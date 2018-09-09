“CBS CEO Les Moonves Will Step Down Following New Sexual Harassment Allegations and Lawsuit Settlement…”

Three hours after Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker outlined another six women coming forward with harassment claims against the embattled chief executive of CBS, bringing the total number of accusers to twelve, CBS unofficially reports a deal reached with CEO Leslie Moonves and his exit from the media company. An official announcement is expected on Monday.
The CBS Corporation was already in litigation over control of the organization with the controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. The new allegations of sexual misconduct presented today by the New Yorker appear to have spurred a settlement of the already existing lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are reported to be announced on Monday.
Reuters Report – New Yorker Report – Fox News Report.
Did they reduce his going away present from $100M to $90M???
LikeLiked by 13 people
Liberal math suggests they’ll reduce the payout from $100 million to $140 million.
LikeLiked by 18 people
HA! Love it! Liberal math, I just have to use that in my postings if you don’t mind!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Leftist Math”. Let’s reclaim our vocabulary from the nasty Leftists! There is no one less liberal, in the classic sense of the word, than the Left!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lolllzzzlollzzz
Love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL !!!!!!!
LikeLike
I know. Disgusting. The networks are just weighing risk versus benefit and the apparently think letting this turd go down the toilet is worth the $ they gave him to leave. That’s the optimistic view. I’m not even going to go to my pessimistic view! The thing to keep before us is: MAGA. It’s happening and will continue thanks to people like all of you here at CTH. I’m so glad I found this place!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“CBS News” – a once venerable trademark and ‘institution’ – or so we thought. Now, with all the others….in disgrace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a disgrace! After all these allegations they still get a reward! not few dollars but in millions!
On top of that these very same news media goes after Trump alleged affair with stormy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely amazing that this POS is even getting a single penny given the number of allegations! This POS needs to be indicted and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The MSM is a complete cesspool that needs to be drained just like the damn Swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Preach it brother Flep!
LikeLike
All pending a clawback consideration, from what I heard on XM.
LikeLike
“CBS CEO Les Moonves Will Step Down Following New Sexual Harassment Allegations and Lawsuit Settlement…”
___________________
See ya, Lester. Lesley. Whatever.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Might as well pack your bags.
Should be flights to Gitmo every day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s probably “stepping down” because some even worse liberal entity is offering him more money!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would that be Netflix….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Accountability…. what a concept? Listening DOJ, Pope, NY Times?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wow 🤔 there a lot of perverts in the upper echelons of high society! Blind no more😃
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Wow 🤔 there a lot of perverts in the upper echelons of high society!”
_________________
We’re already past the point of wondering where anybody in ‘high society’ ISN’T a pervert.
It appears that ‘perversion’ is a primary requirement for entry into their repulsive ‘society’.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Yes, Scott467.
THIS is the ‘club’ FIT is not a member of. In order to be a member, you have to be corrupt, that way they know you won’t turn on the ‘group’.
Whether in d.c., hollowood, or NYC media, etc. The swamp is deep, wife and long.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now this is what I believe. To get higher in the group you have to prove your corruption and it definitely is a lifetime membership. It makes you wonder then what Hillary or Obama or many others we hear rumors of corruption have actually done to attain their status.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No different than any other criminal organization.
That’s one of the big ethical problems for undercover agents infiltrating gangs and crime syndicates. A some point, or various points, they have to participate in crimes, and refusing to do so would be tantamount to blowing their cover.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, don’t worry. They don’t have any ethical problems. They just break the law and expect to be covered by their “undercover status.” Problem is, no one can tell where the undercover agent persona ends and the crime syndicate begins. I suspect it’s always been this way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, Gil. They have to be 100% corrupted to get into the “club.” And it is a lifetime membership. If you cross HRC or anyone else, it becomes the “deathtime membership” or ‘Arkencide.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Arkancide”, FWIW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just another gang initiation.
LikeLike
Money and power corrupt most
LikeLike
Yep they’re not called 7 deadly sins for nothing Scott, there ar ample examples surfacing in the corruption cesspool of money and influence.
Lust
Gluttony
Greed
Sloth
Wrath
Envy
Pride
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, Johnny, I do believe those 7 items are the requirement to join their “club.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg! And dont forget about the 12 perversions that were being planned to legalize!
Such endemic sickness that devours and corrupts. We are taking back our country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Including BESTIALITY.
