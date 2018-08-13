Jim Jordan Discusses Peter Strzok Firing: “It’s About Time”…

The next Speaker of The House, Jim Jordan, appears on Fox News to discuss the firing of FBI Agent Peter Strzok. Of course, Murdoch’s chubby Mr. Pinkie Rings begins the interview by talking about the nonsense accusations against Jordan.
Advertisements
Cavuto is a weasel is the nicest thing I can say about him.
LikeLiked by 46 people
Weasel=Dick
LikeLiked by 6 people
If I ever get a pet weasel, I’ll name him Richard.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t we just fat shame Commievuto, hahaha….
Yes, I had to go there!
LikeLiked by 11 people
No, you really didn’t. Only leftists use appearance to attack someone. We should never lower ourselves to that. And, the fact is that Cavuto is very sick. He’s got multiple sclerosis, has fought cancer (don’t know if he’s in remission or not), and had open heart surgery a couple years ago, just to name a few.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Charles Krauthammer (RIP) proved being sick doesn’t give you license to be an a$$hole.
LikeLiked by 22 people
CK was NOT an asshole. I may have disagreed with him on issues now and then, but he was always a thinker, always listened, and told you straight out what he thought.
He was one of the few who actually listened to what Trump was saying about the issues.
He couldn’t stand Trump’s lack of manners and his hyperbole, and admitted it’s hard to put some things aside in order to look at other things, yet still, he did he talk about Trump’s position on the issues and you’d be hard pressed to find analysts who actually did that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CK called Trump a “rodeo clown”, I knew he was an asshole from that point forward
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES he was. The horseshit about OSU was absolutely NOT germane to todays big news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was using CK as an example of someone who was very sick and NOT an asshole. Sorry if I was unclear.
LikeLike
Agreed.
Charles was always forthright.
Imho
I respected his opinion.
As you said, TI Howard…
Hard Pressed…
Indeed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shirley,
I see how it is, Sundance calls him chubby and yet you scold me?
I think my ‘hahaha’ was a give away.
I could care less for Cavuto.
You also have no idea who I am so please do not not inform me on someone else’s disabilities again!!!
Jesus said to turn the other cheek and I think us Trump supporters have done more than our fair share of giving our faces to be slapped around. When I’m dead and gone, this country is up to our children to save but until then…
LikeLiked by 3 people
It aint about weasel cavuto. It’s about the other d!ck weasel Storzk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, heart surgery took away any “heart” Cavuto had. i admired him, and then he turned into a dick, after heart surgery, a contentious jerk who was so far left he was falling off his flat earth, nasty about everything! I am sorry that he is very sick, but he would do well to stay off the air instead of infecting his listeners with his illnesses.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They all work to globalists and carry the globalists’ ideology. They are no loyal to any country. They are only here because of the prestige, money and the security that our country can afford.
LikeLike
The worst thing about lefty Cavuto is the way his voice drones on and on.
I want to tell him to cough or take a drink of water or just shut up.
Can’t believe that I used to like this guy a few years ago.
LikeLike
Thank you Shirley Goodwin. I had no idea that Neil Cavuto is very sick
LikeLike
Cavuto being sick does not make him immune for being a self serving butt hole.
That’s why they get away with all of this from conservatives. We take the high road and they screw us for it.
If you all want to be nice to people like Cavuto because he is sick then you are also putting McCain in the same catagory.
And if anyone feels that way fine.
But personally I will not be “guilt tripped” by people trying to ruin this country.
I once had a handicapped friend who tried that. I was always nice to him no matter what he did or said.
Finally one day he came right out and said: “ He was in control of me because of his handicap”
Truth staring me in the face. I walked out and never looked back.
People who are sick or handicapped are not always to be pitied to the point of controlling our thoughts.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Anen Gunny.
Sick/handicapped people can be very adroit at tyrannizing the healthy with their disabilities. The move “My Left Foot” has a superb scene near the beginning where Daniel-Day Lewis’ character does that.
LikeLike
Shirley, many times your attitude and nastiness can lead to serious problems in the body and being in Integrated (Oriental) medicine this is an actuality. You are what you think, say and do and your body responds.
LikeLike
Louise Hay, who passed away almost a year ago at 90 years old, wrote extensively about this. In fact, after her cancer diagnosis at apx age 50, she pretty much dedicated her life to teaching and helping others to help heal their lives and bodies, which she similarly named her books:
“Heal Your Body” and
“You Can Heal Your Life”
LikeLike
If I have a chihuahua, I will call him Jim Acosta.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t you like dogs?
