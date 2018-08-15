Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Wednesday August 15th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream link
Too easy.
Sick the dogs on them Sarah
Release the hounds.
I’d like to see Sarah ask MSNBC reporter Kristen Welker if she can guarantee she will never ask any more leading questions at the press conferences.
Show biz kids makin’ movies of themselves
You know they don’t give a f*** about anybody else
Has anyone seen these reporters arriving at the White House?
Just wondering if they all climb out of a tiny little car together.
A Clown car perhaps?
Like this? 🙂
Time to move them to the Eisenhower Building.
Brennon’s security clearance yanked!!!!!!!!
due to his erratic behavior….
This is a SMACK DOWN!!!!! Bringing up lying to Congress, etc. WOW
She absolutely threw the WHORES off their game today! I am so grateful that there wasn’t a single leak to them to give them a heads up. The WHORES were actually defending poor Turkey because the financial situation is going to hell in a hand basket and our President is being too mean to them. Evangelicals will be so angry to hear that from them. Lets worry about the Ottoman Empire over a pastor who did nothing wrong!
Good call. These people are utterly helpless and hapless without their prearranged talking points and gotcha questions.
LOVE this tweet by our VP!
flep- here is how it’s being reported in the MSM UK Daily Mail. Note the vile inferences they make. BUT at least the news is getting out.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6064377/Trump-strips-ex-CIA-chief-John-Brennan-security-clearances-wild-outbursts-internet.html?login#readerCommentsCommand-message-field
Thanks for sharing that garbage! I absolutely LOVE it. Now they are comparing John Brennan as an American Hero. Good luck with that argument as it blows up in your faces!
hardball
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/08/15/trump-pulls-security-clearance-of-ex-cia-director-brennan-778791
So this was in the planning stages a month or more ago and is not an overnight impulsive move by President Trump. You’d never know that from listening to the Fake News reporters with their hair on fire.
Oh happy day!
It’s about time John Brennan lost his security clearance. He’s a liar and a leaker.
There’s more than that with Brennan. This signals Brennan is caught in the soft coup. Probably related to Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Papadopoulos protective order, Steele and Strzok. Mueller filed a protective order on Papadopoulos.
Just wait til Brennan’s role in faking both Obama birth certificates is made public.
If that 72 dpi photoshop is the best the CIA can do, well…it might explain several things.
Livin’ large by their legacy.
The Certificate of Live Birth was also a fake. Debossed seal when it should have been an embossed sealed.
Somebody in that group is talking
Dont get ahead of yourself. A couple months ago you were talking about GITMO, sedition, and hangings. Everyone is not going to prison. Pump the brakes.
I never posted anything about Gitmo, sedition or hangings. I might have once or twice posted Hillary’s statement in quotes about her concerns about people hanging from nooses if PTrump were elected.
And a criminal.
How many questions on Omarosa today?
More importantly, what are we doing about tne NM terror camp leaders. What does the Gov. have to say? Status of pastor prisoner of Turkiye?
Oh well another propagandist clown show. Slap em down Sarah!
Whatever the media employees thought the narrative was going to be today this MOAB re Brennon just changed the course of the press conference
Clapper, Yages, Comey, McCabe, Ohr, and others now on notice that they will be reviewed and may be revoked and not able to ever renew
Trump is on the offense!
I especially like the “not able to ever renew” part.
Considerations:
• Clearance Approvals have been SLOW-WALKED for incoming Administration Officials
• Clearance Approvals are YUGELY BACKLOGGED
President Trump will NOT LEAVE Clearance Revocation for Obama’s Senior Staff in the hands of a group that delays decisions due to political bias or outside influence
• The Brennan Revocation was a NO BRAINER that needed no “review”
• Ordering Clearance Reviews for Clapper, Comey, Hayden, Yates, Rice, McCabe, Strock and Page gives President Trump a SCREEN for REMOVING APPROVAL-PROCESSING SUBVERSIVES
The President is IN CHARGE of Security Clearances!
11/2016 Security Clearances and Presidential Authority – Federation Of American Scientists
The E.O. 12968 pointer is to a press release in 1995 (under Clinton)
Pres Trump and Sarah need to own the talking points and do this every single day!! Winning!
One name is missing: Bill Priestap. As Sundance has been hinting, I guess he did turn out to be a good guy
Or at least a cooperating guy…..
Have not seen his name mentioned negatively, or even at all for a long time, in any Q posts, whatever that may indicate.
Isn’t he testifying soon, or already has?
He has. He seems to have cooperated.
Trying to twist the security issue as going after political opponents. Nope – many more of those whose security clearance not being questioned
Sarah said at the beginning of the presser it was inappropriate for former federal employees to have access to sensitive government secrets long after their time in government has ended especially when they transition into highly partisan positions and seek to use real or perceived access to sensitive information to validate their political attacks.
It’s about time action was taken to deny these political opponents access to government secrets.
