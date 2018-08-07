Trade Report: China May Have To Resume U.S. Soybean purchases Within Weeks…

As many have discussed, due to their volume requirements China cannot secure their supply chain for soybeans without purchasing U.S. soybean crops. China can purchase soybeans from Brazil and Argentina; however, that only leads to Argentina increasing it’s soybean purchases from the U.S. Amplifying this issue are current lower yields from South America in their soybean crops.
…“There is a risk that China will have to cut back its livestock production, implying higher prices on the domestic market.”…
(Reuters) – China may have to start buying U.S. soybeans again in coming weeks despite the trade war between the two countries as other regions cannot supply enough soybeans to meet China’s needs, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.
In July, China imposed import tariffs on a list of U.S. goods, including soybeans, as part of the trade dispute with the United States. China is the world’s largest soybean importer and has been seeking alternative supplies, especially in South America, where supplies available for export are down.
“China has to resume purchases of U.S. soybeans,” Oil World said in its latest newsletter. “The South American supply shortage will make it necessary for China, in our opinion, to import 15 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans in October 2018/March 2019, even if the current trade war is not resolved.”
Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans could re-start “in coming weeks,” Oil World added.
Soybeans, crushed to make cooking oil and the protein-rich animal feed ingredient soymeal, were the biggest U.S. agriculture export to China last year at a value of $12.3 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (read more)
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export. China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
This is why China has now positioned their economic system as dependent on them being an economic bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.
This inherent economic structure is a weakness China must continually address through policies toward other nations. Hence, “One-Belt / One-Road” is essentially their ‘bully plan’ to ensure their supply chain and long-term economic viability.
This economic structure, and the reality of China as a dependent economic model, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction. But more importantly it puts them at risk from President Trump’s strategic use of geopolitical economic leverage to weaken their economy.
When you plant your trees in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you end up paying for your own apples!
Me smile rike Panda!
This is the ULTIMATE WIN WIN SCENARIO!
Argentina has to buy from us if the Chinese try the alternative source to produce oil!
Absolutely breathtaking!
Me Hungly NOW!!!!!!!
Eat Soybeans!
Let them eat soybeans. Kill them from the inside. Soybeans ain’t people food.
Did you say soybeans? Checkout the tweet Charles referenced:
That’s a lot of soybeans.
Tried loading the tweet but twitter says it can’t load, taking too long. I f we all got on twitter and kept pushing the “try again” button, what would it do to their servers?
I know a bunch of east coast farmers who are very happy to have their family farms working again. MAGA
The final two paragraphs highlight my post above:
China is also likely to raise imports of processed soymeal as an alternative to soybeans for crushing, it said. Ironically this could mean China could still end up with U.S. soybeans that have been processed in Argentina.
“The biggest increase is likely to be seen in soymeal exports from Argentina to China,” it said. “If China begins purchasing Argentine soymeal, a lack of soybean supplies in Argentina is likely to raise Argentine imports of U.S. soybeans.”
In the past two years, US produced slightly more soybean than Brazil. Argentina is #3, at about 1/3 of Brazil. Neither Brazil nor Argentina have more land suitable for soybean expansion. US does, in two ways. 1. More soy, less corn, same land. 2. Expand land, temporarily converting grazing grassrange to cropland using center pivot irrigation in places like western Nebraska and eastern Oklahoma (Ogallalla acquifer).
Why can’t China grow Soybeans/ They have a lot of land. Why can’t Russia grow them?
All of the arable land in China is already in production. There is no viable land on which to grow soybeans. To grow soybeans they would have to take some other staple grain out of production and they cannot afford that either.
You cannot easily grow soybeans in ‘wheat country’. Wheat doesn’t require alot water (in comparison to soybeans). Irrigation costs money and also requires a water supply.
See @ristvan’s comments above.
China’s question should be Argentina’s ability to expand and provide more soy next year.
In the mean time, pay up, or face the hungry masses.
Soy sauce just twipled!
Oh nooooooooo…there goes the free packets for takeout…
Lol.
And if they buy significantly less, will they limit who has access to soybeans? Would they starve their people for a trade deal?
That is a very good question Gil and one that China thought they would never have to answer.
Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians to death for $$$$ by selling their crops.
Great point… and our MSM would scream that it is Trump’s fault!
Done it before only 60 years ago to accomplish an objective… killed 60 million but still they have billions. The Chinese look at death differently… ant colony, common good kind of communist thing.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2017839/Madman-starved-60-million-death-Devastating-book-reveals-Maos-megalomania-turned-China-madhouse.html
They starved their people under the Great Leap Forward, which was ther first attempt to shift to a manufacturing economy. So the answer is… yes.
