Joe diGenova, Gregg Jarrett and Sara Carter Discuss the FISA Application, Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr…

Joe diGenova, Gregg Jarrett and Sara Carter appear with Sean Hannity to discuss the ongoing DOJ issues with: Bruce Ohr, the Carter Page FISA application and the institutionally corrupt DOJ and FBI. The issue of Rod Rosenstein being under IG investigation and possibly recused from current FISA procedures is not really a big deal.
Since March 28th, 2018, Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been investigating the potential for fraud/abuse in the Carter Page FISA application; Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein signed-off on one FISA extension; so as a matter of investigative position Rosenstein’s activity is technically under IG investigation and he cannot participate therein.
Coming together nicely, hang in there, Patriots.
It’s getting rocky, what a ride!
I sense a change. 😄
Change is a good thing!
Change is what we have been fighting for, waiting for.
Embrace the Change! 🙂 🙂
Timing is amazing with Trump. Look @ this Kavanaugh thing… McCain died just in time for Kyl to be appointed, who just happens to be Kavanaugh’s assistant shepherding him around Washington is a shoe in to vote for his confirmation….
God is definitely making things happen in a strange sequence.
Also consider the possible New York Times timing. It sounds like release of the full, unredacted Carter Page FISA application is imminent. This is the same document James Wolfe leaked to Ali Watkins at the New York Times. As themarketswork laid out so well, it’s pretty clear Watkins got a full unredacted copy. So we may see things the New York Times sat on … just after they run this hit piece, which could be like a torpedo to the bow of the complicit media. It all depends on that FISA getting released the public (unredacted) and what’s in it of course. But with so many who have seen it pushing Trump to release it you have to believe there’s something there.
“As themarketswork laid out so well, it’s pretty clear Watkins got a full unredacted copy.”
——————————————–
Um, just for the record, me thinks Mr Sundance laid that out also…
Ummm, yah. Full presentation by Sundance.
Yes, the timing of the op-ed is not a coincidence. In fact, he may be a shiny object to distract from what’s about to hit the fan.
You can go to the bank on that.
Seems so.
And let’s address “timing”.
How many ignorant Americans have no access to the information presented here at CTH? How many lost folks are wandering around, aimlessly?
Sure I’m not alone in thinking that American Joe and Jane will soon be begging for the truth to be exposed. In fact, they will beg for it.
It is coming in drips and drabs, but we still have 61 days to Midterms.
Trust our Stable STRATEGIC Genius POTUS.
Keep Praying America
Yes… and keep in mind, we don’t have most of the information either.
The Media has more info than we do….
Congress has more info than THEY do….
and the President has more info than all of them.
He has literally everything… 😀
yep.
Precisely!!
Trust President Donald J. Trump!
I trust Pres. Trump implicitly. It’s Sessions who I no longer trust, RR & the whole insurance gang and the other 90% plus in government, DC & NYC that voted for Hillary who I cannot trust–they want all of us dead or worse. We just witnessed 8 days of BS decorum created by a man whose ego surpassed all of DC put together in which the Dimms bowed down on their knees and praised his “bringing bi-partisan” back to Congress & then they ordered/paid “protesters” in the confirmation hearing for a supreme court justice nominee, set him up to be hailed by a Parkland victim’s parent, just like they order it for “town-hall” meetings for Republicans. The news here on CHT, TGP, BB & sometimes Fox News get absolutely no media attention and now FaceBook, Google, YouTube, Twitter, etc., want to shut you and me down. I know my President has a plan, but there are so many in our federal government who would not hesitate….if they had the opportunity. And he praises McConnell & Ryan (pandas & dragons) just like he does Pres. Xi & Kim Jong un (pandas & dragons), which is heartening in a way. I just wish I knew for sure that the Dimms aren’t going to get their way this fall, that Nasty Pelosi doesn’t get to increase taxes and that I don’t have to look at Chuck the Schmuck more than once a month. We have to get out the vote!! Maybe, you just tell your friends & family that a vote for a Dimm is a vote for communism/Democrat socialism & fascism. Ask them if they’ll come bail you out when you’re arrested for being against socialism?
The Kavanaugh hearing provided awesome video of deranged and unhinged Marxist RATs to use in midterm campaign ads. The RAT’s paid protestors were an added bonus of lunatic optics, don’t ya think?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I think we got a lot of free A-roll for election advertisements? Is there a law against a political commercial of your opponent acting like a dunce?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope someone puts together a full minute of the protestors at the hearing for a political ad. It needs to be on a constant loop.
LikeLike
Let’s get Kavanaugh on the court. I really do want to see the FISA app. I think we all know the court was duped. Mueller is still a wild card. The fact that he is allowing PDJT to respond to questions tells me one of two things—either he was advised that he would not be able to subpoena PDJT and have him required to attend or he knows he simply doesn’t have any grounds to go after the president.
It is time to get this over with and time for the country to start coming together or accept the reality that war is inevitable. Though both sides have been vitriolic and the words did come from Obama, elections have consequences and the consequences are coming to the forefront this week. With the confirmation of Kavanaugh likely, let’s hope the healing will come to be. With RBG clocking in at 85 1/2, too much vitriol on the part of Democrats will only result in a very conservative appointment.
President Trump tried to extend an olive branch shortly after inauguration. Unfortunately, the opposition was formed and the threats started immediately. Shame that was the way it was but if you extend the branch, you don’t have a reason to expect much when you take the branch and use it to “whip on” the victorious side!
Hanging on to my branch.
Trump rally tomorrow in Billings, Montana!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rocky is not the word. It’s like maneuvering through the asteroid belt outside of Jupiter.
LikeLike
Doesn’t mean much if Huber doesn’t do anything. Who cares if the IG puts out a report saying they didn’t follow proper rules but nothing is done for their crimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OR, it could mean they’re all about to be prosecuted.
I’m very pessimistic about pessimists.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It has ALWAYS been about the eventual declassification, folks!
Our VSG PDJT tweeted the key to us months ago… but we are bombarded with bovine scat 24/7 by the enemies of the state (literally) that we get caught up in it… and easily understood, most folks don’t understand Master Level Trolling.
The man who needs to be under investigation at the DOJ is now under investigation.
Bravo. I even endured vannity to hear it for a change because I had a feeling. Thank goodness he didn’t do his usual… lol
My deal with hannity goes all the way back to no name and 2007. I wonder if he still has the black lady that cursed me and hung up on me as his screen caller… hmm… I still see him.
