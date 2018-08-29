GDP Second Quarter Estimate Revised Upward to 4.2%: Expanded Investment, Decreased Imports…

Today the Bureau of Economic Analysis presented the second estimate for the second quarter GDP growth. The second review increased the growth upward to 4.2%.
Within the data (full pdf release w/ tables) there are several interesting aspects.
(1) The upward revision to nonresidential fixed investment was mostly accounted for by investment in software. (2) Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised down. Within goods, the downward revision was widespread, the largest contributor was petroleum.
In addition to presenting revised estimates for the second quarter, today’s release presents revised estimates of first-quarter wages and salaries, personal taxes, and contributions for government social insurance. Wages and salaries are now estimated to have increased $122.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018, an upward revision of $0.4 billion. (source data)
For more than three decades all U.S. economic policy was elevating Wall Street and diminishing Main Street. As a result the middle America blue-collar workers have not had wage gains keeping up with inflation for over 30 years…. Then came the era of Trump.
Overall the MAGAnomic policy of the Trump administration is working on multiple sectors of the Main Street U.S. economy simultaneously. Keep in mind, all of this is happening BEFORE the trade policies and renegotiated trade deals kick in.
As the Main Street economy continues to expand, wages are increasing. It is noted that all wage measures are continually being revised upward as the value of labor within the economy continues to thrive. Due to increased labor value, in combination with decreased tax burdens, workers, specifically middle-class workers, are seeing large increases in actual take-home pay. This means more spending power, more disposable income, which also fuels the expanding economy. It’s an upward growth spiral.
More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare/social service programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar – the saved sum is doubled. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional and expanding. Growth-Growth-Growth. Jobs-Jobs-Jobs.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.
The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street. They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.
Simultaneous to domestic capital investment inside the U.S., the ability of our nation to provide goods and services to meet the economic expansion, means less reliance on imported materials, goods and/or services. We are making more of our own stuff; exporting at a larger rate; and importing less – specifically due to the energy independence strategy within the larger Trump policy.
Every granular policy is like a small part in a larger machine. Each individual part of the MAGAnomic policy is working to compliment the larger objective.
Is Canada about to fold on trade ?
No ,but you are off topic.
@DL
(1) How so? If Truedope chases Canadian business to the USA how will that not increase biz here?
(2) Are you the duly authorized arbiter of topic relevance?
Good question, and yes, Canada will be forced to do something to establish a
“Fair Trade” agreement.
Ironic: Socialists are usually all about “FAIRNESS”! Recall MAObama telling the Ohio plumber that high taxes were not about income, when the plumber (Joseph Wurzelbacher) dared to point out that higher tax actually lead to fewer dollars in the Treasury. Taxation was about “fairness”! Rich people (i.e. you) have to kick in more to level the playing field.
So now we have Socialists supporting Free Trade rather Free AND Fair Trade!
No, Sweet Old Bob is not off topic! 😉
Justin says he thinks they can reach an agreement by Trump’s Friday deadline. I guess the adults in Canada have got to him, and the automakers as well. Trump’s obviously executing a cramdown, with very little bargaining. I also am seeing some chatter in Canada that their dairy program is flawed, so it appears the propaganda arms of Canadian government are recognizing that they’re going to have to prepare the public for some dairy concessions.
The media and the resistance party still will not credit VSGPOTUS.
0bama said growth above 3% was not possible. Now the media tries to credit 0bama for this economy.
It is like someone who divorced and now has a successful remarriage giving credit for their second marriage success to their first spouse. lol
I thought he said 2% was the new normal?
Who cares, the fake news media and the weak resistance slobs are less and less consequential by the day.
There goes Trump waving that magic wand again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haha! Awesome!
😂🤣😂🎉👍🏼🦁🇺🇸🙏🏼💖😂🤣😂
I bet that Muslim regrets his idiot remark. It will go down in history as the stupidest remark by any sitting POTOS. Don’t get me wrong, he has plenty of other stupid comments to add to his God aweful history…
Love the good news, the future looks bright and fills my heart with happiness for my children and my children’s children! MAGA. God bless POTUS and the rest of the patriots!!!
