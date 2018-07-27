Federal Appeals Court: Trump Supporters Lawsuit Against San Jose California Will Proceed…

In June of 2016 the Mayor and Police Chief of San Jose California made an intentional decision to allow candidate Trump supporters to be violently attacked by a coordinated mob of radical leftists. {See Here} In the days and weeks that followed it was discovered that an actual plan was put into place by city officials to assist the mob {See Here}
Undercover police officers admitted they were given stand-down orders and watched as hundreds of Trump supporters were beaten and brutalized {See Here} A lawsuit was filed against the city of San Jose {See Here} and the officials who coordinated the planned response. City lawyers have been trying to get the lawsuit dismissed:
CALIFORNIA – Supporters of Donald Trump attacked during a presidential campaign rally in 2016 won a ruling allowing them to proceed with a lawsuit against the city of San Jose, California, over claims that police failed to protect them from violence.
Protests in June 2016 in downtown San Jose quickly devolved into a bloody scene when demonstrators outside the rally venue attacked the president’s supporters, pelting them with eggs and water balloons before punching them and snatching their “Make America Great Again” caps and setting them ablaze.
A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday upheld a lower-court ruling rejecting the city’s claim of immunity to allegations that officers blocked Trump supporters from escaping an area where anti-Trump protesters became violent.
The Trump supporters are represented by Harmeet Dhillon, a committeewoman on California’s Republican National Committee who was considered by Trump to lead the U.S Justice Department’s civil rights division. (link)
I hope these people take everything from that POS city San Jose.
I’d like to see every cop fired who was working that day.
They were ordered to stand down.
They should have told the officials to **** off and done something, or all collectively walked out. Instead they stood by and let this happen and did NOTHING.
Cops swear an oath to protect the constitution, from ALL enemies, foreign and domestic. I did. Police departments are paramilitary, you follow LAWFUL ORDERS. I would not stand by for long and watch any citizens be assaulted, no matter what I was “ordered” or who, or why these citizens were being assaulted.
If these “cops” stood by and watched any citizen be assaulted, without coming to their aid, then they are not cops, they are chicken sh*ts.
Aren’t these cops accessories to these crimes?
As in “we were just following orders”? That excuse didn’t help Nazi war criminals and it shouldn’t help these “law enforcement officers”.
“They were ordered to stand down.”
That’s the same excuse German soldiers used after WWII when charged with war crimes for how they treated Jews. Sorry, not good enough. Everyone has the choice to disobey an order, even though the consequences may mean loss of job or more. My parents raised me to understand that you do what is right regardless of the cost to yourself.
Most of them probably voted for Trump.
Not necessarily. They have been infiltrated by la Rasa hiring procedures. They are corrupt all the way from the mayor on down. Hence, all the illegal Mexicans.
And Hitler’s SS … were just following orders.
illegal order
Isn’t San Jose the HQ of Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc.?
The BRAVE San Jose Police protecting a BRICK WALL while watching thugs beat up Trump supporters.
I hope they are left with only their ‘small clothes’ and lose everything else they own!
I hope these people take everything from the PEOPLE who aided and abetted the beatdown. NOT the City of San Jose. Because that would force the taxpayers who are not responsible for what happened to pay for the misdeeds of a few. If they are not held PERSONALLY responsible, what would they learn? That they can authorize another beatdown and get away with again.
The people that did the violence don’t have two cents to rub together. They are the AntiFa Mob paid for by George Soros, and I hope that some illegal alien finds them alone in an alley and slits their throat for their wallet.
I would not shed a tear for their Libtard POS existance.
The despicable city leaders and politicians USED these punk riffraff as their shock troops. Sue the bloody hell out of the Sanctuary City and force the Sanctuary State of CA to bail them out. Then … all the citizens who watched the police force THEY PAY for keeping law and order … stand by and do nothing should refuse to pay their taxes … and all go to court against the city and state that is misspending their taxes.
BS! The nut cases living in San Jose are directly responsible for electing these radicals.
To paraphrase,
“Every citizen in in a democracy is personally responsible for the actions of their government”
– Shtuff Osama Bin Jefferson Said
The San Jose tax payers are indeed responsible…
They voted for and enabled this Mayor.
The cops were acting in their official capacity as city employees not private citizens.
The taxpayers will not change their voting patterns unless they are hit with the financial consequences of electing people like these.
I hope the victims win staggering awards.
Maybe they should do the same for Charlottesville, Va as the authorities did the same thing. Change that narrative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For too long, those in power abused that power.
I’d like to see municipal, state, and federal employees have a healthy fear of repercussions for bending the Rule of Law.