YES! I was both nonplussed and ticked off when Brennan’s clearance wasn’t immediately revoked upon his joining CNN.
Or MSNBC
(They all look alike to me.)
I’d hazard a guess that I made a comment along these lines quite some months ago. It was beyond my ken that such clearances would not be immediately revoked upon any person no longer filling the position for which such clearances were required. A simple matter of security – yet obviously long overlooked. I am, however, aware that SD or another TCTH member has previously pointed out that leaving the clearances in place enables the subject person to be questioned upon matters that may require such clearance – but that has also struck me as unusual, in many respects.
POTUS knows Brennan was the quarterback of the whole phony Mueller investigation—and he knows he is still doing some covert messing around. That will come out when everything else does. He needs to be locked up, actually. And maybe that is coming. We can only hope !
Stood up against the wall for his evil deeds. I see him as a traitor.
LikeLiked by 6 people
However, no firing squad. He hangs!
Hang him.
Then shoot him.
Then hang him again.
Then drag him all the way to mecca.
Then burn him.
And then after lunch, what are we going to do with him?
😜
Feed him to swine.
Hangins too good get em
And then his feet tickled with a feather mercilessly!
Ah-ah-ah… nothing cruel, now, Ken.
Dag-nab-it!
You forgot Quartered after he has been hanged (but not until dead) Historic Punishment for High Treason
I gotta say, “Quartered” does have a damn nice ring to it – don’t it, now?
Tarred and feathered first.
Well, if you insist. 🙄
Nothing overt.
Just…..
“anyone seen brennan lately?”
“nope, why, is he missing?”
“seems to be….”
That is definitely more to my taste, GB Bari.
No fuss. Just dispose of the ‘trash.’
P.S. Trash day in our neighborhood is tomorrow, and I have one of those big 90-gallon hold-it-all containers that the truck lifts and dumps. Not that I’m suggesting anything untoward but I just like to keep fellow Treepers up on my schedule. Oh, our bedroom is in the back and my hearing aids are put away at night, so I generally can’t hear anything out by the curb, even if it is rather loud.
😎
Its on!!! Seymour Hersh, Rudy G, and now POTUS45. They are over the target. Trump Russia was a Brennan Operation.
Dont get ahead of yourself. A couple months ago you were talking about GITMO, sedition, and hangings. Everyone is not going to prison. Pump the brakes.
Shane must be projecting false statements onto me that he made
Dont get butt hurt son. This was a Brennan Operation. But that does not mean Brennan, HRC, Obama, or anyone else is going to jail. In fact it is likely no one is going to jail.
Actually it was an Alexandra Chalupa (the junkyard dog of the DNC) and the Soros loving Ukrainian/Russians that started the operation operation.
CopperTop says:
I suggest you read Yaacov’s work: https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/tag/who-wrote-the-trump-dossier/
WOW!
I didn’t say anyone was going to jail. I am not butt hurt either. You have the wrong gender. You made false statements of what I said. I just don’t like someone attributing statements to me that I did not make. Now you excuse yourself for doing this by accusing me of being butt hurt. Perhaps you are projecting again – mister, you seem to be the one butt hurt over my calling you out for attributing statements to me I never made.
Woot! Woot!
How about we take away ALL security clearances dated before 20 Jan 2017, and make them work to get them back IF they are still employed in a position that requires one?
LikeLiked by 19 people
Think that might speed things up?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speedy, why do we need speedy?
I hope they are looking very careful;y at all internal employee security protocols, and requiring that they be reviewed on a frequent basis.
If they need to, have an expert come in and advise them of the threat levels, maybe General Flynn? 😉
The fact that Omar got a phone into the Situation Room is a definite problem. The fact that she was able to tape President TRUMP too, and worked in any close proximity to him and everyone else is beyond scary. One very disturbing creature.
Taking people’s phones away from them and wanding them is a requirement of the job in many warehouses, and other businesses. I wish it was in the classroom too.
People need to start manning up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAKE the teachers READ handwritten reports and tests too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re a real hardliner. 😉
I taught mostly young adults OJT. AWFUL habits. AWFUL. Management had no real rules for them to be courteous to the trainer. AWFUL.
That’s precisely what DOD contractors have too do for SCIFs and every area where classified info is created or maintained. NO electronic devices inside the room. Sign in and sign out log. Security Custodian checks every visitor to the room to make sure they have requisite clearance(s).
SO GLAD I LISTENED TODAY!!!!
Question – when POTUS and family spent a week or so at Bedminster, I read somewhere there were more renovations going on at the WH.
Y’all think they found more bugs/listening devices during the renovation, which prompted today’s announcement?
I don’t care but YEE HAW I AM SO SO SO HAPPY that POTUS took this action today!
I was wondering if they were sound-proofing the family living quarters—–because the lefties have been congregating out front with loud music and bull horns every night for the last month. (Saying they are going to do this until they drive him out )
It seems to me the DC Police could intervene on grounds of disturbing the peace, if they wanted to.
