FBI Vault Release – FBI Requested Data Forensics on Huma Abedin/Clinton Laptop AFTER the 2016 Election, Not Before…

A new release from the FBI Vault on the Hillary Clinton email investigation reveals the Anthony Weiner/Huma Abedin laptop containing Clinton emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) was never reviewed for intrusion prior to the 2016 election.
Here’s how we discover. However, first, the frustrating context:
From the Boston Marathon bombing investigation through the San Bernardino terrorist attack; passing the Garland, Texas cartoon terror shooting; and continuing through Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub; and then through the Parkland shooting and into Las Vegas -via the Mandalay Bay- we always knew something was wrong with the apparatus, the institutional apparatus, of the FBI… but it wasn’t until 2017 with James Comey, Andrew McCabe and the transparently corrupt Clinton exoneration and candidate Trump set-up scheme that we fully grasped the scale and scope of the corruption.
It is disconcerting to accept that the institution of the FBI is corrupt, soup-to-nuts, including every aforementioned field office and participant therein. But reality doesn’t care about feelings; it just stares you in the face until we accept it.
Talking heads always approach the issue with a co-dependent and enabling qualifier: “we’re not talking about the field agents”, they say. Um, no; that’s nonsense. If the institution is corrupt, then every entity within it is corrupt – until such time as the corruption is removed.
Enter FBI Director Christopher Wray…
FBI Director Wray seems like an affable person who is, by all reasonable evaluations, entirely way-over-his-head in dealing with the systemic rot, cancer and corruption.
Sound harsh? Go back and WATCH the post IG report (Clinton email investigation) press conference; it’s not harsh. It takes a particular kind of corruption manager to stand in front of a national audience and tell the world there was no bias in the Clinton email investigation… yet, he’s going to put every employee of the FBI through “bias training”?
Yeah, un huh.
No bias… but everyone needs bias training. Gotcha.
Perhaps a more nonsensical statement was declared somewhere…. but I couldn’t remember one… until…. well, until the same DOJ/FBI released the FISA application constructed by the institution of the FBI. This is where we read:
Page #2. They say: “The target of this application [Carter Page] is an agent of a foreign power”. [emphasis mine]
Page #4. The FBI spell out their definition of a “foreign agent” — basically, somebody who KNOWINGLY engages in clandestine intelligence activities for a foreign power, or who KNOWINGLY conspires with others to do the same.
Then in the very next paragraph: “This application targets Carter Page. The FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian Government” [again emphasis mine].
How the heck can Carter Page be a “foreign agent” who “knowingly engaged in” activities “for a foreign power“, but at the same time be a “target for recruitment” by the same foreign power?
Insert flares shooting out the eyes of normies lighting up the sky with unified and exasperated declarations of: “Co-Dependent No More”. The whole damn institution of the FBI is corrupt as hell.
Meanwhile we have the affable FBI Director Christopher Wray managing the corruption. Key word “managing“. He’s not confronting it… he’s not removing it… he’s managing it. In essence, he’s a useful idiot for the corrupt interests of the DC swamp.
So that’s the backdrop for yet another heavily redacted {{eyeroll}} FBI vault release today on FBI records relating to the Clinton non-investigation:
(Page #15)
From this page (15): The day after the 2016 election Peter Strzok is asking the FBI forensics data lab to run an intrusion analysis of Huma Abedin’s laptop hard drive.
(Page #16)
From This Page (16): The day after the 2016 election specific instructions to look for “evidence of intrusion” in the laptop of Huma Abedin.
(Page #17)
From This Page (17): The day after the election the FBI is requesting data forensics to identify intrusions into the Huma Abedin laptop. Special instructions include the forensics lab to keep a list of anyone who sees this information, keep track of the FBI personnel doing this work, and tell the case agent who they are.
Then comes the kicker…. Remember, THIS IS NOVEMBER 9th, 2016, the DAY AFTER the presidential election.
Item 4.4: “List any previous efforts to analyze this evidence”: “None”
The FBI never looked at the Anthony Weiner/Huma Abedin laptop, which contained 100% of Clinton emails and blackberry text messages, for intrusion or security breaches PRIOR TO the election.
