“Our Guy” – The *REAL* Russian Collusion…

Released documents show dossier author Christopher Steele and Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr discussing the need to protect “our guy”, January through March 2017.
Who is “Our Guy”? That would be Oleg Deripaska, the Russian dossier source, and likely employer of Christopher Steele. The same Oleg Deripaska the FBI went to for help in framing Donald Trump through Paul Manafort in September 2016.
♦In 2009 the FBI, then headed by Robert Mueller, requested the assistance of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an operation to retrieve former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson who was captured in Iran two years earlier. The agent assigned to engage Deripaska was Andrew McCabe; the primary FBI need was financing and operational support. Deripaska spent around $25 million and would have succeeded except the U.S. State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, backed out.
♦In September of 2016 Andrew McCabe is now Deputy Director of the FBI, when two FBI agents approached Deripaska in New York – again asking for his help. This time the FBI request was for Deripaska to outline Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as a tool of the Kremlin. Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money. However, according to the article, despite Deripaska’s disposition toward Manafort he viewed the request as absurd. He laughed the FBI away, telling them: “You are trying to create something out of nothing.”
John Solomon reported that Deripaska wanted to testify to congress last year (2017), without any immunity request, but was rebuked. Who blocked his testimony?
In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. When you reconcile that Deripaska was likely Steele’s source/employer; of course Waldman would be representing both of them.
Adam Waldman was the liaison/go-between Senator Mark Warner (Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele {Text Messages} without a “paper trail”.
Yes, that’s Senator Mark Warner trying to set up a ‘paperless’ back channel to Christopher Steele in March 2017.
Not coincidentally, Lobbyist/Lawyer Adam Waldman also needs to protect the other half of the Steele/Deripaska partnership, with messages about Oleg.
As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Oleg Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senator Mark Warner for feedback.
If Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, Mark Warner. Why?
Why would Adam Waldman and Oleg Deripaska (personally) be reaching out to John Solomon in May 2018, to share the story of the FBI conduct in September 2016?
You see, the unanticipated November 2016 election outcome created an entire set of new risk factors for all of the players.
Attorney and Lobbyist Adam Waldman represented both Oleg Deripaska and Christopher Steele. Now, watch the first minute of this video. February 13th, 2018 Hearing:
.
Deripaska was obviously willing to finance, facilitate, and provide sourcing for the Steele Dossier – from a distance. Yet when asked directly to participate by the FBI he didn’t want personal attachment on dubious endeavors.
Did Robert Mueller omit any mention of Oleg Deripaska from his 2017 Manafort indictment purposefully because Mueller knew the involvement of the Russian Billionaire? …or was this Robert Mueller hoping to hide his prior professional work relationship with Deripaska?…. or both.
Remember, on February 9th, 2018, Senator Chuck Grassley asked Deripaska’s London Lawyer, Paul Hauser, questions about Deripaska and his connections to Christopher Steele:
Oleg Deripaska’s British lawyer, Paul Hauser, responded with the following letter:
A very lawyer-ish response. However, based on the 2017 text messages unknown at the time Grassley made the inquiry, it would appear Chairman Grassley asked the wrong lawyer:
In February Senator Grassley should have asked Adam Waldman who was obviously representing Deripaska’s interests in the U.S. {text message links} But Senator Grassley is no dummy… he caught on; and he did ask Adam Waldman for testimony.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley requested testimony from Mr. Waldman surrounding his contacts and engagements throughout the 2016/2017 operation to undermine and remove President Donald Trump. In a response letter released today (full pdf below) lawyers representing Mr. Waldman are trying to keep their client from forced testimony; and it appears likely he is remaining outside of the country to avoid being captured in the investigative net.
Here’s the letter from Waldman’s lawyers:
.
It appears a little hypocritical for Mr. Waldman to be evading questioning considering it was Waldman who contacted journalist John Solomon earlier in the year to present a story conducive to his client Oleg Deripaska. He was full of information in May, 2018, but when facing questioning about that information in August – he disappears.
Waldman’s current triangulation is part of the reason for our earlier emphasis/warning on the construct of the May 2018 Solomon article. After all, everyone involved in the ‘soft coup attempt’ is desperate to safeguard their own interests.
Now, think about this…. Yes, with Oleg Deripaska in the picture there was indeed Russian meddling in the 2016 election; only, it wasn’t the type of meddling currently being sold. The FBI/DOJ were using Russian Deripaska to frame their Russian conspiracy narrative. It is almost a certainty that Deripaska was one of Chris Steele’s sources for the dossier.
