Chrystia Freeland Discusses Trade Negotiations – Deal Unlikely, Will Revisit Next Wednesday After Poll-testing Canadian Sentiment…

Deploying her best cutesy high school routine at the Canadian Embassy in Washington DC, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland gives an update on the state of trade negotiations between Canada and the United States.
The presentation is fraught with *tells* highlighting how every word is carefully selected through the prism of domestic politics. Chrystia now heads back to Canada for debriefing, discussion and poll-testing of Canadian sentiment. She will meet again with USTR Lighthizer next Wednesday with an answer as to whether or not to include Canada in the 2202 notification.
Wouldn’t you love to be a bug on the wall when she faces an implacable wolverine in Lighthizer? I bet she has NEVER before faced a real political foe who will not stand to her nonsense.
I just hate we can’t edit. Harumph. “…will not stand down…”
She’s holding her hands apart to explain how badly she got schlonged.
The conversation was short and sweet from our side. Either you sign onto this deal or you better get more cows 🐄 to milk 🥛 so that your 160K auto sector workers have a job once their factories shutdown.
At that time he said I have to get ready to go out for drinks 🍸 with my Mexican counterparts to celebrate the deal I just submitted to Congress. He told her not to waste her time calling her RINOs because they can’t stop it from happening based on the law on the books.
Really! Maybe she can tell them they need to learn to code.
Margaritas and Mexican food sounds yummy. Gonna hit my favorite one (a couple of towns down the way) over the weekend!
What is Canada’s cuisine? Hint:Crow
Fle, I saw Justine in a photo on an earlier post with some weird people, one had her udders out. So It looks as though he’s started his search and found at least an extra pair to milk! 😝
😂
so they have to defend the canadian values – bless their hearts, then.
Who do you mean ‘we’ Kemo Swampy?
ok, that’s good!
“Deploying her best cutesy high school routine”
That just does not cut it when you are on the World Stage with POTUS DJT and his wolverines.
Just a few min. into this vid. but, whoo boy, she definitely seems like a PR person (and not even a very good one at that) , and not at all well-suited to her job.
It’s gotta be a little concerning for sane Canadians to see who’s representing them.
They are very lucky that Team Trump wants the best for EVERYONE, not just the U.S.
What, if anything, actually qualifies her to hold the position she holds?
I don’t want to disparage her unnecessarily, but nothing about her is indicative of having any real qualifications to negotiate trade deals on behalf of a great nation.
Yeah, I wonder what her background and qualifications for this job were, if any.
I’m gonna look her up.
Lordy, her background is *Journalism*. Yikes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrystia_Freeland#Political_career
From Wikipedia “Freeland attended the United World College of the Adriatic in Italy.[23] She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian history and literature from Harvard University and a Master of Studies degree in Slavonic Studies from St Antony’s College, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar in 1993”
That more than qualifies her to negotiate the most important trade deal for Canada since NAFTA /sarc
More like negotiate a trade deal with Russia!!
Good friend of Soros. When she was a journalist, she had the contract to write his authorized biography.
wow.
She has zero business background…does that count
Not sure which language is her primary but she doesn’t seem to have a firm grasp of either one with all the hiccuping pauses burps and studders. Maybe just part of the cutesy act
Boy, is she obnoxious or what. I don’t know how one should dress to flatter that figure…and neither does she.
If she was a man, I’d say, he’s a dead man walking!
She’s like the ditzy high school girl who runs around hugging everyone she knows. Even if it’s only been 15 minutes since their last encounter.
I’m waiting for a Philipino, Chinese,Japanese, etc. reporter to ask her a question so we can see wether she knows how to say “Hi!” in any of those other languages.
Ok, that image made me LOL! I have distant memories of those days…..
Breaking:
Purple Chrysler calls another PR ……er…….press conference.
🙂 love her!
Can’t stand listening to that woman. As grating as Hillary. But I forced myself and here in a nutshell for those who don’t want to suffer. Good for Canadians, Americans, and Mexicans or no deal. Rules of origins good for China, I mean middle class so no deal. Blah blag blah… good deal or no deal. At no point did she mention that there is a deal between Mexico and US that’s completed. She talks like she is negociating a trilateral agreement. What a flake, I mean fake (choose the one you like).
mireilleg, this is a Liberal (Progressive) negotiating tactic of which you obviously are not aware. Whenever something happens that you don’t like, you just ignore it. And when someone says something you don’t like, just put your hands over your ears and say “lalalalalalalala” until the problem goes away. If the problem still doesn’t go away, just call the speaker a liar, racist, and sexist.
nailed it.
