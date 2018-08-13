Remarkable Video and Ground Report of New Mexico ‘Known Wolf’ Terror Camp…

NBC Journalist Gadi Schwartz filed a remarkable ground report about the New Mexico terror camp. While reporting on the compound in Northern New Mexico, where children were believed to have been trained on how to carry out school shootings, Mr. Schwartz was given rare access and permission to tour the area by the rightful owner of the property.
We often find ourselves critical of MSM; however, this is one of those examples of a journalist filing a great report. See his twitter thread here for more pictures:
This is a raw, unedited video that I hope will help give people who are following this story some context. Will also build a thread @GadiNBC on Twitter to fill in more details.
seriously? why not give terrorists a couple free nights at the Holiday Inn too?
That’s probably where they are right now.
nothing to see here?
Like Feral Kid in The Road Warrior (2nd in Mad Max series of films).
You scoot thru that tunnel, pop up out the hole, and throw a boomerang.
… or hit law enforcement with auto- or semi-automatic crossfire from a different angle
… depending
Gadi, OMG the spellchecker kept changing your name like 3 or 4 times. anyway, I sincerely applaud your honest Journalism on this story. I used to live in that general vicinity several decades ago and can relate to several aspects of your on-location reporting.
[liberal] Judge, don’t forget to give them a “caddy” to carry the Muz’ weapons bag, on the way to school…
I used to live in New Mexico, and the place is crawling with extreme leftist terrorists! No joke! Had a neighbor who many said he was trigger!
Only around Taos and Santa Fe, I live in southern NM and we are pretty sane. Believe it or not a lot love for our President.
Cant keep molslim terrorists in custody…it’s racist. Obama said so.
anyone got the name and contact information for that judge?
https://nikeinsights.famguardian.org/forums/topic/public-notice-of-criminal-activity-and-demand-to-replace-sarah-clark-backus-with-a-qualified-judge/
…but Manafort sat in solitary confinement awaiting trial on tax charges!
Hes a white guy, he deserves it
White Privilege 2018
No dead child- go figure
No telling what mayhem and slaughter would occur if Manafort was free to roam. It was best to keep him locked up.
(gratuitous /sarc. It wasn’t really necessary, was it?)
Did she give them their kids back?
Visitation at Chuck E Cheese
Oh. “Catch and release” applies to terrorists now. Got it.
I’m sure they will show up for court.
The prosecutors screwed up if they were trying to protect the community. Where they were located there ain’t a whole lot. They tested nukes in NM for a reason. Maybe should have pushed the threat to the Nation thing a little harder.
Guantanamo?
Manafort is in jail. Honestly. The system is broken..maybe broken beyond repair. Child abusing terrorists walk free.
Truly dispiriting.
Did the judge watch this video / sarc.
God bless PDJT.
New Mexico has been taken over by the communist liberals. It is my home state.
.The current Governor was a Democrat, supposedly turned Republican….. she is anti Trump.
My next door neighbor just moved nearby where the terrorists were hiding out. I texted her if she had heard about it and she had no idea!
OMG!
Dig a huge pit and bulldoze that cr@p into it and burn it. Bring in pastors and born-again Christians to pray over the land, bind up the broken souls of those children, and rebuke the Evil One.
This is a good reporter. Why can’t it be like this?
Kind of a “found footage” vibe in the CNN guy’s video.
After hearing the subsequent discoveries (additional firearms, boy’s corpse….) after the initial raid, I would not have felt at all safe traipsing around in that area.
My guess is NBC is either going to take this reporter who told the truth aside to give him a reeducation lesson or fire him.
Maybe he can claim accidental journalism.
Or…a
Mr Exclusive
Kinda Thing
Gadi Schwartz (born 1983)] is an American journalist working as an NBC News correspondent. He is the co-host of “Stay Tuned” an NBC News program broadcast on Snapchat’s Discover platform, the first daily news show on Snapchat. In 2016 Schwartz moved from NBC-owned KNBC in Los Angeles to work as a network correspondent. He previously worked for ten years at KOB in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was a weekend news anchor and an investigative reporter.