Now, put yourself in Deripaska’s shoes and think about what happens AFTER candidate Donald Trump surprisingly wins the election.
All of a sudden Deripaska the asset becomes a risk to the corrupt Scheme Team (DOJ/FBI et al); especially as the DOJ/FBI then execute the “insurance policy” effort against Donald Trump…. and eventually enlist Robert Mueller.
It is entirely possible for a Russian to be blackmailing someone, but it ain’t Trump vulnerable to blackmail; it’s the conspiracy crew within the DOJ and FBI. Deripaska now has blackmail material on Comey, McCabe and crew.
After the 2017 (first year) failure of the “insurance policy” it now seems more likely President Trump will outlive the soft coup. In May 2018, Oleg tells Waldman to call John Solomon and tell him the story from a perspective favorable to Deripaska.
As the story is told, in 2017 Oleg was more than willing to testify to congress… likely laughing the entire time… but the corrupt participants within congress damned sure couldn’t let Deripaska testify.
Enter corrupt SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner:
“Help”!
Senate Security Chief, James Wolfe – We know from overwhelming circumstantial evidence, conveniently overlooked by media, that one of James Wolfe’s specific leaks involved sending his concubine Ali Watkins a copy of the 82-page FISA application used to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page. {Full Backstory Here} Some key things about this leak:
- It is highly likely there were no redactions in the copy Wolfe leaked to the media.
- It is highly likely Wolfe was caught in a leak hunt, and the copy given to him included a specific, and intentionally wrong, internal date using October 19th as the origination date for FISA application approval. (The actual date was Oct 21st).
- The October 19th date then shows up in subsequent media reports which were based on the leak. The New York Times and Washington Post used the wrong date; the concentric reporting of the NYT and WaPo spread the wrong date like a virus.
- However, despite overwhelming and easy to prove evidence against him, Wolfe was never charged with the Carter Page FISA leak. The DOJ/FBI have him dead-to-rights on that leak, but he was charged with the more disingenuous crime of lying to the FBI.
These explosive details have been largely ignored by media, and two recent legal filings add even more layers of intrigue. Last week a federal judge denied a request by Wolfe’s lawyers to put a gag order on the entire U.S. government; to include President Trump:
The scant media coverage all focused on a narrative that Mr. Wolfe was requesting a gag order against President Trump in his case. However, as you can see above, that was not the request. More broadly Wolfe’s attorneys were attempting to bar any government official from any public statement. This is Key…. keep that in mind as you look at the second development.
After losing the gag order request, lawyers for Mr. Wolfe have sent letters to every Senator who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. [As we have shared for years, the SSCI is the deepest and most corrupt part of the Deep State swamp.]
The lawyers for Wolfe are putting the senators on notice they might be called as defense witnesses. Read carefully, including between the lines (emphasis mine):
WASHINGTON—Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee have been notified they may be asked for testimony as part of the criminal trial of a veteran Senate staffer accused of lying to the FBI while working for the panel.
Attorneys for James A. Wolfe sent letters to all 15 senators on the committee, notifying them that their testimony may be sought as part of Mr. Wolfe’s defense, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Wolfe, who for nearly 30 years served as the director of security for the intelligence committee, was arrested last month and charged with lying to the FBI about his contacts with reporters while the bureau was conducting an investigation into leaks of classified information to journalists. Mr. Wolfe wasn’t charged with leaking any information.
Mr. Wolfe’s defense lawyers are considering calling the senators as part of the proceedings for a variety of reasons, including as potential character witnesses and to rebut some of the allegations made by the government in the criminal complaint, these people say. (link)
Remember, Wolfe isn’t charged with the leaks, he’s charged with lying to the FBI. His lawyers inferring that Senators might be called to rebut the allegations, seems to imply that Senators might have authorized the content of those allegations; or, put simply, Senators might have authorized or instructed Wolfe to make the leaks to the media.
SD is on a roll.
He’s cooking with gas.
High octane that is.
Dan- can you tell me a time when our Sundance is NOT on a roll?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can. Sunday mornings, when he’s on his knees in church. God bless Sundance.
Amen!
Amen 🙏
Good night! Not only is he on a roll, but all the dots are being connected and the nooses are tightening. All y’all, just recall the Hag’s famous statement after the debate….