But I could be wrong—-he said the renovations were long planned,
LikeLike
Or they could catch and release a few skunks ever night near to the trouble makers.
LikeLike
I like the way you think!
LikeLike
Or release a couple of these dogs in the area…
LikeLike
Please don’t talk about Omarosa that way.
LikeLike
The coupsters lament………..
Trump Revoked Me!
He broke them, ha ha.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
meanwhile, PDJT sings:
… my little Russe coupe
You don’t know what I got …
like*****
Sarah bungled this
Reporter Jeff Mason- Why are there no Republicans on this list?
Reporter 2: Why are there only Democrats on this list?.
Wait! What? Weren’t you telling us all along that Comey, McCabe, Clapper were Republicans??? Hmmmm so these folks were always Democrats Jeff? Now how would you know that?
Good catch
I get lucky once in a while….
like
reporter – Omarosa highest ranking African American in West Wing
Sanders: No, she didn’t work in the West wing, etc.
reporter: how man African Americans in WH staff
Sanders: I am not going to do a count just like I won’t do a count of your news org
good point as many news companies are not diverse
“We do not hire based on identity politics, we hire based on merit. Next question.”
I LOVE your comment, Mandy… “We do not hire based on identity politics, we hire based on merit. Next question.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
re. Obozo’s WH staff selection criteria – I’m not so sure it was their identity politics as much as their ideology. And also it looks like maybe their religion (Muzzle or Muzzie sympathizer) counted more than it should have.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/cnn-faces-a-class-action-racial-discrimination-lawsuit_us_595e8f87e4b0cf3c8e8d5730
Hey, CNN, how’s that massive RACIAL DISCRIMINATION class action lawsuit is coming along?
They forget about Ben Carson, the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development?
He’s dark white.
/sssssssssssssssss
Chocolatte.
The Surgeon General is also Black.
Two other black women who work in the WH were defending him last night on Fox.
She didn’t actually work in the West Wing- did you see that guy sitting next to Kevin Cooke? I thought he laid an egg.
From what I’ve heard, Omarosa didn’t do any work at all, except on her book.
Pen & Phone.
Tidbit from Michael Steele, former head of RNC, now MSNBC pundit. He put together a list of high ranking BLACK officials with previous White House experience and was asked to do so by incoming Trump. OMAROSA panned everyone on the list. Steele then mocked Omarosa, “So now you go around saying YOU’RE the only black person in the WH? Well, it was you who made sure of it, girlie”.
Steele, said it, on MSNBC, no less…..
I cannot stand RINO Michael Steele. He was, at one time some years ago, a potential rising conservative star in the Repub party, but the Uniparty Establishment bought him off.
That said, for him this was a rare moment of candor.
So according to Jeff Mason access to classified info is a First Ammendment right??? Can someone point that one out??? Cmon Sarah that was a softball you should have nailed him on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, does the first Amendment confer that right?
Someone will have to show me where the 1st Amendment confers a single right.
It seems, upon actually reading it that it restricts Congress! How does that confer any rights? That’s a gigantic leap!!
When Muslims claim a “first Amendment” right to build a mosque, they need to get some English and reading lessons.
LikeLike
I could be wrong but…The Constitution doesn’t confer rights, it protects them.
I hear you Gary. Digging a little deeper….
When folks say the Constitution protects this or that, they are delegating to a piece of paper a responsibility that is ours and ours alone. Thus the words, “We the People”..
I think we should encourage that line of reasoning. Yes, it’s a first amendment right. Therefore, let me see all information the Intelligence aparatus has on me as an american citizen. First amendment, after all!
“Sarah, think of the journalists! Who’s going to leak classified info to us now that Brennan has lost his clearance and Strzok has been fired?! HOW WILL WE GET OUR CLICKS, SARAH?!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
By reverting to real news.
That’s asking the impossible of Fake News MSM.
She mentioned Bruce Ohr too which to me means that Brennan’s revoking is not only about his remarks on MSNBC but about the conspiracy at DOJ FBI and CIA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Correct. These names were mentioned for a reason. Without their clearances, they and their lawyers will be unable to review classified information underlying their upcoming indictments. They’ll have to beg the court, but the Trump government has all the leverage.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can call it a soft coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~Sundance
When you add in Russians and Ukrainians and Brits it is MORE than just an internal soft coup, Sedition? Treason?
Do we even have a word for it?
18 U.S. Code Chapter 115 – TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES
(REALLY WIMPY jail terms)
you all realize this is 100% proof if it wasn’t already crystal clear that trump is obstructing and colluding and racist and shutting down the press and going 1984 on our country.
seriously, you know that is what they think right?
and i have had 2 people who are on the fence about trump tell me in the last 10 minutes this is the last straw for them. after the last week of tweets and now this, they said they wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt but this seems too sketchy for them.
honestly, this is what people think. and it is very worrisome, because no matter how pumped up and popcorn eating people are here at this site about it, MANY people you will cross paths with today will not see your perspective at all.
