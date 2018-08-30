As Anticipated: President Trump Infers Firing AG Jeff Sessions After the Mid-Terms…

Based on almost a year of reluctance by AG Jeff Sessions and DAG Rod Rosenstein to take any substantive action that would weed out the corrupt officials within the institutions of the DOJ and FBI; and considering the level of willful blindness, evidenced in 2017, by Sessions, Rosenstein, Christopher Wray and David Bowditch as they avoid addressing the corruption found by congress and the DOJ Inspector General; we accepted –reluctantly– that no other corrective recourse was available for President Trump except to fire the four inept leaders after the 2018 mid-term election.
It now appears that approach is looming. A Bloomberg interview with President Trump in the Oval Office:
WASHINGTON DC – President Donald Trump said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s job is safe at least until the midterm elections in November.
“I just would love to have him do a great job,” Trump said Thursday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. Asked if he’d keep Sessions beyond November, he declined to comment. (read more)
Most people think of Jeff Sessions as an honorable man. If so, he would resign because he can’t or won’t act upon the wishes of his boss. The smell of corruption is everywhere, no way Sessions can avoid the stench.
I still trust our president and his plan. Plans we know nothing about.
What the hell is this?
Chuck Todd Warns of Possible Mueller Bombshell: ‘I Wouldn’t Miss Work Tomorrow’
Mediate ^ | 30 August 2018 | Aidan McLaughlin
Posted on 8/30/2018, 7:04:53 PM by Magnatron
MSNBC’s Chuck Todd issued a warning to the press on Thursday evening regarding the Russia investigation: Don’t miss work tomorrow.
Todd’s MTP Daily panel was discussing Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe, and speculating as to when the investigation will wrap up.
“Here’s what I’ve learned about Bob Mueller,” Todd said. “Not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him, wouldn’t say that he would have ended this investigation if there was no collusion. He would have already ended this investigation.”
(Excerpt) Read more at mediaite.com …
Fake news. Read his actual words. Just more click bait.
saved me a click,
Perhaps those people are all correct and the bombshell will FINALLY be his proof of Hillary and company paying their collaborators for that ridiculous trash! Why not?
Regrettably it has come to this! I am grateful that both Senator Graham and more importantly Senator Grassley now support the decision of our President firing Jeff Sessions. Senator Grassley holds the keys to the entire events that need to occur. He is the Chairman of the Committee that oversees the confirmation process for the DOJ and FBI.
Both him and Graham have been very outspoken based on the work that their committee is doing in the Muh Russia investigation. They see the reality and realize that the corruption and lack of Law and Order will destroy our country if this continues.
I have been on record that we will do extremely well in the Senate Races come November. I can pretty much guarantee today that we will win the following 4 states based on everything I am seeing and reading:
Florida – Rick Scott
Indiana – Mike Braun
Missouri – Josh Hawley
North Dakota – Kevin Cramer
I see us at 60/40 in the following race:
Montana – Matt Rosendale
I see us at 50/50 in the following races:
West Virginia – Patrick Morrisey
Ohio – Jim Renacci
I see us at 45/55 in the following races:
Pennsylvania – Lou Barletta
Michigan – John James
Wisconsin – Leah Vukmir
New Jersey – Bob Hugin
I see us at 35/65 in the following race:
Minnesota – Karen Housley (Franken’s seat)
I think we hold both seats in Arizona and Nevada based on Tuesday’s Primary in Arizona and the fact that Republican Senate Candidates got over 100K more votes than the Democrat Senate Candidates.
We will have anywhere from 55 (low end) to 60 (high end) Republican Senators come early January when they are sworn in. At that point in time Wray, Sessions, Rosenstein and Coats are all fired.
Rand Paul would be my first choice to replace Coats as DNI (foreign policy is similiar to our President and the are golfing buddies)
MY DREAM would have the Greatest White Hat of them all come out of retirement to be our FBI Director (Mike Rogers).
We will need a strong AG and DAG. Pam Bondi and our President have an excellent relationship. She would be an excellent DAG. Especially after that fiasco with Antifa at the movie theater earlier this summer. As for the AG, I agree with SD to have a Judge. The Executioner, Judge Hanen, would be my #1 choice since he knows the corruption first hand in the DOJ dealing with the DAPA case a few years back. I can’t argue with a judge on our President’s short list for the Supreme Court.