LikeLiked by 9 people
“If that bas*^ard wins, we all hang from nooses”
– Cankles Hildabeast
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is that reference in the messages between Steele and Ohr — sad day for you re: SY…a reference to Sally Yates being fired?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. Fired 1/30/17.
HAH! Mourning the loss of one of their firewalls!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That seesm to be a connected dot, no?
I also love the fact that Steele is all sweet with Bruce but then completely throws Bruce under atating that if Bruce is ever ever ‘out’, he will need another stooge to maintain Steele’s little corridor to the small group.
Talk about rude!
How do we know Sundance is a HE?? Since I think Stephen Miller might be HIM, I’m not arguing. Just sayin’!
You can always tell when SD had a great weekend. He posts 2,3, 4+ articles in a row. Lots of information and analysis. Bet he has a satisfying grin on his face as the last one for the night is posted.
Great job SD, always appreciated!
MAGA –> KAG
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
This:^^^^^^^
Bring back GIFS SD!
The train is leaving the depot. I think there’s a lot more work coming to Sundance’s keypad.
So true! I m following on twitter–Note to self– do NOT ask a stupid Question on twitter without going to Sundance Academy and reading his ENTIRE post! I’m an idiot…
Deripaska has some splainin to do! Vlad not happy I think.
Epic projection on the part of the dimms!As loud as they shout treason at POTUS, guess who the truly guilty are?
Walls are collapsing, and this just made them fall faster.
There arent enough lawyers to go around, but we have plenty of space available while they all rot, er, await their day in court.
That meme is precious!
GITMO!
Which is absolutely, positively, indubitably why PDJT has allowed the special witchhunt to go for 18 months. The more they dig the more of their own skeletons they uncover.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone soon is going to end up deceased. What is it President Trump always says … “That I can tell you.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone?
Seems like the body count will be very high.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And most of them will deserve it
LikeLiked by 1 person
God have mercy on their souls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most?
Seems like they’ll all be hanged, JUST as Liarly predicted!
Just a matter of how soon.
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
Pray unceasingly 🙏🇺🇸🙏
Always, always, always!!! Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
We are witnessing history in the making, of which books and documentaries will be made.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The stories we’ll be able to tell our grand babies!!! The stories of victory in taking back our beloved country at the hands of a VSG, anointed by God, for this time and this place in history. Unbelievable. 🙏🙏🙏
Psalm 16
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure whom I would rather see in handcuffs for criminal activity: Peter Strozk or Senator Mark Warner. Just seeing them makes me want to go wash my hands. Hope and pray they are held accountable. Jeff Sessions, you listening tonight?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I vote for them BOTH to get metal bracelets and for them to do a lil parade for all to see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe cuffed together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes WSB..a sight to behold.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not as much as that scene would be! LOL!
New Nonna and Minnie! I’m all about living this history! And for some odd reason– I opened a twitter account–to be able to show my grandbabies (i only have 1 3 year old now) that his MIMI was truly INVOLVED in this time in history!! Love you guys!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.arkancide.com/
Perhaps, but these are the type of people that tell 3rd parties all they know as insurance against getting whacked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This plays. Keep ’em coming. Lots of stuff for one night.
Why tonight?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tomorrow. West Virginia. Let’s see what happens.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Let’s see what happens”
I like the sound of that big bad mike.
Reminds me of our favorite president.
That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
O yeah!!! O, YEAH!!! Rally tomorrow night!!!
Go get ‘em, Mr President! ❤️🦁🇺🇸👍🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
I tried to get tickets, fugettaboudit.
President Trump is so loved in West Virginia. You shoulda seen this place two years ago. My son in law is working on a pipline project here at $31 an hour. My grandsons want for nothing. This means so much to me. This was a pipeline that was prohibited by obama’s EPA.
It would not surprise me if 10k people gather outside the civic center.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An added thought: When my first grandson was born six years ago, negativity did come into the event for me. I distinctly remember while holding him for the first time and thinking “too bad little guy, you get to live in America in decline.”
Well that has changed. What is more gratifying than knowing your descendants will have it better than you did? Thank you President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Btw, I previously sent Mark Warner a tweet and let him know his text messages with Waldman were all over the internet – I’m still alive.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Bravo MAGA K. Fear no evil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kathryn, those text messages of Warner’s are liquid Gold!!! He’s so screwed..he’s gotta know it! I bet he doesn’t sleep much!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would love to see some more pressure on Senator Burr. After his out of line public statement about Brennan I have the feeling he might try to distance himself further.
What is the next play? Asking Ohr about what he knows about Steele-Deripaska connection?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely.
