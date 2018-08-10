Bruce Ohr Scheduled to Testify To Joint Congressional Committee August 28th…

Representative Mark Meadows has announced on twitter that DOJ official Bruce Ohr has been scheduled to testify on August 28th, this month.
According to additional details provided to the Daily Caller, Ohr will testify to the same joint committee that previously heard testimony from Lisa Page. The joint committee is a blend of House Oversight (Trey Gowdy, Chairman) and House Judiciary (Bob Goodlatte, Chairman). If the same process is used, Chairman Goodlatte will determine which committee members will conduct the questioning.
The August 28th Bruce Ohr testimony will be closed; however, it is possible another open hearing may be held at another date. In recent days a great deal of information has surfaced from communication between Bruce Ohr and participants in the 2016 FBI/DOJ and Fusion GPS operation against candidate Donald Trump. John Solomon –SEE HERE– Sara Carter –SEE HERE– Byron York –SEE HERE– and Chuck Ross –SEE HERE– have each written articles about the issues surrounding Bruce Ohr.
It’s hard to be patient but I keep having this gut-feeling that PDJT has an endgame in all of this
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump is POTUS because God has chosen to have mercy on this country. There is a plan.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Absolutely. In the amazing Sovereignty of God much has been revealed of the corruption and path political leaders have taken. My prayer during the campaign and election was that God would honor the devotion of our founding fathers in their relationship with Him and desire for a free and thriving country beneficial to all. He has. And He has the plan.
LikeLike
AMEN and Amen!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President understands the stakes! He realizes that the Election in November is for all the chips on the table. Everything you have seen this week from John Solomon, Sara Carter, Byron York and Sharyl Attkisson tells me the White Hats are baiting the waters knowing that we are getting closer and closer to catching them all. As we get closer to the beginning of October, we may very well see our first indictment. I think that first fish 🎣 will be good Ole Andy. They have him on the hook given the IG report from earlier this year and his recommendation.
It will send shockwaves across the country that Justice will be served. It will energize our base knowing how important keeping the House means to these committees and their investigation.
Think about the difference between Lisa Page’s interview behind close doors and Peter Strzok. The Democrats couldn’t get to a mic quick enough after Strzok’s interview. You haven’t heard a word to this day from the Democrats about Page’s interview.
Bruce Ohr will be identical to Page’s interview. The man realizes he is dead to rights. He is seeing the stories in the papers over the last few days. He also has his wife to be concerned with. Nellie Ohr is a dead woman walking. Her hands are in all the cookie 🍪 jars. She will be testifying at a later date. Ole Bruce is going to want to protect Nellie at all cost. He will be signing like it is nobody’s business!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Your lips to God’s ears.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I said the same thing last night! It is absolutely very telling that the level of anxiety has reached another level for these POS!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Flep have I told you lately, I LOVE the way you think!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s hope. Where is Sessions, I like to think he is keeping a low profile for a reason.
LikeLike
Originally was supposed to go before the HPSCI in Jan of this year… almost 9 months later he answers questions behind closed doors.
Go figure🤨
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s what cooperation looks like.
LikeLike
45,468 sealed indictments
Is Bruce Ohr one of them?
Asking for a friend
-R
LikeLiked by 6 people
Where are all theses indictments?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sealed indictments are not for “seeing”
They are for revealing the numbers of.
Try and keep up 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
I didn’t ask to see them, I asked where they are. I’m not amused by your rudeness. I asked because I was curious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Google “sealed indictments” then.. all will be revealed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Kresken
LikeLiked by 3 people
😆😄😅
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s explained in my post further down in this thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bwaaaah😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
The person(s) who apparently started that rumor claims to have obtained the info from PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records). Apparently he/she doesn’t understand PACER.
Not all sealed court documents are in PACER, and not every sealed criminal case file that
is in PACER is an indictment. Many of those sealed criminal cases were/are not indictments.
