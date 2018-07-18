President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting – Economic Focus: Employment, Job-Training, Trade (and a little bombshell from Sonny Perdue)…

President Trump hosts a cabinet meeting after returning from the NATO summit, U.K. visit and Helsinki meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The overall emphasis was on the U.S. economy, employment, job-training and the larger goal of leveraging economic strength to advance American interests.
The administration kept the cameras rolling as key cabinet members and White House officials discussed ongoing initiatives with a heavy emphasis on workforce development. If you want an idea of the massive scale and scope of Trump’s MAGAnomic initiatives for American workers, watch this video in its entirety.
.
Labor Secretary Acosta discussed an ongoing workforce development initiative for providing job skills and apprenticeship programs for former prisoners/inmates.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the expanded investment into the U.S., massive employment opportunity for skilled workers, and the importance of continuing to develop a skilled labor pool.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed his trip to North Korea and ongoing efforts to come to an agreement on a strategic denuclearization. Additionally, Pompeo gave an overview of his side of the NATO talks and the commitments he received from NATO partners. On the recent trip to Mexico City, Secretary Pompeo talked about his meeting with President-elect AMLO.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, returns to the discussion of workforce development and an initiative for congress to reform Pell grants so they can also be used for apprenticeship programs and STEM programs. Additionally Mrs. DeVos talked about the merging of the Education and Labor Departments to create a synergy for a trained U.S. workforce.
*Key nuanced point* that will be missed by all media (approx 41:30) where Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discusses AG trade. Notice how he frames an approach of two *individual* farmer trade deals; one for Mexico and one for Canada – that means the overall approach is bilateral, not NAFTA. The implication here, within Perdue’s framework, confirms all suspicions for the future of NAFTA, it’s dead. What remains is the timing of the announcement (that’s political).
The Financial Post noticed another aspect:
The U.S. and Mexico are “getting closer” to reaching a trade deal, and the administration may advance separate talks with Canada later, Trump told reporters at the start of a cabinet meeting in Washington on Wednesday. The president added that he and newly elected Lopez Obrador are “doing great.”
“We have had very good sessions with Mexico and with the new president of Mexico, who won overwhelmingly, and we’re doing very well on our trade agreement,” Trump said to reporters ahead of a meeting of his cabinet at the White House. “So we’ll see what happens. We may do a deal separately with Mexico and we’ll negotiate with Canada at a later time. But we’re having very good discussions with Mexico.” (read more)
Everything about the aggregate Trump Doctrine ties back to the economics of everything. MAGAnomics focuses on the strength of the U.S. economy and the critical middle-class manufacturing and industrial workforce. Economic nationalism is America-First.
The multinationals (corporations and financial entities) don’t like President Trump; nor do they like any politician who expresses economic nationalism – with the exception of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom they had been using as the fulcrum for their investment betting on the U.S. as following a service-driven economic model.
Trump has crushed that fulcrum. The economic globe is in a state of flux while it resets to the natural fulcrum with the U.S. as the centerpiece. Previously we have explained the dynamic of this flux-time as the space between two economic engines. Only President Trump could pull off this reset… his plans therein were assembled over decades.
Ultimately capital investment follows the pathway to the strongest and most consistent return. It is the natural order of finance for money to flow to toward strength. President Trump, and the dynamic economic team carrying out the America-first economic agenda, knows this truism will remain the one constant in an ever changing universe.
That’s why team Trump don’t worry about downside market fluctuations, outside of trying to remove talking points from the media narrative engineers. The team knows ultimately the money will flow toward the MAGAnomic result; a more ‘balanced’ U.S. economy.
Enhanced MAGAnomic policy to support a manufacturing and production base only increases the balance within the U.S. economy. Balance equals stability. Balance eliminates wealth disparity. Balance supports the middle-class of the economy. A strong middle-class equals a strong country.
With a strong country the influence of the U.S. increases. Global security is a downstream benefit from U.S. strength. Ultimately, at the 30,000 foot level, that’s why those who plan to benefit from global instability always need to focus on weakening the U.S.
And so the winning continues
LikeLiked by 8 people
It absolutely is! Here is the latest forecast from the Atlanta Federal Reserve:
https://twitter.com/Baba9773/status/1019686324914262016
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLike
Your research and enthusiasm I believe is underappreciated. Thanks for everything, flep.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What happened to all these massive resignation of staff and cabinet members this week because of Helsinki?
Or not. Fake news perhaps?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lol web, Pompeo looks pretty happy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes as per usual it was fake news from the desperate, fake news media. Those corrupt people now only one way to report news, they make it up as they go and that being the case they are definitely fake news peddlers. I have no problem with them doing so because it enlightens the public to how corrupt they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“know”
LikeLike
Anyone who watched the Helsinki press conference knew the overheated response wasn’t based on anything that actually happened: It was a phony made-up scandal that was pre-planned. I bet Anderson Cooper made up that line “… most disgraceful performance …” weeks ago.
LikeLike
POTUS looks like himself again
Praise God
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think he was tired. Long trip regarding NATO and then to Helsinki!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Normal people would be still tired after that trip!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add to all that 1 of the SS agents had a stroke in Scotland and passed yesterday morning……Had the stroke on Sunday day before meeting with Putin………
LikeLike
POTUS should appoint someone just to deal with Russian issues. Call him/her the “Russia Czar”.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s funny……….