“vannity”
OMG. Unintentional Comedy Award for you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What makes you think it was unintentional? 🙂
how long did we wait for the OIG report, how long ago has it been since its release, how many referrals were in the OIG report, how much time does it take to bring a referral to an indictment, be pessimistic, be very pessimistic
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we are to take your advice why would we follow any of this then because the rule of law is dead and we all, here, lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
It’s not pessimism when your AG recuses himself from anything to do with Russia and/or Hillary Clinton. Sessions lied to get his job becaus e no one would hire an AG whose job responsibility included reforming the FBI/DOJ, who turns around and recuses himself from 2 major campaign issues. If anyone thinks that independents, blacks, hispanics, etc., didn’t switch to candidate Trump because they were tired of Hillary & her baggage, then you must be a pollster. I need to see someone who did participate in the Hillary-DNC-Russia-Trump-FBI/DOJ “insurance policy” coup to undermine an election, transition & a duly-elected president impeached…I need to see them punished under sedition and espionage laws, at the very least. If that leaves the Dimms with their Congressional representatives in jail, then so be it. If it leads to the criminal trial of a past-president, then so be it. The Office of the President dignity has been lost because of OVomit, the Dimms & MSM. Were it not for Twitter [which, I agree, can be upsetting], we wouldn’t know much about this President, his thoughts & his news that goes uncovered by the MSM. I no longer trust politicians or anyone else, except for my President.
All the IG does is put out a report. So at least someone at the DOJ is working. I am sure Huber willl do something by winter, maybe spring.
Hopefully but everything appears to be just protect the institutions now. Look at Uranium one etc. Not even talking to people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s your sign. Ho hum. Poor man can’t get ahead. It’s all slanted against the workin’ man. Everything’s a disaster. It’s not much of a tail, but it’s mine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Believe it when I see it. Heard too much nonsense from Stealth Jeff and them types about how Mueller etc. were actually white hats.
Too many people with connections like the guy in the video saying the DOJ isnt doing squat criminally on this.
Awww, you’ve been battered you’re saying.
You have Battered Conservative Syndrome. Not sure how to cure it, maybe stop watching the Yellow Stream Media for awhile?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder… are some of these people paid to spread negative misery?
Doesn’t matter, I don’t carry other people’s mental or emotional baggage!
And… I travel light, about the weight of a P99C QA with an extended mag full of Speer Gold Dots, and an extra regular mag, just in case… 😉
Again, for others, this situation with VSG PDJT isn’t just about our national corruption, it is GLOBAL in nature. World “leaders” called globalists, banksters, corporate raiders of a global bent… are all involved in what’s been done and is being done to this date.
Common sense. I still can’t believe we have ourselves a fighter, and American Patriot in the White House and so many are negative nancies to this day. I reckon they don’t TRUST TRUMP?
Fill the net before it’s pulled up, let’s get ALL the fish we can in… Round One. I want these actions to trickle down to our end of things, who doesn’t?
I wholeheartedly agree! What blows my mind about the negativity is, they seem oblivious to all the other things Trump has done that have changed the world, made all of our lives better…. but yet they want to complain about what they perceive he is ignoring, even though he tweets about it everyday.
He’s got this, just pay attention and if he needs our help he’ll ask for it. and VOTE!
Great post HumanCondition, TRUMP knocked out 17 “politicians” and crooked Hillary ….. There is nothing our President can’t do …….
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Speer Gold Dots”
Those are awesome! There is a guy that works at a small gun shop in Erie, PA that did hollow point expansion tests on about 30 different bullets. He showed me the pics on his phone of his results. The Gold Dots performed admirably.
I live on Peach Street right by the Millcreek Mall!
Ever set a trap before? I have, and I didn’t tell my targets all about it while doing it either. There are now a fairly large group of pedophiles no longer using computers to access the internet. Of course, you tube kicked me off over and over… but sock proxies are easy & computers are CHEAP. 😀
It still feels good knowing it too… a “lasting effect”.
Just what our nation needs. A lasting effect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“There are now a fairly large group of pedophiles no longer using computers to access the internet.”
——————————————————–
I understand your frustration – I share it. But what is the higher goal – catching them or greatly hindering their ability to act and thus protecting more kids.
Reminds me of the cop that hides behind a billboard so he can catch people speeding through the school zone. What’s the goal? Giving out tickets? Or saving kids from being run over?
We’ve had corruption run amok at the highest levels for nearly a decade. And we’re told “Don’t worry, someone is secretly watching them and taking down names.”
Wonderful! But the problem’s getting exponentially worse because the criminals don’t see any honest cops trying to stop them.
I agree, Ron. and Joe D’s wife, Victoria was JUST ON HANNITY last week and pleaded with the President to WAIT until after the mid-terms to make his move. So, if we are going to live by Digenova’s words, we have to also live by Victoria’s as well.
It just amazes me how people go on talk shows, say some stuff, and it makes all the conservatives lose their faith every day!
NOTHING HAPPENED TODAY, PEOPLE.
A bunch of people flapped their lips and everybody’s acting like their dog got shot.
It’s crazytown.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dowd said it all tonight… they came to the conclusion Mueller is all about delay
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not to mention, these things aren’t “new”, anyone using logic and paying attention should have known all this.
Anyone that isn’t simply negative and living based on their expectations alone.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and indeed all roads will lead to Rome in the long run… Club of, that is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely.
If Dems take over the Senate, there is no investigation. Trump can fire Sessions, and they wont let him appoint anyone of his choosing.
If they take the Senate, they most certainly take the house. That means the investigations of the FBI, DOJ, and Obama Admin are over. It will be all Russia, all the time.
While I respect Victoria, I can’t follow her reasoning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump can fire Sessions.
Sessions obsessions… no one ever talks about firing dirty rod rosenstain.
Hmm…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks Treehouse,
We are presently in Vegas, having just popped down for the week. The Trump Tower looks magnificent as one looks North down the strip.
I wear my PDJT “ if you are offended, I will help you pack” tee shirt everywhere.
PDJT has this, once Judge Kavangh is confirmed. Look out for the explosions.
God bless PDJT.
Absolutely! Enjoy Vegas and keep up the good work representing the Pres out there!
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless PDJT.
Dekester from on Canadian to another Thank You!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gonna have to duckduck go looking for that shirt! I love it… 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Las Vegas resident.….Here is a great tip. At 3:15 pm go to the Mon Ami Gabi, which is directly across the street from the Bellagio. Get a table outside, preferably the first tables along the street. The fountains start at 3:30. Order the house Cote de Rhone, a Caesar salad and a Quiche Lorraine and ….wait for it…Enjoy the show!…No I am not Q, but I do live in Las Vegas and am a deplorable. A few other tips, go to the Valley of Fire, go see Terry Fator (a not so secret deplorable), the Mob Museum is cool as the the Atomic Museum). The temps are now under 100, ie., the “oven has been turned off”. I would have loved to meet you/hoist a few, but my wife & I are leaving for Ireland on Monday for two weeks. Treepers Up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think some documents will be declassified soon. Mueller has no basis for his investigation
Corruption will be revealed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes NC – wouldn’t be surprised if it was at the rally in MT or a Friday MOAB
A lot of trolls/first timers/doom & gloomers here in this thread. Wonder if they are being paid to post 🙂
Usages..nahhh, it’s always the same cheerful little elves
It seems obvious to me that IF there was going to be a Big Ugly, it is not going to come from the DOJ. Huber, Horowitz and Sessions are punching a clock. How could it be otherwise IF there will be a Big Ugly? PT would not godown this path if he wanted the truth. The DOJ, the FBI and the courts are all complicit. IF it happens it comes from the outside.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/finally-the-dam-is-breaking-intelligence-officers-come-forward/
Possibly?
id love to see rosie in the big house
LikeLiked by 2 people
Either in the big house or he has already spilled the whole plan in glorious detail and is walking through the second half. I’ll take either! The latter even better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Having dug through dirty rod’s less than illustrious past, I’ll take both with pleasure!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL! I don’t call him Radium Rod for nothin’!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whut? 😳
😂😂🤣
hmmm…doesnt that mean that RR has to recuse himself from everything connected to etc
ya, i know we’ve been through this before many times but lets go again
Who’s going to tell him to recuse, though? His underling that he doesn’t have to listen to? OR the boss that got out of the way like a coward?
