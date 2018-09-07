NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses Stunning U.S. Economic Position….

Earlier today National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appeared on CNBC for an extensive interview about the current U.S. economy. Jobs growing; wages growing; economy growing; trade deals improving…. Lots of good MAGAnomic stuff:
.
(Via CNBC) White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is extremely optimistic about the U.S. economy.
“The economic boom continues,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Friday, citing the August jobs report and the month’s wage gain data. “It’s the big story of 2018. Jobs, growth, wages. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
The August jobs report came in above expectations Friday. The U.S. economy created 201,000 nonfarm payroll jobs for the month versus the 191,000 estimate from economists surveyed by Reuters. Average hourly earnings rose 2.9 percent for the month on an annualized basis, the highest since April 2009.
Kudlow also referenced other recent reports as evidence for the strong economy.
“Wages are rising very very well. This is great stuff. And it’s widespread,” he said. “ISM manufacturing BOOM! ISM services BOOM! There is no let up to this. Consumer spending, we’re probably emerging into a capital goods boom right now … This is the take-off.”
Last month, the government said GDP grew at a 4.2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly four years.
Kudlow is director of the National Economic Council and is one of President Donald Trump’s top advisors. (more)
This is just what the Dr. ordered a nice dose of koala Kudlow to help ease my frustrations.
LikeLiked by 16 people
HOUSTON, WE ARE READY FOR TAKE OFF.
LikeLiked by 6 people
🚀 😆
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you find yourself arguing with a BHO snowflake about why the Economy is humming along, share the following image. It has the same effect as a cross and holy water does on a vampire 🧛♂️:
LikeLiked by 9 people
😆😆👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t argue with idiots,waste of time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience”
– Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sure the American people are just itching to vote for Democrats this November to end all this terrible economic news. I can feel that Blue Wave coming.
LikeLike
Liberals never worry about money…..the top 10% provides! What? Me worry?
LikeLike
Koalawesome!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Larry nearly had me in tears answering that final question! This man is a KILLER even though he is our Koala 🐨. Larry is all in and loves our President and our country. You couldn’t ask for a better spokesperson to discuss our Economy than Larry.
LikeLiked by 8 people
POTUS Trump is bringing out the best in him, awesome stuff!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Larry absolutely eviscerated the hubris behind that op-ed question!
So glad he is on our Presidents team!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kudlow is a lovable guy, always pushing on a positive MAGA note…..just like our President Trump is doing.
The MAGA Team is determined that WeThePeople see and hear more positives than the negatives, because most of the negatives will somehow get worked out for the better later down the road. Our job is to be ready to do anything they need us to do. This boycotting movement we’ve done has made an impact against the Opposition, as well as getting the truth out to others.
MAGA
May the Lord Protect and Bless all of President Trump’s supporters.
May the Lord Protect and Bless President Trump 24/7.
Thank you, Lord, for President Trump and his MAGA Team.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Consumer spending, we’re probably emerging into a capital goods boom right now … This is the take-off.””
This is the good news that fakes news MSM will not be able to counter – because Mr. & Mrs. Joe Sixpack in Flyover, USA can see it with their own eyes and talk about it with friends and relatives. The friends and relatives will be replying back with their own personal experiences that will echo the same thing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Whoot. Peter Navarro !!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Average wage for American workers grew to the highest levels since 2009!
*BOOM*
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Average wage for American workers grew to the highest levels since 2009!
*BOOM*
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama tries to take credit for the Economy. Peter Navarro: “That dog won’t hunt.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, like a rooster trying to take credit for the dawn. It was there when he woke up, so he decided to crow about it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
Didn’t Barry from Hawaii increase the length of time that someone can stay on Unemployment Benefits?
I think he did.
Maybe it’s time to roll that back.
There are jobs out there now…it’s time to get off the couch and get to work.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why yes, yes he did 😐
Unfortunately, for some, it offered a false sense of security and killed motivation to seek new employment.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe it’s also a good time to start cutting that Fed payroll.
We don’t need all those bureaucrats and cubicle farms.
