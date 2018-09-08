Ezra Levant Contemplates Justin From Canada Intentionally Sabotaging U.S-Canada Trade Deal…

Ezra Levant from Rebel Media outlines even more evidence of Justin from Canada taking specific steps to intentionally sabotage the Canadian economy.  A few days ago Mr. Levant posited some interesting considerations:  If Justin were NOT intentionally trying to bring hardship to Canadians, what would he be doing differently?

After this broadcast the employment report from the Canadian government was published.  The economy lost 52,000 jobs in August alone.  Read THIS to see just one example of Justin destroying 8,000 Canadian jobs in a 24 hour period:  “Eight thousand jobs disappeared this morning, and one of them was mine.” MORE

127 Responses to Ezra Levant Contemplates Justin From Canada Intentionally Sabotaging U.S-Canada Trade Deal…

  1. FofBW says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Trudeau must think he is executing O’s failed strategy.

  2. stg58animalmother says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Never heard of an injun named Stuart Phillip.

    (My apologies, Chief Dan George)

  3. Rhoda R says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    You just have to know that Trudeau is in constant contact with Obama. Apparently, having given up on sending the US down the Venezuelan path, Obama is settling for Canada to lead the way, hoping that the stress of failed states to the north as well as the south would crater the US and THEN they would be able to usher in New World Order Global Peace (spit).

  4. parteagirl says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    This was the same thing I contemplated about Obama at the beginning: was he incompetent or nefarious? Or both?

      • parteagirl says:
        September 8, 2018 at 11:29 pm

        Agreed.
        Wow- given the differences in population size, Canada’s loss of 52,000 jobs would roughly feel like the loss of half a million jobs here.

        • dallasdan says:
          September 9, 2018 at 12:29 am

          Yep. It’s unfortunate that many good people in Canada are going to be hurt before Trudeau can be ousted. However, that will not quickly resolve the problem, because his version of Obama’s deep state cabal of both elected and un-elected officials will have to be rooted out over a lengthy period of time.

          We are seeing clearly that corruption in government, in whatever country, state, or municipality, can be as difficult to remove as metastatic cancer in the human body.

          • Carrie2 says:
            September 9, 2018 at 1:14 am

            dallasdan, but never forget in today’s modern medical world many cancers can be stopped and disappear, hence the Obama/Trudeau cancers are too seriously gone to stop or cure but the two countries will survive as these two dead will allow much to be changed and improved if we stand tall for our Republic and the Canadians stand tall for their country.

    • truthseeker39525 says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      ParTgirl:
      Yes (to all)

    • kiskiminetas says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

      He was a plant by the deep state that were told to do so by globalists which told the EU countries to let in hordes of muslim people which many were islamic extremists. Obamanation was a planted mouthpiece to do their bidding just as hillary and other corrupt congress people were lackey’s to their bidding.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Both plus Pure Evil.

    • Tall Texan says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Yes – Incompetent and nefarious except you forgot stupid. Rule #1 with libtards – you should always assume they are stupid – either intellectually, emotionally – or in the case of the Teleprompter-in-Chief, both.

      Liked by 1 person

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Mr. Levant’s examples show that the Canadian’s are not as proficient at employing Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” type tactics as the Americans are. Perhaps because they have not had enough practice, considering they had more control of the media outlets in the decades preceding the Internet & social media.

    • The Devilbat says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Trudeau has flooded Canada with muslims. He refused to take in the last wave of Hispanics as they are not useful in undermining Christianity and western culture. The big plan is for a one world, communist government – tyranny where there will be a ruling class and hungry serfs.

      Liked by 2 people

      • Carrie2 says:
        September 9, 2018 at 1:16 am

        The Devilbat, and the best part is they think they will be welcomed and held with esteem once the takeover should take place. This indicates the know nothing about history because they will be the first to be executed as untrustworthy! I love happy endings!

    • parteagirl says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      Oh dear lord. What is CANADA getting in return? I don’t even know what to say.

      • 6x47 says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

        Canada has two options: Take it or leave it. Canada has fewer people than California, and if they were a US state their economy would be #3, behind Texas and just ahead of New York.