Which apparently has been legalized in Germany already, where ‘animal brothels’ are now available for sickos to sexually abuse.
And they intended that for here in America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
India eliminated laws against gay sex and bestiality. Poor goats can’t get a break anywhere.
LikeLike
I just googled “Germany animal brothels” – whoa! I did not know.
LikeLike
better clear your google searches or you will be getting adds for such…..
LikeLike
Are you kidding me omg!! Unbelievable and sick beyond anything I could even imagine!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, once a certain level of depravity is reached, there is no limit.
This is how you end up with cannibalism, or sacrificing children in the fire of Moloch.
It doesn’t happen all at once, because if they tried to do it all at once, the People would revolt. So they do it in small steps, desensitizing the People at every step, until eventually, no one objects to anything.
These people are evil.
And evil is real.
LikeLike
“dont forget about the 12 perversions that were being planned to legalize!”
It makes one wonder about the 7 years of hell on earth that Rep. DeLay had to endure because of false accusations brought by a Texas DA in another part of the state.
Which is why Soros is trying to buy DA offices across the country – so he can use prosecutorial misconduct in an attempt to thwart PDJT and anyone supporting MAGA
“Former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay claimed the Obama DOJ had drafted a memo to legalize 12 “perversions,” including bestiality, pedophilia, and polygamy”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/31/1423/
Which is why Planned Parenthood is involved with teaching these abominations to children:
Planned Parenthood Promotes Underage Sex (which is called pedophilia), Harvests babies’ Hearts, Invites 14-Year-Old School Kids to Watch Porn & Have BDSM Sex With Whips & Clamps & Pain & Blood, And helps the Pimp to Use His 14-Year Old Prostitudes After Abortion
https://ellacruz.org/2018/05/03/1672/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You nailed it, Scott467
LikeLike
The love of money, power and fame perverts them to do perverted things.
LikeLike
Unlimited power (and wealth) is a powerful aphrodisiac.
Hmmm….wonder what the liberals on the View will have to say about this. Crickets, I bet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Unlimited power (and wealth) is a powerful aphrodisiac.”
_________________
It is, but only if you don’t believe God or in God.
But if they don’t believe God or in God, that vacuum does not remain empty, it is filled with something.
And if one willfully rejects God, there is only one place to turn.
Which would explain all the Luciferian influences and references and symbolism.
And once they go down that road, there is no limit to the corruption and perversion, since that path is an exploration and celebration of both.
And ‘tolerance’ is not something which they observe or allow.
So you’re not getting in THAT ‘club’ without being ‘initiated’ and then becoming a regular ‘contributing’ member.
In times past, conscious effort was made to keep all of this ‘hidden’, which is part of the meaning of the word ‘occult’:
……………………………..
occult
adjective
1. of or relating to magic, astrology, or any system claiming use or knowledge of secret or supernatural powers or agencies.
2. beyond the range of ordinary knowledge or understanding; mysterious.
3. secret; disclosed or communicated only to the initiated.
4. hidden from view.
……………………………..
Thanks to DJT, it is ALL being drawn out into the light of day.
And it cannot survive there, not for long.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent and astute comment. For those who know Christ, power and money are matters of stewardship, not ownership, and approached with a certain amount of fear and trembling, and a large sense of responsibility. Those things are delegated, and there is a Delegator to whom we are accountable.
For others…Not. On a related note, I don’t understand why so many people fail to see that those 2homdeaire power the most are tge least fit to wield it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Those who most desire are those least fit…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spot on Scott!
LikeLike
Yeah, I think PDJT is almost alone in that upper echelon. Thank God at least he’s there! Maybe a few others, I hope!
LikeLiked by 5 people
But, importantly, he KNOWS that element of society. He has seen what they do, he has been among them by reason of his various business enterprises.
So he is not ignorant of their ways.
And they know it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No. There were simply a lot of alpha males at the top of these organizations that liked to chase women. It’s a very interesting and precarious time for these Old Guard media institutions. At the same time they’re losing massive audience share, they’re replacing the people at the top with hive-minded females and homosexuals. That has always been a business with virtually no discrimination. You either could deliver the goods, or not. You could be a total whack job, you could creep everyone around you out, but if you delivered the goods, you were a god. And they made a point not to look at you too closely in your personal life. Ever wonder why no truly great content gets spit out anymore? It’s no longer a hierarchy of competence and creativity.