Sealing indictments is routine, done mostly in cases in which the subject of the indictment doesn’t know they’re under investigation &/or about to be arrested.
Also- Search warrants can be sealed & applications/court orders for Title III electronic intercepts (tap phones or log calls coming to or from a phone (“pen registers”/ trap & trace), obtain vehicle tracking devices, read email accounts, etc are almost always sealed. Those are also sealed so as not to alert the suspect(s) that he is under investigation.
PACER’s website.
https://www.pacer.gov/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah. Thanks for explaining it again. 🙂
It falls on deaf ears of cult followers though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So true on the cult followers.
Sorry for the re-post. I knew I posted before but thought I had posted it on another site.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wasn’t criticizing…. it may not have been posted here?
It’s good info to repeat anyway. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t there other reasons, like in cases involving minors? Thought I read that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Please correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t there other reasons, like in cases involving minors? Thought I read that.”
__________________
Until or unless ANYBODY can prove anything beyond ‘just trust me’, it’s just circular confirmation bias, where everybody sees what they want to see.
It’s sad, it’s frustrating, it’s pathetic, it’s embarrassing to the human race as a species, but that’s about the size of it.
There are those who presumably make a good faith effort to uncover the truth — which nobody else is trying to, certainly not the professional ‘news’ media — and there are those who say the people making the good faith effort are full of beans.
And then everybody in the middle gets to decide which side’s ‘story’ they want to believe, because neither one can communicate what their position in such a way that anyone besides themselves can understand what they’re talking about.
LikeLike
“The person(s) who apparently started that rumor claims to have obtained the info from PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records). Apparently he/she doesn’t understand PACER.”
_________________
That would necessarily include at least 99.9% of the population of the country (and the world), wouldn’t it? I mean, the only people who WOULD understand PACER are the people who have some cause to use it, which excludes nearly everyone who doesn’t have a professional reason for doing so.
So here is a question which is both objective and which everyone could understand: Are there 30,000 to 40,000 sealed indictments, or are there not, and how would anyone verify that?
.
“Not all sealed court documents are in PACER, and not every sealed criminal case file that is in PACER is an indictment. Many of those sealed criminal cases were/are not indictments.”
__________________
Hmm…. so then even if we verified that there are 30-40,000 sealed indictments (or not), that number would not necessarily include ALL sealed indictments… and of those that it DOES include may not be indictments, just criminal cases. Clearer by the second.
This is so needlessly complicated, it’s as if the people who say they understand it don’t want anyone else to understand it, they just want other people to take their word for it… but isn’t that what the same people complain everyone did by believing a rumor?
.
“Sealing indictments is routine, done mostly in cases in which the subject of the indictment doesn’t know they’re under investigation &/or about to be arrested.”
____________________
That certainly makes sense. If the “normal” number of sealed indictments is 1,200 for example (which can’t be known because not all sealed indictments are in PACER and of those that ARE in PACER, many are criminal cases and not indictments, and there’s no way to distinguish between the two without visiting the Oracle at Delphi — or something), would a much higher current number not be an indicator — of some kind — that something out of the ordinary was taking place?
If not, why not?
.
“Also- Search warrants can be sealed & applications/court orders for Title III electronic intercepts (tap phones or log calls coming to or from a phone (“pen registers”/ trap & trace), obtain vehicle tracking devices, read email accounts, etc are almost always sealed. Those are also sealed so as not to alert the suspect(s) that he is under investigation.”
________________
Again, that makes good sense, perfectly reasonable. Since we can’t tell “sealed indictments” from “criminal cases” from “search warrants” from “vehicle tracking devices”, all we can do (apparently) is see the RAW NUMBER (which may or may not include all sealed indictments because not all sealed indictments are logged in PACER).
If the RAW NUMBER, the aggregate, the total, regardless of make-up (indictments vs. criminal cases vs. search warrants) is exponentially HIGHER than normal, would that not indicate SOMETHING unusual is going on?