LikeLike
You’re right. Poor man will probably never get ahead. Trump will probably never win. We’ll probably all die.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump will win. God is on his side.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you on that one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Toooo cute! 😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
That new Christopher Robin movie is delightful. The guy who did the Eeyore voice was great. Nice clean movie that gets you right in the heart (Pooh Bear does that ‘ya know). 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need to watch it, i’m not too old. I’ll never be too old 🙂
If you look, there is an actual forest of those trees… yup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no such thing as “has to recuse” in reference to anyone who is anti-Trump.
The media has long since ceased to do it’s job in holding Washington accountable. If they arent there to put the pressure on, who will? Sessions? Ha.
Only Sessions recuses. Obama people and RR never recuse although greatly conflicted.
Just as I have suspected all along.Huber isn’t doing a damn thing.
Yeah, you’re probably right. She IS too hot for you. She probably wouldn’t even talk to a guy like us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Eeyore is getting a lot of exercise. He looks tired. So sad.
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 😀
Sorry – can’t help smiling!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/girl-watchers/n9675
Hellllooooo! And gooooodbye….not interested in me AT ALL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All that insider info must have fueled your suspicions, eh?
😀
Sessions is doing NOTHING. It seems that Huber is also doing NOTHING. Over to you, Mister President … please drop your nuclear MOAB on the swamp by declassifying and releasing EVERY DOCUMENT relating to the swamp’s treasonous, long-running coup against you and your administration.
In the immortal words of a once great sneaker company: JUST DO IT!
“Sessions is doing NOTHING.”
Then what is this?
I Support Sessions vs Trump—Because Mueller Is A Disease of the Skin, Immigration A Disease of the Heart
John Derbyshire • September 3, 2018
“….Answer: I’m with Sessions. I understand the arguments on the other side; and they are, as I said, nontrivial. You can certainly make the case that in recusing himself from anything to do with the Special Counsel, and failing to let the President know his position in a timely-enough manner, Sessions was being too punctilious.
I’m with Jeff none the less because of the underlying issues: on the one side, Special Prosecutor Mueller’s efforts to reverse the result of the 2016 election; on the other side the A-G’s firming up and enforcing our country’s immigration laws…..
…..Our foolish immigration policies, and lackadaisical enforcement even of the feeble laws we have, can do those things. Our immigration folly is a disease of the heart.
Jeff Sessions knew this—and spoke fearlessly about it, and tried to legislate about it—when he was in the Senate. Now he’s at the Justice Department, he has done more to halt the creeping catastrophe of demographic replacement than any public official of the past half century. Read Neil Munro’s August 27th piece at Breitbart.com: Six Reasons Why AG Jeff Sessions Is Trump’s Hammer In The Fight Against Illegal Immigration….”
http://www.unz.com/jderbyshire/i-support-sessions-vs-trump-because-mueller-is-a-disease-of-the-skin-immigration-a-disease-of-the-heart/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for sharing this. It was a good article.
A LETTER FROM ANN:
LIBERALS NEVER SLEEP (AND NEITHER DOES JEFF SESSIONS)
The Left is very close to having a governing majority due entirely to immigration. Despite the promise of the Trump campaign, there isn’t much standing in their way. Now, they’re just running out the clock. Soon, we will have admitted so many immigrants that it will be too late to do anything.
Although liberals pretend to have no idea where conservatives got the idea that immigration was designed to change the country and bring in new voters, they weren’t always so modest.
The very reason the Left loathes Trump is that he promised to stop their hostile takeover of our country. But instead of sticking it to his enemies by blocking their depraved agenda, he has fallen into their trap…
READ MORE HERE:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/09/05/liberals-never-sleep/
Prediction…..Our AG will “unrecuse” in the near future.
When someones job is home security, guarding one door well is not, NOT, doing the job. Sessions is supposed to be the boss, not the worker bee guarding one door.
Try to use some clear sighted logic and understanding when defending Sessions, not this half baked fallacy repeat… ‘But he guards one door so well…’
Nike never was great. They charged you $100 for shoes virtual slaves made for $5 to $10.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are assuming that Huber and/or any of 53 Federal Prosecutors around the nation and their subordinates are doing nothing.
Tell the President to JUST DO IT! Declassify the documents.
Have we one word out of thousands of prosecutors and their investigators and others working in DOJ and FBI that NOTHING IS BEING DONE?
The reason is INVESTIGATIONS of this magnitude, cloaked by the swines in IC (CIA, DNI) as TOP SECRET, NATIONAL SECURITY sensitive take forever to proceed and get to a Grand Jury.
We don’t know where the grand juries are being used, who the top prosecutors are, only Huber and Utah. (and four states involving the Clinton Foundation).
The IG will dig up the truth and if laws were broken, then prosecution will go forward.
The IG is not going to cover up a crime.
However, think of one good reason why DJT has not declassified the documents. It’s been months.
LikeLiked by 5 people
To prepare for Military Tribunals.
Not.Easy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But, a tad easier when everyone was so over-confident and still pretty cocky thinking they are protected by the Big Club.
We are now becoming the Bigger Club of honest and decent people. Good always triumphs over evil when we act upon it.
Period. It’s the circle of strife that evil keeps us in because evil never dies for long. Something to do with absolute power and all that…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t know anything, so I’m not sure about the tribunals but what I keep coming back to is, he hasn’t declassified anything and he could declassify everything.
it’s not even complicated to do, all he has to do is just make it public. He could literally tell Kelly to make it happen. Yet he doesn’t.
There must be a reason for that. We don’t know the specifics, we don’t know if Sessions is involved or useless, we don’t know if it’s military, we don’t know anything, but we do know Trump isn’t the type to take it lying down.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why was Lindsay Graham leading Kavanaugh today in the path that Americans have constitutional rights from spying, even when overseas (Page), and we are currently at war thanks to congressional decree, criminal law leads to tribunals for “American Citizens who collaborate with the enemy”, and collaborators are executed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gah, Youtube ate the link, FF to 00:26:40
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Mueller was appointed in May, and had convened a Grnad Jury by August.
