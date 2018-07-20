Extensive CNBC Interview With President Trump That Destroys Media Narrative…

President Trump gave CNBC anchor Joe Kernen an extensive interview on Thursday just outside the Oval Office at the White House. You probably have not seen this interview, because it does not support the media narrative du jour; this interview destroys the narrative(s).
When you watch the interview you’ll see why the media made the decision not to sound-bite-it throughout broadcast, headlines and column inches. In fact, you’ll probably understand why CNBC didn’t upload the interview content until today.
The conversation with President Trump touched on the state of the U.S. economy; America’s trade reset; the timing of the trade reset juxtaposed against the current value of the U.S. stock market; the president’s news-making remarks about the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest-rate hikes; and pragmatic insight behind the meeting with Vladimir Putin. Watch it, you’ll see:
I saw that commie Larry Summers trashing this interview re. Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish that Commie Summers was stood up against a wall beside Goolsbee, Pfieffer, Rhodes, Vietor, Duncan, Jarrett, Yates, et al.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful setting for an interview of Mr. President marred only by Kernen’s requisite globalist purple tie 😐
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “fed” is a criminal enterprise with American and foreign entities in ownership.
Talk about unconstitutional…
PDJT really, and quickly, needs to destroy the “federal reserve act of 1913” with absolute malice.
I’m sure that he knows this too, and pray in my own way that he does.
Awesome interview, many thanks SD.
LikeLike
This president is all business. He takes his job very seriously and can see all the flaws of the federal government and the people who run it from the elected politicians to the bureaucrats. That’s why these Deep State critters hate the president. President Trump believes the federal government must work for all Americans. The Swamp believes the government exists only for them and they treat it like their own personal playground!
LikeLike
Today CNBC was all about smearing VSG POTUS Donald J. Trump and his tariffs against the trade cheaters, it’s truly disgusting. The only reason I was watching late this afternoon, before the closing bell, was to see if pederast-friendly Disney took a hit after firing the pedophile James Gunn whom they had directing their blockbuster “superhero” movies. I learned my lesson I should’ve been watching FOX Business.
LikeLike
“So Joe, I could have a much easier life if I wanted to do it incorrectly. It would be much easier for me.”
Ha! I love it.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting, SD. CNBC was running with a “Trump has designs on taking over the Fed” fake meme all day….
Libs should be forced to watch this entire interview, strapped in their seats w their eyelids taped open…
Anyone watching this would have to conclude here’s a reasonable man taking on several difficult problems (not of his making) simultaneously and all he wants to do is “to make a deal”, but a fair one for both sides. Like he said, he “doesn’t want China to be scared” he just needs to get things more in balance, more equitable…
How great is it that he’s our president!
LikeLike