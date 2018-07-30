President Trump and PM Giuseppe Conte Joint Press Conference – 2:00pm Livestream…

U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will be holding a joint press conference immediately following their bilateral meeting at the White House. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
Thanks SD.
First foreign leader who apologized for speaking in the language of his country. It has been considered impolite to talk in a foreign language in the presence of others. However, apologies between leaders are not always required. From the start I like this guy.
Protocol does not require a leader to apologize for addressing the audience in their native language. It is completely acceptable and in most cases expected. However, PM Conti’s actions showed respect for PDJT and the American people. Bravo, PM Conti.
After hearing the press conference and Q&A I see Conti’s policies are very similar to PDJT’s.
I like this guy. Finally, Italy got it right with their leader. He sounds like the Italian version of Trump.
Viva Italia!
The Daily Caller gets the first question. Cheer!
These two have a lot of respect for each other. It is coming across very strongly.
Rendi l’Italia grande di nuovo!
Scusi, Donald, ti amo.
The rest of the world is slowly coming around to Trump’s way of thinking, what up with those Democrats that see it with their own lyin’ eyes?
They can’t hide those lyin’ eyes …….
They aren’t coming around–those that don’t think that way are being forcibly removed by the people.
Sweden has elections in September. I am VERY CURIOUS what they do. I hope the Grenade Capital of Europe can find a new thing to be known for.
Roosty, when you gat a chance, head on over to https://gatesofvienna.net for updates on things Sweden.
check their archives, too.
Italian Prime Minister…sanctions against Russia cannot be the end game. Rubio passes out.
McCain’s going to be pissed.
Will he (or his handlers) issue another strongly worded tweet? Wonder what it would take to get him pissed enough that he actually made a public appearance…either he died months ago or he lied about the cancer diagnosis in order to escape possible prosecution!
Whichever one it is, Mitch McConnell and the Governor of Arizona need to step in and demand the seat be filled with an actual human being who will represent the people of the state! (And no, that doesn’t mean Cindy or Meghan McCain!)
Exactly, lets see some proof of life.
If he dare be interred where Veterans and Patriots have access he will be PO’d on a regular basis. And I don’t mean “Off”…
I believe he has requested to be buried at The Naval Academy in Annapolis.
Sure. Every large facility has garbage collection amenities. And toilets. Just saying
And I would drive to Arlington Cemetary to do it.
They might as well make his tombstone a urinal – just sayin’ 😏
Great press conference with real questions
so just Italian journalists allowed to speak?
Reuters and Daily Caller asked questions; Daily Caller got the first and Reuters the second.
CNN: Former U.S intel officials state that a Russian spy masquerading as the Italian PM infiltrated White House. Sources say Mueller contemplating indictments against Conte.
LikeLiked by 7 people
First, they will investigate his tweets.
Fake News 🤥: I DON’T CARE.
Trump the Peacemaker
And as usual, “muh Mueller” shouted after them as they’re leaving. Jackals.
CNN covergae of the Pressor;
Chyron – Trump: “no preconditions to meet Iran AMID Threats (my emphasis)”
Chyron – Trump: Nato ‘was going out of business” before ME (my emphasis)
Chyron – Trump: I’d meet with Iran’s President AMID Threats
Russia, Russia, Russia; Nato, Nato, Nato; Iran Iran Iran; Cohen tape Cohen tape Cohen tape; shutdown shutdown,shutdown; Porn, Playboy, Porn – no need to watch CNN for the next week (I know, don’t say it!)…
LMAO!
Thanks for the report! Helpful for those of us without the stomach to tune into CNN.
President Trump: We are talking with the EU to build 9 to 11 ports, which they will pay for, so that we can ship our LNG.
Did we hear that right?………Huge!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes you did! Why this was mentioned at the Italian presser and not the EU presser is because a number of those ports will be in Italy.
There is an LNG port in Croatia which was just made operational. Don’t know if they have taken any US deliveries yet. Poland has had an operational port for some time now and has taking US LNG deliveries. That port could also be used to take deliveries for Germany.
Some dollars and capacity perspective. Just did the research out of personal curiosity.
The Russia/Germany Nordstream 2 pipeline is a clone of 1, which has a capacity of ~5.5bcf/day. After 2, the EU dependency on russian natural gas will be ~11bcf/d.