2019 and 2020 will be all about reforming the DOJ and FBI. Trade deals will be mostly out of the way. Our plan with North Korea and Iran is well underway and being managed extremely well by Secretary Mike Pompeo. The Economy is going to continue to take off. I see the Graham/Cassidy Bill replacing Obamacare once and for all come February/March of 2019 with the votes needed in the Senate and using Reconciliation.
Our President can completely focus on the DOJ/FBI!
You’re a real optimist. Your odds are more consistent with 2018 midterms with President Hillary. This site :
https://www.electionbettingodds.com
has some actual odds (which are considerably more optimistic for the GOP than the polls currently are.)
GOP odds of winning :
Florida 55%
Indiana 56%
Missouri 58%
North Dakota 59%
Montana 34%
West Virginia 27%
Ohio 14%
Pennsylvania 14%
Michigan 21%
Wisconsin 21%
New Jersey 25%
Minnesota 20%
Texas 64%
Tennessee 57%
Arizona 51%
Nevada 39%
Anything in the 50s is basically a toss up. None of the potential GOP gains cracks 60%. So it’s easily possible that the GOP will gain no seats and lose 3. But quite a small vote shift – remember all these results are correlated – could finish up with the GOP losing 1 (Nevada) and gaining 4 (Florida, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota.) That would be an excellent night for the GOP even if it lost the House. More likely is no change or plus one for the GOP.
Of course if you’re right and you’re confident enough to put some bets down, you’ll make a lot of money.
Truthfilter says:
“I just overheard on FNC that POTUS allegedly said that he hated Jeff Sessions’ southern accent, that he talks like he has marbles in his mouth. First—I don’t believe POTUS said this. Second, if he DID say it—someone should be fired for leaking it. Third—why is FNC reporting it, given the numbers of southerners who support POTUS Trump?
This bothers me also because if it’s true, I take offense to it. A supervisor said the same thing about me once when I first moved out of state.”
_____________________________________________
Who is they..?????
I do not believe POTUS said that about Session.
When I came into this country all American sounded to me as if they had marbles in their mouth.
My husband is from NYC and people make fun about his NY accent.
When I used to live in Germany we from the North used to make fun of those from the South and they maked fun of us from the North.
To make something out of something that POTUS might have said or not is another way to tear down Trump.
Session does not speak like people I have known from the South or my daughter in law who coms from the South.
Session is different he stumbles over his words maybe he use to stutter..? Not making fun over it and I do not care how the man speaks what he does not do bothers me.
If one is secure it should not matter what people think how one speaks.
Question to you why post something here that made be true or not..???
Ok, let’s test this:
Does this truly sound like something the President would say? (he’s never been on record going after anybody because of who they are/where they are from; he does blast people for WHAT THEY DO)
What would be the reason for the media (and Bloomberg is the media) to report this? (you answered it yourself: the President has a lot of support in the southern states and yes, they do get defensive about their accents — as someone with a bit of one myself, I have gotten defensive…usually due to snide remarks made by leftist “nice” people…since when has the President ever been one of those? how many media “journalists” are lefty nice people?)
While the President has gone after people on his staff (very hard too) if he has been displeased with their performance, he has never gone after them personally because of who they are (see first paragraph); it’s always been about being displeased with their performance AND sometimes he “goes after them” as a way to give the media a shiney object to chase as well as another delusion bone for the left to worry.
So yeah, I’m just not seeing it.
I’m also beginning to wonder why the media is getting so blasted panicky about this issue — and they are panicky. Does make me go “hmmmm…..?”.
Very observant and very telling, Jenny R. Thank you, and I like your accent, whatever it is. Lol.
I’m called mush mouth a lot. I don’t care. The word that gives it away is “Marbles).. Trump wouldn’t be so mundane.
Jenny R. dear, it’s not an accent when Southerns speak English. They are speaking English as a first language. It’s called a dialect. An accent is when a person speaks English and comes from a foreign country and/or speaks another language as their native tongue.
Dialect: a particular form of a language that is peculiar to a specific region or social group.
Accent: a distinctive mode of pronunciation of a language, especially one associated with a particular nation, locality, or social class.
I heard the same thing, from non other that Bret Baier … Baier doesn’t like Trump! With the volumes of discussion material, Bret throws that out there … I think he’ll probably, or should migrate to CNN …
Huge tweet from Adam Gingrich.
Looks like ol’ rosie perjured himself.
He is cornered now.
I don’t buy this one bit. Donald Trump is focused like a laser on the one thing he needs this November — a crushing electoral wipeout of the Democrats.