/end of truth reality rant, not trying to be negative. just honest about reality.
I think you need to increase your circle of friends.
these are people in my office building – i am actually at work not at a social bbq or something right now. but should i look to fill my friend circle with only people 100% on board with trump and everyone else ignore because they don’t have the same views? and i should also stop trying to “work” on people subtlety to try and get them to see the other side of stories they hear?
to put another way, this is exactly like a situation where you may be a christian and spreading the word to others and working on them to accept christ. ah, screw it, i’ll just increase the number of existing christians i hang out with, won’t waste my time and energy on those that don’t want to hear or listen, and then we christians can sit around and praise god and know that we will walk down streets of gold while these old fools will burn in hell! and since i won’t be hanging around with any non-believers i won’t have anyone to challenge me or give any other variation than the narrative my christian brothers and sisters and i have dictated…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alrighty then.
So, you are evangelizing for Trump at work? Tell me, what did you actually say to these people. Cause all you posted was how they find Trump too sketchy and you posted nothing about your evangelizing …
but you did spend a bit of space talking about insular Christians who don’t get out of their bubbles. Nice insult.
So … um… evangelist, do you see why someone might read your post as a troll’s effort to sew dissent?
If I’m right, then don’t bother responding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
when i went out door knocking the other day with my church group i didn’t get the feeling anyone was insulted that i was there spending my time with that endeavor. but if you feel insulted then you may know all too well what i am talking about since you’ve got your salvation you are all set since you will be in heaven…i understand you guys think i am some kind of “troll” – you can think what you like that is fine.
My salvation? You used the religion example, not me. I’m not insulted – I don’t care about. But you did write that in an insulting tone.
Anyway, this has nothing to do with religion. Back to your political co-workers.
Do tell, what did you tell THEM when they said they couldn’t get off the fence …
A better question is why is he talking about politics at work? It’s been said it’s very dangerous to discuss religion or politics at work.
Sometimes that stuff comes up – but it’s been my practice to not go there until I’m cornered. Then I keep it simple as possible. Over time, people will pry and, again, I keep it straight and simple and do a lot of listening. To be honest, most converts – to anything – come to be that way due to results. Let Trump do Trump. He will bring the results. He has and is.
with all due respect to you logger, unless you are someone that believes 100% in president trump you are affected by the outside forces that we all know to ignore. i am not “evangelizing” anything. i do not start up little trump rally’s in my office or on my street. but i watch and observe and make comments to lead conversations in directions or to find out more of what the people are thinking. i do a lot of devil’s advocate type conversing…i know exactly where i stand and that will not change. i inform myself and i have for many years. and to be clear i am not trying to bring these people over to my side off the fence – i just “work on them” planting thoughts and what not.
people are still, believe it or not, listening and reading MSM, they are still believers in “our government” they are and have been told for so long that we are a democracy that they believe democracy is in jeaopardy because of the president.
they hear about his tweets and what they cannot stand is the “petty” “rude” “childish” way that he goes about his tweets. we ALL know how president trump tweets, we understand his “way” but many people think he should act like “a president”. and in the last week and a half he has really gone on some pretty good twitter rants that piled up in people’s minds and they do not like it.
many people are not informed about our foreign policy other than what it has “been” over their lifetimes. we know it has been a trainwreck. we know the trade deals were horrible. we know tarrifs on someone that already tariffs the heck out of our stuff is “fair” – these people are not informed on this and they think the president is making enemies
of our friends.
many people have zero clue about immigration. they have been made to feel so sensitively about so much over the last couple decades that they feel like any speech about immigrants is, by definition, racist in it’s origin because you are talking about
a group of color or just another group not like you. people are 100% brainwashed by this. they do not see the repurcussions in their own life and until that can happen they think you are being “mean”. the ripping babies from mothers thing, even though we saw that for what it was, really had a big effect on several people i know.
now, there are other issues too, but i think i can stop at that for examples. and needless to say i do not agree with any of those positions they are purporting – but for many you have to take a roundabout road to get them to see the light on certain things. and when you get them thinking in a logical manner for a few minutes, bam, a pocohontas tweet comes out and they go “i just don’t understand why he has to say that! and it’s racist!” (because he is referring to a historical figure and using that to describe a woman as a “fake” native american, they consider that racist – you can interpret it totally different)
so while you may feel great about wearing a trump tshirt, or a MAGA hat in public, many of us here WISH we could even pull that off without having several confrontations. some of us work in situations where touting your political thoughts could end up in a
very nasty situation and with a house, a child’s college tuition to pay, i can’t afford to just take everything so cavalierly. and i cannot just up and go find a MAGA job – maybe i’m a pansy and not a true MAGA if i don’t want to quit my job and go move to a great part of the country. but that’s fine. someday when i can i will.
so thanks for taking the time to want to mark me as a troll, and if that’s what i am, then i accept the responsibility.