.
“PACER’s website.
https://www.pacer.gov/”
________________
It’s a pay website, you have to register, and presumably one would then have to learn how to use it, and taught to understand what they’re seeing. So that link is as practically useful to the uninitiated as the black obelisk was to the monkeys at the beginning of 2001: A Space Odyssey.
LikeLike
“Asking for a friend”
That’s my favorite part — laughed out loud! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting. This tells me it was already planned, and just the letter sent yesterday to the DOJ asking for certain officials to testify was simply to warm up for this release.
Either Rosenstein has finally figured out he needs to cooperate, he was convinced, or the timing is right. I lean towards the timing and after being convinced. Get some closed door briefings, have some public hearings, then begin the indictments. Just before the elections.
Politics? Well, the whole coup was a political move, which the media will conveniently ignore.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It took Rosey 8 months to comply. Did the House threat of Rosey’s impeachment play a part? Doubt it. Ohr works for Rosey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think it was as much Rosey looking at impeachment as Rosey protecting Rosey once he saw where things were headed.
I don’t know that he is on the hook for anything other than signing off on a FISA without reading it. Perhaps he decided he needed to cut his losses.
LikeLike
How do we know Rosey didn’t read the warrant he signed?
LikeLike
It could simply be a top bureaucrat trusting and believing his top officials in an “us versus them” environment. Something like the White Hat releases of the Ohr document could shake him out of his mindset and finally realise the possible peril he is in career and reputation wise and push him towards cooperation.
Remember that blind mindset of Dems towards elitism has its counterpart in the Civil Service in spades.
Rosie doesn’t have to be a Trump hater or a crook (by his lights) to be a typical stonewaller.. it can be explained as typical bureaucratic arrogance and elitism.
JC
LikeLike
If supposedly non partisan DOJ officials are arrested for breaking the law then the only way their arrest could be political is if they were breaking the law in order to achieve a political end. Of course the media would ignore that but it is inescapable logic that any accusation of their investigation or arrest as being political is an explicit acknowledgement that they were abusing their powers for political purposes. I await eagerly the twisted logic that the media will use to deflect away from that!
LikeLike
If the indictments start hitting in the next few weeks, you can bet the left will be screaming about it all being a distraction from Trump facing obstruction charges.
…and their are enough shockingly ignorant leftist voters that will believe them.
The only thing that might stop them in their tracks is a Comey like press briefing each and every time a high level official is indicted. Rather than exonerating the perp, their indictment is announced and the charges in such a detailed manner, it gives the media nowhere to turn.
LikeLike
their=there
LikeLike
I really don’t know why everyone is jumping to the conclusion of indictments coming ‘soon’, or in next couple of weeks.
I would frankly be surprised at that timing, myself.
The press would say it was VSG trying to distract from his so called legal troubles, and really wouldn’t ‘help’ our side, during the midterms, IMHO.
LikeLike
Trey Gowdy said in a Fox News interview that he knew of the text messages between Ohr and Steele since the fall of 2017. What the heck is wrong with Republicans? President Trump needs to just start declassification – massive declassification!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not “shooting” until he sees the whites of their eyes…as close to September/the end of summer as he can get before he lights that fuse–I am guessing and hoping.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another possibility would be the typical Republican behavior: a pillow fight to make it look like they’re doing something. In reality they want the public to lose interest and the issue to fade away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they wanted that they would have released the Ohr memos 9 months ago – they’d be dead and buried by now if they’d released them earlier.
LikeLike
Always a possibility with Republicans. For sure–BUT I have a little more faith in Congressmen like Meadows, Ratcliffe, and other Freedom Caucus members. I am thinking positive but with not terribly high expectations.
