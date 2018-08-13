Jim Jordan Discusses Peter Strzok Firing: “It’s About Time”…

Posted on August 13, 2018

The next Speaker of The House, Jim Jordan, appears on Fox News to discuss the firing of FBI Agent Peter Strzok.  Of course, Murdoch’s chubby Mr. Pinkie Rings begins the interview by talking about the nonsense accusations against Jordan.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized.

236 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Peter Strzok Firing: "It's About Time"…

  Mike S says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Cavuto is a weasel is the nicest thing I can say about him.

    

    
      modsquad says:
        August 13, 2018 at 6:06 pm

        If I ever get a pet weasel, I'll name him Richard.

        

        
        VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
          August 13, 2018 at 6:10 pm

          Can’t we just fat shame Commievuto, hahaha….

          Yes, I had to go there!

          

          
          Shirley Goodwin says:
            August 13, 2018 at 7:00 pm

            No, you really didn't. Only leftists use appearance to attack someone. We should never lower ourselves to that. And, the fact is that Cavuto is very sick. He's got multiple sclerosis, has fought cancer (don't know if he's in remission or not), and had open heart surgery a couple years ago, just to name a few.

            

            
            wendy forward says:
              August 13, 2018 at 7:15 pm

              Charles Krauthammer (RIP) proved being sick doesn't give you license to be an a$$hole.

              

              
              Tl Howard says:
                August 13, 2018 at 7:46 pm

                CK was NOT an asshole. I may have disagreed with him on issues now and then, but he was always a thinker, always listened, and told you straight out what he thought.

                He was one of the few who actually listened to what Trump was saying about the issues.

                He couldn’t stand Trump’s lack of manners and his hyperbole, and admitted it’s hard to put some things aside in order to look at other things, yet still, he did he talk about Trump’s position on the issues and you’d be hard pressed to find analysts who actually did that.

                

                
            VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
              August 13, 2018 at 7:28 pm

              Shirley,
              I see how it is, Sundance calls him chubby and yet you scold me?
              I think my ‘hahaha’ was a give away.

              I could care less for Cavuto.
              You also have no idea who I am so please do not not inform me on someone else’s disabilities again!!!

              Jesus said to turn the other cheek and I think us Trump supporters have done more than our fair share of giving our faces to be slapped around. When I’m dead and gone, this country is up to our children to save but until then…

              

              
            Jederman says:
              August 13, 2018 at 7:38 pm

              It aint about weasel cavuto. It's about the other d!ck weasel Storzk.

              

              
            MelH says:
              August 13, 2018 at 8:12 pm

              Unfortunately, heart surgery took away any "heart" Cavuto had. i admired him, and then he turned into a dick, after heart surgery, a contentious jerk who was so far left he was falling off his flat earth, nasty about everything! I am sorry that he is very sick, but he would do well to stay off the air instead of infecting his listeners with his illnesses.

              

              
              CNN_sucks says:
                August 13, 2018 at 8:17 pm

                They all work to globalists and carry the globalists' ideology. They are no loyal to any country. They are only here because of the prestige, money and the security that our country can afford.

                

                
              mopar2016 says:
                August 13, 2018 at 10:49 pm

                The worst thing about lefty Cavuto is the way his voice drones on and on.
                I want to tell him to cough or take a drink of water or just shut up.

                Can’t believe that I used to like this guy a few years ago.

                

                
            necromancer1943 says:
              August 13, 2018 at 8:20 pm

              Thank you Shirley Goodwin. I had no idea that Neil Cavuto is very sick

              

              
            🍺Gunny says:
              August 13, 2018 at 8:44 pm

              Cavuto being sick does not make him immune for being a self serving butt hole.

              That’s why they get away with all of this from conservatives. We take the high road and they screw us for it.

              If you all want to be nice to people like Cavuto because he is sick then you are also putting McCain in the same catagory.

              And if anyone feels that way fine.

              But personally I will not be “guilt tripped” by people trying to ruin this country.

              I once had a handicapped friend who tried that. I was always nice to him no matter what he did or said.

              Finally one day he came right out and said: “ He was in control of me because of his handicap”

              Truth staring me in the face. I walked out and never looked back.

              People who are sick or handicapped are not always to be pitied to the point of controlling our thoughts.