A big part of doing this is NOT giving the Democrats a target to punch at, and that is exactly Trump’s midterm strategy. They have nothing legitimate to punch at. The economy is improving, we are scoring win after win in foreign policy, and all the Democrats can do is gripe about it.
Since the Democrats have nothing legitimate to punch at, they are punching at anything that catches their eye, and they are destroying themselves in the process.
Antifa has gone full communist/anti-American and is turning Americans against the Democrat brand. They claim to be punching Nazis but middle-Americans can’t help but notice that the people who they are beating up are ordinary Americans who dare to publicly display patriotism. It’s making regular folks sick to their stomach.
They cannot find an issue to run on. But they need something. Some target.
The left is now so desperate for a target that they are now on a full scale campaign to convince the public that the word “monkey” is now intrinsically racist. This doesn’t sit well with ordinary Americans who have been put on notice that they might have their lives destroyed and smeared as racist if they use an innocuous figure of speech like “monkey around” or “monkey business.” That’s brand new, and people don’t like it one bit.
What the Democrats are really desperate for now are some martyrs. Someone to hold up as an innocent victim of the Evil Hitler Donald Trump.
Something like a wave of indictments against Democratic politicians.
That would galvanize the left. They would be able to use a wave of indictments to terrify their constituents to the polls, convincing them that Trump was carrying out a Stalin-like purge, the mask was off and the country was only weeks away from full-blown concentration camps and terrified Democrats would flock to the polls and they would probably win back Congress.
That’s why nothing will happen until after the midterms. Everything is quiet. On hold. The scandals are dripping out but nothing is being done about them. The corruption and evidence is surrounding the Democrats like a fog. Everywhere, but Nothing. To. Punch At.
So stop freaking out. Game out what would happen if the indictments dropped before the midterms. Trump knows what he is doing. There is no need to second-guess him. We elected him because he can do this. Now let him do this.
Interkludge, you are making too much sense, and I like it.
Agreed. Now, let’s hand out the chill pills to everyone.
Thank you, Ken, may I please have half the bottle? Lol.
If Dems pols were indicted so goes rino never-Trumpers. A big spectacle, such a clusterf*ck that I think you’re right. I have often wondered if this scenario is controllable. However, certain prime principals (we know who they are) could be hauled in front of a judge one by one.
LikeLike
Prime principals? Scratch that.
Yes! Expect a big move from Mueller soon. They are desperate and will do anything to goad POTUS. I expect the family of POTUS have all been fully briefed should Mueller try anything on the first family.
Agree jd. Somethings brewing.
solid like
Yeah, and true or not true….it’s the decision of someone other than me. Somebody who knows a lot more about what is going on that me, or anyone here, or any pundit or news analyst.
So…not really going to worry about it.
Only thing that slightly concerns me is people losing their nerve, panicking/getting all defeatist, and once again snatching defeat from the jaws of victory…although it wouldn’t surprise me much…it’s just that this time I’m of the opinion that this is for the whole bag of marbles.
I don’t think it’s as simple as firing these people. The Cabal has to stop the bleeding now, or soon. They won’t let anyone get any closer to the truth for fear of losing more of their own.
Robert Reich wrote an interesting article about and in support of abandoning the Russia narrative and impeachment, in favor of election nullification under the guise of POTUS being unfit to serve. What happens if they succeed? Rush Limbaugh spoke about this today, then questioned what they are so afraid of.
They were/are afraid Americans would discover what’s become obvious now–the rule of law died decades ago, and America has been a sham ever since. We’ve seen the same people recycled over and over, except Obama, or what he represents, which is probably more consequential and nefarious than we imagine in our wildest dreams. He was supposed to put the nail in the coffin. Hillary would make sure it stayed there. They needed a black man so critics would check themselves. A woman president wouldn’t have been enough, which is why they warned off Hillary in 2008. They counted on JEB! as the nominee who would either throw the 2016 election, like Romney did in 2012, or play the game if he accidentally won. Either way, our destiny was planned and they will not accept a shift in that trajectory.
The big question is where does this go? If they manage to annul the election, they have to annul the entire election. I don’t see how they justify simply installing Hillary. So who runs the show in the meantime? Paul Ryan, who pre-dated Trump and Pence? That won’t be possible after January with the new Congress, nor will Orrin Hatch. Pompeo would be out since he was appointed by Trump. Limbo is a dangerous place for the country; an unprecedented opportunity for the rise of some faction–and we know which one–to formally and finally negate the Constitution we pretend still guides us. And what of the military? This might sound like crazy talk, but what we now know as fact would have seemed equally as crazy a few short years ago.