They don’t take long. It does not take years.
Mueller isn’t interested in prosecutions per se. He a) wants something he can throw to the democrats that will cause an impeachment case against Trump and b) to cover his ass and c) to cover the asses of the Anointed One and his SOS witch.
Well, the two “NOTHING’s” in all caps convinced me! 🙂
I agree with diGenova that both houses of Congress need to call for the seating of a federal grand jury and get to the bottom of the FISA abuse, both prior to the election and post election. Lock them up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Won’t happen as long as Paul Ryan is there to block the conservatives.
Why do you think he’s on his way out? 😀
No.
We need a Special Counsel. Nothing else can instill that much fear and have that much power.
Also, the DOJ cannot investigate itself. Doesn’t matter who is in charge. The Swamp will not and can not drain itself.
Dear Lord, with Mueller and Fitzwilliam as grim examples you want ANOTHER ego driven loose cannon?!
This is good news. It is like a baseball game in the 7th inning, and all the opposing team’s bullpen pitchers have already been used. Your starting pitcher is still in the game in the 8th, standing tall and still dealing fastballs between 95 and 100 MPH. All indications are pointing to a big win for the home team.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Preach it, Coach!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmm…it’s almost like someone is laying out the case that:
‘The Justice System Is So Corrupt That We Have To Use Military Courts.’
A year ago, this would seem like an outrageous idea.
But…how do we like it now?
I don’t think a Military Court would be used for civilians as a whole.
Just the corrupt govt officials who swore-an-oath to the country…and then betrayed that oath by abusing their powers and breaking the laws they swore to uphold.
Our civilian Justice System is so swampy, so infested with corrupt leftist judges…how can we expect it to mete out justice for their fellow swampers?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Is it interesting to anyone that lindsay Graham ask Judge K. today about military tribunals?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Why yes…that was very interesting, wasn’t it.
😀
Lindsey is an ex-JAG, too.
So he was the perfect one to bring that up.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Even more interesting is that the March budget Trump signed included money for military tribunals and Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 12 people
This really caught my attention today:
LikeLiked by 14 people
That certainly was strange, Cari. I was listening to it and thinking “Man, Lindsey’s not doing us any favors”
but then I started thinking about how he’s obviously flipped. Remember, he played Golf with the President about two weeks ago, when he started publicly flipping.
My thoughts are, he’s crooked as hell (obviously) and found out about something going on behind the scenes through his connections. Graham is incredibly connected. With all those guys.
I think he found out something was going down, talked to the President about it, they formed an agreement, and Lindsey has been very solid for the President ever since.
This thing today was dropping some sort of hint, he’s being cute on purpose. Maybe just to brag about it later.
Something is up.
LikeLiked by 10 people
At first I thought Lindsey was acting differently because McCain’s influence on him was gone. Then I thought he was just kissing up for the AG job in case Sessions gets fired. I’m not sure what to make out of the bee line that Huma made for him at the funeral on Saturday, but I agree- something’s up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think he HAS to be intelligent enough to know that Trump, if he chooses to get rid of Sessions (which would be proof that Sessions is as incompetent as most say) would want a bulldog to replace him. Trump would NEVER choose Lindsey for that.
So I don’t think he’s kissing up for that job. I think he’s trying to Cover his butt because he’s slightly involved.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It could be many things. That is the problem. I always suspect Blackmail first, especially where CIA-Hill-Bush-Bama-Muzzis are involved. The problem with Blackmail is that it only works if just one Blackmailer knows. Two or more and you have too many masters = short life. General Kelly gave Miss Lindsey the evil eye and put the shakes into Lindsey after the Huma hug.
Agreed – something is up. The hug with Huma looked like two people who’ve both been through hell. Testimony is like that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think it’s like
a. Lindsey was one of many who were tangently related to the co conspirators who are being investigated
b. He found out crazy stuff was going down, people were about to be arrested
C. he talked about it with the President a little bit, he’s going to skate by one way or the other
D. he saw Huma and had to act Cordial
E. Kelly knows everything and was looking at Lindsey like “Seriously?” to which Lindsey told him “I’m just trying not to blow my cover!”
At least in my fantasies that’s what I hope happened. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s my reading, too.
Huma had purpose as well. She does “public display so Hillary will get a non-verbal message” very well.
Here, she is projecting relevance to a likely survivor in the clan. It’s a way to show power when she has none. Take away all the buildings, and all the clothes, and cavewoman runs to a beta male who is not being kicked out of the clan during a downsizing (which basically means death to those not selected to remain). She whispers, Lindsey whispers, the alpha level wingmen observe. Words are not necessary. She creates enigma to create power by uncertainty. Very primal. She’s instinctive. Spy, pol, or both.
Is there a plan of salvation for the cabal? (Agenda TV show title, but I digress.) She creates that hope, that suspicion, very intentionally, by whispering to Lindsey. I have always RUN from people who are like that. TROUBLE. But he does it back. Why? I think he has to, either way. He’s a survivor, too. There is STUFF going on. For me, that nailed it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember, it takes Two Witnesses for a charge of treason.
Two first-hand witnesses, who witnessed the same act of treason.
And the higher they are up the food chain, the better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. I’ll bet they have crimes that we will NEVER know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or that was her Judas kiss.
Huma just signaled that Graham is ‘the guy’ by walking up to and embracing Graham (which seems a very odd thing for her to do, regardless).
And that’s why Kelly and Mattis were watching so closely.
Check it out, especially Mattis, when he does the slow twist to look back toward Graham and Huma. And Kelly is giving Graham the stare-down, while Graham looks EVERYWHERE except back at Kelly:
I’d buy that for a dollar.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just watched the original “Robocop” last night for the 20th time and still enjoyed it!
Lindsey may be starring on Weiner’s LAP TOP…
I’ve been wondering if we were seeing an ‘evidence drop’ going on there.
It looked like Gen Kelly was in on it, too…from the way he did that “I saw that” signal, with his finger to his eye.
Then Lindsey patted his front jacket pockets.
Then he went over to whisper in Kelly’s ear.
I dunno…I just got the impression that they were on the same page.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hadn’t looked at it that way. Could Huma have turned on Hillary? It would explain the expression on her face.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep!
The more I watched that…it looked like Huma & Lindsey were doing something that was ‘planned’.
I felt like I was watching a movie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know! I saw the slow mo version of it first. Lindsey gave her a very fatherly “there, there, it’ll be alright” kind of pats on the back and she seemed scared and a little relieved at the same time. She went straight to him from across the room and left after the hug without talking to anyone else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, exactly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you look into that crap, (and I know you have Cari) Huma has been harmed more than any person alive by Hillary.
Hillary introduced her to Weiner. Bill Clinton actually officiated their Wedding. It goes on and on. They basically ‘groomed’ her since she was 19 or 20.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree- she always seemed to be scared of Hillary to me. And from some of the WikiLeaks emails, it sounds like Hillary treated her more like a servant than an assistant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And when the Clintonistas groom you and you suddenly know that you have to rat on them to save your skin, your risk of Arkancide rises quickly. No wonder she appears nervous.