              

              
              wendy forward says:
                August 13, 2018 at 9:00 pm

                Anen Gunny.

                Sick/handicapped people can be very adroit at tyrannizing the healthy with their disabilities. The move “My Left Foot” has a superb scene near the beginning where Daniel-Day Lewis’ character does that.

                

                
            Carrie2 says:
              August 13, 2018 at 9:13 pm

              Shirley, many times your attitude and nastiness can lead to serious problems in the body and being in Integrated (Oriental) medicine this is an actuality. You are what you think, say and do and your body responds.

              

              
              ezpz2 says:
                August 13, 2018 at 9:35 pm

                Louise Hay, who passed away almost a year ago at 90 years old, wrote extensively about this. In fact, after her cancer diagnosis at apx age 50, she pretty much dedicated her life to teaching and helping others to help heal their lives and bodies, which she similarly named her books:

"Heal Your Body" and

"You Can Heal Your Life"

                “Heal Your Body” and

                “You Can Heal Your Life”

                

                
        CNN_sucks says:
          August 13, 2018 at 8:13 pm

          If I have a chihuahua, I will call him Jim Acosta.

          

          
        WSB says:
          August 13, 2018 at 11:09 pm

          HAHAHAHAHAHA!

          

          
      TimesUp says:
        August 13, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        Testa di cazzo.

        

        
    Toenail says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      You are way too nice!

      

      
    TeeJay says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      I can't believe that years ago I used to like Neil. In any case, these days he's such a slimy piece of sh*t!

      

      
      wolfmoon1776 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        Same here. Same here. Even recently, he wasn’t too bad. But then…..

        Mr. Cavuto had a certain “change of attitude” which I found very noticeable. My thinking is that the Swamp put the “medical squeeze” on him somehow.

        What I mean by that is this. I noticed that the SWAMP heavily infiltrated medicine as they tried to foist medical socialism (Obamacare) on us. As my old doctor was driven out, and my new one was pressured in many ways, certain things became very obvious. Many swampy things are still going on in medicine – which is WHY the VA has been such a sticking point. It is an advanced front of socialism, and socialist sabotage. Anybody who does NOT understand that, can NOT fix it. But I digress.

        The trouble is – people who have serious dependencies on the medical world are basically at the mercy of the Swamp. It’s very easy to find pressure points that WORK and make people act CORRECTLY.

        Medical Socialism will get you when it can. After all, BIG NURSE just wants you to be nice and say the right things. Is that so much to ask? Of course not.

        

        
        Bendix says:
          August 13, 2018 at 9:34 pm

          Part of Obamacare was forcing your doctor to use part of your appointment to do clerical data entry on a computer so Obama and his minions in the government have all your medical records at their fingertips. Your family’s as well.
          I recall one of the things people hated about the Nixon administration had to do with a burglary in an attempt to get a critic’s psychiatric records.
          With Obamacare, does anybody think no one in government is trolling through their personal records right now?

          

          
      LafnH20 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        Years ago (when the Ink was barely dry on his most recent contract Renewal),
        Mr C, prolly never imagined it coming to .. THIS!
        She was ‘sposed to WIN.

        Still…

        

        
    Martin says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:41 pm

      Insufferable Swamp Gatekeeper that he is. Like any weasel, when he says we don't know, it's obvious to us that he means he (or is pretending not to know) or that he actually thinks nobody does know. And to think I used to like the guy…

Not a bad thing, when you haven't watched FBN in 2 years. He hasn't changed. I have.

      Not a bad thing, when you haven’t watched FBN in 2 years. He hasn’t changed. I have.

      

      
    trumpismine says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      Mr. Pinkie Rings? Too funny

      

      
    wendy forward says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      He's gross. Pinkie rings-IMAGINE MY SHOCK!!!

      

      
    skeinster says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Mr. Cavuto has a punchable voice.
      (I play Free Cell while I listen to these…)

      

      
    wendy forward says:
      August 13, 2018 at

      “Next Speaker of the House”: From SD’s laptop to GODS EYES!!!!!!!!!!

