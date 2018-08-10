President Trump Doubles Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on Turkey – Turkey Responds “Imploring” Trump To Return To Table…

Interestingly, anyone who has followed Turkish geopolitics closely will likely note a confrontation on ideology was bound to happen. The triggering event has become the Turkish imprisonment of American Pastor Andrew Brunson.
Turkey has always been a tenuous NATO ally. The totalitarian behavior of Turksih President Recep Erdogan has generally been antithetical to freedom and U.S. interests. There have been many examples of sketchy Turkish interests in the past decade – SEE HERE – including Erdogan’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood and providing safe-harbor for the exiled Brotherhood leadership.
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey on Friday “implored” U.S. President Donald Trump to return to the negotiating table on tariffs, saying the trade rift between the NATO allies should be resolved through dialogue.
Trump intensified his spat with Ankara by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, putting unprecedented economic pressure on a NATO ally and deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.
The announcement accelerated the sell-off of Turkey’s lira currency, already battered by worries about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over the central bank. The lira tumbled as much as 20 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day drop since 2001.
“Repeated efforts to communicate to the U.S. administration that none of the stated criteria driving America’s tariffs are applicable to Turkey have thus far proven fruitless,” Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, we implore President Trump to return to the negotiating table – this can and should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.”
Trump, outraged by Turkey’s detention of an American evangelical pastor on terrorism charges, said on Twitter he would double duties on Turkish aluminum and steel, to 20 percent and 50 percent respectively. (read more)
All I ever needed to know about this creep is the brawl that took place on U.S. soil. Americans would and should be jailed for that kind of behavior. It was unprecedented and uncalled for.
This POS that thinks he is going to lead the great Ottoman Empire's return is going to be begging on his hands and knees after our Lion is done with him.

They have everything to lose and they damn well know it.
They have everything to lose and they damn well know it.
Found this nugget from the article:
Turkey is the sixth-largest steel exporter to the United States.
Last week, the Trump administration said it would review Turkey’s duty-free access to U.S. markets, a decision that could impact some $1.7 billion of imports.
Just like Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 with Justin from Canada 🇨🇦, Turkey 🇹🇷 is going to feel pain they never thought possible.
Wait until our Lion 🦁 pulls all of our military out of their damn country. Who gives a rats ass if Turkey 🇹🇷 is going to flood Europe with invaders. The damage has been done.
He will than tell NATO to take a vote on whether Turkey 🇹🇷 stays or we stay in it!
Precisely…..and whichever senators or congressmen that the ChiComs bought to ok the deals, are also going to see a significant drop in the “campaign donations” they receive. Love it!!
You reap what you sow!
Think how furious the few fools who listen to the Sultan and bought quickly depreciating liras will be tomorrow, when their savings will be worth even less.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Trump Doctrine will be studied for generations! Here is how he applies it to individuals and countries!
Our President knows everything and is strategically acting on it. If there is one man in this world that would do almost anything to get out of the sanctions placed on him, it is Ole Deripaska.
daugnworks24 shared the following:
Holy smokes Pyrran, did you see what happened to Deripaska yesterday on Hong Kong exchange. He lost 4.3 BILLION dollars, down 50%. On Russia’s exchange, he was down 23%. Yeah baby, don’t mess with Don.
Never ever forget the old motto:
Money talks and Bullshit walks!
Our Lion has lived all his life by that motto. The entire Trump Doctrine is that model being played out in real time all across the world!
1) Aid to the Palestinians has been drastically cut
2) Aid to Pakistan has been drastically cut
3) Maximum pressure sanctions have been put on North Korea
4) Sanctions on Venezuela which in turn destroys China and Russia since that have loaned money to the tune of 49% of the Venezuelan oil reserves
5) Sanctions on Iran which in turn means sanctions on the EU, China, India and others that do business in Iran
6) Today he imposed 50% tariffs on steel and 20% tariffs on aluminum on Turkey
7) Sanctions on Russian Oligarchs as well as financial institutions
Our President is showing the world that as long as you live by the motto above, everyone will feel extreme pain as our Wilburine likes to say!
