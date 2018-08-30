As Anticipated: President Trump Infers Firing AG Jeff Sessions After the Mid-Terms…

Based on almost a year of reluctance by AG Jeff Sessions and DAG Rod Rosenstein to take any substantive action that would weed out the corrupt officials within the institutions of the DOJ and FBI; and considering the level of willful blindness, evidenced in 2017, by Sessions, Rosenstein, Christopher Wray and David Bowditch as they avoid addressing the corruption found by congress and the DOJ Inspector General; we accepted –reluctantly– that no other corrective recourse was available for President Trump except to fire the four inept leaders after the 2018 mid-term election.

It now appears that approach is looming. A Bloomberg interview with President Trump in the Oval Office:

WASHINGTON DC – President Donald Trump said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s job is safe at least until the midterm elections in November. “I just would love to have him do a great job,” Trump said Thursday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. Asked if he’d keep Sessions beyond November, he declined to comment. (read more)