LikeLike
Obviously, CNN does not like Chihuahuas. /s
LikeLike
I have an adorable Chi named Poncho, and he is having a seizure just as you are comparing him to such an evil entity! RECANT AND APOLOGIZE!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAHAHAHAHAHA!
LikeLike
Testa di cazzo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha ha ha-Schiesskopf!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahaha Govno!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are way too nice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe that years ago I used to like Neil. In any case, these days he’s such a slimy piece of sh*t!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Same here. Same here. Even recently, he wasn’t too bad. But then…..
Mr. Cavuto had a certain “change of attitude” which I found very noticeable. My thinking is that the Swamp put the “medical squeeze” on him somehow.
What I mean by that is this. I noticed that the SWAMP heavily infiltrated medicine as they tried to foist medical socialism (Obamacare) on us. As my old doctor was driven out, and my new one was pressured in many ways, certain things became very obvious. Many swampy things are still going on in medicine – which is WHY the VA has been such a sticking point. It is an advanced front of socialism, and socialist sabotage. Anybody who does NOT understand that, can NOT fix it. But I digress.
The trouble is – people who have serious dependencies on the medical world are basically at the mercy of the Swamp. It’s very easy to find pressure points that WORK and make people act CORRECTLY.
Medical Socialism will get you when it can. After all, BIG NURSE just wants you to be nice and say the right things. Is that so much to ask? Of course not.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Part of Obamacare was forcing your doctor to use part of your appointment to do clerical data entry on a computer so Obama and his minions in the government have all your medical records at their fingertips. Your family’s as well.
I recall one of the things people hated about the Nixon administration had to do with a burglary in an attempt to get a critic’s psychiatric records.
With Obamacare, does anybody think no one in government is trolling through their personal records right now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can do a lot worse than blackmail with that information. A LOT worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Years ago (when the Ink was barely dry on his most recent contract Renewal),
Mr C, prolly never imagined it coming to .. THIS!
She was ‘sposed to WIN.
Still…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Insufferable Swamp Gatekeeper that he is. Like any weasel, when he says we don’t know, it’s obvious to us that he means he (or is pretending not to know) or that he actually thinks nobody does know. And to think I used to like the guy…
Not a bad thing, when you haven’t watched FBN in 2 years. He hasn’t changed. I have.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mr. Pinkie Rings? Too funny
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s gross. Pinkie rings-IMAGINE MY SHOCK!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Cavuto has a punchable voice.
(I play Free Cell while I listen to these…)
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Next Speaker of the House”: From SD’s laptop to GODS EYES!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Wendy, and the sooner the better and actually the House should “help” Ryan to remove himself, but first we must disallow their taking any lifetime benefits with them as we did not vote nor authorize this further ripoff of us and our taxes. Jordan will be outstanding and it is way past time to have an actual America loving Speaker. Next is McConnell as soon as feasible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make It So!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smarmy little Prig.
LikeLiked by 1 person
+100000000000000000000000
LikeLike
He’s a PompAss.
LikeLike
Weasel is definitely the nicest. Cavuto smells like an egg rotting from the inside out.
Without any visible sign of regret, he is a puppet dancing on the strings of someone else’s hands. He is despicable.
LikeLike
He does love his buddy Gasbagorino…….who has “sources” everywhere…..
When they are together it’s like two hens cackling over a worm…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve come to detest Cavuto. He’s almost….not quite but almost as bad as Shep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Jordan for not allowing the no way decent interviewer to overtalk or stop your returning remarks. You won and he lost but he is probably so into himself that he will think he won. Again, the media is pitiful and only on this site do I listen to any of them as I have precious time that I don’t to waste on interviewers that rude, crude and certainly part of the problems in this country. The 4th Estate they no longer are, but Hollywood gossips.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What the heck was that?! Cavuto has totally lost me. I had a lot of respect for him for all the challenges he’s had, but that interview was not an interview. The OSU story got dropped like a hot potato LAST WEEK. Where ya been Neil?
I wish everyone would stop falling for the “Strzok got canned for his texts” narrative. He exonerated Hillary without doing a proper investigation, he didn’t follow up on the laptop, he had an affair, he didn’t pass his polygraph and he colluded to start an investigation that had no merit. All the texts did was bring attention to the fact he was doing a crappy job.
If Cavuto would have shut up long enough instead of trying to bring in Omarosa, who is also old news now, he might have informed some less informed viewers. Ack.
Sorry if someone has already said this, but I just got home from work and the very first thing I read made me mad!
LikeLike
Strzok was a lead investigator on the Manafort case and probably signed his name on the search warrant to raid Manafort’s home, doesn’t his bias taint all cases he had a hand in?
