President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting – Economic Focus: Employment, Job-Training, Trade (and a little bombshell from Sonny Perdue)…

President Trump hosts a cabinet meeting after returning from the NATO summit, U.K. visit and Helsinki meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The overall emphasis was on the U.S. economy, employment, job-training and the larger goal of leveraging economic strength to advance American interests.

The administration kept the cameras rolling as key cabinet members and White House officials discussed ongoing initiatives with a heavy emphasis on workforce development. If you want an idea of the massive scale and scope of Trump’s MAGAnomic initiatives for American workers, watch this video in its entirety.

.

Labor Secretary Acosta discussed an ongoing workforce development initiative for providing job skills and apprenticeship programs for former prisoners/inmates.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the expanded investment into the U.S., massive employment opportunity for skilled workers, and the importance of continuing to develop a skilled labor pool.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed his trip to North Korea and ongoing efforts to come to an agreement on a strategic denuclearization. Additionally, Pompeo gave an overview of his side of the NATO talks and the commitments he received from NATO partners. On the recent trip to Mexico City, Secretary Pompeo talked about his meeting with President-elect AMLO.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, returns to the discussion of workforce development and an initiative for congress to reform Pell grants so they can also be used for apprenticeship programs and STEM programs. Additionally Mrs. DeVos talked about the merging of the Education and Labor Departments to create a synergy for a trained U.S. workforce.

*Key nuanced point* that will be missed by all media (approx 41:30) where Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discusses AG trade. Notice how he frames an approach of two *individual* farmer trade deals; one for Mexico and one for Canada – that means the overall approach is bilateral, not NAFTA. The implication here, within Perdue’s framework, confirms all suspicions for the future of NAFTA, it’s dead. What remains is the timing of the announcement (that’s political).

The Financial Post noticed another aspect:

Trump says he's close to reaching Mexico trade deal, raising fresh doubts over NAFTA's future https://t.co/o936eot26T pic.twitter.com/5pHGPCVOFg — National Post (@nationalpost) July 18, 2018

The U.S. and Mexico are “getting closer” to reaching a trade deal, and the administration may advance separate talks with Canada later, Trump told reporters at the start of a cabinet meeting in Washington on Wednesday. The president added that he and newly elected Lopez Obrador are “doing great.” “We have had very good sessions with Mexico and with the new president of Mexico, who won overwhelmingly, and we’re doing very well on our trade agreement,” Trump said to reporters ahead of a meeting of his cabinet at the White House. “So we’ll see what happens. We may do a deal separately with Mexico and we’ll negotiate with Canada at a later time. But we’re having very good discussions with Mexico.” (read more)

Everything about the aggregate Trump Doctrine ties back to the economics of everything. MAGAnomics focuses on the strength of the U.S. economy and the critical middle-class manufacturing and industrial workforce. Economic nationalism is America-First.

The multinationals (corporations and financial entities) don’t like President Trump; nor do they like any politician who expresses economic nationalism – with the exception of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom they had been using as the fulcrum for their investment betting on the U.S. as following a service-driven economic model.

Trump has crushed that fulcrum. The economic globe is in a state of flux while it resets to the natural fulcrum with the U.S. as the centerpiece. Previously we have explained the dynamic of this flux-time as the space between two economic engines. Only President Trump could pull off this reset… his plans therein were assembled over decades.

Ultimately capital investment follows the pathway to the strongest and most consistent return. It is the natural order of finance for money to flow to toward strength. President Trump, and the dynamic economic team carrying out the America-first economic agenda, knows this truism will remain the one constant in an ever changing universe.

That’s why team Trump don’t worry about downside market fluctuations, outside of trying to remove talking points from the media narrative engineers. The team knows ultimately the money will flow toward the MAGAnomic result; a more ‘balanced’ U.S. economy.

Enhanced MAGAnomic policy to support a manufacturing and production base only increases the balance within the U.S. economy. Balance equals stability. Balance eliminates wealth disparity. Balance supports the middle-class of the economy. A strong middle-class equals a strong country.

With a strong country the influence of the U.S. increases. Global security is a downstream benefit from U.S. strength. Ultimately, at the 30,000 foot level, that’s why those who plan to benefit from global instability always need to focus on weakening the U.S.

Advertisements