LikeLike
Wait… does accusing the CEO of a media organization of sexual misconduct qualify as “attacking” the press? According to CNN, this would be a violation of the First Amendment! Shame on those women, threatening our democracy by going after our most cherished media institutions! /s 😉
LikeLiked by 9 people
What’s in the water over at Long Island? First Harvey, now Les.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re with Her!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pedophile s.are.attracted.to positions where they have access and power over children. Leches are attracted to positions where they have access and power over women.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let me guess: He is a democrat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No guessing required; no genuine Conservative would be allowed in that ‘club’, not even at the lowest levels, much less the highest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Must be a slow news day,who cares.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Riddance. Maybe the next CEO will get rid of that awful late night show hack, Colbert.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect that won’t happen and he will be replaced by David Rhodes, brother of Ben Rhodes, Obama’s National Security advisor. These libs/democrats that hold the media hostage stick together
LikeLike
Well………bye.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lester the Molester.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He must be an excellent molester to get paid $100m for it! Right?
LikeLike
Not sure I see the humor in a guy that is accussed of forcing women to perform oral sex on him. Unless you are ok with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” forcing women”
Too bad one of them did not remove the offending part of his anatomy with her teeth.
LikeLike
Reading the article this guy needs to go to jail and be the cell block bitch for Bubba and the boys. But we most likely will see the two tiered justice system in action. And, the libby media management at CBS pay him to go away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No idea whether the allegations of sexual misconduct are true or not. Probably true because every one of these lecherous pigs is taking advantage of their position and way too many women are willing to oblige in order to get ahead in the company. What is not usually mentioned is things like that are generally well known and covered up for decades.
What are the odds that the allegations surfaced only because of “litigation over control of the organization?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good job, Ronan Sinatra!
LikeLike
lol
LikeLike
More like Ronan Allen.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Democreeps don’t “talk” about how wealth and fame cause women to give up the pooty… they actually just TAKE IT. Disgusting LOSER. Can’t attract a woman with charm and integrity … so he just grabs what he sees. Pig.
LikeLike
Ahhh, but Kenji, how many were willing participants believing they would “advance” their careers? Hard to discern what percentage that is. Those woman may have willingly gone along but when they weren’t rewarded according to their expectations, they will claim sexual harassment. And I would imagine, women who didn’t want to participate may have been concerned about bad references being given to their potential new employers. A mixed bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What? some women cry “rape” after their boyfriend dumps them? Why, I never …
hahah ha ha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment, Janie
LikeLike
I wonder when Obama will have him on the campaign trail with him
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow, another perverted liberal caught practicing his perversion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julie Chen, what say you now or was that still your last statement on this matter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is almost certainly in way too deep to ever turn on him.
LikeLike
Where are all of the actors on CBS shows? Why are they not out DENOUNCING him?
Why isn’t his wife – Julie Chen – having to answer questions about his assaults?
Ooh, right. That stuff is only for Republicans.
LikeLiked by 7 people
thats only for the little people.. Julie Chen’s career is on the fence though because its not like she was on these shows because of her talent.. well certainly not a talent outside of the bedroom
LikeLike
She’s just going to divorce him at an opportune time. $$$
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pedophile s.are.attracted.to positions where they have access and power over children. Leches are attracted to positions where they have access and power over women.
LikeLike
Dbl post sorry
LikeLike
Can’t believe the network was so irresponsible to their shareholders, they didn’t put in a ‘morals clause’, allowing them to boot him, with NO golden parachute.
Shareholders should sue, and give the board the boot,…oh, but they would have to pay each of THEM, a generous parting gifts package…..never mind.
LikeLike
And they put each other on different boards. It is quite the network.
LikeLike
I must be bored if I’m reading another MeToo…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get it,,, but Sd doesn’t waste his time… so there is a there there…
LikeLike
I know that. I just have a hard time taking any of it that seriously.
LikeLike
These are the e lites now we know what the LITES are, pedo, rapists, and pervs. Guess need that in your resume to get to the top? Sick and Sad very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is nothing. Let’s see the sealed indictments opened and acted on for trafficking CHILDREN. I want this yesterday! Sorry, just blowing off steam. I know PDJT and Jeff Sessions are rounding up these jerks. It’s just that every day, more kids are being abused and killed and it needs to stop already.