LikeLiked by 28 people
In a just world…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Which doesn’t quite yet exist….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 24 people
That’s awesome. I love any and all things exorcism…Thomas Wictor has an amazing thread about Strzok’s mask of sanity dropping and about his equally insane and criminal father (PS Sr.). I’m too inept to link but I’m sure you TH wizards can find it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
our VSG Exorcist!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is hilarious!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
People on the left are not held to the same standards as we are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s because they don’t have any (standards).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well…they DO, but no one of good character is willing to climb that far down into the sewer to find those standards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does-as blind no longer says below “IN A JUST WORLD”.
I won my last appellate case based on a crooked lab technician’s involvement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A judge sins the search warrant.
LikeLike
In a word, yes! Even if his personal bias didn’t affect the outcome of the investigation, it contaminated the utility of any case the investigation might have produced because it would get pounced on and shredded by the defense because it had been gathered by a proven sociopath, To paraphrase James Comey: “No reasonable prosecutor would ever put a Strzok on the witness stand.” I wonder if any lawyers out there with clients who were charged and convicted based on Strzok testimony are taking note.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only that, but Strzok was also the lead investigator in the Michael Flynn case!! THAT one will wind up being dismissed due to the compromised attitude of Strzok!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greetings, LG … We might not have to wait long to find out. I believe Mueller’s team was ordered to appear in court later this month to update the Judge on General Flynn’s sentencing — which the Mueller team has delayed twice!
LikeLike
My gosh! Is there anything that did not have Strzok’s fingerprints on it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
His wife…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol Gunny!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, that was cruel. Funny, but cruel. I LOVE IT!
LikeLike
Issa on the same topic.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good stuff! Thanks for posting it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AND remember, Cavuto is a left over dog boo boo.
LikeLike
Hope this is true…..
Trump Calls For New Hillary Clinton Investigation After Strzok Firing
Lock her up?
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/trump-calls-for-new-hillary-clinton-investigation-after-strzok-firing/
LikeLiked by 14 people
Read it from the VSG text, YES he did openly ‘call’ for a do-over.
And that IS new.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wonder how they could examine all the blackberries, servers etc, since the FBI allowed them to be destroyed…. that is what Hillary, Huma and Cheryl Mills didn’t hammer on and destroy themselves!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose they could then get them all on destruction of evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deep in the bowels of Utah, tucked safely away with the NSA.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh my goodness, I just had a thought, what if Sessions hired Huber for that very reason. He could quietly be reviewing NSA records.
LikeLiked by 5 people
‘… what if Sessions hired Huber for that very reason.’
That was discussed here at length a few months ago — and keeps Sessions supporters hopeful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions hired Huber to destroy any evidence?????
LikeLike
Huber has been quiet as a mouse throughout all this…hmmm…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. He’s running a very tight ship with no leaks. Not easy when he has 400 lawyers on board and all have laptops etc. I expect the black hats are desperately trying to hack info.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just remember, Rosenstein is the one who runs the anything about the 2016 election investigation….. Mueller is given free reign as a marouding prosecutor. Huber is not in Utah indicting all the people Mueller will not even lift a finger to address a letter to.—IMO.
LikeLike
Wow, just figured that out, huh?/
Sorry, not trying to give you a hard time, but yeah, many have speculated in “Why Utah?”, other than it being OUT of d.c., it’s only the home of the nsa-
massive database of everything electronically communicated.
And, if 702 searches were illegal, they could theoretically be executed from anywhere, but the “breach” legally would have occurred in,….Utah.
Therefore, charged would be filed in,….Utah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting point! I wonder if it really is part of the strategy.
LikeLike
I pray, Minnie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thus do we pray…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray and then pray some more!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They already have everything they need, from Huma’s laptop, which Rudy has a copy of thanks to his longstanding connections with NYPD. Have faith – TRUST TRUMP – MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
…..not to mention everything Adm. Rogers collected from the NSA up until May of this year, plus cooperating witnesses (many of whom we have yet to learn about) providing information, plus as of yet unidentified whistle blowers providing information. Here’s the fatal flaw in the TRAITOR’s plans: IT FAILED. Because there are so many (too damn many) people involved, it is inevitable that someone will squeal. Now, wouldn’t it be a hoot if Joe Biden wound up being DEEPTHROAT in this whole big mess?
LikeLiked by 2 people
May we eventually have our own ‘Guy Fawks’ Day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And what about that DoJ / fib jet that was reported to have landed in Arkansas recently and loaded back up with mystery boxes?
LikeLike
I trust GEPOTUSDJT completely. The “law enforcement” apparatchicks…not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know, you would think that the Hag would have at least asked Huma.
“Do you have a lap top and is it clean?”
LikeLike
How about the 650,000 emails and BlackBerry IMs that are on the Weiner laptop.
