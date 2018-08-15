Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Wednesday August 15th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

217 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. DanO64 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Too easy.

  2. booger71 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Sick the dogs on them Sarah

  3. andyocoregon says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    I’d like to see Sarah ask MSNBC reporter Kristen Welker if she can guarantee she will never ask any more leading questions at the press conferences.

  4. wendy forward says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Show biz kids makin’ movies of themselves
    You know they don’t give a f*** about anybody else

  5. daughnworks247 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Time to move them to the Eisenhower Building.

  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Brennon’s security clearance yanked!!!!!!!!

  7. andyocoregon says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    It’s about time John Brennan lost his security clearance. He’s a liar and a leaker.

  8. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    How many questions on Omarosa today?

    More importantly, what are we doing about tne NM terror camp leaders. What does the Gov. have to say? Status of pastor prisoner of Turkiye?

    Oh well another propagandist clown show. Slap em down Sarah!

  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Whatever the media employees thought the narrative was going to be today this MOAB re Brennon just changed the course of the press conference
    Clapper, Yages, Comey, McCabe, Ohr, and others now on notice that they will be reviewed and may be revoked and not able to ever renew

    • Ken Maritch says:
      August 15, 2018 at 2:40 pm

      Trump is on the offense!

    • auscitizenmom says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      I especially like the “not able to ever renew” part.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Considerations:
      • Clearance Approvals have been SLOW-WALKED for incoming Administration Officials
      • Clearance Approvals are YUGELY BACKLOGGED

      President Trump will NOT LEAVE Clearance Revocation for Obama’s Senior Staff in the hands of a group that delays decisions due to political bias or outside influence
      • The Brennan Revocation was a NO BRAINER that needed no “review”
      • Ordering Clearance Reviews for Clapper, Comey, Hayden, Yates, Rice, McCabe, Strock and Page gives President Trump a SCREEN for REMOVING APPROVAL-PROCESSING SUBVERSIVES

      • G. Combs says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:53 pm

        The President is IN CHARGE of Security Clearances!

        11/2016 Security Clearances and Presidential Authority – Federation Of American Scientists

        “Security clearances are not mandated for the President, Vice President, Members of Congress, Supreme Court Justices, or other constitutional officers,” a recent Congressional Research Service report explains. “The criteria for election or appointment to these positions are specified in the U.S. Constitution, and except by constitutional amendment, no additional criteria (e.g., holding a security clearance) may be required.”
        In fact, the security clearance system itself is an expression of presidential authority. Its scope and operation are defined in an executive order (EO 12968), and its terms can be modified by the President at will.
        And if the President wished to grant access to classified information to a family member, for example, there would be no legal barrier to doing so.[…]

        The E.O. 12968 pointer is to a press release in 1995 (under Clinton)

    • cdnintx says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      Pres Trump and Sarah need to own the talking points and do this every single day!! Winning!

    • Sunshine says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      One name is missing: Bill Priestap. As Sundance has been hinting, I guess he did turn out to be a good guy

  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Trying to twist the security issue as going after political opponents. Nope – many more of those whose security clearance not being questioned

  11. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Its on!!! Seymour Hersh, Rudy G, and now POTUS45. They are over the target. Trump Russia was a Brennan Operation.

    • Firefly says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      Dont get ahead of yourself. A couple months ago you were talking about GITMO, sedition, and hangings. Everyone is not going to prison. Pump the brakes.

    • Firefly says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Shane must be projecting false statements onto me that he made

      • Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:02 pm

        Dont get butt hurt son. This was a Brennan Operation. But that does not mean Brennan, HRC, Obama, or anyone else is going to jail. In fact it is likely no one is going to jail.

        • G. Combs says:
          August 15, 2018 at 4:10 pm

          Actually it was an Alexandra Chalupa (the junkyard dog of the DNC) and the Soros loving Ukrainian/Russians that started the operation operation.

          CopperTop says:

          borrowed from Yaacov thread…..
          Here’s what my research revealed and my timeline substantiates:
          “On 10/1/2015 Alexandra Chalupa claims she started an investigation on Team Trump but that she had been doing research on Paul Manafort for some period of time before this date”
          That’s the very first mention of that term, collusion with Russia. The date she started her research is pretty odd because nothing happened in the news that would have triggered that suspicion. The only notable thing that happened is that Trump announced he was running for office.

          Alexandra Chalupa started writing a dossier on Paul Manafort before Manafort was ever even mentioned. She made a prediction that if Trump hires Manafort that it’s proof that Trump is colluding with Russia.

          Soon after Trump did start mentioning Manafort’s hiring, Chalupa then became a very hot commodity in the DNC, achieving an almost prophet-like status. Everybody wanted to talk to her then.
          Yeah, I’m not buying that she’s got a crystal ball. Did they have a mole on the inside of the Trump campaign?
          One of the meetings she had was with Marcy Kaptur (D). Isn’t that a really strange name to be popping up in Operation Russian Collusion? Like, sort of completely out of the blue, right? Or is it?