I did not know that. So sad.
We have all the leverage and will crush the Panda.
And that Godawful tofu, yuck yuck yuck!
Two things I heard about China, back before Donald Trump ran for president.
One, that restaurants would sometimes reuse cooking oil from out in the gutter, and two, the peasants don’t want to stay out in the countryside, where life is brutally harsh, and do backbreaking farm labor.
I heard the same thing about agriculture in Cuba, it must be a Commie thing.
I’m glad we have a president who understands the insecurity that comes from a country not producing something it has a high need or demand for.
It’s funny, all we’ve heard in the MSM since 9/11 is safety safety safety security security security.
Now we have a leader who is going to make America secure, and suddenly they don’t want it.
“…the peasants don’t want to stay out in the countryside, where life is brutally harsh, and do backbreaking farm labor.”
.
My daughter-in-law’s grandparents were forced to leave their village and move into the city. They wanted to remain in their village, but the government did a forced relocation of the village population. The road to the village was destroyed to prevent anyone moving back to their ancestral home. It was the only way the government could provide services to that population as they do not have the infrastructure to support village life (water, sewer, power, etc.).
I guess for the time being, they aren’t planning on letting anyone starve, then, if they are worrying about providing services to the elderly.
Despite years under communism, they continue to have great respect for their elders (at least if they are Han Chinese; I can’t speak for how the other ethnic groups are treated). In many respects, China is still a third world country. Travel outside the cities and outside the touristy areas and it is quite apparent.
I think it was more likely a matter of control over the people than caring about providing services.
That is why they want Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 here. It is easier to control people in a city where you can cut off their food and water, than in the countryside where they can provide for themselves.
After seeing this data, they have a lot more problems than soybeans! America is open for business and it is just a matter of time until we no longer need to purchase anything from China!
I want a dishwasher that doesn’t take two hours to get dishes sorta clean. As soon as someone manufactures one, I’ll buy it.
I refuse to sell you my daughter! She’s the best dishwasher ever!
This Often-Loathed Household Chore May Enhance Your Well-Being
14.3K
October 15, 2015 • 111,182 views
by Dr. Joseph Mercola
“In households where dishes were always washed by hand, rates of allergies in the children were half those from households that used dishwashers. The children using hand-washed dishes were less likely to develop eczema, asthma, and hay fever. According to the researchers:
“We speculate that a less-efficient dishwashing method may induce tolerance via increased microbial exposure.”
On the other hand, because dishwashers use very hot water (water typically too hot for human touch), they kill far more germs, and leave your dishes cleaner, than ordinary hand washing. Ironically, this purported benefit may actually be a disservice to your health.”
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2015/10/15/washing-dishes-mindfully.aspx
Remembered reading this/interesting.
By extension does this mean we should be eating off dirty plates? Asking for a 15 year old son.
Yep. My last two dishwashers disappointed me so badly that I hauled out the rubber gloves and do the dishes by hand. I LIKE dishwashers that work, especially during the winter flu season! Too bad nobody makes them… at least that I’m aware of. If you can recommend a reliable dishwashing machine please let me know.
Our KitchenAid is still running fine—and washing, too! Of course, we bought it in 1996. My appliance guy says you’ll be lucky to get eight years out of a new one.
Not allowed per EPA regulations. Dishwashers have to suck. So do clothes washers and dryers. Really any appliance. Dems da rules. If you disagree, it is because you want to gang rape mother Gaia and will be sent to Greenpeace camp. No one comes out of Camp Greenpeace, but they sell some of the best Soylent Green as an animal feed additive.
The problem with crappy appliances is not made in china crap, it is our environmental regs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rather Not
You are so right. 3 years ago my clothes washer died. I went looking for a new one and couldn’t believe what was out there. The new ones could only use about 6 cups of water, reused in a “shower” over the clothes. Needless to say the clothes did not get clean.
Also they became digital “smart” machines (which reported your usage back to the “smart meters”) Big Brother is watching?
And they locked the lids (for children’s safety of course) so you couldn’t see what was going on, or add anything.
All because of new regulations. The manufacturers did not WANT to do all of this.
After a lot of research I ended up with a Speed Queen, expensive but worth it. At that time they could actually still make an honest to God washing machine, because they were listed under commercial. Don’t know if they still can now.
It was all of BO’s regulations. Thankfully PDJT is getting rid of 22 of them for every new one.