LikeLike
So it was tweeted, so it shall be. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump called for it, but he will have to appoint a new FBI and DOJ if he wants it done. Session will have Rosey direct Mueller to open up a new Clinton investigation…….
LikeLike
The recent DOJ visit to Little Rock to retrieve a container-load of files tells me that Hillary won’t have time to run for anything, except maybe OJ of the year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DOJ has flown into Little Rock for TWO loads of docs. They were brought back to Virginia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or to some private island where there is no extradition .
LikeLike
Washisname, Epstein’s pedo-island perhaps?
But the plane wasn’t the “Lolita Express”, it was “Trump One”, the plane he used during the campaign, or so it was reported.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I expect is a large middle finger being put in the face of our President and his followers.
LikeLike
Oh Yea…But we need to made America Safe & Secure .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Methinks he’s laying the groundwork for a shocking reveal of the esteemed Mr. Huber. From what I read
BOOM
BOOM
BOOM
BOOM
… there’s some fun to be had by all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am going to love watching the snowflakes melt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, omarosa, (if she’s important enough to count), strozck, (HOORAY!), that leaves two more ….. 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 BOOMS 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
😉👍❤️🇺🇸❤️💥💥💥💥💥💥💥‼️
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least three – Omarosa isn’t any kind of big fish – at most a minnow. I might be wrong, but I don’t think that Stzrok is a Boom! either – his involvement is known. Now if we’re talking about indictments against him and Brennan and Comey and McCabe – now THAT would be boom worthy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was under the impression that the clinton weiner email investigation was put on the back burner by strzok and the small group, but i thought it was stll open.
LikeLike
I LOVE the first 8 words of this article! Let it be so!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen. Speaker Jordan!!! It just rolls off the tongue!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey: fired
McCabe:fired
Rybicki: quit
Baker: fired
Page: quit
Strzok: fired
“These are the six key people at the top of the FBI who ran the Clinton investigation and who launched and ran the Trump-Russia investigation”
But NONE have been prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sad–but how many other governmental FBI, CIA & Secret Service Hillary/Obama Soldiers are still hiding in various departments around the world…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kinthenorthwest, here is your answer.
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/03/deep-state-shadow-government-revealed-senior-executive-service/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ouch did you really have to answer…
Damn I will have nightmares…
Thank You…Honestly Thank You
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chip doctor, thank you for that link. Very informative. Thanks again.
LikeLike
On the other hand, find another example of such a house cleaning, if ANY federal dept. You can’t.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yet,
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfortunately it seems that a slap-on-the-wrist is the “New Normal” for punishment involving treasonous behavior against your own country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We wouldn’t know this much if it wasn’t for PDJT, Nunes and a few others!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The truth hurts – but no pain, no gain.
Also, as the Navy Seals and Marines like to say “Pain is merely weakness leaving the body”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Semper Fi.
And……”To get to the castle, first you must swim the most”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when Comey was fired? Comey was on the west coast giving a speech. President Trump’s personal assistant, Alone, took Comey’s termination instructions to FBI headquarters. Very Smart President Donald J Trump.
I’m thinking Comey’s office was put in lock down? And all his papers, computers, files, memos, etc. were immediately the property of someone reporting to President Trump?
Just wondering where is the treasure trove of files, paper/IT information from First Fire Weasely Comey’s office?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey’s personnel connections are deep and so wide – back to Uranium One – maybe longer?
Wide range of crimes/investigations in those Comey documents, you think? Bribery, racketeering, smuggling and more?
President Trump, “Complicated business here, complicated business…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES I heard PDJT utter those exact words, and my thought was what a bloody mess it must be. God Bless PDJT!
LikeLike
Comey’s brother was a lawyer for CF.
LikeLike
We’ll need an exorcism in my ‘hood soon-Comey is giving a speech at the local civic arts center as part of a “Distinguished Speakers’ Series”. Insufferable Swamp Apologist Chrissie Wallace also featured.
LikeLike
Yes! I figured everything was confiscated. At least, that’s what’s supposed to happen!
LikeLike
Everything that was left anyway. Call me cynical, but when PTwas elected, I’m thinking the treasonous crooks disposed of as much incriminating evidence as they could and had lots of help doing it. Here’s to hoping there is enough left and copies and other methods available today can recover pertinent info.
LikeLike
Yes I want to see charged and prosecuted after all of them.
Also sure there should be others add to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…NONE have been prosecuted.”
Rule of law died.
Killed by immoral and ignorant Democrat voters and stay at home anti-RINO “purists.”
You didn’t get the memo?
Trump trying CPR with vandals shooting at him in political ghetto.