Burr wants to turn tail and run?
Keep the pressure on, hes obviously a weak link.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes Bruce and Nellie Rosenberg need to be under the microscope.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Remember the Rosenbergs – the last time a husband/wife duo were jointly executed for espionage. Feeling the ‘heat’, Ohrs????
LikeLiked by 4 people
8 day countdown to Ohr testimony!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
But back then, both Democrats and Republicans were pro-America.
Not so much in today’s world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A face made for radio.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is funny!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m just hoping its not neither nor.
Firing squad Ohr hanging?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Washington is just Alice in Wonderland. Everything is upside down and backward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And perverse
LikeLiked by 2 people
They shall hang by their ankles until dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s as if half the US government are sniveling spineless rubes on the take, and the other half are control freek, ego maniacs that would sell out their own mothers for money, and political power. I’d be surprised if there are 20 honest, ethical Patriots in Congress. The upper echelons of the intelligence agencies and Department of Justice are a lost cause. They all need to be flushed immediately!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’d be surprised, also, if there are 20.
I’ve only seen evidence of maybe 5 or 6.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wondering if Mr. James Wolf is still on the payroll of we the people…
If he is, it’s finally money well spent because he’s still there as part of the plan to drain the swamp.
Not of his own accord mind you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Betcha he still has clearances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still think Deripaska was cooperating with DOJ/FBI/Brennan setup in order to have his, Deripaska’s, U.S. visa reinstated.
If so, Deripaska is just one of many in this sordid affair to be hoisted on his own petard.
No matter. Pres Trump sanctioned Deripaska personally in the last round of sanctions.
Good job, Deripaska. Thanks for playing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A lot of us believe that the Trumpet knew pretty much all that was going on shortly after his meeting with Adm Rogers after the election.
If so, and even he continued learning more, Trump knew Deripaska was involved, and not in any real positive way.
So, Trump torques up the pressure on Deripaska (even maybe knowing that Deripaska might be a pro-Trump witness), just to make Deripaska know how ‘lucky’ his is that Trump does not sink him.
Good times!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do think that Deripaska has lost well over $4B of self worth since President Trump applied Aluminum tariffs, so there’s that.
(snicker)
LikeLiked by 1 person
It might be time for Putin to show our PT some good will. Maybe invite Oleg to a …sit down…in the basement of Lubyanka.
LikeLike
God Bless You, Sundance 🙏
Respect ❤️
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
LikeLiked by 11 people
👍👍Amen!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes obviously they were authorized leaks. But by whom? Obviously there is no committee vote on the matter. Interesting legal question concerning ultra virus action by a sitting congressman or committee – as a committee is powerless without a committee vote.
I posted this comment a while back, it may be even more relevent now:
Old Post:
Some interesting stuff from the Mr. Lewandowski/Mr. Bossie book “Let Trump be Trump” with regard to Paul Manafort & Rick Gates….at first read last December I figured some of this was simply sour grapes on Corey’s part but on re-read I now suspect Manafort & Gates were at the very least Establishment moles and at worst could be per the Clapper dictionary “Benign Information Gathers” or in my dictionary “Spies”.
Page 145: discuss’ the August 15, 2016 breaking news in the NYTimes regarding Manafort and a $12 million payment from Ukraine….the quote in the book from Candidate Trump after he read the story : “ I’ve got a crook running my campaign”.
Page 145 & 146: suggest that Manafort went to Campaign Treasurer Jeff DeWit shortly after Corey was fired (May 2016) and asked for $5 Million for an ad buy, Mr. DeWit said he needed Candidate Trump’s approval and the subject was dropped. Also discussed is a Manafort $700k expenditure to Left Hand LLC for a direct mailing effort , the book suggests no one knows if the mailing happened and gee whiz the address for Left Hand LLC is the voting address of a former Manafort associate.
Page 147: Manafort was asked to resign on August 18, 2016 by Mr. Kushner. This is a great quote if accurate, supposedly Jared said to Manafort after Paul resisted the notion of resigning “A press release is going out in 60 seconds”.
Page 158: lengthy discussion of Candidate Trump wanting Rick Gates fired and Bannon eventually designating Gates as “a liaison to the RNC”. This supposedly because the Campaign needed bodies.