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        Wendy, and the sooner the better and actually the House should “help” Ryan to remove himself, but first we must disallow their taking any lifetime benefits with them as we did not vote nor authorize this further ripoff of us and our taxes. Jordan will be outstanding and it is way past time to have an actual America loving Speaker. Next is McConnell as soon as feasible.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • LafnH20 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:19 pm

        Make It So!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Howie says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      Smarmy little Prig.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 335blues says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      Weasel is definitely the nicest. Cavuto smells like an egg rotting from the inside out.
      Without any visible sign of regret, he is a puppet dancing on the strings of someone else’s hands. He is despicable.

      Like

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        He does love his buddy Gasbagorino…….who has “sources” everywhere…..
        When they are together it’s like two hens cackling over a worm…..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      I’ve come to detest Cavuto. He’s almost….not quite but almost as bad as Shep.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      Thank you, Jordan for not allowing the no way decent interviewer to overtalk or stop your returning remarks. You won and he lost but he is probably so into himself that he will think he won. Again, the media is pitiful and only on this site do I listen to any of them as I have precious time that I don’t to waste on interviewers that rude, crude and certainly part of the problems in this country. The 4th Estate they no longer are, but Hollywood gossips.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      What the heck was that?! Cavuto has totally lost me. I had a lot of respect for him for all the challenges he’s had, but that interview was not an interview. The OSU story got dropped like a hot potato LAST WEEK. Where ya been Neil?
      I wish everyone would stop falling for the “Strzok got canned for his texts” narrative. He exonerated Hillary without doing a proper investigation, he didn’t follow up on the laptop, he had an affair, he didn’t pass his polygraph and he colluded to start an investigation that had no merit. All the texts did was bring attention to the fact he was doing a crappy job.
      If Cavuto would have shut up long enough instead of trying to bring in Omarosa, who is also old news now, he might have informed some less informed viewers. Ack.
      Sorry if someone has already said this, but I just got home from work and the very first thing I read made me mad!

      Like

      Reply
  2. cheryl says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Strzok was a lead investigator on the Manafort case and probably signed his name on the search warrant to raid Manafort’s home, doesn’t his bias taint all cases he had a hand in?

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  3. TwoLaine says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Issa on the same topic.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Hope this is true…..
    Trump Calls For New Hillary Clinton Investigation After Strzok Firing
    Lock her up?
    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/trump-calls-for-new-hillary-clinton-investigation-after-strzok-firing/

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. L. Gee says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    I LOVE the first 8 words of this article! Let it be so!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. JX says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Comey: fired
    McCabe:fired
    Rybicki: quit
    Baker: fired
    Page: quit
    Strzok: fired

    “These are the six key people at the top of the FBI who ran the Clinton investigation and who launched and ran the Trump-Russia investigation”

    But NONE have been prosecuted.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Ordinaryman says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Next Speaker of the House Jim Jordan dodges Cavuto questions to point out the Ohr (Bruce and Nelli) connection to Fusion GPS, Steele Dossier and HRC funded spy on Trump program.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Marica says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Chubby Mr. Pinky Ring! LOLOLOL thanks for the laugh Sundance!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Clarioncaller says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Eddie Munster is a punk!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Tom Fittton, JW, on the same subject.

    When it was 1st announced he put out a reminder to look at this:

    Judicial Watch: New Emails Reveal FBI Official Peter Strzok Insisted on Retaining Declassification and other Authorities for Mueller Special Counsel Assignment
    31 Jul 2018

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-new-emails-reveal-fbi-official-peter-strzok-insisted-on-retaining-declassification-and-other-authorities-for-mueller-special-counsel-assignment

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 ❌ (@ahernandez85b) says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    “The next Speaker of The House” 👍

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    As much as I dislike Mr. Pinkie Ring, in one respect he cleared the record for Jim Jordan. 🙂

    IF he’d said nothing, people might have been unaware that everyone has recanted their false or misquoted accusations.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Any comment regarding firing by the lovely Lisa Page?

    Like

    Reply
  14. woohoowee says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    We jess wanna arress!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. rumpole2 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Strzok.. firing?

    Seems to be missing an element… SQUAD!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. Crimso says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    So the same day Strzok is fired, there is an unexplained recess in the trial of Manafort. I wonder if there is a connection.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Francisco Franco says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Strzok really is a garbage man.

