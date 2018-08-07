Trump Pulls Trigger: U.S.T.R Announces 25% Tariff on $16 Billion Chinese Imports (Full List)…

Today U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced the second tranche of tariffs on Chinese imports (full list pdf below).
The 25% tariff mostly includes chemical compounds and material parts used in the manufacture of finished goods.
Washington, DC – The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) today released a list of approximately $16 billion worth of imports from China that will be subject to a 25 percent additional tariff as part of the U.S. response to China’s unfair trade practices related to the forced transfer of American technology and intellectual property. This second tranche of additional tariffs under Section 301 follows the first tranche of tariffs on approximately $34 billion of imports from China, which went into effect on July 6.
The listcontains 279 of the original 284 tariff lines that were on a proposed list announced on June 15. Changes to the proposed list were made after USTR and the interagency Section 301 Committee sought and received written comments and testimony during a two-day public hearing last month.
[…] Specifically, the Section 301 investigation revealed:
- China uses joint venture requirements, foreign investment restrictions, and administrative review and licensing processes to require or pressure technology transfer from U.S. companies.
- China deprives U.S. companies of the ability to set market-based terms in licensing and other technology-related negotiations.
- China directs and unfairly facilitates the systematic investment in, and acquisition of, U.S. companies and assets to generate large-scale technology transfer.
- China conducts and supports cyber intrusions into U.S. commercial computer networks to gain unauthorized access to commercially valuable business information.
A formal notice of the $16 billion tariff action will be published shortly in the Federal Register. (more)
Marker: Dead serious.
25% Tariffs from here on.
More when needed.
Looks like the financial sector is going into free fall and folks are angry
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-deploys-huge-police-force-to-prevent-fraud-protest
You have now been banned for “hate speech” /s
I am loving every minute of it too! All the monkeys have been talking up the yuan and how oil with Iran and the latest sanctions is going to benefit it! I love when these idiots are proven wrong! It’s the best part of the day I enjoy most during trading hours! Can’t wait to walk into the office this morning here in HK, it’s 7:09 AM as I type this! This is just the beginning of a much larger purge of Chinese corruption!
“OH, NOES!!!
Parading their pet China man spy around when in reality the Panda had Feinstein by short hairs dumb cunt
Please don’t use the ‘c’ word.
I have to admit this is one of the rare, appropriate applications of the term.
Who’s the prostitute?
Is she for Diane?
Was Russell Lowe running a stable for Di-Fi???
Was Russell big-pimpin’ ?
Chin up there Russ-boy, everything gonna be alright:
USTR Lighthizer just gets stuff done. He’s like President Trump. All action, some talk.
China spent all their money preparing for a shooting war. President Trump is choking them out from across the oceans, no need to fire a shot. I think they knew they had this vulnerability but never expected anything like President Trump. Thanks God! For sending us President Trump, Your flawed vessel with mad skills.
Wow
Talk is cheap – I’m looking at YOU obaamaa, Kerry, et al – and actions are required for results.
Very interested to see if this dynamic sets up a parallel to 1930s Japan or if China cooperates and joins free and FAIR trade among civilized nations.
“Very interested to see if this dynamic sets up a parallel to 1930s Japan or if China cooperates and joins free and FAIR trade among civilized nations.”
For the CCP to ‘cooperate’ would require a Xi walkback at the infancy of his lifetime appointment. China is not like us. We grumble through recessions and low-growth GDP quarters. The CCP can’t move backwards or even stand still. They need to produce. The ramp-up in rhetoric reflects the political disquiet over there. I don’t think free and fair trade is a political option for the CCP. This could all very easily slip from a trade war into a war-war. Decades of our treasonous elite encouraging (getting paid for) bad Chinese behavior has created a time bomb.
And China controlled MSM responds with new random accusations in 3,2,1…
Literally on the same day that the knives come out for Wilbur Ross.
I don’t believe in coincidences, do you?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2018/08/06/new-details-about-wilbur-rosss-businesses-point-to-pattern-of-grifting/
Forbes sold out to the Chicoms a few years ago. I never renewed my subscription, and will never trust Steve Forbes again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So now the panda has no worries about soy bean imports! How will decline of exports affect requirements for soy bean imports?
China is playing a dangerous game with their own economy.
The dragon thought it had grabbed another pu$$y but instead got hold of the alpha LION. Not going to end well for the dragon unless it makes a fair deal and fast.
Found this little tidbit interesting…
Ditto for Vancouver BC…
https://www.bcbusiness.ca/What-happens-if-BCs-housing-bubble-bursts
Poor China no longer able to rob Americans while saying just cooperate . Fuck China / dumb shit better buy up the soy beans cause if not no good reason for American farmers to grow so many they can grow any other market crops . Chins better mind their mannersand just cooperate with incle Sam orhe will get bent over puckle barrel . If our farmers do not plant Chinas soybeans let them planttheir own if South America has any reversals then China is just out of luck . Let them eat bamboo
There were a lot more farmers in the United States before it was decided that they should feed the world instead of the good ole USA.
Looks like the Chinese-paid American shills are going after Wilbur now. What a laugh! http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6036509/Wilbur-Ross-alleged-siphoned-hundreds-MILLIONS-business-partners.html
And Beijing retaliates with it’s own tariffs in 三 … 二 …一…