Huma’s mother….that is all that needs to be said. (editor of that horrible Muzzi magazine). Huma was raised by that mother in that murderous ideology.
Trains don’t have steering wheels for a reason, they run on tracks. People are like that.
Yup. 😉
Oh I didn’t even see the signal! All I saw was Kelly staring at him. Uncomfortably. and Kelly’s President Trump’s best friend, LOL.
I mean think about that for a minute. Kelly has said repeatedly he is alone with President Trump more than anybody on earth… and that’s who was staring down Lindsey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch it again.
Kelly waited until Lindsey made eye-contact with him…then Kelly put his finger up to his eye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The death stare came from Mattis. He does have a plan to kill every one he meets after all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you notice how ill at ease Graham was after she walked away. His eyes were darting around for a safe place to land. And he was standing there alone. No one was reaching out to him. Almost persona non grata.
I am still amazed that it was all caught on tape and aired by one of the major networks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes…he acted like a guy who had something very dangerous in his pocket.
At least, that was the thought that I had, watching him after the hug.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! If I remember correctly, his hand went straight to his pocket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know McCain and Huma were both connected to the Muslim Brotherhood. I don’t know how involved Lindsey Graham was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s something about the Arab Spring, IMO. Or 9/11. Or assorted Hillary crimes. Benghazi. Something military, most likely. Something that is not dependent on what’s happening in the DOJ Spygate circus.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LOL! Wrong gender for Lindsey.
Parallel thoughts below.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And who are we still at war with? North Korea
LikeLiked by 4 people
Global War on Terror … highly expansive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Especially when you consider we ended up with jihadists in our own country because of .gov! Highly expansive, indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham did some good work here. Swampy or not, the whole Kavanaugh interview and in particular this section helped our cause.
Novel idea, Wheatie … 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I once thought the military angle was a fantasy. I think now that Spygate etc. was a cover-up for something much worse, perhaps involving bad foreign actors. This might trigger a military angle. It would be interesting to know if there are any signs of military justice folks making noise…..even a little.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m the same way, I thought it was all crazy talk. All it would take, though, is proof that somebody was doing something illegal regarding something (anything) foriegn and like you said it would trigger a military angle.
It VERY WELL could involve McCain. Very easily. His family is way too pissed, for no public reason that makes any sense.
They may have McCain hardcore committing treason and have been investigating everybody. It could touch half of Washington, McCain was in with everybody.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lots of talented folks grinding out Spygate connections. Much appreciation from me for their tireless work. But it feels like time to move on to the motivation for so many to risk so much on the odd chance that Donald Trump would win the Whitehouse.
What is also interesting…is the stuff over at the Q board about No Name.
Q posted that No Name would be in the news again.
Then posted “30 days”.
Then it turns out, that McStain ‘dies’ exactly 30 days later.
Some of the coded gobble-dee-gook that Q also posted, has been interpreted by the Q-researchers as the exact time & date of McStain’s death…ahead of time.
Weird, huh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have not followed that stuff – the “Q clock” stuff. Some of that kind of thinking can be useful – but also misleading. Don’t waste my time on it.
Yeah, I don’t understand that ‘Q clock’ stuff either.
But the stuff about predicting the time & date of McStain’s ‘death’ was not the clock stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know, but all that timing stuff – there is a lot of backwards thinking that gets dragged into the Q world, and I just have to turn it off. Some of the stuff is great – even stellar – but things like the google search on post IDs leading to books – just magical thinking.
Some of the magical thinking is useful – even fascinating – but it’s still magical thinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our “military justice folks” tend to be very tight-lipped…so I wouldn’t view their silence as proof that nothing was happening.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And candidate Trump said more than once while running that he had great general/military men talking to him, or s’thing like that, IIRC. Could be he’s known about such treasonous behavior for a Loooong time.
And he came out on election night and in his acceptance speech said s’thing to the effect that Liarly has suffered enough and ‘she’s ok, she’s ok’ IIRC. I remember thinking he must’ve told her in his call to her, or her to him, that if she stayed out of his way he’d leave her alone. Im now thinking he knew all along that he wouldn’t have to do anything to her bc the military tribunals would take care of her.
PLUS, as far as McShame goes, he WAS wearing a boot while at least in the wheel chair.
I really do believe our President indeed knows everything and we don’t so we shouldn’t second guess him, and that a LOT of doodoo is going to come down on a lot of well known politicians. I know that I know nothing, but I believe Donald J Trump will be the victor in a doodoo storm… coming to an area near you soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of our lawyers on here gave us a good rundown how a military tribunal would not be able to happen legally. I don’t remember who or what, maybe Ristavan. If anyone remembers, please let us know.
Ristavan blew so much smoke the other day in defense of Sessions I thought my computer monitor was burning leaves. Kavanaugh was on top of that subject like he had an eidetic memory. I wonder…
A year ago I was called “names” because I thought it was the only way and a great idea…
Boy was I hurt… NOT! I am still lmao!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I don’t think a Military Court would be used for civilians as a whole”
13 Pages (no Lisa’s)
http://www.endusmilitarism.org/PDF/military_detention_of_US_citizens_and_18_USC_4001a.pdf
I don’t know if politicians are considered regular citizens since they take an oath of office just like our military to uphold the laws of the constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the time Thanksgiving comes I’ll have been chirping in this Treehouse for over a year.
Wheatie, your ideas are always top of the line, but your writing keeps getting sharper and sharper. Thanks, and congrats fer being yerself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Zorro.
I’m honored that you think so.
🙂
“A year ago, this would seem like an outrageous idea.”
________________
Well… not to me.
I’ve been for military tribunals since the idea was first proposed 😁
Maybe if Sessions is canned after the election Trump cant get someone in there to make the DOJ do their job.
Probably not though, Poor man can’t really get ahead. It’s all stacked against us, Oh woe is meeeeeeee
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hand clap for Ron.
Can you please stop continuously posting this picture?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I won’t post it anymore, I made my point (continuously)
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about William Tecumseh Sherman to burn the DOJ and FBI to the ground?
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the media. But we will still have dispatches from hell by breakfast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The greatest problem of democracy (yeah, I know, Republic, If, You, Can, Keep, It, Democracy-Schemocracy, I’m stupid etc.) is that ONE passionate, fair, extraordinarily well-informed Treeper’s vote counts just as much as the vote of some schmuck who is being dragged to the voting pool by the last fake media phony talking point.
I came to forgive our own semi-schmucks, the “Sessions is on our side”, “Trust The Q Plan” dear ones. They may be schmucks but they are OUR schmucks.
Even the most hapless Treeper HERE is likely better informed than the average “intellectual swing voter”.
THERE is where our challenge resides. Do not try to convince somebody here that Sessions is a traitorous piece of Schiff, or that Sessions is the ultimate hero. Sessions is Schiff but that is besides the point. Too late to cry over spilled BILK.