        Justin, you have no pull. You have nothing to offer, and nothing to threaten.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      So, at the very end of that interview it is admitted that if the United States becomes energy independent, then it will create big problems for Canada.

      Let them sell their energy elsewhere. MAGA.

      Earlier it was asked “What concessions is the US willing to give up?”.
      Well, since we were screwed over for the past 25 years or so by the original NAFTA deal, my answer would be “ZERO”

    • Normally Quiet Observer says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Canadian benefits from this? Canada has been screwing American business and industry for 25 years – without even so much as “giving us a kiss” once in a while! The benefit you will get is being able to sustain your country, and peoples. THAT is enough!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Is that you, Jim Acosta? More fake information about NAFTA.

      MacKay talks like they are the poor wittle victims, when they (present and former Canadian gov’t people) have been helping themselves to USA cookie jar for decades. MacKay uses very clever, sneaky choices of words, just like the other two, Freeland and Justine

      I feel badly for our Canadian Treepers….who is heading for some deep hurt.

    • yucki says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Maybe they ought to fasten their seatbelts…

    • GB Bari says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:10 am

      Peter McKay asks (rhetorically) what’s in the negotiation that Canada gets, and asks why Canada has to give up items while the US isn’t giving up anything..

      Talk about being “lost” on the facts. He completely misses the huge cumulative trade deficits the US has already racked up (totaling $923Billion*) with Canada since NAFTAs inception in 1993.

      Having already “gotten” nearly a Trillion dollars trade surplus from the US, McKay shows his cluelessness by asking that question. Canada needs to forget about “getting” any more from it’s very generous neighbor.

      Reciprocal trade, Peter.

      *Source: https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c1220.html#2017

    • WSB says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:22 am

      Freeland is just scary.

  7. MontanaMel says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    IF I hear “Snowbird” just one more time……I’ll show you openings in the space/time continuum that you never even suspected could exist…

    that is what I think of “Canadian Content” – cira 1972.

  8. scott467 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    “Ezra Levant from Rebel Media outlines even more evidence of Justin from Canada taking specific steps to intentionally sabotage the Canadian economy.”

    __________________

    Didn’t Hussein do the exact same thing to ours?

    Aren’t these globalists all working toward the same objective?

    Don’t the nations of the West, particularly America, have to be brought to their knees as a critical part of the globalist plan?

    Weaken the military.

    Fill the government with subversives.

    Incite hatred among the races.

    Destroy the economy.

    Destroy the culture.

    Attack Christianity at every opportunity.

    Flood the country with islamic psychopaths and MS13 among the millions of others who have nothing in common with American culture and have no desire to assimilate.

    Run human trafficking and pedophilia through major charities and religious organizations (churches) and pay for it all with federal funds.

    And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

    On every front, in every way possible, sabotage and subversion, destruction from within.

    • truthseeker39525 says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      Well Said, Scott!

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      I have to agree. The people who serve these globalists seem to be faced with a choice:

      (1) Do our bidding, and we will change your country to our liking, and you will not be destroyed. We may even grant you enormous power.

      OR

      (2) If you fail to do our bidding, we will destroy you, and find somebody else to destroy your country.

      What kind of people DO THIS?

      • scott467 says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:47 am

        “What kind of people DO THIS?”

        Evil people.

        But I don’t think any of the Western leaders ‘organically’ rose to their position of power, so there would be no need for a ‘do our bidding or we destroy you’ confrontation.

        I think most if not all of them are ‘groomed’ from an early age for exactly the role they are playing.

        Trudope certainly is, the son of a globalist Castro-lover if I understand correctly.

        I suspect we will find out that Hussein was groomed and sponsored from an early age by Al-Waleed bin Talal and other islamic subversive elements of Saudi Arabia. Paid for Hussein’s college, got him into Harvard, and owned him ever since.

        Financed his Illinois Senate campaign and financed his presidential campaign.

        You have Clinton with Huma, whose family has deep ties to Muslim Brotherhood. John Brennan apparently converted to islam while he was CIA station chief in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia, again!).