“ended up with a Speed Queen, expensive but worth it.”
My sister-in-law’s brother has one of those machines that uses a few cups of water. My brother said it takes about 90 minutes per load to cycle.
I will not go into great details, but the grief I received and the new dishwasher that just “had” to be bought right after the formulations were changed will be permanently ingrained.
Noe takes 2 hours or so for a load to run vice the 45 minutes or so that the “old, inefficient” ones took.
Gotta love the “Progress”!! (yes, sarcasm)
If hilda had been elected, we’d all be working in the soy fields.
The Chinese don’t want to be forced into the cities. True, lack of infrastructure means living in the countryside as one did over a hundred years ago. The knowledge of farming in China – is it even there anymore? Mao took all the farm implements for the iron in them to use in his revolution and forced peasants into towns. Does anyone there even know how to farm anymore? And, even lacking electricity, etc., could not Chinese peasants provide suitable food for their villages? Communism under Mao ruined a country with great potential. Xi is just continuing it.
China is farming lots of GMO’s! They are poisoning the food chain everywhere! Potatoes is one such industry where this is happening on a large scale!
China will find a soybean substitute, such as plastic waste or used computer chips.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
They tried that with baby formula that contained plastic. Didn’t work too well.
People ignore how shoddy China’s products are. They don’t take pride in the manufacturing process and don’t care if their product kills. Chinese drywall anyone?
Now there are reports that Chinese vaccines are fraudulent (none imported to US)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not just vaccines – how about prescription drugs? Have you heard about the massive recall of Valsartan, a common blood pressure medication?
“The recalled drugs were manufactured by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals in China and contain a chemical known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which has been shown to increase the occurrence of cancer in animals.” (CBS News)
All mention of the vaccine scandal has been censored on social media and the lapdog press.
What many people don’t know is that Hong Kong (which gets the majority of its food from China) has been dealing with the poison food problem since the the late 1960s. People began showing up at hospital with neurological problems. It was traced to Chinese farms that were using compounds like nerve gas to kill pests. That is why the government tests all food from China. I could go on, but you get the picture.
Chicken jerky for dogs. Killed many dogs
No. They already use this in their Dog Food. Fed it too poor Otis and Otto and they both developed Diabetes almost overnight and both went blind. Purina One only since then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” – Mahatma Gandhi
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Mike, I’m so sorry to hear that.
I’d love to feed my big guys (dobermans) a raw diet, which is what they really need, but I’m afraid to with the salmonella in chicken, China buying out Smithfield pork, etc.
I do feed a good dry food, all ingredients grown in U.S. and processed and packaged in U.S.. Plus whatever I am eating (human grade). Meat, vegetables, fruit, etc. Grown in U.S. and preferably from a local farmers market.
I also stay away from Monsanto and their GMO’s. They’re poisoning us too.
I found out a long time ago (40+ year cancer survivor) you are what you eat.
“feed my big guys (dobermans)”
Back in the 1980’s when i was breeding show quality Doberman’s (my male had 50 of 62 ancestors American/Canadian champions or both), I fed them either Eukanuba or Aims. when I was laid off I once bought them a 50 pound bag of Dads, which they vomited several times. That food went into the trash..
They stopped buying our plastic garbage too, I heard. That’s why San Fran went nuts over plastic straws.
Maybe the deal should be, they want our soybeans, they have to take our garbage with it.
Btw, its on the legislative table in Sacramento to outright ban straws. I ventured into l.a. and not only did we not get any straws, including paper ones, we didn’t get lids now either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now there’s an idea I like. We’ll send them soy beans if they also take San Francisco and LA.
Next, we could work on a deal where they have to take NYC, Baltimore and Chicago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the model for what should happen….
Kris Langley
Not all of us. The southern tip maybe. Miami and up into Broward.
Remember, we did go red for PDJT.
They’ll get the crime under control too. Don’t ask where all the non-Han people went, but the all chinatown all the time won’t have any crime.
Nice to see that you’re pro United States of America
Or the oil from Humas, Page and Killarys hair!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Grill those babies. Not good for much more.
Barf! Sick in a funny sort of way!
…..lead filled drywall…..
Chinese plastic waste production is truly mind-boggling –
https://www.earthday.org/2018/04/06/top-20-countries-ranked-by-mass-of-mismanaged-plastic-waste/
The dragon blinked.
“When you plant your trees in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you end up paying for your own apples!”
This would also apply to our moving our Mfg. to China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do all of my comments go to moderation?