LikeLike
A Pillow Fight…love that! Busy but ineffective and weak. Al fir ships and really just a game. Great label
LikeLike
There were whistleblowers going to the HSCI. I’m almost certain what happened is that Nunes kept the whistleblower info closely held so he could determine if the DOJ was handing over complete information. That’s how he knows that they are shorting him and it also explains why he doesn’t even look at the documents they produce sometimes. He already knows a huge amount but by making the DOJ guess what he already has they are producing stuff he doesn’t have. I was reviewing lots of Nunes comments and actions in light of that theory and it really seems to make a lot of sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This comment by Gowdy as well as Nunes acknowledging that they knew about the Weiner laptop delay in 2016 fit this pattern well. They know but they don’t let the DOJ know that they know so they can wait and see if they will attempt to hide the info that they already possess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, I believe this…I believe that this patience was required for a few of reasons: 1) to get the main players from the opposition (e.g. Comey, Brennan, Warner) to go all-in with their seditious charade, 2) to flush out the opposition’s “minor” players (Schiff, Wolfe, various leftist media lackeys), and 3) to allow the rest of the country to intellectually arrive where Trump and Admiral Rogers knew this would conclude way back in November 2016. In literary terms, it’s called letting the plot develop–so readers/the audience comprehend the full story. Excruciating but necessary and brilliant. (Hats off to POTUS for demonstrating such patience while drawing such heavy fire. Excruciating but necessary and brilliant.)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree!
POTUS is nothing if not patient.
LikeLike
Allot of time is being used to constantly squeeze the Deep State in order to reveal information that should already be available for the asking from sources like the NSA, Obama’s PDBs, Whistleblowers, etc.
So why, put yourself or the country through such a process? Create a commission to identify and prosecute the conspirators based on the available information.
LikeLike
There are also trials underway. Remember Mueller’s indictments. Manafort’s is first. Others have been delayed.
McCabe is in the middle of this. He worked with Ohr and Steele for many years, and he protected Deripaska.
One case that figured prominently was the Iranian hostage case. The Iran deal figures prominently in this. It was the driving force behind Uranium One. Hillary shut down the hostage release Deripaska bankrolled, $25 million.
The person running the case? Robin Gritz. McCabe harassed her, and Flynn defended her. “First we f*ck Flynn. Then we f*ck Trump.” Flynn awaits sentencing, and McCabe has a criminal referral from IG.
LikeLike
There must be something I’m missing. Rosenstein recommends that POTUS fire Comey and then he appoints Muller to go after POTUS for obstructing justice for firing Comey.
Is this correct? If so, why is Sessions allowing this expensive and destructuve charade to continue?
LikeLiked by 3 people
47D chess move… pretty standard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps they are ALL dirty. Trump is holding back for some reason and I doubt that he is doing it for political posturing/timing, as others believe he is doing. I do believe he will declassify things when he Needs right after he gets his SCOTUS pick confirmed, because thats where this is all going to end up. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve thought about why he was holding off as well, and can only conclude he has done so in order for as much evidence to be gathered as possible against many of the players, including Mueller.
What Rudy said yesterday seems to fit. He was pretty pointed in saying things would blow up on Mueller, which suggests they have the evidence they need to finally move forward.
Without that evidence, and without the public knowing more detail on how corrupt things have been, it would have been easy for RINO’s to let Trump swing in the wind once the left started screaming obstruction if Trump moved too soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Rudy talks too much.
LikeLike
Margarite, one theory is that Rosenstein became furious with our President because he publicly released Rosenstein’s memo, recommending he fire Comey, and that Rosenstein appointed Mueller as a way to get back at Trump.
LikeLike
If this is revenge by Rosenstein (with Sessions letting him continue) then it’s dang sick and we taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for Rosenstain’s hurt feelings or Sessions negligence.
LikeLike
Well, they’re either very dumb or very smart.
I’m going with smart.
Genius, even.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PTrump wouldn’t MOAB before SOTUS vote or sometime in middle of Sept. Most of the people are not like us and have short memory so hit most just before election.