Schwartz was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala. His father was Sergio Schwartz, a former journalist for Univision in Albuquerque. The family moved from Guatemala to Belen, New Mexico, and later to Albuquerque, when he was seven years old, where he grew up
-Wikipedia
More remarkable reporting.
Unexpectedly fair reporting for NBC. I guess they haven’t corrupted him yet.
Remarkable reporting on a Hispanic builder discussing Trump’s wall. ON MSNBC!
“Step one: Build the wall first. Step two: Start talking about immigration.”
“Undocumented immigrants commit less crimes than the rest of the population…”
What?
That is not true.
That is a Lie that keeps getting repeated by the pro-illegals people.
I know, I know. He’s certainly not perfect.
Unfortunately, the old “immigrants commit less crime” lie is left unchallenged in this video.
Consider this report from Tucker Carlson:
Tucker Carlson Reveals Stunning Stats on Immigrant Crime:
Your’e right, of course. But overall it was pretty good for a Hispanic reporter on BSNBC whose father worked for Univision.
My guess, local affiliate reporter the sherif cleared…
Judge didn’t want a severed head.
Good point, Jane. Just put ’em in a burlap bag, drive them 3 or 4 counties over, then drop them off in the middle of nowhere near a barn. It’s kind of like excess kittens; “not my problem anymore “
Most loving and merciful God 🙏
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you Minnie.
Thanks Sundance—As many said, it looks like something one would see in the middle east not in America…
He had to do his own video?
That’s what I’m wondering. This is an NBC reporter…did NBC air this on their network or did this guy go rogue? I don’t watch NBC so I honestly don’t know.
Gadi Scwartz is a local reporter for the NBC affiliate in Albuquerque New Mexico. He is a good reporter.
Yes he is.
Actually many reporters do. When you see the shot outside the courthouse a lot of times it is just a one person operation. He just did the selfie stick thing.
Owner may have only allowed access to the reporter and nobody else.
Property owners frustrated with investigators, saying they didn’t think the investigators were thorough in their search. Obviously not since the owners found more weapons.
Tell me how it’s just the leadership that’s corrupt and not the rank and file?
how many more bodies?
How many other “compounds” may there be within the borders of our Sovereign America?!?
I read on the previous thread about this that there are 45 more.😡😡
I was thinking the same question.
How many are there we don’t know about.
The judge set bond at $20,000.
It will be interesting to see who puts up, or has already put up, the collateral.
It’s a signature bond. No money or property required, unless they don’t show up.
“I read on the previous thread about this that there are 45 more.😡😡”
_______________
FIB has a lot more school shootings planned for this coming year. This is their last big chance. They’ll kill as many American kids as possible before they go down.
And Public Schools have already started in a lot of states.
Here in OK, school started Aug 1st…but they now get a “Fall Break” in October of a week and a half.
That thing about ‘School starts in September’ is not true anymore.
Here is a report from Colorado that is just unreal.
https://clarionproject.org/terror-rocky-mountains-fuqra-colorado/
Omgosh, from January, 2018, no less.
Shut them down, shut them all down!
WTH?
Their “university” in CA received funding.
😐
“Fuqra’s “academic” arm, the Quranic Open University in Los Angles, has received more than $1.5 million for charter school funding.”
Public Notice of Criminal Activity and Demand to Replace Sarah Clark Backus with a Qualified Judge
https://nikeinsights.famguardian.org/forums/topic/public-notice-of-criminal-activity-and-demand-to-replace-sarah-clark-backus-with-a-qualified-judge/
i’ve flown overwatch on compounds in the mid-east that make this one look like a mansion. for all intents and purposes this is a terrorist training compound here in the united states, yet the MSM is basically downplaying and/or ignoring it. kudos to this reporter though.