Page 159: Money quote from the book: “To the senior staff, Gates was a bad penny that kept turning up”. Hmmmm
Page 246: Per statute before the General Election a campaign must raise money to fund the transition. Per the book, Candidate Trump wanted nothing to do with this prior to the election. Governor Christy was managing this pre-election Transition Team. Now we are about two weeks after the VICTORY. Per the book President Elect Trump walks into his residence in Trump Tower and Gates is on a speaker phone conference call with Melania talking about the Inauguration claiming he (Gates) is managing the Inaugural, President Elect Trump fires him on the spot and appoints Johnny McEntee to the position.
Carter Page and George Papadopoulos are not mentioned in the book…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting,
Very
PaulM was indispensable in the final sprint up to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. With his experience, connections and loyalty to Trump he was the perfect choice for the job of herding cats there in July of 2016.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m not sure about the “loyalty”, but he absolutely DID get the job done.
I remember all the shenanigans the repubs were scheming, and Manafort tamped it all down so that we could have our Deplorable Pres.
And now Mr Manafort pays the price for going against ‘the family’/the swamp.
Hopefully Manafort can somehow, someday be made whole.
If not for his efforts, we very well might have a Pres Hillary right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right last! Had not thought about it that way. I hope he’s not convicted!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree last and imo, POTUS sees it that way too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read his book, too. I think the kids got hoodwinked by Manafort, the real snake oilman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Bushs, Carly & Cruz also “misunderestimated” PaulM.
Yes he is loyal and there are any number of reasons why the International Left (democratz) despise him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just- EXCELLENT post. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tick tock for real. For real this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buckle up folks, 78 days to Midterms 👍
Clutching onto my little branch preparing for Hurricane 5 Force winds.
Perhaps that is the final push to commence draining the freaking swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Buckled up and praying daily!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope so Minnie, vote republican!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 Timothy 1:7
For God gave us a spirit not of fear, but of power and love and self-control.
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus! 🙏🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s impossible that Deripska and PTrump do not know each other. Now Deripska sees PTrump is not going anywhere and knows everything so better to be with him. Burr is also in same boat. Mueller and former officials are having hard time to control these sheep who are running for PTrump. PTrump is a deal maker and let see what we will learn more in few days.
I noticed that “C” (Christopher Steele) was giving “B” (Bruce Ohr) a digital shoulder massage on 1/31/17 re “SY” (Sally Yates) -who had been fired by Donald Trump the day before (Mon 1/30/17) because she refused to defend the first Travel Ban in court:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/01/30/politics/donald-trump-immigration-order-department-of-justice/index.html
Apparently, Chris thought Sally’s termination was a deep personal loss to Bruce Ohr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The MSM are still under the impression that if they don’t report on any of it then it just didn’t happen…which unfortunately for some people in this country holds true. These criminals need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent that the law provides to remove all doubt about what happened during the 2016 election and other criminal activity that occurred before and after.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM media hate Trump more than the love America. Hatred makes for a powerful blind spot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the FBI purposely getting Wolfe on lying so they can go after the Senators for leaking the FISA app on Carter Page? Brilliant with the date change from the 10/21 to 10/19… who would have been able to make that change, was the the FBI too? The FBI is being effective if so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AG Sessions began a leak investigation after inauguration. That’s how Don Jr. was able to prove that Sciff was leaking his testimony.
I have a Twitter account, but cannot figure out how to link a Tweet on here …. Anywho …. President Trump just tweeted:
“Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful @PARISDENNARD over Brennan’s Security Clearance. Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED? @seanhannity”
(and yes, I intentionally misspelled anywho)
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you view the single tweet all you need do is copy and paste the url (address) from the top of your browser, and paste it in a post here.
To view a single tweet click it’s time or date of posting.
Or
Click the down arrow top right of a tweet as you see it in a timeline… click “copy link to tweet” and paste that here.
Hope that helps 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks. I don’t really like Twitter. Btw, is there anyway to get an e-mail of just replies on here that relate only to my comment? I tried the box with new comments and got swamped. Just wondering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah… I hate twitter LOL
I am suspended, and so only read what I need not signed in. You dont need a Twitter account at all.
As far as notifications here go….
If you are logged on here via wordPress… there is a little bell icon top right.
Click on that and you see replies and LIKES to your comments, or you can chose to just see replies or likes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks again. I haven’t signed up with wordPress, but will do so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Jack got ya?
Yeah… I was a pioneer… 2014 I think.
Went to WordPress. Well gee, thanks. Had to buy a web domain. Guess I’m official now – for what, I have no idea. I’m afraid to even type my dot com address …. no doubt I’ll be under construction for the remainder of my life. Happy weird face … sorry, I don’t know how to do emojis.
