“CBS CEO Les Moonves Will Step Down Following New Sexual Harassment Allegations and Lawsuit Settlement…”

Three hours after Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker outlined another six women coming forward with harassment claims against the embattled chief executive of CBS, bringing the total number of accusers to twelve, CBS unofficially reports a deal reached with CEO Leslie Moonves and his exit from the media company. An official announcement is expected on Monday.

The CBS Corporation was already in litigation over control of the organization with the controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. The new allegations of sexual misconduct presented today by the New Yorker appear to have spurred a settlement of the already existing lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are reported to be announced on Monday.

Reuters Report – New Yorker Report – Fox News Report.

CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story https://t.co/sLf0mzfzdq — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 9, 2018

CBS settles lawsuit over company control; Moonves to resign: sources https://t.co/rRj8RThKxo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 9, 2018

BREAKING: CBS CEO Les Moonves to resign after sexual misconduct claims, sources say. https://t.co/ymLNggZXU3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2018

Moonves may still make $100 million PLUS on the way out the door. But different sources are saying different things about that. The CBS board still has two law firms looking into his alleged misconduct… pic.twitter.com/JGM6K3jatH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 9, 2018

Advertisements