I’m thinking the mfg. abbreviation makes the profanity filter nervous.
China’s stock market is DOWN 25+% while the US market CONTINUES to within a few points of the all time high – despite “trade war” doomsday media.
China can’t feed its people. It made the decision to hollow out US manufacturing and high technology rather than create a middle class and agricultural base that could sustain growth organically.
China needs us. We don’t need them. 25% tariff on $200 billion in our $20 trillion economy is only 3/10 of 1%. US consumers will not feel 3/10 of 1% increase in cost of living – especially when it’s bringing back the manufacturing jobs that the middle class raised families on comfortably for generations.
LikeLiked by 12 people
^^This is the simple math of it. It is an easy mathematical decision because things are so lopsided. It currently is a 5:1 trade imbalance. For every $1 ‘investment’ the US makes in the war, China has to spend $5. We get a much better return. China has $12.2T trillion GDP, the US $18.6T. Beyond that, the US is self-sufficient with food and energy, China has enough of neither domestically. If we were mean, we would want the imbalance our way… to have a policy of Trade Balance seems to me very defensible from an ethics perspective.
So let me get this straight. They would need to import our soybeans at a price to our farmers that covers our farmers cost for the tariffs imposed on them?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will be interesting to see Trump’s approach if China does indeed reenter the US soybean market. Trump wouldn’t be Trump if he didn’t demand huge concessions….bigly
Your farmers do not pay the tariff, the Chinese consumers do. What the Communist Chinese Central Committee has effectively done is to raise the price of soybeans in China by whatever tariff they placed on US soybeans imports.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Finally the right explanation! Thank you I was going crazy with these comments.
Of course if they do start buying US Soybeans again those tariffs will disappear before the first boatload drops anchor in a Chinese port.
W. I. N. N. I. N. G!
Again!
To paraphrase that old Country Western tearjerker:
“Winning again
And nothing else matters
We’re winning again”
I love winning!
China imposed tariffs on US soybeans to Chinese users. China will simply drop the tariff or give most favored (best at bribing) exemptions to a few big ones.7
I live in China and the price of food has already risen by a third more.It will only get worse.
LikeLiked by 8 people
How interesting! What took you there? Assuming you are American…
Interesting. What is the mood of the Chinese people? Do the educated group understand or are they so brainwashed they couldn’t answer?
Well I have tried posting 3 times that addresses your question. Folks are getting very angry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank-you, A2, for all your links and comments.
I read them carefully. They’re tremendously useful.
Do you have one of those toilets that’s a hole in the floor next to the stove? The ol’ toilet-kitchen. Saves time.
Why yes, now that you asked. It has its own room and a porcelain throne and flushes and goes into its own personalized septic tank. 😀
I like how my Genius plays ball! Catcher calls for a 4 ball free pass to first and he shakes it off and says, “Nope, gonna strike this sucker out!” First pitch….”Strike One!” More on the way!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Also.. slow rails to the Ports.
Most rail across America is “Shared”.. if you will.
The More of something occupying the “Physical Rail”.
The Less of another..
Only so much Capacity..
Same at the Ports..
Only so many Berths for the “Ocean Going” vessels.
Bummer…
15 million tons divided by 1,714,285 containers would be 8.7 tons per container, doesn’t sound right considering a container of soy beans (net weight) is 47,700 lbs (~24 tons)
LikeLike
Not sure, but generally shipments of overseas grain is.
A2 — have been thinking of you and your neighbors. I hope that this gets sorted out soon to everyone’s benefit. My father went hungry during the Depression and I don’t wish this on anyone. I back Trump for the negotiation but not from desire for your neighbors to go hungry
My reply to you was vaporized or binned.Thank you for thinking of me. I’m OK.
Maybe it will show up (?)
Maybe President Trump has already made a deal with all our soybean crops this year to India. Then what will China do? Now China will have to pay a higher price. Pooooooor Panda
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh no, not more winning……..! 😂
Complicated Business. 😉
It would be wise to sell soybeans to Argentina at a slight premium (export tax) knowing that these will go to China. Use the extra premium to pay back the bridge loan the farmers have been given. Argentina will pass along the increased cost to China. Argentina will only buy from the US if they have a contract with China first. If the Chinese complain, then Argentina can just not buy any soy beans at all. THIS is how you deal with an economic bully.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Why does the United States government allow China to place a huge import tax on American goods and yet let them flood the American market with cheap low quality goods? Would mirroring their import taxes level the playing field and bring back jobs?”
