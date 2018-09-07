Sixty Day DOJ/FBI Election Window Closes Today…

The 2018 Mid-Term elections are sixty days away. Today, September 7th, if traditional institutional protocols are followed, is the technical end of any opportunity for FBI and DOJ to publicly release any investigative material that would influence the political landscape.
While it is unknown if Special Counsel Robert Mueller will follow the customary tradition within the 60 day window, it is virtually guaranteed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will. This means that any (presumed to exist) investigations that can collaterally damage the 2018 election -for either party- will be put on hold until after November 6th. The investigation activity may be running in the background, but there will be no public action.
Any ongoing investigations -if any- will likely continue; however, the public release of any information from within the institutions of the DOJ and/or FBI will not happen. There’s no written rule about this, just a general custom and protocol. If this custom is followed we should not anticipate any public releases that would support indictments or accountability toward former political officials and/or politicians participating therein.
That said, there’s a solid argument that Robert Mueller’s team will take the opportunity to pay-back the perceived FBI political violation of this custom (October 2016 regarding the public announcement of the re-opening of the Hillary Clinton investigation), and break the protocol to deliver a retaliatory hit toward President Trump in October 2018.
If, as we have long suspected, the prosecutorial small-group (formerly headed by McCabe and Jim Baker during spygate) selected Mueller, and not vice-versa, then it could be a decision for team leader Andrew Weissmann. Due to the political vindictiveness of Weissmann, he is more likely to carry out an ‘October Surprise‘ political hit while providing Mr. Mueller the optic of clean hands toward the violation.
Additionally, there is a small possibility the Inspector General Michael Horowitz FISA investigation might be carved out from this tradition; and might, just might, release the findings of the third investigation which has been ongoing since March. However, this is only a very small possibility. With the closing of this window, the IG’s FISA report is more likely coming after the November 6th election.
Politically speaking all DC elements, institutions, people and politicians (republicans and democrats), who are opposed to President Trump and/or who might be at risk from exposure of their own duplicitous conduct within the soft-coup effort, will work feverishly over the next 60-days to remove the threat. That means winning the House of Representatives in the November mid-terms.
With that in mind, here’s two likely scenarios:
#1) President Trump loses the House of Representatives. If this happens all of the adverse Special Counsel, DOJ and FBI material will be held until after the new congress takes over on January 3rd of 2019. This would be the “ramp-up” strategy. Narrative efforts toward impeachment will be paramount. Likely Nancy Pelosi would be Speaker of the House; Adam Schiff would be Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; Jerry Nadler would be the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; and Elijah Cummings would be Chairman of the House Oversight Committee.
It would be very politically challenging for President Trump to remove Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray and Bowditch if the Democrats win the House. The Democrats would want to keep them in place because they would hold an aligned interest.
However;
#2) If President Trump and the Republicans can hold the House of Representatives, it seems likely the Special Counsel, DOJ and FBI will dump everything negative into the lame-duck congressional session between November 7th and January 3rd, 2019. The corrupt entities will want to do this while they still have people like: Paul Ryan, Trey Gowdy, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen etc to cover their tracks. This would be the “tamp-down” strategy. [There are around 30 GOP reps leaving at the end of the 115th congressional session along with Jeff Flake and Bob Corker in the upper chamber] The IG FISA report is almost guaranteed to be dumped within this lame-duck congress.
The best case scenario is for President Trump, the MAGA movement and republicans to win the House, perhaps even gain seats, and win a larger majority in the Senate. This is our mission.
If this happens President Trump will have a strong mandate to remove Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein in the DOJ, along with Christopher Wray and David Bowditch in the FBI (and all of their personally selected support officials), and replace them with leadership actually willing to confront the institutional corruption.
ex. Remember that institutional Bias Training that FBI Director Wray said was a priority on June 14th, 2018, after he stated the 2nd IG report showed no institutional bias? Yeah, kinda like the El Chappo funds to build the wall legislation Ted Cruz was promoting in 2016. Both proclamations forgotten before they ate dinner.
So the only public political events that predictably remain within the DOJ calendar within this 60-day window is the Special Counsel sentencing of Michael Flynn (currently scheduled for September 17th); and the potential Special Counsel trial of Paul Manafort.