Cut those people loose.
Let them get out in the real world.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wheatietoo, I agree especially now there are many jobs available so they should have plenty to choose from.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pretty please, cut the payroll and all those noxious rules and regulations that provide make-do work for the Friends of (fill in the blank) who contributed to some pol’s campaign.
And while we’re at it, bring all those contracted jobs back from firms out of U.K. Canadian, Fourteen-Eyes countries who Billie CLinton –>The Zero hired to manage patents, U.S. visas, healthcare, parking meters and garages, airport management and traffic control, military supplies…you name it. Homegrown companies can do the job just as well and can’t as easily escape U.S. controls and taxes.
On a separate issue, I want my aspirin Made in the U.S.A., no ground-up drywall included.
LikeLiked by 4 people
” someone can stay on Unemployment Benefits?”
Sometime in BHO’s 2nd reign of terror on our Republic, my younger son had applied [reluctantly] for unemployment benefits in NY. All he wanted to do was get another job (after losing one in a food distribution warehouse) and he was appalled that he was being encouraged to stay on unemployment! This was anathema to him!
During the primary campaign he made it all the way to the interview part of the application process for becoming a NYS Corrections Officer and did not go further. He is now earning a living in the private sector at a yogurt plant.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s been rolled back already in some states, like mine…14 weeks maximum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Economy is by far the most important factor in the November elections. Immigration is number two. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I foresee a very Merry Blessed Christmas and Hanukkah.
We do not celebrate in the pagan sense, and I cannot help but feel the 2018 holidays will be off the chain.
Our extra “crumbs” go a long way in building a renewed sense of security for the families of America Joe and Jane.
“
And that, my friends, is what prosperity looks like.
(Can you hear us now, Piglosi?)
Merry Christmas!
Happy Hanukkah!
God Bless Us, Everyone 🙏🏼
God Bless President Donald J. Trump 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 5 people
6% growth for 4th quarter?
Although I’m dreaming of a 7% growth Christmas!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wish someone would ask Ozero what is was…exactly…that he did, that resulted in this booming economy.
Or ask his propaganda chorus.
Same question:
“What was it that he did…exactly…that created this economic boom?”
If he’s going to take credit for it, he should be able to give us the Details of what he did.
Details.
We want details.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wheatie, you mean those “shovel teady ” boondiggles” we imagined would dredge waterways, build infrastructure, perhaps address the sagging power lines and uphrad e produce industrial equipment?
What voters envisioned as a lifeline to restore our broken blue collar male work force, construction, trade and skilled crafts.
Looking deep:
How shockingly paleolithic of us deplorable backwards gun clingers to question why on earth Washington ferries contracts were awarded to a francophone Quebec contract ad
architect and contract administratot,
Frenchmen parceled out component fabrication in small lots, like fairy dust, to shops in blue districts throughout the country.
Then there were erratic endowments at geographically dispersed shipyards and three different deaigns, which prevented economy of scale and local networking.
All the ills of Central Control, for which the unwritten M O is to preserve maximum arbitrary power and informal spoils distribution to top tier networks.
It was as piecework, expensively done, with cut to the bone bidding, 180 day plus unreliable accts receivable, and repeated bungling confusion in change orders & specs. The dynamism, cohesion and productivity that defined America was stifled in the initial award pjase
Voters are cheering Team Trump to take down Big G’ & his crony Peculator Nepot Globalnius ..
This DoJ’s been unmasked as protection providers for exploitation specialists.
Comey: State Dept bid for planes, the private sale of our ports,, Uranium One,
History won’t be kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 17 people
Oh no!
It’s the purple monster that ate Ottawa!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the purple monster”
She is easier on the eyes than the close up of that mouth. I NEVER want to see that again.
LikeLike
Ffs. Trigger warning please. I’d rather look at a real ,live, venomous snake. In my living room .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree…I already vomited once today….when BO came back whining today which caused our President to snooze off.