LikeLike
I look for the shit to hit the fan around the first week of October, with a steady build up to it the middle of Sept.
LikeLike
“PTrump wouldn’t MOAB before SOTUS”
I would certainly hope not. That would be pretty bad! MOABing in front of your own SOTUS!!
Well I never.
LikeLike
Go get him, Rep. Ratcliffe–my favorite Rep, especially since the Strozk Congressional testimony. Light this seditious bastard up. Then reload…more must be coming down the pipe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything behind closed doors. I hate this. I want it revealed to the public, every dirty lie, every crooked bureaucrat, every power hungry politician, every scheming foreign country, all out in the open for all to see. Only with a visible purge will this concentrated evil ever be truly eradicated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am taking some comfort from this being a joint committee, rather than just the SSCI. I don’t trust anything the Senate Intel committee does or says.
LikeLike
Closed doors is where things get done.
Designated questioner.
No grandstanding.
Serious business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should not be closed. This is not a transparent system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is somebody going to ask him why he is married to John Podesta?
LikeLike
By now all the actors and high level DC folks know what happened and is happening. For some it’s not a big deal as it’s their job to protect swamp from PTrump.
LikeLike
SR
Yep, the cat is out of the bag now. Many reporters are now all over it. All the Congress people know the secret is out.
As you and Fle stated, all they can do now is try to protect the swamp’s interest.
But now they must be very careful. Because of all that is known they can no longer say “Oh nothing to see here”
That is what is so comical about Gowdy saying: “Oh I knew this a long time ago”
The President, his people, and a bunch of reporters are on the attack now.
Should be an exciting fall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s always good to get more testimony before Congress, whether secret or open, it always advances the probe, if only a tiny bit. By this time next year there should be some real progress towards A REPORT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or at least a scheduled release date announced for a report — a date which can be delayed and moved back four or five times in 3-month increments.
It’s like government playing 3-card Monte 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
But once “The Report” is out it can be “reviewed” and recommendations made, perhaps even a letter outlining criminal referrals. That process has NOT resulted in any indictments yet, but we live in hope. The trials will no doubt take yet more years, but in the end there may even be a guilty verdict..in some cases… perhaps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of Reports, Sara Carter said last night that the IG Report Pt3 would not be out until next year.
Joe DiG says the “process” of declassifying the FISA warrant (& other documents?) has started.
Rudy says ‘Kaboom” for the Mueller team.
So two out of three this month? Not bad.
LikeLike
Not surprised the IG report is pushed to next year.. and dont expect much to result anyway.
I’ll believe the other things when (if) they happen
LikeLike
Time to give a little love to Meadows, Goodlatte, Gowdy, Nunes, Gaetz, Desantes, Jordan, and Grassley.
They are fighting.
Sorry, still waiting for Sessions, and Wray. Still believe RR is part of the coup. I have lost confidence in Horowitz. He failed to subpoena Strzok/Page gmail coms and it looks like he made NO effort to get FBI departmental coms from Comey, McCabe, Ohr etc, etc, etc. Also his “conclusions” contradicted his investigative findings of fact. THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THAT. So I’m not holding my breath that his next report also won’t be a JOKE.
If the “Justice” department won’t indict McCabe for leaking and lying, I have zero confidence they will indict anyone (unless the “justice department” thinks they can hurt Trump.) Until they indict SOMEBODY, there is NO incentive for any of the rats to cooperate.
Still we are making progress. The truth is coming out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rex70 pointed out I forgot Ratcliffe.
LikeLike
Sorry, I have seen no evidence Huber is doing anything.
I will be happy to be wrong, but this is what I see.
LikeLike
We have hints, from unsubstantiated sources, said to live in SLC, that they have second hand hearsay to the effect hat we’re going to be pleased with Huber/Sessions down the road.
So that seems pretty conclusive…..
