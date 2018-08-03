MAGAnomics: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs July Report – Private Employment +170,000, Government Employment -13,000, Net: +157,000

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the July 2018 employment report today (full pdf with tables below) highlighting continued growth in jobs. Overall private employment gained 170,000 jobs, while government employment decreased 13,000 jobs for a net gain of 156,000 new jobs. The BLS unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%.
[*Note this footnote: “The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for May was revised up to +268,000, and the change for June was revised up to +248,000. With these revisions, employment gains in May and June combined were 59,000 more than previously reported.”] Huh, funny that…. some revision eh?
July’s labor participation is holding steady at 62.9%, with 155,965,000 employed within the U.S. workforce. (Table A-1)
Blue and White-collar Main Street jobs continue to lead the MAGAnomic resurgence. (table B-1) Construction jobs increased 19,000 jobs; manufacturing gained 37,000 jobs; and trade/transportation and utilities gaining 15,000.
With extra cash in their pockets, the U.S. worker/consumer continued to spend and retail employment added 7,100 new workers in July. (Table B1) Interestingly, and reinforcing a long-ago CTH prediction, the consumer spending growth (leading to increases in employment) is specifically in the consumable goods sector (food, clothing, etc.). This is connected to the increase in work-time (table B2); an oft overlooked aspect to the economy.
Truck transportation gained 4,400 jobs in July (everyone needs truckers), which is in line with the high wage growth (3.4%) within this sub-set of the transportation industry.
Here’s the full BLS employment report:
.
The July Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs reports comes just after they released their second quarter analysis of wage and benefit rates for American workers. –SEE HERE– This is only the beginning of what is to come:
Overall wage rate growth in Q2 (April, May, June) now at 2.8% year-over-year. That is great news. However, the better news is the red emphasis, White and Blue Collar middle-class wage rate growth is well over 3%. The wage growth is broad-based amid almost all sectors. [Trucking and transportation at 3.4% (Table 8)]
As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve.
More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare/social service programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar – the saved sum is doubled. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
Hold on to your MAGA caps… It’s a hurricane of winningness:
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”.
Thanks, Sundance – Great Analysis and Reporting – as usual – God Bless You!
Two things in the BLS report that are critically important and directionally bullish for our economy – the increase in truck drivers and the increase in real wages. Add in the decrease in income taxes (not covered in the report) and you can see where we’re headed. Throw in the decrease in food prices we can expect from the death of NAFTA, and hold on to your hats folks. Exponential growth indeed!
Great Points, Boss! Thanks!
Love the data on the truckers. Truckers are great Americans and a great barometer on the American economy.
Most definitely, Angry!
And all we hear is THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!
They came to my neighborhood a couple of weeks ago. Don’t know if Mueller has been informed though/s
but but but we need massive immigration and open borders to increase GDP:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/27/fail-9-times-globalists-claimed-mass-immigration-is-necessary-to-increase-gdp/
NPR is touting these numbers as a negative on the President’s policies (ie tariffs, Helsinki, tax cuts.) Along with the daily illegal story, there is one on how punitive the tax cuts are to average Americans. I don’t know about you but I’m loving the extra cash in my paycheck.
I don’t know, all this cash I have laying around… yesterday I get $40 out of the ATM and find $25 in my wallet I forgot was there. Winning!
Crumbs.
NPR can sniff down their noses all they want. Mr/Mrs/Ms/Teen America feel it and know what the great reality it is.
So this is what winning over and over is like. Nice!
Oh man, once the trade deals are straightened out, employment numbers and wage growth, USA will be unrecognizable from where we were under Obama. God bless our POTUS, God bless the USA!!!
“government employment decreased 13,000 jobs”
Does this ever happen??? Think of the money that is saving!
Yes, that statistic got me out of my chair and dancing. Bottom line, that helps out our Republic.
I’m freaking out trying to remember enough 7th grade math. Figuring each must average 100k and benefits, that starts adding up.
Thee- I think that would be 13 billion
More to come as DJT shreds the FBI and DoJ after November
OK… figure 170K new jobs in a month… paying about $5K per year in Federal Income Taxes (yeah, I know, that’s ridiculously low, but let’s be very conservative)… so that’s about $850M in new income taxes.
Then you take those 13,000 missing government jobs… let’s say $50K per year (again low)… so that’s $650M in savings.