LikeLike
It’s good that President Trump is getting his sleep. If they kept that clip anytime he had insomnia it’d do the trick
LikeLike
We have business pouring in like we’ve never seen. It’s unbelievable. Our phones started ringing off the hook the week after the election, and really took off once Trunp greenlighted Keystone XL and DAPL. It’s been damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead ever since. We are hiring left and right.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wonderful!!
God bless and congratulations 😊
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a difference having a President makes!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a difference having a President WITH INTEGRITY makes!!!!!!!!!!!
😁
LikeLiked by 5 people
It helps that he is also a Very Special ~Competent~ Genius!
LikeLike
stg58, thanks for the boots-on-ground report.
Great for morale…facts!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is oil and gas, obviously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have always been a consumer spending driven economy. When we can’t spend then the economy suffers – all aspects of it. This is the “rising tide lifts all boats” that the left claims is false. The fact is that when people are employed they spend money. That money employs other people, who in turn spend money. This fuels small business, which is the main engine of our economy. The left hates this. They want control so they can decide who wins and who loses.
2 things: 1) All elections are local. 2) “It’s the economy, stupid.”
There is nothing more local regarding the economy than your own wallet. When you are working things are good. When you are not working things are bad. PDJT is bringing back jobs. People are going back to work. They have money to spend. We see it. All the propaganda in the world isn’t going to change that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, isn’t it great!
And since Jobs are what funds SocSec/Medicare…this saves those programs too.
Employers must match every dollar that is withheld for SocSec/Medicare.
There is no escaping this.
So each new Job is pumping funds into the SocSec/Medicare program.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Based on thirty plus years of following the phrased language of according to ‘leading economists’…
I am wondering what has happened to the ever popular ‘catch all, end of all’ economic language syntaxes of ‘fear of the over heating’ economy mantra?
Not once, even in the MSM has that justification parlay itself into current discussion.
It use to be the staple fodder of any econmists worth his or her salt.
Its abstance means what? Does it mean it was always bunk, or does it mean it is being held in strategic reserve?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the “overheating economy” a bubble? Because this isn’t.
LikeLike
Or does it mean, ‘according to leading…’ was always top down driven talking points that are no longer signaling to the economic chatting class in the MSM of, “What to talk about and thus are totally rudderless and clueless of ‘What analysis to provide .’
If that is the case… it speaks volumes about what passes for analysis in econmic punditry.
More cold anger and awokening, “I say”
LikeLiked by 2 people
MTK\ Awokening. I am putting that in my personal dictionary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Food for thought. If the numbers look this good, at this time can you imagine what the Christmas season is going to bring? People are feeling confident, businesses are feeling confident, workers wages are rising. As POTUS, and to be fair Larry Kudlow, have been saying since day one, a growing economy is the best way to address our deficit and debt woes. I’d say their well on their way. Taxes paid to the IRS are likely rising significantly as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shannon Bream played a sound bite from a member of the Dallas Fed who said if the economy keeps humming, they will raise rates three to four more times in the next 12 months!!! Gee they never raised rates under the great Barak…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes…and that is why we don’t need an increase in the Minimum Wage.
Raising the min wage always kills jobs.
It is inflationary, because it causes increases in everything else…food, rents, clothing, etc.
Since union wages and most all other wages are keyed off of the min wage, it causes other wages to go up too.
Employers have to add that additional cost to their products.
So…everyone ends up paying for that Min Wage Increase.
End result is: The people who got the min wage increase don’t really feel it, because they have to pay more for everything.
The Dems are running on “Raise the Minimum Wage!”
They are counting on people being too stupid to know what that will do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The globullist FED is trying to stop the economic recovery. Raising interest rates only hurts people and businesses, it does NOTHING to address inflation which has always been the big lie used by the FED. Remember the extortion level interest rates of the Carter Administration: 18-22%? Didn’t do a damn thing to inflation but it made a lot of investment banks rich and hurt a lot of people. During the Obama GREATEST Depression, the price of everything went through the roof and the FED never raised rates. e.g. Hamburger went from 1.50 lb to the current 4.50 lb. Other food went up as well but the FED took these categories out of their equation. This shows the FED is a scam and a bunch of globullist liars. They use interest rates to manipulate individuals and small businesses and Wall Street benefits. In this case, the FED is trying to hurt President Trump by wrecking the economic recovery. I hope someone puts a stop to their interest rate hikes because it’s already starting to hurt.
