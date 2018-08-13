Remarkable Video and Ground Report of New Mexico ‘Known Wolf’ Terror Camp…

Posted on August 13, 2018 by

NBC Journalist Gadi Schwartz filed a remarkable ground report about the New Mexico terror camp. While reporting on the compound in Northern New Mexico, where children were believed to have been trained on how to carry out school shootings, Mr. Schwartz was given rare access and permission to tour the area by the rightful owner of the property.

We often find ourselves critical of MSM; however, this is one of those examples of a journalist filing a great report. See his twitter thread here for more pictures:

This is a raw, unedited video that I hope will help give people who are following this story some context. Will also build a thread @GadiNBC on Twitter to fill in more details.

138 Responses to Remarkable Video and Ground Report of New Mexico ‘Known Wolf’ Terror Camp…

  1. Mandy says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:47 pm

  2. Publius2016 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    OMG!

  3. covfefe_USA says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Dig a huge pit and bulldoze that cr@p into it and burn it. Bring in pastors and born-again Christians to pray over the land, bind up the broken souls of those children, and rebuke the Evil One.

  4. formerdem says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    This is a good reporter. Why can’t it be like this?

    • Mike says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Kind of a “found footage” vibe in the CNN guy’s video.

      • cthulhu says:
        August 13, 2018 at 10:48 pm

        After hearing the subsequent discoveries (additional firearms, boy’s corpse….) after the initial raid, I would not have felt at all safe traipsing around in that area.

    • Colorado Conservative says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      My guess is NBC is either going to take this reporter who told the truth aside to give him a reeducation lesson or fire him.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      Gadi Schwartz (born 1983)] is an American journalist working as an NBC News correspondent. He is the co-host of “Stay Tuned” an NBC News program broadcast on Snapchat’s Discover platform, the first daily news show on Snapchat. In 2016 Schwartz moved from NBC-owned KNBC in Los Angeles to work as a network correspondent. He previously worked for ten years at KOB in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was a weekend news anchor and an investigative reporter.

      Schwartz was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala. His father was Sergio Schwartz, a former journalist for Univision in Albuquerque. The family moved from Guatemala to Belen, New Mexico, and later to Albuquerque, when he was seven years old, where he grew up

      -Wikipedia

      More remarkable reporting.

    • Fools Gold says:
      August 13, 2018 at 11:12 pm

      My guess, local affiliate reporter the sherif cleared…

  5. Plain Jane says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Judge didn’t want a severed head.

    • H.R. says:
      August 13, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Good point, Jane. Just put ’em in a burlap bag, drive them 3 or 4 counties over, then drop them off in the middle of nowhere near a barn. It’s kind of like excess kittens; “not my problem anymore “

  6. Minnie says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Most loving and merciful God 🙏

  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Thanks Sundance—As many said, it looks like something one would see in the middle east not in America…

  8. Bendix says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    He had to do his own video?

  9. bluesjunior64 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Property owners frustrated with investigators, saying they didn’t think the investigators were thorough in their search. Obviously not since the owners found more weapons.

    Tell me how it’s just the leadership that’s corrupt and not the rank and file?

  10. Minnie says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    How many other “compounds” may there be within the borders of our Sovereign America?!?

  12. porkchopsandwiches says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    i’ve flown overwatch on compounds in the mid-east that make this one look like a mansion. for all intents and purposes this is a terrorist training compound here in the united states, yet the MSM is basically downplaying and/or ignoring it. kudos to this reporter though.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:25 pm

      Islamic terrorists are a protected species according to the World Wildlife Fund, the EPA and Obama’s Justus Dept. Of course they had to be released because they are such fine upstanding citizens and productive members of society… or alien welfare leeches, one of the two.

  13. CNN_sucks says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Terrible judge. He is ignorant what these animals are capable of. It seems based on the report they already killed a young boy in their custody..

  14. yzest5121 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    We give props to Gadi and NBC on this one. Aside from the bad guys at the compound, the judge is more than an idiot . . . seems agenda driven in the wrong direction.