God bless PDJT and AG Sessions (I once doubted, but I’m sure at this point JS is truly the Silent Assassin).
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope you’re right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t this guy the same one who came up with classic quality television like Survivor and Big Brother…?
…yeah, good riddance.
LikeLike
A client of mine back in the early 2000 to at least 2008 was an assistant to Moonves. She is a beautiful woman. She had nothing but glowing words about Her boss and how accommodating he was when she was dealing with some personal issues.
Reading all these accusations I don’t know what to believe. It’s sad when political agendas pushed has made it so hard to know what is true or not. Who was victimized and how? Was there mutual benefits to both parties agreed upon. I just can’t tell anymore. And I do not assume anything.
And No… Not a fan of Liberal Moonves. I’m a fan of truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I AGREE, however according to what the woman claim he said at the time of his harassment, those phrases do match up (with what I know from personal experience) things that sexual predators say to their would be victims. It’s all about self gratification, the demon of perversion and lust make them sound like single minded creatures because at the time they ARE.
LikeLike
She was telling you HER truth which is not the same as HIS truth, do you see the difference?
LikeLike
The two people can coexist.
This removal of Moonves is an outgrowth of the #MeToo unleashed and given wind by the left to try to take down Republican politicians. Truthfully, this fire can run through most of Hollywood and take quite a while before it burns out.
Look at this story where actress Olivia Munn (a liberal) is being ostracized for pointing out some inconvenient facts about one of her co-stars:
LikeLike
“I don’t know what to believe.”
The only thing I can think of is that he did not “hit on” every attractive woman that walked through his door – just some of them. Just my 2 cents….
LikeLike
The rise of the reality tv genre has kept money out of the hands of many no talent idiots.
Fewer theatricals is a good thing.
LikeLike
There are two foundational things that hold all moonbat liberals together. Murder and sexual deviancy. This is why their hot buttons are “Women’s rights” and “ Sexual Equality”. They are simply fancy terms for murder and sexial deviancy. When you realize this is what is what drives them and what they really stand for, it’s not hard to realize, we are dealing with evil people that aren’t as misguided as you think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know what to think about this stuff.
The females I tend to believe are ones that report the incident to the police right away.
The Weinstein guy is a case study of this crap.
It seems that entire pack of jackals has something wrong with the females and the males in their little artsy-fartsy world.
We need new entertainment and media industries. These ones suck. Replace them all, they are basically amoral people. The ones that act up and the ones that allow it. Different sides of the same coin. It’s ingrained into their industries. That is why Hollywood and New York are narcissist enclaves for Globalists and other selfish, self-absorbed bullies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are very correct in my view to doubt these women. They made deals of silence (which they are now breaking) in order to (1) keep their abuse from the public and (2) keep their “fame and fortune” occupations to which they are apparently addicted and morally compromised.
LikeLiked by 4 people
to add to your list, Daniel, accusers might be (3) tempted by media/ money/ fame to destroy a competitor by slander
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does the left end up getting the worst end of their own weapons? I don’t know if these claims are true or not. And even if they are, does it warrant all of the damage these accusations are causing? This victim culture is simply the most toxic thing we have and many simply will not see it for what it is.
People used to defend themselves in various ways including exiting bad situations.
But no. These “victims” are supported by people who say “don’t blame the victim!” That’s pretty dumb. We all know the entertainment world is 100% full of this. They are the least wholesome of them all and we’ve all known it for our entire lives… well most of our lives — we were children once. But we should decide not to act like them.
Don’t blame the victim? Most victims place themselves in positions they shouldn’t. If I entered a gorillia cage and get killed by them, I would be their victim no? But wouldn’t I be the idiot who entered the gorilla cage? At what point do we decide it’s dumb to NOT blame the victim?
In law enforcement, there’s a concept often cited by Colin Flaherty — can’t think of the name of it right now but it’s not far from the safari principle. And it pretty much applies everywhere including, and especially, the entertainment industry.
Good and proper women will not compromise themselves or their reputation by even getting involved in that industry. We all know what it demands and now the left is eating itself with this “#metoo” thing. But let’s not feed the left by claiming we should not “blame the victims,” They kept their mouths shut all this time for their own personal benefit and continued profit within that industry. “Blame” is another word for “holding people accountable for their choices” and no one made them stay in their industry of fame and fortune. It’s the threat of “you’ll never work in this town again” which keeps them there and keeps them silent. How much virtue and integrity is there in that? These victims are simply as responsible as the perpetrators because of the dirty deals they made.