        You have this email released by Wikileaks showing how Hussein’s administration hired based on race and islamic religion:

        ………………………………
        “According to an email chain from 2008, John Podesta received lists of exclusively Muslims and Asians to be considered for jobs in the Obama administration. The email chain revealed that in this process, Middle Eastern Christians were purposefully excluded, or set aside in a separate list, with an aide writing,

        ‘In the candidates for top jobs, I excluded those with some Arab American background but who are not Muslim (e.g., George Mitchell). Many Lebanese Americans, for example, are Christian. In the last list (of outside boards/commissions), most who are listed appear to be Muslim American, except that a handful (where noted) may be Arab American but of uncertain religion (esp. Christian)’.”

        “Within the lists themselves, candidates were further broken down, with every candidate labeled by their nationality and sometimes race.

        This follows a pattern of the Obama Administration using race and religion to determine hiring, with other leaked emails showing potential political appointees being labeled with an F for female, B for black, H for Hispanic, and M for Muslim.

        Another Wikileaks release showed the Obama transition team keeping extensive lists of non-white candidates for administration posts.”

        http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/24/leaked-obama-team-kept-list-of-muslims-for-top-jobs-excluded-non-muslims/
        ………………………………

        • yucki says:
          September 9, 2018 at 1:35 am

          I think most if not all of them are ‘groomed’ from an early age for exactly the role they are playing.
          Groomed, then placed.
          Something like a Macron or the Kamel Harris woman, suddenly everywhere…

    • oncefired says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:07 am

      For Globalism to take Control over a Country – they need to kill 3 things
      1) Self Reliance
      2) Common Religion
      3) Patriotism

      Hence the looting of the US and sending all the jobs overseas via bad trade deals creates people to rely on the Government for Food-stamps, Welfare, etc. They have no job or are working two jobs creates a sense of helplessness. Once they have the majority relying on the Government, then they have control. Obamacare was another measure at control, luckily President Trump came along before it could be completely implemented, but is still did uncalculable damage. The other things that bind the people of a Country together is Patriotism & Religion, the way to destroy them is just plain open the Borders and let people flow in, especially people they know have no interest in assimilation and religions that are not tolerant of other religions. I honestly believe that if The Hag had been elected the final nails would have been in the coffin of our Republic. Obama (or his Boss) did a great job of destroying what he could but he fell short and The Elite/Globalists or what ever you may want to call them knew that and that is why we saw the elaborate plot against Trump. Trump has turned things 180 degrees with most of Congress, Senate and MSM working against him! That is why it is very important that everybody Votes and make sure everybody you know Votes – Drive them to the polls if you have to!

    • The Devilbat says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:38 am

      scott467 BRILLIANT!!! A+++ you hit the nail square on the head.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Exactly!

    • Carrie2 says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Scott 467, that was some time ago able to take place but not in today’s world and never in our Republic if we do what needs to be done: #1 vote republican in Nov. and 2020, #2 be prepared to fight and win, #3 rejoice that we are now woke and they are in danger of being removed from the planet. Things can work out quite well if we get our act together!

  9. Angel Martin says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Never assume conspiracy when stupidity could explain it.

    Goes double for Baby-Doc !

    • GB Bari says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      There ARE people who are both – stupid conspirators.
      But while Justin and Chrystia appear to be stupid, one must accept the fact that they DID manage to get into top positions of power. Not many of us can make that claim.

      But in their case it’s more of being a big fish in a small pond.

      • dallasdan says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:41 am

        Agree, and many of them get away with being stupid because they can artfully dodge the scrutiny of the public eye. The Canadian due have been summarily outed as intellectual dolts, principally because they have attempted their masquerade on the world stage, where the lights are bright and so are the players.

        I admit to finding pleasure in seeing posers exposed and humiliated.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      Sorry – I’ve seen too much smart evil that knows how to hide under DUMB. And it EVOLVES into existence.

      There is EVIL behind this confederacy of dunces! 😉

    • KingBroly says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:26 am

      The Patriotism angle has quite a few pieces of evidence to back it, like the Independence Day tariffs. You’re now seeing massive chirping about patriotism and whatnot. All the while the Conservative Party breaks up at the worst time. Trudeau has no foreign leverage against the US, but has received a lot of domestic leverage because of that stupid move.