Every single adverse interest will be working to gain control of the House of Representatives in the next 60-days. Not only are there billions at stake; but there are also indictments and real-life accountability on the line.
We haven’t seen anything yet. Nothing is out of bounds when everything is on the line.
They have been making kitchen sinks for over a year.
Nothing is out of bounds.
For those at risk this mid-term election is a zero-sum war.
Good grief. This thread reads like the hand-wringing during the campaign. We’re in a war, folks. There’s no way forward except into the fray. There isn’t gonna be a cease-fire for 60 days.
Trust Trump.
And for goodness sake start walking & talking like winners.
Stop thrashing what you can’t control (Sessions, Mueller, media) and work on what you can control (getting out the vote).
THAT is how we support our leader.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Somone needs to remind Trump of that it appears sometimes. The New York Times thing is a huge nothing burger. I wish he’s stop giving it life.
LikeLike
I was at my mother-in-laws and she plays Fox News all day and I was like, “Enough of the same crap and stories every hour!” Is there nothing else going on in the country or world to report on then to drone on about the NYT op-ed or Cory Booker’s histrionics? We got it!
LikeLike
Harping on it illustrates what backstabbing liars the left are. Which is good for Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Donald Trump is giving it life then there is a reason. He probably already knows who did it or he had it planted himself. After CNN’s debacle with Lanny Davis, how would it be to embarrass NYT by finding out it was phony or written by a disgruntled fired low level POS after NYT said he was vetted. Or catch and prosecute him and get this stuff ended. If POTUS is giving this story life then the is a benefit to it. #StableGenius
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, Alison!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Alison! All the Chicken Littles run away at the first sign of real or imagined skies falling!
Folks: The protocol is not to release investigative materials about politicians. There is nothing that will prevent DOJ from going after journalists, for example, or other non-politicians.
I for one would love it if a Dem were elected, and the day after the Election and indictment is unsealed that also contains an arrest warrant and the Dem is tossed in jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Allison. Inspiration is exactly what we need the most. Thank God there are still plenty of Treepers that shun the darkness creeping in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something else Sundance failed to point out in his post above…..
America is “woke” like never before…..just not the way the liberals had intended.
See: Nov. 2016 and the historic election of one Donald J. Trump (who won states like Michigan in the process!)
Economy? Check
Peace with North Korea? Check
Slashing gov’t regulations? Check
Tax reform? Check
Killing off Political Correctness and exposing the hypocrisy of it? Check
No, friends, America (and it’s voters) is not about to go back to the left now. Anyone who thinks so doesn’t know politics. At all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But I just listened to Obama tell us the country is in crisis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For socialists, yes, it is a crisis. All this good because of capitalism is too much for them to bear. We’re supposed to be poor global serfs with a few elites at the top pillaging the country of all its spoils with nothing left for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His crisis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! Obama! What a maroon!
LikeLike
I agree my friend, except for one thing. Due to the desperation of the Democrat-Communist, we may see an uptick in election fraud never before seen in American politics this November. After all, what do the Democrat-Communist have to lose . . . . . . . . . . everything??
LikeLiked by 4 people
Homeland Security has been very quiet about this recently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shhhhh! 😉
LikeLike
The guilty parties are government imbedded bureaucrats or appointed by the previous administration. This isn’t the same as a candidate for office or his/her staff. So I have a hard time seeing this technically apply to this matter. Bruce Ohr or nobody related to him is running for office. They can lay off Schiff, et. al, who may be involved after the election. But Strzok, Comeyt, the Ohrs, etc., even Sally Yates and Rice, they are not up for election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I CANNOT WAIT to go vote!
And I’m not alone.
I travel for a living. I rub elbows with blue collar union types 45+ weeks of the year. More times than I can remember, the conversation goes a bit like this: “Man, I’m sure glad Trump beat that woman.” “Me, too!”
Wages are up, hours are up, “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere… the difference between today and the way it was under Obama is still fresh in the minds of these people.
It’s an employee’s market now – the average guy and gal aren’t just clinging to the jobs they have in hopes of making it to retirement in one piece – they have employment options now that weren’t there two years ago – and they know it. You can see it on their faces, and hear it in their voices.
There’s gonna be some serious MAGA voting come November.