    No offense to real garbage men.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Garth Michaels says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Cavuto is just a run-of-the-mill mockingbird tool who advances the fake news agenda. Cavuto, Juan Williams and Spencer need to cover the blossoming economy in Venezuela until that country can compete with the United States.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Zimbalistjunior says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Cavuto, your slip is showing. Also clear your throat. Or have the cancerous polyps removed.

    How the h does he have a job?!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. hoghead says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Strozk really is a garbage, man.

    There. Fixed.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Seneca the Elder says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    When did Cavuto become such a douche bag?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Bigdog35 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=rX%2bSho40&id=2460E51E1A6EB871B4340A455BA9EE200C9A1052&thid=OIP.rX-Sho40c8deBdxgH9AzFQHaEx&mediaurl=http%3a%2f%2fblogs.reuters.com%2fedgy-optimist%2ffiles%2f2012%2f11%2fRTR3A3UF.jpg&exph=2258&expw=3500&q=courtroom+clebration&simid=607989461166196143&selectedIndex=128

    Unidentified sources have confirmed that the 5 hour delay last Friday in the Manafort trial was caused when it was leaked that Peter Strzock had been terminated from the FBI, causing a spontaneous response from the peanut gallery. Order was restored after the champagne ran out…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Shirley Goodwin says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    As much as I like Sundance’s posts, when he starts it by saying Jim Jordan will be the next Speaker of the House, he greatly reduces his credibility. I’d love to see Jordan get that job, but I think the establishment has too much control over both houses of Congress to think for one moment that there’s the votes for a conservative to get the leadership job. Only about 10% of the Republicans in the House are actually conservatives. That’s far from enough to get him elected to the job.

    Like

    Reply
    • Cankles Clinton says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      Then it’s time for the people to be heard.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • DanO64 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      Well How Nice!

      Like

      Reply
    • Martin says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      Look at it this way, Shirley. Jordan isn’t compromised, his colleagues know what the accusations are all about (as he said) and he’s not so dirty that he’s not seeking reelection, like so many others are. He’s got a good shot at it. If there’s a UniParty shoe-in for the job, his or her marketing stinks. And that includes the MSM “Pelosi back in, or not” scare tactics.

      Like

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      This is a blog. Don’t expect it to be like a media outlet (though in almost every case it’s BETTER than any media outlet).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • clairebee says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Shirley Goodwin- come on! Not so at all. It was a bit of a comedic license. And to see if we are awake…

      Like

      Reply
    • JX says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      “Speaker of The House”

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      Well Bless Your Heart

      Like

      Reply
    • Indimex says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      The Bible tells us, “To call things that are not as though they are…”
      Words are powerful and creative. Thank you Father for placing one of your own in a position to lead and propel this great nation into greatness and return it to its Christian foundation. We love you, praise you and thank you for your mercy, provision and covering. In Jesus’ name, amen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Indimex says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:17 pm

        This was supposed to be a response to Shirley.

        Like

        Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 11:16 pm

        I believe that is only God’s ability. “As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.” Romans 4:17 kjv Like when He calls us righteous (as he did Abraham) even though we technically aren’t.

        Like

        Reply
    • motreehouse says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:54 pm

      Mama always said if You don’t have anything good to say.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Ristvan says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Lurking Lawyer here. Have been following the Manafort trial, but via mdia, not transcripts. So following opinions should be taken loosely. There are essentially three charges, we adress them sequentially.
    1. Income tax evasion bas d on foreign bank accounts in Cyprus. There are at least three problems. 1.Foreign bank accounts are not illegal if r ported, and they obviously were per accountant testimony. 2. Funds therein are revenue, NOT income. Could have been to pay all foreign Ukraine expenses.
    2. (Last) Chi bank loan to extract equity from main home. Risk committee says no. CEO overrules. Criminal notion is Trump CEO favor. Fact problem is happened bfore Trump won, and NOBODY thought he would.
    3. Now this Treepers, is where the rubber hits the road. Third accusation, Mueller team has alleged Manafort committed loan fraud by claiming the NYC town home loan as a personal home loan to daughter—-when was rented on ABnB. BUT, MSM also reported she got divorced from him about that time. So, the last claim criminality depends on whether the Manafort NYC daughter loan application was before or after the separation/divorce filings. If before, no possible crime.
    Nothing on this timing has yet been reported by MSM. Bet Manafort’s lawyers have this essential question down pat since months.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  26. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Love Jim Jordan, my God he actually knows he serves the people who elected him to get a job done (so refreshing). It has never been more apparant who the people are that were elected through voter fraud as they have no accountability to us because they were not duly elected. Between this and the compromised servers and outright blackmail is how the entire Congress was corrupted. Meanwhile we are working our behinds off to finance these demons. Cavuto what a digusting puke! I am so tired of low lifes and losers in government and the media, this is not who we the people are at all. In a normal functioning society these worthless non contributors would be weeded out by the consumers. Totally broken!! Great to see it all being exposed so we can return to a loving and moral atmosphere!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. covfefe999 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I hope McCain is still alive watching all of this. If so, he must be fuming. 🙂

