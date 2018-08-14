Unbelievable: New Mexico Judge Allows Jihadis Released on Signature Bond…

Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. The five extremists of the New Mexico jihadist compound, where a 3-year-old was murdered, are being released from custody pending trial without any bail whatsoever. They are free on a a mere signature bond; a promise to return for trial.
(Via Daily Caller) A New Mexico state judge ruled Monday that five alleged Muslim extremists accused of training children to conduct school shootings do not have to remain in jail while they await trial for child abuse.
Judge Sarah Backus released the five defendants, Siraj Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhannah Wahhaj, Jany Leveille, and Lucas Morten, on a $20,000 “signature bond,” according to the Albuquerque Journal. That means that the defendants will not have to pay money unless they violate the conditions of their release. (read more)
Remember, this is the same DOJ/FBI who cleared the compound and then had to return because the property owner found weapons and ammunition missed by local, state and FBI investigators. While contemplating their release, let that sketchy aspect sink in.
New Mexico . . . Gov. Janet Napolitano . . . Homeland Security . . . University of California
It makes much better sense when you think of the long preparation for the insanity of today’s news.
Extreme Cult of Liberalism has made New Mexico comfortable for all kinds of cults, including terror cults.
yes
Napolitano was Governor of Arizona. Preceded Gov. Jan Brewer.
Susana Martinez is current governor, preceded by Bill Richardson and Gary Johnson.
America cannot survive much more of this judicial insanity.
We seem to be living in “Archetypical Times” – anyone else get that feeling? It is truly surreal. The ground is shifting everyday. Tolkien should be a reporter today to record events for the next masterpiece.
HER appears as the archetypical Devouring Mother, McStain, Strzok, the perp in the pic upthread are all life imitating dark art. It amazes me that PDJT looks so young, energised and purposeful, like he has found a higher calling and it is energising him – the archetypical Hero as it were.
Nice comment.
Can you set up a gofundme page so we can help defray the $100,000 you owe for your degree in Drama?
Sorry, a humble mech engineer. Now if even I can spot the drama?
So Jason you devoted your professional life to making things of value that improve the lives of Americans? No wonder you earned the ire of TheLastDemocrat. Many of us see the weird drama of antisocial behaviors these days.
I am so grateful that OUR President Trump is bringing back manufacturing to America – it is so important and purely incredible – given America’s great history as an industrial powerhouse – that our manufacturing base was being decimated.
My Dad never did get his degree – wound up going back to work but somehow had a mechanical engineering ability to design a process that produced something more efficiently at that time (that contributed to the early space program) –
Mom and Dad started out “poor as church mice” with my Dad having a job when he met my Mom six months out of the Navy (WWII, ocean-going tug, radio tech/cpo, South Pac) –
his job was installing speakers in cars at a Buick dealership (I think it was 50 cents an hour) – he showed up for their first date in this awful jalopy that he had “modified” and it was a while before they had normal cars – but in the meanwhile, when they first got married, one household priority was to have the tank filled so he could weld whatever was needed (for the cars).
We need people that can weld and do all kinds of beautiful things –
“Fair Trade” – thank you, President Trump!
Do not let “those who are lost” suppress your contributions. We value your opinion.
Well-spotted, Jason.
what an ass you are
(lest you wonder, I have no degree and worked a whole adult life as a taxi driver)
Cognitive dissonance must really suck for ya!
more will be revealed!
Jason- nice comment. Our great President Trump reminds me of not just an archetypical Hero, but of a classic, mythological King, like the greatest of those in the Arthurian days of yore. Our President conveys an impression of strength and golden light that shines brightly in the darkness of the Swamp and its evil denizens.
Like.
You will note my *slight* Trumpian error on this tweet. Not really an error, but it’s a truth that leaves an opening for the leftists and fake news media to argue with it for us.
A troll should point it out soon, or somebody on our side who sees the value.
Sneaky!
Well, Wolf, shooting up schools is usually a right wing Trump supporter, no? But now this backfires, doesn’t it?
Now, they will be Muslim training camp shooters empowered by Leftwing judges.
I only wonder if someone got to the judge to let this debacle walk?
And who are these ‘children’? Are they over 12 and have tattoos?!
Is there a real reason the FBI would not investigate?
Plenty of sketchy possibilities!!!