Think of this though. The police officer’s could have bended the rules and defied the mayor or whomever it was that told them to stand down. It would have been great if at least one officer thought of more than their own job. People were being assaulted right in front of them. Property was being vandalized right in front of them.
Red Brooke, I’ve heard retired Fed’s say that these LEO’s don’t speak up about corruption because of one thing: their pensions .
Without a doubt. And can we now discuss the … diversity … hiring of police forces? Sorry, today’s police forces (at least here in CA) are all “minority” UNIONISTAS. They’re just puttin in the minimum 20 years … then fishing all day from the age of 44 till death.
God willing that will be an outcome of this case. Hopefully those Trump supporters are able to win the case for millions and millions of dollars. Every damn liberal city will be put on notice that is something similar were to occur, you better be ready to pay. Cops should be able to do their job rather than stand by watching the assaults occur and do nothing.
I totally agree! If they successfully win this case it will certainly set the precedent to act as a deterrent for future decisions of scumbag municipal leaders who abuse their positions of power! To me I hope the leaders responsible are held liable and lose every penny within their personal coffers as they become eligible to be held accountable in a civil liability court! So tired of these people! ANTIFA especially!
But the cops should be held responsible, too. They had a choice whether to accept their orders and they made the wrong choice.
Your right!
Man, would I like to wipe the smirks off all those CNN anchors and late night TV talkers when mocking that woman getting pelted with eggs. Wipe. Those. Smirks. Clean. Off. (-) $$$$$$$$$$$$$.00
Yes and its lawsuits like this, esp being told by an appeals court in san fran no less, that its an obvious violation, series of violations of rights, that will get politically mitivated mayors and appointed chiefs to follow the law.
Ive never liked the idea that a partisan mayor can appoint a police chief. (Cough lapd)
It’s about time the left is charged for their brutality against free speech.
Whatever, if anything, happened to the bike lock professor?
Slap on the wrist and a pay raise maybe?
That’s a good question. This Berkeleyside article has a lot of details, but it’s the last I could find… still looking. Apparently Clanton didn’t just attack this one man (who needed five stitches to his head, but fortunately wasn’t killed). Clanton had attacked about 7 people altogether that day with his bike lock
https://www.berkeleyside.com/2017/05/26/eric-clanton-charged-four-counts-assault-deadly-weapon
This antifa-friendly link claims that Clanton went to court in April 2018:
https://antirepressionbayarea.com/tomorrow-morning-eric-clantons-last-court-date-fingers-crossed/
This Rolling Stone interview suggested that Clanton would go to court again in June 2018? Haven’t heard anything about it.
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/antifa-on-trial-how-a-college-professor-joined-the-lefts-radical-ranks-630213/
Article is anti-Trump. Interesting though, notes that Clanton grew up in a Christian home in Bakersfield, and attended an Evangelical Christian high school in Bakersfield.
This Hot Air article talks about other antifa attackers, not Clanton — but towards the end, notes that Clanton is supposed to go to trial in June 2018
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/06/13/antifa-protesters-dubbed-berkeley-five-trial-today/
This YouTube says there is a Preliminary Hearing on August 8, 2018!
Here’s a 2017 Gateway Pundit with some updates, but don’t see anything about April 2018
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/update-antifa-bike-lock-basher-eric-clanton-post-bail-video/
If it’s the guy I think you’re referring to, he got put in prison for a good while for doing that.
God, I hope so. I haven’t been able to find anything on his sentence. Just trial delayed stuff
Ozzy, upthread posted a YouTube which shows court documents, Preliminary Hearing for Clanton at Alameda Courthouse August 8, 2018
I believe the case is still in progress!
And a little worm like him is going to have a delightful time in prison, trying to convince the brothers that he’s down with him. He’s going to be down with them all right.
He goes to pre-trial coming up on August 8th. His lawyer, a guy who started a riot in the 60s, is trying to get it dropped. If the judge lets it go to trial, he’s looking at a decade in prison unless he pleads down.
This article, while slanted has a lot of good info on the guy: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/antifa-on-trial-how-a-college-professor-joined-the-lefts-radical-ranks-630213/
And, this vid is the update on when the pretrial is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEb_RD4T7HI
What was his bail? Why is this creep walking around. THAT was attempted MURDER in my opinion. He didn’t throw a weighted object at the man’s feet …
He attacked multiple people and was at other violent protests too. A serial entitled offender. This is why I am anxious that he gets what he deserves.
I suppose my point is that I want peopleheld personally responsible for their actions. Not the city council picking up the tab when many of the freaks are not local/pay no local taxes. I want these despicable creature to have skin in the game. Their OWN.
