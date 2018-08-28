Bruce Ohr Testifies To Closed-Door Joint Session of Congress (Oversight and Judiciary)…

Today DOJ Official Bruce Ohr is testifying in a closed-door session to a joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committee. The republican representatives asking questions were selected by Chairman Bob Goodlatte. Democrats are relying on staff.

According to Kyle Cheney (Politico) Bruce Ohr has four lawyers with him, personal lawyers and lawyers representing the interests of the DOJ. Initial indications are Ohr has provided testimony that directly conflicts with Fusion-GPS Glenn Simpson, and prior testimony from witness Lisa Page to the joint committee.

