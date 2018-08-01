Wednesday August 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
First.
LikeLike
Good morning Treepers. Have a God day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
poodle12 says: July 31, 2018 at 1:54 am
Reminds me of a simpler time, which really did exist.
Reminds me to enjoy the day that God made.
Simpler Times
We’re all surrounded by tangled webs . . .
The media, the Pols our favorite celebs,
All spouting nonsense from twisted minds,
But goodness and truth, few can find.
Our days turn dark, foggy and drear;
Our minds cluttered with doubts and fears.
What’s right is called wrong, and wrong called right,
Our once thriving country, now filled with blight.
Many of us yearn for simpler times
With much less strife and much less crime,
When the line of truth was sharp, not blurred,
And your handshake meant you gave your word.
We walked to school, was only a mile,
And white socks and blue jeans passed for style.
We didn’t lock our doors at night,
And the days went by and felt so right.
But worldly ways just kept creeping in,
‘Til God and country were both has-beens,
Sanctity of life was taken away,
Now nonsense and lies rule our days.
Such is the life the world will bring,
When we stop thinking of heavenly things;
As our thoughts stray from God above,
From peace and joy and grace and love.
For me and mine, our choice is clear:
God is with us – He’s always been near.
We will rejoice and be glad today,
For this is the day the Lord has made.
P.S. Escape from Calif complete . . . but took over 4 weeks to get internet service.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A little old, but still appropriate:
LikeLiked by 2 people
You were mistakenly routed to the spam bin….. 😦
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rainbow, Harding County, photographer Christian Begeman
http://www.southdakotamagazine.com/harding-county-storm-2013#5
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe it is already August 1 and just can’t believe the summer is already 2/3 over. Too fast. Time sure seems to excellerate when VSGPDJT is our leader.
LikeLike
Oops. “accelerate”
LikeLike
Personally, I’m waitin’ for October.
LikeLike
The October Surprise?
LikeLike
“the summer is already 2/3 over. Too fast.”
It always is -especially the further north one lives.
3. 08:13 When the Laughter Is Over
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Pooh . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s always a sunny day . . . when Christopher Robin comes to play. 🙂
LikeLike
I will watch that movie and no doubt I will cry.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Garrison, another British animation I love is the “Wallace and Gromit” series and another wonderful Nick Parker creation was “Chicken Run.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grace Today And Tomorrow
Paul learned what thousands upon thousands of God’s saints have learned from his day to ours: that it is often more blessed to experience God’s grace in suffering than to enjoy deliverance from suffering, for in the former case we lean the harder and pray the more, and so are drawn closer to Him. Moreover, we find that His strength is made perfect in weakness and that when we are weak, then are we strong (II Cor. 12:9,10).
But even better things are in store for God’s people: Some day, “in the ages to come,” God will display to all the universe “the exceeding riches of His grace.” How will He do this? “In His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:7).
Dear reader, have you accepted the grace of God in Christ Jesus? Do you believe that He loves you and that He “came into the world” to bear all the blame and shame and punishment that was your due, so that you might be “justified freely by His grace” (Rom. 3:24)?
If not, will you take Him at His Word now and come to know the truth of II Cor. 4:15:
“For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.”
Whatever your past; however great or many your sins, take God at His Word. Believe that He loves you in spite of all. Believe that He has already provided the payment for your sins in Christ:
“In whom we have redemption. through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grace-today-and-tomorrow/
LikeLike
2Corinthians 12:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. 10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.
Ephesians 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
2Corinthians 4:15 For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.
Eph 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL!!
LikeLiked by 2 people