  15. Doppler says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    A major terrorism/ child abuse compound and no crime scene tape? No FBI forensics crews searching sufficiently to avoid leaving three weapons behind on site? Child remains left to rot “down this shaft of the tunnel?” Perps released?

    I guess the FBI is distracted trying to cover up their wholesale incompetence or corruption under Comey & Mueller.

  16. bkrg2 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    So sad for these kids. Lives will never be normal
    Death penalty is to kind for their torturers.

  17. palafox says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Remind me again why guns are the problem and not the shooters, because I guess I keep forgetting the explanation.

  18. rumpole2 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    A shotgun a pistol and a tactical vest missed by investigators, left at the property.???

  19. Brant says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    How close to 0% would it be if Jim Acosta did some actual journalism like this? He probably hasn’t been more than 100 feet from a paced road his entire life.

  20. Whiskey1 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    3rd world mentality.

    Ain’t diversity grand?

  22. snailmailtrucker says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    This judge determined someone teaching kids to shoot up schools
    is not a Danger to the Community !

    REMOVE THAT JUDGE AND PUT THEM BOTH IN THE SAME CELL IMMEDIATELY !

  23. AngelOnejudicial says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    #1 local judge refuses property owners petition to have these squatters and their barricaded garbage removed from his property
    #2 FBI sits and does NOTHING but take pictures for months while children are starved and a boy dies….they let KNOWN WOLF terrorists train and abuse women and children and did nothing
    #3 local sheriff defies FBI and raids compound, judge let’s these maniacs back into society

    How exactly can anyone claim our federal law enforcement and judiciary aren’t actively working against the American people at this point? Meanwhile Paul Managort is in solitary over unproven paper technical crimes and known wild child murdering terrorists run free.

  24. Republicanvet91 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    No threat to the community. After doing a half-a$$ed walk through such that the police didn’t find all the weapons. After hearing the kids were training for a school shooting.

    ..these are the judges with the same thinking that illegal aliens should not be turned over to ICE.

    Interesting that the Supermax in Colorado is only a couple hours away.

  25. Harry Lime says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Something is way off about this story, obviously. LEO says they were training young children to be school shooters but a judge says there is no reason to detain them? Hmm…

    In any event this was no Pismo Beach…

  26. blind no longer says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    This whole story has made my blood pressure go up!! If you see something..say something..What the hell good does it do??? Way to go Judge. Another victim of political correctness and attempting to prove she doesn’t discriminate against muslims!

  27. JX says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Just to pick a nit… I expect a “compound” to be a little more substantial than plastic tarps on wood frames. It must be hot as hell beneath that plastic sheeting.

  28. Rock Bop. says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I sure hope Gadi has his resume in order. He’ll need it by next week.

  29. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Quite an accumulation of (counted more than 600) old tires there set up on the perimeter. Gotta wonder why Obama’s FIB agents didn’t find that suspicious over the past few years? That agency like the rest in DC need a complete overhaul and re-staffing with patriots.

  30. wendy forward says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Burn it to the ground…or relocate all of them to that compound and turn the J Edgar Hoover Building into a shrine for the victims of Communism – it has the right Brutalist look.

    • wendy forward says:
      August 13, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      BTW OUR GEPOTUSDJT, Blessings be upon His Name, described that building as an example of Brutalist archtecture. Coolest. President. Ever.

  31. Meatzilla says:
    August 13, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Their lawyer argued that there was a double standard in the case because his clients were Muslims. He argued that, “if they had been Christian and white, we might not be here today.”

    Uh Huh. Well, some women and children of Waco, Texas circa 1993 and Bill Clinton’s Presidency, Janet Reno USAG, would beg to differ…… if they could.

  32. James Street says:
    August 13, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    “There’s some things we’re not going to show you just because they’re sensitive in nature…”

    I’m really getting tired of this.

  33. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    August 13, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    A journalist who is allowed to actually report the facts on something and isn’t hindered in his investigation did a good job!? Shocking!