  10. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Never thought sparkle socks would be sabotaging the trade negotiations to hurt his own country. Although I did think sparkle socks was trying to hurt PDJT as tariffs were targeted in republican districts. Sparkle Hussein Socks does follow in mentor’s footsteps.

    In the early 2000’s I invested in a Canadian oil exploration and extraction company. The company just completed development and testing of an oil extraction process to be used along the south shore of the Hudson Bay. As soon as the company began using the process laws were enacted “protecting” the Hudson Bay shoreline. Stock tanked. Luckily I get out with some equity.

    • Turranos says:
      September 9, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Stopping the pipeline is how these loons make progress, WOW!

      • Angel Martin says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:43 am

        Not necessarily. I know of oil industry geologists who were hired by indian tribes to help define their “sacred sites”.

        Some of this is just various gov’t created “stakeholders” who are out for a payoff. Some of it is enviro groups who want to stop everything.

        If you want to find real “foreign influence” on Canadian or US politics, look at Saudi and Russian funding of anti fracking and anti pipeline groups.

  11. tav says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    “Fighting the foreign enemy” is a classic tactic of trying to shore up falling domestic support.

  12. Cathy M. says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    I feel for the Canadians who did Not vote for the boy king.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    The Canadians have no one to blame but themselves! This save the planet MORON was elected by the citizens of Canada 🇨🇦. He is not only going to destroy the Energy Sector but he is also going to destroy the Automobile Sector as well. Our President is going to impose the 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported into our country from Canada 🇨🇦. It is just a matter of when at this point.

    Keep on eye on the Toyota Factory! They will be one of the first to leave.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/toyotas-trump-problem-its-best-selling-vehicle-in-the-u-s-isnt-made-in-america-1527678293

    From the article linked above:

    More than half of the RAV4 are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada

    TOKYO— Toyota Motor Corp. TM -0.74% said Wednesday that its shipments from Japan to the U.S. rose 22% in April, highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher tariffs on imports.

    The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S. More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

    Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it was considering a plan that would increase tariffs on cars and car parts, citing national security concerns, with possible duties on automobile imports of up to 25%.

    You are going to see a mass exodus occur rather quickly! That will be an additional 150K Canadians without a job.

    However, Justin, Barnie the Dinosaur 🦖 and the folks from Ottawa will make sure they increase the number of cows 🐄 so that those workers will have jobs squeezing milk 🥛 for them to not only drink but swim in as well.

    • fleporeblog says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      This tweet from our President tells you exactly what will happen to Canada 🇨🇦 once those tariffs go into effect. The Multinational Auto Sector will scream and complain and our President will put out a similar tweet.

      He knows that Money talks and BS walks! Sorry Canada 🇨🇦 it is not personal its business!

    • parteagirl says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:49 pm

      Obama: Cash for Clunkers
      Trudeau: Cars for Cows

    • tav says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      How can you tell if a man is honest? Just ask him if he believes in global warming, especially as “settled science” and something at all apocalyptic.

      If he says he does, you know you are dealing with a crook.

      • evadouglas says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:04 am

        ‘Useful idiot’ is far more likely the case.

      • The Devilbat says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:48 am

        tav, Denmark recently put a hefty tax on beef and dairy products. The Danish government said that it was because cows fart and cause global warming. Now don’t get me wrong but I am pretty sure that those Canadian cows all fart as well. Justin would seem to be responsible for backing a global warming causative industry.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:07 am

      Great posts today, Flep, and much appreciated – including the outlook for the Mid-Terms.

      I’d speculate that the 22% jump in Toyota Exports in April was a planned build-up in RAV4 inventory to cover the transition period in moving manufacturing from Canada to America.

      President Trump’s announced Tariff Plans for China et al have likely “shocked the world”.

      Then the Apple tweet on how simple it is to avoid the tariff pain.

      He’s unquestionably created “Tariff Believers” among the Auto Industry, along with Mexico, the EU, Japan and now Canada.

      I’m begging Bilateral Trade Deal talks are progressing quickly with Japan, including an allowed transition period for Auto Exports-without-Tariff from Japan while Plants are moved to or built in America.

      • fleporeblog says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

        Your right BKR! The Japanese will also include closing that plant as part of the negotiations.