Sure, they were abused … quite likely they were. But they also made a DEAL so they could stay in that industry. That’s a choice they made and shouldn’t they be held to account for that as well? After all, if women decided not to accept it across the board, then there wouldn’t be women in the industry until it cleans itself up. And it would if it wasn’t enabled by the victims willing to make deals.
Bottom line, there’s a lot of people who should be held to account, but that includes those who keep it going by keeping it quiet for so long.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We agree Daniel. It’s all backwards, perverted, upside down. Normal good people don’t do that.
LikeLike
As a woman, with a daughter and granddaughters, perhaps a list of professions where it is reasonable to free from sexual harassment and coercion would be helpful.
Hollywood and television networks are far from the only businesses where women have had to deal with this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why does the left end up getting the worst end of their own weapons? ”
_________________
Because they always accuse others of what they themselves are doing.
And in a modern surveillance state, it is nearly impossible for them not to get caught, eventually.
But most of these people are older, they weren’t raised in a surveillance state, so I sometimes wonder how much they really understand about all the many ways they leave evidence of their crimes. Not saying I do, but I am younger than they are, and it’s hard enough for me to try to understand all of the new technology.
They would be caught immediately, if they were not part of the ‘club’. Look how they weaponize government and target those who are NOT part of their ‘club’.
The only reason they’re being caught now is because unlike the last president (and many before him), the current president is not part of that ‘club’.
And he’s in the driver’s seat.
LikeLike
Moonves shouldn’t have taken big bang literally.
LikeLike
These are the people making decisions on shows and scripts. TV has become the wasteland of PC and perversion being presented as normal. The insane inmates are in charge of the asylum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true – other than certain programs on the ‘retro’ channel; certain programs on PBS; Turner Classic Movies; some NatGeo, HGTV and Smithsonian….the rest simply do not exist in this household. Again, I really think if the FCC under this administration would require that consumers have an a la carte option to cable subscriptions, most of this crap would die on the vine, most especially CNN !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“require that consumers have an a la carte option to cable subscriptions, most of this crap would die on the vine,”
AMEN!
LikeLike
Even the couple of channels I still watch that show old reruns (seriously old reruns–Andy Griffith, Kojak, Carol Burnett show, etc.) air commercials for their new programming in between what I consider wholesome entertainment. I don’t have kids, but if I did, I’d have to give up TV all together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can watch a lot of those old shows on youtube.
LikeLike
I haven’t watched ANY TV in ten years. Haven’t missed it a bit. And, that includes Fox News.
LikeLike
They try to make these shows mainstream simply to “legitimize” their own behavior and, at some point, make it normal.
LikeLike
#MeToo liberals begin to eat their own how poetic. Someone wake me when the Hollywood pedophiles and those involved in pederasty are outed and lose their jobs!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He sounds like a real cad, alright, but I always have to wonder about all these sex oriented claims women bring against influential men many years after they allegedly occur. And how many of these women seduced him to obtain better positions in the company?
LikeLike
One or two ok. We are into the double digits. Sort of like Bill Cosby. But sure. Blame the vicitm, after all she wanted to have him force oral sex on her.
Some of you really need to re-read your posts before posting. Otherwise you might leave the impression you condone this crap.
LikeLike
When it comes to male/female, sexual/relationship dynamics, men and women are on an equal footing. Of course, each incident needs to be judged on its own merits, but women are just as capable of lying, deceiving, cheating, threatening, etc., all the way up to committing murder as men are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well let me know when you have the woman CEO who forced multiple men to perform oral sex on her and I’m with you. Oh, and when denied she violently assulted them.
I know, woman can lie and deceive etc. Especially when there is more than 10. They can all get together so their stories sound the same.
LikeLike
I’ll have to spend a little time researching that. But, if you need examples of a female in a position of authority, abusing that authority, to have sex with male or female, I can come up with a pretty long list for you. Or you can just google ‘teacher arrested for having sex with student.’ Plenty of news articles pop up. BTW these victims are all children/minors.
LikeLike
Working on it.
