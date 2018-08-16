Weird and Sketchy Federal Behavior Surrounds New Mexico Terror Training Compound….

The story of the jihadist training compound in New Mexico takes yet another weird turn today, as federal authorities removed the partially buried trailer, bulldozed a portion of the compound in the process, and yet left key evidence including: ammunition, a bullet proof vest, birth certificates and notebooks, laying around. WATCH THIS VIDEO
This happens on the same day when the child’s corpse discovered within one of the terrorist tunnels was positively identified as the partially decomposed remains of 3-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, the son of Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, who is alleged to have kidnapped the boy from Georgia in December.
Human remains found at a New Mexico compound in a raid that resulted in several arrests earlier this month have been identified as that of a missing as the son of one of the people taken into custody. (read more)
The property owner and even local media covering the story are perplexed by the sketchy and haphazard investigative activity of federal authorities charged with investigating the events. This follows earlier local reports of the feds clearing the compound, only to have the property owner discover tunnels, weapons and ammunition overlooked by the FBI.
What the heck is going on in New Mexico?
Local media are struggling to present an appropriate context for ongoing events, as the local courts have released the terrorist suspects without bail.
In releasing the suspects: where does the judge think they are going to live considering their previous residence was the illegal terrorist training compound?
The entire story is beyond sketchy, and unfortunately when things get this sketchy in the investigative process we are reminded of the fingerprints of the DOJ-CRS (Dept. of Justice, Community Relations Service). The CRS is a secret institution within the DOJ Civil Rights Division consisting of very-far-left activists who are allowed to reach into the judiciary and justice system and essentially take over. WATCH:
The FedGov was weaponized to destroy America.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Feds have been smoking the sagebrush, again.
LikeLike
It’s almost as if he is an informant for some LE agency…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I fear this will be your next biggest expose SD. Seems like there is too much meat here and will require your sleuthing and retelling tales of corruption once again…sorta like Parkland warnings.
Harummmpf.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have a funny feeling this POS and his wives will be traveling to Brooklyn, NY to meet up with his father who is an Iman there. At what point do we say enough is enough? The Judge that released them should have them stay with her since she thinks they aren’t a threat.
Had any of us told LE that we performed an exorcism on our 3 year old and he died from it, we would be in prison without bail.
This POS isn’t intending to go to Prison! He is going to go out in a blaze of glory to be with his 72 male goats 🐐. There are still 10 children some of whom have been indoctrinated that will become adults with hatred in their blood for our country.
This story regrettably will not be ending soon. I hope I am wrong but I think my kids and grandkids will be around long after I am gone to have to hear about atrocities those kids have committed as adults.
LikeLike
…trying to remember what hat Sessions wears in the fbi… white hat… black hat… mushmouth hat…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The snooze hat…
LikeLike
Obama built this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This whole fiasco smells of Obama, Hillary, and the Democrat Party…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL Maybe Brennan got the EPA to give the guy a federal grant to store all those old tires out there? Contracts and paperwork in the confiscated trailer? Never mind, am sure Goggle-Skynet-DeepState will say there is a good reason why they brought out the bulldozer. (And they wonder why Alex Jones has a bigger viewing/listening audience than ABC News, CBS, NBC, PBS and CNN combined.)
LikeLike
The question is why didn’t they do the thorough required to be done? This doubles my desire for the whole FBI to be removed as useless and still fighting against us and our Republic. Not to have done a thorough search makes one wonder why not and under whose command? Something stinks here, and the judge needs to be removed from bench for allowing these horrid creatures to be free. Hopefully, ICE will remove the female illegal alien yesterday! What in the hell is going on?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I heard the judge has received death threats. Normally I’d be against that kind of activity, but in this case it almost seems warranted.
LikeLike
Believe me, the FBI and the DOJ have to be exterminated. Anything less will doom us.
LikeLike
If HRC was POTUS (with her eyes and ears everywhere), those private citizens and local law enforcement would have never ever stuck their necks out above radar. And a sure major event would have taken place. Our VSG POTUS has given people confidence to speak up and take actions. That local activity was local on the ground response.