Islamic terrorists are a protected species according to the World Wildlife Fund, the EPA and Obama’s Justus Dept. Of course they had to be released because they are such fine upstanding citizens and productive members of society… or alien welfare leeches, one of the two.
Bingo. We just don’t understand their culture/ sarc off
Terrible judge. He is ignorant what these animals are capable of. It seems based on the report they already killed a young boy in their custody..
I would not be surprised if the child was killed by the other children as part of their training. After all, they were training them to be school shooters, and school shooters shoot kids.
Firearms accident. BINGO.
We give props to Gadi and NBC on this one. Aside from the bad guys at the compound, the judge is more than an idiot . . . seems agenda driven in the wrong direction.
A major terrorism/ child abuse compound and no crime scene tape? No FBI forensics crews searching sufficiently to avoid leaving three weapons behind on site? Child remains left to rot “down this shaft of the tunnel?” Perps released?
I guess the FBI is distracted trying to cover up their wholesale incompetence or corruption under Comey & Mueller.
They will prolly have John Champion come down and personally mismanage the case too.
Hey, the only problem with the FBI is a few bad apples in Washington. All the field agents are outstanding, up and coming Elliott Ness types. Or maybe….
Maybe Mueller should look around the compound for Russians.
Strzok could do it. He needs something to do.
Strzockx is retired and likely working on a million dollar book deal.
It was the local police that raided the camp. The FBI did not support the raid. Mueller was the guy that rewrote the FBI Manual and took radical Moslem terrorist out! I don’t know that Wray has corrected the manual to put them back in.
Here are my suggestions.
1) The terrorists from this compound executed by Ramsey Bolton (Game of Thrones) methods. For those of you not into GOT, very unpleasant.
2) The FBI and the judge relocated to the compound (I’m in a good mood).
LOL Wendy..Ramsey would do the trick.
Release the hounds.
We are complete GOT spazzes. You obviously are too.
I am. I just have to close my eyes a lot!
You ain’t the only one!
“Mueller was the guy that rewrote the FBI Manual and took radical Moslem terrorist out!”
Mueller also ordered the destruction of a database with ~50,000-100,000 names of individuals that deserved to be a on a suspected/possible terrorist list.
Has anyone put them back in? Sessions!!!
Mueller, Strzok, McCabe turned over to Ramsey B.
Little confused, so they were squatters ?? Owners knew they were there but didn’t do anything ? Did I hear that right ?
Apparently owners contacted authorities who didn’t do anything about it. They said if something had been done in the last four months, they might not have found a dead child.
Right, so where are they serving house arrest?
Assuming someone put up the $20,000 bond.
Bonded out by the local mosque or democrat party office ,
whichever is closest to the courthouse.
I dont understand how the land owner did not or could not make them leave
If I owned property and they tried squatting on my land we’d be playing dancing bears with weapons blazing.
What am I missing?
They were armed moslem squatters, Gunny.
The landowner probably didn’t want to be targeted for jihad.
Even if he went in there guns blazing…he probably figured that their buddies would come to his house for revenge.
Which may yet still happen, since he called the police.
The whole thing sucks, bigtime.
So sad for these kids. Lives will never be normal
Death penalty is to kind for their torturers.
Sadly the kids are DOOMED to grow up among radical Muslims and no doubt be radical too.
Deport them all . . . any others in their migration chain.
Remind me again why guns are the problem and not the shooters, because I guess I keep forgetting the explanation.
A shotgun a pistol and a tactical vest missed by investigators, left at the property.???
Bait?
Too busy looking for a ‘motive’ to conduct a thorough physical search.
`And probably scared to death of booby traps.
Seems they missed a dead kids decomposing corpse… so likely did not venture down the tunnels.
ballistics? maybe more Fast and Furious guns??
Eric Holder’s serial numbers?
How close to 0% would it be if Jim Acosta did some actual journalism like this? He probably hasn’t been more than 100 feet from a paced road his entire life.
3rd world mentality.
Ain’t diversity grand?