The FED was created with the promise of economic stability. It is a failed experiment and should have been ended after the first Great Depression. JMHO
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Hamburger went from 1.50 lb to the current 4.50 lb. Other food went up as well but the FED took these categories out of their equation. This shows the FED is a scam and a bunch of globullist liars.”
Thank you, FL_GUY. This needs to be the first lesson in the introduction to Econ 101.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It hurt a lot of people. It helped a lot too. A girl I was dating had 10k in bonds and was making over $1500/month on it. I was so jealous.
LikeLike
Let’s remember these dire predictions about the Trump presidency:
• CNN: TRUMP PROMISES 4% GROWTH. ECONOMISTS SAY NO WAY.
• LA Times: IF TRUMP THINKS HE CAN GET MORE THAN 3% ECONOMIC GROWTH, HE’S DREAMING
• WSJ: TRUMP’S 3% GROWTH TARGET LOOKS OUT OF REACH
• The Hill: TRUMP’S GROWTH PROJECTIONS LEAVE ECONOMISTS IN DISBELIEF
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a stand up guy 👏🏼😍
LikeLiked by 2 people
I call them Trump people. Highly competent, hardworking, enthusiastic, pragmatic and loyal. This is pure MAGA.
Now compare this team of WINNERS with the vermin infesting the DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sub contract for a couple of companies. ‘15-‘16 were not very good. Lots of guys closed up, some got divorced from the stress. It was no good for quite a while, really. About mid ‘17 we were considering selling the house we’ve been in since we got married, 1994, Modest at 2400, two kids, good neighbors etc. Actually played out the numbers if we “got divorced” and my “ex” wife went on all govt assistance available. We would have been better off.
But then ‘18 rolled around, people started spending, houses being remodeled, projects being planned. Subs are now turning down work or planning out up to a month or more. One current house was bought ready to move in at $905,000 (list was $1.1m). The reno is now hovering around $350,000. People are happy, happy, happy again.
Oblah, blah blah can shove his diatribe up his ass
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of my favorite lines:
If you took all the economic knowledge of Barack Obama and shoved it up an ant’s rear end, it would roll around in there like a bb in a box car.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad that Kudlow has come around. I still remember him from his daze (sic) in the Students for a Democratic Society, and later a determined Democrat operative along with Bill Clinton and John Podesta. When the Rockefeller Republicans adopted him, he drove me nuts with his Keynesian analyzes during Reagan’s administration and never caught the blow up of Freddie Mac that made millions for the select few while costing the taxpayers dearly. His media career focused on happy talk without supporting indicators, and totally missed the failure in the banking industry.
I hope someone with longterm conservative credentials is making a list and checking it twice to keep the euphoria in control until the mayhem in D.C. cools off. SInce WWII, our nation has become — slowly but, unfortunately, surely — more divisive than the wishful thinking Soviets would have hoped. PDJT must have loyal, practical advisers to keep the manipulative GOPe and Dim Dems from upending the program he outlined during his campaign and now as he crosses the country for midterms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless Larry Kudlow, a true American. God Bless President Trump and the United States of America. Be not afraid. Even 8 years of Obama couldn’t keep America down. The spirit of innovation,.growth and progress might be dampened by bad policy, but it can’t be extinguished.
LikeLiked by 2 people
according to OBAMA:
TRUMP achieved an economic Miracle!.
LikeLike
Trump beat Obama’s rigged election for Hillary
Trump beat Obama’S billion dollar personal fraud and forged slander campaign
Trump RESCUED AND SAVED the economy from obama’s destruction.
Trump saved the 1st and 2nd amendment
TRUMP stacked the courts with constitutionalist
TRUMP exposed the OBAMA criminal deep state
And OBAMA thinks he knows more than Trump the self-made billionaire
LikeLiked by 1 person