Think of the Temple of Doom scene where Indiana Jones is beating up the big guy and his little helper (short round?) is taking care of the little prince in the background.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What the heck is going on in New Mexico?”
The same thing that was going on in Waco? Oklahoma City? Fort Hood? San Bernadino? Las Vegas? Parkland?
Can we just admit the FBI is incompetent/corrupt beyond redemption and disband it now before anyone else has to die?
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s almost as if they want another shooting to happen so they can dominate the air waves and push gun control right before the midterms…….
LikeLike
What the heck is going on in New Mexico?
And…
What the heck went on in Las Vegas?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is what you might expect to happen when things go south at a top secret juvenile training facility and shooting range.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when the FBI left evidence at the home of the San Bernardino terrorists? The FBI started out a rogue agency in the very beginning with J Edgar Hoover. Over the years people put as much lipstick on that pig as they could but the truth is the FBI is not honest or competent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
> What the heck is going on in New Mexico?
What the heck is going on in Washington? Police work this bad cannot be by accident. How many Brennans are there in our government? Lord willing, we must clean house.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“In releasing the suspects: where does the judge think they are going to live considering their previous residence was the illegal terrorist training compound?”
Maybe Brennan vouched for them, and is letting them live with him. No? Yes?
Or maybe, Pee-lousy? Or, oh maybe even with VJ in someone’s basement.
LikeLike
Who is being charged with the death of that baby?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Worst case of infant suicide I ever saw.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I may need to put aluminum foil on my head as I’m having crazy thoughts about what this compound was all about. Is it just me?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, it’s not. May be a good time to invest in aluminum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn!!! What was this..a plot to destroy us by the government? Leave evidence, destroy evidence, let the perps go..I mean really what is going on here?
Couple this with the ISIS capture, and it makes you realize there may be more going on here that we are not being told! Is this part of some larger plan? I can’t forget/rule-out Vegas either!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most events, I can get a pretty quick bead on what went on. I have to admit that this one has me thoroughly confused. I keep coming back to the fact that these people were planning stuff and the raid messed everything up for them and their handlers.
LikeLike
Absolutely without any justification. If I hear one more time local Feds are the good guys…
Its not just the top. Who bulldozes a crime scene within hours of finding a dead child? At least some local reporters have integrity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What was so important to bulldoze over?
It was obviously more important to bulldoze certain areas, than to collect evidence like the ammo and birth certificates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something weird and sketchy in federal behavior elsewhere as well:
STORY: Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean
LikeLike
The bottom line is Muslims are virtually untouchable. We fear Islam.
LikeLike
Elimination of evidence when jihad is suspected is a pattern when FBI and/or DHS are involved. Recall the deadly Cedar-Riverside Explosion/Fire in ” Little Mogadishu” Minneapolis in 2014.
https://gatesofvienna.net/2015/01/the-cedar-avenue-gas-leak-one-year-later/
LikeLike
It’s almost as if Obama & Co had the Muslim brotherhood actively working within every corner of their administration….
LikeLike
Drain the swamp. Seriously tired of watching this same plotline over and over , it’s eerily similar to when Comey McCabe and James Baker opened almost same day the San Bernardino terrorists home and weeks later hadn’t even opened up the dead terrorists phone computers or email.
LikeLike
Thank God for you Sundance, you do great work.
LikeLike
https://www.ajc.com/news/crime–law/brother-atlanta-family-saw-miraculous-sights-new-mexico-desert/f5QqAyopTnVELajc8hAdKM/
Before his sister’s arrest, Von Chelet Leveille says he talked to her every day
Leveille, 37, who lives in Haiti, even heard about the death of a 3-year-old child there, believed to be a Clayton County boy reported missing. He also said his sister Jany Leveille, 35, told him the child would soon come back to life as Jesus.
None of the five adults are charged with harming the dead child. (WTF)
He said the group went to the desert because they no longer wanted to live as “American Muslims” in a society mostly populated by non-Muslims.
But an FBI agent who testified Monday in a bond hearing for the adults, gave a wildly different account of what the group was doing. Agent Travis Taylor said the children were told the dead child would come back as Jesus and then instruct them which “corrupt institutions” to eliminate.
More insanity @ the link
LikeLike