Chrystia Freeland Discusses Trade Negotiations – Deal Unlikely, Will Revisit Next Wednesday After Poll-testing Canadian Sentiment…

Deploying her best cutesy high school routine at the Canadian Embassy in Washington DC, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland gives an update on the state of trade negotiations between Canada and the United States.

The presentation is fraught with *tells* highlighting how every word is carefully selected through the prism of domestic politics. Chrystia now heads back to Canada for debriefing, discussion and poll-testing of Canadian sentiment. She will meet again with USTR Lighthizer next Wednesday with an answer as to whether or not to include Canada in the 2202 notification.

60 Responses to Chrystia Freeland Discusses Trade Negotiations – Deal Unlikely, Will Revisit Next Wednesday After Poll-testing Canadian Sentiment…

  1. 17CatsInTN says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Wouldn’t you love to be a bug on the wall when she faces an implacable wolverine in Lighthizer? I bet she has NEVER before faced a real political foe who will not stand to her nonsense.

    Liked by 8 people

  2. roger duroid says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    so they have to defend the canadian values – bless their hearts, then.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. HamburgerToday says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Who do you mean ‘we’ Kemo Swampy?

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    “Deploying her best cutesy high school routine”

    That just does not cut it when you are on the World Stage with POTUS DJT and his wolverines.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. sunnydaze says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Just a few min. into this vid. but, whoo boy, she definitely seems like a PR person (and not even a very good one at that) , and not at all well-suited to her job.

    It’s gotta be a little concerning for sane Canadians to see who’s representing them.

    They are very lucky that Team Trump wants the best for EVERYONE, not just the U.S.

    Liked by 4 people

  6. wendy forward says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Boy, is she obnoxious or what. I don’t know how one should dress to flatter that figure…and neither does she.

    Liked by 5 people

  7. Johnny Bravo says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    If she was a man, I’d say, he’s a dead man walking!

    Like

  8. oldschool64 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    She’s like the ditzy high school girl who runs around hugging everyone she knows. Even if it’s only been 15 minutes since their last encounter.

    Liked by 4 people

  9. SwampRatTerrier says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Breaking:

    Purple Chrysler calls another PR ……er…….press conference.

    Like

  10. mireilleg says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Can’t stand listening to that woman. As grating as Hillary. But I forced myself and here in a nutshell for those who don’t want to suffer. Good for Canadians, Americans, and Mexicans or no deal. Rules of origins good for China, I mean middle class so no deal. Blah blag blah… good deal or no deal. At no point did she mention that there is a deal between Mexico and US that’s completed. She talks like she is negociating a trilateral agreement. What a flake, I mean fake (choose the one you like).

    Liked by 1 person

    • dissonant1 says:
      August 31, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      mireilleg, this is a Liberal (Progressive) negotiating tactic of which you obviously are not aware. Whenever something happens that you don’t like, you just ignore it. And when someone says something you don’t like, just put your hands over your ears and say “lalalalalalalala” until the problem goes away. If the problem still doesn’t go away, just call the speaker a liar, racist, and sexist.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Elizabeth Carter says:
      August 31, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Thanks for the summary.
      I missed the part about why she still thinks she gets do overs next Wednesday. Wasn’t this her last chance today?

      Liked by 1 person

  11. Rose says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    At her pay grade she can afford to pay someone to cut that greasy hair of hers. Hay honey I pay 8 dollars for a liter of milk, open up the milk cartel and set us free.

    Like

  12. sunnydaze says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    She called working on a Trade Deal a “fiendishly complex issue”. LOL.

    Maybe get someone into the position who’s not so Gob-Smacked by trade deals?

    Liked by 1 person

  13. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    You gotta love the very fake news hysterical drive by media. I just saw this flash across my screen – “US and Canada fail to reach trade agreement after Trump’s of the record remark cause stri”. Yup folks it’s all “Trump’s” fault….

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Maxi Dean says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    With all the media gaslighting in Canada, is it even possible to honestly gauge Canadian sentiment on this issue? If the public was being fed the facts, they would know that their government is not actually negotiating of their behalf, but negotiating on behalf of corrupt globalist interests.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. SoCal Patriot says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    The big PR problem for the Canadians is that the Mexicans have already negotiated and agreed to a NAFTA modification. That takes away the Canadian desire to have a “win, win, win”…two of the three players have agreed. One party hasn’t by their choice. It’s obvious.

    Liked by 1 person

    • TheWanderingStar says:
      August 31, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      Freeland’s insistence that the deal has to include Mexico when Mexico has already struck their deal with the US is so awkward. Worry about Canada’s deal with the US first. If Canada needs a deal with Mexico, then take it up with them.

      Like

  16. Gary Morton says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Can’t figure out why anyone would put her in that trade role. But then, looking at Trudeau’s cabinet you could ask that about all of them.
    There is his nutso immigration minister. Or Climate Barbie, who is good for a laugh almost as often as Trudeau is.
    Interesting is that the reporter with the Trump leak, Daniel Dale is a friend of Freeland.
    Trudeau is taking a poll? Good grief, yesterday he bought a pipeline, enriching mostly US investors, for 4 billion, and then the day the courts ruled he can’t expand it over the mountains. Of course it was his government’s own rules that caused that ruling.
    Trudeau is the kind of guy, who buys a pipeline, is expanding it to market oil from Vancouver ports, but is at the same time helping aboriginal groups block that pipeline and make sure it is never completed.
    Because he is for the environment and for business.
    The man is mad.

    Like

  17. 17CatsInTN says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Folks, not to be catty or anything (though I do come by it honestly… 😉 ), if I ever get to point where I am on the world stage, I promise you I will hire a professional to dress me appropriate to my age and physical attributes (or lack thereof … 😉 ). Then I’ll hire a hairdresser. Then a make up artist. Deal?

    Liked by 3 people

  18. bosscook says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    “cutesy high school routine”…great description. So many of these politicians in America as well as Canada are just CHILDREN…no experience (Obama), full of self-adoration, a closet full of participation trophies, and undeveloped frontal lobes. Then they meet a real grown-up and the tantrums start….I wish Trump would tweet when these toddlers need a “time out!”

    Like

  19. clipe says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Meanwhile, in a land downunder,,,

    Hockey backs Trump: he will be re-elected

    Australia’s ambassador to the US Joe Hockey says Donald Trump is one of the most formidable politicians he’s seen in his life an is backing him for re-election

    Liked by 2 people

  20. James Street says:
    August 31, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    I feel so bad for all of you Canadians. It is going to be tough.
    But anyone who hangs out in a place like this is going to do well whatever.
    And I will say life after socialism for Canada will be exceptional. Hopefully you elect wise people to guide you through the transition.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. Clarioncaller says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Perhaps Fidel, Jr. is planning on opening up his border to ‘illegal alien cows’ who will be milked by unemployed auto-workers.

    Like

  22. LKA in LA says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Notice the reporters refer to President Trump as Donald Trump in their questions. The American reporters are actually rooting for Canada instead of America. She doesn’t even say anything nice about President Trump when ask. I hope he calls and tells her to stay home next Wednesday. Unbelievable on American soil.

    Liked by 1 person

  23. Sunshine says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    So many stupid Canadians, they’ll fall for it only because Media isn’t explaining the situation.

    Like

  24. czarowniczy says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    “…poll testing Canadian sentiment…” political speak for test the splashback level on Trudeau come election time.

    Like