          Who is Melanne Verveer? I did that research on that connection here: https://sites.google.com/view/politicscentral/home/who-is-melanne-verveer-for-one-thousand-alex?authuser=0

          But look what Hillary had to say about Verveer: As Hillary Clinton said of Melanne Verveer, “I used to joke there wasn’t a single person in Washington she didn’t know. Not only was she a legend in the nation’s capital; so was her Rolodex…There is no way to catalog the many projects that Melanne masterminded… She also became a key player on the president’s team.”

          And there’s your link of the dossier to EVERYBODY else in the DNC.
          And what was one of the things that Chalupa discussed with Marcy Kaptur? Oh, yeah, that she can guarantee a congressional investigation of Manafort by September of 2016.

          So they ask Chalupa to continue her investigation. Chalupa gets put onto this committee and is described as having a “very important role.” She’s an ambassador to the Ukraine for the DNC….why is that so important?
          One of the things Chalupa did was, Alexandra Chalupa is invited to discuss her research about Paul Manafort with 68 investigative journalists from Ukraine at Library of Congress for Open World Leadership Center, a U.S. congressional agency. Chalupa invites investigative reporter Michael Isikoff to “connect(s) him to the Ukrainians. Guess who funded that little symposium? Why, John Kerry’s State Dept. Guess who hosted it? FactCheck.org. (Which there’s more to that story that I won’t even go into here)
          Then Alexandra Chalupa emails DNC that she’ll share sensitive info about Paul Manafort “offline” including “a big Trump component…that will hit in next few weeks (which never happened, at least by Alexandra Chalupa)

          In the leaked exchange of emails of that committee, Chalupa starts getting freaked out about having her private Yahoo email account hacked. That really, really freaks out the heads of that committee, so much so that they “fire” Chalupa. Really? You fire people for getting hacked? Why not just move her onto your DNC system of emails? Is it maybe because they need to keep her activities off-site, you know, where a FOIA can’t touch them? Anyway, they fire Chalupa. After four years of working for the DNC, she gets fired, and Chalupa isn’t upset about that not one bit, over something that wasn’t even her fault…….

          But what happens on the very day Chalupa is fired? Oh, Christopher Steele is hired. What a coincidence.

          And what happens FIVE DAYS after Christopher Steele was hired? Oh, he publishes his first report on his dossier, a report that discusses FIVE YEARS of investigation.

          Five days isn’t even enough time for the check to clear, much less conduct five years worth of research.
          And what happens to Chalupa after that point? Nothing, not a word. They completely remove her from the picture entirely. My belief is that they couldn’t put her face on Operation Russian Collusion because she connects EVERYBODY together.

          I suggest you read Yaacov’s work: https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/tag/who-wrote-the-trump-dossier/

        • Firefly says:
          August 15, 2018 at 4:44 pm

          I didn’t say anyone was going to jail. I am not butt hurt either. You have the wrong gender. You made false statements of what I said. I just don’t like someone attributing statements to me that I did not make. Now you excuse yourself for doing this by accusing me of being butt hurt. Perhaps you are projecting again – mister, you seem to be the one butt hurt over my calling you out for attributing statements to me I never made.

  12. TwoLaine says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Woot! Woot!

    How about we take away ALL security clearances dated before 20 Jan 2017, and make them work to get them back IF they are still employed in a position that requires one?

    • H.R. says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      They can get in the back of renewal line… behind all the Trump Administration clearances that are being slow-walked.

      Think that might speed things up?

      • TwoLaine says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:45 pm

        Speedy, why do we need speedy?

        I hope they are looking very careful;y at all internal employee security protocols, and requiring that they be reviewed on a frequent basis.

        If they need to, have an expert come in and advise them of the threat levels, maybe General Flynn? 😉

        The fact that Omar got a phone into the Situation Room is a definite problem. The fact that she was able to tape President TRUMP too, and worked in any close proximity to him and everyone else is beyond scary. One very disturbing creature.

        Taking people’s phones away from them and wanding them is a requirement of the job in many warehouses, and other businesses. I wish it was in the classroom too.

        People need to start manning up.

        • G. Combs says:
          August 15, 2018 at 4:18 pm

          Phones, calculators and laptops should be placed in pigeonhole cases in the principal’s office PERIOD!

          MAKE the teachers READ handwritten reports and tests too!

          • TwoLaine says:
            August 15, 2018 at 4:26 pm

            You’re a real hardliner. 😉

            I taught mostly young adults OJT. AWFUL habits. AWFUL. Management had no real rules for them to be courteous to the trainer. AWFUL.

          • GB Bari says:
            August 15, 2018 at 6:05 pm

            That’s precisely what DOD contractors have too do for SCIFs and every area where classified info is created or maintained. NO electronic devices inside the room. Sign in and sign out log. Security Custodian checks every visitor to the room to make sure they have requisite clearance(s).

