, and cannot be anyone other, than Barack Hussein Obama. President Barry-banana used an alias to correspond with Secretary of State Hillary “Benghazi” Clinton over her illegal, private, unsecured email server. Those not having fallen off a watermelon truck yesterday can have no reasonable doubt that this secret subterfuge was undertaken to coordinate Russian bribes for the Uranium One treason, among Comrade Zero’s countless other con-jobs. Not even such smooth-talkin’ crooks as Barry and MzBill can lie their way out of this fundamental, damning fact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
He couldn’t possibly be a worse AG than Sessions.
