Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. -vs- China Confrontation Phase II…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Fox News this morning to discuss Phase II in the economic confrontation with China. The hurt will increase until behavior changes.
Phase II is direct, deliberate and fully confrontational trade engagement with extreme prejudice to financially hurt the Chinese economy and present the communist regime with examples of what will lie ahead if they do not concede to U.S. terms.
The first objective in Phase II is to convince the Chinese the war is real. Beijing cannot yet fathom the United States is not going to allow the import of low cost manufactured goods…. they believe, wrongly, against a history with all previous administrations, that President Trump is bluffing.
Advertisements
Trump don’t bluff… He blusters once in a while. But rarely ever bluffs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilburine, a giant among all others. China, Canada – don’t mess with This Man.
Thank you, Lord, for President Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES.
No more Mr. Nice Guy. We’ve given them a chance. We’ve given the EU a chance. Canada a chance. Mexico a chance. We’ve given EVERY country a chance to make a fair and balanced trade deal.
The EU and Mexico seem to be coming around, which is nice to see.
China though? The Gloves are now OFF. Game time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dragon/Panda, meet Eagle/Dove.
LikeLiked by 12 people
These countries had better wake up. The longer they stay away from making a deal the more it will cost them and that means better deals for America. MAGA ON!
LikeLike
Oh, my gosh, I love our President and his entourage of guerrilla fighters who go to bat for US every day!!!! AWESOME!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
In Trump’s own vernacular…..”KILLERS”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guess they don’t like us after all and Americans are worried this might spread. Chinese people are talking about boycotting American products.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-backlash/trade-tensions-stoke-worries-of-anti-u-s-backlash-in-china-idUSKCN1HB1XJ
LikeLike
Fine, we’ll boycott chinese products and make them here. OH WAIT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well considering we have a 500+ billion dollar trade deficit, it’s obvious the Chinese aren’t buying much to begin with so, NO ONE WILL NOTICE! Rooters, best propaganda tool for the Globullists you can buy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
WHAT American products…?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup.
They boycott good old US Smithfield pork. The Chinese company thatbowns Smithfield gets hurt. The Chinese people have less pork to eat. And our domestic pork prices go down.
They boycott Boeing aircaft so buy from Airbus since their own plane is years from certification. But that stiffs Airbus other customers (supply is inelastic, and there are aircraft supply chain bottlenecks). So the other Airbus customers have to buy Boeing,
Whats not to like? China cannot win, and US cannot lose.
LikeLiked by 7 people
n September 2013 Smithfield Foods was acquired by China’s biggest meat processor, Shuanghui International Holdings, in the largest acquisition ever of a U.S. company by a Chinese one — a deal that raised concerns in America about a Chinese food company’s controlling a major U.S. meat supplier.
LikeLike
Kinda hard to export the hog farms.
No different from when the Japanese bought Rockefeller Center.
LikeLike
Goldman Sachs owns part of it. They import offals, heads, feet snouts. Very little meat and no hams or cold cuts.
LikeLike
Hah, not Chinese but a small bunch globalists are boyscouting American . Ouch that’s hurt
LikeLike
The Chinese, Pakistanis and Iranians are living in interesting times.
The Donald is playing “Wack-A-Mole”.
Naturally, Canada has a position on all of this.
To start with, we have Iran:
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/u-s-issues-new-warning-europe-end-business-iran-face-harsh-sanctions/
I think they are feeling some economic pressure:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1424481
That leads us to Pakistan and China:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1424045/us-warns-imf-against-bailout-for-pakistan
https://www.dawn.com/news/1424266/foreign-minister-rejects-us-secretary-of-states-opposition-to-imf-bailout-for-pakistan
https://www.dawn.com/news/1424401/imf-and-cpec-debts
https://theprint.in/opinion/one-belt-one-road-one-thrashing-how-china-took-pakistan-hostage/47879/
https://indianexpress.com/article/world/pakistan-gwadar-port-leased-to-chinese-company-for-40-years-4621432/
https://amti.csis.org/gwadar-port-naval-base-string-pearls/
As you can see, all is not well in Pakistan. That surprises no one. Do you know what also does not surprise no one?
Canada:
https://www.spencerfernando.com/2018/07/30/video-ahmed-hussen-praises-amazing-pakistan-election-won-by-pro-blasphemy-law-politician/
LikeLike
China can keep their cheap stuff because I do not want it in my house.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There goes all the poisoned pet snacks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump offered a fair deal to the Dragon in that the wealth must be shared. The Dragon is greedy, doesn’t want to share and wants it all. Dragon is working their bought politicians to keep it all. Bad move by the Dragon. President Trump is the Dragon Slayer and the bought politicians have lost their market value because President Trump CANNOT be bought and President Trump IS the Boss!
LikeLiked by 7 people
they already declared they will meet the trade war head on, will not compromised to evil US demand because of national pride. they believe Chinese economy will be able to withstand the trade war w/o significant turmoil.