Buy a web domain? News to me.
Emojis that work at WP are simple things like colon followed by )
Or… lots are available to copy and paste at various sites..
https://getemoji.com/
I can see POTUS now, “Ding, ding, ding, ba-boom, boom, boom. Ding dong goes Mudd.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah… and twitter should start removing blue tick once security clearance is gone… in fact… remove blue tick on anybody who demonstrates psychosis… like most Fake News pundits and hosts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the Sarah Jeong episode is any indication, Twitter views Psychosis as a REQUIREMENT for a Blue Check Mark, rather than a disqualifier. She got one Easy Peasy, after the NYT tapped her for Resident Snapper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Hillary had won the election every one of these losers would take credit for the win. Typical government comrade mentality that their work is effective. And would the Payola flow!
And we would see no accountability in our lifetime for the likes of Comey, McCabe, Strozk and Ohr….not to mention HRC and Obama….what did he know and when did he know it? Still we would see accountability and justice in the next life. No one really, ever gets away with any sin. Let’s face it, their behavior was a sin against the “people” of our constitutional republic. Dirty Cops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gheez, Louise!!
We have super-pro hookers from Belarus, who set up a “how to land a billionaire” school in Thailand. She ends up with Deripaska and videos the Deputy Foreign Minister on board Oleg’s yacht, ….. of course, it’s the same yacht McCain was on for his 70th birthday.
Then, we have Papadopoulis in Mykonos with the blond babe of a fiance, who meets an Israeli spy, who says come with me to Israel and hands Pop 10K in cash. Pop is arrested asap upon return to the USA. Wife confirmed tonight he had no attorney when questioned by FBI.
THEN, we have what really looks like a crooked Senator Warner, arranging to meet Steele, who is actually colluding with Russians. Oh, and the same Steele is texting DOJ to line up another point of contact in case Ohr is burned…… cuz whatever is going on, is so much MORE important than what we know thus far.
We have everything we need.
We have a Presidential campaign, spies, Russian oligarchs, yachts, sex, lots of sex, Senators, FBI, DOJ, CIA, State Dept, spooks from Estonia, Cyprus, Australia, UK, Israel, and a coup to take over the free world.
Can you believe this? We just wanted to balance the budget and build a wall.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And Hillary fans actually believe her husband Bill has been celibate for years, and us deplorables are the uneducated ones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ohhhh Kathryn, I spit and howled. Can they possibly be that dumb?
I’m a regular over on The Hill …. full of liberals – it’s bad, but I choose to post there to spread the truth where it matters most. I’m sure the moderators at The Hill hate me, but I play it safe, so they can’t ban me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true. It is becoming a freak show now. It was a gift from God, Donald Trump is the president. I think the evangelicals I have to thank for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rejected as a script for the Next Bond Movie.
Probably worried that they would lose US audience if they revealed James Bond is on a mission to destroy a US president…. in cahoots with Felix Leiter.. aka Peter Strzok
LikeLiked by 2 people
daughn, that is a fantastic post! When you read it, it makes you laugh and say there’s no way! Like- James Bond 007…The spy who loved me!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m lookin’ to see some real life, big time karma drop on all these snakes, especially Warner…could this creep be any dirtier if he tried?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s going to be as good as election night 2016, quin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
daugh, it occurs to me tomight…wasthere any effing person in our gubmint who actually held down their day job?
I want clawback and a very large auction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We just wanted to balance the budget and build a wall.”
That may be true for some folks but it has become glaringly obvious that was never PDJT’s reason or objectives for becoming President.
It is apparent that, given all that has been exposed, the gradual timing of evidence that ties the criminals, the dupes, the associates, the vast number of participants increasingly all together to the attempted rigged election then the “insurance policy” coup, and given all that is strongly rumored to be occurring behind the scenes and “off-camera”, that there is far more deep history and extensive planning behind the Presidents campaign pledge to Drain the Swamp.
PDJT must have a silent but significant network of awesome patriots and righteous dedicated people in this and some other countries working around the clock to draw the net tighter and tighter around the Swamp Scum until there is no escape.
It’s puzzling why Wolfe was not charged with leaking the intel when it clearly was him.
Did he tell FBI he was instructed to leak?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s one of the things that bothers me the most. If he did it once, you know he was probably doing it all the time. I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that he is spilling the beans. He could end up being the one that pulls the plug on the whole swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolfe was silenced so that the barium test could come to successful completion. I believe there may have been around fifteen to twenty others caught.