  13. Mandy says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    SO GLAD I LISTENED TODAY!!!!

    Question – when POTUS and family spent a week or so at Bedminster, I read somewhere there were more renovations going on at the WH.

    Y’all think they found more bugs/listening devices during the renovation, which prompted today’s announcement?

    I don’t care but YEE HAW I AM SO SO SO HAPPY that POTUS took this action today!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • NC PATRIOT says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      I was wondering if they were sound-proofing the family living quarters—–because the lefties have been congregating out front with loud music and bull horns every night for the last month. (Saying they are going to do this until they drive him out )

      It seems to me the DC Police could intervene on grounds of disturbing the peace, if they wanted to.

      But I could be wrong—-he said the renovations were long planned,

  14. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    The coupsters lament………..
    Trump Revoked Me!

  15. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Sarah bungled this
    Reporter Jeff Mason- Why are there no Republicans on this list?
    Reporter 2: Why are there only Democrats on this list?.

    Wait! What? Weren’t you telling us all along that Comey, McCabe, Clapper were Republicans??? Hmmmm so these folks were always Democrats Jeff? Now how would you know that?

  16. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    reporter – Omarosa highest ranking African American in West Wing

  17. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    So according to Jeff Mason access to classified info is a First Ammendment right??? Can someone point that one out??? Cmon Sarah that was a softball you should have nailed him on.

    • wethepeoplehandbook says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      So, does the first Amendment confer that right?

      Someone will have to show me where the 1st Amendment confers a single right.
      It seems, upon actually reading it that it restricts Congress! How does that confer any rights? That’s a gigantic leap!!

      When Muslims claim a “first Amendment” right to build a mosque, they need to get some English and reading lessons.

    • RoostyScoot says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      I think we should encourage that line of reasoning. Yes, it’s a first amendment right. Therefore, let me see all information the Intelligence aparatus has on me as an american citizen. First amendment, after all!

  18. napoleon32 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    “Sarah, think of the journalists! Who’s going to leak classified info to us now that Brennan has lost his clearance and Strzok has been fired?! HOW WILL WE GET OUR CLICKS, SARAH?!”

  19. Deusvult says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    She mentioned Bruce Ohr too which to me means that Brennan’s revoking is not only about his remarks on MSNBC but about the conspiracy at DOJ FBI and CIA.

    • The Boss says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      Correct. These names were mentioned for a reason. Without their clearances, they and their lawyers will be unable to review classified information underlying their upcoming indictments. They’ll have to beg the court, but the Trump government has all the leverage.

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      Right—Brennan attempted to orchestrate a coup on a duly elected President—the others on the list were helpers. THAT is Sedition, I think.

  20. G3 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    You can call it a soft coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~Sundance

  21. andrew1979 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    you all realize this is 100% proof if it wasn’t already crystal clear that trump is obstructing and colluding and racist and shutting down the press and going 1984 on our country.

    seriously, you know that is what they think right?

    and i have had 2 people who are on the fence about trump tell me in the last 10 minutes this is the last straw for them. after the last week of tweets and now this, they said they wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt but this seems too sketchy for them.

    honestly, this is what people think. and it is very worrisome, because no matter how pumped up and popcorn eating people are here at this site about it, MANY people you will cross paths with today will not see your perspective at all.

    /end of truth reality rant, not trying to be negative. just honest about reality.

    • andyocoregon says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      I think you need to increase your circle of friends.

      • andrew1979 says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:19 pm

        these are people in my office building – i am actually at work not at a social bbq or something right now. but should i look to fill my friend circle with only people 100% on board with trump and everyone else ignore because they don’t have the same views? and i should also stop trying to “work” on people subtlety to try and get them to see the other side of stories they hear?

        to put another way, this is exactly like a situation where you may be a christian and spreading the word to others and working on them to accept christ. ah, screw it, i’ll just increase the number of existing christians i hang out with, won’t waste my time and energy on those that don’t want to hear or listen, and then we christians can sit around and praise god and know that we will walk down streets of gold while these old fools will burn in hell! and since i won’t be hanging around with any non-believers i won’t have anyone to challenge me or give any other variation than the narrative my christian brothers and sisters and i have dictated…

        • logger says:
          August 15, 2018 at 3:33 pm

          So, you are evangelizing for Trump at work? Tell me, what did you actually say to these people. Cause all you posted was how they find Trump too sketchy and you posted nothing about your evangelizing …
          but you did spend a bit of space talking about insular Christians who don’t get out of their bubbles. Nice insult.
          So … um… evangelist, do you see why someone might read your post as a troll’s effort to sew dissent?
          If I’m right, then don’t bother responding.