IT DOESN’T MATTER.
All of us – minus a few trolls, much fewer than we foolishly, again, give Soros credit for – WILL vote the right way.
Spend some of the time you spend here. . . . . ELSEWHERE, in “enemy” territory, trying to reform / red-pill / inform / sway even ONE swing voter. If you succeed, you will do more than you’re doing by being the brave armchair warrior confirming his emotions with other armchair warriors.
I have my “scalps” . . . if I get FIVE people to vote differently or even STAY HOME my extremely humble mission is accomplished.
We don’t need more “passionate” votes, we – and MAGA – we need MORE VOTES PERIOD.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I came to forgive our own semi-schmucks, the “Sessions is on our side”, “Trust The Q Plan” dear ones. They may be schmucks but they are OUR schmucks.”
___________________
The thing is, there’s no need to foreclose on the possibility that Sessions *IS* on our side, and Q is exactly who he/they claim to be.
We can’t *KNOW* for sure either way.
I was pro-Sessions for a while. Then I was frustrated with Sessions, but I didn’t lose sight of the possibility that he was playing along with Trump’s scheme because if he is, then he is acting EXACTLY as he should be.
That possibility exists, it can’t be ruled out with certainty, until *something* happens.
If Trump fires Sessions, then we will know that the anti-Sessions people were right all along. If Sessions suddenly springs into action and reveals indictments against hundreds or even thousands of people, then we will know that the Sessions-supporters were right all along.
But until *something* happens, we can’t know… not with certainty.
That’s why it makes no sense (to me) to go all the way out on either limb — because we can’t know.
Same goes for Q.
I don’t know what ‘the plan’ is because Q never said what the plan was, so I always find the encouragement to ‘trust the plan’ quite humorous — whether Q says it, or anyone else.
But I understand what is meant by it.
I have posted some basic questions about Q here many times, showing how there are only three real possibilities, that Q is a friendly but independent LARP/psy-op, or a hostile LARP/psy-op, or Q is exactly who he/they claim to be.
The first two can be logically eliminated as possibilities, leaving only number three, i.e., Q is exactly who he/they claim to be.
No one has ever even credibly challenged that conclusion as presented, much less defeated it.
So we’ll see.
That’s a big part of what makes it so interesting 😁
LikeLiked by 10 people
“If Trump fires Sessions, then we will know that the anti-Sessions people were right all along. If Sessions suddenly springs into action and reveals indictments against hundreds or even thousands of people, then we will know that the Sessions-supporters were right all along.”
True that.
I almost wish this was a game, not reality.
Thank you, Scott.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve put a time on it in my own head. In my opinion if a week or two after the mid terms nothing has happened from Sessions, then I can’t hold out hope any longer and I’ll gladly bash him like everyone else… AFTER the President fires him. As long as President Trump still employs him though he must still have faith in him and I support him 100%.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Personally, I won’t find the time nor need to bash him then either. I think it’s counter-productive at this point, and will at that point.
We should be doing better things with our lives than b!tching and moaning about any of them for the most part, though I do my share too… like with no name especially.
I sincerely hope Treepers are running for local offices, even if it’s councilman or whatever of the lowest degree. We are sorely needed, as the infection is deep and spread throughout even the smallest and most rural counties, incorporations, towns, etc… of our nation.
We are incredibly far behind the globalist devils that are hell-bent on world domination. What do we think a “new world order” is other than that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President’s EO enabling military tribunals kicks in on Jan 1st.
That is when the AG can refer civilian cases to the military courts for prosecution.
I hope we don’t have to wait that long for some things to pop!
But I am trying to prepare myself for having to wait that long.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scott,
You make some great comments imo, most of them are very good. But this one tops them all concerning Treepers and the whole Sessions bashing thing.
None of us really know just how deep the work he’s doing could be, and he has done some fantastic work already that it appears many of “us” are simply ignoring, mainly I “think” because we have such high expectations.
I will never believe Sessions is anything but an amazing Patriot until proven wrong, and then I will personally approve of him winning the punishment he deserves for being the best political actor of all time. I might either way when it comes to the political actor aspect! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I will never believe Sessions is anything but an amazing Patriot until proven wrong, and then I will personally approve of him winning the punishment he deserves for being the best political actor of all time. I might either way when it comes to the political actor aspect! 😉”
__________________
Yes, Sessions is either going to win a coveted ‘Best Supporting Actor during an Attempted Coup‘ award, or it won’t be safe for him to walk the streets.
If there is any middle ground for Sessions at this point, I don’t see it.
LikeLike
If Santa Claus were real, if the Tooth Fairy were real, If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck looks like a duck, if it were just a chicken playing games…
It is all just more smoke blowing. Why do it? This is no game. Manafort has been sitting in solitary confinement 23 hours a day. Is he play acting? Were the killed Chinese CIA contacts just playing Hollywood dead? Were the two House Republicans just indicted by Sessions Crooked DOJ just a bit of fun?
This is WAR. STOP with the disinformation smoke blowing.
We are certainly agreed that this is a war.
But there was no disinformation in my post, intentional or otherwise.
We can have hunches, we can have feelings, we can be convince ourselves we’re right, but we can’t *KNOW* until something definitive happens.
On the surface, Sessions looks like a total disaster. Like a caricature of a cartoon disaster. That alone ought to give us pause, because he’s acting like he’s Chauncey Gardiner, but he’s been around long enough for us to know that he’s *not* Chauncey Gardiner.
Either there’s a clue in there somewhere, or Sessions has been fooling everybody for 40 years.
As for Q, I’m fascinated by those who rail against Q without a coherent argument of their own, or the ability to defeat mine.
It’s the strangest thing.
The good news is that Sessions’ allegiance and the truth about Q will not remain forever in dispute.
Sooner or later we will know, with certainty.
At this point, sooner rather than later, I suspect.
We’re getting close.
Kavanaugh hearings; Kavanaugh confirmation.
“October Surprise.” Countermeasures. Possible counter-countermeasures.
Midterm election -> strengthened hand or lame duck.
MOAB.
Note that the IG report is no longer a gating factor — it can happen in amongst the other things or later. Lots of pieces on the board already, lots of shifting. Not to mention “SQUIRREL!!! SQUIRREL!!! SQUIRREL!!!” from both sides.
I expect October and November to be highly entertaining. Especially November.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too! The ride is going to be fantastic. This is going to be as good as 2016 and I didn’t think that was ever possible again.
Really though if you think about it, Trump did all kinds of cool things but then PEAKED in 2016 at 69 years old!
Why would we NOT think he is going to actually pull off something greater? It’s possible he’s going to keep surprising us up till 2024.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I have never found WAR entertaining. This is WAR. Thank GOD and think GOD.
I guess I will be the bump on a log. But what wasn’t already hitting you in the face about that? The investigation should be over not starting.