‘Our guy’:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Real justice would be the MS Media & the majority of Congress & Senate giving Sundance & a few other patriots their paychecks for doing their job for them
This entire criminal scheme is being laid wide open on this site
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bruce: “I can certainly give you an FBI contact if it becomes necessary.” It sounds like he’d have no problem finding another willing conspirator in the FBI.
I hope he provides the list of names in his pool of candidates for the position.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So “our guy” is a Russian. Hilarious. #MAGA #DrainTheSwamp #LockHerUp #BuildTheWall
LikeLiked by 3 people
A full day of great articles and thorough research here. So much to process and absorb. But everything shows that sunlight is steadily penetrating the toxic fog from the swamp.
The MSM media have lost any power to surprise or scare. They are just a laughable, facade. Take a tour of any Hollywood studio and you see semi realistic fronts of the different streets, houses, locales. ‘New York street’, ‘old European main street,’ generic ‘court house,’ ‘town square,’ ‘western street,’ etc.
Most have been used over and over, or modeled on past versions. But peek behind and nothing is there! All just crafted appearances used in telling a scripted story.
That seems like what the MSM are doing.
Creating false appearances based on old scripts/constructs and trying to craft the illusuon into appearing real. And for the low information public who never look behind the front, the semblance of solidity seems self evident.
Hopefully this MSM game will be demolished the way many of the old studio lots were. Some of the studios have preserved portions of past history and have signs and notices indicating landmarks and important past achievements. One day historians should preserve the facts pertaining to the insanity of the media and provide the foundation to revamp the entire foundation of modern journalism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t count on it. Over on The Hill they ran a story about Omarosa saying she will continue to take down President Trump all the way to the mid terms. The media will report 24/7 …. No more Crossfire Hurricane, no more Stormy weather …. now it will be an Omarosa tornado …. spin, baby, spin.
This treasonous conspiracy is starting to fly apart like a cheap watch.
Just watch where the springs fly!
Hope some of em hit Mueller right in the azz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great work SD. Personally, I am so disgusted and sickened by our “so called” Federal law enforcement and our TREASONOUS 115th Congress, well, nearly 100% are Traitors. I just want to see them all disappear. Don’t care how it happens, but I would not shed 1 tear at the loss of the Entire 115th Congress, Both House and Senate and All of the Traitors. I despise them and really just want them gone, I do not care how!
As for our Treasonous Federal Law Un-enforcement, Abolish/Arrest the Top DOJ,FBI,NSA, and all the rest of the Traitor Force and Start 100% From Scratch with Patriots. Treason is a crime punishable by Death. Death, not a slap on the wrist, not a fine or Imprisonment, Death.
Disgusted, Fed up, Sickened 100%
Sorry folks for the rant, just sick of it all….
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re not the only one. Where is justice?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why in hell hasn’t ONE reporter cornered Mark Warner on camera?? “Mr. Warner, certain text messages between you and Adam Waldman, an attorney alleged to be representing dossier author Christopher Steele and Russian national Oleg Deripaska, seem to implicate you in the Russian collusion conspiracy. Do you have any comment? Also, Mr. Warner, did you play any part in keeping Deripaska from testifying to the House Intel Committee?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding! He was going on the attack last week against President Trump – couple of articles on The Hill – was going to introduce a bill to stop Trump from revoking clearances. Made me a little mad, so I sent him a tweet and let him know that his text messages with Waldman were all over the internet. I’m new to Twitter, but I noticed I got a re-tweet to some news site!! Not that he’ll read my tweet, but maybe he’s gone into hiding – he has to know by now.
You know the answer.
Because they’re all bought.
It would take a Laura Loomer or a Sara Carter or maybe a john Solomon, and with only 3 legit reporters they would be easy for the bad guys to ID and sideline.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When will we start seeing firing squads?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“You see, the unanticipated November 2016 election outcome created an entire set of new risk factors for all of the players.”
Similarly, the Russia Hoax went from being useful to Absolutely Mandatory after the Wiki Leaks. Because if it wasn’t Russia it was Rich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I give Sundance a Pulitzer Prize . I mean who does this kind of work these days. To assemble this puzzle is an amazing feat and would be recognized in any sane world. .
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance prefers Lamps… maybe a matching winner?
thanks sundance
i hope he testifies
i hope the dirty senators get exposed
what do you think will come of this
LikeLiked by 2 people
All very interesting and highly incriminating evidence.