President Trump's success should also show those of us still in the dark, that our economy has been held hostage and manipulated for decades by a specific group of people, who cared nothing about us as a country, as long as they continued getting rich. The Prescott Bush clan is front and center, along with the Joe Kennedy clan.
LikeLiked by 17 people
This is my favorite post of the day! I love how our President does his economic sword dance and from Russian oligarchs to NATO bullies everyone gets sliced and diced.

Nice!
President Trump’s greatest asset is his fearlessness. Like General Grant, he realizes the vast power advantage at his disposal and that applying that power in as many places as possible will make the enemy’s position indefensible.
Global problems are all connected. A distressed China cannot use North Korea to distract the US from Pakistan; a distressed Pakistan cannot use the tribes of Afghanistan to distract the US from Iran; a distressed Iran cannot use the Palestinians to distract from China… and none of these nations can be used by Russia to advance its agenda.
These nations may not all be working in direct tandem, but their collective agendas meld to work against the interests of the United States. For decades the US has been playing whack-a-mole with international crises. No more.
Turkey is positioned as a middleman in this game and will continue to feel the squeeze, with the added discomfort of knowing that no one else is in a position to help them. Much the same is true for the EU, which finds itself in the uncomfortable position of a new NATO paradigm that emphasis symbiosis over parasitism.
“I am a damned sight smarter man than Grant. I know more about military history, strategy, and grand tactics than he does. I know more about supply, administration, and everything else than he does. I’ll tell you where he beats me though and where he beats the world. He doesn’t give a damn about what the enemy does out of his sight, but it scares me like hell.”
Trump is a winner because Trump doesn’t scare.
Good post, but please credit William Tecumseh Sherman for the quote…
The fundamental difference between the Trump approach and that of recent presidents is that Trump follows the old Westphalian model of nations pursuing their own national interests while staying out of each others' internal affairs. That means regime change and nation building are out. BEHAVIOR change is the new (old) approach. Erdogan can stay, but he WILL release the American pastor or we will make him will drive his country over the cliff. Erdogan's choice. Xi's choice. Kim's choice. The Iranian mullahs' choices. You can stay, but your behavior WILL change.

Now watch for the carrot, the inducement, now that he has felt the sting of the stick.
Now watch for the carrot, the inducement, now that he has felt the sting of the stick.
“The Trump Doctrine will be studied for generations!”
Should be, but probably won’t be. Perhaps in the few US universities that aren’t avid disciples of Karl Marx.
Anyway, thanks to Keynesian central bankers, we’ve run up a massive debt which if interest rates are ever allowed to go back to historic norms will bring just the interest payments on EXISTING debt up to ONE TRILLION dollars annually. When the LONG OVERDUE recession hits, Trump alone will be unfairly blamed. And since we are long into the “Everything Bubble” which is WORLDWIDE, when the next actual downturn comes, it may be quite a doozy.
BTW, here’s the full story on John Maynard Keynes:
https://www.conservapedia.com/John_Maynard_Keynes_and_pederasty
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only President Trump would have the courage and gumption to tariff these Turkish criminals to hell and back for imprisoning an American missionary.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
"….none of the stated criteria driving America's tariffs are applicable to Turkey…." said the Dooosh. Well, how about the most obvious criterion of all – stop being anti-American a$$holes, Iran's best buddy, kidnapping our people, and generally p!$$ing us off? Erdogan is an islamist despot and we should also kick them out of NATO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tariffs accelerating decline of turkish lira to dollar. European/EU have exposure in Turkey so more impetus for them to move monies out of Turkey into safer havens ie….US
The wannabee sultan won’t stop until he gains territory he thinks Turkey should occupy and until all the Kurds are decimated. To that end, he wants American and NATO resources to help him, so he will pretend to play nice when it achieves an interim goal as he lurches toward re-establishing his version of the Ottoman Empire.