Ramsey, a Johnson County attorney, dropped out of the race for Kansas’ 3rd district less than 24 hours after an interview with The Star about a 12-year-old lawsuit against her former employer, LabOne, in which a male subordinate alleged that Ramsey had retaliated against him after he rebuffed her sexual advances.
https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article190351399.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cristina Garcia carved out a name as a champion of women’s issues ( AP )
A leading figure in California’s #MeToo sexual harassment movement has been accused of groping a male member of staff from another politician’s office.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/metoo-leader-cristina-garcia-california-sexual-harassment-accusation-groping-man-a8202766.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then there is a very long list of young women who married much older men. They are well known by the term “Gold Diggers”.
https://listabuzz.com/top-10-famous-females-who-slept-their-way-to-the-top/
LikeLike
“Sexual harassment is not just about sexual innuendo or jokes or pats on the butt, it’s about power and intimidation, so the cases I’ve handled (involving women harassers), it’s normally a woman in a control position and using that power to intimidate men,” Harrison says.
“Sometimes there are sexual overtures, inappropriate touching without consent, offers for quid pro quo or sex for promotion,” he added. “A lot of times it’s a powerful woman in an organization who will talk down or treat a man different from his female counterparts.”
But men can be reluctant to come forward to complain due to fear of mockery, he says. Men may also buy into the notion that female-on-male harassment isn’t even possible.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2017/12/18/women-rarely-accused-sexual-harassment-and-theres-reason-why/905288001/
LikeLike
@rf121
Considering none of us were present when these allegations of sexual abuse occurred, all anyone can do is speculate about the truth. I don’t accept salacious accusations made by anyone until there is a guilty plea in court.
I’m not saying any or all of these women are lying, I’m just saying women have climbed the corporate ladder for decades by sleeping their way up. That is especially true in Hollywood.
LikeLike
Well, I don’t mean to be pedantic so please excuse me if I am but historically one of the really big draws of the left is amorality because morality is just an unnecessary vestige of that cult called
Christianity. We are all just material beings without souls. Whatever people do is just things people do, no right, no wrong. Hence, thieves, liars, deviants migrate to the left. This is the devil at his finest and he is mighty fine. Evil never sleeps but collapses when good finally takes the field, I.e. Donaldus Maximus and his merry band of deplorables. MAGA/KAG!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you want to get into a discussion about the priests in the Catholic Church?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“So you want to get into a discussion about the priests in the Catholic Church?”
__________________
I would.
I would start with asking where is the authority, example or command for a separate ‘priestly class’ in Christianity as it is revealed in the New Testament?
Old Testament Judaism had a ‘priestly class’, the requirement was that priests could only be from one of the 12 tribes of Israel, the Levites, of which Aaron, the brother of Moses, was the first high priest. Nobody else could be a priest besides members of the tribe of Levi.
But in New Testament Christianity there is no separate priestly class, and no qualification for any separate ‘priestly class’ can be found.
ALL Christians are ‘priests’ (1 Peter 2:9) and Jesus Christ is our High Priest (Hebrews 8:1, Hebrews 5:8-10, et al).
One might point out that Jesus was not of the tribe of Levi, but of the tribe of Judah. This is true, and God’s Word reveals understanding on this matter:
…………………….
“If therefore perfection were by the Levitical priesthood, (for under it the people received the law,) what further need was there that another priest should rise after the order of Melchisedec, and not be called after the order of Aaron? [12] For the priesthood being changed, there is made of necessity a change also of the law. [13] For he of whom these things are spoken pertaineth to another tribe, of which no man gave attendance at the altar.
[14] For it is evident that our Lord sprang out of Juda; of which tribe Moses spake nothing concerning priesthood. [15] And it is yet far more evident: for that after the similitude of Melchisedec there ariseth another priest, [16] Who is made, not after the law of a carnal commandment, but after the power of an endless life. [17] For he testifieth, Thou art a priest for ever after the order of Melchisedec.” (Hebrews 7:11-17)
…………………….
So there is no separate ‘priestly class’, according to God’s Word, in New Testament Christianity.
If any church has a separate ‘priestly class’, I don’t doubt they have some authority to do so; but whatever that authority it, it does not come from God or His Word.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The veil of the temple was rent from top to bottom, from heaven to earth, by Jesus’ sacrifice and God’s goodwill to us. God initiated all of it, and that veil was the symbolic of the priestly seperation between the ordinary believer and God Himself.
Jesus HATED the hierarchical classes, who kept the truth of Himself from the common man. His vitriol was reserved for them, and them only! The LAST thing He would want is another set of man-made “veils”, another layer of hierarchy, placed between Him and His People.