Response from William Zhi:
I am a Chinese and I read some of the answers below. I have to say most of their opinions are very wrong.
1, If USA doesn’t import from China, it will import from other countries anyway. Wrong! Other countries mostly are friends even allies of US. But China IS NOT! China is kind of enemy of US. What they want is expel US from Asia. So you’d better support your friends then support your enemy.
2, Textile and electronic manufacturing are already dead in US. I can’t agree with it. 30 years ago, there’s almost no electronic manufacturing in China, but now we are the biggest electronic manufacturing country. How can you say dead then leave them away? Please don’t treat them bad just because of “cheap”. It’s because your new inventions are based on it. For example, if you want to invite “Internet of Things” stuff, you will need build them in your electronic devices. Without electronic manufacturing, you cannot do it. You have to beg Chinese manufacturer to adopt your new design, and they can deny. They can even copy your idea and make them to their devices without pay you anything.
3, Maybe you forgot that Google, Facebook are not allowed to do their business in China. Yes, China has a big market, maybe the biggest in the next 20 years. But no matter how big it is, it’s not yours. China’s policy is “import replace”. They cannot build many things. So they import what they need and learn from it. Once they know how to build them, they stop importing yours. One good example is high speed railway. They forced many foreign companies to provide their technologies. Once they finished their own, they will never invite you to build any railway in China. Instead, they will grab other countries’ contract. Bye bye teacher.
4, Look at the trade records since 1980. You will find US lose every year by record. Every year your import more than export, and it grows. How can you prove that trade is good for US? If you trust “we will sell software, movie, games to China”, you are blind. You never read statistics report. Every year you lose, every year you lose more. That’s the truth.
5, Chinese import technologies, but export consumer goods. That is wise. You have technology, you can make things. But when you import consumer goods, you can only be lazy. Lots of American are still thinking “Wow, cheap!” What they never noticed is working skill. Working skill is an asset, it’s an asset of company, it’s an asset of country. So when you out source one job, you loss a working skill but build another one in China. So one day, when Chinese force you to leave and you want to come back to US, you will find, wow, “WE DON’T HAVE ENOUGH SKILL WORKER!” Yes, this is what happened. Those “cheap” blind you. You didn’t see how important for a country to have enough skilled worker. You don’t understand that a good behavior, a good way to make things done, wise to find resolution, all of those good thing comes from work. A man who never worked will live like a monkey(Monkey never works but always search “cheap” existing food).
REMEMBER, Chinese market is Chinese market. You cannot control that market. You have no police, no regulators in their market. They can forbid you enter their market any time. If you want to beg, if you want to live in their mercy. Ok, go continue import. Otherwise, think about enlarge your own market. Think about doing things by yourself. Think about keeping your people’s working skill. Think about enrich your friends not enemy.
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-the-United-States-government-allow-China-to-place-a-huge-import-tax-on-American-goods-and-yet-let-them-flood-the-American-market-with-cheap-low-quality-goods-Would-mirroring-their-import-taxes-level-the-playing-field-and-bring-back-jobs
Chinese dude pretty much nails it. This is why I don’t have a problem with any tariffs — if it forces domestic investment in domestic companies, then ultimately you have created a better domestic marketplace that doesn’t need the bulk of its good from imported sources. At least, for the U.S.
We can be a remarkably self-sufficient country — we have a lot of the raw resources to do this…we just haven’t for many years.
Private citizen Trump did a documentary on this some time ago I believe.
Lets not forget, the reason we started importing from Asia (cars and steel in the ’70’s) was because the US product was shoddy and expensive. If your US car could survive to 100K miles you were a happy camper (not really, because likely all kinds of problems along the way). I’m all for tariff’s and balancing trade in today’s conditions, but we need to be a little careful what we ask for.
I ask for Toyota or Honda. Because I don’t want to stand at the side of the road in the rain when I wasn’t planning on the car breaking down
We wound up with cars like that because the U.S. automakers thought they had a lock on the market, they forgot about innovation and improvement, and the unions encouraged their workers to become lazy because the unions were corrupt and got everything they wanted from a certain political party — we citizens stood by and watched it all happen.
We can allow foreign companies in to manufacture in the U.S. — we already do that. And they make quite acceptable autos — Mitsubishi and Subaru have plants within a day’s drive of my home. The American workers there are quite happy at their jobs.
The world is a more competitive place now — of course, we will have to teach our children and grandchildren to not make the same mistakes we did.
