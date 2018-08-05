Sunday Talks: Peter King Discusses Trump Agenda with Maria Bartiromo…

Posted on August 5, 2018 by

Representative Peter King (NY) discusses the agenda of the Trump administration and the mid-term elections with Maria Bartiromo.

Ms. Bartiromo notes how the accomplishments of the President are only highlighted when President Trump draws attention to them. The positive news is considerable and the economic policy success is off-the-charts, but the MSM focus on narrative engineering.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Sunday Talks: Peter King Discusses Trump Agenda with Maria Bartiromo…

  1. svenwg says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    It was more than just a rally, it was supercharging his base as well as those that watch who are not as yet part of the GOP but will vote Republican in the coming midterms.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Peter says:
      August 5, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      It was the same last week at Wilkes-Barre PA. He loves America (real America) and America loves him. The MSM won’t tell the story because it doesn’t serve their agenda. The Fourth Estate is a Fifth Column.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 5, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    I under stand PDJT’s comment about shutting down the government. Negotiation tactic. Congress should take up the issue of the wall before the election. Get those people on record. Also stop calling it shutting down the government as 90% of the government continues. Call it what it is, an approval to continue to spend money without accountability.

    There is also the pocket veto. Make Congress sweat up until election day, and maybe beyond.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. clearmorning7 says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I read that because of President Trump’s threats that CONgress is actually passing smaller bills to fund various parts of government (you know, like they are supposed to do) So, actually I like his threat for multiple reasons!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Dutchman says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Clearmorning; ditto, heard same thing, and feel same way about it!

    “Lets have some regular order, around here!”

    Another win/win, in my book.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Dutchman says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    BOTH sides are terrified of ‘getting the blame’ for a shutdown, so VSG- says, I’LL do it!

    Like everyone is terrified of IRS. audit, so he says “Go ahead, audit me every year!”

    It takes away the fear and intimidation of your opponents.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    “the MSM focus on narrative engineering”

    It is good to see that veteran legislators such as Rep. Peter King (R-NY) acknowledging these things publicly. Hopefully that will translate into a new Speaker of the House that is 100% pro- MAGA.

    I still detect shades of establishment mentality, however (fear of republicans being blamed in the matter of a government shutdown)

    Like

    Reply
  7. YvonneMarie says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    “Narrative engineering.”
    Good term to describe liars it is.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Scott Brooks says:
    August 5, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Congressman King is cowed by the media into thinking that Trump will take some sort of damage for shutting down the government. Not so. All the necessary functions of government continue during a shutdown. Trump will gain strength from a shutdown. Also, we have nothing to fear from Russian meddling in the election. The problem of meddling comes from the Democrat Party. The Russian meddling fear is a total ruse and red herring to cover up who the real meddlers are. It’s also a phony meme floated by the media in order to charge, after the yuuuuuuge Red Wave coming, that the election was illegitimate. Following this Red Wave, Antifa and BLM, the militant wings of the Democrat Party, will ramp up their violent protests and burn American cities.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Pyrthroes says:
    August 5, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Rats scutter-and-squeak, RINOs roll over and play dead. But Lord willing, post-midterms we’ll see Speaker Jordan muster his scurvy crew of K Street cronies to channel revenue downstream.

    Ferget Rats’ Blue Wave crapola– there’s a RED TIDE rollin’ in, and we don’t mean just in Florida.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s