So you do realize that Trumps approval rating is at 49%? That is higher than Obama at the same point. How do you square that? Do you think those 49% are jumping off the train due to this? So 2 people at your work didn’t like this. And what am I to glean from your scientific sample of 2 people at your work? What if 6 people at my work liked Trump’s move? Does my 6 beat your 2?
I actually shouted for joy when I saw Brennan’s clearance revoked. The MSM will now be talking incessantly about the very thing DJT wants them to. Is Brennan implicated in the IG report? In Ohr testimony? How about Lisa Page? Is his name under any of that black highlighter?
And you know what they say about that- you can pick your friends but you can’t pick your relatives.
At least you can still pick your nose.
Reminds me, I better turn off my webcam.
I turned off most of my relatives forty years ago. I do not need to associate with a bunch of backstabbers whether I am related to them or not. My blood pressure thanks me.
I think you are wrong as well. Fighting fire with fire is what our POTUS does……. and well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
…..honestly, this is what people think….
The only people who think like this always have and always will vote D-Rat; fence sitters? I highly doubt that.
President Trump has done more good for this country and We the People than any President since FDR. If people cannot see that, they are either blinded by ideology or stupid. They disparage President Trump while they continue to BENEFIT from the good that President Trump has single handedly accomplished. They are hypocites. Ask these “fence sitters” to put their money where their mouth is; SEND BACK the money they receive from the tax cuts, every DIME!!! Quit the job that only exist because of President Trumps efforts. You don’t like President Trump? Prove it! Money talks, B$ walks.
Do you work in a group home for the mentally retarded?
LikeLiked by 2 people
when people say “half the country we are fighting against” the reason they say that is because HALF the country did vote for hillary according to the numbers. if you live in a “predominately red” portion of the country good for you – you might only have to cross paths with 1 or 2 people a day you think didn’t vote for trump. imagine living in a place where like if you cross 1 or 2 people who DID vote trump it would be a miracle…
Andrew- I live in the bluest of Blue part of Commie HQ New York state and I agree with you when it comes to having to deal with the Leftist Dems that surround many of us.
I live in a small development of 110 houses and I can count on 1 hand the number of Trump supporters. I am politically active and have walking lists for all the local elections. I know what everyone’s party registration is.
Many Treepers do not know what it’s like to be surrounded by these idiots, many of whom would like nothing better than to do some damage to my car if I put up a Trump bumper sticker.
Make no mistake about it. In many ways we are in a civil war.
thanks for the reply Seneca, it is appreciated.
I’ve lived in cities most my adult life (and on the West Coast). And I work in a field utterly dominated by the left. Lefties use “what’s your political party” as a litmus test. And when election rolls around, they mock and ridicule (and even yell) to goad you into taking the bait (despite illegalities). I’ve always been honest and kind and willing to hear them out and discuss commonalities. And the comments I’ve received are: You are a free thinker (aren’t you?). You are the only reasonable Republican I’ve ever met (which tells me I might be the only one this person has ever met). You are so calm about everything (that’s a good one). Why can’t Republicans be like you (well, most are better than me). And so forth.
It can be done. Stick to your guns, ride out the Mean Girls B.S. and listen and draw the common points out, which just happen to be the sweet spot, where most people stand on issues. Someone has the left so twisted around, they think they are about 9 million things that have nothing to do with their day to day lives. They are expected to act like weaponized robots, spouting their talking points. They actually have guilt over wanting what is their God-given right, to have pride in their work, pride in their families.
A more enslaved group you will not meet. Even political prisoners in the darkest, dankest prisons have reported being free in their convictions and their spirit.
We need to free the left. But they need to want to be freed. When they taste the good things that a good life can offer the spirit – just a taste – then they will want more. Freedom is that sweet and compelling.
Bumper sticker. If only. We got multiple nails in our tires .. over several weeks.
You’re lucky that’s all those vandals did to your car. Much worse has been done to those with Trump for President stickers on their cars.
I don’t doubt it. That Preston fellow posted a video of extensive damage. It’s my preference to keep my bumper clear of “invitations” for the mentally unhinged to do damage. Too costly. The nails came because my husband (at his workplace) answered a political pop quiz (he didn’t know he was being quizzed).
Regarding Brennan, I would ask them if any job they’ve had has ever allowed to get into that company’s system after they are no longer employed. Are they allowed to go back and log in to the computers at the company? Depending on the company are they able to re enter the building any time they want? Are they allowed to go into employees only areas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew
Don’t waste your time trying to convince people of Trump. They are either on board or not. If not, they can only get there on their own. When was the last time you were ablke to change someone’s politics? I live in Massachusetts so here is the only comment I ever make:
” Trump is doing a real good job on the economy. His policies really seem to be working”.
And then you walk away. All you can do is plant a seed. Debating and arguing never work.
shane – that is what i do what i say i am “working on them” i drop hints, i use parts of their own conversations as places to interject a logical statement which can also be a question which makes them answer with something that even surprises them… debate and argument is a non-starter exactly as you said!