It will be interesting to see how this one plays out. I remember being told that ‘left wing violence’ was an entirely manufactured phenomenon – a fever dream of the right born of projection. If anyone is actually able to get widespread press coverage of this, it will expose the radical left, the bias of the MSM AND the reckless lunacy of the state and local policies in CA. Pretty frickin’ sweet if you ask me.
If this lawsuit is successful, it will open the floodgates against other municipalities that gave stand down orders that resulted in loss of life or property or in physical or mental battering.
Baltimore next.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kris_Kime
Kris Kime, rest in peace.
OMG, that makes my heart hurt.
It’s inconceivable to me to imagine looking to a police officer for help and not getting it. In my life before the obamination..I wouldn’t probably believe it but after watching endless blacklives protests..it was a miracle a couple of times that innocent people weren’t hurt very badly or killed.
Infuriating! These low life officials are using the nazi and stasis tactic. Class action lawsuit.
The officials who ordered this need to be held personally liable.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Babkrupt the liberal cesspool
Or bankrupt works too…..
Babkrupt the cobfefe out of ’em!
Like SO HARD!
From the article, I cannot tell if it is a criminal or civil case? Are the Trump supporters charging that their civil rights were violated or that the city was criminally neglegent? Or is there a law about aiding and abetting violent behavior against another person(s)?
Civil action – 42 USC 1983.
If the plaintiffs win the civil case, could they pursue criminal charges?
Doubtful. It would depend on the state criminal code, but I don’t know of any State that criminalizes failure to protect by LEOs. Police brutality, yes, because there are criminal statutes that can apply (assault, battery). But I don’t know of a State criminal statute that would apply in this circumstance.
This is a civil lawsuit against the city. My guess they end up winning a massive award against the city… massive.
Agreed. I think there’s a strong possibility it will settle.
“The SA was founded in Munich by Hitler in 1921 out of various roughneck elements that had attached themselves to the fledgling Nazi movement… that battled leftists in the streets in the early days of the Weimar Republic…
the SA men protected party meetings, marched in Nazi rallies, and physically assaulted political opponents. Temporarily in disarray after the failure of Hitler’s Munich Putsch in 1923, the SA was reorganized in 1925 and soon resumed its violent ways, intimidating voters in national and local elections. From January 1931 it was headed by Ernst Röhm, who harboured radical anticapitalist notions…
During the early days of the Nazi regime, the SA carried out unchecked street violence against Jews and Nazi opponents.”
https://www.britannica.com/topic/SA-Nazi-organization
San Jose should be sued into bankruptcy for allowing Brown Shirts to take over its streets. Berkeley too. We might as well throw Chicago into the mix as well.
Yes, Berzerkley should be next in line! Followed by Albuquerque then Chicago. ‘Bout time to teach these dumb lefties a lesson . . . that actions have consequences. M A G A.
(Those notzee brown shirts were mostly unemployed WWI veterans angry about losing the war and being unemployed. They were battle-hardened thugs as opposed to the skinny pants punks of today’s democrat resistance.)
I snipped the part about the WWI veterans for length considerations.
While many ANTIFA members are soy-soaked LARPERs, there is a hardened edge to the movement. Certainly these are not combat veterans with the benefits of military training and discipline, but they do know how to throw a punch and, more importantly, how to take one. Such individuals involve themselves in organized street violence not primarily because of deeply held political ideology, at least initially, but for the opportunity to participate to physically attack others.
Whether it is intentional or not, the four mugshots sundance posted cover the spectrum of current leftist street thugs. Some strike me as true believers, some as idiots who just wanted to hurt others.
If it was Soros funded, let’s charge him. It seems like he was involved in many of these criminal conspiracies. With Asset Forfeiture we can neuter is power and pay for our wall,
Great idea
I typically carry concealed as part of my job and daily life. Therefore, as much as I would love to attend rallies, situations like this are very concerning to me. The city I live in hates private gun ownership and recently passed regulations making crime victims liable if a firearm stolen from them is used in a crime. ( would you get prosecuted if someone stole your car and subsequently killed someone while evading arrest?)
I avoid political confrontation like the plague, but honestly want to be there supporting our VSGPDJT. I can’t even wear a political shirt or hat around here.
Agree its sad I have to avoid confrontation exercising my rights due to the fact that I would be the one punished.
What is even more concerning to me is ANTIFA, and their brazen acts get more violent each time. I wonder when they start bringing guns and actually kill someone what that will do to set off a armed conflict? I hope that never happens, but remember we have the the Justice appointment, midterms, the wall, immigration etc. that could easily set people off! ANTIFA needs to be dealt with sooner rather than later!