    Now, Bruce Ohr is my bet for the next person on the chopping block.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. TeaForAll says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Stay Tuned Treepers
    UP NEXT Nellie and Bruce

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Cooper45 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    FNC is overdue for a minor purge of a few bitter anti Trumpists and scowling Cavuto should be the 1st to go to CNN or MSNBC where his cantankerous sleazy character would be better suited. On those networks, he might even crack a genuine smile once in a while if he’s surrounded by like minded hacks rather than always look so miserably unhappy or smirk most of the time on FNC.

    Despite Neil’s determined efforts to consume most of the interview time on various “scandalous” issues, Jim kept his cool which made Cavuto look even more despicable than if he had expressed his irritation. Jordan would have been justified if he had lost his cool, but he showed great control instead.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      No, Faux has already had a coup, or transition of power to the youngsters.

      It’s at the top, getting rid of Cavuto won’t improve the network, in any significant way.

      I would say it’s lost, but we never really had it, to begin with. It was a PHONY “Conservative” news outlet. Like the PHONY “Conservative” politicians, the PHONY pundits talked the talk, but didn’t walk the walk.

      I don’t call myself “Conservative” anymore, though I am, I am “populist”, I am “Economic Nationalist”, I am MAGA.

      So disgusted with he who isn’t named, Romney barf, and a long list of phony “Reagan republicans”, almost hate them more than the Looney left delusionals.

      Hate a traitor, worse than an enemy, perhaps?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • donna kovacevic says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      God Bless Jim Jordan! Love that man.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. redlegleader68 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    just got in … so … warning … the video is not queued to the article title. You’ll have to wait through 3:20 minutes of Cavuto BS’n about the accusations against Jordan. Disgusting.

    Or, FF to #:20 and get to the meat of the matter!

    Like

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      Exactly. You would think that if the chubby Mr Pinkie Rings was so damn interested in why Mark Coleman said what he said, he would ask Mark Coleman himself to come on his show for a conversation.
      But no.
      Too simple I guess.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Mark McQueen says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Has anyone ever seen TV series about demolishing old buildings? They don’t just go in a blow out the main supports and let it fall where it may. First they gut the inside completely, then they cut or remove secondary support structures, then they prep the main supports. Takes a lot of time and calculation.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Ozzytrumpster says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      What we’re seeing here

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      ….But. when the push that button, down she goes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • blind no longer says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:06 pm

        LOL..whoa Nellie!

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          August 13, 2018 at 8:17 pm

          We’re somewhere around tearing out the secondary support structures.
          But,…our VSG- Always ahead of schedule, and under budget!

          “I read your book, you Glorious Bastard!”

          I LOVE it! The only surprise, this Octobrr, would be if there was no surprise; I posted that recently.

          However, I THINK I know what’s coming, and if I am right, VSG- has something his opponents, and even his supporters are NEVER gonna see coming.

          Like when he brought Bills girls to the debate; NO ONE saw that coming, especially Hildebeast. THAT’S an October surprise, and while totally diffetent, it’s gonna be that unexpected, and far more devastating.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • 🍺Gunny says:
          August 13, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          lovely

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      Mark, quite an apt analogy, considering that Donald Trump is a builder and at times had to take down old, decayed buildings. He would understand all the nuances needed to first strip a building for demolition, prep the building, and then “thar’ she blows.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Mark McQueen says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:07 pm

        Adding to the analogy, I suppose, the reason for careful preparation is to prevent accidental collateral damage and ensure total destruction. Anything left standing is far more dangerous to deal with later.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      “TV series about demolishing old buildings?”

