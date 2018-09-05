Joe diGenova, Gregg Jarrett and Sara Carter Discuss the FISA Application, Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr…

Joe diGenova, Gregg Jarrett and Sara Carter appear with Sean Hannity to discuss the ongoing DOJ issues with: Bruce Ohr, the Carter Page FISA application and the institutionally corrupt DOJ and FBI. The issue of Rod Rosenstein being under IG investigation and possibly recused from current FISA procedures is not really a big deal.

Since March 28th, 2018, Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been investigating the potential for fraud/abuse in the Carter Page FISA application; Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein signed-off on one FISA extension; so as a matter of investigative position Rosenstein’s activity is technically under IG investigation and he cannot participate therein.

Advertisements