          • andrew1979 says:
            August 15, 2018 at 3:38 pm

            when i went out door knocking the other day with my church group i didn’t get the feeling anyone was insulted that i was there spending my time with that endeavor. but if you feel insulted then you may know all too well what i am talking about since you’ve got your salvation you are all set since you will be in heaven…i understand you guys think i am some kind of “troll” – you can think what you like that is fine.

            • logger says:
              August 15, 2018 at 3:49 pm

              My salvation? You used the religion example, not me. I’m not insulted – I don’t care about. But you did write that in an insulting tone.
              Anyway, this has nothing to do with religion. Back to your political co-workers.
              Do tell, what did you tell THEM when they said they couldn’t get off the fence …

              • andyocoregon says:
                August 15, 2018 at 4:05 pm

                A better question is why is he talking about politics at work? It’s been said it’s very dangerous to discuss religion or politics at work.

                • logger says:
                  August 15, 2018 at 4:29 pm

                  Sometimes that stuff comes up – but it’s been my practice to not go there until I’m cornered. Then I keep it simple as possible. Over time, people will pry and, again, I keep it straight and simple and do a lot of listening. To be honest, most converts – to anything – come to be that way due to results. Let Trump do Trump. He will bring the results. He has and is.

                August 15, 2018 at 4:40 pm

                with all due respect to you logger, unless you are someone that believes 100% in president trump you are affected by the outside forces that we all know to ignore. i am not “evangelizing” anything. i do not start up little trump rally’s in my office or on my street. but i watch and observe and make comments to lead conversations in directions or to find out more of what the people are thinking. i do a lot of devil’s advocate type conversing…i know exactly where i stand and that will not change. i inform myself and i have for many years. and to be clear i am not trying to bring these people over to my side off the fence – i just “work on them” planting thoughts and what not.

                people are still, believe it or not, listening and reading MSM, they are still believers in “our government” they are and have been told for so long that we are a democracy that they believe democracy is in jeaopardy because of the president.

                they hear about his tweets and what they cannot stand is the “petty” “rude” “childish” way that he goes about his tweets. we ALL know how president trump tweets, we understand his “way” but many people think he should act like “a president”. and in the last week and a half he has really gone on some pretty good twitter rants that piled up in people’s minds and they do not like it.

                many people are not informed about our foreign policy other than what it has “been” over their lifetimes. we know it has been a trainwreck. we know the trade deals were horrible. we know tarrifs on someone that already tariffs the heck out of our stuff is “fair” – these people are not informed on this and they think the president is making enemies
                of our friends.

                many people have zero clue about immigration. they have been made to feel so sensitively about so much over the last couple decades that they feel like any speech about immigrants is, by definition, racist in it’s origin because you are talking about
                a group of color or just another group not like you. people are 100% brainwashed by this. they do not see the repurcussions in their own life and until that can happen they think you are being “mean”. the ripping babies from mothers thing, even though we saw that for what it was, really had a big effect on several people i know.

                now, there are other issues too, but i think i can stop at that for examples. and needless to say i do not agree with any of those positions they are purporting – but for many you have to take a roundabout road to get them to see the light on certain things. and when you get them thinking in a logical manner for a few minutes, bam, a pocohontas tweet comes out and they go “i just don’t understand why he has to say that! and it’s racist!” (because he is referring to a historical figure and using that to describe a woman as a “fake” native american, they consider that racist – you can interpret it totally different)

                so while you may feel great about wearing a trump tshirt, or a MAGA hat in public, many of us here WISH we could even pull that off without having several confrontations. some of us work in situations where touting your political thoughts could end up in a
                very nasty situation and with a house, a child’s college tuition to pay, i can’t afford to just take everything so cavalierly. and i cannot just up and go find a MAGA job – maybe i’m a pansy and not a true MAGA if i don’t want to quit my job and go move to a great part of the country. but that’s fine. someday when i can i will.

                so thanks for taking the time to want to mark me as a troll, and if that’s what i am, then i accept the responsibility.

        • Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
          August 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm

          So you do realize that Trumps approval rating is at 49%? That is higher than Obama at the same point. How do you square that? Do you think those 49% are jumping off the train due to this? So 2 people at your work didn’t like this. And what am I to glean from your scientific sample of 2 people at your work? What if 6 people at my work liked Trump’s move? Does my 6 beat your 2?

          • jmclever says:
            August 15, 2018 at 4:53 pm

            I actually shouted for joy when I saw Brennan’s clearance revoked. The MSM will now be talking incessantly about the very thing DJT wants them to. Is Brennan implicated in the IG report? In Ohr testimony? How about Lisa Page? Is his name under any of that black highlighter?

      • Seneca the Elder says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        andy oregon- it is often not practical or even possible in some instances to increase the circle of one’s friends based on political considerations. Very often you have people in your network who are very good friends and very good people in other respects, but whose politics really and truly suck. In fact, I have CLOSE RELATIVES who are Left/Liberal/Commie/Dems.