LikeLike
Can Trump raise the dead?
LikeLike
He’s got a magic wand, after all…
LikeLike
It takes a long while to cut down a massive tree. Even when it’s been mostly sawn through and the yell of “Timber!” has sounded, it seems to take forever for the crown to reach the ground.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like the way you put that grandma.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!!
LikeLike
Hammer meet Nail meet possum.
LikeLike
You don’t know that, yet. When a crime syndicate is taken down, the arrests happen all at once, or in a series of waves.
I say it’s coming, and if it doesn’t the Republic’s Patriots will demand it be fixed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But NONE have been prosecuted.
Yet.
I remember my Dad’s eyes in the rearview when the “are we there yet” was answered…non-verbally.
LikeLike
It’s likely that McCabe will be.
LikeLike
JX, you have again identified the single entity lacking in the entire puzzle as we all attempt to cheer on justice in the eld=ection court escapade. There is no current venue for a federal officer to begin the process of public justice in our courts. When perp walks replace nasty smirks, then to celebrate progress in our national mess will be an easier event.
LikeLike
Next Speaker of the House Jim Jordan dodges Cavuto questions to point out the Ohr (Bruce and Nelli) connection to Fusion GPS, Steele Dossier and HRC funded spy on Trump program.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jordan is a wrestler. Its called a reversal, 2 points.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chubby Mr. Pinky Ring! LOLOLOL thanks for the laugh Sundance!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Some people just can’t put the fork down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or as has been observed, when your chin(s) jiggles when you’re dishing out the dessert, it’s time to put down the spoon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was Ace-worthy, sir.
LikeLike
He’s on a seafood diet. He sees food and eats it
LikeLike
Being the caveman that I am…
When it comes to the point when you look down and can no longer see your junk, it’s time to stop eating all those fat pills.
Just sayin😎
LikeLike
He’s not chubby. He’s just retaining food.
LikeLike
Eddie Munster is a punk!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Fittton, JW, on the same subject.
When it was 1st announced he put out a reminder to look at this:
Judicial Watch: New Emails Reveal FBI Official Peter Strzok Insisted on Retaining Declassification and other Authorities for Mueller Special Counsel Assignment
31 Jul 2018
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-new-emails-reveal-fbi-official-peter-strzok-insisted-on-retaining-declassification-and-other-authorities-for-mueller-special-counsel-assignment
LikeLiked by 7 people
Based Bicep Merchant!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hand over the badge and Glock .40, sh*tbag… now get out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The next Speaker of The House” 👍
LikeLiked by 8 people
As much as I dislike Mr. Pinkie Ring, in one respect he cleared the record for Jim Jordan. 🙂
IF he’d said nothing, people might have been unaware that everyone has recanted their false or misquoted accusations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
TwoLaine absolutely correct. I had not heard about the recanting until now. Funny how we always hear about “the allegations”, but not about the recantation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
EXACTLY. Sundance posted an article on it, but the general public doesn’t know. Sometimes things work out the way they are supposed to.
LikeLike
Any comment regarding firing by the lovely Lisa Page?
LikeLike
She was allowed to resign.
I surmise this apparent courtesy was part of a deal.
McCabe and later Strzok tried to do her in. Payback….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope they gave her free dental😎
LikeLike
Yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The lady is on a righteous crusade – remember she ADMIRED McCabe! Talk about getting the bandaide ripped off your eyes – no wonder she is in cold anger mode.
LikeLike
We jess wanna arress!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok.. firing?
Seems to be missing an element… SQUAD!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Citizen patriots should be offered a position on any firing squad.
I will supply my own rifle and ball ammo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you use your own ammo the cost should be deductible.. charitable donation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. So long as you wear a three-corner hat.
LikeLike
Please explain why you would use ball ammo…inquiring minds want to know.
LikeLike
Because a 50 caliber gets the job done real quick.
LikeLike
It is less expensive, as well as being standard military issue – since hollow points are banned. So, I would like to know why the guv’ment under BHO bought up enough hollow point ammo to fight a 20 year war. they can’t use that ammo overseas and be in compliance with the Geneva Convention.
LikeLike
So the same day Strzok is fired, there is an unexplained recess in the trial of Manafort. I wonder if there is a connection.
LikeLike
Umm… Strzok was fired on Friday.
The “recess” was at the end of the day, 5:00 pm and so not mysterious they would adjourn overnight.. pick up again in the morning. The Prosecution did not finish and rest until 4:00 pm and there is always a pause and a motion to dismiss by defense when Prosecution rests. In this case it seems there are legal arguments raised by defense. We’ll see if they are valid in the morning.