Unfortunately we have an AWOL Attorney General and no one to actually start indicting the scoundrels. We can’t depend on our very corrupt Justice Department, FBI or Congress to do anything.
So Russian billionaire Deripaska (at request of FBI under Muller) spends 25 million (pocket change?) to almost get his life long friend former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson out of Iran and was only thwarted by Hillary Clinton? The FBI comes calling again years later for another favor? This sounds just a bit strange. A US patriot, Ross Perot spending resources to spring US folk from Iran, that I can understand and he had success. But a Russian spending 25 million and the FBI expecting him to happily help out a second time? With the Deripaska tale something smells either way. What did he get for the 25 million (I can see the caption on a T-shirt now)? Even better question is whose 25 million was it actually (taxpayer funds) and who were the beneficiaries of such largess? Or for that matter how does anyone know how much of this tale is true. Oh where is skeptical cat?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great questions. I would love to know why Hillary put the kabosh on it too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Levinson knows some things with regards to Iran that Hillary and Co. would rather not have see the light of day?
So what better way to shut him up (without needing to do a really dirty job of it, like murder) than to have the mullahs take care of him?
Remember the mullahs threatening to drop the dime of folks if they didn’t continue to get their way (and money)?
LikeLike
Maybe he’s getting paid by somebody else?
Maybe that pocket change of his wasn’t from his own personal pocket?
LikeLike
Remember when we used to scream at the TV and hope Baby Bush would defend himself to the press?
Sooooooo long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only one out of that bunch back then with a backbone was Rumsfeld. The rest were ,,,and most of the GOP today STILL ARE spineless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAh! I use to scream at him and cuss him out for being such a chicken sh*t not to take up for himself. That, “it’s beneath the office of the Presidency” was just bullsh*t! Still makes me mad…no guts or fight in that man!
with all respect, SD, and acknowledging that our man may indeed be Oleg D, I think the wording of the text may point more to Julian Assange. Specifically, that Oleg wouldn’t be forced to go home–he is Russian oligarch who seemingly is fine travelling back and forth to Russia.
However, Julian could be forced to return home–to Sweden or Australia etc and get into legal trouble
LikeLike
Wow. excellent connections. I am wondering what the real connection Manafort has with Oleg. Why would the FBI go to such an extreme against a long time Washington fixture like Manafort. He must know something else about Oleg the FBI wants…unless it is all a front, a distraction.
LikeLike
Hussein and his clan should have been physically evicted from all government properties on November 10th, 2016! This 2+ months of occupation and usage of facilities & tools allowed these miscreants to create a more-massive pool of corruption!
This ordeal created and is still creating a genuine National Security Threat….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t push to crucify any Republican Senators until Kavanaugh is confirmed to SCOTUS.
“It is entirely possible for a Russian to be blackmailing someone, but it ain’t Trump vulnerable to blackmail; it’s the conspiracy crew within the DOJ and FBI. Deripaska now has blackmail material on Comey, McCabe and crew.”
Wow, well put. Hope POTUS reads tonight’s post.
Some spook shills on TV are worried that Brennan’s comments and his loss of Security Clearance are creating a spectacle that is damaging the otherwise impeccable reputation of the “Intelligence” Community. Don’t laugh.
That may not be their problem.
How ’bout this….
1/31/17 Steele to Ohr:… “…If you end up out though, I really need another (Bureau?) contact point/number who is briefed…”
1/31/17 Ohr to Steele: “Understood. I can certainly give you an FBI contact, if it becomes necessary…”
And now for the cream..
3/7/17 Steele to Ohr: “…We’re very concerned by the Grassley letter and it’s possible implications for us, our operations and our sources….”
Uh.Oh.
The “Intelligence” Community is hemorrhaging corruption and illegality and they are worried about Brennan’s Security Clearance. It boggles the mind.
Great dot connection!! Thanks Sundance for doggedly pursuing this conspiracy. I still can’t get over the fact the Comey tried to blackmail POTUS with the dossier only seven days after the inauguration. I hope Comey hangs.
LikeLike
Was that our Russian lawyer from the trump tower meeting?
LikeLike
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlEYpszX0AAK_XO.jpg:large
So “our guy” is Deripaska. So he knows the players in the whole rotten scheme. Deripaska is Putin’s best friend. Putin would like to build a friendship with PDJT. Hey John, ya think best friends share secrets? Things not working out the way you planned, oh too bad so sad