S. America will likely not be able to feel the full requirement either. I taught a Brazilian agronomist: he said that while much of S. America has a climate that creates conditions for more than one crop per year and many areas get enough rainfall to support this, the soils cannot withstand long term high yield averages. And the technology is very much behind ours, so they don’t get the same yields per acre anyway.
Africa countries could emerge as another source of agricultural products, but they have many of the same problems as S. America but overall more water issues and even greater social upheaval — which is never good for agriculture.
Canada and Russia have climate issues.
Our soils can’t continue to yield the way they do either — not indefinitely — but they are on average much more capable, especially with the better ag tech we have, to do so than other countries.
Long story short: we need to protect and conserve our most valuable commodity: our cropland. America really does feed the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably not enough to feed 1% of China…
Even if African countries were to become very productive, they would still be hard pressed to feed themselves plus service all of China’s needs.
China has to have vast amounts of agricultural products to keep going — if one link in their supply chain opts out or is taken out they have problems.
In the former words of my wise Chinese aunt: China really does need to learn the lesson of developing your own country wisely (by treating your citizens fairly and freely) and working well with others, for China will never be in a position to truly push people around forever (not that it is wise for any country to do this).
They have refused to learn this thus far; the consequences may be bad.
She lived through the Great Leap Forward and was not optimistic before she died, even if hoping for a miracle.
South Africa has a history of growing a lot of soy, but now that all of the farmers are being forced out, That will be another crop they can’t get. I’m afraid the world may be in for a lot of hurt soon. The black South Africans will not farm properly. I have a good friend from there, and her family is losing the farm that has been in their family since 1600’s. Her Grandparents refuse to leave, and it’s a scary situation.
Just more soy the Chinese can’t get.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Malthusian theory, the world has a maximum population which is kept in check via war, famine and disease. The ceiling is raised via technology, but there is a ceiling.
Food and Drinking water.
The BASICS for Life!
There are actually two approximate global population ceilings even given technology improvement projections. One is ‘soft’ (food), the other ‘hard’ (liquid transportation fuels). The problem is the hard one is probably reached ~2025-2035, well before the soft one ~~2050. Exhaustive details in my extensively illustrated early 2012 ebook Gaia’s Limits. Even my Harvard MBA son said, Dad, not a beach read. Is a fact slog, but an IMO interesting fact slog.
We’ve watched this movie play out before, with Korea, Russia, China and Iran. Sooner or later we cripple them with sanctions and/or tariffs and they come to the table.
Who wants to be next?
Don’t forget Japan in WWII. It is estimated that if we had not sent most of our troops home after the surrender and fed the Japanese with food intended for invasion troops, 10 million would have starved to death. Japan could not feed itself, used their fertilizer to make bombs and their fishing fleets were afraid to leave harbor due to mines, planes and submarines.
I suspect the Communist in China rewrote history claiming they had beat Japan so this would be new information to them and now they cannot fight the USA with tariffs or millions will starve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m talking at the hands of President TRUMP & the TRUMP Team.
Totally predicted here in a long ago thread. I own a big Wisconsin dairy farm (~300 head). We grow soybeans, alfalfa, and corn as the main crops. Soybeans used crushed, but most are sold with soymeal return. All corn not chopped green for fermented silage (those tall blue silos) is now sold for ethanol, with distillers grain return. Soymeal and distillers grain are both excellent high protein alfalfa supplements for ruminents like dairy cows. Lets us grow less alfalfa and more corn and soy. You want to know about global business in ag commodities, just ask any farmer. If they are still farming in this day and age, they HAVE to know this stuff.
China is also tariffing port imports. Biggest US pork producer is Smithfield—now wholly owned by a. Chinese company. Cutting off your nose to spite your face is not a viable strategy.
Trump team gets this.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, even licensed lawyers who are really mostly businesspeoples need multipurpose recreational outlets. One of mine is (was, just sold) my Wisconsin dairy farm bought 1985. Fly fishing in the spring, wild turkey, ruffed grouse, and BIG whitetail deer hunting in the fall. Plus snowmobiling in winter and canoeing the Wisconsin River in summer. Beat the heck out of what Chicagoland had to offer.
. “China is the world’s largest soybean importer and has been seeking alternative supplies, especially in South America, where supplies available for export are down.”
Lemons… Or Soybeans.. Eh, SD!!
Same Same
“This is why China has now positioned their economic system as dependent on them being an economic bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.”
China can DEFINITELY afford more $$ (or something else of Value.. Perhaps) for Soybeans…
Panda, meet Golden Bridge…
🤔🤔🤔
“When you plant your trees in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you end up paying for your own apples!”