And He will not give His Glory to another, including His mother. That is usurpation and abomination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would also point out this:
………………………….
“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.” (Matthew 18:6, KJV)
“Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.” (Matthew 8:10, KJV)
………………………….
Sexual abuse of children is not even the sin of fornication (which is consensual), but it is rape. It is child rape.
Jesus Christ addressed the 7 churches of Asia in Revelation (chapters 2 and 3), five of which were in danger of having their candlesticks removed by the Lord for the corruption that had crept into their midst.
But unless the doctrine of the Nicolaitans was child rape (this doctrine is not defined in Revelation), nothing those five churches had done was the rape of children under their charge and authority.
……………………….
“So hast thou also them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitans, which thing I hate. [16]
Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth.” (Revelation 2:15-16)
……………………….
Some say that the Holy Spirit protects the church from corruption. This is manifestly not so, for the Holy Spirit was in the world since the church was established in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost in Acts chapter, which happened long before the churches of Asia were established, and before the Book of Revelation was written.
And unlike many churches today, there is no dispute that the 7 churches addressed directly by the Lord in Revelation belonged to Him.
LikeLike
edit / correction: “This is manifestly not so, for the Holy Spirit was in the world since the church was established in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost in Acts chapter two“
LikeLike
Did not Jesus himself create the hierarchy when he selected the Apostles can gave them the “keys” ? He modeled it on an organic development from the old covenant to the new . He understood as well the the barque would be infiltrated by the judases . He even allowed Judas at the table where he celebrated the New Covenant in His Blood . He garanteed that infant “ church” by the shedding of his blood and promised the the gates of hell would not prevail against it .
LikeLike
Excellent points, Scott.
Thank you for relying on the truth of Scripture. My only possible additions to your points are 1st and 2nd Timothy and Titus… There the obligations and life of a shepherd/overseer are explained. Celebacy is NOT required or even implied. In fact, pretty much the opposite… Husband of but one wife…
Speaking of movie metaphors, in the original Star Wars movie, right after Luke Skywalker scores his direct hit with his “photon torpedoes” or restated as Light Bombs, there is that moment of stunned silence on the Death Star bridge… Standby, Standby…
Then – KABOOM –
Just wondering.
V.D.M.A.
LikeLike
CBS (ViaCom) seems to have a major problem with this particular issue (Charlie Rose, Sumner Redstone, Les Moonves).
NBC (Comcast, General Electric) has also had its fair share of accusations (Matt Lauer and I feel like I’m missing someone else).
Fox (Fox) has dealt with accusations (Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly).
Which leads me to ask what (or who) is ABC (Disney) hiding under its rocks, and when do they get flipped over?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abc disney seem to have pedos. Also John Lasseter, the head of pixar, has been fired for his sexual harrassment recently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So does CBS. See Dan Harmon at Nickelodeon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting parallels to Al Gore masseuse complaints; here they involve big ticket hotels who were informed in real time, allegedly. Lawsuits are only beginning.
LikeLike
From Reuters: “CBS has negotiated an estimated $100 million settlement with Moonves, sources told Reuters. CBS will donate a portion of that settlement to an unnamed charity…” Uh-huh…an unnamed leftie charity you can bet on that!
However, does it occur to anyone that Moonves might be innocent, especially of the rape? When money is involved, accusers just might say anything to get a portion. Moonves is a good looking man with a great personality, is totally knowledgeable about the business, and, yes, has/had power to hire and fire. It doesn’t mean he’s automatically an awful human being. The couple of times I spoke with him on the phone (never met him in person), he was polite and businesslike.
From my own experience I can say that out of the years working in the film industry, NO ONE–male or female–who had power over me ever harassed me, attacked me, or forced me to have sex…NEVER. Without conceit I can also say that I was quite a good looking woman, talented, dressed well, and was a conscientious worker on whatever project I was assigned. There were many times I was alone with producers, casting personnel, writers, craftspeople who could have taken advantage but they didn’t. Why? Because the majority of people in the film industry are simply good people who just want to do their jobs and not get in messy situations.
Those who didn’t have power over me–such as my co-workers or craftspeople or various studio employees–may have said a few off-color things or used sexual innuendo on occasion. However, my solution to that type of behavior was to tell them to buzz off. I had no problems with defending myself or informing my boss that a certain person was out of line.
