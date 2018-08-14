Unbelievable: New Mexico Judge Allows Jihadis Released on Signature Bond…

Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. The five extremists of the New Mexico jihadist compound, where a 3-year-old was murdered, are being released from custody pending trial without any bail whatsoever. They are free on a a mere signature bond; a promise to return for trial.

(Via Daily Caller) A New Mexico state judge ruled Monday that five alleged Muslim extremists accused of training children to conduct school shootings do not have to remain in jail while they await trial for child abuse. Judge Sarah Backus released the five defendants, Siraj Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhannah Wahhaj, Jany Leveille, and Lucas Morten, on a $20,000 “signature bond,” according to the Albuquerque Journal. That means that the defendants will not have to pay money unless they violate the conditions of their release. (read more)

Remember, this is the same DOJ/FBI who cleared the compound and then had to return because the property owner found weapons and ammunition missed by local, state and FBI investigators. While contemplating their release, let that sketchy aspect sink in.

BREAKING: TAOS JUDGE allowing bond and conditions of release in the #NMCompound case- $20,000 + list of conditions. Says state failed to prove the defendants should remain in custody until trial. @NBCNews — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 14, 2018

BREAKING: The suspects in the #NMCompound child abuse case will be released on a signature bond. THAT MEANS THEY WILL NOT HAVE TO POST ANY MONEY TO BE RELEASED. — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 14, 2018

States partial summary of proffered facts… This was the motion for today’s detention hearing with timeline. pic.twitter.com/tMduubmL9h — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 14, 2018

Some of the firearms with mounted scopes that were found at the compound pic.twitter.com/LYPdXfkmwU — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 14, 2018