That’s exactly where I do live, “ground zero” for anti-Trump sentiment. Politically, nearly everyone I know or work with is anti-Trump, but it’s rarely discussed anymore. My approach is to calmly counter with facts when people start up with “talking points” from the ‘crat playbook. Facts are hard to argue with, the subject is changed or conversation ends. After a few interactions people avoid bringing up political subjects when I’m around, and that’s OK with me.
Notably there are a few people who express genuine curiosity about my reasons for supporting the President, and I lay out the progress in the economy, foreign relations, importance of immigration control and border security and other topics that may arise. These few rational people are probably going to look carefully at what I’m talking about and likely will be MAGA voters in the future.
I hold little hope for the rest of ’em, they drank the kool-aid and can’t connect the dots to see the absurdity of their positions. Many of these acquaintances have remarkably “conservative” views, they despise high taxes, abhor the state of the educational system, disgusted by the violent “protesters” infesting the streets, distrust the government, etc., yet see themselves as “liberals” and vote for left-wing nutjobs who propagate the very things my “liberal” friends oppose.
Bringing this “cognitive dissonance” to their attention might have a long-term effect to awaken them from their hypnotized state. But it’s a crap shoot, always amazing to see their contradictory wheels turning while they don’t see it at all.
andrew1979: “[…] could i ask for some advise then […]”
It can be very frustrating. I think FL_GUY gave you a good starting point, andrew.
Memorize some of the top accomplishments that have benefited most Americans and ask the if they want:
“Trump result A or Hillary?”
“Trump result B or Hillary?”
“”Trump result C or Hillary?” etc.
For the upcoming elections, note that you respect their choice, but they will be choosing to vote for:
– Rescinding the tax cuts and raising taxes
– Putting illegal aliens before U.S. citizens and paying for it
– Inviting in more illegal aliens
– Reinstating the UnAffordable Care Act with no plans for lower premiums
– Reinstating unfair trade practices that cost jobs
– Reinstating job-killing regulations that had no real benefits besides strangling business etc.
Or they can vote MAGA.
If they are a 1-issue voter, like pro-abortion, you might point out that President Trump wants to get it out of the Federal Government and give the issue back to the states, so do they want to throw away all of the good that a MAGA agenda will do just for one issue that they will still have a say on at a more local level? How about asking if they want to throw away all of the good just because President Trump doesn’t tweet the way they think he should.
Also, half the people voted for Hillary because they didn’t know then what is known now. The ones who found out are the ones who #WalkAway.
You don’t have to convince anyone. You just have to compare and contrast the choices and let them decide.
Anyhow, as a few others have mentioned above, I don’t think these are fence-sitters you are talking to, but if they really are you have a little red pill ammo now.
Best wishes and good luck.
I live in a very blue city and state. I’m reading what you say and suggest this, Andrew: Perhaps you shouldn’t be discussing politics with your co-workers. You seem to be feeling weak garnering support for Trump because you haven’t got enough information at your fingertips & you are not ready to respond to anti-Trump rhetoric. In fact, it sounds like they are winning YOU over due to this lack of useful facts.
Read everything you can get your hands on. Don’t engage until you are ready respond with those facts. Nurture you own little garden of enlightenment without allowing large angry democratic dogs to pee on your new buds of understanding. They will trample everything. Gain strength through knowledge and then engage (if you must.)
I don’t discuss politics with 80% of my friends in this blue state. But those friends wouldn’t be asked to join me on my survival boat. I know who has our nation’s best interest at heart.
Reality? To a troll.
sorry, i must not be in the group yet, my bad. i’ll stop trolling you guys.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Living in a predominantly anti-Trump region I rarely encounter anyone “on the fence” about PT. People I know are mostly solidly opposed to the President and his agenda, or are clearly supporters. A few have been sincerely interested in what I see as positive about PT, these people may well decide to get on the “train” in the future.
What I suspect is the “fence-sitters” you allude to never really were supporters of the President but didn’t want to say it directly to you since they knew you did support the President. Likely they just needed an excuse to reveal their true opinion, and whatever was the specific “trigger” for it was only incidental to the actual nature of recent events.
It’s not really clear what “this” is, exactly what pushed them over the edge. The media and leftists in Congress, etc., have been complaining about the President’s tweets and actions since his inauguration. Nothing has really changed in regard to the President’s views, his style of communication, policies or actions taken. He’s been remarkably consistent and straightforward.
It strongly suggests the fence-sitters never did and never would truly approve of the President’s stances nor were they or would they be voting for the President or people who would help implement his agenda.
Take off your blinders !
I do a lot of friend rehabilitation. They believe what they hear and read as news.
You should ask them: Do you know what a security clearance is for? Who might attain one, and for what purpose?
See what they say.
Now, for Hillary’s security clearance as she has been a proven security risk and handles classified material very “carelessly”
She still has a security clearance? Good grief, why?
