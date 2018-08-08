Known Wolf – Son of Prominent Imam Was Training Children as Terrorists in New Mexico….

This is very alarming. In testimony and documents provided to a federal court the DOJ is outlining how Islamic extremist Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, was conducting weapons training inside a sketchy and filthy New Mexico compound where 11 children were being held.

To make matters even more disconcerting, his father, also named Siraj Wahhaj, was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and was a character witness in the trial for Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, the notorious “blind sheikh” who was convicted in 1995 of plotting terror attacks in the U.S.

(Via Fox News) The father of a missing 3-year-old who was arrested at a New Mexico compound linked to “extremist Muslims” last week was training children to commit school shootings, court documents filed on Wednesday revealed. Prosecutors allege Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, was conducting weapons training on the compound, where 11 children were found hungry and living in squalor. They asked Wahhaj be held without bail.

Authorities raided the compound on Friday after a monthslong search investigating the disappearance of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a boy with severe medical issues who went missing from Georgia in December. On Monday, a child’s remains were found on the property, but authorities were working on a positive identification and did not confirm if the remains were that of the missing boy. […] The makeshift compound — located near the Colorado border — was found shielded by old tires, wooden pallets and other debris. Upon authorities’ arrival, Wahhaj was “heavily armed with an AR15 rifle, five loaded 30 round magazines, and four loaded pistols, including one in his pocket when he was taken down,” Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said. (read more)

