What happens when you add winning to MAGAnomics, and sprinkle a little media trolling?

You enter the rarefied space of “Winfinity”…

  1. gingergal says:
    July 25, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    “We will win so much, you will get tired of winning…you will say please Mr. Trump, no more winning…”

  2. Dances with Wolverines says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Have you ever seen a President that’s all business?

  3. Jown says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    kiss kiss

  4. starfcker says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    I love the fact that Juncker, a guy who a couple of weeks ago was tottering around wasted, now gets all the obligatory power shots with Donald Trump, and looks like a Statesman.. Leadership by example. Trump’s going to make men out of all of them

  5. JonS says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Ooo lah lah!

  6. Sharon says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    What a relief to have a leader of men who –

    1)….is not beholden to invisible forces and people
    2)….who doesn’t have an emotional need for anyone’s approval
    3)….who “knows stuff” and is courageous
    4)….and who doesn’t give a rat’s patooty about trying to prove he can be “presidential” – – – I’ve seen, for decades, how much that (as a primary motivation) is worth.