Just so!!
🎩 SD
Golden Bridge Close
Disciplines > Sales > Closing techniques > close
Technique | How it works | See also
Technique
If you want a person to take a particular option, do not mention it directly, but show how all other options are not feasible or undesirable.
Then let them choose the option themselves.
Examples
Sorry, we’re out of that one…Oh that one is really expensive…And that one has got really bad reviews and I wouldn’t recommend it…
How it works
Sun Tzu, the famous Chinese General who wrote the classic text about winning wars without fighting, said ‘Build your enemies a golden bridge’. By this he mean you corner them, and then rather than fighting (whence they, having nothing to lose, would fight to the death), you back off a little and let them leave with dignity – just in the direction that you want them to go.
The Golden Bridge Close thus works by closing off all options except the one you want.
All these connections and consequences reminds me of the famous lyrics of the “anatomy” song:
Dem bones, dem bones, dem dry bones,
Dem bones, dem bones, dem dry bones,
Dem bones, dem bones, dem dry bones,
Now shake dem skeleton bones!
The toe bone’s connected to the foot bone,
The foot bone’s connected to the ankle bone,
The ankle bone’s connected to the leg bone,
Now shake dem skeleton bones!
Somehow, it seems to have been forgotten in China, maybe too long a unicorn dictatorship, huh? Where they believed everyone else was as stupid as our Gruber-Rhodes democrats make all out to be, so they could keep getting away with subversion of all others, for their benefit! But we are a land that produces a number of Trumps, not just one.
YIkes! A little problem? A run on U.S.soybeans???
Q: Who knew? ( you might ask)
A: President Trump!!!
Reuters August 1 article entitled, EU touts jump in soybean imports from U.S.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU soybean imports from the United States almost quadrupled early in the new marketing year, the European Union said, a week after it struck a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump to avert a trade row, as buyers responded to a sharp drop in prices.
HAHAHA!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-eu-soybeans/eu-touts-jump-in-soybean-imports-from-us-idUSKBN1KM4X1
Panda been played…
POTUS can see through bamboo.
“China can purchase soybeans from Brazil and Argentina; however, that only leads to Argentina increasing it’s soybean purchases from the U.S. ”
Given the way NAFTA operates, there is a certain irony that Chinese tariffs are avoided via re-exports from Brazil / Argentina.
China: we have soybean shortage.
Trump: You pay cash !
HA!!😅
Bless you, Angel M! You’re putting into words what my silly sense of humor detected but could not articulate. LOL! I wonder if Argentina can convince Mexico and Canada to go for some of that action? THANK YOU! MAGA!
Hungry Panda has internal rumblings.
Andrew Jackson
On Jan. 8, 1835, all the big political names in Washington gathered to celebrate what President Andrew Jackson had just accomplished. A senator rose to make the big announcement: “Gentlemen … the national debt … is PAID.” That was the one time in U.S. history when the country was debt free.
The United States actually paid off its debt entirely in January 1835, only to begin accruing debt anew by 1836 (the debt on January 1, 1836 was $37,000).
So what cha think, will POTUS get er done this year or next.. Hee
I’ve tried to post 3 times about the P2P protests. Someone doesn’t like it.
(As Rem, if you rummage around the bin just eliminate the duplicates I suspect it is not your end. LOL)
I’ve been getting hijacked on my iphone lots today. Get getting a response that I had already posted my response before. Duplicative post. Moved back to the old iPad. No problem on it.
It is not that. It’s the Great Firewall.
Haha. Just remembered where you live. Seeing the Great Wall around 30 years ago and the Terra Cotta Warriors was a thrilling trip for me. I feel badly for all the citizens of the countries who will feel the pain of rectifying USA bad trade agreements, but we USA citizens have felt the pain for 30 years. I blame all presidents since Bubba. Hope you do okay. Enjoy your posts.
It’s not the beans per say, read the article above, it’s the “crush”. The crush!!!! That’s where the need is. You can’t buy any pre-packaged good that doesn’t contain soy oil or meal. You need beans for that. Brazil and Argentina do NOT have the acreage. It’s not just the crop of beans – it’s the acreage! You need acreage to produce the crop. South America doesn’t have it – acreage (unless you plow down the rain forest). In addition, the quality is different and the growing seasons are different. Feed grains are an international product whose supply, demand and pricing rotates around the US supply. China is screwed, that just don’t know it yet.
Time to pop a soy free winnamin.
I’ll join you… 💊
Red Panda burped.