Thanks for the summary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At her pay grade she can afford to pay someone to cut that greasy hair of hers. Hay honey I pay 8 dollars for a liter of milk, open up the milk cartel and set us free.
$3 for a gallon here *__*
Just paid a dollar sixty something at Walmart for a gallon…
Holy Moly, Rose!
But not from contented Canadian cows.
I wonder if they are getting it from China they way they get “their” steel?
Good question, we have no idea how much of our food chain comes from China thanks to Nafta.
Now you know why the Quebec Cartel is desperate that our market remain closed, we’re not a free people in Canada. Wards of the communist state.
“I pay 8 dollars for a liter of milk”. Seriously? WOW…
She called working on a Trade Deal a “fiendishly complex issue”. LOL.
Maybe get someone into the position who’s not so Gob-Smacked by trade deals?
You gotta love the very fake news hysterical drive by media. I just saw this flash across my screen – “US and Canada fail to reach trade agreement after Trump’s of the record remark cause stri”. Yup folks it’s all “Trump’s” fault….
With all the media gaslighting in Canada, is it even possible to honestly gauge Canadian sentiment on this issue? If the public was being fed the facts, they would know that their government is not actually negotiating of their behalf, but negotiating on behalf of corrupt globalist interests.
The US gets a real leader and we get some cry baby Shiela that the media worship.
We had one, we suffered for 8 years. You can get rid of turdeau. Good luck to you, after him better days are bound to be on the horizon. Had we not had Obama we would not have Trump today.
The big PR problem for the Canadians is that the Mexicans have already negotiated and agreed to a NAFTA modification. That takes away the Canadian desire to have a “win, win, win”…two of the three players have agreed. One party hasn’t by their choice. It’s obvious.
Freeland’s insistence that the deal has to include Mexico when Mexico has already struck their deal with the US is so awkward. Worry about Canada’s deal with the US first. If Canada needs a deal with Mexico, then take it up with them.
Can’t figure out why anyone would put her in that trade role. But then, looking at Trudeau’s cabinet you could ask that about all of them.
There is his nutso immigration minister. Or Climate Barbie, who is good for a laugh almost as often as Trudeau is.
Interesting is that the reporter with the Trump leak, Daniel Dale is a friend of Freeland.
Trudeau is taking a poll? Good grief, yesterday he bought a pipeline, enriching mostly US investors, for 4 billion, and then the day the courts ruled he can’t expand it over the mountains. Of course it was his government’s own rules that caused that ruling.
Trudeau is the kind of guy, who buys a pipeline, is expanding it to market oil from Vancouver ports, but is at the same time helping aboriginal groups block that pipeline and make sure it is never completed.
Because he is for the environment and for business.
The man is mad.
Folks, not to be catty or anything (though I do come by it honestly… 😉 ), if I ever get to point where I am on the world stage, I promise you I will hire a professional to dress me appropriate to my age and physical attributes (or lack thereof … 😉 ). Then I’ll hire a hairdresser. Then a make up artist. Deal?
“cutesy high school routine”…great description. So many of these politicians in America as well as Canada are just CHILDREN…no experience (Obama), full of self-adoration, a closet full of participation trophies, and undeveloped frontal lobes. Then they meet a real grown-up and the tantrums start….I wish Trump would tweet when these toddlers need a “time out!”
Spot-on bosscock
Meanwhile, in a land downunder,,,
Hockey backs Trump: he will be re-elected
I feel so bad for all of you Canadians. It is going to be tough.
But anyone who hangs out in a place like this is going to do well whatever.
And I will say life after socialism for Canada will be exceptional. Hopefully you elect wise people to guide you through the transition.
Perhaps Fidel, Jr. is planning on opening up his border to ‘illegal alien cows’ who will be milked by unemployed auto-workers.
Notice the reporters refer to President Trump as Donald Trump in their questions. The American reporters are actually rooting for Canada instead of America. She doesn’t even say anything nice about President Trump when ask. I hope he calls and tells her to stay home next Wednesday. Unbelievable on American soil.
Horrible.
So many stupid Canadians, they’ll fall for it only because Media isn’t explaining the situation.
“…poll testing Canadian sentiment…” political speak for test the splashback level on Trudeau come election time.