So per this month, we’ve seen a swing of 1.500 billion dollars! If we extend this to a year,. then you see: $18 billion… And that doesn’t take into account local sales, income and real estate taxes. Plus the moneys spent on stuff like food, cars, fuel, cigarettes, etc… which creates more jobs..
So, let’s assume that every one of those new after tax dollars is cycled twice… so that would create about $32 billion of effective new revenue.. and that’s a conservative estimate.
In fact it has happened. In 2017, government employment decreased by 1000 jobs…but for the entire year. Now it is 13000 for one month!
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/federal-govt-jobs-down-11000-2017-state-govt-jobs-down-2000-local
The insane hiring on the local government level your article cited is curious.
While both the fed and state level decreased local skyrocketed.
This should be a wake up call for everyone to NOT skip local elections, elect small government penny pinching people who understand it is not free money they are spending. Pensions must be eliminated for all government workers – 401K only.
It is pensions that create the ever increasing taxation at the local level.
Elect only people that will put an END to this and that includes teacher pensions as well.
Yes, I do like that Government Employment number. It’s a great positive… er negative… er positive step in the right direction. Federal Government still at forty-two billion, one hundred ninety-six million, seven hundred and thirty-seven thousand, three hundred and one employees. I know, there’s only like 7 1/2 billion people on Earth. I don’t get it either.
I loved that part too……
“Truck transportation gained 4,400 jobs in July (everyone needs truckers), which is in line with the high wage growth (3.4%) within this sub-set of the transportation industry.” sd.
Only the beginning/TRUCKING INDUSTRY POISED TO EXPLODE/GOTTA MOVE THINGS.
But but autonomous electric trucks are going to wreck the trucking employment dontcha know…. Sarc we dun been told that by Elon et al. Derp
They are thinking of applying a living wage and an income tax to robots in California.
Fear not, they’ll figure something out.
Next, we’ll have a bunch of illegal ROBOTOS from Mexico. They will get free fuel, free maintenance and free replacement batteries.
And free DC to AC power supply retrofits.
That’s very funny.
If it comes to that I will ENSLAVE robots.
Yes and rebuild our crumbling highways! Regulation reform by POTUS is working on MUCH shorter approval times for the infrastructure projects we desperately need. This is how we roll! Woohoo!
Reduction of 13,000 in government jobs is terrific news. Less cost upfront, less cost in bureaucratic impediments, less cost in long term pension benefits, less cost in citizen time spent in complaining about their latest interaction with government. Less mischief in government imposing its whims on liberty and freedom. MAGA
That’s the first report I’ve seen, but not the only/first month with loss of government jobs. The are not well reported, but I am sure it is happening. I suspect those ‘gummit’ lost jobs go into the totals for new hires…. Still, one less ‘gummit’ worker to pay – plus taxable income – maybe at a higher rate?
Great comment. O-H!
I-O !!! 🙂
Unfortunately, some of us do bite the bullet and take one for the team. Deplorables should work in government…we MUST have Deplorables working in government.
Look what happened when we let the lefty lunatics run the Swamp asylum.
Move the swamp out to where we deplorables live and then hire deplorables. Drain the swamp.
I wonder if that decrease in gov’t workers is due to not filling the positions of retirees, firing people and not filling the position or eliminating the position all together?
Nothing wrong with attrition…especially in the bloated swamp.
Maybe net jobs should be 183k instead of 157k. Especially anywhere within 100 miles of DC, 1 less gubmint job is at least add 1/2 job to private total.
Trump: Numbers revised UP
Obama: Numbers revised DOWN
Oh how the bureaucrats play the game.
Of course, exact opposite on unemployment.
Yeah, funny how that happens
And CNN reports,read “TEPIDLY”
“The economy keeps pumping out jobs.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% and the economy added 157,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department said Friday.
But workers’ average hourly paychecks grew tepidly from the previous month and are up just 2.7% compared to the same time last year. During previous expansions, wages have grown at a faster pace. Economists’ maintain that wages will rise as economy drains remaining slack from the labor market and businesses’ pay more to retain workers.”
You have been calling this all along Sundance Godbless you
Happy MAGA Warriors should plan Revision Parties for the missing jobs…..every month.
Truth be told, we should celebrate. Every single time. Do it on Twitter….party time, add a beautiful chocolate cake and 2 scoops of ice cream. MAGAnomics
Obama’s BLS numbers were always higher than ADP. (Then revised down)
Has that happened EVER during the 19 month VSG timetable?