Of course this was a retaliatory action by President Trump. Considering how nasty and condemning John Brennan has been lately, most recently last night on MSNBC, he well deserves the retaliation.
It’s also in the best interests of national security. Former government employees don’t need access to secret government information once they are no longer employed by the U.S. Government.
Well I guess Omarosa was the Summer fare (light and leafy). Now we move on to Brennan and the Fall fare (hearty and meaty). Autumn is my favorite time of the year. 😁
Makes me wonder what kinda Porn-Star-N-Word-Michael-Wolff-Pee-Tape-Slash-Book-Release-Slash-Leaked-Grand-Jury-Testimony we will be inundated with the day before the FISA Abuse report drops. Or sooner. Figure the Main Stream Morons gotta run out of material at some point.
Doesn’t Ohr still work at DOJ (though demoted)? Wouldn’t stripping him of his security clearance effect his job?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There it is!
🙂
Affect Ohr’s janitorial duties ? I doubt it.
Do you mean the job he was officially hired to do, or the job he did? If the former (director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force), possibly. If the later (illegally feeding information to his wife for inclusion in the fake dossier), definitely.
No. He uses his wife’s Ham radio for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or a conveniently located jail cell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the job of feeding BS from Steele and Nellie to the FBI, that job? He needs to be fired!! And have his clearance yanked, and his coat taken too!!
There it is!
Nevermind, I spoke before I finished listening to whole press brief.
I suspect Ohr is about to get the boot (and both IG and Huber are done with him).
We can only hope.
Yep….and Ohr & Co. appearing before Congress is a clear sign that IG and Huber already have all they need.
About time something started to happen.
I would still like to know whose side AG Sessions is on.
The same side he was on from DAY 1. He and POTUS are working together, always have been. Sometimes diversion is a strategy.
“The same side he was on from DAY 1. He and POTUS are working together, always have been. Sometimes diversion is a strategy.”
So, When POTUS Fires Sessions in November, that will prove he thinks Sessions is doing a great job? Opposite thinking is such fun.
“When POTUS Fires Sessions in November”
This is where you went off the track.
MVW: “So, When POTUS Fires Sessions in November, […]”
Next time you talk to President Trump, say hello to him for me, eh?
You are 100% correct that if AG Sessions is fired, he wasn’t doing the job President Trump expected of him. But until that day comes, none of us will know for certain what is going on between the President and the AG. It is just unknown.
I’m kindof disappointed that she didn’t take advantage of the many opportunities she had, to explain that race has nothing to do with anything. Instead, she took the PC route and said they were working hard to be as diverse as possible (WTH). I would love to see her and our president smash the identity politics/race card garbage and point out the Left’s hypocrisy and lies. Besides outright violence, race is the only card the Left has.
So when we are challenged on race, we are to spend all our time digging out from under the avalanche of accusations instead staying on message? That’s how they get us. Point to me – anywhere – a video an audiotape that proves that getting knocked off your message, and falling for their bait, is beneficial to changing hearts? Not facts, now reason, not eloquent speech, not evidence staring them blankly in the face will dissuade intellectually dishonest people from their appointed rounds – to get you off your message. Sarah didn’t blunder anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can she just put em all in a bag and release them in the desert??
Put Sarah’s face in an old Steve Irwin photo wrestling a gator and keeping its mouth shut
The best way to smash race/ID politics is with living results – wages and upward mobility brought about by a healthy and growing economy. When people live the difference, they believe the difference.
@Victor Laszlo
I suspect what Sarah was alluding to when she said “working hard to be as diverse as possible” is the difficulty finding qualified minority applicants for high level White House positions. Considering how Fake News MSM on a daily basis accuses President Trump of being a racist and a bigot, it likely is difficult finding qualified minorities to fill many positions.
Had Sarah actually said what I just posted, she would have immediately been hammered by Fake News MSM as being racist and implying that minorities “aren’t smart enough to qualify for White House positions”. She did well to leave it as a very general statement, IMO.
Logger, she wouldn’t have to dig out from an avalanche if she doesn’t accept how they set the table in the first place. She could have said “race has nothing to do with it. Why are you all so obsessed with race?” Shaming the press and ridiculing their race narratives can help tear down this harmful PC illusion.
We need to rid ourselves of this division, not play along with it, whether they listen to us or not. Dismissing their premises isn’t even engaging, let alone digging. I agree with your second comment, btw.
Clearances for the others will be revoked, but in meantime fake leaks
Will be planted & comey, clapper, yates, ohr, et al will have their comms monitored, nabbing both them and those leakers still on the inside.
Let DJT know you support him and your senate-whores that they need to support the president; and your local rino congressman such as kevin yoder; or martha roby , who supported the voice vote approval of reverting to obama’s illegal asylum rules & more H1/H2 visas.
for your discussion
It’s sad that great reporters like Hersh have been driven out. He reports mostly in Germany now. He’s probably right this whole thing is a Brennan operation. It will be interesting if Bruce Ohr links up via his wife Nellie and Steele to Brennan. Strzok wreaks of being CIA too. Glenn Simpson’s wife Mary Jacoby was a law clerk at the infamous Rose law firm where Hillary worked. Funny how all roads seem to lead to a Hillary. Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a Hillary operation too.