The original Sabine Pass Cheniere project was to gassify LNG from Qatar. 4BCF/day , cost $860 million. Need ~3 EU equivalents to offset Nordstream 1 and 2 insuring strategic EU energy independence. ‘Only’ maybe $2.6 billion cost to Europe. Maybe because they have less pipeline infrastructure they will build more small regional gasifiers. Dunno
The first two LNG trains at Sabine Pass (thanks to fracked shale gas) cost $5.6 billion, so $2.8 billion each, and each is capable of ~4.5mtpy LNG which is about 1100 BCF/year, or 3BCF/day. Sabine Pass alone will have 6 trains by 2020, and Cheniere will have a total of 9. Four of those available if needed to Europe strategically offsets Nordstream 1 and 2.
Trump has got this, and Conte gets it. US invests ~$25 billion for a global market (Sabine Pass is contracted to Japan and Korea long term, and China medium term). Europe invests only $2.6 billion for energy security. A DEAL.
Great shot of Potus and Prime Minister Conte departing the presser with Potus patting Conte on the back several times. Very friendly toward each other as reflected in the presser.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Missed it. Had work to do and have visitors.
Hope it will be shown again as not “livestream” but recorded.
Some in the press are funny. As the two leaders are walking away, halfway down the red carpet, “What about Mr, Muller, what about Muller.” came a squeaky metrosexual squeal. Is it possible the press is losing its Chicken-Little routine and is beginning to learn about decorum? The questions asked today showed improvement on legitimacy.
There is no question about Russia inference in election, Manaford’s indictment and Mueller. The fake msm and democrats are not talking about Russia witch-hunt and Mueller anymore but our president is bringing those issues in tweets.
PM Conte: WOW!
MAGAnomics: Emulating Trump’s drivers for success.
• Tax Reform with proposal to drive business growth [competitively with America]
• Regulatory Reduction a big priority.
• Eliminating corruption pockets & speeding up trials.
• Accelerating displaced-worker transitions to follow-on jobs.
National Security: Aligned and Teaming!
• Migration Control: EU must ante up for pass-through countries.
• Libya: Italy will own the LEAD role in Restabilization.
… [Trump’s Neighborhood-OWNERSHIP Doctrine progresses from Mideast to the Mediterranean]
• NATO requires balanced funding: EU must ante up.
Trade: Joined at the hip
• WTO must be reformed: China has not earned a seat at that table!
• EU Trade: Italy is committed to making RECIPROCAL Trade happen.
• Space: Italy will team with America.
• Russia: Unthinkable to remove Minske Sanctions at this point.
• Trans-Adriatic Pipeline: Strategic flexibility to mitigate dependence on coal.
… Eval continues, recognizing strategic issues.
President Trump: Partnership growing in every respect
National Security
• Border Security-Immigration Crisis: Government Shutdown option if Congress fails on a Solution.
• Iran: Open to meeting – as with Putin – to avert war, killing and famine. Good for them, us, world.
• Russia: Sanctions will remain.
Trade: Joined at the hip
• G7: Italy and America were most-closely aligned.
… Message to Japan’s Abe: You WEREN’T.
• Italian Trade Deficit of $31 Billion: We’re going to work something out.
• Trans-Adriatic Pipeline: Competing pipeline is needed. LNG exports a factor.
Personal bet: PM Conte has begun to tap President Trump for advice on pressing issues and Collaborative Solutions that will work.
Guarantee he’s not the only one, too. Wonder what Austria’s PM is up to, and whether he’s talked to Trump?
Hungary and Poland, too.
Tells you all you need to know about that gang of one (G1 my ass).
BKR, always appreciate your summaries. Gotta do them in Power Point charts for widest distribution and easy read.
PM Cutie Pie I mean Conte.
Suprized it took so long for someone to say anything….wish I could hear his real voice rather than female translator…
POTUS at the end of his speech said “9 to 11 ports.” Signal??
P.M. Conte didn’t seem overly concerned about the new trade tariffs.
sometimes YOUTUBE makes these videos unwatchable!
The media has to be against Trump. If they were to be fair and point out Trumps accomplishments in a positive way, it would end the democrat party. Along with homosexual marriage, and men in the womens showers.
PDJT would break PRWR’s electoral count and win every state and all electoral votes except DC.
For those who follow this, they just released the final report on Malaysian Air 370.
http://mh370.mot.gov.my