However, I knew young women who went out of their way to be provocative and suggestive to various executives so they could achieve their goals of fame, fortune, fur coats and jewelry. Innocent they were not. There are those men, of course, who take advantage of the offers. But it’s a two-way street. AND it happens in ever industry.
In the Conservative world, because the film industry has been leftie for some time now and produces a lot of leftie propaganda, it’s “in” to think the worst of all film people, from the maintenance workers to the very top directors. Oh, yes, evil incarnate! Aside from their predominate hate-Trump politics, for the most part film workers are decent individuals; and there are more who are pro-Trump than is realized, but they stay out of public politics.
I’m retired now and don’t go to the studio every day and maybe all H has broken out in the last ten years and everyone is harassing the heck out of the poor underlings. But I doubt it.
All I’m trying to say is please have some perspective here. If we don’t like leftie film making, then boycott it. If a certain TV/cable enterprise offends, turn it off and let the executives know why. But tarring everyone with the same brush simply isn’t fair.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lucille, while I’m sure you’re correct about good people working in the media, sexual harassment is only one of numerous insidious problems
The MS Media as a whole, an entity, is corrupt & vile, and you’re talking to people who simply don’t give a shit about it or the people employed in it
I for one wouldn’t work in an industry based on lies, deception & dishonesty. I value integrity & honor more than a paycheck
Good people who work & stay in an industry based on lies & deception are simply part of the problem too
There’s no way to get around that
LikeLike
Sorry. If you work for a film financed/produced by David Geffen or Spielberg you are complicit. And that’s just one example. People knew about Cosby and kept their mouths shut. People knew about the production staff of Growing Pains and kept their mouths shut – except Kirk Cameron. And on and on.
LikeLike
CBS is a very tolerant company
It tolerates dishonesty, lies, blatant bias & discrimination, subversion, anti-Americanism, criminality & yes, even sexual harassment & vile conduct
The only thing they will not & cannot tolerate is getting caught
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think this is so hilarious. The fake News media created this whole #Me Too movement, partially to take President Trump down..now they are all being taken down instead. Live by the Me Too sword, die by the Me Too sword.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karma
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t Ronan Farrow start the #Me Too! movement?
LikeLike
Effectively.
LikeLike
A pervert got 100 million? Women should sue him until kingdom come.
LikeLike
Years ago in a different industry altogether, we had hired a good looking female. Most of the guys were more than happy to , let’s say, show her attention. I wasn’t one of them. I was in upper management and there was really no reason for us to interact. So you can imagine my surprise when she accused me of sexual misconduct. Long story short, after the investigation, she was fired. In today’s environment, I would have been thrown to the wolves. Sometimes there really are two sides of the story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ronan Farrow would be advised to sleep with one eye open.
LikeLike
This should knock Julie Chen down a few pegs and wipe the smug judgy look off her face. She’s always poo poo’ing other people’s behaviour on her talk show. She also was only too happy to report and promote the lies and venom that Omagrossa spewed about President Trump on Celeb Big Brother. Karma came a’ callin’ in the form of the Trump boomerang.
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to her wikipedia page….She began dating Leslie Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Television, during his marriage to Nancy Wiesenfeld Moonves,
LikeLike
Well isn’t that just charming. To quote Dr. Phil about cheaters .. If they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you.
I bet Julie calls in sick tomorrow for The Talk.
LikeLike
Yep, but she will probably be busy making sure hubby gets his 100 millon plus. After all half of that is hers. I’m sure in the up coming divorce, she will state how humilated she was about this, and she deserves lots of money.
LikeLike
Not to mention all of the plastic surgery she’s had done and denies.https://media.glamour.com/photos/57e13a5be370d38057848383/master/pass/julie-chen-social.jpg
LikeLike
One Sessions stepping down would please me more than a
thousandmillion Moonveses stepping down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, what did y’all expect?!
With a name like Lester. . .
LikeLike
Be careful what you wish for…
LikeLike
What about CBS “News” president David Rhodes, the brother of Obama advisor and NYU creative writing program alumnus Ben “Rat Face” Rhodes?
LikeLike
Well he is officially gone. His severence on hold until they decide the outcome of “investigations” or until no one is looking.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-09/moonves-out-cbs-after-new-sexual-misconduct-claims-settlement-package-withheld
LikeLike