Info on the judge:
https://ballotpedia.org/Sarah_Backus
pic of the judge:
Hilly lookalike.
She looks like a cross between Hitlery and that pig Susanna Martinez.
Susana Martinez put her on the bench, didn’t she?
yes she did
She’s from California
Another state destroyed by locusts from my Sweet Home Commiefornia.
A little history…….
Well THAT certainly explains everything!
Thanks for that.
This judge determined someone teaching kids to shoot up schools
is not a Danger to the Community !
REMOVE THAT JUDGE AND PUT THEM BOTH IN THE SAME CELL IMMEDIATELY !
#1 local judge refuses property owners petition to have these squatters and their barricaded garbage removed from his property
#2 FBI sits and does NOTHING but take pictures for months while children are starved and a boy dies….they let KNOWN WOLF terrorists train and abuse women and children and did nothing
#3 local sheriff defies FBI and raids compound, judge let’s these maniacs back into society
How exactly can anyone claim our federal law enforcement and judiciary aren’t actively working against the American people at this point? Meanwhile Paul Managort is in solitary over unproven paper technical crimes and known wild child murdering terrorists run free.
As most of you know I was a lawyer for 25 years – involved in local, federal and administrative (INS) systems. I am gobsmacked.
And these are the folks we all here in the United States are supposed to trust? Think not.
Sessions…….Sessions…….ah forget it…..Now he’s letting Muzzies kidnap and train kid to kill……
He needs to go
No threat to the community. After doing a half-a$$ed walk through such that the police didn’t find all the weapons. After hearing the kids were training for a school shooting.
..these are the judges with the same thinking that illegal aliens should not be turned over to ICE.
Interesting that the Supermax in Colorado is only a couple hours away.
Sharia is here in America??? dont be surprised if they give the land to the terrorists too as “holy land” too!
Maybe that’s why the judge declared he was no threat to the community. She wasn’t qualified in Sharia law.
Something is way off about this story, obviously. LEO says they were training young children to be school shooters but a judge says there is no reason to detain them? Hmm…
In any event this was no Pismo Beach…
Great stuff, thanks. Mel Blanc was the Godhead!
This whole story has made my blood pressure go up!! If you see something..say something..What the hell good does it do??? Way to go Judge. Another victim of political correctness and attempting to prove she doesn’t discriminate against muslims!
Just to pick a nit… I expect a “compound” to be a little more substantial than plastic tarps on wood frames. It must be hot as hell beneath that plastic sheeting.
That’s a third world palace.
You’re dealing with people who wipe their butt with a bare hand and have to sit on it to keep the flies off.
I suppose so. Maybe if the two structures were more distinct it would seem more compound-y. It’s really just a pile of junk.
It’s good that the children have been removed from this hovel.
I sure hope Gadi has his resume in order. He’ll need it by next week.
Quite an accumulation of (counted more than 600) old tires there set up on the perimeter. Gotta wonder why Obama’s FIB agents didn’t find that suspicious over the past few years? That agency like the rest in DC need a complete overhaul and re-staffing with patriots.
Burn it to the ground…or relocate all of them to that compound and turn the J Edgar Hoover Building into a shrine for the victims of Communism – it has the right Brutalist look.
BTW OUR GEPOTUSDJT, Blessings be upon His Name, described that building as an example of Brutalist archtecture. Coolest. President. Ever.
Their lawyer argued that there was a double standard in the case because his clients were Muslims. He argued that, “if they had been Christian and white, we might not be here today.”
Uh Huh. Well, some women and children of Waco, Texas circa 1993 and Bill Clinton’s Presidency, Janet Reno USAG, would beg to differ…… if they could.
If only they had been training for a school shooting they’d still be with us.
BATF=Burn All Toddlers First.
He’s right, they’d be dead.
“There’s some things we’re not going to show you just because they’re sensitive in nature…”
I’m really getting tired of this.
A journalist who is allowed to actually report the facts on something and isn’t hindered in his investigation did a good job!? Shocking!