        And you know what they say about that- you can pick your friends but you can’t pick your relatives.

    • Cheesehead54016 says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      I think you are wrong as well. Fighting fire with fire is what our POTUS does……. and well.

    • nimrodman says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      andrew, you left out “authoritarian” …

    • FL_GUY says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      …..honestly, this is what people think….

      The only people who think like this always have and always will vote D-Rat; fence sitters? I highly doubt that.

      President Trump has done more good for this country and We the People than any President since FDR. If people cannot see that, they are either blinded by ideology or stupid. They disparage President Trump while they continue to BENEFIT from the good that President Trump has single handedly accomplished. They are hypocites. Ask these “fence sitters” to put their money where their mouth is; SEND BACK the money they receive from the tax cuts, every DIME!!! Quit the job that only exist because of President Trumps efforts. You don’t like President Trump? Prove it! Money talks, B$ walks.

    • The Boss says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Do you work in a group home for the mentally retarded?

    • andrew1979 says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      alright, i can take it from you guys that i must be wrong. could i ask for some advise then – how do i bring the fire to them? how do i ignore the fact there are people out there that are exactly as i am describing?

      when people say “half the country we are fighting against” the reason they say that is because HALF the country did vote for hillary according to the numbers. if you live in a “predominately red” portion of the country good for you – you might only have to cross paths with 1 or 2 people a day you think didn’t vote for trump. imagine living in a place where like if you cross 1 or 2 people who DID vote trump it would be a miracle…

      • Seneca the Elder says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm

        Andrew- I live in the bluest of Blue part of Commie HQ New York state and I agree with you when it comes to having to deal with the Leftist Dems that surround many of us.

        I live in a small development of 110 houses and I can count on 1 hand the number of Trump supporters. I am politically active and have walking lists for all the local elections. I know what everyone’s party registration is.

        Many Treepers do not know what it’s like to be surrounded by these idiots, many of whom would like nothing better than to do some damage to my car if I put up a Trump bumper sticker.

        Make no mistake about it. In many ways we are in a civil war.

        • andrew1979 says:
          August 15, 2018 at 3:42 pm

          thanks for the reply Seneca, it is appreciated.

        • logger says:
          August 15, 2018 at 4:04 pm

          I’ve lived in cities most my adult life (and on the West Coast). And I work in a field utterly dominated by the left. Lefties use “what’s your political party” as a litmus test. And when election rolls around, they mock and ridicule (and even yell) to goad you into taking the bait (despite illegalities). I’ve always been honest and kind and willing to hear them out and discuss commonalities. And the comments I’ve received are: You are a free thinker (aren’t you?). You are the only reasonable Republican I’ve ever met (which tells me I might be the only one this person has ever met). You are so calm about everything (that’s a good one). Why can’t Republicans be like you (well, most are better than me). And so forth.
          It can be done. Stick to your guns, ride out the Mean Girls B.S. and listen and draw the common points out, which just happen to be the sweet spot, where most people stand on issues. Someone has the left so twisted around, they think they are about 9 million things that have nothing to do with their day to day lives. They are expected to act like weaponized robots, spouting their talking points. They actually have guilt over wanting what is their God-given right, to have pride in their work, pride in their families.
          A more enslaved group you will not meet. Even political prisoners in the darkest, dankest prisons have reported being free in their convictions and their spirit.
          We need to free the left. But they need to want to be freed. When they taste the good things that a good life can offer the spirit – just a taste – then they will want more. Freedom is that sweet and compelling.

        • logger says:
          August 15, 2018 at 4:17 pm

          Bumper sticker. If only. We got multiple nails in our tires .. over several weeks.

          • andyocoregon says:
            August 15, 2018 at 4:30 pm

            You’re lucky that’s all those vandals did to your car. Much worse has been done to those with Trump for President stickers on their cars.

            • logger says:
              August 15, 2018 at 4:34 pm

              I don’t doubt it. That Preston fellow posted a video of extensive damage. It’s my preference to keep my bumper clear of “invitations” for the mentally unhinged to do damage. Too costly. The nails came because my husband (at his workplace) answered a political pop quiz (he didn’t know he was being quizzed).

      • Binkser1 says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:38 pm

        Regarding Brennan, I would ask them if any job they’ve had has ever allowed to get into that company’s system after they are no longer employed. Are they allowed to go back and log in to the computers at the company? Depending on the company are they able to re enter the building any time they want? Are they allowed to go into employees only areas?

      • Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:42 pm

        Andrew
        Don’t waste your time trying to convince people of Trump. They are either on board or not. If not, they can only get there on their own. When was the last time you were ablke to change someone’s politics? I live in Massachusetts so here is the only comment I ever make:

        ” Trump is doing a real good job on the economy. His policies really seem to be working”.

        And then you walk away. All you can do is plant a seed. Debating and arguing never work.