        Ford already decided against manufacturing cars that were suppose to be sent to our country next year. They know damn well that our President isn’t bluffing.

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          September 9, 2018 at 12:43 am

          Then there’s China:

          AFTER our Trade Deficit DISAPPEARS

          AFTER they withdraw from and DISMANTLE their South China Sea Islands

          AFTER they pay REPARATIONS
          • Disgorging Investments in America used to steal IP
          • Permitting companies to relocate manufacturing facilities in industries that stole IP or cheated on trade from China to America
          • Funding through Tariffs the annual costs of American Cybersecurity to defend against Chinese IP Theft in the future
          • Setting Massive Financial Penalties for any Social Media or Internet Company that engages in suppression of free speech, as part of a Bilateral Deal

        • dallasdan says:
          September 9, 2018 at 12:56 am

          I am very confident that the President informed PM Abe months ago that Toyota will very likely need to plan on moving its production facility out of Canada. Such a “heads-up” is a courtesy between leaders who like each other and work well together. Moreover, it supports the reasoning behind a sudden and significant increase in exports of the vehicle to the USA.

      • fleporeblog says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:32 am

        https://www.wsj.com/articles/ford-scraps-plan-to-import-china-built-small-car-due-to-tariff-cost-1535729401?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/rqUE3UR4ds

        From the article linked above:

        Ford Motor Co. F -2.27% has ditched plans to import its Focus compact vehicle from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect in July.

        The U.S. auto maker had planned to begin shipping a new version of the Focus from China, starting in the second half of 2019. But a new 25% tariff upended the economic case for the import plan, said Kumar Galhotra, the company’s head of North America.

        Ford will instead discontinue the Focus nameplate for the U.S. market after selling down the current supply.

        The tariff made it a “very difficult business case for us, so we’re choosing to deploy these resources elsewhere,” Mr. Galhotra told reporters during a conference call Friday.

        Mr. Galhorta said Ford didn’t seek a tariff exemption for the Focus.

        Mr. Galhotra said the decision would have “marginal” impact on the auto maker’s future sales in the U.S., where Ford plans to increase the number of nameplates it offers to 23 within five years—from 20 today—despite plans to eliminate several car lines. Ford has said it would add more trucks, SUVs, and electric and hybrid models to respond to consumer demands.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:11 am

      We’re in for a wild stock market for the balance of the month, if not the lead-up to the Mid-Terms!

  14. Paul B. says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Looks like the Canadian media is every bit as bad as ours. Is this happening all over the world? Most likely.

    • parteagirl says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      Yes, the CBC just might be worse than CNN, if that’s even possible. And the BBC and SABC (South Africa) along with other English-speaking European networks simply copy/paste our own CNN making Fake News a global phenomenon. Yay.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      Know any countries where the media predominantly promotes individual liberty, small government, capitalism, and truly free markets?

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        September 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

        Wait for it …
        America is the most “hospitable environment for investment on the planet”.

        Investors are going to be flooding into our market, as the word filters out, and foreigners realize that the Power of Trump cannot be matched against the Globalist Bloodsuckers in their own markets.

        They lack the vision, the leadership, the fighter’s attitude tenacity, the integrity, the leverage, the Deplorables, the creativity, the business skills, the scope of economic education and experience, the interpersonal influence, the media mastery, the decisiveness, the capacity to drive organizational & operational scalability, the experience to thwart opponents, the capacity for action across multiplying and interrelated initiatives, and the SPEED and VORACITY of EXECUTION.

      • auntiefran413 says:
        September 9, 2018 at 1:37 am

        Crickets

    • The Devilbat says:
      September 9, 2018 at 12:53 am

      The European media is just as bad as ours. The problem is that most people there grew up being told that the media in their country is 100% accurate and honest. My dumb assed brother in law in England believes all the rubbish that is put out. He hates Trump and calls him a belligerent bully. Funny that, I read that same description in the UK Telegraph.

  15. Chicago->Arizona says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Cloward–Piven strategy et al. ,…. Canadian style.

    • parteagirl says:
      September 8, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      They just might have to go to single payer healthcare- oh, wait.

