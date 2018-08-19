Canadian Government Moves To Block Freedom of Speech in Effort to Prop-up Justin…

Under the auspices of making moves to block election interference from outside interests the government of Justin from Canada is moving to block internet content critical of Trudeau and his policies.
Simultaneously and ironically, the same Canadian government is spending millions lobbying U.S. politicians in Washington DC to retain their one-sided NAFTA trade benefits. Funny that, eh?
CANADA […] Among other things, the government wants to do more to ensure foreign actors or money aren’t involved in elections, require more transparency for political messaging on social media and prevent political parties from setting up ostensible advocacy groups to support them and help skirt spending limits.
[…] Among the options:
- Require the publishers of online content to identify themselves;
- Make internet companies legally liable for the content that appears on their platforms
- Require platforms to clearly identify “bots,” automated social media accounts used to amplify messages;
- Reintroduce a non-criminal remedy to investigate and respond to hate speech, along the lines of the anti-hate provision of the Canadian Human Rights Act, repealed in 2013 amid concerns it muzzled free speech;
- Require much greater transparency for political advertising on digital media;
- Design a “meaningful” way for Canadians to consent to the collection and use of their individual data, which would also apply to databases amassed by political parties.
Those proposals go considerably further than C-76. The bill would prohibit foreign entities from spending any money to influence elections and prohibit anyone from knowingly selling election advertising space to foreign entities. (read more)
Consider this phrase carefully: “Among other things, the government wants to do more to ensure foreign actors or money aren’t involved in elections” … and now contrast that statement against this:
Huh…. Not funny, that!
This might raise an eyebrow:
Did you know it’s against Canadian law for U.S. banks to operate in Canada? Meanwhile, the Canadian government demands their banks be permitted to operate in the U.S….
Or, did you know that NAFTA is not actually a trade bloc of the U.S., Mexico and Canada? Instead NAFTA is merely an internal agreement of trade issues only between the three nations. This structure allows Canada and Mexico to engage with third-party-nations as brokers for access to the U.S. market. For the last 20+ years Canada and Mexico have exploited this agreement to benefit their own economy, exfiltrated American wealth, and done so without any regard for how damaging it is to the United States.
We are the host. They are the parasites. I digress….
Thankfully, we now have President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump is the first, and only, U.S. politician who not only understands the flawed structure – but has also stated quite openly he is no longer going to allow it. Hence, the massive lobbying effort, and tens of millions being spent, by Canada into the U.S. seeking like-minded allies to eliminate the threat that is POTUS Trump.
“You can’t stop the signal, Mal.”
Especially not when Obama is busy sticking his magic wand into Canada – and on Canadian soil.
Justin from Canada is truly a Dead Man Walking! What he did to our President after he left for the Singapore 🇸🇬 Summit will never ever be forgotten or forgiven. Our Koala 🐨, suffered a heart attack less than 48 hours after Justin’s little speech. This is beyond personal.
There is a really good chance that the deal with Mexico 🇲🇽 will be finalized and announced next week. People are going to be shocked how much the Mexicans gave up. The truth is that the new President wants to provide real opportunities for his people rather than being a go between for China 🇨🇳 to circumvent tariffs.
Canada 🇨🇦 will say NO to signing on because they don’t want anything to change. Our President will slap 25% tariffs on their cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. Within a week or so, those Corporations will share that they are either building and/or expanding factories in our country. There will be a mass exodus that will destroy the Canadian’s economy.
All this crap 💩 they are trying to do to protect Justin won’t matter because Canadians will blame him and his government for allowing their economy to go to hell. They will see what Mexico 🇲🇽 did and will demand a leader that cares about the people rather than some damn loophole.
There is nothing Justin can do but select his last meal!
Justin the fascist.
The western Europeans woke up to this stuff too late.
Hopefully Canadians won’t make the same mistake.
And hopefully Freedom-Loving Americans will win the battle to keep Free Speech that we are currently involved in.
It’ll take destroying the Dem Party to do so, and I’m hoping many Americans understand that and then VOTE.
A page directly out of Mao’s book! If Canadians tolerate this then they only have themselves to blame!
Waiting to hear from Donna and Dekester or any of our other Canadian Treepers.
Canada is much worse off than we are. They have a commie fascist in power and he’s not going to relinquish that power voluntarily. He’s seen what happened here and he and his fellow commies will do everything they can to keep Canada from being made great again.
We can only pray that in some way or other the people will rise up in rebellion and have their own Bastille Day for Justin. Do any of you have a guillotine lying around somewhere in your garage or barn?
“We are the host. They are the parasites.” Sundance puts it in a nutshell. President Trump must succeed in freeing us from our parasites.
Would you not just love to see Trump Tweet that phrase?
Every one of the Reps and Senators pictured are slime balls bought and paid for by the CoC and 14th Street lobbies.
Their “Among Other Things” list is the dream of the American Left. Our Leftist politicians probably slobbered all over their keyboards reading that list.
Remember that this November!
So, Twinkle Socks has people down here trying to buy US politicians to sell out the USA while he is establishing a communication dictatorship at home? Let me tell you, having a lighter shade of Obama so close to the USA is giving me an upset stomach.
Ezra Levant, Canada’s very own Steve Bannon. I wouldn’t trust either, if any neocon.
JT was never qualified to be the leader of Canada or any other nation. But then again seeing that he has embraced socialism, it is only natural for him to want to suppress those who disagree with him. Trudeau and May are of the same mind when it comes to free people’s rights. They both have sold their minds and souls to the altar of socialism and their globalist’s masters.
In a similar way Old Chris Wallace said today that President Trump would be revoking security clearance from time to time over the coming weeks to disrupt the media narrative. Ah yes, the all important and sacred media narrative.
