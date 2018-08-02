Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. -vs- China Confrontation Phase II…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Fox News this morning to discuss Phase II in the economic confrontation with China. The hurt will increase until behavior changes.

Phase II is direct, deliberate and fully confrontational trade engagement with extreme prejudice to financially hurt the Chinese economy and present the communist regime with examples of what will lie ahead if they do not concede to U.S. terms.

The first objective in Phase II is to convince the Chinese the war is real. Beijing cannot yet fathom the United States is not going to allow the import of low cost manufactured goods…. they believe, wrongly, against a history with all previous administrations, that President Trump is bluffing.