LikeLike
Yes, and on that day there was a recess called unexpectedly in the morning. I was not referring to the normal end-of-day recess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh… ok
I misunderstood you.
LikeLike
See, e.g., http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/401313-mystery-recess-triggers-speculation-in-manafort-trial
LikeLike
Strzok really is a garbage man.
No offense to real garbage men.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cavuto is just a run-of-the-mill mockingbird tool who advances the fake news agenda. Cavuto, Juan Williams and Spencer need to cover the blossoming economy in Venezuela until that country can compete with the United States.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cavuto, your slip is showing. Also clear your throat. Or have the cancerous polyps removed.
How the h does he have a job?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strozk really is a garbage, man.
There. Fixed.
LikeLike
When did Cavuto become such a douche bag?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=rX%2bSho40&id=2460E51E1A6EB871B4340A455BA9EE200C9A1052&thid=OIP.rX-Sho40c8deBdxgH9AzFQHaEx&mediaurl=http%3a%2f%2fblogs.reuters.com%2fedgy-optimist%2ffiles%2f2012%2f11%2fRTR3A3UF.jpg&exph=2258&expw=3500&q=courtroom+clebration&simid=607989461166196143&selectedIndex=128
Unidentified sources have confirmed that the 5 hour delay last Friday in the Manafort trial was caused when it was leaked that Peter Strzock had been terminated from the FBI, causing a spontaneous response from the peanut gallery. Order was restored after the champagne ran out…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love It.
LikeLike
As much as I like Sundance’s posts, when he starts it by saying Jim Jordan will be the next Speaker of the House, he greatly reduces his credibility. I’d love to see Jordan get that job, but I think the establishment has too much control over both houses of Congress to think for one moment that there’s the votes for a conservative to get the leadership job. Only about 10% of the Republicans in the House are actually conservatives. That’s far from enough to get him elected to the job.
LikeLike
Then it’s time for the people to be heard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well How Nice!
LikeLike
Look at it this way, Shirley. Jordan isn’t compromised, his colleagues know what the accusations are all about (as he said) and he’s not so dirty that he’s not seeking reelection, like so many others are. He’s got a good shot at it. If there’s a UniParty shoe-in for the job, his or her marketing stinks. And that includes the MSM “Pelosi back in, or not” scare tactics.
LikeLike
This is a blog. Don’t expect it to be like a media outlet (though in almost every case it’s BETTER than any media outlet).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shirley Goodwin- come on! Not so at all. It was a bit of a comedic license. And to see if we are awake…
LikeLike
“Speaker of The House”
LikeLike
Well Bless Your Heart
LikeLike
The Bible tells us, “To call things that are not as though they are…”
Words are powerful and creative. Thank you Father for placing one of your own in a position to lead and propel this great nation into greatness and return it to its Christian foundation. We love you, praise you and thank you for your mercy, provision and covering. In Jesus’ name, amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was supposed to be a response to Shirley.
LikeLike
I believe that is only God’s ability. “As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.” Romans 4:17 kjv Like when He calls us righteous (as he did Abraham) even though we technically aren’t.
LikeLike
Mama always said if You don’t have anything good to say.
LikeLike
https://www.bing.com/th?id=OIP._mjkhyevBzaH9n2fWeyj4AAAAA&w=141&h=160&c=7&o=5&dpr=1.5&pid=1.7
https://www.bing.com/th?id=OIP.Q1OLaW95-kgLu0NZWlH52wAAAA&w=150&h=150&c=7&o=5&dpr=1.5&pid=1.7
LikeLike
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=%2fmjkhyev&id=0D8F7667B06A1CB00685260FD5BCD16B43D9DBAB&thid=OIP._mjkhyevBzaH9n2fWeyj4AAAAA&mediaurl=http%3a%2f%2fametia.files.wordpress.com%2f2011%2f05%2fneilcavutofoxbusinessnetworklaunchpartyhtssvjy6g7cl.jpg&exph=594&expw=396&q=Eddie+Munster+Look+Alike&simid=608051278642220060&selectedIndex=79
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=Q1OLaW95&id=833F1E1AB9A609B3391A16BDE5A6B2026C8FA0EA&thid=OIP.Q1OLaW95-kgLu0NZWlH52wAAAA&mediaurl=http%3a%2f%2fi.imgur.com%2fdLN9l.jpg&exph=200&expw=200&q=Eddie+Munster+Look+Alike&simid=608051510552690882&selectedIndex=102
LikeLike
Lurking Lawyer here. Have been following the Manafort trial, but via mdia, not transcripts. So following opinions should be taken loosely. There are essentially three charges, we adress them sequentially.