Sketchy, yes!
Wait till we find out the FBI was running the place or had informants inside. /s
One or both of those are real possibilities. Like Las Vegas, the locals see, hear, and speak no evil right along with the federal people.
JX- BINGO. I am sure they must be FBI informants or human sources.
Contrast the mugshot on the right in SD’s post with the facial expression here. In the mugshot he seems sceptical that much of any consequence will happen to him, then “Yup, these infidels did nuffin, just like we was told”. Susan Rice and/or ValJar probably send out motivational videos to these goons explaining how they have prepared the way for them!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup. The facial expressions here are very, VERY eye-catching, and will work like CRAZY for us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
ankle monitors?
daily check ins?
Wolf-when is this nightmare going to end?
“A New Mexico state judge ruled Monday that five alleged Muslim extremists accused of training children to conduct school shootings do not have to remain in jail while they await trial for child abuse.”
In the middle of Back to School season… what could possibly go wrong? /s
Newer backpacks? Maybe rope and a hook.
IF these POS do ANY act of terrorism after this action by Judge Evil, she should be LOCKED up for misfeasance, nonfeasance & malfeasance. What a POS!
Someone should haul her in just to find out if she has been threatened.
Actually, I will call her staff tomorrow with concern, because they really need to get the US Marshals involved if true.
IMO, whatever bad happens to any other because of such judgement should happen to that judge, and also to every legislator who voted yea on the law the judge used to release the criminals.
Get to the root cause.
(This does not speak to what should happen to the criminals.)
Found an interesting bit online about Judge Backus. Note that her rating from court employees is much lower than ratings from attorneys. Wonder if these court workers might actually see the results of her terrible decisions?
https://www.nmjpec.org/en/judge-evaluation?election_id=253&year=2014
Looking at the responses from the court workers you come away with a person that is arrogant and self-serving. I would hate to have to put up with that On top of that the Attorneys think she has problems with integrity….go figure.
Here is a raw feed of the compound, taken by a NBC reporter, committing a rare act of actual journalism. 8 minutes and very informative. Shocking.
Then this???
Prior to moving to Taos, Backus served as a deputy attorney general with the state of California and as deputy public defender with the city and county of San Francisco.
Backus is a lifelong Democrat. The Democratic Party of New Mexico appointed her in 2008 and 2010 to head the election protection efforts for the Democratic Party.
https://www.taosnews.com/stories/taos-district-judge-backus-running-to-retain-position,7881
So, no surprises then. Dims gonno do what they gotta do?
More
https://www.12newsnow.com/article/news/nation-now/fbi-muslim-woman-believed-dead-boy-would-be-reincarnated-to-attack-corrupt-institutions/465-e15c5975-54ef-4149-88d2-dec7d2030666
More…???
https://nikeinsights.famguardian.org/forums/topic/public-notice-of-criminal-activity-and-demand-to-replace-sarah-clark-backus-with-a-qualified-judge/
Sundance said: “Remember, this is the same DOJ/FBI who cleared the compound and then had to return because the property owner found weapons and ammunition missed by local, state and FBI investigators. ”
Par for the course. At least they were able to track down Dzhokhar Tsarnaev… after a property owner noticed the tarp covering his boat in the backyard was flapping in the wind and called police as they were ending their massive search operation. I’m no Law Enforcement Professional, but seems to me here’s where we stood with that particular episode:
1.) We know who he is, and given this bit of info we have a pair of his dirty underwear from his college dorm room
2.) We know that he’s been by police, and fled a blood-filled SUV dripping blood all over the streets of Newton, MA
Now, again, keep in mind: I’m no Law Enforcement Professional! BUT IT SEEMS TO ME a good quality blood hound could have found Dipsh*t McGee in about 45 minutes. Lesseee here. You start at the SUV. You follow the scent of blood, sweat, and overall stress-induced body odor. You end up at the… wait for it… boat in the backyard. Am I oversimplifying? Or should we be worried? *cough*Mandalay Bay*cough*
5 Muslim adults and 11 children reminds me of the case Tommy Robinson was reporting on.
The way our justice system is handling this reminds me even more of the Islamification of the British judicial system in the Tommy Robinson case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
So then I discovered all the Bar Associations sponsoring trips to Cuba to study the communist legal system.
https://www.americanbar.org/content/dam/aba/events/senior_lawyers/cuba_2015.authcheckdam.pdf
Thanks, Howie.