This just reaffirms obvious malfeasance was being ignored,and now not because it was being done but because a huge fuss has been made it will be looked into by the IG.
There’s no path to 270
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
and a vast right wing conspiracy /s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a rigged system.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Trump is only running as a publicity stunt, he’ll drop out once his new show starts”
LikeLiked by 4 people
PTrump’s though process is very complicated and DC is straightforward forward support system for uniparty with fake msm. This oped can be fake news, PTrump’s own creativity to achieve something bigger, distractions but everything is same time – SOTUS, new book releases, oped, mid term, UN meeting, Nike , Mueller closing soon, fisa declassify.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely! We’ll see soon.
And trade negotiations, SR 🙂
Free countries don’t have secret courts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like matter and anti-matter – they can not exist in the same place at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm… all we have are people who “vote” for what we end up with. Other than voting for more globalist puppets until we most fortunately had the chance to wake folks up with The Trump card in the White House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Instead of “Ten most wanted by the FBI” at Post Offices, it should be “Ten most wanted of the FBI and DOJ”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or – and I just sat up in bed thinking about this…
The NYT OpEd, was a PLANT, to give POTUS the excuse he needs to “act” FED UP (it’s not an act, for him OR US), and just DECLASSIFY.
“OK – now we have supposed coward insiders, posting fallacious rumors about WH staff. Well, you want to see who the CRIMINALS REALLY ARE? BAM! HERE YOU GO!”
I’ve always wondered how DJT was going to pull off the “Big Ugly”. Perp walks, one at a time – or just BLOW THE WHOLE DAMN THING UP AT ONCE.
Knowing his love for “theater”, I’m thinking MOAB Style.
All the “bread crumbs” are exposed now – all the players are visible (and probably a bunch more we aren’t privy to just yet). We’ve got enough to tie a large majority of them up with a nice bow.
Do we wait to see how we fare in the midterms. it’s still anyone’s ballgame at the moment, but as bad as the left is showing there ass at these hearings.
New GOP ad, for a smiley face moment:
Rick
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love it!
They need to redo that as “The Democrats are Crazytown”.
“The Left” is not a political party.
Democrats are.
LikeLike
Reposted from earlier thread:
President Trump’s Commitment to America in October 2016 below (5 minutes) seems to have foretold the future … good news for the Deep State is Trump has never kept a promise. 😏
Anyone wondering why (RE Military Trials/Tribunals) Senator Graham WENT THERE in this afternoon’s hearing (begin watching at the 25:30 minute mark) … with ZERO discussion of how this relates to the Confirmation of Kavanaugh … signaling what may be coming?
Per Kavanaugh, we are at WAR.
Imagine the potential scale and scope of Deep State and Swamp collaboration with the enemy, from Muslim Embedding into CIA & Defense Department & Administration, Libya (Ambassador & Gun-Running to Terrorists) to State Dept/Iraq ($6 Billion unaccounted for) to Iran (Nuclear Deal & Funds Transfer) to Syria (McCain visits with Terrorist Groups & Gun-Running) to Afghanistan (Massive Missing Money, China access to Mining while we fight the war) to Pakistan (Bin Laden hanging out next to Military Academy) to China (Technology Transfers to North Korea & Iran, American Military Technology stolen by infiltrated spies) to Russia (Uranium One) …
Senator Graham, of course, brings JAG experience from military service. Wonder if he may be about to play a key role relating to Sedition/Treason.
Sen. Lindsey Graham Questions Brett Kavanaugh at Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whoa!
LikeLiked by 3 people
In a previous SCOTUS ruling, it referred to the civilian defendants as…’enemy belligerents’.
So they don’t have to be guilty of actually taking up arms against the country, to be tried in a military court.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The traitors best hope is that Mad Dog himself doesn’t come round them up if we’re going that route.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was great, I had only seen partials of Grahame Q/A.
Thank you for posting BlackKnightRides.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The left is like the boy who cried “Wolf!” one too many times. Nobody believes their panicky Alinsky lies anymore. None of their propaganda will damage the Teflon Don.Sarah Palin to the deplorables, “I can see November from my house!”Crooked Hillary to her vodka bottle, “We [hic] are [hic] gonna all hang. Urp!”
LikeLiked by 8 people
I should also note that I believe that many of the former Tea Party types have “gone to ground” and no longer show up on polls. They don’t like being lied to, they don’t like being push-polled and bulls***ted, and they don’t like being lied about in the results. But they will crawl naked over broken glass to vote “Drain the Swamp”, “Lock Her Up”, and be rid of “CNN su**s” — and they might just be 15-20% of the electorate. It might be amusing if one of Trump’s rallies were to have a show-of-hands for how many have blown-off a poll.
Way back when, I used to do focus groups and polls all the time. I now try to avoid putting any more information online. Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Google are not looking to advance my interests.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think most conservative people get nauseous when someone says “I’m from the New York Times and we’re doing a poll…..” or whatever and refuse to take it. Or even lie about it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry, should have said, “Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Google, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSLSD, CNN, Disney, Levi’s, Nike, NYT, WaPo, LAT, SFC, PBS, etc. are not looking to advance my interests.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Focus Group….Ok, I am a Marketing Guru and have conducted dozens of FGs….It is Mentalism Group Dynamics at work…IOW, virtually worthless. Waste of time & money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“no longer show up on polls.”
I used to get calls about once every six months or so from Sienna (College?) doing a poll, say ~1996-2003 or so. Then they just did not call anymore.
When senate is voting for new SOTUS? I am hoping something after that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who would IG Horowitz report to in a matter where DAG Rosenstein is recused?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My understanding is that Horowitz reports directly to Sessions even today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good, ty, was wondering on the back of that little whitewash in the executive summary of the IG’s first report. AG Sessions must have overseen that also, although maybe the IG was ok teeing up for the next report on underlying corruption pushing “RussiaGate”.
LikeLiked by 9 people
While a lot of Americans “don’t know what is/has been going on” – they support Trump.
Whatever he says they will believe.
Treepers are not the only ones informed.
Lots of people online are informed and work hard everyday to spread the word.
Declassifying and unredacting documents will get information out to all.
POTUS signed an EO earlier (I don’t recall exactly when) changing the order of succession within the Department of Justice. RR should not be in his position while he is under investigation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep in mind too, that Rush LImbaugh is the most listened to radio personality in the country, and Sean Hannity is the second, and Hannity is the most watched nightly show.
Now they’re behind the treehouse a little bit, but all of this info gets out there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is not under criminal investigation. The FISA process is being reviewed by the IG.
LikeLike
I took my wife’s Accord into the very busy (MAGA) dealership today for servicing. I sat at a high top table and situated my MAGA hat, which I wear every day here in Las Vegas, at an angle which almost everyone would have to see. I was there for four hours. No problem, as I had my laptop to do work and Treep. I estimate that 150-200 people saw the MAGA hat. A few smiles from women (of course, that could have been me!) and one guy who gave a thumbs up, one guy who said “I like your hat” and a couple of snarls from obviously liberal women. A normal day for me here in Las Vegas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dad? What are you doing in VEGAS?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the EO.