1. Income tax evasion bas d on foreign bank accounts in Cyprus. There are at least three problems. 1.Foreign bank accounts are not illegal if r ported, and they obviously were per accountant testimony. 2. Funds therein are revenue, NOT income. Could have been to pay all foreign Ukraine expenses.
2. (Last) Chi bank loan to extract equity from main home. Risk committee says no. CEO overrules. Criminal notion is Trump CEO favor. Fact problem is happened bfore Trump won, and NOBODY thought he would.
3. Now this Treepers, is where the rubber hits the road. Third accusation, Mueller team has alleged Manafort committed loan fraud by claiming the NYC town home loan as a personal home loan to daughter—-when was rented on ABnB. BUT, MSM also reported she got divorced from him about that time. So, the last claim criminality depends on whether the Manafort NYC daughter loan application was before or after the separation/divorce filings. If before, no possible crime.
Nothing on this timing has yet been reported by MSM. Bet Manafort’s lawyers have this essential question down pat since months.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thanks for the summary. I find it very helpful,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Ristvan. Very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the distillation. It is hard to follow, for me, and this made things very clear. Sadly. Once again, I want to throw something at the wall and scream WTF is this government doing to its citizens??????
LikeLike
Hey Syl, How’s your dog?
Hope you are well and in good spirits…….
LikeLike
Love Jim Jordan, my God he actually knows he serves the people who elected him to get a job done (so refreshing). It has never been more apparant who the people are that were elected through voter fraud as they have no accountability to us because they were not duly elected. Between this and the compromised servers and outright blackmail is how the entire Congress was corrupted. Meanwhile we are working our behinds off to finance these demons. Cavuto what a digusting puke! I am so tired of low lifes and losers in government and the media, this is not who we the people are at all. In a normal functioning society these worthless non contributors would be weeded out by the consumers. Totally broken!! Great to see it all being exposed so we can return to a loving and moral atmosphere!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope McCain is still alive watching all of this. If so, he must be fuming. 🙂
Now, Bruce Ohr is my bet for the next person on the chopping block.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stay Tuned Treepers
UP NEXT Nellie and Bruce
LikeLiked by 2 people
FNC is overdue for a minor purge of a few bitter anti Trumpists and scowling Cavuto should be the 1st to go to CNN or MSNBC where his cantankerous sleazy character would be better suited. On those networks, he might even crack a genuine smile once in a while if he’s surrounded by like minded hacks rather than always look so miserably unhappy or smirk most of the time on FNC.
Despite Neil’s determined efforts to consume most of the interview time on various “scandalous” issues, Jim kept his cool which made Cavuto look even more despicable than if he had expressed his irritation. Jordan would have been justified if he had lost his cool, but he showed great control instead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, Faux has already had a coup, or transition of power to the youngsters.
It’s at the top, getting rid of Cavuto won’t improve the network, in any significant way.
I would say it’s lost, but we never really had it, to begin with. It was a PHONY “Conservative” news outlet. Like the PHONY “Conservative” politicians, the PHONY pundits talked the talk, but didn’t walk the walk.
I don’t call myself “Conservative” anymore, though I am, I am “populist”, I am “Economic Nationalist”, I am MAGA.
So disgusted with he who isn’t named, Romney barf, and a long list of phony “Reagan republicans”, almost hate them more than the Looney left delusionals.
Hate a traitor, worse than an enemy, perhaps?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I, personally, am a MAGA Deplorable. Nice to meet you. 👋👋
LikeLike
God Bless Jim Jordan! Love that man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditto ! Donna. He’s a special guy and politician. His electorate are fortunate to have him representing them in Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
just got in … so … warning … the video is not queued to the article title. You’ll have to wait through 3:20 minutes of Cavuto BS’n about the accusations against Jordan. Disgusting.
Or, FF to #:20 and get to the meat of the matter!
LikeLike
Exactly. You would think that if the chubby Mr Pinkie Rings was so damn interested in why Mark Coleman said what he said, he would ask Mark Coleman himself to come on his show for a conversation.
But no.
Too simple I guess.
LikeLike
Has anyone ever seen TV series about demolishing old buildings? They don’t just go in a blow out the main supports and let it fall where it may. First they gut the inside completely, then they cut or remove secondary support structures, then they prep the main supports. Takes a lot of time and calculation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What we’re seeing here
LikeLiked by 2 people
….But. when the push that button, down she goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL..whoa Nellie!
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’re somewhere around tearing out the secondary support structures.
But,…our VSG- Always ahead of schedule, and under budget!
“I read your book, you Glorious Bastard!”
I LOVE it! The only surprise, this Octobrr, would be if there was no surprise; I posted that recently.
However, I THINK I know what’s coming, and if I am right, VSG- has something his opponents, and even his supporters are NEVER gonna see coming.