They attack people, scratch/dent cars in NY.
“Undercover police officers admitted they were given stand-down orders and watched as hundreds of Trump supporters were beaten and brutalized {See Here} ”
________________
Yeah, you know what?
I don’t care what kind of ‘orders’ you were given. That’s not a LAWFUL order.
If you stand there and watch Americans get violently attacked by the mob, then you’re not a cop, you’re disgusting. Just a thug in a uniform — or a thug in undercover clothing.
Either way, they’re no better than the thugs in the mob.
The officer’s duty is to PROTECT the civilian population. Now I KNOW the lawyers have gotten involved and different jurisdictions have very lawyerly legalese about what a cop is actually obligated to do.
That doesn’t get the cops off the hook.
That just means the lawyers are thugs too.
You stand there and watch a woman get attacked by the mob, and you hide behind the excuse of ‘orders’ from a fascist coward in city hall?
You should be fired and prosecuted. Your bond should be seized, you should never be allowed to work in law enforcement again.
I couldn’t agree with you more. Having wore the blue for many years there is no excuse for violating your oath of office nor is there any reason to not take action when given an unlawful order. I am afraid there is a creeping loss of honor among our brothers in blue.
Also, wasn’t this the rally where that very young teen was literally chased like they were a wolf pack chasing prey? I think he got separated from his father.It was agonizing watching and praying that he would be okay.
I want the perpetrators punished severely. Not the whole city which probably has many Trump supporters. Throw the book at the vicious little sods with jail terms. The cops and those who stood them down should be sacked and prosecuted. If the rioters were paid by anyone they also should face civil and criminal penalties. The left and muslims have used lawfare for a long time .they need a taste of their own medicine.
Guarantee that the uc cops were special team handpicked by chiefs lt lackeys.
“I vass only fozzowing ordahz!” Where have we heard that before? Like maybe, Nuremberg Trials? If someone had died there, would san jose’s *ahem* finest be off the hook?
How could those “officers” stand there and watch the mayhem? And the street punks seeing that, are emboldened to greater violence. Look at those photos! Lined up with their riot gear, apparently to protect their own sorry butts, as they watch the action.
Suppose these “officers” had been ordered to help beat the Trump supporters? Would they have “fozzowed ordahz”?
Should be enough heads rolling through san jose to foul traffic for a looong time, if there’s any justice. (no, I’m not holding my breath.)
I don’t know if it’s legal to order police to “stand down” or not. I do know, when the Brownshirts rampaged on Kristallnacht in Germany in 1938, policemen who wanted to respond were ordered to stand down. The Antifa rioters and San Jose leadership should have their noses rubbed in the history of their activity
What’s going on with the 9th circuit with these last few rulings? It’s like the twilight zone.
Maybe they got tired of being reversed by the Supremes.
San Jose police chief receives NAACP award for community presence/April 30, 2018
*SPIT*
Despite all attempts to remain ladylike, I will just say it – that POS deserves a hockan’ loogy
😡
Hangin’s too good for ’em………..
What happened in San Jose that day was an outrage on so many levels.
It was Organized Violence by a political party, sanctioned-enabled-and-abetted by the City Officials who were members of that political party.
There was a lot of it captured on video, by people who were there.
But Youtube has scrubbed most of them from their site.
No surprise…since Google/Youtube is also a member of the political party that engineered & organized the violence.
There are a few videos like this one, that have survived:
.
“That was us.”
Let’s hope justice will prevail in this court case.
The City Officials who were in on it that day, should have criminal charges against them!
I do believe we are going to get justice in respect to people being assaulted by paid leftist thugs. The walls have been closing in on the cabal and others who were responsible for this and other horrible things. Let your hearts not be troubled for these people will be held responsible for what they have done and they damned well deserve it!
Outrage is right, though it almost seems the word has lost its impact after all the insanity and violence Trump supporters have faced. That was such a horrific display of hatred toward peaceable citizens – I remember it well.
Amazingly, DJT was elected. Yet now that he is POTUS, we see federal law enforcement and the DOJ behaving as badly as that local San Jose PD. I think sometimes that they are all conspiring to make us numb to the horror show that has become the anti-MAGA movement. It often feels as though this is the Twilight Zone.
I hope that woman that got egged OWNS San Jose after this goes down. Bunch of people would have went to jail or hell that night if I was there and saw all those cowards attacking a woman.
Agree 100%. First punch, collapsed trachea. Maybe one of the cops will call 911 for the goon.
