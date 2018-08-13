Remarkable Video and Ground Report of New Mexico ‘Known Wolf’ Terror Camp…

NBC Journalist Gadi Schwartz filed a remarkable ground report about the New Mexico terror camp. While reporting on the compound in Northern New Mexico, where children were believed to have been trained on how to carry out school shootings, Mr. Schwartz was given rare access and permission to tour the area by the rightful owner of the property.

We often find ourselves critical of MSM; however, this is one of those examples of a journalist filing a great report. See his twitter thread here for more pictures:

This is a raw, unedited video that I hope will help give people who are following this story some context. Will also build a thread @GadiNBC on Twitter to fill in more details.