LikeLike
“Time to give a little love to Meadows, Goodlatte, Gowdy, Nunes, Gaetz, Desantes, Jordan, and Grassley.
They are fighting.”
__________________
Gowdy?
I’m not even sure about Grassley and Goodlatte.
But Gowdy?
Mr. Sturm und Drang Mouth of the South Rooster-head, with nothing to ever show for it because ‘controlled opposition’ + Flak & Countermeasures?
When this is all finished, Gowdy ought to be drawn and quartered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the timing of all of this will coincide with a looming government shutdown. Dems will be too busy grousing about that to have any energy to deflect criticism and heat on the DOJ/FBI corruption. Let’s hear it for reform!
LikeLike
“I think the timing of all of this will coincide with a looming government shutdown. ”
__________________
A government shutdown is the perfect time to arrest all the senators and congressmen who have participated in the treason cabal and/or any other personal or organized crime.
Though it appears that they COULD be arrested while Congress was in session:
………………………………
Constitution for the united States of America, Article I, Section. 6:
The Senators and Representatives shall receive a Compensation for their Services, to be ascertained by Law, and paid out of the Treasury of the United States. They shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same; and for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.
………………………………
It would be much easier and discreet with less opportunity for national press to insinuate themselves, to arrest all these dirt-bags simultaneously in their home towns.
LikeLike
I guess since Ohr is still an employee of the DOJ that means Ohr will have a DOJ attorney telling him he can’t answer the questions, rather than an FBI attorney.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will find it more interesting to see how his wife is being protected since she may likely be a CIA employee.
LikeLike
Valid point. I’m interested in Nellie’s testimony also. I thought the CIA internal secret rules and regulations allow all CIA employees to lie, even to congress, with immunity. Nellie is probably safe without council unless she tells the truth. 😉
LikeLike
Mr Ora, were you involved in an effort to overthrow the President. I have been advised by council not to reply. Mrs Ora the same question for you. The rules of the CIA do not permit me to answer this question.
It’s hard to see, how this will work out well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps you don’t ask questions you don’t already know the answer to.
And you don’t know the answer to the questions unless you already have the evidence.
In which case the hearings are not about eliciting information. They may be perjury traps, they may be publicity stunts, they may be delay/stalling maneuvers, they may be a lot of things.
But the one thing they are not about, is getting answers, or to the bottom, of anything.
LikeLike
At times we have discussed the possibility that more than one version of the FISA warrants have been created. In order to mislead the Target audience.
Let’s suppose, that the sign-offs we saw on the last FISA warrant regarding Carter Page was once such example. Could it be, that the sign-offs were intentionally left, in order to miss lead?
LikeLike
Any subpoena, search warrant, or affidavit for a wire tap are documented FOR public record, although they may be sealed for a period of time, decided by a judge. I have no experience with FISA warrants, but I can see how they may be sealed for a long time.
A wire tap, listening to a citizen’s phone calls, etc, is considered the MOST intrusive investigative tool into a citizen’s rights. THIS PROCESS IS EXTREMELY WELL DOCUMENTED WHEN INVESTIGATING ORGANIZED CRIME TARGETS, ETC.
WHAT EVER THE “JUSTICE” DEPARTMENT DID WOULD HAVE TO BE DOCUMENTED, SO IF THERE WAS ANY MALFEASANCE, THERE IS A PAPER TRAIL.
WHETHER THERE IS ANYONE LOOKING FOR MALFEASANCE IS ANOTHER QUESTION.
LikeLike
Roman’s 12:21 don’t be overcome by evil overcome evil by good. This is a crusade to safe our nation. We must get out and vote, we must be vigilant and we must demand the RNC have observers at all voting stations. The Democrats will mobilize their base the walking dead, the illegals, the prisoners and the file 13 for republican votes. We shell overcome God please the president and good please America.
LikeLike
I miss the Demosocialist off the subject rants on immigration, etc., that one get’s with an open hearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person