LikeLike
Hilarious!
LikeLike
POTUS is trying to warn Justin and Christie they’re about to blow their last chance at a good trade deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds like Christie has already blown hers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Additionally Mrs. DeVos talked about the merging of the Education and Labor Departments to create a synergy for a trained U.S. workforce.”
Going forward this will be key. Our workforce will be phenomenal. #KAG
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’d prefer she advocate for the termination of the Dept of Ed. BTW, merging Educ. & Labor Depts. aligns with the “workforce” agenda of the OBE, Goals 2000, No Child Left Behind, Race to the Top, Common Core crowd. DeVos and her foundation fund Common Core, so it’s no surprise.
LikeLike
Absolutely love this idea! The Common Core folks will lose their minds. No more indoctrination, the kids will actually learn a skill. No Gender Studies, or White Privilege Is Horrible degrees. Welding, Crane Operations, Plumbers, Semi Truck Driving, Railroad Engineers–Bring it!!!!!!
LikeLike
I needed this after this week. Let’s keep on winning folks! Full speed ahead!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I expect winning every week!
LikeLike
Here is another truism that Charles Payne pointed out today! Tariffs are have absolutely NO effect on our Economy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
flep, this is really great/vocational education is key.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is sitting on PT’s left side? I can’t recognize him. Thanks.
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure it’s Asst. Sec. of Defense Patrick Shanahan – picture seems to match. The real question is where is Mattis?
https://www.defense.gov/About/Biographies/Biography-View/Article/1252116/patrick-shanahan/
There is assigned seating at the Cabinet Table. If you are SoS you are to the right of the Pres, Defense is on the left and the VP is across.
More on the Cabinet Room and even a picture of Betty Ford dancing on the table —
http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/west-wing/cabinet-room.htm
LikeLike
Youth goes to our public schools and come out socialist/communism indoctrinated Libtards. They have no real developed job skills for being productive for themselves. It is a tremendous costly waste……not to mention a scam over America’s youth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By any chance have you seen the long trailer for a new 10 part series STARZ plans to air in August..a mixed race high school in IL. I found the trailer beyond disturbing the way it pushed shaming kinds in this school for being white and black kids playing victimhood.to the hilt. This is educate today and I don’t see Betsy or even Ben Carson addressing it.
LikeLike
I will die of shock if I ever hear PDJT say his relationship with whomever isn’t “going great”. I completely understand there is very little benefit, if any, to say otherwise. But to say that of the incoming jackass in Meh-ico is a stretch indeed.
LikeLike
Kushner, Pompeo and Lighthizer et al went to meet with him before the NATO/Putin trip… so, apparently things went really well with that meeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s his standard reply. Which is fine. The thing is, POTUS isn’t a judgmental person. Mexico is sovereign. They elected AMLO. PT is willing to do deals with him as a duly elected official of another nation.
LikeLike
AMERICA FIRST BABY!
From the article linked above:
Job growth for foreign-born workers in the United States have fallen for the second consecutive month, the latest employment data reveals.
This decline in growth for foreign-born workers over the months of May and June is welcome news for native-born American workers who are seeing steady economic growth for the second month in a row.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
American money is an even more pressing issue for AMLO than for Trudeau. He’s gonna need to pay for his Marxist programs somehow. Mexico has long said that cheap American corn has ruined their agricultural sector. Marxists love to return to agrarianism, so AMLO is probably working with President Trump to replace NAFTA with a new deal that protects Mexican farming while also keeping American money flowing. What’s a good thing AMLO can give in return? Well, paying for the wall will go a long way…
And we’ll need it when AMLO’s Marxist policies inevitably fail. The wall will allow us to better manage the subsequent humanitarian catastrophe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t know what happened last night but Charles Payne and Liz MacDonald were all over the place today successfully battles the Globalists on Fox News and FBN today. By the way, Charles was using all the news covered in this cabinet meeting, before the meeting even took place including the AG report.
LikeLike
I agree the President looks better today and seems to be himself again. Several posters here have mentioned how at Helsinki he looked sort of down when they walked to and from the news conference and his presentation during it seemed distracted. From being tired? I don’t think so, we all know he’s the guy to get the ball to in the big moment. My thought at the time was that Putin passed on some info that was very disconcerting and basically rocked him. Of course we’ll know by watching personnel movements.
LikeLike
And to think the Dem’s are demanding that the interpreter at Helsinki testify before Congress!
LikeLike
Yeah, they also claimed Putin walked out first and Trump was slumped.
I now believe that was somebody gaslighting us. PDJT walked out first, then slowed down so Putin could catch up so they could walk out together. He’s a short little guy you know. Short femurs…
LikeLike
I like this nugget per Financial Post article:
“At the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Pompeo said he hoped there would be progress on trade talks soon.
“We made clear to them (Mexico) that the migration issue must be resolved and we need to have strong borders,” he said about last week’s visit.”
Note Pompeo, not a US trade negotiator, delivered this message: “Mexico stop the land bridge between Central America and the United States and you will get a decent trade deal.”
For Mexico this would be easy, and even better, they don’t have to pay for a wall, the one on their Southern border will do just fine. (Illegal immigration of Mexican nationals is a trickle now)
LikeLike
We still need a WALL. No compromise on that… we have been promised one since Reagan!
LikeLike