REMEMBER THE IG REPORT? Reading Chapter 11 of the IG Report the content of the Inspector General report as it relates to the laptop device. Consider this from page #388 (emphasis mine):
Midyear agents obtained a copy of the Weiner laptop from NYO immediately after the search warrant was signed on October 30.
The laptop was taken directly to Quantico where the FBI’s Operational Technology Division (OTD) began processing the laptop. The Lead Analyst told us that given the volume of emails on the laptop and the difficulty with de-duplicating the emails that “at least for the first few days, the scale of what we’re doing seem[ed] really, really big.”
Strzok told us that OTD was able “to do some amazing things” to “rapidly de-duplicate” the emails on the laptop, which significantly lowered the number of emails that the Midyear team would have to individually review. Strzok stated that only after that technological breakthrough did he begin to think it was “possible we might wrap up before the election.” (pg 388)
FBI Agent Peter Strzok, the lead investigative authority in the Hillary Clinton MYE (Mid-Year-Exam), is explaining to the IG how they were able to process an exhaustive volume of emails (350,000) and Blackberry communications (344,000) in a few days; [Oct 30 to Nov 5, 2016]
Now, how does that square with the laptop being turned over to FBI forensics on November 9th, 2016?
(Page #18)
.
WATCH:
.
I’ve said it before. Until the unicorn riding, halo wearing “rank and file” FBI employees stand up and start publicly demanding better, screw them all.
To knock out the crap and get the attention of middle management and underlings….Wray should have immediately fired any top tier guys with any modicum of questionable behavior. Once the “untouchables” get touched, word spreads, behavior changes.
Instead, we got Mr. Bias Training. Fire Asshat Wray, now!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with you 100%… UNLESS Wray playing the Chauncy Gardiner routine is part of a giant sting operation to take down ALL of the corrupt people in positions of power in our government, which would mean THOUSANDS.
That would also explain Sessions’ otherwise inexplicable behavior.
At this point, things are setting up for everything to finally be revealed in the run-up to the November midterms, OR just after, when a RED WAVE makes the Demonrat Party effectively become extinct.
If heads don’t start rolling shortly before OR after the midterms, that will be the sign that we have a BIG PROBLEM, and the hoped for ‘white hats behind the scenes doing great work to bring down the Deep State’ was all just fantasy.
November is not far away, so we’ll find out soon, one way or the other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same page. 👍🏻
LikeLike
Yes’m. Thats the “do or die” time. I have hoped sooner but its the end of the line.
LikeLike
Recap…
Strzok perjured himself….again.
IG Horowitz is either incompetent or complicit.
Director Wray is a Doofus.
The “Justice” system is a morass of corruption and deceit.
Pity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI are investigators for U.S. Attorneys. The FBI doesn’t just “generally investigate various crimes” but is specifically TASKED and directed by U.S. Attorneys to investigate specifically targeted individuals, too often for reasons of political expediency and to achieve political ends…. which may or may not have one damn thing to do with “blind” justice or any sort of “oath keeping” duty. A citizen can report a federal crime by complaint affidavit to the FBI which will refuse to investigate unless directed by a U.S. Attorney to proceed.
LikeLike
THE EMAILS ARE STILL KEY, RIGHT?
It’s clear that a great many people were covering up for Hillary Clinton to include the the current Inspector General Horowitz and Team Mueller’s key member Peter Strzok.
It’s also clear that someone or some country still has that 30,000 Clinton emails.
Add to this the emails on the laptop. You can bet that some police officer still has a copy of this hard disk drive.
It’s time to find those emails, and the easiest way of getting them is to ask the NSA for them. We know why the DOJ/FBI has not done so, but what about the White House? Who else could ask for them?
LikeLike
I did find reference to the Secret Service’s involvement stated in this release. A file submitted to the USSS on 5/17/2015. Remember the computer stolen from USSS agent in NY in March 2017 had files related to Hillary email investigation.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-laptop/secret-service-says-laptop-stolen-from-agents-car-in-new-york-idUSKBN16O2EH
Has anyone ever questioned the USSS about their involvement and findings?
