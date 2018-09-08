Ezra Levant Contemplates Justin From Canada Intentionally Sabotaging U.S-Canada Trade Deal…

Ezra Levant from Rebel Media outlines even more evidence of Justin from Canada taking specific steps to intentionally sabotage the Canadian economy. A few days ago Mr. Levant posited some interesting considerations: If Justin were NOT intentionally trying to bring hardship to Canadians, what would he be doing differently?

.

After this broadcast the employment report from the Canadian government was published. The economy lost 52,000 jobs in August alone. Read THIS to see just one example of Justin destroying 8,000 Canadian jobs in a 24 hour period: “Eight thousand jobs disappeared this morning, and one of them was mine.” MORE

