President Trump Notifies House and Senate of U.S-Mexico Trade Modification…

On Friday we shared the press release from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer about his trade notification to congress. [HERE] Here is the text of the letter from President Trump via The White House:
Dear Mr. Speaker: (Dear Mr. President:)
On May 18, 2017, my Administration notified the Congress that I intended to initiate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico. Negotiations began on August 16, 2017. Since that time, my Administration has worked hard with Mexico and Canada to reach a modern trade agreement that sets high standards for free, fair, and reciprocal trade.
I am pleased to report that in only 1 year, we have made dramatic progress toward such an agreement:
- It will help American farmers by ensuring fairer market conditions and improved market access for United States agricultural products.
- It will create a more level playing field for American workers — due in part to improved rules of origin for automobiles, trucks, and other products.
- It will include the toughest and most comprehensive labor and environmental rules of any United States trade deal. For the first time in North America, those rules will be enforceable — and they will be strictly enforced.
- It will encourage innovation by providing new and improved protections for United States intellectual property.
- It will contain the strongest disciplines on digital trade of any international agreement, and will provide a firm foundation for the expansion of trade in innovative products and services.
- It will create a more level playing field for American service industries, including the critical sector of financial services.
- It will provide the most robust protections against currency manipulation of any United States trade deal.
- It will give United States policymakers new weapons against the harmful, market-distorting effect of state‑owned enterprises on private companies.
In short, this agreement is a great deal for the American people. It sets a new tone for all trade agreements, proof of the high standard that my Administration will require of any country entering a new trade agreement with the United States.
I intend to enter into the agreement by the end of November 2018. Accordingly, pursuant to section 106(a)(1)(A) of the Bipartisan Congressional Trade Priorities and Accountability Act of 2015 (**Public Law 114-26, Title I), I hereby notify the House of Representatives and the Senate that I intend to enter into a trade agreement with Mexico — and with Canada if it is willing, in a timely manner, to meet the high standards for free, fair, and reciprocal trade contained therein.
My Administration looks forward to continued collaboration with the Congress to develop legislation to approve and implement this agreement.
Sincerely,
**I embedded the pdf link to the applicable law cited in the letter.
The laws are very complex around trade. The law cited in the letter is below in pdf form for review. The notification section (106) cited in the letter from the President is also broken out below.
Here’s the law: SEC. 106. IMPLEMENTATION OF TRADE AGREEMENTS. (a) IN GENERAL.— (1) NOTIFICATION AND SUBMISSION.—Any agreement entered into under section 103(b) shall enter into force with respect to the United States if (and only if)— (A) the President, at least 90 calendar days before the day on which the President enters into the trade agreement, notifies the House of Representatives and the Senate of the President’s intention to enter into the agreement, and promptly thereafter publishes notice of such intention in the Federal Register.
stick a fork in it, NAFTA is done!
There should be no legislative pushback. After all, Mexico is represented by the democrats and the US by the GOP. Bipartisanship is truly alive and well! 🙂
Heh.
“To develop legislation to approve and implement this agreement.”
He needs approval? I am ignorant of these matters. Can Congress change anything within the agreement or disapprove and bury the whole thing? I know Freeland was lobbying the UniParty. What can we expect?
NO! Just notification.
Summer – from what I have read here on CTH, the President does not need the approval of Congress to enter into this trade agreement.
P.S. – Summer – see Flep’s excellent post below..
Promises Made.
Promises Kept.
God Bless President Trump!
Thank you, Mr. President.
We support you, we respect you, we love you!!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A 🦁
This is an uplifting antidote to the thread about that Red Hen horrid family.
The mother has more testosterone than the father and son together.
What is so wonderful about this is that Congress can’t do a damn thing! They can cry a river for Canada 🇨🇦 but they can’t do anything to protect Canada 🇨🇦. The fact that Mexico 🇲🇽 agreed is huge. Everyone saw them being the country that would never get onboard. If AMLO had not been elected, the Mexicans would not have agreed to the deal because they would have partnered with Canada 🇨🇦.
AMLO was elected by the everyday Mexican. They want a better life for themselves and their families. With this deal, they will be given that chance. Wages will increase not only in the Auto sector but also in the Energy sector and Steel and Aluminum since they no longer want to be a go between China 🇨🇳 and our country.
SD has highlighted the reasons Canada 🇨🇦 will never join. Our President will notify Congress shortly that he is terminating NAFTA. At the point the six month window closes, he will put 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported from Canada 🇨🇦. Within a month or so, all the factories in Canada 🇨🇦 will announce they are closing shop to either expand or build new factories in the USA 🇺🇸 as well as Mexico 🇲🇽.
Our trade deal with Canada 🇨🇦 will be what was on the books in the 1970s.
Thank you Flep – you are always so knowledgeable!
I truly enjoy PDJT and his transparency. #MAGA continues…
We are forgotten no more.
Isn’t it refreshing to have a President:
who truly understand business and how to drive the economy
Who,is strong on the keeping us safe both home and abroad
who works smart and pretty much non stop
who doesn’t care about special interest groups
who uses common sense to help formulate his policies
Who doesn’t care about being politically correct and
who’s driving principle is Making America Great by putting all Americans first.
Bogey – it is an absolute miracle! I never thought I would see the day!