        • andrew1979 says:
          August 15, 2018 at 3:45 pm

          shane – that is what i do what i say i am “working on them” i drop hints, i use parts of their own conversations as places to interject a logical statement which can also be a question which makes them answer with something that even surprises them… debate and argument is a non-starter exactly as you said!

      • jrapdx says:
        August 15, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        That’s exactly where I do live, “ground zero” for anti-Trump sentiment. Politically, nearly everyone I know or work with is anti-Trump, but it’s rarely discussed anymore. My approach is to calmly counter with facts when people start up with “talking points” from the ‘crat playbook. Facts are hard to argue with, the subject is changed or conversation ends. After a few interactions people avoid bringing up political subjects when I’m around, and that’s OK with me.

        Notably there are a few people who express genuine curiosity about my reasons for supporting the President, and I lay out the progress in the economy, foreign relations, importance of immigration control and border security and other topics that may arise. These few rational people are probably going to look carefully at what I’m talking about and likely will be MAGA voters in the future.

        I hold little hope for the rest of ’em, they drank the kool-aid and can’t connect the dots to see the absurdity of their positions. Many of these acquaintances have remarkably “conservative” views, they despise high taxes, abhor the state of the educational system, disgusted by the violent “protesters” infesting the streets, distrust the government, etc., yet see themselves as “liberals” and vote for left-wing nutjobs who propagate the very things my “liberal” friends oppose.

        Bringing this “cognitive dissonance” to their attention might have a long-term effect to awaken them from their hypnotized state. But it’s a crap shoot, always amazing to see their contradictory wheels turning while they don’t see it at all.

      • H.R. says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        andrew1979: “[…] could i ask for some advise then […]”

        It can be very frustrating. I think FL_GUY gave you a good starting point, andrew.

        Memorize some of the top accomplishments that have benefited most Americans and ask the if they want:
        “Trump result A or Hillary?”
        “Trump result B or Hillary?”
        “”Trump result C or Hillary?” etc.

        For the upcoming elections, note that you respect their choice, but they will be choosing to vote for:
        – Rescinding the tax cuts and raising taxes
        – Putting illegal aliens before U.S. citizens and paying for it
        – Inviting in more illegal aliens
        – Reinstating the UnAffordable Care Act with no plans for lower premiums
        – Reinstating unfair trade practices that cost jobs
        – Reinstating job-killing regulations that had no real benefits besides strangling business etc.

        Or they can vote MAGA.

        If they are a 1-issue voter, like pro-abortion, you might point out that President Trump wants to get it out of the Federal Government and give the issue back to the states, so do they want to throw away all of the good that a MAGA agenda will do just for one issue that they will still have a say on at a more local level? How about asking if they want to throw away all of the good just because President Trump doesn’t tweet the way they think he should.

        Also, half the people voted for Hillary because they didn’t know then what is known now. The ones who found out are the ones who #WalkAway.

        You don’t have to convince anyone. You just have to compare and contrast the choices and let them decide.

        Anyhow, as a few others have mentioned above, I don’t think these are fence-sitters you are talking to, but if they really are you have a little red pill ammo now.

        Best wishes and good luck.

      • Doogiesblog says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:08 pm

        I live in a very blue city and state. I’m reading what you say and suggest this, Andrew: Perhaps you shouldn’t be discussing politics with your co-workers. You seem to be feeling weak garnering support for Trump because you haven’t got enough information at your fingertips & you are not ready to respond to anti-Trump rhetoric. In fact, it sounds like they are winning YOU over due to this lack of useful facts.

        Read everything you can get your hands on. Don’t engage until you are ready respond with those facts. Nurture you own little garden of enlightenment without allowing large angry democratic dogs to pee on your new buds of understanding. They will trample everything. Gain strength through knowledge and then engage (if you must.)

        I don’t discuss politics with 80% of my friends in this blue state. But those friends wouldn’t be asked to join me on my survival boat. I know who has our nation’s best interest at heart.

    • logger says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      Reality? To a troll.

    • jrapdx says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Living in a predominantly anti-Trump region I rarely encounter anyone “on the fence” about PT. People I know are mostly solidly opposed to the President and his agenda, or are clearly supporters. A few have been sincerely interested in what I see as positive about PT, these people may well decide to get on the “train” in the future.

      What I suspect is the “fence-sitters” you allude to never really were supporters of the President but didn’t want to say it directly to you since they knew you did support the President. Likely they just needed an excuse to reveal their true opinion, and whatever was the specific “trigger” for it was only incidental to the actual nature of recent events.

      It’s not really clear what “this” is, exactly what pushed them over the edge. The media and leftists in Congress, etc., have been complaining about the President’s tweets and actions since his inauguration. Nothing has really changed in regard to the President’s views, his style of communication, policies or actions taken. He’s been remarkably consistent and straightforward.

      It strongly suggests the fence-sitters never did and never would truly approve of the President’s stances nor were they or would they be voting for the President or people who would help implement his agenda.