      • Chicago->Arizona says:
        September 8, 2018 at 11:53 pm

        There are 8 levels of control to create a social state.
        1) Healthcare – Control healthcare and you control the people

        2) Poverty – Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.

        3) Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

        4) Gun Control – Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.

        5) Welfare -Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income)

        6) Education -Take control of what people read and listen to ; take control of what children learn in school.

        7) Religion -Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools

        8) Class Warfare -Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.

        • GB Bari says:
          September 9, 2018 at 12:08 am

          That all depends on the system of government and state of the economy that you’re starting from. In Canada’s case, they have gone Socialist without several of those steps. In their case, socialism will cause many if not most of those problems.

        • Tall Texan says:
          September 9, 2018 at 1:37 am

          This is a god list, but Inthink it misses “information” – i.e. the media and overlooks how and why leftards ALWAYS want to restrict orvshut down a free press.

  16. Mr BiG Time says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    That Ezra guy is fantastic ! Spot on!

  17. Bone Fish says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Funny how true believers always succumb to the Tinker Bell Effect, because they believe so intensely, they inevitably begin to see everything as confirmation of their deeply held beliefs. Fanatics see only that which confirms their fanaticism.

  18. truthseeker39525 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    From the article:
    “If Justin were NOT intentionally trying to bring hardship to Canadians, what would he be doing differently?”
    EXACTLY the same thing as I thought, then said, about Obama in the USA!
    I gave Obama the benefit of the doubt for as long as I could, then finally I gave in….. Obama was not ‘incompetent’. As Scott467 said in his earlier comment, Obama was deliberately, and in every area and way possible, working to weaken and destroy (“Fundamentally Transform” were his words) the America that I grew up in and love.

    Obama, move to Venezuela. Maybe you can show them the ‘correct’ way to impose Communism there. (hint…. it never has worked, and it ain’t gonna work now.)

  19. Trumper says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I worked on the Horizon project for a company out of Abilene in 2007. Many of the Canadians including most of Fort Mc Murray had high hopes for a secure future. It has been one boom bust cycle after another with many suicides caused by loss of work.
    Trudeau, a globalist puppet is doing his job just like obumbler and hilldebeast if she had won.

    God we dodged the end of our nation. I thank God for President Donald Trump everyday.

  20. Deplore Able says:
    September 9, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Reminds me of the movie Blazing Saddles. The mob is approaching the Sheriff (Richard Prior). The Sheriff puts his gun to his head and says “Next one make a move, the the n….. gets it.”
    Trudeau plays the role of the sheriff.

  21. Bubby says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:12 am

    My guess is that obama or Hillary or such has convinced Justin Trudeau that President Trump will be impeached after the fall elections and the deep state establishment will resume control of the Federal government. That President Trump is just a small speed bump who will be dealt with shortly so stay the course everything Trump has done will be reversed in short order and Canada will be saved not America. That Justin believes the fake msm push polls that everyone hates Trump and there is a blue wave coming and President Trump will be soon forgotten. Reestablishing the deep state status quo by getting rid of Trump is what Trudeau, the euroweannies, China and Russia all want! Trudeau has been sucked into the American leftist histerics of Trump being completely isolated and mentally deranged. Defiantly confronting President Trump will earn him accolades from his leftist comrades. Perhaps a new prize or achievement award can be given to him like the one just given obama for outstanding ethics! Canada you’re toast! Godspeed President Trump!

  22. Janie M. says:
    September 9, 2018 at 1:58 am

    I love Ezra, Mr. BiG. First became familiar with him due to Stefan Molyneux’s interview video during which Ezra provided a detailed bio. on “Justine.” It was quite enlightening.

  23. Lulu says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:21 am

    It’s what Obama did. Who owns Justin?

  24. James Hilton says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:55 am

    Trudeau and Freeman are both progressives/neo-Marxists. Their motivation in these trade deal negotiations will ultimately be comparable to the ongoing no-deal Brexit situation with the EU and the Theresa May government because they all share the same extreme leftist ideology. Any deal which benefits a Western nation state will be rejected out of hand. And any deal which benefits the Trump and Brexit people most certainly won’t be completed because in their warped minds we are fascists. You don’t do deals with fascists… even if they are the fascists.