His true nature was nicely summarized by Sundance. Here is a more recent example:
Turkish lawyers want to serve arrest warrants on American officers and NCO’s at Incirlik Air Base for what they say is involvement in “terrorism”.
https://www.stripes.com/news/turkish-lawyers-seek-arrest-of-us-servicemembers-on-incirlik-air-base-1.541627
Maybe time to re-think Turkey’s membership in NATO and consider re-locating U.S. troops and assets elsewhere. (Some of that began to take place last year as the Sanskrit was on the wall …)
Plus, who are Turkey’s top three trading partners (as of 2017)?
1. China
2. Germany
3. Russia
I don’t mind peeing in their Cheerios either.
Payback for the Pastor continued political prisoner status and this also hurts Deripaska in the process… Jay S. filling in for Hannity on the radio show and discussing this at length. Strategic communication move, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Turkey’s currency collapses; world markets flinch
By Rick Moran – August 10, 2018
Turkey’s currency, the lira, has collapsed to an all time low against the dollar, leading to a huge sell off in world markets and the prospect that Turkey’s economy may drag the rest of Europe down with it.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/08/turkeys_currency_collapses_world_markets_flinch.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turkey has Iran pre-1979 trends, reportedly exacerbating by Erdogan's clearing house of dissidents real and imagined after the coup. Meanwhile big bucks is reportedly going into religious training of youth, who are being groomed to fill ththe bureaucracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if all the pictures and statues of Ataturk are being removed.
He largely succeeded. The military had to protect and defend the secular model Ataturk installed in the 1920s. Erdogan purged the military of all the officer core that was loyal to the Ataturk vision.
Hence the disaster we are witnessing today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement: “Nevertheless, we implore President Trump to return to the negotiating table – this can and should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.”
Excuse me, Trade Minster Ruhsar Pekcan, but it you want to resolve “this” through dialog and cooperation, the door is open. Cooperate and dialogue away. If we hear something tantalizing, we will raise our pinky finger and you can concentrate upon that train of thought.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have some in person familiarity with Turkey, having worked with their military intel organizations for about a decade in my previous US intel job back in the 90s, including lots of in country visits all over the country.
I have nothing but sorrow for Turkey as a result of the Islamist takeover of what used to be an actual working secular democracy in a Muslim dominant country thanks to Ataturk. Yes…the military has a history of interventionism there…but more often than not such interventions were necessary despot removal actions.
Erdogan is an Islamic radical Caliph wannabe, and he and his thugs have successfully neutered the military and have taken the country into the fast lane down the Islamic toilet. We are witnessing a sort of culmination of his successful takeover….and it’s not good at all.
Sigh. A wonderful country devolving before our eyes. Just too bad.
I share your experiences and sentiments, having worked in Turkey as an expat for several years, with my family. We left many friends and I was very active in the Turkish community in Ankara. Our company agent and I often talked about the fragility of Turkish society v/v Islamic Fundamentalism. What we are seeing today is actually a consequence of Western meddling in Turkish Government affairs, allowing the Islamists to gain footholds and expand using Western criticism of the Turkish government as a cover.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of my trips included Ankara. One of my nicest
Sigh………
Me too-lived there from 1979-1981 -great place. I still miss simit! Incredible food.
Wow, simit was one of my favorites and there was a mom & pop bakery, in Ankara, on the walk to work I used to stop at early in the morning to get simit fresh out of the hearth. Su barek and fresh doner sandwiches were also a favorite at lunch.
I used to play hockey with the College kids from METU at the Ice Arena, after work.
Those METU kids were great.
Did you work at Balgat or for a private company?
So many memories-Uludag Kebab in the Old Town, $1.00 movies on Sunday nights and the swimming pool at the base theatre, my Turkish sheepdog, the big fruit market on Kennedy Cadesi-good times!