Like when he brought Bills girls to the debate; NO ONE saw that coming, especially Hildebeast. THAT’S an October surprise, and while totally diffetent, it’s gonna be that unexpected, and far more devastating.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lovely
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark, quite an apt analogy, considering that Donald Trump is a builder and at times had to take down old, decayed buildings. He would understand all the nuances needed to first strip a building for demolition, prep the building, and then “thar’ she blows.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adding to the analogy, I suppose, the reason for careful preparation is to prevent accidental collateral damage and ensure total destruction. Anything left standing is far more dangerous to deal with later.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“TV series about demolishing old buildings?”
I cannot remember the name, but the one I recall from about 20 years ago was a family business. The family really enjoyed playing pool for fun and recreation.
LikeLike
Awesome. Jim Jordan is a no nonsense guy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sorry I posted this in the wrong thread
LikeLike
Could Cavuto shill and harder for the deep state?
LikeLike
“The next Speaker of The House, Jim Jordan…”
Thank you for saying it out loud in the thread. Jim Jordan must have a majority of Trump supporters elected with his speaker-ship so we can fix our Infrastructure next.
Then build the WALL and fix our organized crime and drug problems.
Opportunities multiply as they are seized.
Know thy self, know thy enemy. A thousand battles, a thousand victories.
Sun Tzu
LikeLike
I can’t watch Fox when he’s on and their putting him on all the time. Part of the Lachlan Murdoch’s “keep my left wing, Hillary loving wife happy” policy currently being instituted at Fox…
LikeLike
Strzok got all snotty with Jordan when he asked about subpoenaing phone calls.
Yes, Strzok, you can so subpoena phone calls. Mr. Jordan obviously meant phone records, but since the NSA records phone call audio, those could potentially be subpoenaed as well. In fact, those calls are already being misused, according to Edward Snowden.
Jordan has to be gloating inwardly.
LikeLike
I am not a lawyer. I think it was Spaceranger who asked how does the firing of strzok affect the other cases he worked on? I have wondered if the doj and fbi have slow walked everything because what if all of the defendants who have been jailed by these people say I too was framed. If these bozos have the balls to frame a presidential candidate and a President why wouldn’t they squash a little person to build their resumes. The courts are going to be flooded with requests for do overs if all of this is proved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO, they should – Strzok could have framed/railroaded some folks. Each case will need to be reviewed
LikeLike
Give me a ‘B’!!!!!
Give me an R!!!!
Give me an E!!!!
Give me an N!!!!…..
Rudy declares the ringleader. 9:34 EST
LikeLike
Strzok has been fired but for absolutely the wrong reason. He should have been terminated long ago for just being incredibly stupid and incompetent. Let’s get this straight – he was head of FBI Counterespionage yet he was so clueless about espionage that the best he could do to hide his horribly incriminating emails was by passing draft emails back and forth? And texting on an official phone? Any 14 year old with a parent can do better than that. The man is an idiot and was in charge of FBI counterintelligence. This wasn’t just hubris thinking that “she” was going to win. This was stupid incompetence. Other nations’ intelligence operations must have laughed themselves silly at the Keystone Cop operations inside the FBI this jerk ran.
Sloppy? Yes. Evil? Yes. Flagrant law-breaker? Yes. Pathetically immoral? Yes. All those things and more. But at the end of the day the most disheartening thing is that even if none of those things were true, “you just can’t fix stupid”. But there he was, determined by someone to be eligible to run FBI Counterespionage.
We may be waiting on mid-terms but at some point President Trump will fix this. Until then we just need to
MAGA on!
LikeLike
neil cavuto is almost the biggest doosh loser on fox (chris wallace is 1st place)
LikeLike
Cavuto is a weakling sycophant working for a paycheck. I wish him good health.
LikeLike
Knew Kelly was set up but…Ouch if true
Not Guilty: How Peter Strzok Set Up General Flynn
NOT GUILTY: How Peter Strzok SET UP General Flynn https://bigleaguepolitics.com/not-guilty-how-peter-strzok-set-up-general-flynn/ via @BigLeaguePol
LikeLike
I’m of the opinion Peter Strzok is a coward. Hides behind his position, his badge, his wife, his co-conspirators, and on. Sure he sat for Congress, only because he believes he’ll get away with all of his criminal behavior. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out he is loathed by everyone around him. Special agent Peter Strzok, laughable at best. Prison is to good for this dirtbag. Peter Strzok is the manifestation of all that is wrong in DC,a man who believes position entitles his opinionated, biased and lying behavior. Studies will be done on this scum bag, entire courses will evolve from his pond scum ways…. your fate is sealed Strzok.
LikeLike