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Take off your blinders !

    • Sunshine says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      I do a lot of friend rehabilitation. They believe what they hear and read as news.

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      You should ask them: Do you know what a security clearance is for? Who might attain one, and for what purpose?

      See what they say.

  22. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Now, for Hillary’s security clearance as she has been a proven security risk and handles classified material very “carelessly”

  23. andyocoregon says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Of course this was a retaliatory action by President Trump. Considering how nasty and condemning John Brennan has been lately, most recently last night on MSNBC, he well deserves the retaliation.
    It’s also in the best interests of national security. Former government employees don’t need access to secret government information once they are no longer employed by the U.S. Government.

  24. Guyski says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Well I guess Omarosa was the Summer fare (light and leafy). Now we move on to Brennan and the Fall fare (hearty and meaty). Autumn is my favorite time of the year. 😁

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      Makes me wonder what kinda Porn-Star-N-Word-Michael-Wolff-Pee-Tape-Slash-Book-Release-Slash-Leaked-Grand-Jury-Testimony we will be inundated with the day before the FISA Abuse report drops. Or sooner. Figure the Main Stream Morons gotta run out of material at some point.

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Doesn’t Ohr still work at DOJ (though demoted)? Wouldn’t stripping him of his security clearance effect his job?

  26. Jane Smith says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    About time something started to happen.
    I would still like to know whose side AG Sessions is on.

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      The same side he was on from DAY 1. He and POTUS are working together, always have been. Sometimes diversion is a strategy.

      • MVW says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:04 pm

        “The same side he was on from DAY 1. He and POTUS are working together, always have been. Sometimes diversion is a strategy.”

        So, When POTUS Fires Sessions in November, that will prove he thinks Sessions is doing a great job? Opposite thinking is such fun.

        • JK says:
          August 15, 2018 at 4:10 pm

          “When POTUS Fires Sessions in November”

          This is where you went off the track.

        • H.R. says:
          August 15, 2018 at 4:20 pm

          MVW: “So, When POTUS Fires Sessions in November, […]”

          Next time you talk to President Trump, say hello to him for me, eh?

          You are 100% correct that if AG Sessions is fired, he wasn’t doing the job President Trump expected of him. But until that day comes, none of us will know for certain what is going on between the President and the AG. It is just unknown.

  27. Victor Laszlo says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    I’m kindof disappointed that she didn’t take advantage of the many opportunities she had, to explain that race has nothing to do with anything. Instead, she took the PC route and said they were working hard to be as diverse as possible (WTH). I would love to see her and our president smash the identity politics/race card garbage and point out the Left’s hypocrisy and lies. Besides outright violence, race is the only card the Left has.

    • logger says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      So when we are challenged on race, we are to spend all our time digging out from under the avalanche of accusations instead staying on message? That’s how they get us. Point to me – anywhere – a video an audiotape that proves that getting knocked off your message, and falling for their bait, is beneficial to changing hearts? Not facts, now reason, not eloquent speech, not evidence staring them blankly in the face will dissuade intellectually dishonest people from their appointed rounds – to get you off your message. Sarah didn’t blunder anything.

    • logger says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      The best way to smash race/ID politics is with living results – wages and upward mobility brought about by a healthy and growing economy. When people live the difference, they believe the difference.

    • andyocoregon says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      @Victor Laszlo
      I suspect what Sarah was alluding to when she said “working hard to be as diverse as possible” is the difficulty finding qualified minority applicants for high level White House positions. Considering how Fake News MSM on a daily basis accuses President Trump of being a racist and a bigot, it likely is difficult finding qualified minorities to fill many positions.
      Had Sarah actually said what I just posted, she would have immediately been hammered by Fake News MSM as being racist and implying that minorities “aren’t smart enough to qualify for White House positions”. She did well to leave it as a very general statement, IMO.

      • Victor Laszlo says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:43 pm

        Logger, she wouldn’t have to dig out from an avalanche if she doesn’t accept how they set the table in the first place. She could have said “race has nothing to do with it. Why are you all so obsessed with race?” Shaming the press and ridiculing their race narratives can help tear down this harmful PC illusion.
        We need to rid ourselves of this division, not play along with it, whether they listen to us or not. Dismissing their premises isn’t even engaging, let alone digging. I agree with your second comment, btw.

  28. Bronxite says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Clearances for the others will be revoked, but in meantime fake leaks
    Will be planted & comey, clapper, yates, ohr, et al will have their comms monitored, nabbing both them and those leakers still on the inside.

    Let DJT know you support him and your senate-whores that they need to support the president; and your local rino congressman such as kevin yoder; or martha roby , who supported the voice vote approval of reverting to obama’s illegal asylum rules & more H1/H2 visas.

