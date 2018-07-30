President Trump and PM Giuseppe Conte Joint Press Conference – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 30, 2018 by

U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will be holding a joint press conference immediately following their bilateral meeting at the White House. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in European Union, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to President Trump and PM Giuseppe Conte Joint Press Conference – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. DanO64 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Thanks SD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Ditch Mitch says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    First foreign leader who apologized for speaking in the language of his country. It has been considered impolite to talk in a foreign language in the presence of others. However, apologies between leaders are not always required. From the start I like this guy.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 30, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      Protocol does not require a leader to apologize for addressing the audience in their native language. It is completely acceptable and in most cases expected. However, PM Conti’s actions showed respect for PDJT and the American people. Bravo, PM Conti.

      After hearing the press conference and Q&A I see Conti’s policies are very similar to PDJT’s.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    I like this guy. Finally, Italy got it right with their leader. He sounds like the Italian version of Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. ecmarsh says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    The Daily Caller gets the first question. Cheer!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    These two have a lot of respect for each other. It is coming across very strongly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. ogoggilby says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Rendi l’Italia grande di nuovo!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. JoD says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Scusi, Donald, ti amo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pa Hermit says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    The rest of the world is slowly coming around to Trump’s way of thinking, what up with those Democrats that see it with their own lyin’ eyes?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. missilemom says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Italian Prime Minister…sanctions against Russia cannot be the end game. Rubio passes out.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Great press conference with real questions

    Like

    Reply
  11. napoleon32 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    CNN: Former U.S intel officials state that a Russian spy masquerading as the Italian PM infiltrated White House. Sources say Mueller contemplating indictments against Conte.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. fedback says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Trump the Peacemaker

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. napoleon32 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    And as usual, “muh Mueller” shouted after them as they’re leaving. Jackals.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. bleep21k says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    CNN covergae of the Pressor;

    Chyron – Trump: “no preconditions to meet Iran AMID Threats (my emphasis)”

    Chyron – Trump: Nato ‘was going out of business” before ME (my emphasis)

    Chyron – Trump: I’d meet with Iran’s President AMID Threats

    Russia, Russia, Russia; Nato, Nato, Nato; Iran Iran Iran; Cohen tape Cohen tape Cohen tape; shutdown shutdown,shutdown; Porn, Playboy, Porn – no need to watch CNN for the next week (I know, don’t say it!)…

    LMAO!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. JoD says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    President Trump: We are talking with the EU to build 9 to 11 ports, which they will pay for, so that we can ship our LNG.
    Did we hear that right?………Huge!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 30, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      Yes you did! Why this was mentioned at the Italian presser and not the EU presser is because a number of those ports will be in Italy.

      There is an LNG port in Croatia which was just made operational. Don’t know if they have taken any US deliveries yet. Poland has had an operational port for some time now and has taking US LNG deliveries. That port could also be used to take deliveries for Germany.

      Like

      Reply
    • ristvan says:
      July 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Some dollars and capacity perspective. Just did the research out of personal curiosity.

      The Russia/Germany Nordstream 2 pipeline is a clone of 1, which has a capacity of ~5.5bcf/day. After 2, the EU dependency on russian natural gas will be ~11bcf/d.

      The original Sabine Pass Cheniere project was to gassify LNG from Qatar. 4BCF/day , cost $860 million. Need ~3 EU equivalents to offset Nordstream 1 and 2 insuring strategic EU energy independence. ‘Only’ maybe $2.6 billion cost to Europe. Maybe because they have less pipeline infrastructure they will build more small regional gasifiers. Dunno

      The first two LNG trains at Sabine Pass (thanks to fracked shale gas) cost $5.6 billion, so $2.8 billion each, and each is capable of ~4.5mtpy LNG which is about 1100 BCF/year, or 3BCF/day. Sabine Pass alone will have 6 trains by 2020, and Cheniere will have a total of 9. Four of those available if needed to Europe strategically offsets Nordstream 1 and 2.
      Trump has got this, and Conte gets it. US invests ~$25 billion for a global market (Sabine Pass is contracted to Japan and Korea long term, and China medium term). Europe invests only $2.6 billion for energy security. A DEAL.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Coldeadhands says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Great shot of Potus and Prime Minister Conte departing the presser with Potus patting Conte on the back several times. Very friendly toward each other as reflected in the presser.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. KBR says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Missed it. Had work to do and have visitors.

    Hope it will be shown again as not “livestream” but recorded.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Successful Loser says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Some in the press are funny. As the two leaders are walking away, halfway down the red carpet, “What about Mr, Muller, what about Muller.” came a squeaky metrosexual squeal. Is it possible the press is losing its Chicken-Little routine and is beginning to learn about decorum? The questions asked today showed improvement on legitimacy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. SR says:
    July 30, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    There is no question about Russia inference in election, Manaford’s indictment and Mueller. The fake msm and democrats are not talking about Russia witch-hunt and Mueller anymore but our president is bringing those issues in tweets.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    PM Conte: WOW!

    MAGAnomics: Emulating Trump’s drivers for success.
    • Tax Reform with proposal to drive business growth [competitively with America]
    • Regulatory Reduction a big priority.
    • Eliminating corruption pockets & speeding up trials.
    • Accelerating displaced-worker transitions to follow-on jobs.

    National Security: Aligned and Teaming!
    • Migration Control: EU must ante up for pass-through countries.
    • Libya: Italy will own the LEAD role in Restabilization.
    … [Trump’s Neighborhood-OWNERSHIP Doctrine progresses from Mideast to the Mediterranean]
    • NATO requires balanced funding: EU must ante up.

    Trade: Joined at the hip
    • WTO must be reformed: China has not earned a seat at that table!
    • EU Trade: Italy is committed to making RECIPROCAL Trade happen.
    • Space: Italy will team with America.
    • Russia: Unthinkable to remove Minske Sanctions at this point.
    • Trans-Adriatic Pipeline: Strategic flexibility to mitigate dependence on coal.
    … Eval continues, recognizing strategic issues.

    President Trump: Partnership growing in every respect

    National Security
    • Border Security-Immigration Crisis: Government Shutdown option if Congress fails on a Solution.
    • Iran: Open to meeting – as with Putin – to avert war, killing and famine. Good for them, us, world.
    • Russia: Sanctions will remain.

    Trade: Joined at the hip
    • G7: Italy and America were most-closely aligned.
    … Message to Japan’s Abe: You WEREN’T.
    • Italian Trade Deficit of $31 Billion: We’re going to work something out.
    • Trans-Adriatic Pipeline: Competing pipeline is needed. LNG exports a factor.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Bendix says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    PM Cutie Pie I mean Conte.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lumina says:
      July 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Suprized it took so long for someone to say anything….wish I could hear his real voice rather than female translator…

      Like

      Reply
  22. cocomama says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    POTUS at the end of his speech said “9 to 11 ports.” Signal??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. andyocoregon says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    P.M. Conte didn’t seem overly concerned about the new trade tariffs.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Publius2016 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    sometimes YOUTUBE makes these videos unwatchable!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Resistwemuch says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    The media has to be against Trump. If they were to be fair and point out Trumps accomplishments in a positive way, it would end the democrat party. Along with homosexual marriage, and men in the womens showers.

    Like

    Reply
  26. PaulM says:
    July 30, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    For those who follow this, they just released the final report on Malaysian Air 370.
    http://mh370.mot.gov.my

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s