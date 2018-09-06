Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones: Massive Collapse in Brand Image for Nike Following New Colin Kaepernick Branding Campaign…

Never before in the history of corporate branding decisions has a multi-billion dollar company had such a massive and swift drop of brand image as Nike. The results from Morning Consult Intelligence, a firm that specializes in monitoring and measuring the brand image and reputation for thousands of major companies, reflects a massive drop in brand image across every single demographic.

We suspected there would be a diminishment of brand image, but nothing like the scale discovered within the polled data:

The report features over 8,000 interviews conducted among American adults, including 1,694 interviews pre-campaign launch (8/26/18 – 9/3/18) and 5,481 interviews post-campaign launch (9/4/18 – 9/5/18). Additionally, Morning Consult conducted a study among 1,168 adults in the U.S. about Nike’s ad and the decision to choose Kaepernick as the face of the campaign.

Nike’s Favorability Drops by Double Digits : Before the announcement, Nike had a net +69 favorable impression among consumers, it has now declined 34 points to +35 favorable.

No Boost Among Key Demos : Among younger generations, Nike users, African Americans, and other key demographics, Nike’s favorability declined rather than improved.

: Among younger generations, Nike users, African Americans, and other key demographics, Nike’s favorability declined rather than improved. Purchasing Consideration Also Down : Before the announcement, 49 percent of Americans said they were absolutely certain or very likely to buy Nike products. That figure is down to 39 percent now.

From a pure economic/financial perspective this Nike branding campaign doesn’t make sense. On its face, it just seems absurd. Why would any major corporation intentionally stake out a branding position that is adverse to their financial interests?

