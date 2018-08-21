Another Delay in Michael Flynn Sentencing…

Yet another delay requested by the Special Counsel in the sentencing of Michael Flynn.
No doubt the left-wing media will spin the delay as the continued cooperation of Michael Flynn with Robert Mueller etc (the morale angle). However, with the primary prism of politics and political timing driving Team Mueller, it could just as easily be looked at as yet another delay to push away the ultimate outcome of dropped charges. You decide.
Normally I would invoke the 48 hour rule, but this has been dragged out so long I am baffled.
Maybe a “Failure to Prosecute” is in the works?
More like a Malicious Prosecution and Official Misconduct.
Both Flynn and Papadopoulous should have grounds to withdraw their pleas given he information already in the public domain and any attorney who allows their client to be sentenced before additional information is declassified and they have the benefit of IG Horowitz’s next report are guilty of malpractice.
I’m not a lawyer, but I think the whole thing will be thrown out when the IG report comes out. Hope I’m right.
Do you know when the IG report will be released?
Or waiting till November?
They are completely dead to rights when it comes to Lt. General Michael Flynn! The fact that we are getting closer and closer to having it revealed that the 302s were doctored, they cannot at this point have this blow up in their faces. I have a funny feeling that prior to September 24th, we will know exactly what had occurred. By than, Muh Russia, Mueller, the 17 Angry Democrats, MSM etc. will have become fully exposed with everything they have done.
Rudy has made it clear as day that Mueller has until the 6th of September before he, Sekulow and our President starts dropping MOABs on the head of Mueller and his band of thieves.
Our President each day this week has been preparing the battlefield with his tweets directed at Mueller and the rest of the POS.
Flynn will have his charges dropped and can finally say his side of the story because Americans will want him to be honored for everything he has done for our President and our country!
Mueller wants to see the fallout from the Ohr testimony. His case is dying a slow death.
Could be Mueller’s plan to avoid facing the music for framing Flynn … push the sentencing back until after the election then drop the charges, and pray like heck that the judge never gets hold of the 302s altered by McCabe and Strzork.
Judge Sullivan began the sentencing phase by requiring the Mueller Gang to present rye court all exculpatory evidence that the prosecution may have. Peter Strzok is one of many pieces of exculpatory evidence. The bogus grounds that predicated the FISA Warrant to permit the collection of perjury rap testimony is clearly another.
POOF goes the Flynn case.
Could the judge vacate the confession and dismiss the case against Flynn entirely?
The thing is, the prosecutor has to b able to answer “Ready” when the judge asks–has the judge asked? Because if prosecutor says “Ready” and then isn’t, all the delays are chargeable to prosecutor and speedy trial issues arise.
Because the prosecutor is the one to keep asking for delays, I think speedy trial problem becomes a real possibility.
Guilty until proven innocent. It’s the new thing.
Like France. Or Russia.
Why would Flynn agree to these delays? That is what bothers me.
Cause he knows the Trump plan?
I felt like a year ago when the first Strzok texts dropped that the drip drop will go on until the midterms.
Seeing how he and his son act there is no doubt that they are not positioned vs. Trump.
If the whole Flynn case explodes around October.. would that be a good timing? I think so..
Will the IG report about FISA shenaningans drop before november? If it does Strzok and his whole behavior in that one would cast more doubt onto the Flynn case and the 302’s from the Flynn interview(presumably changed by Strzok).
Mueller knows Flynn will appeal immediately and does not want Flynn’s entrapment based appeal in the headlines until after Nov elections.
This.
Exactly.
How does one “appeal” a guilty plea one has agreed to?
Read somewhere that September 17 is when the Manafort trial in DC starts.
Can the Judge choose to not accept this extension? If so, what would then happen?
Prosecutors usually take the full amount of time allotted in these things. This one is three days early and will end three days before the thirty days really expire. Seems like it might be wrapping up.
I guess we shall find out once the Manafort jury returns.
Of course, this is a sentencing, not a trial, but Flynn should explore withdrawing plea and see what happens to the trial clock ticking then….
” another delay requested by the Special Counsel ”
It does not mean it has to be granted – so let’s see what happens here.
This is not a surprising development. It’s noteworthy that the parties filed this not at the last minute as they usually have done, but ahead of the deadline from the last extension. The not later than September 17th extension date suggests to me that this sh!tshow is coming to an end. Probably before September 17. Why? Because Mueller and his henchmen are feeling heat.
Mueller meddling in our (midterm)elections.
Resist we much! Resist more egg on face by continual delays as new narrative subplots will be created repeated obfuscated to boost Democrat turnout and moral.
The thing that I don’t understand is that Flynn’s lawyers keep agreeing with the delays. Why?
seems like they aren’t complaining, maybe it is favorable to them
How does it help Flynn to keep delaying? Costs him more and more money.
that was the thing i noticed in some of the G Papadopulous court docs, especially the one where he pled guilty. it was like his lawyers were all friendly with both the prosecutors and the judge. one time the papadop’s attorney actually sounded like he was so happy to have been able to be in the presence of such royalty as the judge and opposing lawyers.
it was just some really weird conversations that i would not have expected to be reading lets put it that way.
Billable hours.
What’s the difference between a shark and a lawyer?
The shark has a conscience.
Just a delay in dropping all charges to keep hope alive for team dark otherwise they would have crushed Flynn long ago! Total desperation! If we had honest courts they would not allow continued delays which only abuses those falsly accused which seems to be everyone in this special council farce.
Flynn has a story to tell, he can tell that story in his defense at sentencing and without restrictions regarding top secret intell, he can burn the town down, so mueller takes the hit where the 302’s were altered , case is thrown out and Flynn doesn’t get to tell his story , swamp is once again protected until Trump blows the lid off with declassification! IMHO
Why does the defense keep agreeing to it? Tell Mueller to put up or shut up!
Someone somewhere suggested that Mueller wants an extension hoping that in the meantime he can get in to interview PDJT.
Waiting for the OIG report and the Ohr testimony? Seems he’s just stalling.
