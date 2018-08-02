Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses U.S. -vs- China Confrontation Phase II…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Fox News this morning to discuss Phase II in the economic confrontation with China.  The hurt will increase until behavior changes.

Phase II is direct, deliberate and fully confrontational trade engagement with extreme prejudice to financially hurt the Chinese economy and present the communist regime with examples of what will lie ahead if they do not concede to U.S. terms.

The first objective in Phase II is to convince the Chinese the war is real.  Beijing cannot yet fathom the United States is not going to allow the import of low cost manufactured goods…. they believe, wrongly, against a history with all previous administrations, that President Trump is bluffing.

  1. gerkenstein says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Trump don’t bluff… He blusters once in a while. But rarely ever bluffs.

  2. deepdivemaga says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES.

    No more Mr. Nice Guy. We’ve given them a chance. We’ve given the EU a chance. Canada a chance. Mexico a chance. We’ve given EVERY country a chance to make a fair and balanced trade deal.

    The EU and Mexico seem to be coming around, which is nice to see.

    China though? The Gloves are now OFF. Game time.

  3. COlibertybelle says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Oh, my gosh, I love our President and his entourage of guerrilla fighters who go to bat for US every day!!!! AWESOME!!!

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Guess they don’t like us after all and Americans are worried this might spread. Chinese people are talking about boycotting American products.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-backlash/trade-tensions-stoke-worries-of-anti-u-s-backlash-in-china-idUSKCN1HB1XJ

    • RoostyScoot says:
      August 2, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      Fine, we’ll boycott chinese products and make them here. OH WAIT.

    • FL_GUY says:
      August 2, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Well considering we have a 500+ billion dollar trade deficit, it’s obvious the Chinese aren’t buying much to begin with so, NO ONE WILL NOTICE! Rooters, best propaganda tool for the Globullists you can buy.

    • Paul Killinger says:
      August 2, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      WHAT American products…?

    • ristvan says:
      August 2, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Yup.
      They boycott good old US Smithfield pork. The Chinese company thatbowns Smithfield gets hurt. The Chinese people have less pork to eat. And our domestic pork prices go down.
      They boycott Boeing aircaft so buy from Airbus since their own plane is years from certification. But that stiffs Airbus other customers (supply is inelastic, and there are aircraft supply chain bottlenecks). So the other Airbus customers have to buy Boeing,
      Whats not to like? China cannot win, and US cannot lose.

      • pooteeweet (@jecrapse) says:
        August 2, 2018 at 4:51 pm

        n September 2013 Smithfield Foods was acquired by China’s biggest meat processor, Shuanghui International Holdings, in the largest acquisition ever of a U.S. company by a Chinese one — a deal that raised concerns in America about a Chinese food company’s controlling a major U.S. meat supplier.

    • Francis Chen says:
      August 2, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      Hah, not Chinese but a small bunch globalists are boyscouting American . Ouch that’s hurt

  6. peace says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    China can keep their cheap stuff because I do not want it in my house.

  7. FL_GUY says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    President Trump offered a fair deal to the Dragon in that the wealth must be shared. The Dragon is greedy, doesn’t want to share and wants it all. Dragon is working their bought politicians to keep it all. Bad move by the Dragon. President Trump is the Dragon Slayer and the bought politicians have lost their market value because President Trump CANNOT be bought and President Trump IS the Boss!

  8. wai mun cheah says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    they already declared they will meet the trade war head on, will not compromised to evil US demand because of national pride. they believe Chinese economy will be able to withstand the trade war w/o significant turmoil.

  9. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Nice to have a businessman run the country rather than a community organizer.

  10. bullnuke says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    President Trump does not fear the dragon. Unfortunately congress and the swamp will not see it his way.

    • White Apple says:
      August 2, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      When was the last time you met a business competent Congressman or Senator. Most of them are lawyers who know how to lie, cheat and steal for themselves. Every now and then you get a good one but their effectiveness for us people are curtailed by the scumbag swamp dwellers.