Private company. Can’t say any more.
Come home safe, Monday works for me.
The real target of the President’s actions was the EU Banks. This was bound to happen in the not too distant future as the Turkish economy was in trouble before the President’s actions. Plus, many EU banks have been undergoing numerous consolidation actions in order to pad against the debts and failures of their weaker members.
There are major US International Banks that hold positions in and are part the EU Bank mergers. So, there will be short terms pain and pundit spinning heads for the next few days.
The president essentially gave the rotting structure a good kick and accelerated the crumbling. Let’s see if those unelected elite EU socialist officials can fix the problem.
This was also another of the major reasons for Brexit, as the Germans were counting on resurging UK to help Germany prop up all the failing EU economies and banks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President essentially got a two-for out of this trade action. Essentially showed Turkey the cost of reneging on deal and put the EU on notice with respect to upcoming Iranian sanctions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In trying to mitigate their reputation in the last military coup, the Turkish military blew it by not eliminating Erdogan first. Now he has purged the country, clearing the way for strongman tactics. Turkey is anything but a NATO ally.
Reverand Brunson is Erdogan’s bargaining chip for Gulen.
Having lived in Turkey a long time and knowing their military directly, the coup attempt was NOT real. There were far too many actions NOT taken by the Turkish Defense Forces that are 100% required for the coup to succeed and were actions of all previous coups by the TDF. It was manufactured by Erdogan loyalists and used an excuse to accelerate elimination of opponents before they struck. The secular member of the TDF essentially were beaten to the punch.
Most of you here at CTH are probably familiar with the name WINCHESTER. This company manufactures and sells firearms and ammunition. Many of it’s products which were formerly MADE IN AMERICA are now manufactured and assembled in Turkey.
If you are considering a purchase of this companies products, please reconsider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the info. We have one shotgun (Mossberg) and that should be it. We tend to stick with Smith and Wesson.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh…hate to break this to you but see below
They manufacture more than that: Mossberg Silver Reserve, Smith and Wesson also imports some too.
Turkey is fairly well known to have a fairly decent sized small arms manufacturing industry.
This has been coming for a while. Turkey has been using Muslim Brotherhood and Muslim ‘refugees’ to blackmail NATO. Should never have messed with President Trump. Big mistake….huge!
Six hours ago….
Erdogan, Putin reportedly pleased with positive trend in economic, trade ties
A source in Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office told Reuters that Erdogan and Vladimir Putin spoke positively about their countries’ relationship in a telephone call.
The two leaders also discussed developments in Syria, the source said.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/10/erdogan-putin-pleased-with-positive-trend-in-economic-trade-ties.html
Turkey’s New Maps Are Reclaiming the Ottoman Empire
Erdogan’s aggressive nationalism is now spilling over Turkey’s borders, grabbing land in Greece and Iraq.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2016/10/23/turkeys-religious-nationalists-want-ottoman-borders-iraq-erdogan/
“Turkey’s current interventionism in Syria and Iraq fits within an established pattern.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turkey has for many decades been a part of the drug trade. Governmental officials were often involved, with few consequences except being thrown out of office.
Has Def. Sec. Mattis disrupted this trade by destroying the poppy fields in Afghanistan, one of Turkey’s main suppliers? That would certainly bring economic chaos to Erdogan’s door. I’ve not heard that Mattis is doing this, but I’d just wager he is….thus, somewhat halting the drug running which leads to our shores with the added bonus of putting Erdogan in a bind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were able to destroy about 25% of the Helmand poppy crop, plus a larger percent of the Taliban drug processing facilities, according field command reports for this past year. Less than planned, but not insignificant.
PDJT: President Erdogan we need our pastor home. Let’s make a deal.
Erdogan: No, Turkey does not deal with America infidels.
PDJT: Are you sure? Cause I’d hate for the lira to lose value.