Sad thing is no lesson will be learned. The fools will keep voting for idiots and said idiots will continue their destructive policies. Tax payers will foot the lawsuit and the cycle continues. I’ll be happy if the victims win and use that $ to get the hell out of shit hole. Let it crumble!
It would be nice if any of the cases could cite the Project Veritas film of Creamer IIRC telling how they do things.
Third World politics in an American city.
Why isn’t Muller investigating the mayor telling the police to stand down,why doesn’t the news media want to talk about this!!!! ?????the bias news media is a shame!
Pay attention Mike, that’s not Mueller’s job. His job is to take down the president so that queen Hillary can be properly installed in the White House. It was her turn after all. /sarc
Gubmint cheese is the only thing separating most American cities from the third world.
A bit O/T but I’d be stoked if there was a class action suit or even personal suits brought against Gasbag Waters for calling for politicians and Trump supporters to be stalked and discriminated against .
The premise of her dog whistle to action is about 1 hair away from blacks being terrorized or goaded into leaving restaurants back in the day.
Great they got some of the attackers, but the real criminals are the officials that allowed it to happen. An example needs to be made of these officials.
I have to wonder if the courts ruled the way they did to make sure that everything stays “local” where they may have a trial but can control the outcome. If these courts had let this get into a different venue, it might have got out of their hands?
Pure speculation on my part but I’m always suspicious of courts on the left coast.
Class action suit by ALL those MAGA supporters who were injured etc against the City of San JoseA, Mayor & Chief ( personally). I hope they have to dole out MILLIONS$$$ to the Plantiffs. It WILL serve as an example to other cities & officials who REFUSE to perform their jobs & PROTECT persons & property.
I live one city over from this. I’ve walked this precinct. If this is a jury of peers in the usual sense, things could get interesting. My guess is that it will be restricted to a jury of Antifa and BAMN peers.
The San Jose cops and their leadership are a disgrace to their uniforms. When the holigans on the street and in City Hall override your oath of office and you just stand there and watch your fellow citizens get pummeled, you’re now just another hooligan yourself.
There is that federal law about ‘violation of civil rights under color of law’ with an obvious conspiracy component that should be applied to senior staff in San Jose.
It has just been sitting there doing nothing since it was made during the civil rights era.
>>In June of 2016 the Mayor and Police Chief of San Jose California made an intentional decision to allow candidate Trump supporters to be violently attacked by a coordinated mob of radical leftists.
Taking sides with the modern ‘Klan’ is just what the law was made for.
SessionsZZZZ?
Maybe he is just waiting to drop the hammer.
There’s like 5,637,423 sealed indictments waiting in the wings for just the right moment. I’m sure San Jose city administration is in there somewhere.
If the tables were turned, and say a crazed black thug were killed by an officer protecting himself, the Feds would certainly step to prevent further violations of civil rights. So why isn’t that happening in this case? Those officers clearly need a consent decree and training on how to identify illegal orders.
I was talking to some police in my city of 240,000. They told me that if they were ever given an unlawful order like this that they would immediately remove their badges and be standing with us. I also live in a Constitutional carry state. I’ve noticed that the states that have a well armed citizenry don’t suffer the soft tyranny that seems to permeate these blue state s***holes. What’s the saying? A well armed society is also a polite society.
AntiFatshits Win In Fascist Berkeley
Antifa’s ‘Berkeley Five’ found not guilty of assault
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/06/20/antifas-berkeley-five-found-not-guilty-assault/
Here’s a twist from my personal perch. I grew up in SJ, now retired in South Carolina. I graduated frmo Bellarmine College Preparatory, an all boys jesuit high school in 1963. In those days jesuits wre fierce anti-communists. Now, they are the communists. One of my jesuit teachers and family friend went on to found the law school at Loyola in LA based on socail justice, which is socialism. So what, you say. The current mayor of SJ graduated from Bellarmine in the 70s. The SJ Mercury News ran a story wondering if the jesuits were running the city. Red Pope Francis is from South America and a jesuit. They don’t like the nation state. South America had the same 400 years we had to develop. What’s the difference? Culture. Catholic versus Protestant and its work ethic. Why not flood us with these poor people? I hate writing this. It’s painful and I pray for everyone, friend and foe. But our country is under attack! Seething resentment and centuries old grudges are in play. I know we will prevail but it is war. As for the police, rarely does anyone EVER bite the hand that feeds them. “Just doin’ my job, Luke.” “Sayin’ it’s your job don’t make it right boss.” God help us all. See, I told you it was a twist. MAGA!!!