While I tend to obsess over the Deep State DNC HRC MI5 Collusion issues, for which this website is the best, (as a lawyer those issues hit me in my wheelhouse), I find I’m also learning more about economics and “trade” here than I could’ve ever imagined. I remember Bill Clinton saying those manufacturing jobs were never going to come back, and believing him. I remember Ross Perot ranting against NAFTA in the 90s, to no apparent effect, he didn’t make sense, that I can recall. I got truly pissed at the subprime mortgage debacle and the fact that no one was held accountable, and blamed it on leveraged hedge funds manipulating governments, markets and news media in search of big gains during engineered crises. But it never occurred to me that through trade globalism was systematically draining the US of its wealth and power, while buying up all of our politicians, selling us phony virtues (globalism, open borders), and phony ideologies. I guess this was hidden from me by the spectacular rise of our technology sector, which tended to compensate, and to suck the air out of complaints about globalism.
Now Trump is schooling us all re-negotiating global trade deals, greatly benefiting the US, but also holding out hope for prosperity for all others who deal fairly with the US. And thanks to Sundance for the ongoing tutorials, and the close-ups of Trump’s economic and trade advisors, who should collectively get the Nobel Prize for righting the world after decades of globalism. We’re seeing that globalism is just monopolies, oligopolies, and cabals, on a grander scale, and dressed up in jet setting style. Nationalism is necessary to keep the system honest. Otherwise, the global elites are not accountable to anyone, meaning they will definitely be corrupt, just on a grander scale.
LOL. My comment (reposted multiple times) went to the bin or was evaporated from my end. I will try again and remove content and just supply a link. It’s worth a read:
It’s not just about soybeans folks:
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-deploys-huge-police-force-to-prevent-fraud-protest
That’s a great pick out of Singapore, A2. No fake news there!
I think my longer post evaporated due to some censored Chinese material and evidence of the protests. China can not hide it , too big.
A2, Thanks for not giving up on getting this posted today.
It’s not about soybeans. Worth the read to see what is happening in China in the financial arena.
FTA: BEIJING (AFP) – Hundreds of police patrolled the streets of Beijing’s financial district on Monday (Aug 6) as Chinese authorities clamped down on a planned protest against losses sustained in risky peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms.
Enraged over financial losses, petitioners told AFP they had come from every corner of China – from the southernmost province of Guangdong to the far-west region of Xinjiang – in hopes that by gathering en masse, the government would recognise their grievances and take action.
The ol’ 800 ib panda is due for a seious diet.
🎼the wheels on the bus go round and round 🎶
Yeah, like the belts on the Govt’s machine guns if the protests get out of hand.
In the film: “In China, it is not illegal to steal from foreign investors.”
Review: ‘The China Hustle’ Is The Most Important Film Of 2018
30 Mar 2018
https://www.forbes.com/sites/markhughes/2018/03/30/review-the-china-hustle/
OUTSTANDING FILM, BTW.
Thanks Zippy/definitely worth watching.
Between their vacant high-rise cities (much larger than the US mortgage crisis of ’08) and their unregulated shadow banking system, China has been long overdue for an economic hiccup.
And that fails to mention their amazing growth “miracle” has really only ever been measured BY THEIR OWN Govt’s reports!
So one would think they’d be anxious to come to a deal with Pres Trump. After all, a full-fledged economic panic/downturn would cost them several times their annual $350B US trade surplus.
I’ve mentioned this previously about the “food problem” China has. It is the Achilles heel of any aggressive Chinese trade policy.
China can not feed all their people. They must buy from outside. The funniest part of their dilemma is they are gonna have to buy US food FROM COUNTRIES THEY DON”T HAVE TRADE BARRIERS with. Kinda like them selling to the US through Mexico and Canada.
Irony respects nobody. Even a Dragon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“China Saying ‘soy-onara to soy’ Was Just a Ploy!”
(my defense: “irresistible impulse”)
I have a retired friend (doctor) who grew up in China and stays informed on what is happening to, and in China. He is a US Citizen now. Back in the spring he and I were discussing the coming trade war and what China would do. He calmly said, they can do nothing, they are stuck. The Chinese people consume huge amounts of pork and other US products. They can’t let the people start skimping at their tables. Its the one thing they will not stand for.
And here is exactly what he said would happen. The govt has to put food in their houses or they will be gone.
“Amplifying this issue are current lower yields from South America in their soybean crops.”
That’s because it’s winter in South America, and its harvest time in the USA! Very Stable Genius, our President Trump.