    • Firefly says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      It’s sad that great reporters like Hersh have been driven out. He reports mostly in Germany now. He’s probably right this whole thing is a Brennan operation. It will be interesting if Bruce Ohr links up via his wife Nellie and Steele to Brennan. Strzok wreaks of being CIA too. Glenn Simpson’s wife Mary Jacoby was a law clerk at the infamous Rose law firm where Hillary worked. Funny how all roads seem to lead to a Hillary. Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a Hillary operation too.

      The CIA was the holder of Brennan’s clearance but due to the position he held and policy of honorary clearance req WH authorization to remove it. Brennan didn’t just lose his clearance due to the tweets- although they are unhinged enough to warrant removal.

  30. mr.piddles says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Clapper: Trump revoking Brennan’s security clearance is an ‘infringement’ on free speech

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/402002-clapper-trump-revoking-brennans-security-clearance-is-an-infringement

    Me: How the f*ck did James Clapper pass the “I’m Not Stupid” test for the Director of National Intelligence gig?

    • paper doll says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      Infringement on free speech!? Ha! More like infringement on free leaks! This is a good day .

    • Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      I know someone at CNN and they embrace the Mamet Principle. From the top to the interns at the organization.
      “In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things”.
      In this case they willfully ignore who is empowered to revoke top security clearance.

      • mr.piddles says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:18 pm

        Well, there’s that.

        Also, James Clapper is making CNN look really, really, really, really, really, really, really dumb.

        Oh yeah. We got a bumbler. Grade A Bumbler.

      • andrew1979 says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        most of the american public is not clued into what the first amendment says so they can get away with this by just repeating the constant stream…in other words the first amendment has the words “freedom of the press” in it, so anything regarding the press they do not like they throw out as infringement on their rights by the president.

        the amendment says the government cannot pass any laws abridging freedom of the press (among other things).

        but they leave that part out because it’s not fitting in their narrative – but millions of uninformed people have no idea. they think freedom of speech and press, etc, means something different.

  31. missilemom says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    CNN made a big deal reporting that DNI Dan Coats had no idea the revocation of Brennan’s security clearance was coming. HMMMM Someone does not have the trust of the President.
    Jim Clapper came on by phone to lament his 1st amendment rights. Jeffrey Toobin the ‘legal
    analyst” at CNN suggested a court might address this revocation. No peep from Brennan yet.
    Absolute mind boggling garbage.

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Jeffrey Toobin: Federal Courts should decide who should and shouldn’t get top-secret security clearances

      Me: How the f*ck did Jeffrey Toobin pass the “I’m Not Stupid” test for the CNN Legal Analyst gig?

    • andyocoregon says:
      August 15, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Always fun to see the loony leftists with their hair on fire due to something President Trump said or did.

    • PaulM says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      I’m having trouble understanding why people watch CNN and then everyday complain that the reporting is biased and fake. If you don’t know what CNN is by now, when will you?
      Paying CNN to feed you propaganda so you can complain that it’s biased is like paying to watch a michael moore movie and whining that the movie was anti-Trump.
      What in the hell were you expecting and why are you giving these people money?

  32. JK says:
    August 15, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    He was perfect for Obama and Brennan.

  33. NYGuy54 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    OK now this just got serious Nancy Pelosi is upset. /s

    • JK says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      Bizarre.

    • Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      Even if I did not like Trump’s policies, this is one helluva thrill ride worth the price of admission. The way he trolls them, gets them to take the bait, and makes their heads explodey brings joy and happiness to my day. I mean just these last few days we have Omarosa, Strozk, Bruce Ohr texts, Manafort, Ellison, primaries, China tariffs, Brennan and sec clearances. And its still only Wednesday!!! Thank you!

      • mr.piddles says:
        August 15, 2018 at 4:33 pm

        Just think: 8 years of Trump-Speed Politics. Unadulterated big-person entertainment.

        Plus… PLLLLUUSSSS… 18 Bonus Trump Months during the 2016 election cycle!! BONUS TRUMP MONTHS!!!!!!!

        I think this is like the best thing to ever happen to this country. And CNN knows it, the skanky little effers.

    • andrew1979 says:
      August 15, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      this situation also will definitely get a tweet out from mccain headquarters…this is right up his alley. especially coming to the defense of another honorable patriot like himself.

  34. thedoc00 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    The fascinating part about the protests over the laundry list of conspirators loosing their clearances is that their Media employers and supporters are essentially admitting the individuals loosing their clearances broke the law by revealing and leaking classified information. Its grand jury time in front of a friendly Federal District Court. Calling Mr. Sessions….where are you??

  35. Firefly says:
    August 15, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Here’s a link to the duties and responsibilities of the DNI. The DNI sets policy. As the EO of the DNZi says OPM Director is responsible for background checks and the respective agency adjudicates. DNI establishes policy – doesn’t make the decision. The reporters are either ignorant or purposely confusing things.

    https://www.dni.gov/index.php/ic-legal-reference-book/executive-order-13467