Here is a slightly different way for anybody to look at this. Take these numbers, and multiply them by 12. That will give you an idea of what annual job growth might look like. Now take that number and multiply it by 8, the number of years Trump might serve. We’d have a different country. That’s what make America great again means.
Do liberals every stop to think what 7 million jobs added to economy ie the Treasury ( tax wise ) actually means ?
ever*
They (or at least Nancy P.) think “fewer people on funemployment” and “less time spent during the day with your kids”.
All Nancy P can think about is fewer gov’t dependent Democrat voters.
They hate the idea because that means someone, somewhere, might be making a profit. And of course when there are profits, there is unbridled corporate greed and hideous slave wage worker exploitation/sarc.
I don’t think any of us have lived through anything like this before. It’s just amazing, just to watch!! I have never experienced anything like it my 61 yrs on this earth. God Bless him.
Reagan’s turnaround from Carter was just as good. Took him about 18 months. And it worked just like he said it would. That’s allowed me to have enormous confidence in President Trump. And he’s delivering, just like he said he would.
The Trump effect, there’s no other way to define it
The President gives business the tools they need, gets out of the way & boom, it’s off to the races
The cherry on top would be if we could get rid of the millions upon millions of illegal aliens holding jobs in our country, & of course, build an actual wall to keep them out in the future
Not surprised at all.
The real reason the Federal jobs are in the negative is the economy. Federal employees that are eligible for retirement have been staying longer due to the poor economy. Now, they are retiring in droves! And this is good! Here in St. Louis VA we are breaking all sorts of records for the number of people retiring. the Federal government needs new blood and fresh ideas and this is a start.
These revisions are an absolute joke and the BEA or whoever is responsible for this needs to be investigated. It’s abundantly clear that they are trying as hard as possible to rein in Trump’s performance AS HARD as they possibly can.
Instead of us hearing the good news AS IT HAPPENS, in the moment, they delay when attention is gone. Imagine if we heard that 2nd quarter growth was 4.5% or 4.7%!!! Which is possible. They are deliberately CHEATING Pres. Trump out of what he has rightfully earned.
Mr. President – CLEAN out your disgusting Bureau of Economic Analysis or whatever garbage department is intentionally sabotaging your numbers!!!
Talk to the Senate. They’ve sat on his nominee for Commissioner of Labor Statistics since October of 2017.
Ah, good info to know. Is that who handles all of this information? The top guy, so to speak?
As I sit here at lunch reading this awesome news I just can’t quit smiling. NEVER has a president keep his promises in my lifetime. Does anyone have a checklist on the promises made, promises kept?
Here ya go! The administration has a website dedicated to it!
https://www.promiseskept.com/
Stunning results. All these positive numbers in all areas without a trillion dollar annual stimulus. Everyday makes the previous occupant of the White House look incompetent.
Also, guess how many Fed rate hikes Barry had his entire presidency? A grand total of two, and one of those was after the 2016 election. President Trump has had FIVE rate hikes already (six if you count the December 2016 hike), with another likely coming before the year is out. Congress and the Fed gave Barry TRILLIONS of free dollars and the economy still stagnated. They fight Trump at nearly every turn and the economy since motors on without them.
This article continues to reinforce why everyone should be getting their economic news from CTH and NOT from any of the alphabet Yellow Stream Media networks, websites, or any of the deep state newspapers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Government engineers are leaving for better paying jobs in the private sector, my buddy in the military proving grounds says that they are very short handed now because of the losses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Serious question here, are there real people who stalk Ivanka everyday, all-day, just to snark at her? The funny thing is she’s as close to a friend the liberal have in the Trump administration.
The decrease of 13000 government jobs makes me just as happy as the increase in other jobs.
Happier. Fewer unelected bureaucrats gumming up the works.
I can tell you right now that trucking wages and benefits are increasing faster than 3.4% in the last year. I deal with trucking companies and contracts in my jobs and pay is up for truckers between 10 & 20% in just the last year with more room to run. There’s a massive shortage of truckers and the shortage is only getting more severe. Starting salaries for a bulk truck driver are north of $80K USD if they are willing to work the hours. Shippers of freight are feeling these price increases.
Excellent news. Now, let’s get rid of the illegals and the H1Bs, etc that are ruining our tech industry and preventing my all-American computer genius husband from actually getting and keeping a non-contract job that doesn’t cheat him sixty ways to Sunday.
What percentage of that -13K government jobs is represented by disgraced former FBI agents? Inquiring minds want to know :-p