The House will NOT be lost.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I sure hope you can kind of nudge them, “we gotta vote to help Trump, can’t have a block of the agenda”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love your firsthand report! Please keep us posted on what the “bread and butter” folks of America are telling you. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Violate this 60 day informal rule with impunity. It’s an imaginary wall that doesn’t have a lick to do with any one mid term race between two challengers and the rules for breaking it are null. The only ones that are not going to break it are boy scouts who don’t know better. This is an imaginary fetter that the left and establishment republicans want us to use to hold conservatives back with.
Look at it for what it is. You have a report that a crime was committed but because of an upcoming election that has nothing to do with either candidate we will with hold the report? This is nonsense and should be treated as nonsense. It’s a way of holding back of information, that needs to be released, to keep the public uninformed. If it was between two specific candidates in a specific race there might be cause to consider it, but it’s not that at all.
When has this ever been done at the level of a mid term or presidential election? Its pure imaginary bull.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is beyond me is the fact that all of these investigations regarding the deep state and soft coup attempt have become political fodder. If there indeed has been criminal activity with regards to FISA, the FBI spygate operations, etc then it is WAY past time to expose the truth to the public. Why have these investigations been turned into polotics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent point. Law enforcement in response to actual crimes is suspended because of a 60 day rule regarding an election?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s just say expect a never ending onslaught of negative news from Mueller and the MSM. They will blow something or many somethings up every single week. This is war and there will be no “winter truce”. The left is ruthless and will not stop. Be ready, put your voice out there, and vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I ain’t no Obi-Wan but I felt a great disturbance in the Treehouse… Happened about a month ago. It’s getting worse.
LikeLike
All we can do is vote because our lives depend on it. If you can, try to get more people to vote Republican.
The left wing media is still a threat, that’s why they never let up. There are some people stupid enough to fall for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark, can you elaborate on what you mean? Thanks.
LikeLike
I could but I won’t. I’m PO’d at the moment and should not have posted what I did. I’ll either get over it or move on….
LikeLike
I’ve seen it and been part of it. The growing demand for Spygate info and action has brought many new people here, including me. The new mix of posters creates a new vibe, and frustration has exploded over the summer because of the DOJ’s sloth pace. This whole thing should have blown up in their traitorous faces already, locking in the midterms for us. But this is Trump’s war, and he calls the shots. He could have declassified months ago (last month Gowdy said he saw Ohr’s notes in Fall 2017).
Might be telling that right before the 60-day limit Joe diGnova says that Rosenstein is under investigation and can’t work on FISA actions, and we hear that a grand jury’s been impaneled for McCabe.
As a famous actor once said, “Mongo only pawn in game of life.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the key is to NOT give in to frustration and I won’t be encouraged to…by anyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
60 days is a long time for Trump Wins. e.g.: Will China help get the North Korea thing going to wart off Trump’s tariffs?
Canada and China are finding out what Mexico and the EU already have, Trump will not back down. He doesn’t have to. And if the dims and MSM don’t like it, what will they do, say something bad about him?
#Winning
LikeLike
I don’t agree with Sundance on this one. This whole situation is NOT something we have ever seen so I am not sure POTUS would feel he had to abide by protocol.
I do think he would withhold info implicating any Republicans until post election, so as not to lose. But if the House is lost he will drop the whole MOAB on them in the lame duck, knowing the new House in Jan. will resume investigations on him. Mueller has to be neutered by then.
I am NOT convinced POTUS is “in a box” put there by FBI and DOJ officials. HE IS THEIR BOSS. I think HE controls the timing. The 20 pages and the 302’s might yet come out as they have been “in process” and publicized for months. I think he has these pages in hand already and they are being reviewed. Any restrictive EO written by O can be re-written by VSG. That is just my $.02
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump wins the midterms, he will crush the Spies with vengeance. Trade partners will realize they have lost. And foes will know that The Donald don’t bluff. Trump will literally hold the Trump card.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with most of what I said (let the good times roll – queue the music (I’ve been told my posting videos is recalcitrant)).
No holds barred
LikeLike
SCENARIO # 3 IF MULEer & his 40 Mule corrupt CLINton Team does the retaliatory scheme against Pres. Trump, he WILL drop his MOAB before in Oct. RELEASING the FISC warrants UNREDACTED etc….game over!
LikeLike