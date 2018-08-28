Bruce Ohr Testifies To Closed-Door Joint Session of Congress (Oversight and Judiciary)…

Today DOJ Official Bruce Ohr is testifying in a closed-door session to a joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committee. The republican representatives asking questions were selected by Chairman Bob Goodlatte. Democrats are relying on staff.
According to Kyle Cheney (Politico) Bruce Ohr has four lawyers with him, personal lawyers and lawyers representing the interests of the DOJ. Initial indications are Ohr has provided testimony that directly conflicts with Fusion-GPS Glenn Simpson, and prior testimony from witness Lisa Page to the joint committee.
I want to hear what Nellie has to say. She is not a DOJ employee and can’t hide behind DOJ lawyers.
She won’t be called. She will take the 5th of course.
would
Speaking of Nellie, I would like to know what Bruce had to say about her getting the ham radio, who used it, what for, etc.
We must all remember this is the swamp, and they are in full protect mode. However, we have an Ace in the Hole, President Donald J Trump. He has incredible power and at his time of choosing he’ll drop the hammer. These hearings will lead to nothing, when President Trump enters the game, buckle-up Buckaroos, it’s gonna get bumpy.
Halper… Not hill?
In the Holiwood squares pic above ☝
John Solomon’s out with a new one, folks….
Russian oligarch, Justice Department and a clear case of collusion
http://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/404061-russian-oligarch-justice-department-and-a-clear-case-of-collusion
The way I read this new Solomon article is if Deripaska is to be believed not to have had any involvement in being a source for Dossier info, Steele (and by proxy Blumenthal & Shearer) used just the mere relationship with Deripaska to kinda, sorta let people believe he was the “source” of the wild claims? Basically, all the wild claims were made out of thin air but because Steele had a close relationship with Deripaska it was just a wink wink he was the source?
Hence the chicken feed payment to Steele. $186k just for his signature.
I now appreciate the fact this Hearing is Closed.
According to Joe DiGenova – Per Congressional Rules, Closed Hearings are the best. He stated that in closed hearings party members there are limited who can ask questions; moreover, each member can do an actual cross examination of the witness like you would expect in a court setting – with lengthy time limits if approved by the Chairperson. Versus the CIRCUS we see in these Open Hearings where every member gets 5 minutes – where one side actually asks meaningful/legitimate questions and the other side makes SJW statements, cheer-lead for the witness, recommend Purple Hearts, etc. .
One setting can accomplish something and the other setting accomplishes nothing – IMHO
Still, a transcript is needed. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.
Well for now, Leaks will occur, like always
All well and good. The bottom line is Congress can’t prosecute, only DOJ can. The question is if and when PDJT will order his DOJ to act. Everything else is kabuki.
Sense they are hiding the testimony behind closed doors you know it’s unlawful. Add to this the fact that the DOJ is protecting Bruce Ora. He is not permitted to have government lawyers.
The smell of corruption continues.