Hmm. Introductory letter says GoNext, Inc.:
‘holds a People-to-People license from the U.S. Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) …’
What’s that about?
“The state alleges there was a big plan afoot but the state has not shown to my satisfaction by clear and convincing evidence what in fact that plan was,” Backus said
Yeah how about that dead body, judge. Do you really think the murderer will show up in court?
To the judge, that was a late term abortion and was a pro-choice action.
These guys are free but Paul Manaforte remains in solitary confinement?
Sarah Backus is the kind of garbage our colleges have been producing for decades.
It was another op. They just got careless and put the goofy looking compound on the wrong property. The owner started complaining and then spotted the kidnapped kid from Georgia. Another incompetent and stupid op of one kind or another. They have time for this stuff but can’t control the border or much of anything else.
I mean, when you look at that land, who the hell would contemplate living there? No shade, you’d boil in the sun out there. Nothing but flat wasteland for miles and snakes. Someone actually owned the land and wanted to do something with it.
Somewhere there is a “national security bureaucrat” getting an ass chewing for setting the thing up on the wrong land.
if there was one, what are the odds that there are more still out there? can this place be found on google maps?
I think you are seeing the “Radical Muslim” version of Elohim City, Oklahoma circa 1994. I would bet the feds tasked a satellite to watch it, just like Elohim City.
All you need there is an old RV, a couple hundred gallons of methylamine, and a dude named Jessie to help you. Land of enchanted Heisenberg’s (and San Francisco judges).
I see New Mexico as part of an FBI Fundraiser. Fundraiser tragedies are used to solidify FBI/DOJ power and continuous massive funding. ie. Boston Marathon Bombing fiasco.
I mentioned this in the ‘Strozk Firing’ comments, but I’ve been looking at the Boston Marathon which because of the obvious mistakes made carries the stench of an FBI Fundraiser. I believe the 7th Floor let these things happen to make themselves relevant. Why would we spend all that money on the DOJ/FBI unless there is a tragedy to remind us we need them?
Staying cognizant of the continuous threads thru-out these operations and the reports that are compiled after each tragedy. Here again, the OIG was thwarted….
https://whowhatwhy.org/2014/04/14/uss-boston-bombing-report-hints-even-darker-reality/
1. Prior knowledge of the FBI/CIA/DHS
2. Counterintelligence component
3. OIG investigation interference
1. Did the Russians decide that FBI inaction meant the Bureau had recruited Tamerlan, and either had not notified the CIA or had not done so through official channels? In October, in any case, the CIA passed the Russian intelligence along to a range of agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. It also passed it along to the FBI, as if it did not know that the FBI itself already had the information from half a year earlier. Finally, the information was passed on to the National Counterterrorism Center, which put Tamerlan Tsarnaev on a terrorist watch list.
Incredibly, even after this, when Tamerlan traveled to Russia three months later, exactly as the Russians said he would, and while on that terror watch list, US authorities did nothing.
Consider that the Tsarnaevs lived in Cambridge—home to members of a ring of Russian spies that was broken up shortly before the Tsarnaevs came under scrutiny. Remember that the US rolled up a spy ring in June of 2010—after monitoring it for a decade, and that an exchange of prisoners quickly followed.
________________________________________________________
Another article here, discusses this part of the Boston Marathon bombing connection:
Richard DesLauriers: The Special Agent in Charge
FBI special agent Richard DesLauriers has rounded up Russian spies and traded them for American agents. It’s an experience that could prove useful in capturing the Boston Marathon bomber
By Massimo Calabresi April 17, 2013
http://swampland.time.com/2013/04/17/richard-deslauriers-the-special-agent-in-charge/
Remember, this is the same FBI that, after conducting a search of someone’s backyard, “missed” one of the Tsarnaev brothers hiding in someone’s boat. Only reason they got him was because some guy at the house went out back for a cigarette.
PLEASE, PLEASE PLEASE TELL ME, this is PARDOY article?
As someone else mentioned earlier, I can’t help but compare this compound to the Branch Davidians in Waco…. and the only children’s bodies found there were after the FBI and ATF burned it to the ground.