      I cannot remember the name, but the one I recall from about 20 years ago was a family business. The family really enjoyed playing pool for fun and recreation.

      Like

      Reply
  32. CNN_sucks says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Awesome. Jim Jordan is a no nonsense guy.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Truthfilter says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Like

    Reply
  34. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Could Cavuto shill and harder for the deep state?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    “The next Speaker of The House, Jim Jordan…”

    Thank you for saying it out loud in the thread. Jim Jordan must have a majority of Trump supporters elected with his speaker-ship so we can fix our Infrastructure next.

    Then build the WALL and fix our organized crime and drug problems.

    Opportunities multiply as they are seized.
    Know thy self, know thy enemy. A thousand battles, a thousand victories.
    Sun Tzu

    Like

    Reply
  36. Chuck Stephens says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    I can’t watch Fox when he’s on and their putting him on all the time. Part of the Lachlan Murdoch’s “keep my left wing, Hillary loving wife happy” policy currently being instituted at Fox…

    Like

    Reply
  37. Bendix says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Strzok got all snotty with Jordan when he asked about subpoenaing phone calls.
    Yes, Strzok, you can so subpoena phone calls. Mr. Jordan obviously meant phone records, but since the NSA records phone call audio, those could potentially be subpoenaed as well. In fact, those calls are already being misused, according to Edward Snowden.
    Jordan has to be gloating inwardly.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Margaret Berger says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I am not a lawyer. I think it was Spaceranger who asked how does the firing of strzok affect the other cases he worked on? I have wondered if the doj and fbi have slow walked everything because what if all of the defendants who have been jailed by these people say I too was framed. If these bozos have the balls to frame a presidential candidate and a President why wouldn’t they squash a little person to build their resumes. The courts are going to be flooded with requests for do overs if all of this is proved.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. CopperTop says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Give me a ‘B’!!!!!

    Give me an R!!!!

    Give me an E!!!!

    Give me an N!!!!…..

    Rudy declares the ringleader. 9:34 EST

    Like

    Reply
  40. squattybody says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Strzok has been fired but for absolutely the wrong reason. He should have been terminated long ago for just being incredibly stupid and incompetent. Let’s get this straight – he was head of FBI Counterespionage yet he was so clueless about espionage that the best he could do to hide his horribly incriminating emails was by passing draft emails back and forth? And texting on an official phone? Any 14 year old with a parent can do better than that. The man is an idiot and was in charge of FBI counterintelligence. This wasn’t just hubris thinking that “she” was going to win. This was stupid incompetence. Other nations’ intelligence operations must have laughed themselves silly at the Keystone Cop operations inside the FBI this jerk ran.

    Sloppy? Yes. Evil? Yes. Flagrant law-breaker? Yes. Pathetically immoral? Yes. All those things and more. But at the end of the day the most disheartening thing is that even if none of those things were true, “you just can’t fix stupid”. But there he was, determined by someone to be eligible to run FBI Counterespionage.

    We may be waiting on mid-terms but at some point President Trump will fix this. Until then we just need to

    MAGA on!

    Like

    Reply
  41. todayistheday99 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    neil cavuto is almost the biggest doosh loser on fox (chris wallace is 1st place)

    Like

    Reply
  42. Suite. D says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Cavuto is a weakling sycophant working for a paycheck. I wish him good health.

    Like

    Reply
  43. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Knew Kelly was set up but…Ouch if true
    Not Guilty: How Peter Strzok Set Up General Flynn
    NOT GUILTY: How Peter Strzok SET UP General Flynn https://bigleaguepolitics.com/not-guilty-how-peter-strzok-set-up-general-flynn/ via @BigLeaguePol

    Like

    Reply
  44. Phflipper says:
    August 13, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    I’m of the opinion Peter Strzok is a coward. Hides behind his position, his badge, his wife, his co-conspirators, and on. Sure he sat for Congress, only because he believes he’ll get away with all of his criminal behavior. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out he is loathed by everyone around him. Special agent Peter Strzok, laughable at best. Prison is to good for this dirtbag. Peter Strzok is the manifestation of all that is wrong in DC,a man who believes position entitles his opinionated, biased and lying behavior. Studies will be done on this scum bag, entire courses will evolve from his pond scum ways…. your fate is sealed Strzok.

    Like

    Reply