Whoops…here’s the link. 🙂
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-executive-order-providing-order-succession-within-department-justice/
So I guess the high level WH anon to NY Slimes is … Rod Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I am thinking. What are the odds that its him. Didn’t comey start leaking stuff right before he got the canned?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends?
Is this the same document the Staffer sent to his 26 year old girlfriend? It was like 83 pages. Because if it is, then the media is going to have to explain they knew and did not report it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m speaking about James Wolfe and Ali Watkins. The media has had that since 3/17/2017 so it shouldn’t be a big deal declassifying it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Expand the disclosure outside of 2015 to present. This caper was not a one off; to frame it as an aberration plays into a “we acted in good faith against an imminent threat” theme.
Politicising also deflects attention from the deeper problem: we have national security, counterintell and justice intermingled within an institution whose culture has normalized dishonorable conduct. That is dangerous.
Uranium one could not not have happened, and would not be accepted and buried in a Justice Dept which functions effectively.
There is good cause to justify a broader declassification.
The Collyer compliance review infers a history of surveillance the court found problematic in the review/renewal process.
My reading,( as a complete novice)is that at the time Yates sashayed out,, a substantial backlog of cases existed that FISC had under scrutiny. The way I read it, the DoJ asked for multiple delays, and this logjam was not uncommon. been purged before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sounds like a Military Count could be convened if it is found that some of these Corrupt DOJ/FBI/CIA/MSM people are aiding and abetting the enemy (China) , … which I suspect is the case. China has been interfering in our policies for a number of years, subverting our culture and the climate of our country.
I am coming to believe from day ONE, the president’s real goal has been to get the Military to investigate the FBI/CIA/DOJ/MSM/DEMS/ and other “front groups” , to see how deep China embedded itself. The Spy in Diane Feinsteins office was just one example of the china spying.
I would not be surprised if Admiral Rogars has been working the last 2 years with Military Types to hunt down everything, … every phone call with the MSM and members of Congress, DOJ, FBI, CIA, … and gathering up evidence of vast conspiracy to take down America from within by China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow….Jack is becoming “Woke”….of course, I will believe it when you finally understand that AG has been in on this since day 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are so many crimes that abound here. But you make the case that will give the results that matter first (American security, restoration of the rule of law, and ending the coup), and then you can clean up the other crimes when time allows. China cleaning up the CIA spy ring and all the other evidence seems to point exactly towards what you say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think very senior military leaders help convince Donald Trump he could over come the Deep State with their help and be elected. The military was with him before he came down the escalator. Perhaps.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The scope of the corruption that is about to be exposed, and the identities of the perpetrators of it, demand that the President direct AG Sessions to un-recuse himself in order to lead the government’s prosecution of it. In fact, the DOJ officials who gave Sessions the false counsel to recuse himself are themselves implicated in the criminal conspiracy, and there is reasonable cause to believe that their counsel was made as part of furthering that conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the end, not that he wanted to, looks like Trump may have to take a flamethrower to the place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re on the cusp of a major POLITICAL turn as the Russia narrative flips upside-down (with unredacted FISA releases) just in time to eductate Americans for the midterms. I thought I’d never say this, but the prosecutorial dimension is secondary over the next 60 days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really wish the Conservative Tree House had a trunk monkey button. Trunk, treehouse, get it. Never mind.
REVELATIONS AND BOMBSHELLS most often come in VSG PDJT’s timing. The frequency and severity are building.
Critical confirmation hearings and mid-term elections are two battles that require specific weapons. PDJT has long considered the force and the timing.
We receive one piece of The BIG PICTURE at a time, VSG PDJT has spent a long time looking at the big picture, weighing his options, and considering his battle tactics.
And as necessary, the professional political thugs orchestrating the Chicago style ‘Insurance Policy’ grow more offensive and egregious. Their open contempt for us, and our President, fuels the ‘Cold Anger’ and disgust of Conservatives. This is a very critical tactic.
🇺🇸We will meet at the polls! We are Trump’s Army! 🇺🇸
LikeLike
I see the needle is pointed at giddy today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers want to get some popcorn popped before the mice get to it. The mice are scoping it out for a winter stash.
Nagging question: Why is Ryan leaving ?
Finally watched the Graham-Huma hug with Mattis and Kelly giving them the death stare. My gosh that was a very interesting chain of events. Graham looked like he got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. You could clearly see how pissed both Mattis-Kelly were. So why would they be pissed and why would Graham look so guilty? Most logical explanation would be that Graham was part of the coup in some way and was given an out by playing ball. He has been very Pro Trump for several weeks or more now….Before he would bash Trump then agree with him back/forth but lately all Pro Trump. He must be trying to save his arse in some way. That entire interaction was pretty creepy actually makes me think we probably only know 25% of what really has gone on.
If that self centered prick would go back to Alabama so many problems would go away.
WTF?
Kasich clearly says “John McCain put to death”
Go to 5:00…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh boy. That just rolled off his tongue, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The words “on his own terms” make a lot of sense in this context.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it does, d2
LikeLiked by 1 person
I despise this a-hole. How dare he say nothing is getting done! The only fire is people like YOU subverting the agenda!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CapNCrunch Kasich’s mail delivery must be slow.
Tell us…what’s not getting done?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know it’s far-fetched, but humor me. If this is the case, AND was privy to that info – and made a Freudian slip – Kasich could be in on the sting.
Reaching, I know, but…
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s also speculation that he’s not dead…that he was allowed to just go away, into hiding somewhere, or else face the consequences of his crimes.
It was a closed casket, wasn’t it?
Which just serves to fuel further speculation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“John McCain Was Put To Death” – Ohio Governor, John Kasich
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, he sure did.
But Kasich is also a complete lunatic, so there’s that.
Good catch, OSP.
Kasich sold his soul to his globalist masters, including Soros.
He is shilling for them here, in trying to tear down our President.
The outrageous thing, is that the Anti-Trumpers that he is aligning himself with, are doing everything they can to keep PTrump from getting anything done.
That way, they can make the claim that he just did…that “things aren’t getting done”.
But in spite of all their sabotage, PTrump actually *is* getting things done!
Kaisich is a wannabe, ‘I could have been a contender,’ cry bully. My hat’s off to anyone that can stomach listening to him for long enough to pick out that quick tongue slip.
Frankly, McCain the Stain is really gone and one good scrub and the carpet will be clean too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kasich’s dad was a mailman.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The mailman’s son is going to Gitmo.
LikeLike
Can someone please help explain the implications of Mark Meadows demanding Huber interview Bruce Ohr. Does it mean Huber is toothless and not rolling up behind the scenes like we are hoping? Thanks
My guess is that the more they demand releasing the unredacted documents, the more attention it brings to bear on the process, and final release.
This needs to drag out closer to the midterms for max advantage, imo.