LikeLike
Nice to have a businessman run the country rather than a community organizer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump does not fear the dragon. Unfortunately congress and the swamp will not see it his way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When was the last time you met a business competent Congressman or Senator. Most of them are lawyers who know how to lie, cheat and steal for themselves. Every now and then you get a good one but their effectiveness for us people are curtailed by the scumbag swamp dwellers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I simply cannot see China stopping their entrenched complex trade practices/criminal tactics unless their economy goes into free fall. My friend left China in ‘79, full US citizen. Christian no less. Like me she believes the only way the current leaders will change is if they are physically removed via mass revolt. She believes they must be economically cratered into full submission. Now is the time
LikeLike
IMO that is too grim a picture. The Chinese have created a vast ‘middle class’ (for them). Not peasants on hard scrabble farms, workers in teeming cities owning motorcycles and cars and flat screens and smartphones. My cormer company employed over 10000 of the in Tianjen. Met some of them there.
Those folks got to be kept happy. Xi will eventually bend and mend China’s ways. Dunno how fast, but methinks he has no option. Knows Trump means business, and knows the old China ways were unfair to US. We are just at the initiation phase, where there is always much posturing and ‘sound and fury signifying nothing’.
LikeLike
Now that President Trump has brought the steel industry back to America, now he should work to bring the textile manufacturing industry back to our shores,
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Chinese still don’t know what to do. They’re still deciding a strategy. They’re notoriously patient, so I expect they won’t respond until after the election, since they and Canada and the EU are banking on Trump’s trade policies hurting his party in November, and a more compliant Congress coming in. I’m starting to believe that’s a bad bet, and the Congress that comes in will be even worse for those countries. This has been perfectly timed out.
The wild cards would be civil unrest in China, or a military confrontation in the South China Sea or a sudden turn re North Korea. The Chinese always find ways to test presidents. They always come in diagonally. Trump needs to keep up with the “Xi and I have a great relationship” happy talk. It works to calm the waters, even if nobody says so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Beijing cannot yet fathom the United States is not going to allow the import of low cost manufactured goods.”
Because they cannot fathom a United States President not beholden to the desires of Wall Street or the US Chamber of Commerce, or one who values American well being more than securing funding for the next election. Then again why would they? They’ve never actually been presented with one… until now that is! 😉
And you best figure that out soon Red Dragon, or you will be looking at empty factories and quiet ports courtesy of MAGAnomics! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Historically the Chinese people do not go quietly, it is much more likely they will set fire to the factories and ports.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess there’s another wild card re China. What if the Chinese decide to hold up shipments of computers and telephones? Trump relented on the ZTE situation and let them off with fines and full US audit, and this was partially because we are dependent on them for much of our computers and telephones. What if the Chinese decided to hold those hostage? It’d hurt them as well, but who knows what they’re capable of? I wish we could on-shore some of that manufacturing, in the long term.
LikeLike
I think the United States would be better off without cell phones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One perspective I haven’t seen discussed is maybe China, and others, are hoping the Dems take back the house and between the Dems and GOP globalists manage to impeach him. One of the things the Mueller investigation is doing to hurt President Trump and by extension his America First agenda is to give optimism to globalists and our economic enemies/competitors around the world that they should just bide their time to their American bedfellows can get rid of Trump – especially China whose whole economic ideology is wrapped in being able to cheat and steal.
LikeLike
Wow! Our Wilburine drops a couple more MOA truth and logic Bombs here! He’s totally awesome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
China owns Smithfield Pork (Goldman Sachs owns part) Largest pork producer in world. They do not import lunch meat. They import snouts, ears, feet, offal and heads. 80% of what China imports with 70% tariff. 80% not primal cuts. They import chickenfeet. This will hurt the shipping companies. We subsidize China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just remembered a Tom Clancy “Jack Ryan” novel where President Jack Ryan put the hurt on Japan (the chief offender at that time).
As I recall, the story was NHTSA found a safety defect in a Japanese car that led to a deadly accident. In response, the US required incoming quality inspection of all Japanese cars (mirroring what Japan does to US vehicles; a trade barrier masquerading as quality and safety inspection).
The unforgettable image: A Japanese car transport, accustomed to moving between Japanese and US ports like clockwork, is forced to anchor outside the harbor because the ships ahead of it were backed up due to the quality inspection.
“And the stars stopped moving across the heavens.”
Get ready, China. HERE COMES THE PAIN!
LikeLike
What we import from China. …cheap cell phones and electronics.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-all-the-stuff-the-us-imports-from-china-thats-causing-a-huge-trade-deficit-2018-03-23
LikeLike
When I listen to Wilbur Ross “Speak softly and carry a big stick” comes to mine.
LikeLike
Lookout China here comes 60% tariffs on $500 billion. China learning the meaning of BOHICA!
LikeLike