The CIA was the holder of Brennan’s clearance but due to the position he held and policy of honorary clearance req WH authorization to remove it. Brennan didn’t just lose his clearance due to the tweets- although they are unhinged enough to warrant removal.
Clapper: Trump revoking Brennan’s security clearance is an ‘infringement’ on free speech
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/402002-clapper-trump-revoking-brennans-security-clearance-is-an-infringement
Me: How the f*ck did James Clapper pass the “I’m Not Stupid” test for the Director of National Intelligence gig?
Infringement on free speech!? Ha! More like infringement on free leaks! This is a good day .
I know someone at CNN and they embrace the Mamet Principle. From the top to the interns at the organization.
“In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things”.
In this case they willfully ignore who is empowered to revoke top security clearance.
Well, there’s that.
Also, James Clapper is making CNN look really, really, really, really, really, really, really dumb.
Oh yeah. We got a bumbler. Grade A Bumbler.
most of the american public is not clued into what the first amendment says so they can get away with this by just repeating the constant stream…in other words the first amendment has the words “freedom of the press” in it, so anything regarding the press they do not like they throw out as infringement on their rights by the president.
the amendment says the government cannot pass any laws abridging freedom of the press (among other things).
but they leave that part out because it’s not fitting in their narrative – but millions of uninformed people have no idea. they think freedom of speech and press, etc, means something different.
CNN made a big deal reporting that DNI Dan Coats had no idea the revocation of Brennan’s security clearance was coming. HMMMM Someone does not have the trust of the President.
Jim Clapper came on by phone to lament his 1st amendment rights. Jeffrey Toobin the ‘legal
analyst” at CNN suggested a court might address this revocation. No peep from Brennan yet.
Absolute mind boggling garbage.
Jeffrey Toobin: Federal Courts should decide who should and shouldn’t get top-secret security clearances
Me: How the f*ck did Jeffrey Toobin pass the “I’m Not Stupid” test for the CNN Legal Analyst gig?
You’re presuming Fake News CNN has a standards test for its legal analysts.
Standards? Gotta pass the “I’m Not Stupid” test before you can even start assessing standards qualifications. I have a feeling Toobin was given the answers to get to Round 2. Maybe it was Brazile.
Toobin is LOL! He got himself in a legal bind stealing documents from SC Walsh when he was Asst US Attorney. Quit. Love it when his former professor Dershowitz lays it down and routinely pimp slaps and pawns him on CNN fairly regularly.
Always fun to see the loony leftists with their hair on fire due to something President Trump said or did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paying CNN to feed you propaganda so you can complain that it’s biased is like paying to watch a michael moore movie and whining that the movie was anti-Trump.
What in the hell were you expecting and why are you giving these people money?
He was perfect for Obama and Brennan.
OK now this just got serious Nancy Pelosi is upset. /s
Bizarre.
Literally makes no sense at all. Not even passing the smell test.
Give her a modicum of credit. She’s trying. She’s trying real hard to make fellow anti-Trumpers like her. Especially those in her own party and her own district. Folks just don’t like the Old Bird. Kinda feel sorry for her when I see pathetic outbursts like that. Sad!
I will get her credit for typing a full sentence.
She does Tweet well. Content not my cup o’ tea, but at least it’s well structured and written.
Even if I did not like Trump’s policies, this is one helluva thrill ride worth the price of admission. The way he trolls them, gets them to take the bait, and makes their heads explodey brings joy and happiness to my day. I mean just these last few days we have Omarosa, Strozk, Bruce Ohr texts, Manafort, Ellison, primaries, China tariffs, Brennan and sec clearances. And its still only Wednesday!!! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus… PLLLLUUSSSS… 18 Bonus Trump Months during the 2016 election cycle!! BONUS TRUMP MONTHS!!!!!!!
I think this is like the best thing to ever happen to this country. And CNN knows it, the skanky little effers.
this situation also will definitely get a tweet out from mccain headquarters…this is right up his alley. especially coming to the defense of another honorable patriot like himself.
The fascinating part about the protests over the laundry list of conspirators loosing their clearances is that their Media employers and supporters are essentially admitting the individuals loosing their clearances broke the law by revealing and leaking classified information. Its grand jury time in front of a friendly Federal District Court. Calling Mr. Sessions….where are you??
Here’s a link to the duties and responsibilities of the DNI. The DNI sets policy. As the EO of the DNZi says OPM Director is responsible for background checks and the respective agency adjudicates. DNI establishes policy – doesn’t make the decision. The reporters are either ignorant or purposely confusing things.
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/ic-legal-reference-book/executive-order-13467