The plan to annul might be the reason Trump has been physically safe to this point. Pence elevated to POTUS before the job is done would make things messy.
**Or do they bring back Obama? What does it mean if they do, and how long can he stay?
LikeLike
I find the delusional delusions of Herr Reich to be just that. The day fantasies of a washed up leftist — all sound and fury signifying nothing.
What I do pay attention to is the (once again) call to destroy our republic/society by any means necessary — in short, Herr Reich is just peachy with civil insurrection/violence; he’s ok with murdering thousands of people to get his delusional fantasy life satisfied.
This is exactly why ALL Dems must be voted out in November — they’ve proven themselves insane.
I thought he was great in The Hobbit.
That’s not very nice — making fun of orcs that way; not their fault he resembles an evil, short, dumpy version of their kind.
Under what provision of the Constitution would anyone find the particulars that would allow a national election for president to be “annulled”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the point. The Constitution. Has anyone noticed it matters less and less with every activist judge appointed to the bench? Sure, anything can work its way to the Supreme Court, but that takes time. Even an emergency session doesn’t guarantee a result in keeping with the constitution. And what would the Court look like without Gorsuch?
The Left is preparing for something, regardless of the mid-terms. They simply can’t and won’t allow more to come out. We have many Congressional Republicans that would jump at the chance to get rid of Trump. It’s time to think outside of the box, and outside of the Constitution, because the Uni-party certainly is.
LikeLike
And how do we annull a duly elected president?
LikeLike
Dagny, this makes me sick, sends a chill through me.
Where does it go? Did they have an ultimate insurance plan that would silence President Trump for good? They would if they could.
They can but they haven’t. That would be too obvious. They have another plan. Count on it.
To still have any faith at all in Jeff Sessions requires an even greater suspension of disbelief than for someone to still believe in Al Gore and his apocalyptic global warming. And in the tooth fairy and Santa Claus … … … all combined! The absurdity of this continuing faith in Jeff Session, or in anyone doing and not doing what he has, is utterly mind numbing
LikeLiked by 2 people
but remember, the Heavens Gate and other cults still have believers
I completely agree … and for further proof, I’ve been hearing that Session’s “Hitman” Huber hasen’t even been interviewing appropriate connected players … Like Bruce Ohr !!
I’m still holding to the position that if/when the President wants to fire Jeff Sessions, then he will do it.
Today was not that day.
It’s the boss’s timeline; he knows more about it than I do.
My only job is to get out there and vote; I can conjecture on my own time, but I do have one job and must stay focused on it — and from the looks of it, it will be a very important job; people need to get out there and vote…if anything to spite the media, who, along with their pals the Dems, appear to be really really wanting to suppress it!
Not even for dogcatcher! Make it happen! Your future and your family’s future very well may depend upon it!
There’s a lot you’re missing. You, and a whole lot of others here should start following Q –and people like Praying Medic, who know how to interpret. You’d have a much better idea what’s going on. There’s a reason why the MSM has recently put out dozens of stories trying to convince people it’s all a conspiracy and Q isn’t real.
Remember only Demosocialists are allowed to have “wingman” AG’s. Obamboozler can have his wingman Holder but what would happen if Trump was seen as having a wingman?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not on the Sessions “white-hat” boat, but I do find it interesting that PDJT is notoriously known to surprisingly FIRE people at will, in quantity, and with impunity. Yet, Sessions is still there, the biggest piece of the puzzle the screams “fire me!” Why? And he was confirmed on a party-line vote which means if he was compromised and a Deep State tool, it happened after confirmation. It’s become a political crime novel.
Remember President Trump went through three campaign managers, in each case hiring the person who was the right person for the work to be done. In the first half of his first term, the President’s priority for DOJ has been combating illegal immigration, and all that entails (gangs, drugs, human trafficking, etc.). It seems to me that’s exactly what AG Sessions has been doing. He couldn’t clean house and get that mission accomplished. The President needed someone the Department saw as a safe hand to guide through a 180 degree turn in policy. Now that’s well underway, and at some point cleaning house will become a more critical mission. I predict the “housecleaner” will be like a turnaround CEO who lasts maybe a year or a year and a half, then is replaced by a caretaker AG after his job is done.
LikeLike
Pastor Jeffers just implied Trump should fire Magoo. I guess he has faith elsewhere than in Q fantasies.