Why was someone after that with that information on it. Who? Hmmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it also possible that Strzok wanted to know who else (as in NYPD, other FBI/LEO) may have looked at the contents of the computer before it slowly made its way to DC? If the emails were as damaging as was implied in October 2016, Strzok and his handlers would have wanted to know who all had accessed or seen it. That way he could have gotten in front of any leaks by silencing those people through threats, blackmail, etc. Funny how we heard nothing more about that predicted October surprise coming from NYFBI and NYPD.
LikeLike
The ENTIRE 7th fl of the FB of “Matters” was corrupt under the Obungo Regime AND many are presently there. I’ll bet almost every agt hired during the 8 yrs of the lawless regime are also corrupted. As for Fidelity ( now Fraudsters) Bravery ( now many cowards) Integrity ( now dishonesty) …there’s your FBI. I’ll bet at least 40 % falls under this definition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been posting about this same thing (didn’t have the above internal docs) on other blogs. Strzok said in his testimony that he immediately tasked a team and they did an extensive forensic analysis of Weiner’s laptop. Our stupid Congressmen don’t seem to have sufficient staff to help them with the proper questions. Comey was notified on October 3rd, but the warrant was issued until October 30th – Comey let’s Hillary/Huma off the hook again on November 6th. Judicial Watch, under a FOIA request relating to Weiner’s laptop, received 798 records in January of 2018 and found 18 classified communications. Very frustrating that the FBI gets away with all of this and the media ignores everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting to watch, Judicial Watch retrieving more information than Congress. Yet we give cover to people like Nunes, an President Trump for not forcing the issue by declassifying the FISA, document for example, because of threats. What makes them any better than Judicial Watch?
LikeLike
I’d still like to know who sent that weird girl and her even weirder father to Anthony in the first place.
That whole story just does not make sense.
LikeLike
Folks, I’m hearing from Feds in my orbit that they are hiring back some retirees. Something tells me pre-Obama. We’ll see. Maybe to weed out corruption.
LikeLike
How Strzok lies by omission all throughout his testimony:
“Let me be clear, unequivocally and under oath: Not once in my 26 years of defending our nation did my personal opinions impact any official action I took,” Strzok testified before two House committees.”
It was his INACTIONS that were the cover-up/crime, not his ACTIONS!!!!
Nonfeasance is his crime! He sat on highly pertinent evidence to quash an investigation, then facilitated/allowed a cursory whitewash of same.
LikeLike
As I understood it, the FBI initially reviewed a COPY or IMAGE of the data on the laptop. At least the NY office did since the agent was examining the data on his computer, then was ordered to wipe his computer in case it contained unauthorized classified data.
Yes, they may have actually reviewed the emails directly on the laptop, but I suspect they reviewed an image instead. I suspect the FBI would duplicate or image any IT system in order to prevent losing it all if the original hardware failed in some manner. Perhaps they removed the drive first and imaged, again to preserve whatever they can.
I am not making excuses for the Feral Buffoons and Incompetents, but any forensics would have to stand up to minimal scrutiny if someone started asking questions.
I agree with others though that an INTRUSION investigation would be something different than reviewing any data from the device. The system would already have been imaged, so conducting whether any outside entity was able to gain access would be a different investigation. It wouldn’t look good if a copy of her emails ended up on Wikileaks AFTER the FBI said there was nothing found but yoga and wedding emails.
Considering it was already well known that Granny’s bathroom server was penetrated, and the DNC was penetrated, it may have been a clue for the FBI to see if the Weiner device was penetrated.
…or they could have consulted CrowdStrike again.
LikeLike
Again, I must say I am weary of waiting. This crap is either on a timed schedule to reveal BIG by just after Labor Day weekend, or it is on indefinite hold till after the mid-terms, or it’s never coming. The drip drip drip is losing any effectiveness. Whomever thinks this is “the plan” better revise their timing.
LikeLike