  11. Sparty says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    I simply cannot see China stopping their entrenched complex trade practices/criminal tactics unless their economy goes into free fall. My friend left China in ‘79, full US citizen. Christian no less. Like me she believes the only way the current leaders will change is if they are physically removed via mass revolt. She believes they must be economically cratered into full submission. Now is the time

    • ristvan says:
      August 2, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      IMO that is too grim a picture. The Chinese have created a vast ‘middle class’ (for them). Not peasants on hard scrabble farms, workers in teeming cities owning motorcycles and cars and flat screens and smartphones. My cormer company employed over 10000 of the in Tianjen. Met some of them there.
      Those folks got to be kept happy. Xi will eventually bend and mend China’s ways. Dunno how fast, but methinks he has no option. Knows Trump means business, and knows the old China ways were unfair to US. We are just at the initiation phase, where there is always much posturing and ‘sound and fury signifying nothing’.

  12. Dances with Wolverines says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Now that President Trump has brought the steel industry back to America, now he should work to bring the textile manufacturing industry back to our shores,

    Liked by 5 people

  13. railer says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    The Chinese still don’t know what to do. They’re still deciding a strategy. They’re notoriously patient, so I expect they won’t respond until after the election, since they and Canada and the EU are banking on Trump’s trade policies hurting his party in November, and a more compliant Congress coming in. I’m starting to believe that’s a bad bet, and the Congress that comes in will be even worse for those countries. This has been perfectly timed out.

    The wild cards would be civil unrest in China, or a military confrontation in the South China Sea or a sudden turn re North Korea. The Chinese always find ways to test presidents. They always come in diagonally. Trump needs to keep up with the “Xi and I have a great relationship” happy talk. It works to calm the waters, even if nobody says so.

  14. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    “Beijing cannot yet fathom the United States is not going to allow the import of low cost manufactured goods.”

    Because they cannot fathom a United States President not beholden to the desires of Wall Street or the US Chamber of Commerce, or one who values American well being more than securing funding for the next election. Then again why would they? They’ve never actually been presented with one… until now that is! 😉

    And you best figure that out soon Red Dragon, or you will be looking at empty factories and quiet ports courtesy of MAGAnomics! #MoreWinning 😀

  15. railer says:
    August 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    I guess there’s another wild card re China. What if the Chinese decide to hold up shipments of computers and telephones? Trump relented on the ZTE situation and let them off with fines and full US audit, and this was partially because we are dependent on them for much of our computers and telephones. What if the Chinese decided to hold those hostage? It’d hurt them as well, but who knows what they’re capable of? I wish we could on-shore some of that manufacturing, in the long term.

  16. EbonyRaptor says:
    August 2, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    One perspective I haven’t seen discussed is maybe China, and others, are hoping the Dems take back the house and between the Dems and GOP globalists manage to impeach him. One of the things the Mueller investigation is doing to hurt President Trump and by extension his America First agenda is to give optimism to globalists and our economic enemies/competitors around the world that they should just bide their time to their American bedfellows can get rid of Trump – especially China whose whole economic ideology is wrapped in being able to cheat and steal.

  17. JMC says:
    August 2, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Wow! Our Wilburine drops a couple more MOA truth and logic Bombs here! He’s totally awesome!

  18. Leucothea says:
    August 2, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    China owns Smithfield Pork (Goldman Sachs owns part) Largest pork producer in world. They do not import lunch meat. They import snouts, ears, feet, offal and heads. 80% of what China imports with 70% tariff. 80% not primal cuts. They import chickenfeet. This will hurt the shipping companies. We subsidize China.

  19. 6x47 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    I just remembered a Tom Clancy “Jack Ryan” novel where President Jack Ryan put the hurt on Japan (the chief offender at that time).

    As I recall, the story was NHTSA found a safety defect in a Japanese car that led to a deadly accident. In response, the US required incoming quality inspection of all Japanese cars (mirroring what Japan does to US vehicles; a trade barrier masquerading as quality and safety inspection).

    The unforgettable image: A Japanese car transport, accustomed to moving between Japanese and US ports like clockwork, is forced to anchor outside the harbor because the ships ahead of it were backed up due to the quality inspection.

    “And the stars stopped moving across the heavens.”

    Get ready, China. HERE COMES THE PAIN!

  21. IMO says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    When I listen to Wilbur Ross “Speak softly and carry a big stick” comes to mine.

  22. MattyIce says:
    August 2, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Lookout China here comes 60% tariffs on $500 billion. China learning the meaning of BOHICA!