You clearly haven’t done any real research — nor watched Trump himself give a clue at a rally while back — if you think it’s fantasy.
One theory that fits the situation of four “worthless” leaders in the administration.
Here are the dots:
(1) Trump renews the GW Bush emergency powers which were also renewed by Obama.
(2) Trump hires a lot of generals, many retired
(3) 42 USC 212 applies to many of them
(4) GTMO was ordered to remain open and has been expanded
(5) Trump doesn’t waste money on things he doesn’t need
(6) Trump is relying on military intelligence
When Trump can make the case that our civilian intelligence and law enforcement cannot be trusted, his generals already in place, can guarantee continuity of civilian government so that it doesn’t necessarily involve activation of the national guard or military troops to keep order.
Trump is absolutely prepared for trouble.
Rudy’s team is preparing a report to counter Mueller.
Really, because Sessions has not done his job stuff like this has to happen as a backstop.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/rudy-giuliani-is-putting-together-a-counter-report-to-question-robert-muellers-legitimacy
If rudy is preparing an argument for muellers legitimacy, that should have been done a year ago. Imo, more likely he is preparing a rebuttal for something about to drop. IDK, just speculating.
My reading of the piece is he is preparing a rebuttal, trying to anticipate what Mueller’s report will say that requires rebuttal.
But then like so many projects it takes on a life of its own and gets expanded in scope.
OK Jeff, the Boss has given you 60 days to do your job. Use it or lose it.
All- We have no choice but to trust Trump and Sessions. Just keep yer powder dry. Trump is no dummy and he’s not alone.
Just on Lou Dobbs…….Pastor Jefferies, Judge Jenine, and Lou Dobbs all calling for Sessions to go and go now………Stephen Hayes also…..
well they don’t know Trump as well as For Q and Country!
Huh?
sarc
Stephen Hayes too? Iirc, he was not on the Trump Train. Has he climbed aboard?
My take on all this is that President Trump is going to deliver a massive blow to the democrats and their deep state bosses with perfect timing prior to the midterm elections.
Watch for him to declassify the entire history of the DOJ, CIA and FBI’s involvement in trying to firstly subvert the presidential election followed by their insurance plans to bring him down if he were duly elected. Watch for the involvement of Hillary Clinton and the DNC seeing full sunlight.
Watch for Uranium One to be fully exposed.
Watch for Hillary Clinton’s faux charity as well as her plans to bring Trump down to be exposed.
The un-redacted truth is Trump’s most powerful weapon. I would expect to see such action begin around the end of September. This will provide enough time for everything to be understood by the public at large. My guess is that what is revealed will shock the crap out of the general public.
You may even find out that old Sessions has actually been doing his job.
What makes you think the MSM will print it, or cover it on TV ? And Facebook, Google et al will be buttoning up the alternative channels of communication. For the Dems to get out an October surprise they can wait until 25 October or so and be guaranteed of wall to wall coverage for ten days. For the GOP to get out an October surprise they’re already too late – they’d have had to get it out in May, and allow it time for it to drip drip drip. If they wait until October it’ll be well into next year before Joe Public hears anything about it.
Still on the fence about Jeff.
a) President Trump put him there and has, thus far, left him there. Do we believe President Trump would have done either if there were serious doubts.
b) A lot of what comes out of the White House is a laser pointed to distract the media kitty kats whilst the real work goes on elsewhere. Look over there whilst we confirm another twenty judges.
c) When Session was in a time-critical situation (McCabe about to retire) he acted immediately and decisively.
It’ll all come out before mid-terms but still happy to go with the run silent run deep theory.
I think this is deflection, and a magicians slight of hand.
Let’s see where the white rabbit pops up.
This is an extremely complicated issue. I was willing to give a Sessions the benefit of the doubt for quite awhile, but it’s now obvious the one sided justice system is not being adressed.
Even if Clinton was never going to be prosecuted, there are many who should have at least been charged like Gen Flynn has been. McCabe was literally referred criminally. And Wrey made it clear he has no intention of addressing the dept’s deep rooted problems.
THe Awan deal sealed it for me.
I’m fine with waiting till the mid terms. If there is a red wave, then he will be able to fire away as he will have all the leverage.
Sad to see it go down this way, but #ByeFelicia.
President Trump doesn’t infer anything about firing Jeff Sessions. Inferring is on the receive end of a message not the transmit end.
He who speaks implies a meaning. The listener infers one.