Currently the 3rd Quarter real GDP rate is sitting at 4.6%. The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s last forecast for the 2nd Quarter was 3.9%. We are currently 0.3% greater with the Third and Final Estimate for the 2nd Quarter occurring on Thursday, September 27th.
Sundance ,I saved this,is it still sandbagged.
“sundance says:
July 27, 2018 at 1:08 pm
Additionally, ….{{{ just between us treepers }}} I can tell you with absolute certainty this BEA report was sandbagged at 4.1%. G.U.A.R.A.N.T.E.E.D.
Unfortunately I cannot share how I know; but when the next revised update comes out on August 25th, don’t be surprised to see that number jump significantly. [Possibly nearing 5%]
There are more possible revisions. The 4.2% was just the first revision.
“I have a dream.”
— MLK
“I have a nightmare and I can’t wake up.”
— BHO
We made it through the obama nightmare!
One of my brothers saw this bumper sticker in TN:
We lived through Obama
You will live through Trump
Perfect
Merkel gets smaller and smaller every time I look at that picture.
Thank You Sundance…This is what confuses me so much about the left…America is finally doing awesome after a couple of decades of crapville and the left wants to destroy Trump & Americans behind him. What is really sad is the measures that the left is winning to take to destroy Trump and America.
Not Tired of Winning Yet? The US Economy Is on Track to Have Its Best Year Since 2005
https://ijr.com/2018/08/1119765-us-economy-growth-trump/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=65545470&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8QnP6K8wb2-qBPBp-hriCYXiAd_keGWxDTlZD1IdAVgnFHMpFIniCt4Gp4BCrqgTEI5sRPApcPAf5zPRm5pD9TnP7szAnidBONOM52eV8tC2UUxbc&_hsmi=65545470
There is nothing the left wouldn’t do to defeat MAGA. Even the unspeakable.
going to enjoy watching imploding liberals
Love it! LOL
One of my favorites..
I’m confused as to what the 4.2% applies to. I thought it was the growth of the economy on an annualized basis, but SD’s graph title says it is the change from the preceding quarter. Would someone please enlighten me? Thanks!
A revised Atlanta Fed GDP Now should be available tomorrow for the third quarter. The revision will be for the Personal income and outlays report. Currently at 4.6%.
https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx?panel=fa9ccf1bede04c3b8a3ac751883e58a93
more spin from cnn,notice 2014.
” It doesn’t change the overall picture of how the economy is doing, and it remains the highest rate since the third quarter of 2014.
The robust number can be explained in part by businesses rushing to export their products in advance of expected tariffs on foreign goods imposed by the White House, which have drawn retaliatory duties from China.
Economists broadly expect growth to slow in the coming months, to round out the year at about 3%. Estimates for the current quarter range widely, from a forecast of 2% growth in the third quarter by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to 4.6% from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. “
“Economists broadly expect growth to slow in the coming months,”
Are these the same “Economists” that touted how great NAFTA was going to be for the USA?
“Estimates for the current quarter range widely”
Hedging their prognostications just like a meteorologist concluding the weather forecast by proclaiming “a chance of showers”.
As SD so aptly points out, the key here is that the projected GDP increase does not account for the Trade Deals as they haven’t kicked in yet. Once that happens, OMG, “Mr Zulu, warp drive please!!!”
If the stock markets stay where they are or go higher, people will be getting 3rd Qtr statements (IRA’s, 401k, investments) at all-time highs … right around the middle of October. Perfect.
“They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.”
I distinctly remember this going back quite a way (was not mentioned too much at the beginning, around ~30 yrs ago) and thinking to myself, “Who are the morons pushing this?”
This was the answer:
“The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street”
The political whores let it happen, despite national security concerns that should have prevented it. As I posted over on the Presidential thread earlier today, my neighbor (Lou M.) is fond of saying, “We have the BEST politicians that money can buy!”
We’re watching our country morph from MAGA to America is great again! We’ll need another good acronym soon. Suggestions?