Erdogan: No. Putin is our friend, we do not need America.
PDJT: Well then you leave America no choice.
…2 days later
Erdogan: What!? The lira lost HOW MUCH value? Call NATO. Why won’t PDJT have open dialogue with Turkey? Tell the people buy lira.
..meanwhile back at the White House
PDJT: Who’s calling? Oh, Erdogan. Huh, ask him how Pastor Brunson’s doing.
Moral of the story: America is back and our President don’t take $hit from anyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Moved my post on Turkey, still shaking my finger at Erdogan.
Turkish lira, dropping like a damn rock.
Trump says, “Give me back our American pastor.”
Erdogan says, “No, I am important too, I will beat my chest, call you nasty names in the international press, and burn the American flag in our streets.”
Trump says, “You better think twice about that.”
Erdogan says, “You are big and orange and I win.” but sends an emissary team to Washington, DC, to talk it over. Team Trump holds fast. Turkey does not give in and stages anti-USA protest.
Trump says, “Do you really think you can insult me more than the USA press? Haaaaa! Hold my Diet Coke, whilst I ruin your economy.”
Poof! Goes the lira……
This is hardball.
This is true leadership, Trump style.
This is about protecting Americans.
THIS is the message I truly wish Trump would sell to all those pink-hatted suburban moms who think Trump is “too mean”, “too much of a bully”, or had the nerve to strike back at a 7′ tall basketball player, who apparently needs bubble wrap and protection via ShareBlue.
Do you want nice and fuzzy Bush/Obama, or do you want your loved ones back again, in your arms? Who has been more successful at returning hostages?
Do you want Trump as your President when you send your beloved child overseas for their college semester abroad?
Or someone like a Hillary, who never answered the phone?
Better yet, how about a John Kerry-type, who drags James Taylor in to sing love songs to the assassins of the Charlie Hebdo newsroom? How did that work out? Oh yeah, we got the Bataclan as a response.
I’m talking to you mom and dads of America, and to you, you globe-trotting millennials, because when things go awry, forget the lawyers, guns, and money, you might be grateful for PDJT.
Better think about that one for a while…., when you pull the lever to vote.
This is about dealing with pissants, overlords, dictators, who’ve nipped at our heels for decades, and tried to make big America look weak on a world stage. Of course, Obama or a Bush would have ignored the pastor, or backed down when it became an issue.
Remember Carter in 1979? This is our vindication for Iran in 1979, 454 days, I still remember. Dark days for America.
Say it with me, “No more…..!”
Stand tall, as an American, YOU have a Trump President, who is willing to throw ‘balls to the wall’, the entire force of the US Economy (and possibly more), to rescue YOUR loved ones. Or, for one single American, like your son, or husband, wife, or precious little girl.
Yeah, that’s the President I want.
Remember James Damore, who had his head cut off while Obama went golfing?
How do you think his parents feel now?
Know this. President Trump will probably do this 1-3 times, and no one will ever take another American hostage, under Trump’s administration.
Guaranteed.
This is a message to countries like Mexico, Iran, all over the Middle East, and you can bet China is watching….
The Chinese have to be saying to themselves:
“What the hell is Trump doing?” or “If Trump is willing to do this for one American pastor, what length will he go to in order to protect his beloved farmers….., or American tech…., or any American?” and “Holy crap, this Trump guy, what are we going to do?”
You can bet, this unrelated incident, will send China into a tailspin.
Message delivered.
PDJT: “Give me back my American pastor and the pain will go away.”
Don’t ever try to bluff Americans again.
From the State Dept, Heather Nauert, in this situation, “Progress would be having our pastor returned to American soil.”. If I worked for State, I would be beating my chest right now, like Tarzan, happy to work for a President Trump.
From Turkey: “Please come back, baby please don’t go.”
President Trump: “Do you hear a phone ringing? I swear I thought I heard a phone ringing….”
Have I told you, today, how much I love my President?
